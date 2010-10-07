‘Community’ – ‘The Psychology of Letting Go’: You just broke my force field

A review of tonight’s “Community” coming up just as soon as I take liquid form…
Season one of “Community” established a lot of small running jokes and rivalries – including Annie’s “schoolgirl sexuality,” Pierce’s weird cult and the Chang/Duncan rivalry – that “The Psychology of Letting Go” wisely picked up on and wove into a funny and sweet story about mortality, grudges and other things we have to let go of. And it managed to do that all while weaving a hidden story in the background of Abed befriending a pregnant student and then helping her deliver her baby in the Greendale parking lot. (Birth… death… the circle of life!)
One of the things I admire most this show is the way it manages to balance absurdity with sentiment without selling either side out. Pierce’s religion is ridiculous in every possible way, and yet the scene where we hear the farewell message from his mother is played with complete sincerity. Troy and Jeff are moved by the message, and though Pierce remains in denial, it’s no longer a joke, but an honest moment about how some people use religion as a mechanism for coping with the inevitability of death. And then before things get too sappy, the rap song kicks in. Of course.
We’ll see how John Oliver works out long-term as the Anthropology professor (though the funny Betty White/”Inception” tag suggested that she was happy with the experience and would be amenable to coming back at some point). I’m not sure the gags here about him being both a disinterested drunk and clueless about the subject matter will play for a long time. We did, after all, spend a season with the study group being taught by an incompetent. But Duncan discovering and then abusing the power of the restraining order was a nice piece of physical comedy, and a good vulnerable moment for Chang.
And while the season premiere dealt with the respective Jeff/Annie and Jeff/Britta issues, the third side of that triangle needed to be addressed eventually. That story felt a bit abrupt in spots, but I enjoyed their dueling impressions of each other in the cafeteria, and their realization that all men – particularly the dudes leering at them(*) and making it rain with dollar bills – are far grosser and lamer than they could ever be.
(*) So… Back in August, I was hanging out at the “Community” production office to work on a behind-the-scenes feature about the Halloween episode, and producer Neil Goldman told me that he was going over to the set, that Annie and Britta were about to wrestle in oil, and would I like to join him? And who was I to say no to such an offer? And who was I to say no when, on the set, Goldman and director Anthony Russo invited me to be an extra in the background of that scene?
Actually, in this case there were perfectly good reasons to say no, but I was there, I like the show, and so I just went with it. I was told when and where to go, and to just leer and encourage the two women in their fight. They did a rehearsal, and as I was doing whatever I was doing for my reaction, I heard Russo call out, “Alan! Smaller!” As I am the length and width that I am, I assumed he was telling me to dial back the performance, which was both embarrassing (I was going for something more nuanced) and oddly nostalgic. It was the first bit of direction I’d taken since freshman year of college, when playing the lead role in the Penn experimental theater company’s production of Edward Bond’s “Lear” convinced me that I was much happier writing than acting. After the scene finished, I apologized to Russo for my untrained hamminess, and he said, “No, you were fine. You fit in perfectly with all those guys.” Outstanding. So rather than end my acting career as the king of England, I could end it as an apparently well-cast, sleazy, too-old community college student drooling over two women wrestling in oil.
They shot a lot more material with all us gross jerks that unsurprisingly got cut, but what bums me out a little is that there was only time for one of a very long series of improvised John Oliver lines in which he cheered Annie and Britta on. (The one I remember was him half-heartedly saying, “No. Don’t. Stop,” followed by, “No, I mean it. Don’t stop.”) We all had trouble maintaining character as he was going on.
A few other thoughts:
• Boy, the streets of whatever Colorado suburb Greendale is in sure look a lot like LA, don’t they?
• “You in the boobs.” Heh.
• Patton Oswalt reprises his role from season one as Nurse Jackie, meaning that between this and “Sons of Anarchy,” I’ve been seeing a lot of Nurse Jackies this week without seeing Edie Falco. It’s very confusing. But I particularly enjoyed Jackie’s comparison of human aging to movie franchises, both of which “eventually collapse into sagging, sloppy, rotten piles of hard-to-follow nonsense.”
• After the wrestling match scene was filmed, I did a quick interview with a drenched but amused Gillian Jacobs.
What did everybody else think?
Did you catch the Wilde Oil logo?
Just saw that too. Nice shoutout. Hope Running Wilde can be as funny as Community soon.
Alan! If you had mentioned that you were going to be an extra I would have kept a look out for you! I was constantly checking the background to see if Abed and the pregnant girl were around so I’m sure I would have noticed you. Then again it was hard not to focus on the wrestling women…
“these paps aren’t going to smear themselves”
great episode, actually I rather enjoyed the Community-30 Rock-Office block
You mean you, like everyone else, didn’t hang around to watch Outsourced?
I totally missed the Abed story. I feel like a fool… a fool who is going to re-watch the episode immediately.
I also completely missed it, although I did notice a really pregnant woman in the background in the beginning of the episode. I guess I was not paying enough attention.
I missed it too. I did notice the woman giving birth in the background (but not Abed being there) and wondered what that was about. Other than that, never noticed her. Thank goodness I didn’t delete this from the DVR.
Sidenote: I still have to log out and then back in to actually comment.
Yeah, I watched this on Hulu at 6 a-bloody-am and didn’t see it either. I feel so stoopid.
Wow, I missed every single Abed background scene. So I watched the damn thing again. Very clever, but how obtuse/obscure do Harmon & Co. want to be? Have they already decided the show will never catch on, and they should just go full-on “Arrested Development” screw-the-casual-viewer mode?
Anyway, what’s sad is that I recognized Sepinwall the first time through. (Um, after rewinding the wrestling scene.)
I wasn’t in the right frame of mind for the first go around but I liked the episode.
Sort of off topic but 30 Rock did a “Community” shout out tonight – specifically to Donald Glover.
That was especially hilarious because Donald Glover used to be a writer on “30 Rock”!
Haha yeah. Alec Baldwin asked Tina Fey who the black kid is on Community, and Tina said “Donahld Glover.” Nice little shout out for the guy who used to write on 30 Rock
“Say ‘say “bitter much” much’ much???”
Nice episode, didn’t have me in stitches the whole time but I couldn’t wipe the smile off my face. The part with Patton Oswalt had my crying as he slowly drifted off on his tangent and became more and more depressed.
I’m going to become a TV critic, in the hopes that one day I will be an extra in a scene in which two attractive ladies wrestle with each other in oil.
(Congrats/curse you, Alan.)
Three for three with great Community episodes. So glad they brought Patton Oswalt back as the school nurse, those little things are what I enjoy about the show. Quite jealous of the cameo as well. It was no “Ausiello performing Kim’s ultrasound on Scrubs cameo”, but for not even knowing you’d be in the scene til that day, a solid cameo nonetheless.
Hah! That is awesome! You’re in the show! You leer very well.
As for the episode, I thought the balance was off – too much sentiment and not enough absurdity for me. I liked the plots, but I just didn’t laugh as much as I usually do when I watch the show.
I feel stupid because apparently I missed that entire Abed plot. When they asked him at the end what he was up to, I thought maybe the jokes was because he directed the episode or something.
Don’t feel stupid. I didn’t notice it either.
Don’t feel stupid, I only caught the part in the opening (he bends down and listens to the student’s belly) and the end because I caught it in the background.
I guess I haven’t really been paying close enough attention to the show, it’s set in Colorado?
I completely missed that as well, I had assumed the show was set in California.
More Patton! And loved finally seeing more of John Oliver – hopefully he’ll continue for awhile teaching the anthropology course.
Nice walk on Alan – you’re turning us all Greendale green with envy!
Cool. Did you get your SAG card yet?
another solid episode. hopefully they keep giving john oliver things to do on the show, i was dying at the end when he went to pose with britta and annie and yelled out “what what!”
great cameo btw!
I’m furious right now. I was thinking I’d log on here and see that other people had the problem I did, but I guess it’s just local (Austin, Tx)… AT&T (or NBC?) screwed up the feed and the first half of the episode had no voiceover audio – only sound effects and background noise. Then the second half suddenly got audio, but switched to standard def out of nowhere. Then we’re stuck with standard def all throughout 30 Rock, with the audio/video out of sync.
Has this ever happened to anyone else? I don’t want to wait for Hulu, but my DVR recording is obviously useless. If it’s just a local problem then there’s no hope of NBC doing a make-up re-air.
Does Austin have Time Warner cable? They offer a fairly decent lineup of shows on their “Prime Time On Demand” channel which includes CBS, NBC, USA, FX, AMC and SyFy (sadly, nothing from ABC or Fox). The entire NBC Thursday night comedy block is on there. A just aired episode is kept around for about 4 or 5 weeks before getting bumped by the latest ep.
So even if I delete an episode I’ve watched from my DVR, I can always go back and re-watch it… which I plan to do for this particular episode of Community since I completely missed the Abed subplot.
Very late on the draw here, but yes our copy in Austin had the same issue- luckily it was on demand so we watched it there. I only caught the Abed scenes at the end of each one so I had to rewind each time just to watch his plot. The part of the cafeteria when she goes into labor was my fave.
Really enjoyed the ep. Two thoughts–I feel like the Abed helping the pregnant gal story in the background is a pop culture/movie reference I’m not getting & it’s driving me nuts! Also, first Glee, then Modern Family, now Community have done an ep with a religion them. What happened in Hollywood 2 months ago that caused this introspection? I’m genuinely curious about what brought this on.
I think the religion-centered themes in the 3 shows is a very interesting phenomenon this week and a really astute observation by CJ — I noticed it too. Given how rarely religions is directly addressed in scripted TV (particularly sitcoms), it really stood out.
In terms of what happened 2 months ago, wasn’t that the timeframe for the whole “Ground Zero mosque” situation (I will not make any subjective comments on that, to stay with Alan’s no-religion/politics blog rules). But that was a piece of headline news that put religion squarely in the center of the national discussion, and could have touched this off with all 3 sets of writers … the timing really is so interesting.
Also, no one has commented on the Shirley subplot of being left out of the oil-spill drive … culminating with the LOL line of “yeah, you’re both so different … skinny bitches.” I thought that was the funniest line of the whole episode, by far.
You probably won’t see this reply as it’s more than two years after your question, CJ, but I think the only “pop culture/movie reference” involved in the background baby bonus was that they were playing with the following different birth-related tropes: (list made via TVTropes.org –
see the TVTropes entries:
Instant Birth, Just Add Water
Maternity Crisis
Born in an Elevator
… but most of all, this event qualifies as the “Delivery Guy” trope, averted. (Oh, hey, look, there it is in the Live-Action TV section — and they mention that there *is* a trope of Funny Background Events.)
At the beginning, when it shows Abed listening to the baby in the pregnant woman’s tummy in the backround, I almost thought it was his baby. You know, connecting to “Hook up with the hottest girl on campus” in his list of things to do in college from “The Art of Discourse.”
Now that’d be a wicked plot twist.
It wasn’t “Hook up”. It was “make out”. I don’t see Abed as the pre-marital sex type. Or any sex, for that matter.
wait..that was real oil? ummm..kinda know what to think about that but don’t want to say as I like the show.
I doubt it was real oil. But it was something sticky enough that they had to pause filming a few times to get it out of Gillian Jacobs’ eyes.
Bloody Hell. COMPLETELY missed the hidden storyline and have deleted it from my DVRâ€¦ maybe I can catch it on demand. God damn you, Community–you have outsmarted me in a way only Arrested Development would have previously.
Strange that Community seems to be AD’s true heir while AD’s creator abandons all chance of doing a worthy successor. (Not so strange, I guess, when one remembers that Dan Harmon is half of the team responsible for “Heat Vision & Jack.” Still waiting for them to reference *that* particular piece of pop culture on Community.)
There was already a Jack Black/Owen Wilson reunion last season.
I thought it was a very good episode, probably the best of the season.
I liked Abed’s z-plot, it made up for the lack of him elsewhere.
Jeff, Troy and Pierce in the car was very sweet indeed, but as soon as the rap kicked in I was in stitches.
I really like how Shirley dealt with her rejection from the Annie/Britta fundraising venture, it’s not often we get so much of her snark.
Of course, Annie and Britta’s dueling impressions of each other were one of the comedic highlights of the episode, but the moral that came as a result of the oil fight was kinda lame, I AM NOT COMPLAINING ABOUT THE OIL FIGHT!
Once more, Jeff seems to have reverted to that cool lone wolf he was in the pilot and the first few episodes, I prefer him when he accepts his situation before any kind of emotional epiphany is required.
Very good episode, but I’m still prefering 30 Rock and the The Office. As for “The new ‘Friends'”…meh.
John Oliver WAS the episode. Absolutely hilarious. Between the feud with him and Chang (such as preventing Chang from getting food) and the part at the end where he poses in the paper (“WHAT WHAT?!”), he made the episode.
Oliver had so many great punchlines it’s ridicules. A couple I haven’t seen here yet that I may not have quite right:
“Now this is why I moved to America!”
“Mutually assured destruction. Well played.”
When they can get this kind of funny from one of the recurring characters, it say a lot about good these writers are.
Community is, by far, the funniest show on TV and I’m sad that so few people watch it. I laugh more during one episode of Community than Modern Family and Cougar Town put together… and I love those two shows as well.
“you with the boobs…” – prof. duncan
That is one hell of a creepy leer, Alan :P
Community is the best comedy on TV right now. In other news, sky – blue. Water – wet.
I feel like they’ve been overusing the objectification of Annie as a joke… they strived hard to avoid that for much of last year, so it feels like overload now
Agreed, I hope they lay off it for a while.
I agree as well. I think they’ve succumbed to the fan-love for Annie/Alison. Annie was originally an obsessive, often immature, recovering Adderall addict, but despite it all she remained “Mary Ann hot.”
This is the second straight episode where her jiggling was a plot point. That’s OK, but the character and actress are capable of a lot more.
My favorite Annie line was her tart comeback to Shirley’s blithe anti-Semitic remark.
Enjoyable episode (I really did enjoy the fine line they walked between Pierce’s absurd religion and the sentimentality of his mother’s death), but I wonder how much the writers *really* want to insert “scientology” for Pierce’s “Buddhist” religion?
(And your captcha system is HORRID.)
Abed did WHAT?! How did I miss that?
I didn’t care for the Duncan/Chang storyline. I only care about them when they’re causing conflict for one of the main characters I actually care about. What’s the point of watching a rivalry between two jerks? Who cares? And it didn’t make me laugh. Other than that, I loved the episode.
Fairly lame episode which relied too much on fanboy fantasy porno crap while pretending (for the millionth time) to be “meta.” Uh-huh. The Britta/Annie “conflict” turned out to be just as obvious as Jack Black’s daydream about them wearing cheerleader uniforms and falling into a kiddie pool filled with shaving cream. I’m also getting tired of Jeff’s “problems” and his knee-jerk reaction to them (something bad happens, he throws a tantrum, then sees the error of his ways). The only interesting thing was Abed’s background “babydaddy” story, which probably wouldn’t have been as interesting if it were in the foreground.
This whole rant came off as something Britta might have said in the show’s canon.
I have to say, I am starting to feel the same way. The “meta-ness” is really becoming obnoxious.
I was surprised at how much I was laughing at this episode, even if I did totally miss the Abed background plot. Britta can imitate Annie extraordinarily well. And I loved John Oliver having no clue on anthropology, and saying so, and randomly changing the subject to anesthesiology, and the Chang force field. Awesomesauce!
Plus, the secret Alan leer which I will also have to go look at in great detail again, though I at least remember THAT shot…
No mention of Annie’s misunderstanding about exactly what those socks were being used for?
Also, John Oliver was just excellent throughout the episode as many have already said.
You look like a young Brent Butt.
Does anyone know the rap song that Pierce’s Mom plays herself out with on the CD. Having no luck finding out who sings it.
I don’t know which track, but it’s from Donald Glover. He performs under the name ‘Childish Gambino’ and is getting some notoriety.
I like the line from one of the other students : “You don’t have to yell at us. No one is on the other side of this issue.”
I’m glad I let my DVR pick this one up even though I watched it live, or I might have missed The Abed Show entirely. That was genius.
Dan Harmon’s tweets are scaring me. I always figured Parks would come back at the expense of Outsourced. Now, I’m worried Parks will be back as a replacement for Community.
does anyone the rap song that played at the end of Pierce’s mom’s cd? I cant find any info!
It’s funny; I didn’t notice the Abed stuff, but the extra behind Pierce in the lava lamp scene really caught my eye for some reason. She was the only extra reacting to the craziness.
well, you’re already more deserving of an emmy than jon cryer.
but seriously you should submit yourself for best supporting actor in a comedy series or guest actor. why not?
Alan, nice cameo!
For those of you who missed the Abed story, a Youtuber named socksta made a nice compilation:
[www.youtube.com]
Audio commentary on this episode has about a minute of them talking about some critic who was on set.