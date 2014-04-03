David Letterman to retire from ‘Late Show’

David Letterman announced his impending retirement during a taping of tonight's “Late Show,” saying he'll bow out of the CBS talk show in 2015. (The news was broken on Twitter by, of all people, R.E.M. bassist Mike Mills, who was at the taping.)
During the taping, he said the following:
“The man who owns this network, Leslie Moonves, he and I have had a relationship for years and years and years, and we have had this conversation in the past, and we agreed that we would work together on this circumstance and the timing of this circumstance. And I phoned him just before the program, and I said ‘Leslie, it”s been great, you”ve been great, and the network has been great, but I”m retiring.'
“I just want to reiterate my thanks for the support from the network, all of the people who have worked here, all of the people in the theater, all the people on the staff, everybody at home, thank you very much. What this means now, is that Paul and I can be married.
“We don”t have the timetable for this precisely down – I think it will be at least a year or so, but sometime in the not too distant future, 2015 for the love of God, in fact, Paul and I will be wrapping things up.”
UPDATE: Moonves' own statement:
“When Dave decided on a one-year extension for his most recent contract, we knew this day was getting closer, but that doesn”t make the moment any less poignant for us. For 21 years, David Letterman has graced our Network”s air in late night with wit, gravitas and brilliance unique in the history of our medium. During that time, Dave has given television audiences thousands of hours of comedic entertainment, the sharpest interviews in late night, and brilliant moments of candor and perspective around national events. He”s also managed to keep many celebrities, politicians and executives on their toes – including me. There is only one David Letterman. His greatness will always be remembered here, and he will certainly sit among the pantheon of this business. On a personal note, it”s been a privilege to get to know Dave and to enjoy a terrific relationship. It”s going to be tough to say goodbye. Fortunately, we won”t have to do that for another year or so. Until then, we look forward to celebrating Dave”s remarkable show and incredible talents.”
Letterman would be stepping down 22 years after his “Late Show” premiere, and 33 years after he became a TV fixture as host of NBC's “Late Night.” He was a trailblazer at NBC, and the defining comic voice of a generation – most of the current crop of late-night hosts are far more influenced by Letterman's snark and/or avant-garde comic sensibility than they are by either Johnny Carson or Letterman's longtime-rival Jay Leno.
His nightly Top 10 list is one of the most oft-imitated comedy bits in TV history, and especially in his early NBC days, he was a mad comic scientist, throwing watermelons from the roof of 30 Rock, performing stunts in a velcro suit or encouraging the many deranged characters of frequent guest Chris Elliott. He left NBC in 1993 after Leno inherited the “Tonight Show” job Letterman thought was his birthright, and for a time his “Late Show” dominated Leno's “Tonight,” before becoming a steady second in the ratings for most of the run. In the CBS years, Letterman steadied in some ways, and became crankier in others, but he has more than risen to the occasion when it's called for. His monologue in his first show back after 9/11 is a thing of naked emotional beauty, as he admitted, “If we are going to continue to do shows, I just need to hear myself talk for a couple of minutes.” His return from open heart surgery the year before was similarly touching and honest in a way the sarcastic Dave of NBC would have been very reluctant to be.
In retiring next year, Letterman would in theory be outlasting Leno, though it is extremely possible that Jay will have landed another TV gig well before Dave steps away. And there's the question of his successor. Once upon a time, Jon Stewart (who works for corporate sibling Comedy Central) seemed like the heir apparent, but it's become clear at this point that the only talk show he's interested in is his current one. “Late Late Show” host Craig Ferguson reportedly has right of first refusal, but we'll see if he wants a job that would likely be much more rigidly formatted than the loose conversations he's allowed to have. CBS could in theory go after Leno, but I imagine they want someone younger who can do the job longer. Would Stephen Colbert be interested in a job where he could get to be himself rather than “Stephen Colbert” every night? Does Conan have an out in his TBS contract, and even if he does, would CBS consider him damaged goods at this point? Might this finally be time for the network late night ranks to welcome a woman for the first time in a few decades? (Tina Fey could do some very interesting things with the job, though she'd of course be competing with her pal Jimmy Fallon.)
What does everybody else think? Are you sad Dave is stepping down? Relieved because you feel his heart hasn't been in it for a while? Do you want to see Craigy Ferg get the promotion, or would you prefer that he keep doing what he does so well at 12:35? And if not him, whom would you like to see succeed Letterman? Is it time for Louis C.K. to succeed Letterman for real?
Here's the full video of Letterman's announcement:
Pssst, Letterman is “The Late Show.” He ‘retired’ from “Late Night” a long time ago.
Dave and Jay, #TrueDetectiveSeason3
I still watch Letterman over Stewart or Colbert or anyone else during that time. I would hope Ferguson takes the job but I’m not sure his brand of comedy would work in that slot.
Shouldn’t Moonves’ first call be to Louis CK? Hasn’t he already accepted? Oh right, that was pretend on his own TV show. Stll, why not give him a shot?
Forget that — he needs to call David Lynch.
If Louis CK gets this job he is officially a sorcerer.
Letterman was a fantastic moral voice. From the point of view of the decent American everyman of an earlier generation. He reputation for cynicism was not earned, in fact, it was the opposite. He cared very much about the state of the country, and was incredulous at politicians and events that were symptomatic of it not living up to the American ideal.
You’re talking about the older, preachier Letterman. Thankfully, the early Letterman was delightfully cynical. When he was doing “Late Night,” he professed to not even be a voter, saying he knew nothing about politics and was terrified that someone would say of a candidate, “Hey, Letterman likes him. Let’s vote for the son-of-a-b****.” It’s Old Man Dave who demands that “the road to the White House goes through me.” Young, great Dave would’ve never stopped throwing up over such a sentiment. You can have “moral voice Dave.” I’ll take the Dave who would’ve followed up a didactic political monologue from a guest by asking, “Say, is that a Ban-Lon shirt? “
Love the Tina Fey idea. I’ve been of that mind for a while, plus it would give her a solid excuse to take over SNL when Lorne retires.
*NOT take over SNL when Lorne retires
I think it needs to be someone who has experience hosting his own show, is a veteran of show business for 30+ years yet still skews to a younger audience. Someone who is hot right now, with a number of successful movies. His fan base spans multiple generations. He has a group of famous friends that he could bring in for some star power. Has experience with sketch comedy. Yet would bring something massively different to the late night talk show scene. A visible minority.
Clearly it should be Kermit the Frog.
Dammit, Jason, that sounds so lovely…!
This could potentially really hurt CBS. While they have The Big Bang Theory and a few other tentpole shows to establish their dominance, they’ve long been scared of where their demographics lie (old people). They’d undoubtedly want to find someone who skews younger like NBC got with Fallon and Meyers, but I really don’t think CBS’s late night audience would respond well to that.
Dream replacement: Norm MacDonald.
This would be a train wreck! And it would be awesome! Love Norm.
Ah, he couldn’t even keep that podcast up for six months. Love Norm tho.
Whatever happens I hope they try to shake it up a little. I know Fallon was never “edgy,” but his show is already more boring and safe at 11:30. I used to be a huge Conan fan, but his show is unwatchable now because it’s the same as everything else. It seems that once they leave the later slot, these hosts get less interesting. Right now I watch the Stewart-Colbert-@Midnight block on Comedy Central and then Seth Myers at 12:30. The Myers show isn’t great, but I prefer the upstarts at 12:30 when they’re still willing to try new things (I loved Letterman, Conan and Fallon at 12:30).
Fallon has no talent as an interviewer…
Really going to miss Dave, if nothing else for those interviews he’d do that would go haywire. Dave was always the most adept at dealing with quirky guests, or guests who’d simply gone off their meds. At CBS he hadn’t hit the same regular levels of comedic brilliance he’d achieved at NBC, but he’s still the best since Johnny retired. I’m glad to see him retire now while he’s still ahead of the game.
Aisha Tyler.
She should have been who Lorne went after for Late Night instead of lame, boring Seth Meyers.
She’s funny, personable, quick on her feet, and unlike Fallon, she wouldn’t be a constant kiss-ass.
Aisha Tyler. How the hell hasn’t this happened yet?
That is a really great choice.
Becasue they don’t want the show to be cancelled.
Mervis, try listening to her Girl on Guy podcast. I concur that a non-white guy getting the show is probably never gonna happen, but she’s an entertaining interviewer, at least.
The fact that she’s already employed by CBS on a talk show (she’s one of the five women on their afternoon chat show “The Talk”) certainly gives her a leg up in that regard—someone should remind Moonves that she’s technically already under an employee of theirs and she could theoretically get an audition.
That’s the most interesting suggestion I’ve heard yet.
Given CBS demographics and the type of show that Letterman has created, I think Jerry Seinfeld would be a great fit.
Too old.
also too past his prime. If it wasn’t for the outright rejection of “The Marriage Ref” by America–I’d say at least he’s a name that should be in the mix, but at this point its unlikely that he’d bring newer viewers to the mix. (which is a shame because had he continued working I think post Seinfeld he could’ve literally done ANYTHING and gotten viewers–I remember how immensely anticipated the SNL episode he hosted a full year AFTER Seinfeld went off the air was when it was announced that he would be hosting)
Co Co
If last night’s show was any indication, here’s hoping he takes the opportunity in his final year to let things get weird.
The job is Colbert’s.
He wait until Leno was kicked out for good.
He waited until Leno was kicked out for good.
Conan is first on the list. He may not have the out though.
Sleeper pick?
Neil Patrick Harris.
It’d be a little weird to give it to somebody with no current talk show, but he’d be the one.
CBS and TBS have the same corporate parents. I’m sure it would be worked out if CBS wants him.
Not true about CBS and TBS being under the same umbrella.
That said, I would imagine that Conan has an out built into his contract if a dream job were to come available.
Don’t forget John Oliver.
He’s starting his show on HBO soon.
I would like to see Craig Ferguson stay at 12:37 and Wayne Brady or Bonnie Hunt take over late night (Aresenio? Michael Strahan?).
I’d say the job is Craig’s unless he doesn’t want it. If not Craig, I’d be willing to bet it’ll be someone who’s not currently on daily late-night TV, which would rule out Conan, Jon Stewart or Colbert… Maybe Chelsea, since her show is ending soon? Greg Kinnear’s done late-night before… so has Craig Kilborn… Joel McHale would be an intriguing choice too…
I can’t see CBS taking the chance on Chelsea since her show had poor ratings. Craig Kilborn’s Late Late Show didn’t do all that well so I can’t see CBS thinking he would be more successful a second time around.
Joel McHale would probably be a great choice but I doubt he is on CBS’s radar.
Kinnear probably would be a great choice but I don’t see him wanting to do the show, I suspect he’s much happier with his acting career.
Alec Baldwin?
I would like to see something a little less traditional (and less stodgy) than a white guy in a suit and tie doing a canned monologue every night. Who wears those kinds of clothes anymore? They’re still making these shows on a model that is 60 years old. Maybe Louis C.K. would be a nice change. Can’t see why Tina Fey would take a stodgy gig like this,
I think Colbert is very effective where he is and would not like to see him dumbed down in conventional talk show format.
One of the reasons that I love Craig Ferguson is because he is always undercutting the Late Night talk show format. And because of this, I don’t think he would be at all happy in that time slot. It would be like putting a straight jacket on the guy.
Perhaps Geoff Peterson would take the gig.
Geoff Peterson hosting with Secretariat as the band leader.
I hadn’t heard anything from the Stewart camp about his thoughts in recent times, but I always thought he would be the perfect replacement (plus, he can’t do The Daily Show forever… right?).
One commenter said NPH, and he’s said in interviews he would love to host a ‘variety’ show. NPH’s is a great entertainer in any form, and I think he would bring something interesting to it, I don’t know if he would want that rigid timeline.
I can watch Letterman interviews on Youtube for a long time, and love seeing him spar with a guest. He’s gotten softer over the years, but he’s an institution that will be hard to replace.
Tina would be interesting, but I can’t imagine CBS going with someone who’s never hosted a talkshow. Colbert makes the most sense in that his audience is young and Colbert’s comedy is kind of in the tradition of Letterman. Just have to remember that whoever gets the gig, he/she probably won’t get to be “interesting”. Seems like it’s universally agreed upon that 1130 means you have to dumb down, ahem “broaden”, your show in order to survive.
The irony of course is that Colbert is ALREADY ON at 11 30!
Why would you say Colbert over Stewart??? The Daily Show is already in the talk show vain without Stewart more of the stand-up type and more schticky and interviews big guests. I love, love, love Colbert and that’s why I’d hate to see him neutered on CBS.
How about Joan Rivers?
I think Amy Poehler would be phenomenal, but I don’t know that she’d want to host a show or that she’d be willing to make the jump to CBS after so many years with NBC.
Good lord can we have a woman already?
I don’t want Louis CK to take it if it is offered. I would rather he be free to continue his own show and do stand up than be trapped in the Box that is Late Night TV.
Vince Vaughn was a great sub when Dave was sick, he could be a lot of fun as a permanent replacement.
:snarky comment about Jay and Dave being irrelevant for years now:
I suppose I shouldn’t care because I don’t watch anyway and I think network talk shows are a dying format, but I’d like to see someone other than Colbert get it. I get that many folks adore his style, but…..just pick someone else.
I hope Craigy Ferg stays put, I don’t want his show to change. As for Letterman I think it’s time, he’s been phoning it in for a while now. I’d love to see anyone other than a middle-aged white guy. That’ll be something for gramps CBS network.
I hope it’s not Louis CK or Tina Fey. That’d a be a waste of their creative talent.
Dave never threw watermelons (or anything else) off the roof of 30 Rock. Those segments were taped in Westchester County.
Also, my vote is for Chris Rock as his replacement.
How about a foreign host? There must be some talk show host in the UK or Australia at the top of their game that could be persuaded to give the US a shot. Graham Norton maybe??
Someone on Slate is recommending Ellen. That would be a smart move.
Tina Fey would not be a good choice because she is more of a star than most of the stars she would interview. It has to be someone that wants to work all of the time. A standup comic is a natural choice. Therefore Ellen is my choice. I say run the first episode at 11:30 and rerun the episode at 4PM in her old time slot. Colbert and Stewart does it.
I really can’t see Tina Fey doing interviews.
Nor Fallon, but he does them anyway
I wonder if it’s just a coincidence that Chelsea Handler is leaving E! around the same time? Hmmm…
I would really love to see someone bring Graham Norton’s style of late night show over to the US, I think it could be really successful.
That said, I LOVE Ferguson and would want him to stay put so he can keep on being weird forever.
I think British and American senses of humor are very different. Yes, alot of Americans watch British comedy, but not in the audience size that any of the networks want for their flagship late night shows.
I agree with you, I more meant that I love the Graham Norton show because it has all the guests interact with each other for the entire hour. I would love to see a US talk show do something similar.
How about W Kamu Bell I think he’d be great! Loved his FX show.
The problem is, in this day and age a big network is going to want an established evening or late-night talk/comedy name to lead off their late-night schedule. I say “evening talk” because it’s a whole different animal from “daytime talk” such as Ellen. I could see them offering it to Chelsea and I think she could do well at it but I also think she’d say no, she’d seriously have to tone it down for network and she won’t want to do that. Chris Rock would be GREAT, but he’d never do it. Same with Seinfeld. Arsenio, no… Aisha Tyler, not a big enough name for 11:30 but maybe for 12:30… same with W. Kamau Bell… George Lopez, eh, maybe… Russell Brand, too wild… Drew Carey on regular double duty from Price is Right, hmmm…
What it seems the networks do is take the risks for the
slot that doesn’t lead off late night, THAT’S where they get creative with their hosting choices — Conan, Fallon, Kimmel all started as the follow-up act to the 11:30 show, none of them were big names in the talk world when they began, now they all lead off late night, and now it’s Craig’s turn if he wants it. So Late Late Show is where you would plug in Aisha Tyler, for example. Or Joel McHale, I know I said in an earlier post he’d be a good choice for 11:30 but upon further review I think he’d be better at 12:30 for now.
How about Craig at 11:30, and Chris Hardwick for 12:30?
Obviously Ellen DeGeneres.
Early reports are that Craig Kilborn is the favorite for the job. An inspired choice!
Keep,Craig where he is…
If you take the time David Letterman hosted Late Nite from February 1, 1982 – June 25, 1993 and add it to the date he started hosting the Late Show on August 30, 1993 until the April 3, 2014 announcement on his plans to retire the total would be almost exactly 32 years. Curious as to if this was known by Letterman or just an astonishing coincidence.
Jim Rome