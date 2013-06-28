‘Deadwood’ Rewind: Season 3, episode 4: ‘Full Faith and Credit’

For the third summer in a row, we’re revisiting David Milch’s classic revisionist HBO Western “Deadwood,” this time discussing the third season.
While I once upon a time posted two separate reviews so people who hadn’t watched the whole series would have a safe place to comment, almost no one bothered commenting on the newbie reviews last year, and they’ve been ditched. If you haven’t finished the series, just avoid the comments of this review and you’ll be fine.
Thoughts on episode 4, “Full Faith and Credit,” coming up just as soon as I have the delightful surprise of meeting your identical twin…
“Well, bless you for a fuckin’ fibber.” -Al
The improvisational way in which David Milch and company (including this week’s writer, Ted Mann) wrote “Deadwood” means that episodes only sometimes function as complete entities until themselves. And it’s not the “chapters in a book” model that was happening concurrently on “The Wire,” but rather pieces of a mosaic that the artist hasn’t entirely decided on yet.
“Full Faith and Credit” has more of a transitional feeling than most episodes, though. It’s not exactly part 1 of a 2-parter, like some season 2 episodes (or else I’d have reviewed it together with “A Two-Headed Beast”), but the closest thing it has to a complete story is the negotiation between Seth, Hostetler and Steve the Drunk, and even that’s left to be resolved later due to the stubborn pride and paranoia of the two men Seth is trying to help.
Almost everything else is minor gambits or incremental progress in bigger games. Some things get accomplished, like Jack convincing Joanie to sell him the Chez Ami, and the Deadwood bank finally opening, but more of it feels like what’s happening with the stable: a lot of people talking in circles, confusing each other’s intentions, and not certain what’s going to happen next.
Now, when it’s this company of actors delivering this caliber of dialogue, I don’t so much mind a piece-mover episode like this. But it does feel a bit lacking compared to what the series is capable of, and especially when so much time is devoted to Steve.
Michael Harney was part of the stable of recurring players Milch used on “NYPD Blue,” playing alcoholic night shift detective Mike Roberts. I liked him a lot on that show, and at times here, but a little of Steve goes a long way. That he is so unbearable with his self-pitying, racist invective is supposed to be the point, especially in this episode as poor Sheriff Bullock tries to do a good deed to honor William’s memory. But the hugeness of the performance becomes problematic under such a spotlight, and in such a dramatic context. “Deadwood” has no shortage of stylized, exaggerated performances, but they tend to come in a comic context (like Farnum in this very episode wondering when he’ll have the courage to search the mystery woman’s room, or any of the scenes between Con and one of Langrishe’s actresses). Watching the spittle fly out of Harney’s mouth as he hurls out disgusting epithets seems too much, especially since Richard Gant(*) is able to portray Hostetler’s own frustration and fury at the situation without going so over the top. The scenes with Hostetler and Seth, or Hostetler and the General (like the General’s despairing repetition of the N-word after Hostetler refuses to sign the document first) are terrific; after a while, I just want to take a page from Tom Nuttall and tell Steve to shut up.
(*) Gant also had a recurring “NYPD Blue” role as a cop with a drinking problem – a popular theme for cop dramas in general and Milch ones in particular.
I do like the reprise of all the grief about William’s death, even if Martha only appears briefly at the end to speak in favor of saving the horse. And Seth’s frustration at getting these two mulish men to do what’s in everyone’s best interest does fit nicely into an hour – and series – where so many characters resist what makes sense because they’re trapped inside their own preconceptions of themselves and those around them.
Trixie, as usual, spends her time on screen getting preemptively angry with everyone around her for not being able to read her mind, rather than simply talking straight with them. Alma is shaken by being in the company of Leon (and, no doubt, by her recent medical ordeal) and seems to be going out to rendezvous with our friendly neighborhood dope peddler. Joanie needs to be talked and talked through the idea of selling to Jack, even though everyone agrees that Martha would rather have a brand-new schoolhouse than continue teaching in a converted brothel. Dan once again pouts when Al seems to be favoring Adams, even though Al has very logical reasons for sending Adams as his go-between with Cy and Hearst.
And Al in turn ties himself up in knots in trying to figure out Hearst’s angle, before ultimately deciding he can’t be in the same room with the man who maimed him. With Trixie now splitting her time between the hardware store and bank, poor Dolly has taken her place as Al’s personal prostitute, and also as his confessor. He opens up to her about how much it hurt, physically and emotionally, for Hearst to attack him the way that he did, and delivers another another bit of tragic oral sexposition while revisiting his days in the orphanage. Of course, after her sweet, masochistic explanation for why she supports Harry Manning for sheriff (“Bullock yells at you”), you can understand why Al might start to look kindly on her, even as he blames her technique for his ongoing problems below the waist.
Any sort of concluding McShane monologue forgives a lot of sins in an episode, but most of “Full Faith and Credit” feels like it’s laying the ground for things that may be coming later.
Some other thoughts:
* I’ve always meant to ask Milch about the General and Steve both having the last name Fields, but the opportunity has never come up. (David’s answers tend to be long, and there are always more important subjects to raise in our limited time). On some other shows, this would be one of those things where it couldn’t possibly be a coincidence, but at minimum a thematic link between the two men. On a Milch-written show, though, I would not be surprised in the slightest if he simply liked how the name “Fields” sounded next to “Steve,” and either forgot or didn’t care that it was also the General’s last name.
* For the second week in a row, Doc Cochran spends what little time we see him coughing, leading first Cy and then Al to conclude he’s “a lunger.” Certainly not a promising development for our favorite twitchy physician.
* I don’t know if the real Hearst suffered from back troubles, but the real David Milch absolutely does. He often will “write” (as in, dictate) while lying on the floor with his feet elevated to alleviate the discomfort.
* Boy, oh, boy, do Dan and Capt. Turner hate each other.
* Love Leon Rippy’s delivery of “And two fuckin’ firehats!” after Tom and Harry have agreed to start a Deadwood fire company together.
* I always laugh at Joanie and Jane’s confusion about where Jack would place his stage in the Chez Ami building.
* While asking Alma for the loan so Steve can buy the stables, Seth uses the phrase “That’s what the money’s for,” which now has a very different connotation than it did back in 2006.
* Once again, I’d like to thank Jim Beaver and Keone Young for their continued presence in these discussions. Both of them added a lot of insight to the previous review, and while Wu is absent here and Ellsworth appears only briefly, their stories of life on the set are always welcome.
Coming up next: “A Two-Headed Beast,” which features one of the best fight scenes ever recorded on film. I assume many of you have a long weekend, but I’ll endeavor to post it on Friday anyway, simply so we don’t fall further behind in the project.
What did everybody else think?
In addition to re-watching “Deadwood,” I’ve been going through another great western, “Maverick,” season two. Although definitely different in tone, the 1958 series holds up beautifully for great stories and characters. Many episodes even feature Deadwood and the “Bella Union” saloon.
It seems more obvious to me now that “Deadwood” is essentially a stealth comedy, and as Swearengen grew a bit more ‘sympathetic’ over the three seasons, his tone of exasperation at all the morons and shit he has to put up with really sets that underlying comic tone. In that respect, he does share some ground with Maverick, who also shunned a gun, did not suffer fools gladly, and was driven mostly by green and looking out for number one.
Charlie was great when he asked Seth if Martha would mind if they had a new schoolhouse. His and Joanie’s awkwardness about the whole situation was just fabulous.
I also enjoyed Joanie and Jane’s questions about where the stage would be. It felt almost like it was ad libbed because it was just so casually stated.
I keep making this point about how great writing allows actors to reach their highest levels and this ep was no different. The part Alan mentions with N.G. Fields (despair with Hostetler) was greatness by Franklin Ajaye. Dayton Callie was also great in this ep.
Even thinking about it now, I get the chills. I just honestly loved this show.
“What is Steve the drunk’s surname?”
“Fuckin’ Steve. The exact type malicious cocksucker tars every fuckin’ drunk with his brush.” Oh C.J.
I think for Milch one of the central themes he draws on is mans inhumanity to man. Not in some theoretical sense but as it is lived to day. Racism and sexism is the result of it and as Americans have affected our psyches so. I think the man is awed and horrified by it. Look at Paula Deen and how her life has been convulsed by her past. And can we say that kind of contradiction doesn’t live in each and every one of us? I think this is what haunts my friend David. Is his blatant honesty about ourselves. So I think the scene with Steve is his purging of Americas behavior even till today. That is why I find the scene so poignant. That is all Ill say for that.
This was a great time for stress for some of us. It was out third season and we still had to wonder from week to week if our characters would have anything to contribute to Deadwood. For me, I sensed something behind the scenes. That there was a dark wind brewing and all our future would be in question. Call it an actors 6th sense. When producers are huddling and execs have that glassy look in their eyes.
So in that it was great to see actors on the periphery like myself do some great work. Larry Cedar, Pasha Lychnikoff, and Peter Jason had some wonderful scenes and character development. Actors like us are the ones that are out there picking the grapes for your table. We support the lead actors, the storyline, the production and the studios. We play a crucial part but only actors in our shoes can really understand what it is like to live that life as the itinerant worker. I have so much love and respect for them.
As far as Hearst scene where he has to lie down to take a meeting it reflects true life. Every one knows of Milchs back problems and in the middle of a long meet he will ask you to accept that you will be meeting him in a prostrated position.
Its really hard to rewatch some of these scenes cause I miss them all very much. But it also gives me joy for I think we all did contribute to the good of the history of this invention called television.
Oh Professer Hido Takahashi – You act all high and mighty Professor but you have the taste for Jessica just like all the rest of us!!!!!! Brou ha ha ha ha ha ha!!!!!!
–Thing I noticed for the first time this go-round: Michael Harney’s performance. Because he’s always yelling on this show, it’s pretty easy to tune him out. But his scene in the #10 (“They walked in, like they Never Fucking Left!”) was nothing less than top-notch acting. Maybe not as good as the time he made a move on Donna Abandondo, got shot down, muttered that she must be gay, watched Medavoy move right in, then had to take crap from Sipowicz (a great line about Martina Navratalova, iirc)…but still, pretty good.
Speaking of that, how is it possible that TWENTY YEARS LATER, there are still no Milch Era NYPD Blue clips on YouTube? I know producers are ever-vigilant about protecting their stuff from being disseminated for free, but the NYPD Blue folks take it to a different level!
(Edit to add: Roberts was an alcoholic? I don’t remember that. Was that revealed after Milch left the show? Because I had tuned out by then.)
–Love that Al keeps his back to the wall while meeting Hearst. No one is going to ambush him a second time.
Also, I always thought it was deliberate to name Steve “Fields”, to point out that he’s not nearly as different from the people he hates that he thinks he is.
I don’t know if it counts as disagreement, but rewatching this episode, I kept thinking “I’d forgotten how amazing this episode is.” I think some of the strongest writing, dialog-wise, of the whole show is here, and I love the way Milch counterpoints the tightly-tamped down emotions of Joanie, Hostetler, and especially Bullock with the completely UN-tamped down expression of Steve’s frustrations. I think it’s deliberate and wonderfully effective to have Steve’s character unable to control his emotions or his language when so many around him are doing their damnedest not to say what they feel. And Milch’s unflinching willingness to make everyone, from actors and crew to audience, feel their skin crawl when Steve’s around is, to my mind, brave and wonderfully effective television. (Knowing what a spiritual and decent man Michael Harney is in real life only adds to the discomfort for me.) Steve is a train wreck happening in slow motion in front of everyone, and no one seems capable of stopping him from making things unfathomably worse with every word, and I think over-the-top is exactly the way this should have gone.
I hadn’t paid attention before to how Al’s experience in Hearst’s rooms in this episode echoed Ellsworth’s previous reaction to being in the man’s presence. If even Al can’t keep his equanimity in Hearst’s vicinity, what hope does anyone have?
I had several good scenes in this episode. My clearest memory is of remembering to take in enough air before my diatribe at the prospector in the bank (played by the wonderful Tim DeZarn). My first take or two, I ran out of air before finishing that long, tortuous speech. Sometimes an actor has to think about more than just the meaning of the words while he’s saying them!
I also note that Alma has clearly given up the fight in trying to keep foul language out of her surroundings.
Richard Gant’s titanic struggle as Hostetler to keep from responding to the Steve’s raging insults is a testament to that superb actor’s ability. I feel for him, having to spend most of a day shooting this scene. Remember, the actor’s body doesn’t know it isn’t real. I’d have gone home and wept for hours after giving that performance.
A shout out (again) to Ashleigh Kizer, as Al’s “head” girl, Dolly. She does a great deal with very little material, and makes Dolly such a pitiful and even lovable creature, and there is nothing easy about those scenes.
As to whether Kim Dickens and Robin Weigert ad libbed the lines about “Where will the stage go?” all I can say is that I’m unaware of an ad libbed line anywhere in the entire run of Deadwood. It’s not how that show worked.
This was Ted Mann’s script, and as I’ve suggested before, I think Ted may be the writer on our staff who most easily coincided with Milch’s writing style. I was never much around the writers except when they ALL showed up with David for final scene rehearsal, but my sense is that Ted comes as close as anyone to being David’s doppelganger as far as writing style goes.
I could go on and on about this episode, though not so much from memories as from my response to watching it. I love how our director, Ed Bianchi, staged it (especially the scenes between Bullock, Steve, and Gant). Perhaps my favorite moments are the look on Bullock’s face, the subtleties of Tim’s response, when Sol suggests simultaneous signing of the contract. And that David (or Ted) ended the episode on that one word of appreciation from Seth (“Sol.”) was exquisite. I loved this episode.
Jim Beaver
There was a lot of talk on the set, by the way, about Steve and the Nigger General having the same last name. I don’t remember David Milch ever saying anything about it, though.
Regarding Steve and the NG have the same last name, perhaps it’s in a later episode, but someone in #10 questions Steve something to the effect of is he sure the two of them aren’t related as Steve’s nose is rather broad. Steve immediately reaches up a finger to examine the breadth of his nose. For me, it was a genius moment of illuminating that which we hate in others in what we fear/hate in ourselves
Even after repeated viewings, Steve’s resentment and insecurity-driven racial hysteria – and the toll it takes on Hostetler – never gets any easier to watch, but I really appreciate that Milch had the courage to show it. Just as I appreciated in the previous episode our getting peek at Aunt Lou when she had some precious time away from the watchful eye and long reach of Hearst. The first time I saw that scene when it aired, it felt absolutely cathartic. Still does.
A sad thing to watch was Alma and Ellsworth come so close to finding some sort of true happiness together (even if not true love) in their marriage of expedience, and then seeing it slip tragically away.
On a much more lighthearted note, I loved Ellsworth’s epic rant to the hooplehead asshole in the bank. That may be my favorite televised righteous outrage rant of all time, so perfectly and beautifully delivered by Jim Beaver. (“She’d make the uses of money available for people in the camp ain’t belligerent cocksuckers.”) Thank you Jim, for sharing your personal experience in making that scene, now I appreciate it all the more.
How can you not love (every time and it never gets old!) Charlie Utter’s fumbling, babbling attempt to converse with Seth as go-between for Joanie and Martha regarding the schoolhouse? Best part is at the end when Charlie justifies to himself his difficulty: “Fucking delicate operation!”
Totally agree with Jim: Timothy Olyphant was fantastic in this, even with not much in the way of actual dialog. And how does John Hawkes make whatever bit he’s in absolutely perfect, every time? Amazing.
Your post was right on. Great writing, great performances all the way around. I love Utter’s response. I can see it in my mind and laugh. And Aunt Lou’s scene playing Mahjong is one of my all time favorite moments.
The show is so fine any excuse is good enough to kick back and watch a few episodes.
Yes, I agree, great scene in the show. Especially Olyphant’s facial expression toward Utter as Utter tries to keep the conversation “brief” LOL just fantastic!
Hi all,
this isn’t exactly on topic but it’s regarding Deadwood and, truthfully, I am in dire need of help here.
HBO aired an official Deadwood promo back in ’04 before the show aired, it might’ve been the first promo for the show. I LOVED the promo, it’s pretty brief but quite amazing and I can’t find a link to it anywhere (I’ve looked a lot, though I’m hoping one of you will eye-rollingly inform me how easy it was to find), not on YouTube or any other related site.
The promo itself is basically a montage of cast members’ faces, those of the major characters and those who were killed literally in the first and/or second episode. With this is a voice-over monologue delivered (I’m about 90% sure) by John “Sol Star” Hawkes, and that’s really what I’m interested in; the monologue is not actually from the show and I think it was specifically done for the promo. I don’t remember it exact but I’m almost sure it begins with “Maybe we were just a dream the hills dreamed”, talks about how “we were somethin’ to watch” or something along those lines, ends with Timothy Olyphant doing his Bishop Bullock I’ll-kill-you-all stride toward the camera and the words “we showed ’em a hell of a damned time.”
Again, this is NOT a fan video or anything, it aired on HBO in the months before the series premier and for some reason it seems to be one of the six things you CAN’T find on the internet. Can anyone please, please help me? Motivation for you: it’s one of the best promos or trailers or whatever I have ever seen, HBO’s series previews in the early 00s (Sopranos, Deadwood, The Wire, Carnivale and perhaps best of all Six Feet Under) all seemed good enough they could stand alone as (super) short films, so if you know/can find this video you’ll greatly enjoy it, promise.
Sorry to clog up the board, but I’m at my proverbial wits’ end and not being able to find the video just makes it worse.
Thanks.
“WU! AMERICA!”
“That’ll hold you tight to her…” well you know.
If you ever find it, hope you come back here and post it, it sounds awesome.
I don’t think I was ever as excited about a series premier as I was for Deadwood, the promos HBO put together were amazing. Keith’s “Listen to the thunder,” Tim’s “He we go,” and best of all the exchange between Ian and Powers: “Sometimes I wish we could just hit ’em on the head, rob ’em, and dump their bodies in the creek/But that would be wrong.’
Even the Season Two promos, which had cast members voicing over an expansion of Reverend Smith’s “What part of my part is your part?” reading, was awesome, even though I still didn’t know at that time what the hell they were talking about.
Found it!
[deadwoodchronicles.com]
It’s pretty damn cool.
Way to go, TF! I’d never seen that trailer before. It’s the best I’ve seen.
That’s got to be David Milch’s writing, pure poetry. ::sigh::
Thanks!