‘Deadwood’ Rewind: Season 1, Episode 3: ‘Reconnoitering the Rim’ (Veterans edition)

We’re continuing our trip back through the first season of David Milch’s epic revisionist Western “Deadwood,” and we’re continuing to do it with two separate but largely identical posts: one for people who watched the whole series and want to be able to discuss it from beginning to end, and one for people who are just starting out and don’t want to be spoiled with discussion that goes past the current episode. This is the former; click here for the newbie-safe version.
A review of episode 3, “Reconnoitering the Rim,” coming up just as soon as I collude and cahoot…
“Short of burning it all down, you gotta trust someone.” -E.B.
“Deadwood” is fundamentally a series about the work and sacrifices necessary to bring order to chaos, civilization to lawlessness. This brutal, amoral mining camp had a long, complicated road towards becoming a place that could acceptably be absorbed into the United States. The first major step in that road comes near the end of this episode, involving the character who has so far been a symbol of all that is lawless and untamed about Deadwood.
When we met Al Swearengen two episodes ago, he was a man concerned with profit and with protecting his territory, and it seemed the most expedient way for him to do that was through violence. Anyone causes a fuss, anyone goes against Al’s way of doing things(*), gets stabbed, shot or thrown off a cliff by Dan Dority or another of Al’s people. No fuss, no muss, and no law to get on his back about it. But as E.B., of all people – obsequious, cowardly, obtuse E.B. Farnum – points out, that approach has a limited shelf life. It’s worked for Al so far in the camp’s early, wide-open days, but gentrification is already coming with the arrival of Cy Tolliver’s more upscale casino. A stopped clock is right twice a day, and E.B. is right for at least once in the series when he suggests – admittedly, out of naked self-interest – that Al can’t just go on killing everyone, can he?
(*) Well, at least anyone to whom he doesn’t have some kind of complicated emotional attachment, like the one he has to Trixie. Not coincidentally, Al’s trusting her, of all the whores, to take a razor blade to his callused feet for a 19th century frontier pedicure as he ponders his new plan to be more trusting.
So Al gives mercy and trust a try – and, like Ralph Fiennes in a similar sequence in “Schindler’s List,” Ian McShane finds some marvelously black comic notes as Al struggles to accept that he should give E.B. a pass – but it’s still baby steps. E.B. lives(**), but Brom Garret dies – ironically, right before Dan discovers that the bogus gold claim they sold him was exactly the opposite of bogus.
(**) And in part lives so that Al has a second spy in case Leon the opium-addicted Faro dealer doesn’t work out, which we already know he won’t. The level of gamesmanship between Al and Cy is already terrific, and we’re only getting started.
Now Al has real competition, and also a headache on his hands about what to do with the gold claim, and he’s still paranoid as hell about what Wild Bill is up to. And what we see on that score is that the famous gunslinger is mostly looking to numb himself in a similar manner to what Alma Garret is doing.
McShane understandably drew most of the plaudits about this show, even early, but how fantastic is Keith Carradine as Wild Bill in this episode? He’s just so bitter and empty, his voice so deep and gutteral(***), as he moves through a camp, and a world, where his fame has become nothing but a twisted burden. Though he has people in Charlie and Jane who care about him, and others in Seth and Sol who are cordial and could grow into friends, for the most part what he encounters are men like Jack McCall who want to take him down a peg, or the two idiots who try to talk to him while he helps build the hardware store. I talked last week about the idea of Wild Bill’s story being a precursor of the modern notion of celebrity, but I would say Bill has things worse than even the most paparazzi-stalked Kardashian today. People might demand photos, and time and other things of today’s celebrities, but they weren’t constantly walking around rooting for their death – often to their face – in a way that Bill has to deal with. If you were Wild Bill, and this is how people talked to you, wouldn’t you just want to get drunk, play cards (even a long losing streak) and try to tune out the rest of the world?
(***) The monologue in which he repeatedly calls Jack a cunt is a thing of dark, twisted beauty. So venomous, so cruel, and so much more than what Jack expected – and yet so deserving in light of Jack’s ongoing taunts, no?
Hard to believe we’re only three episodes in. The show’s world already feels so lived-in, and we’ve barely even scratched the surface.
Some other thoughts:
• I was remiss last week in not thanking “Deadwood” alum Jim Beaver (who, of course, played Ellsworth) for coming around to offer his own recollections in the comments so far. If we can make our schedules work, I’m going to do a proper interview with Jim to run at some point later in this project, but in the meantime, his presence adds immense value. So thanks, Jim!
• Speaking of Ellsworth, our very first scene features our favorite veteran prospector monologuing to his dog as they each dig for their respective treasures. The device of a character delivering a speech to an animal or inanimate object (or non-Trixie whore, who might as well be an object, most weeks) became one of Milch’s favorite, so get used to it.
• Little-known fact: Ian McShane was actually Milch’s third choice to play Swearengen. First he wanted to use Ed O’Neill (who had just played the lead in Milch’s short-lived CBS cop show “Big Apple,” which also featured Kim Dickens), but HBO was too nervous about building one of its shows around a man still too associated with Al Bundy. Then Milch cast Powers Boothe, but Boothe took ill shortly before the pilot was supposed to film. Hence McShane as Al – the classic example of the “I’d rather be lucky than smart” axiom Doc Cochran quoted last week – and Milch making it up to Boothe by creating the character of Cy Tolliver for him. I do wonder if Boothe’s performance as Al would have been more refined than McShane’s, or if he simply played Cy this way as an obvious differentiation between our two scheming saloon keepers.
• With Boothe comes Dickens as lead whore Joanie Stubbs and David Mamet favorite Ricky Jay as head of gambling Eddie Sawyer. Together, the group makes up a polished mirror version of Swearengen’s gang – better-dressed (look how uncomfortable Al feels to get all duded up to meet them) and perhaps better at subterfuge, but just as ruthless and capable in their own way.
• Remember last week how I talked about the slight fuzziness of the consecutive day timeline? Here’s another possible example of that, with Seth having somehow gotten all the timber for their store cut basically overnight from the events of the previous episode.
• Seth doesn’t like many people, but he clearly likes Reverend Smith, and it’s nice to see him let his guard down with the enthusiastic preacher.
• This is Al’s first use of a bit of slang the show would popularize, but not invent, when, in his conversation with Cy, he refers to the locals as “hoopleheads.” From what I’ve been able to gather with the help of my friend Google, the term likely originated in the 20th century from a popular comic strip, but Milch essentially pulled the phrase out of the air and put it in Al’s mouth because he thought it fit this world and these people.
• Before Brom takes his nasty fall (and then takes a few extra blows to the head courtesy of Dan’s rock), we finally get a look at his interaction with Alma, and get a sense of exactly why she chooses to stay doped up on laudanum all day.
• Milch’s love of a certain theatrical style, where multiple characters are in the same large space watching and reacting to each other, comes up again here as the various guests at the Grand Central keep looking around at each other, with the passed-out Wild Bill being the center of much of the attention.
Coming up next: “Here Was a Man,” in which both Wild Bill and Seth wind up in support of the widow Garret, and there’s more talk of the sound of thunder.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
My favorite exchange of the whole series. I’ve paraphrased Al’s comments about thunder and lightning and used in closing arguments before.
Al: I have got to be satisfied. See, Iâ€™m the simple type cocksucker, that when he sees lightning, readies for thunder. And takes the thunder if it comes as part of the same fuckinâ€™ storm.
Sol: Why wouldnâ€™t ya, Mr. Swearengen?
Al: Well thank you for sayinâ€™ that, even if you donâ€™t fuckinâ€™ mean it.
Al: Pardon my French.
Joanie: Oh, I speak French.
God, I love this show. Just wanted to say thanks, Alan — I appreciate any excuse to rewatch my favorite single season of any television program I’ve seen. And thanks also to Mr. Jim Beaver, who I look forward to meeting at this year’s Dragon*Con in Atlanta. So great to have you here, sir; can’t wait to shake your hand. (I promise I won’t spit in it first.)
People (veteran viewers at least) should also track down the auditions for Swearengen…. I especially liked Robert Duvall’s…
I wasn’t aware that McShane was Milch’s third choice for Al. I love Ed O’Neill, but having him play another “Al” on DEADWOOD would, indeed, have stirred recollections of Bundy. What a lucky accident for all of us that the role fell to, in my mind, the only man who could play it.
On a side note, isn’t it amazing how HBO has taken character actors who have done excellent work for years and made them the centerpieces of their shows? James Gandolfini in THE SOPRANOS, McShane in DEADWOOD, and Clancy Brown in CARNIVALE, for example.
Not to mention Steve Buscemi…
Good point, although on Deadwood the entire cast is littered with character actors and I’d suggest this show has a dozen leads, like an Altman movie.
It is worth noting that Milch came back to Ed O’Neill in his brilliant followup to Deadwood, John From Cincinnati. Ed delivered an Emmy-worthy performance in that series, as I’m sure he would have done here. That said, I’m grateful that Ian MacShane got the part.
I’ve always been troubled by the way Swearengen completely outfoxes himself in regards to the Garret gold claim, specifically the fact that he didn’t perform due diligence to determine the potential value of the claim before running a con with it. After all, both Dan and Ellsworth recognize the quality of the claim without much difficulty. I always chalked it up to the fact that Al was most likely running so many simultaneous cons in the camp, something like that was bound to slip through the cracks. But I’d be curious what anyone else thinks.
Entirely possible that he took Tim Driscoll’s word the claim was pinched out already, and he saw the money he could make out of Garrett as a simple enough proposition that it wasn’t worth doing the research. I agree with your theory Al probably had his fingers in so many pies at the time, this seemed one to finish and move on.
“Reconnoitering the Rim” was the first time I realized that Ellsworth wouldn’t simply be a vaguely humorous foil for other people’s scenes. David told me during the shooting of the pilot that he thought perhaps that Ellsworth was “the conscience of the camp.” But I didn’t see or feel much of that at first, and I was quite content to be, at best, the Gabby Hayes of the series, with little beats of fun here and there but no particular value to the true storyline of the show. Okay, I was wrong about that. “Reconnoitering the Rim” was the first time I thought perhaps there might be more to the character.
My first task as part of the “Deadwood” company (even before I knew for sure I *was* part of it) was to be (with Paula Malcomson) one of the “other” actors in Ed O’Neill’s and Powers Boothe’s screen tests for Swearengen. As it was explained to me, David had written Swearengen for Ed, but HBO was resistant for the reasons you’ve mentioned, Alan. So a compromise was arranged whereby both Ed and Powers would test for the part. I didn’t know either actor at the time (though I’ve since done “John From Cincinnati” with Ed and love him dearly), and it was a fascinating day of watching the two work in their very different ways. My very favorite David Milch quote came from that day. He was talking to Powers about playing a scene from the pilot where Swearengen is about to kill Trixie, and he was trying to get something going in the eye-contact communication between the two characters, and he said, I swear, “You know when you strangle a dog….” And he proceeded to talk about the look in the dog’s eyes of supplication and terror, yet also love, and how that’s what Swearengen should be seeing in Trixie’s eyes. And he went on, but I think everyone on the set was still stuck back there at “You know when you strangle a dog?” I think it was the matter-of-fact “You know”, the acknowledgment of shared experience, that kind of arrested our attention. Great moment, one I have no doubt was manufactured just for the effect it had.
I think it was clear to everyone after the screen tests that Powers was going to get the part of Swearengen, and indeed that was HBO’s choice. But then Powers caught a bug or something and wasn’t able to do the pilot, so Ian McShane’s taped audition came into play, and the rest is history. I felt bad for Ed, and also for Powers, each for losing one of the great roles in TV history, but I think it worked out quite well for everyone in the very long run. I didn’t do too badly, either, even if I was wrong about being nothing more than occasional comic relief.
Jim Beaver
P.S. My license plate still says HOOPLHD. They wouldn’t give me LMBERDK.
Jim, I don’t know Milch nearly as well as you do, but that sounds EXACTLY like the kind of thing David would say. Heh.
Wow. That line feels like it could start off an entire monologue that wouldn’t be out of place in “Deadwood” or other HBO shows. And I know Alan would make it the opener: “A review of tonight’s ‘Deadwood’ coming up just as soon as I know when you strangle a dog…”
Great story Jim – as always, thanks for sharing your behind-the-scenes take. Watching this season again is also reminding me just how much I liked Ellsworth as a character, especially his moments in next week’s episode.
Mr. Beaver, too bad about that LMBERDK license plate.
Re-watching this series for the nth time, I do agree that this episode establishes Ellsworth as more than just another hooplehead-it also establishes him as a likable guy, and that bit about the dog not wanting to be near Dan, and Ellsworth clearly knowing why, is the perfect touch.
Once again, your participation here makes this re-view all the more enjoyable, so many thanks to you, Mr. Beaver!
Mr. Beaver, as a huge fan of both Deadwood generally, and Ellsworth specifically, it was an incredible delight to find out you were interacting with the fans on these recaps in an enlightening-but-not-condescending manner. Cheers for that, and cheers for the great work on Deadwood.
Priceless. Thanks for being here, and sharing stories like that.
would have been 3 different shows between, mcshane, al bundy n boothe playing swearengen.
I love reading these gems (pun intended) of the meat-and-potatoes of building a TV show. Thanks, Mr. Beaver, and I greatly look forward to more!
Jim, I’m a little late to the party here, having just been turned onto this forum by another member, and having rewatched the first 3 episodes today. One of the things I’m noticing already is one of Milch’s “trademarks” (even more apparent in JFC), which is having his characters talk the opposite of their walk. That is, they may come across as bad, but be closet do-gooders, or vice-versa. It occurs to me that Ellsworth may have been one of the few characters in Deadwood who may not have done this, and who was remarkably who he really was from moment one. I’ll watch for this in upcoming episodes, but wanted to run this past you to see what you think.
I too never knew that Boothe was the original choice for Al. Certainly it explains things. I’ve always felt that the introduction of Tolliver and the Bella Union felt somewhat out of place with the developments and cast of the first two episodes – not in a bad way, just a bit away from the trailblazing element – and the fact that Milch created the character entirely for Boothe explains away a lot of that difference. It reminds me of how January Jones auditioned for the part of Peggy in “Mad Men,” but Matt Weiner liked her so much he ended up adding Betty to the pilot after the fact. And certainly as time goes on it feels as much a part of the camp as anything else – the way Cy and Al step around each other in that first scene, and then the scope of the games they’re playing with informants and investments, is just a joy to get into in the season.
Alan, great observations about how the whole episode shows McShane trying to temper his killing instincts, and how much E.B. is a part of that – even when he’s not doing it out of his own self-preservation, just a business practicality. The scene where Seth, Sol and Al sit down to purchase the lot is fantastic, as we see the two opposing forces taking a breather. Seth’s clearly reining in his temper for business purposes, and Al would love to spark another fight but recognizes that he can’t afford to introduce yet another complication to his operation. So he listens to E.B.’s judgment on whether or not he can sell to them, and his sutle direction that he should let them sell to the Bella Union, and as such that’s cleared from his decks. (And it’s a fantastic little detail that while Sol’s business-savvy enough to not even hesitate on spitting in his hand, Seth will shake Al’s hand but won’t go that far with the cocksucker.)
And a little detail that might have gone missed, but I reminded it when you pointed out Ellsworth speaking to the dog: that dog was of course originally Tim Driscoll’s, seen last episode following the laundry cart as E.B. casually mentioned feeding it to the pigs along with his late owner. The fast that it whimpers and hides behind a tree when Dan approaches Ellsworth couldn’t have been unintentional.
Best interaction of the episode:
Bill: I donâ€™t think he took you point… quite.
Charlie: I think he quite missed it.
GREAT CALL on the dog! I always wondered why he hid from Dan!
More thanks to Jim B for more great stories here.
My thoughts on this episode, typed up last night, before reading anything on this page:
**First and foremost, this was the episode that gave the English Language “Hey FuckNut!” I thought that deserves a mention.
**The scene where Brom meets with Bill and Charlie is my favorite scene in the entire run of the show (let’s count how many “favorite scenes ever” I list this summer; this is the first). “I quite take your point…I don’t think he took your point, quite….I think he quite missed it.” I love that.
**The poker scene at the beginning, where Hickok bets his guns: name a better poker scene in any movie, ever. You can’t. Bill turning up his hand, not letting go of the cards, never taking his eyes off Jack: awesome.
**EB implores Al, “You’ve got to trust *someone*.” Next thing you know, Al is offering his bare foot up to Trixie’s straight razor, muttering about how trust is a helluva thing.
**”And I want to know who cut the cheese!”
Something I don’t think’s been mentioned, but with Alan’s last post on “Deadwood” actors and Brom’s passing should get a notice: Timothy Omundson, who portrays Brom, is yet another “Deadwood” actor who found steady work after his part ended, appearing in the majority of “Judging Amy” episodes and currently starring as Detective Lassiter on USA’s “Psych.” Wonderful where people go to, as the Reverend would put it.
One of my more fun moments of synchronicity was having a Western-style gunfight with Tim Omundson on “Psyche.” The idea of Alma’s two husbands squaring off at each other gave me great pleasure.
Jim Beaver
Hah! I missed that episode, but that sounds fantastic. I’ll have to look it up on Netflix.
I love Det. Lassiter. Thought he seemed familiar but never connected him to Brom. And I saw that Psych episode and still didn’t connect the dots. Thanks!
“”Deadwood” is fundamentally a series about the work and sacrifices necessary to bring order to chaos, civilization to lawlessness. This brutal, amoral mining camp had a long, complicated road towards becoming a place that could acceptably be absorbed into the United States.”
Could you expand a little bit on what you mean by civilization and what it means to be “acceptably absorbed into the US”? To me that sounds as if you’re saying civilization implies both the opposite lawlessness and a less brutal, more moral place. But in the world of the series our only look at civilized US country in the pilot showed it as a place where the literal law is something that exists only when it’s convenient for the rich – when cattle owner Sampson doesn’t want to wait till morning to see a man hanged, well, then good riddance to the law. Later on the US politicians working on the assimiliation of Deadwood into the states fleece it at every opportunity, and both Wolcott and later Hearst operate with near-impunity – note that Wolcottbecomes vulnerable when Hearst, someone even more powerful, drops his support – and if they don’t like someone they murder them. Even the lawful election in the final episode is manipulated by Hearst into just another show of his power.
In that sense, yes, the show is about bringing order to chaos, and I guess you could call that civilization or going from lawlessness to laws. But these laws seem to merely exist to consolidate the “Might Makes Right” ethic that has ruled the camp from the beginning, except that said might is now firmly in the hand of old money. Which brings me to my next point:
“Anyone causes a fuss, anyone goes against Al’s way of doing things(*), gets stabbed, shot or thrown off a cliff by Dan Dority or another of Al’s people.”
That sounds like oversimplification to me. Even before the arrival of Cy, Al was forced to compromise with the Doc, to whom he doesn’t really have a “complicated, emotional attachment”. Yes, this compromise resulted in violence in another place, but still it was a problem that Al couldn’t solve simply by stabbing or shooting it. And the reason he couldn’t do that was because Doc had special abilities as, well, a doctor, that he could leverage into power. Al needed his medical abilities more than he needed the two road agents. Al can’t just go on killing everyone at this point because as the camp grows the number of people he can’t just brush aside grows, too, and if he goes up against to many strong other parties – like Bullock, Wild Bill or Tolliver – he’s bound to lose eventually. Hearst on the other hand, even in a later time when civilization should be farther along, has no compulsions about killing everyone and burning down the entire camp because, well, he’s got so much money and consequently can afford so many soldiers that no one in the camp can really stand against him. Al “has to trust someone” because he’s weaker than Hearst.
“People might demand photos, and time and other things of today’s celebrities, but they weren’t constantly walking around rooting for their death – often to their face – in a way that Bill has to deal with.”
I don’t know. You’ll find plenty of people online for whom the cult of celebrity primarily consists of mocking them and hoping they suffer for their perceived flaws.
I’m not saying that out treatment of celebrities hasn’t changed, but I think you have to consider the difference between “celebrities” and “has-been celebrities”. We’re talking about someone whose star at this point is clearly on the wane, who’s known for being a drunkard and a gambler, who has to be protected from losing all his money. A better comparison might be Britney Spears after her breakdown, or Charlie Sheen recently, and both got their share of venom from the public. And the primary reason why they didn’t get it to their face is that modern celebrities are often more shielded by their management than Wild Bill was by Charlie Utter.
“I do wonder if Boothe’s performance as Al would have been more refined than McShane’s”
I admit I can’t see Boothe as Swearangen. Ed O’Neill, yes, but Boothe even in other shows and films I’ve seen him in struck me as someone more reserved, more controlled and, frankly, nastier. I imagine his version of Swearengen would have been less a more refined version of Swearengen and more a less refined version of Tolliver, if that makes sense.
As for Tolliver’s gang being a mirror of Swearengen’s, Joanie Stubbs and Eddie Sawyer always struck me as far less ruthless (more ruthful? Ruthier?) than Dan Dority and the rest of Al’s posse. I can’t imagine either of them even attempting to murder a small child as Dan did last episode.
That said, it’s funny for me to think that Tolliver was more or less created by circumstance because to me at least his role in the upcoming plague arc and the different approaches he and Swearengen take to it have always been one of the defining aspects of the first season.
Alan, you must be like a kid in a candy store when it comes to choosing a quote for each episode. I’ve been paying attention to that during my rewatch and man, there must be at least 10 great ones in every episode. I thought you were gonna use Al’s quote from the end about being grateful for every beating….Next week id expect you to go with a wild bill line for obvious reasons, my pick is the one about letting him go to hell the way he wants to, either that or the thunder speech to Alma…..You should make a game out of trying to guess which quotes youre gonna use, thatd be fun.
Ideal quote for next week: ‘…coming up as soon as I need to fuck something.’
Ricky Jay wasn’t the greatest actor, but his departure really had a negative effect on the portrayal of Cy. Joanie was already leaving, so now Cy pretty much had no substantive characters to interact with on a regular basis. By the end, he was stuck doing Three Stooges routines with Con Stapleton & Leon every week.
speaking of lingo – does anyone have any background on calling the scandinavian family squareheads? was that covered yet?
According to various internet sources (I know, I know)”squarehead” is a late 19th century ethnic slur directed at Germans and Scandinavians.
thanks bruce – but i kind of figured that, seeing as how i learned about the word by hearings characters in a late 19th century period program used it in a derogatory manner directed at scandinavians. any clues as to the etymology of it’s provenance?
hope that didnt come across as too snooty or unappreciative. i was tryign to make a joke but in hindsight it looks rather bitchy on my part.
I’ve read somewhere that it refers to, of all things, the commonly not-round shape of northern European heads.
nice, another mystery solved!
if anyone has any additional information, like if it was commonly used in the frontier days, why you dont hear it much now, if it bore any significant meaning beyond a literal sense, and basically anything else that isn’t patently obvious, i would greatly appreciate it!
I love so many things about this episode (just like most of the Season 1 episodes!) that the list would be far too long to post in a comment. But since you opened with it, (and since Jim is here), Iâ€™ll mention how much I love the scene with Ellsworth talking to his dog out loud at the creek â€“ mocking him for not being able to catch that varmint. As dark as this series often was, there were also so many scenes like that which would bring a huge smile to the face or a full-on laugh out loud. Simply wonderful.
Thanks, Lesismore, for pointing out that Ellsworthâ€™s dog was originally Tim Driscollâ€™s (I think you mentioned this last week, too). As many times as Iâ€™ve watched this, I had not picked up on that. Iâ€™ll have to check it out for sure next time.
Mr. Beaver: the way your Ellsworth character developed on the show – our assumptions about him based on the first episode compared to what we later see and learn of him – was as much a wonderful surprise to us as it was to you. And might I add that itâ€™s a good thing you didnâ€™t get that license plate you wanted. Any Deadwood fan who had the misfortune of driving behind you would have driven off the road from laughing too hard. You donâ€™t really want that on your conscience.
As for the timeline, I donâ€™t know if I was viewing it â€œcorrectlyâ€ or not, but it never seemed to me like the show was trying to establish that the next episode was the next day here. For me, it seemed pretty clear that we were to understand that Sol had been meeting with Al for a while to try to get a deal done for the hardware site. So any consecutive day â€œfuzzinessâ€ I never found to be an issue.
It’s all consecutive days. Wild Bill was only in the camp for a few days, and it’s something the show does consistently with the exception of the aftermath of what happens with Bullock’s son in season two, where I think they skip ahead a week (or maybe two) between episodes.
I remembered Milch did this on NYPD Blue so had an eye out for it, and one of the staff writer confirmed it for me early in the first season.
Yes, I remember reading that Wild Bill was only in the camp for a few days, and that Milch wanted to stick to that part of the non-fiction. But in my brain, a couple of days passing still fit within the time frame of a “few days”. I guess I had to go there based on my interpretation of what Sol said of his dealings with Al, as well as how far the construction had progressed on the hardware store. But well, great. Now you’ve ruined it for me! : )
“Yes, I remember reading that Wild Bill was only in the camp for a few days, and that Milch wanted to stick to that part of the non-fiction.”
Legend of America claims[1] that Bullock and Star actually arrived in Deadwood only the very day before Hickok died.
[1]: [www.legendsofamerica.com]
Something I love which I only just picked up on re-watch was Al’s line to E.B. after deciding to trust him: “You just can’t help yourself, can you?”
On first viewing, I assumed he was referencing E.B.’s greed and self-interest – something that gets him into plenty of trouble – but it’s obvious to me now he’s calling back to E.B.’s annoying and hilarious trait of repeating back to Al what he just said. But what I love most about this little exchange is just how much Al can’t help but smile, seemingly genuinely, at what he’s come to accept as another quirk of this ridiculous man he’s willing to trust.
Just another fantastic little moment in a series too full of them.
(I hope future summers will see future seasons of the show as well. Any excuse to re-watch, please.)
Is reconnoitering the rims just something Al made up? For some reason it was hysterically funny every time somebody said it on this watchthrough.
Are we just talking about season 1 or can we talk about how AMAZING Gerald McRaney was as HEARST??
Guest – You can talk about anything in the series you want to on the “Veterans'” editions, but the main focus of discussion is most likely going to be on the episode Alan is deconstructing that week. Me, I’m here for Deadwood, but on the “Newbies Edition” for The Wire (season 2).
Back when the show was airing, I recall a lot of internet commenters saying that they watch with closed captions on. Do (m)any people here do that?
I realize that the dialogue can be challenging at times, but I never had the urge to watch captions.
My second time through, I found captions helpful. Before or after that, not so much. I remember people flipping out because Aunt Lou chastised her son Odell for “sneakin’ up on my like a ninja!”, when in fact, she had said, “…like an injun!”
My first time through (happy timing: quite unintentionally I watched seasons 1 and 2 on DVD just before season 3 debuted on HBO), I watched with the subtitles because I was in a location where I had to have the volume fairly low. Turned out to be very helpful. Second time through, once I had gotten used to the pacing and style of the language and was not so concerned with trying to figure out characters and plot, I only occasionally used the subtitles. But yes, they are very helpful, esp. the fist time through.
Some people thought Aunt Lou said “ninja” instead of “Injun”? Ha! *snort!*
I was ON the show and I watch it with the captions on!
Easily the best / smartest / least overrun by trolls comments section this cocksucker has ever seen.