‘Community’ – ‘Paradigms of Human Memory’: Remember the time?

My review of tonight’s “Community” coming up just as soon as a leprechaun takes my clothes…
This has been a season to experiment for “Community,” and those experiments seem to have divided the show’s fans into two camps(*): those who love seeing what bananas idea each episode will be built around, and those who just want “Community” to make them laugh.
(*) And, yes, that is (like any attempt to sum up the nature of fandom), a gross generalization. There’s overlap between the two groups, and there are people who are more concerned with the experimenting getting in the way of characterization rather than comedy, etc. But based on the reaction here and elsewhere, those are the two biggest camps I’ve seen.
“Paradigms of Human Memory” is an episode that seems designed to please both camps – and the characterization fans, too – at the same time. It’s an incredibly clever riff on the tradition of sitcom flashback episodes, but it also features some of the biggest laughs I’ve had at the show in quite some time, and it told an actual story about the study group in general and Jeff and Britta in particular. And it did so while commenting on how often the show tells these specific kinds of stories. Meta on top of meta on top of meta, with many gut-busting jokes piled high on top of that.
“Community,” boys and girls!
First, the flashback idea itself. Clip shows were a sitcom staple in the ’80s and ’90s – an easy way for production to fill the contractual obligation for a “new” episode late in a season when everyone was tired, out of ideas and way behind schedule – but they’ve become something of a dead form lately. When “The Office” did a clip show last season, some younger viewers were both outraged and mystified by the idea – How dare you promise me something new and instead mostly give me stuff I’ve seen before? – because they had grown up past the era when most big sitcoms would do this at least once a season.
But it was, indeed, a familiar idea to many of us – so familiar, in fact, that “Community” is far from the first comedy to make fun of the idea. There was a great “SNL” sketch from the late ’80s parodying the sheer number of “Family Ties” clip show episodes by featuring a series of interlocking flashbacks not too different from the montage here of the gang recalling the many times they decided that this would be the argument to end all their future arguments. And “Clerks: The Animated Series” also did a fake clip show composed almost entirely of flashbacks to events that had never been seen on the show before. (It helped that it was the second episode ever.)
So the idea behind “Paradigms of Human Memory” wasn’t new, but the execution was still pretty flawless. It made fun of the general idea of clip shows, and then made fun of various sitcom tropes – and specific “Community” tropes – within that. We got the aforementioned arguments about arguments, and a riff on how so many of the study group’s adventures are tied to holidays, and a little homage to “The Brady Bunch” ghost town episode, and an interlocking series of inspirational, metaphor-filled Jeff Winger monologues (“It is a locomotive that runs on us!”). We got a lampoon of ‘shipper YouTube videos and how any interaction – up to and including a monkey beating up a half-naked, greased-up Chang – can be made to seem romantic if you put it in slo-mo and accompany it with a Sarah Bareilles
McLachlan song. We got a montage of Dean Pelton’s creepy fetish outfits. When there were references to actual previous episodes, they featured brand-new scenes(**) set on the edges of what actually happened.(***)
(**) Or, in one case, showed the real-world POV of a scene from “Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas,” which is exactly the thing I said I wanted to see when I wrote my review of that episode. Thanks, “Community,” for the service with a smile!
(***) I’m told that the claymation sequence was specifically produced at the same time as the Christmas show, as the first ideas for this episode took shape, but that other scenes like Jeff and Britta going into the bathroom on Halloween were written and produced now. So the production team had to reconstruct the Halloween party decorations, put Danny Pudi back into Abed’s homemade “Aliens” costume, etc.
And within that, there was somehow room to tell both an actual story – the gang finds out that (as has been hinted for much of the season) Jeff and Britta have continued to be secret friends with benefits – and to comment on the darker nature of many of this season’s arcs(****) and the way the group keeps breaking up and making up. And there was even room for a few mini-arcs within the flashbacks, like Jeff slowly coming to embrace Abed’s love of “The Cape.”
(****) Though it was interesting to see which characters the show could plausibly fit into the “everyone acts like a jerk” montage and which felt forced. Abed’s imitation of The Cape seemed fairly harmless, for instance, and Karate Annie beating people up was an accident. (Annie can be selfish and destructive, but this wasn’t a great example of it.) On the other hand, Shirley definitely has a devious, manipulative side hidden underneath her sing-song piety.
Obviously, by calling attention to some of these crutches that the show leans on, the writers have made it harder to use those crutches in the future. There are only so many times Jeff can give the same speech, even if the other characters are pointing out how often he’s done it before, even if he insists that this time they’re not really breaking up because they’re too strong for that, etc. Even the note of Annie having a crush on Jeff has been played so often that the episode lost interest in it by the end, as Annie had absolutely nothing to say when the rest of the group said it was fine for Jeff and Britta to openly date. But the people who make this show are smart, and they know that their small but insanely loyal audience is smart, too, and they had to know that most of those devices were reaching the end of their shelf life. So why not make a self-aware mockery of them before (hopefully) letting them go and trying something else with this group?
I laughed heartily throughout this episode, at times at the audaciousness of the flashback structure, but just as often at the jokes themselves – at the gang’s reaction to Chang diving into the vent, at the glee club flashback song having no real lyrics, at Jeff’s “romantic” Heimlich of Annie, at the entirety of Dean Pelton’s animated fantasy in the tag, and a lot more.
Well done, all around. I imagine this one still won’t please everyone, as there was way too much referencing/meta humor for some, but that was a damn fine, funny example of what this show can be when it pushes the outer edge of the envelope.
The one thing I wonder, though, is where we go for the rest of this season, because that sure as heck felt like a finale to me.
What did everybody else think?
That was brilliant. I feel like I was rewarded for being a fan of this sweet, hysterical, wonderful show. I can’t wait to watch it again and again.
I’m finding more and more that I don’t laugh much at Community. That’s not meant to be a criticism, it’s just that things fly at me so fast, I can barely absorb it all. I do find the show endlessly entertaining…and I also seem to like the episodes that most others don’t.
That seems odd but I guess your mileage may vary on what you find funny. I laughed more per minute in this episode than almost any show I can remember (not just of Community)
actually, I also felt that way about the previous episode of 30 Rock. not this week’s.
I really enjoyed the episode and laughed out loud multiple times as well. I don’t know if it was meant to be a Simpsons reference, but Chang stripping down and greasing himself up reminded me of Groundskeeper Willie greasing up to catch Santa’s Little Helper running through the events.
Also loved the Abed/Pierce glance/moments sequence.
All in all, a very funny episode after a couple average ones.
Best episode of the season. It had a wonderful amount of humor that also rewarded the fans (and critics) that stuck around with this show for the past two years). Honestly, I feel that this episode is right up there with “Modern Warfare” and “Cooperative Calligraphy” as one of the show’s all-time greatest episodes.
Whoops. When I heard about the spoof of a clip show I figured they would just show various “made up” clips. I didn’t think they would actually connect them back to themes that had been running throughout this season. That pushed this episode from just hilarious to one of the best Community has done.
Best episode of the year.
Considering how well this wrapped up the season, I am stunned it isn’t the season finale. For a few seconds, I even thought this was going to be a traditional clip show with a Community twist before I realized they were just throwing gags around left and right. The amount of random–and funny!–material was great, felt like some sort of live-action Family Guy or something.
The sad thing is that Jeff and Annie still have weirdly intense chemistry and Jeff and Britta do not.
Disagree. Jeff and Annie creep me out. She’s a child.
I laughed my ass off at the shipper video montage spoof, which the Jeff/Annie fans are so rabid about. And then I laughed harder at the Abed/Pierce one.
Well played, Community. Well played.
The “live action Family Guy” thing made me wince. It was like that if the clips weren’t just random gags but had connections to the larger themes of the episode and season. Instead of just being a random aside that the writers thought was funny.
She’s empirically not a child, and Alison Brie is 27. If you don’t like it you don’t like it, but don’t make stuff up.
Troy’s theory that poppin the back of a raft makes it go faster….just like in the movies!
OMG, Hilarious! I was laughing non-stop for the whole half-hour. Loved everything, from the Pierce/Abed slo-mos to the Dean’s different outfits (Tina Turner! LOL!)
One of the best episodes of the series.
My face hurts from smiling and my eyes are still a little teary from all the laughter. Brilliant.
A clip show? What a ripoff, I thought Community was better than this. This might be the last straw for me, if all the self satisfying “meta” garbage hasn’t forced me to give up on this disaster yet, I’m down for good now. Good riddance.
You know it was a fake clip show, right, and that all the footage was new?…
…maybe this isn’t the show for you, anyway.
You realize that this was a fake clip show, right? And all the flashback clips were brand new material, mostly referring to things that we have never seen, as it was all made up just for this particular show, right?
So you didn’t watch the show AND you didn’t read alans post , you just went straight to the comments huh?
If you dislike meta than maybe this show for you. Community pretty much IS meta.
Whoops, meant “maybe this show isn’t for you”
I agree,i thought it was pretty boring and did not enjoy it and I usually love the show. Oh well
This episode was almost as good as Star Trek’s “Shades of Grey”.
Almost.
got trolled hard.
I’m here for the meta. Seriously. I’d been recording and not watching, then I saw Alan say something about meta and thought – oh good, I haven’t deleted them!
he obviously didnt watch the show. pretty lame, ben carpenter
That was Sara Bareilles…not Sarah MacLachlan
Also, I can’t be the only one that wishes we got an actual episode based around a haunted house or a camping trip can I?
Though I trust this show’s creative team pretty implicitly, I suspect they were wise to throw out so many ideas like that in this format, where they were funny briefly but didn’t have to actually carry a whole episode. I suspect an actual episode set in a ghost town or whatever would get tedious after a while.
Unlike an episode where Abed was the cape! That could have easily been a season long arc.
As someone who watched almost every episode of The Cape, Abed had me laughing so hard my boyfriend had to give me a romantic Heimlich
“6 seasons and a movie!”
Jesus
Son of Jor-El! I didn’t get it. I thought the entire time they were doing flashbacks to his vampire impression. I was wondering why it was so different. Good thing I still have in on my DVR, not that I’ve watched any of The Cape.
Wow that was great , okay what is that now 3, 4 classic episodes in a show that’s not even two years old ?
That was so great!
Abed as the Cape was probably my favorite part, because it was such a perfectly staged scene of pure awkward.
Abed/Pierce glancing was awesome.
First thing I thought of when the live-action version of the Xmas claymation was how you had mentioned that would be a cool dvd extra. I wish they had spent more time on that, though I guess the great thing about this episode is I wish they had with everything. There were some great episode ideas thrown in there.
I can’t remember ever laughing so much and so often throughout an episode of a sitcom. Really well done. It’s one thing to set a show up in a way that allows them to just have random, funny scenes; it’s another to do it and actually be funny and true to the show throughout.
I’m kind of on the fence about this one. I appreciate its spoofing of the clip show format and the fact that the material was new, but I still feel the same kind of letdown as I do after a clip show. It’s like they used this episode as an excuse to turn out a new episode while avoiding having to come up with an actual plot. I appreciated its clip show skewering, but I wanted something slightly more linear, something that better fits the direction of the show. Also, I wish there actually were some episodes based on some of those “clips.”
I kind of had the same post-clip show feeling at first. However I went and watched it again and enjoyed it so much more that I watched it nearly a dozen times since LOL. Damn just thinking about moments in the episode get me LOL now.
In a pre-show tweet Alan said this episode would please both the ones who like experimental themes and those who just want it to be funny. I found that to be exactly right. I’m not the biggest fan of this theme stuff but if they are as good as this and the My Dinner with Abed, then I’ll gladly stick with it.
I don’t think I’ve ever laughed more in my life than watching this episode.
South Park also did a similar “clip show” where the kids were discussing their memories and got the stories wrong – leading to new clips.
The City on the Edge of Forever:
Loved it!!! I can’t think of a more unique show.
NBC very well might be losing the ratings war. But they have put an amazing night of entertainment together.
I’ve been iffy on Community in Season 2 – it’s no doubt always entertaining, but still hit-or-miss with about half of the episodes up to the high standards I set for this show.
With that said, this was easily the best they’ve done this season. Hysterical, smart, fun, engaging…the cast and crew just hit it out of the park with every minute of this episode. Dean Pelton in those outfits…man, oh man, there were tears running down my face. The guy needs more screen time than he gets. The Jeff-Annie, Pierce-Abed, and Chang-monkey montages were nicely done. The Jeff Winger random inspiration speech bit was inspired and well-executed. This might even be the best episode of comedic television this year.
I loved it. I haven’t laughed that hard at any show in a long while.
Also, the montage song was “Gravity” by Sara Bareilles, a song that is used often for shipper videos. I about died laughing as soon as I heard it start up.
Poor, Chang. Even in the diorama the group made, he is on the outside of the study room looking in
Just one more little detail this show gets exactly right, then lets you discover for yourself.
I noticed that too and let out a big ol’ smile, because I love when I’m quick enough to catch little details like that. :p
I completely lost it during the ‘fanvid’ portions! Still giggling about that now.
I didn’t mind that it didn’t necessarily have a lot of story or heart (and I do wonder how the show would be after this episode), but the laughs were so frequent and consistent that I’m…gonna go watch it again now.
Amazeballs.
Random: I also really appreciate that the vents in this episode are small and difficult to climb in, unlike vents in other tv shows and movies that people never have any trouble maneuvering in. :D
Check out the diorama at the end when Chang returns. Best joke of the episode.
Kel beat me. Dang.
befoe I continue to read, I have to say that when you mentioned Clip Shows of the 80s, Family Ties popped into my head right off. In fact, it got me to thinking that a clip show (didn’t know eps had titles – I called it Flashbacks for Ellen) made me want to see all the eps I’d missed and primed me to start watching the syndication. FT is the first show I remember that “had a past” and not only clipped it, but *referred to it* often.
I can’t think of any other series that did this though i’m sure most did. The only flashback I remember recently that was not a “catchup show” (remember those?) was Scrubs. I think My Night to Remember.
reading on…
also,, new thing. this was the first ep of Community I’ve ever watched live. I was behind till the last ep, and that one was up against Big Bang (and I probably didn’t check to see if it was a rerun – but this week I did)
Sadly, I was somewhat distracted by the internet and will have to watch again.
If you answered this in your post, I will get to it. If not – *was* there an old west ep? (well, there wasn’t an ep with the Cape, so ptobably not)
going to finish reading. really
Thank for posting this; I was kind of amazed by all the new clips from old episodes, as well as the flashbacks to episodes I never saw. I kept wondering – did I totally miss a ghost town episode? I can’t believe they re-did the Halloween episode to create a new clip.
Another great clip show? Duckman’s “Clip Job.”
This ep was perfect. I was a little nervous about it at first but it was smartly constructed. And it’s a tribute to the show that even though the clips were never shown before, they felt familiar.
Ironically, part of the reason I don’t think flashback eps work that much anymore, besides the fact that we can watch the clips any time we want thanks to YouTube, is that they try to go through clips really fast. It’s hard to laugh at a joke without the setup. 30 Rock exemplified that tonight.
As for the Britta/Jeff/Annie stuff, I suspect you’re reading a bit too much into what this show has decided to continue or not continue. We won’t know where they plan on going until we see it.
And the shipper montage, per Dan Harmon’s Twitter, was a direct homage to one of the first, if not the fist, Community fanvids.
Damn I love this show. I was very curious about the logistics of the Christmas and Halloween clips. Thanks for that answer.
Is there any chance at all, your bringing it up multiple times led to us seeing the Real World scene from the Christmas show?
Alan, I cannot thank you enough for referencing “Clerks”
That was the first thing I thought of when watching this episode. I loved every minute of it.
I couldn’t remember Clerks doing a fake clip show. Then someone gave me some info and I realized why I couldn’t remember that. They didn’t. I watched the series on DVD where the episodes were in the intended order. The clips in episode 2 were from the actual episode 1. The reason it seemed like they did a fake clip show was because the network aired episode 4 first and didn’t air the real first episode until a year and a half later. It’s still clever doing a clip show as the 2nd episode, but it was not a fake clip show with totally new material like Community did.
No, it’s a fake clip show with almost entirely new material. There are a couple of flashbacks to the series actual (and at that point unaired) pilot, but the vast majority of Dante and Randal’s memories are from episodes that never existed.
Hm. Well, I’ll have put the DVDs in my Netflix queue. Cause I remember the whole whole locked in the freezer “remember when” bit but I don’t remember it being totally new stuff.
I guess you guys are all referring to the show we saw between “The Voice?” I’ve never seen a show that only took up the bottom third of the screen before, but it was certainly intrusive enough to handle its minor real estate. The background entertainment, this “Community” skit you’re talking about… I found it to be awesome. I’d like to see it get a chance as its own show and not just an advertisement during “The Voice.”
I’m so glad that I watch Community off of the Canadian broadcast on CityTV so I don’t see NBC’s new annoying bottom third advertisement thing. Although since I record Office off an NBC affiliate I get to “enjoy” that experience with the Office.
When “The Simpsons” first started doing shows with meta jokes about itself (around season 8, maybe?) — and even clip shows that commented on how dumb clip shows are — I thought it was a brilliant way of continuing when, after being so original for so long, it would have been impossible for the show to continue its early creative pace. But after that… it really did seem like they had no place to go from there. Ever since, it’s been an entertaining show with flashes of greatness, but could never achieve the heights of the earlier years.
I don’t think “Community” is at that point yet — but eventually, what once was incredibly fresh and original will inevitably start seeming repetitive. And you can only deal with that by commenting on it for so long.
– Like just about everyone else, I loved this episode. Only downside — I regretted missing all those potentially great “lost” stories!
–Paul W
I don’t. I had the feeling that they had a long list of concepts that they had rejected for full episodes but liked enough to want to use briefly. I was happy to see them. Honestly, if there’s one show I’m not worried about staying creative it’s this one!
It’s probably been about 4 episodes since I’ve really enjoyed Community. I never thought of bailing because I guess I sort of have fan-pride for my ability to wait through the episodes I’m not crazy about… to get to the episodes that are better than anything that’s ever been on Television.
Biggest laugh of the night for me: Killer ROBOT! How I loved that Robot coming down the hallway. And I can’t wait to see how the F’Yeah Jeff and Annie site is just going to use the mock slow mo’s for their actual .gifs.
And as much as I’ve been Team Jeff/Annie — yeah, I’m bored too. I just want Alison Brie to actually be given funny things to do again, instead of just cute/pouty things to do. If there’s one way Community has made me angry it’d be really not using Brie’s comic skills this season. She got trapped as the cute girl, which is what happened to Britta last year when they thought she’d be the girl everyone thought was cute. Is there some cap on only one woman being allowed to be both alluring and funny at the same time!
For all the kudos here, I had a mixed impression of the episode. We all know that the community writers can do rich characterization, hysterical smart comedy and finely-tuned satire/meta (albeit not at the same time) and I love all of it. And considering the logistics and necessary storyboarding, this episode may actually have been the show’s most ambitious project yet. But while I found myself laughing quite a bit, more often than notI was laughing at the sheer audaciousness of the places they chose to go with it, rather than the actual material. Some people might laugher is laughter, but at least to me laughing with the writers is different from laughing at the writing. A funny premise is something less than funny execution, and when it came down to that the episode was really hit and miss for me.
There were unquestionably some great moments – the parade of Peltons, ‘shipper slow-mo, Jeff’s speeches and growing ambivalence to the Cape, Glee Club – and some good sight gags to go along with the montages. At the same time, though, it has never seemed like everyone in the group has been consistently hostile through the season, or that Jeff and Britta’s tristes are to blame, and most of the flashbacks flowing from that central theme just fell flat and didn’t work, and if I wasn’t laughing at their sheer balls to go to some of those places, I’d have been quiet for some long stretches of time.
In the end, the writers got a lot of laughs and credit on sheer ballsiness, but when it came to the material they wrote, most of the non-meta, non-montage cuts didn’t bring the funny.
This reviewer seemed to really hate this episode. Don’t really understand why, though.
He isn’t really a community fan. Even said he has only seen about 10 episodes. He thought this was the first time Annie’s Boobs has been in the show. The thing that did it for me was asking what the point of the cartoon at the end was. He needs to stop writing reviews about a show he clearly doesn’t understand/follow
I vote for a community spoof on a soap opera some how. That will drive some people crazy
the soap spoof sounds fun
If we were still sweating renewal at this point (and after last week’s numbers, we would be mopping our brows something fierce), this episode would have been almost unbearable. How does one cope with the potential loss of a show so smartly written and constructed, with an all-time great cast, and stomach the idea of the continued existence of crap like “Rules of Engagement?”
Luckily, that’s all moot, and I can enjoy the rest of the season, and the summer after that, knowing the best comedy in years will still be around.
PS BEST TAG EVER
This is the second review I’ve read saying the song is Sarah McLachlan’s. It’s Sarah Bareilles!
This episode was AMAZING.
I think you’re totally spot on about the 2 camps for this show [though there may be a third, a non-camp of people who don’t watch or don’t like Community]. I know I’m definitely in the “wants to see what bananas idea each episode will be built around” camp. So I’m easily frustrated when I see you or other commenters on the site diss an episode that I had loved for it’s fantastic premise or character development, but I don’t require a bundle of laughs from every episode and I guess others do! I actually like the constant change in tone from community, from low key or dark humor to a really hilarious/zany episode. But maybe my standards for the show are just lower b.c I have thought just about every episode this season has been amazing. C’mon, the ideas are always so fresh [or at least well executed]! The humor is just an extra plus.
On that note: I know that Parks and rec may be consistently funnier, but I feel that community’s humor can be much smarter. Being in the bananas-camp, I adore both shows, but I think I love community a little bit more.
Also I want to mention how the end scene when the group had left and Chang came in to attempt his own clip-montage – when he walked past the diorama there’s a little mini-chang [wearing the same outfit] standing outside of the diorama-window staring in to the study room where the clay group is making a diorama.
The use of details in this show is so incredible!I need to rewatch a bunch of episodes to look out for more little details like that
~ I know this comment is a bit all over the place
One of my favorites, so far, I’m a huge fan of flashbacks and continuity, which is probably the only reason I’m letting go of HIMYM just yet.
One of the best episodes of the season, even better than My Dinner with Abed (not actual title), and possibly in the range of Modern Paintball. My favorite moment was the insertions of the “Mental Institutions” lost episode (“HARRISON FORD IS A RADIATOR!”), and the repeated obsession with The Cape.
The only weak moment for me, strangely, was the tag, which everyone else seems to love. Eh. Maybe I need to see it again.
My Dinner with Abed was brilliant, I watched it about 4 times. This show is great
Someone’s probably already mentioned this, but I actually thought the “not so bad” flashbacks of the rest of the gang just proved how Britta/Jeff were stretching to make their argument.
I especially loved Troy’s insistence that putting a hole in the back of the raft would make it go faster.
Favorite Troy-ism: That old man was really, really racist. He was like 1800 Walt Disney racist.
when Jeff told Abed to scan his mainframe, I thought it was going to be another Skynet joke. (someday I’m going to read and find out what Skynet is, aside from “some Terminator thing” – but I hear that when it became self-aware, it started it’s own Twitter account and somewhere out there is a list of its top 10 tweets)
When they did the Christmas thing I did think of Alan. :-)
With this episode Community solidifies itself, in my opinion, as the best sitcom on television and one of the better sitcoms in recent memory. It is both smart and funny and a treat to watch.
I laughed at every joke in every scene. The joke-a-second nature of this and how fast and non-stop they came reminded me of Arrested Development’s greatest moments. So wonderful through and through.
“(GASP)…a reverse cow birth…” still had me laughing this morning.
Love that they chose St. Patrick’s Day to parody, and that it involved being on a raft with leprechaun hats. That frame of them coming out of the river is SO my St. Patrick’s Day next year.
The episode was absolutely dizzying, each fake memory looked like a film clip. It was wow.
One of the best episodes of the year! Just as funny as the Dungeons and Dragons episode. Just a little disappointed that Troy didn’t refer to the monkey as “Annie’s Boobs.”