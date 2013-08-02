‘Deadwood’ Rewind: Season 3, episodes 8 & 9: ‘Leviathan Smiles’ & ‘Amateur Night’

For the third summer in a row, we’re revisiting David Milch’s classic revisionist HBO Western “Deadwood,” this time discussing the third season.
While I once upon a time posted two separate reviews so people who hadn't watched the whole series would have a safe place to comment, almost no one bothered commenting on the newbie reviews last year, and they've been ditched.
We’re doubling up on episodes 8 and 9 this week. Thoughts on episode both “Leviathan Smiles” and “Amateur Night” coming up just as soon as I distract the nations at large from my fiscal turpitudes and miasms…
“Same damn thing, Jack: comedy and tragedy.” -Chesterton
“Leviathan Smiles” and “Amateur Night” don’t form quite as pure a two-parter as the season 2 opener or the episodes about William Bullock’s death. But the two episodes encompass the entirety of Wyatt and Morgan Earp’s time in the camp, deal with the death of the acting troupe’s oldest member and then the survivors’ first public engagement with the camp, and demonstrates the rising threat level of George Hearst in terms of both military and political might, while also continuing other stories like the General reluctantly taking care of a horse-kicked Steve and Aunt Lou getting the devastating news about Odell’s murder.
Let’s start with the Earps, simply because they’re one of the more notable misfires in three seasons of “Deadwood.” I remember hearing David Milch talk about bringing Wyatt Earp to the camp at least a year or two before this happened, because he was eager to show his lawman getting the better of a more celebrated one. There are conflicting historical accounts about whether the Earps ever actually were in Deadwood (Wyatt himself told a biographer of this later in life, but suggested they stayed through an entire winter and left of their own accord), but this fictionalized version is one of those instances of Milch going into story without a road map for getting out. I suppose you can read the Earps’ abrupt departure as another example of how classical Western heroes have no place in the new world. (Though the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral took place several years after the events of this episode.) Cy and Al both fancy Wyatt a potential player in the war between Hearst and the camp, but he’s rendered irrelevant by the arrival of the brutal, efficient Pinkertons. The problem is, this point was already made with the murder of Wild Bill back in episode 4. Worse, Wyatt and Morgan spend so much of “Leviathan Smiles” alluding to Wyatt’s great, mysterious plan that it feels like a cheat to have them slink off an episode later with no explanation of what they hoped to accomplish. (And if it really was just to work that timber lease, then why bother with all the sinister whispering?) In some ways, it’s the equivalent of those episodes of “NYPD Blue” (or any other cop show, really), where big shots arrive from the FBI or some other outside agency and are shown to be clowns who are just getting in the way of our heroes.
The Earps figure more prominently in “Leviathan Smiles,” which feels like the thinner episode as a result. But that hour also features the incredibly moving death of Chesterton (who, in true actorly fashion, quotes “King Lear” with some of his last breaths), which is a remarkable bit of dramatic sleight of hand, give how little we know the man. What matters is that Jack Langrishe knew him, Horatio, and that Brian Cox is an amazing actor, and the staging of the theater troupe inside the Chez Ami conveys the gravity of the situation to all of them. It’s a beautiful moment, and one that leads up to the highlight of the theater company’s tenure on the series in “Amateur Night,” as they officially introduce themselves to the camp by inviting the residents to be performers for the night.
The locals do not prove themselves to be 19th century equivalents of Kelly Clarkson or Carrie Underwood, but that is not the point. They juggle (as Richardson does before a jealous and petty Farnum orders him to stop) or do rudimentary acrobatics, or sing (either in public or – as Al does poignantly in the closing scene because he cannot let the world see this side of him – in private), but it’s the mere act of performance that brings joy to them and the ones around them. Everyone in the camp, and the show’s main characters in particular, spend so much time caught up in misery and unnecessary gamesmanship, but there is this whole other aspect of life that they get to indulge in so unfortunately rarely.
That sense of joy is infectious throughout the camp, and the episode, for much of the second half of “Amateur Night,” and does the best job of of the season of capturing the purpose Milch had in mind when he decided to add Langrishe and the others to the ensemble. When we talked about the series for my book, Milch explained that “It’s seemed to me that when the bosses seem to be in charge, there’s always room for art as a compensatory dynamic. I think that what we do in our society, the best of us as storytellers, present an alternative to the story the bosses are telling.”
So as Hearst is in clear ascent – bringing in the Pinkertons to put a giant scare into everyone in the camp, and arranging with Hugo Jarry to rig the upcoming election with the help of some soldiers who will vote whichever way Hearst tells them to – we also see the first production of note from Langrishe and his players, and one that turns the citizens into both performers and accomplices. It’s a brilliant bit of guerrilla marketing, and one of those moments where the entire camp feels connected, whether people are attending the amateur night or demonstrating their talents in more subdued settings, like Al’s song or Alma aping her father’s sleight of hand skills.
Usually, when the camp seems joined as one, it’s for a dark moment like the death of Wild Bill, Seth’s pummeling of Alma’s dad or the death of William. This is a fallen time for the camp, thanks to everything Hearst is up to, and yet Langrishe is able to bring this moment of utter happiness to these people at a time when they need it most, and when he can probably use it, too.
Some other thoughts:
* The sequence in “Amateur Night” where the kids relocate to their new school is another example of how many more important things there should be in the camp than Hearst’s power play. Like the similar movement in the season premiere, it’s so poignant in so many small ways, like the complete ease that Seth and Alma have with each other as they smile about the children before he casually takes the arm of his wife. This is innocence, and for a few minutes, it is more powerful than the wickedness that watches it from the balcony of the Grand Central.
* The relocation subplot also shows us more of how the troika of Jane, Joanie and Mose are coming to relate to one another, and it’s amusing to see in “Amateur Night” that “Giganto” is the most stable of the three, and then touching to see all three of them stand up to Cy as he attempts to set foot in a building he has no business trying to corrupt.
* One good thing came out of the Earp storyline, though “good” is relative to your feelings about “John From Cincinnati,” as Austin Nichols, who played Morgan, would be cast in the title role of Milch’s next series.
* Before the Earps skip town, Johnny at least gets to demonstrate his growth as a member of the Swearengen organization – and, perhaps, a growing attraction to blonde whore Jen – as he deals with Morgan’s attempt to hustle Jen. And in “Amateur Night,” he proves quicker than Al at translating for Mr. Wu – which unfortunately only earns him a blow from Al, who doesn’t like coming in second to his henchman.
* Alas, poor Steve. It feels poetic and yet sad that he suffers such a horrible fate out of both his stubbornness and loneliness, as the horse wouldn’t have kicked him if he wasn’t trying so hard to keep the General from leaving town.
* Richardson gets his happy moment at the amateur night, and is part of a devastating one when he comforts Aunt Lou after Hearst gives her the news about Odell. Remarkable that such a ridiculous character can be used as powerfully as he is in that embrace.
* Merrick takes a beating from the Pinkerton, but not before he gets to stand up to Hearst himself with a gorgeous minor line: “Events have not yet disclosed to me all that I am.” You tell him, newsman!
* Always laugh at Blazanov’s confused, “Um, the sheriff is going for blow job?” and at all of Jack’s histrionics while working on Hearst’s back in “Leviathan Smiles,” and at the random exchange between the hoopleheads at the amateur night – one crying on command for the other’s dead father, only to be told, “It’s easy for you; you didn’t know the cocksucker!”
* “Amateur Night” is the first credited script for Zack Whedon, who worked as Milch’s assistant for much of the series.
* The song Al sings, by the way, is the folk ballad “The Unfortunate Rake,” which is the exact sort of tune any pimp worth his stripes should know.
* Though I took last week off from reviewing, W. Earl Brown stopped by in the comments to offer a fascinating theory about season 3: that the entire year was a metaphor for Milch’s conflicts with HBO, that ultimately ended with the show’s premature cancellation. Give it a read, and hopefully any or all of Brown, Jim Beaver or Keone Young will have time to discuss these two episodes.
Up next: "A Constant Throb," written by W. Earl Brown himself, in which Mrs. Ellsworth seeks help from an unlikely source, while Joanie and Jane continue to explore this new stage of their relationship.
What did everybody else think?
I had never seen an episode of Deadwood until a couple of months ago, and I’ve been binge-watching to catch up to you guys on the rewatch. Now that I have, I don’t want it to end.
What a brilliant show. The dialogue. The tension. The comedy. And of course the acting. So many actors I’ve enjoyed in other things at the top of their game here, and an equal number I’d never seen before who have blown me away on Deadwood.
Thanks to Alan for providing this forum, and special thanks to Jim Beaver, Keone Young and W. Earl Brown for their stories and insights. They’ve enriched an already wonderful experience for this newbie.
Can’t believe there are only three episodes left. I’ll savor them.
Thoughts
I was never clear what exactly happened to Odell. Did Hearst have him killed? Was it just a coincidence?
Hearst has to know that Langrishe is in cahoots with Al after that scene on the balconies, right?
I love that Langrishe made Bellegarde walk around camp in that sandwich board.
Die slow E.B.
Hearst is 100% responsible for Odell’s death. And Aunt Lou knows it.
Knowing that he is ultimately 100 percent responsible for Odelll’s death makes the scene with Hearst and Aunt Lou in “Levaithan Smiles” all the more horrifying. My skin crawls every time I watch the scene where Hearst asks her “Are you afraid that by his not receiving today the token of your love, something untoward might befall Odell? Are you superstitious that way, Aunt Lou?” She doesn’t need superstition to believe the man she’s working for is cold and brutal enough to kill her son. Just terrifying.
I’m not sure I ever got whether Odell was just a con man or if he had a real gold claim, but killing him the way Hearst did seems both cruel and foolish if Aunt Lou is indeed Hearst’s main confidant in the camp. Hearst didn’t even need to tell her about it, because she likely never would have found out anyway. It almost seems as though he did it to spite her, when it was clear that she didn’t want Odell involved with him in the first place. Surely Hearst would have figured that out, from all the things she said and did regarding Odell.
Sounds like I’m the only one who didn’t like Langrishe & Co coming into Deadwood and taking up screen time from everyone else. From what you wrote above I kind of get what Milch was trying to do, I just thought they were a superfluous addition. I would have rather seen and heard more from everyone else.
To be fair, Milch didn’t know this would be the last season. He likely saw it as adding new characters rather than taking up time.
No, you’re far from the only one: the theatre troupe is, head and shoulders, the #1 complaint about the show I hear when discussing it.
Actually, I think I’m the only one who didn’t DISLIKE their presence. It’s only when I implore these folks to look at the big picture do they begin to see a possible reason to tolerate the theater group: the show isn’t about Swearengen nor Bullock nor Hearst, it’s about THE TOWN. The Town is the main character. The show is about The Town’s evolution from lawless anarchy to civilized society. The big characters aren’t the men I named above, the big characters are the schoolhouse; the bank; the diggings (which employ so many); and yes, the theater.
I think your last line is important here. It is not folks hate the theatre troupe, it is that folks do not like the fact that the theatre troupe takes time from other characters. The real Jack Langrishe was an integral part of the Deadwood community. You almost really have to include him in this story.
Right, the theater troupe isn’t exactly a source of rousing drama in season 3 but most of the best scenes in season 3 involve Brian Cox in some form or fashion, so it’s hard to argue against their inclusion.
And I have to agree with YouTalkFunny. Much like The Wire isn’t really about the wiretaps or the drugs, it’s about the death of the American city, Deadwood isn’t about cocksuckers and cowboys. Excluding the theater troupe would have been a mistake. Sadly, we don’t really get to see where it all was going because the series met an untimely end.
These episodes were my introduction to this amazing series, as I had followed Gale Harold here from my binge-watch of the US Queer as Folk during the writers’ strike. Then, of course, I wasn’t satisfied until I had galloped through “Deadwood” from the beginning, listened to every episode commentary, heard Steven Tobolowsky’s tales of creating “backwards Shakespeare,” read Alan’s recaps and Jim’s powerful book. (My teenage son is on the autism spectrum.)
I enjoyed the Earps’ arc as another example of “everything you think you know about the West is incomplete.” I even went on to watch “John from Cincinnati” and was glad that such a thing was broadcast at such a point in world history. Ed O’Neill was fantastic, and the finale opened with a very powerful scene. Have yet to see “Luck,” but I look forward to that and to the next Milch series. I hope he will do Faulkner as well.
Thanks for the link to Earl’s post, Alan, I missed it originally. Also, it’s the best advertisement for your book that I’ve seen yet, it’s the thing that finally convinced ME to go out and get it!
My random thoughts and observations on these two eps. First, Leviathan:
–Wait…Richardson can READ???
–“Implying what, by that lordly look?”, spoken by an idiot to a horse, cracks me up every time. Of all the story lines that were left unresolved by the show’s sudden cancelation, “What ever happened with the boys at the livery?” is just as important a question to me as all the others.
–I’m sure lawyers scoff at what tv lawyers do and say, and race car drivers scoff at Hollywood race car scenes. For me, being a lifelong casino worker, I wince when I see Larry Cedar wielding a craps stick like Gordie Howe (actually, the name of a less-skilled player would be more apt, which is why I resisted a Wayne Gretzky analogy…but who here would get a Marty McSorley reference?).
–The theater troupe gets a lot of hate from Deadwood fans, but not from me. Loved the scene of Jack sitting with his friend at his death.
And Amateur Night:
–Jane’s and Mose’s “Eclipse/Giganto” scene is one of the funniest scenes in the show’s run. First time I saw it, I missed half of it, because I was laughing so hard. Only now do I realize it was bookended by Aunt Lou’s getting the heart-breaking news about her son from Hearst, and her crying in Richardson’s arms.
–Tobolowski once told the story (on his podcast, I think?), of Milch giving him the last-second direction of, “Oh, and act like a f***ing bird.”
–“Envy is a cah-dinal sin, Mr Fah-num,” is a fabulous line for Bryan Cox’s accent.
–The thing I noticed for the first time on this go-round: Though angered at the accusation of being too evil to set foot in the school house, and defiantly declaring that “I could if I wanted to,” Cy appears to think there might be some merit to the notion, as he never allows himself to step inside.
–Also never noticed that the drunk guy who came on stage to kiss the girl singer actually looks like he’s winning her over later in the crowd!
I agree completely that the amateur night was a great “break” for the audience. It was really wonderful to be able to relax from the intensity from viewing the show! I loved how Milch just let the show sort of wash over us as an audience. Looking back it was indeed a wonderful commentary on the role the arts can play in people’s lives. It makes me think of USO shows in war zones. The camp is no doubt in a war with Hearst and the amateur night is the camp’s USO show.
I have been one of the many who have thought the theater company was a misstep. But now that I have watched the show 4 times straight through in total, I think we really would have missed out had we not gotten to see Brian Cox as Jack Langrishe. The charisma Cox brought to that character was tremendous. I don’t know much about acting but to play a character who is both effeminate in ways and one who also extraordinarily masculine in has to be difficult. Langrishe effectively flirts with every person he comes in contact with man or woman. If you look at Cox’s bio this was always a role he was going to knock out of the park given his accomplishments and training. And he did, way out of the park. I am glad I got to see it (4 times now).
The scene with Richardson and Aunt Lou is so very impactful. It strikes me that obviously the grief of losing her son is overwhelming but also the knowledge that she has painted herself in a corner and has no true escape with this man who killed her son. And she is left with no one but Richardson to console her. But Richardson is there and his consolation is very touching. Indeed amazing that the character could be used in that way so effectively.
I agree. Cox absolutely kills this part. I’ve seen most of his, mainly movie, roles and this is my favourite. You could easily see his role on the show growing and growing.
The chemistry between Cox and McShane was wonderful! Their scenes together were great, and showed a tender, contemplative side of Al we rarely got to experience.
He also brought a lot of humour to the show. I still laugh every time I see him fumbling with his key why Hearst stares him down.
I think with Cox in the mix, the theatre company storyline would have successfully brought a compelling new twist to the show. Too bad we’ll never know! Unfortunately, history is repeating itself with “Luck” being cancelled by HBO. I think it could have become a classic.
For those of us who were not contract players we played every week by ear. We knew our lives were dependent on the writers and how our characters were construed. We went week by week not knowing if we would ever return. It was during this period of Wu’s long departure that I was most anxious. Knowing that the company had no commitment to me other than to use me when seen fit.
It was not so much being unemployed but our hope that we could be more of a part in this great, great production. An opportunity to participate in one of the finest TV series ever.
Can you imagine spending years in a little box of a theater in under attended bumbling new plays to work on our craft. To sit in classes and get critiqued and get rejected by some of the most commercial drek that a good actor could do standing on his head? And then to be presented with a chance to do this.
It hurt when everyday the cameras were rolling and we were sitting at home. Smelling the smell of the ranch in our clothes and shoes reminding us of what we were missing.
This is how some of us guest actors felt. We created a web amongst ourselves and became detectives in our own right getting information on who would return next week and who would not. Who would die and who would live. We would form a bond that lasts today.
So during this period when the demise of Deadwood was being planned we were not so hurt when it came into effect. We had been living under this cloud that when it came about we were’nt surprised. Such had been our lot. It was too good to be true.
I guess Im saying this as revisiting these episodes has brought about a sadness and longing in me. The Brazilians have a word that cant be translated in Spanish or English. Its is Saudade. The feeling of a great loss.
A few words about the episodes. Leviathan Smiles was written by Kem Nunn. A novelist who wrote about the California surfing scene. It struck some of us odd but knew Milch was creating a new show for HBO about surfing. This was kind of a sign that the fire under Deadwood was smothering out. The young man who played Odell, Omar Gooding, is Cuba Goodings younger brother. I had worked in one of Cuba’s first job on a tv show with Paul Sorvino.
In the scene where Wu is being trampled by horses in Amateur Night was stunt doubled by my close friend and landsman, Phil Chong. A pioneer of Asian stuntmen at a time when there was none. He started in the business with me in the 60’s and was like an older brother to me. He doubled me in fights, car races, and when I had to be set on fire in St Elswhere directed by Mark Tinker, one of our producers at Deadwood Recently Phil died of a heart attack. Now there are many Asian stuntmen who follow in his footsteps.
The director of Amateur Nights was a young man by the name of Adam Davidson. He is the son of Gordon Davidson who ran the Mark Taper Forum. One of the premier theaters in our country.
I hate repeating myself but I just so am astounded by such good work my fellow cast members did. Each gesture, each sound, each look conveyed so much. I cant tell if the feeling of what once was versus the feeling of the loss of once was is more profound. Certainly we’ll never see the likes of it again.
Don’t mean to sound sentimental or mundane. But I just saw 2 episodes in one sitting. Alan what have you done to me!
We already knew how Jim Beaver feels about how great this show was. It’s been fun learn in these spaces that he wasn’t the only guy on that set to think that way.
Thank you for the comments once again. As always, they are illuminating!
Thank you so much for taking the time to share that with us, Keone.
I know this is a very late comment and don’t know if Mr. Young will ever read it, but I want to make it clear that even though you may have been, in essence, a secondary player, we the fans feel that you were certainly an integral part of the show. It wouldn’t have been the same without you at all.
Thank you! The people in the cast and crew never made me feel less than a team player. But this is how the business is run and I wanted to make a clear picture of it.
I may be on an island here, but I don’t think Hearst was responsible for Odell’s death. Yes, he is terrible to Aunt Lou when she asks that her pendant/brooch/whatever be sent to wherever Odell is, but when he receives that wire he actually seems upset, and then even moreso when he relays the bad news. I suppose his seeming conciliatory nature could be his own way of feeling bad for her loss while not regretting his actions, and certainly I wouldn’t put it past him, but it all seems too vague and hinted at compared to how much of a villain he is by this point in the season. My thoughts on it, anyway.
I think the theater troupe is most useful for its inclusion of Brian Cox’s marvelous performance as Jack Langrishe, but it also works as a contrast to Hearst. Both Langrishe and Hearst represent new, powerful influences on the camp, one light and one dark, and both men wield considerable power within their own worlds. Of course, Hearst is a tyrant who seeks to control every aspect of life he comes into contact with, betraying a certain anxiety and need for predictability (see his outburst at Farnum in the next episode when the Pinkerton doesn’t return from the Gem) that leads him to crush his fellow man. Langrishe is his relatively good-hearted contrast: a tyrant in his own way, especially in the small fiefdom of his troupe, but ultimately someone looking to make a connection with his fellow man, rather than taking measures to remain above and apart. His minor but touching contributions to the struggle against Hearst show his true colors, as we see him make an attempt at diplomatic neutrality while in the more dangerous man’s presence, until he works up the courage to try to cash in whatever good will he has by making the case for Hearst to move on.
So, yes, there are times when it feels like a narrative blind alley, but taken as a whole I think Langrishe and his lot are a necessary and rich part of this season. (Though I will admit the material with his secret lover and their conversation about her clear replacement is both too opaque and time-consuming.)
Late again to the party. Sorry. I find it less easy to watch Deadwood episodes (or anything else much) when my kid’s home from camp!
I wasn’t in Leviathan Smiles and I had next to nothing in Amateur Night, so there’s not a lot to add from my personal perspective on the filming. So let me get that little bit out of the way.
From the moment Ellsworth left Alma, I was afraid that his role in the show would be diminished. By that point in season 3, I had already filmed more scenes in that season than I had shot in the previous two combined, so I was feeling a very important and present part of the show at the point of A Two-Headed Beast and Ellsworth’s departure from the Ellsworth home. It was quite a shift to going back to the occasional brief appearance, and I was concerned that the show might be moving away from my character’s importance in the life of the camp. I was wrong about that, but not in the way I thought. If I’m not mistaken, Leviathan Smiles may have been the first episode of season 3 I wasn’t in, and I felt my absence intensely. I can’t speak for all actors, but my best friend, actor Tom Allard, says that none of us got into the business because we were healthy. There’s for me and many other actors an gnawing fear that either we’ll never get our chance or, getting it, that it will be prematurely taken away from us. There’s a famous story about Henry Fonda on closing night of Mr. Roberts on Broadway, a play that had run for years and which was a pinnacle in Fonda’s career. Supposedly Fonda was riding home from the theatre after the show in a cab, and the cab driver noticed him looking morose. “What’s the matter, Mister Fonda? You look depressed.” “I am,” said Fonda. “My show just closed and I don’t know if I’ll ever work again.” If Henry Fonda at the height of his career worried about such things, it’s not hard to imagine what lesser mortals in the same field feel when we’re suddenly not called upon to be as active as we recently were. Also, although I was a regular on Deadwood, I was what’s known as 7-out-of-13, meaning that I was guaranteed to be paid for at least 7 episodes, but once I’d done 7, I would not be paid for any episodes I wasn’t in. So Leviathan Smiles was not only an unpleasant absence from the life and privilege of being part of the Deadwood filming experience, it was also an episode I didn’t get paid for. (Some actors are 10-out-of-13, some are “all shows produced,” and occasionally other variations determining which episodes they are paid or not paid for. The higher one is on the food chain, the more episodes one is normally guaranteed pay for, appearance or not.) So I wasn’t happy with Leviathan Smiles for the simple reason that I didn’t get to play and I didn’t get the pay. In Amateur Night, I did get paid, because David wanted me to make an appearance as an on-looker at the amateur night proceedings. But while that brief shot or two of me watching the event is probably the most I’ve ever been paid for doing the least (since I got my full episode paycheck for it), it did not make me any happier, as it seemed to point up my apparent new fifth-wheel status as someone the story had passed by. I remember a great deal of melancholy on the set that night (my own, I mean). It seemed that everybody in the show had something to do, but I, like Ellsworth, was relegated to watching. Of course, there was no reason for such self-indulgence and self-pity, other than that psychological predisposition my friend alluded to about actors and mental health. But while I enjoyed being around my friends that night, I did not feel very happy, because another thing about actors: it’s rarely (in my experience) just about the paycheck.
But… that said, I love these two episodes. Both of them contain things I truly love. As much as anything else, I love the amazing death scene for Chesterton. I’ve done King Lear, and I’m very aware of the context of the scene Langrishe and Chesterton replay, and it is to me such an utterly brilliant allusion to place as context for an actor’s death, it surprises me a non-actor wrote it. I found myself thinking it’s the kind of scene I wouldn’t mind dying at the completion of, given of course a ripe old age to accompany the scene. In the play, Kent has found the old, newly-blinded Gloucester near death after utter betrayal by his bastard son Edmund, and Kent knows that the only thing the old man wants now is the sweet release of death. To ease him through that desire (though not necessarily to that death), Kent pretends to follow the old man’s instructions to place him on a high precipice wherefrom he might leap into eternal sleep. Gloucester doesn’t know he’s being fooled, doesn’t know the precipice has no height. Chesterton, though, has no such delusion or unawareness. He knows the edge is high and near, and he trusts Jack to see him safely over it. Hearing actual Shakespeare (in a show whose elegances have been so often compared with Shakespeare’s) given such fine and noble new usage touches me in a very deep place. I dearly love this scene, and dearly love watching these two great thespians play it.
I am not of the party that believes the theatre troupe material somehow kept other characters off-stage when we could have been enjoying them. The singularity of vision behind this show suggests to me that the theatre troupe was very much a part of that singularity, very much a piece of the whole that, as Milch so often biblically reminds us, is inseparable without causing great damage. As has been expressed in this piece and in the comments of some, the story of Deadwood is the story of a town, and a rapidly growing town at that. To fixate on a smaller subset of its population as the only proper points of focus is to deny what Milch intended with the show, to show the story of civilization in microcosm, to depict the birth and growth of a living municipal organism, with all its arms and legs and attendant parts. I know full well that had there been the longed-for fourth season, Langrishe and his players would have meant far more to the greater number of Deadwood fans than they were ever allowed to mean. Unfortunately, we can’t see the evidence, but I give Mr. Milch full faith and credit for the plan.
Speaking of feeling like one’s great usefulness had perhaps diminished, I can’t help thinking that Michael Harney must have had such feelings, though infinitely more intense ones, when he first learned of Steve’s fate. To know you might still get paid, but only for being wheeled around in a cart with your mouth hanging open, would have seriously depressed most actors, I think. But up until the off-screen horse kick, I think Harney was spectacular in his divided impulses, in his loneliness and need and the overwhelming addiction to being a superior being without ever actually achieving superiority.
The Earps. Rather than an unthought-out or aimless meandering, I think the introduction and dispatch of the Earp story fits quite well with something we’ve seen often in Milch’s idea of Deadwood, the “Wants me to tell ‘im somthing pretty” tack of setting up expectations and desires in the audience for certain kinds of closure and then end-running or ignoring those expectations and desires. Sometimes it’s a matter of off-screen issues impacting the story, as in the case of the two grifter kids in season 2 having a suddenly diminished storyline. Sometimes it’s Ellsworth’s season 1 attraction to Joanie Stubbs and Cy’s intent to use her to fleece the prospector, all of which came to naught in the most literal sense, in that it was just dropped. The more I watch the show, the more I feel David wanted to create something that on one hand superseded reality with high-flown language and poetic composition and, on the other hand, had the ragged, unfinished, resolution-less waywardness of real life, where stories rarely end as expected, or even end at all. In Deadwood, as so often in the real world, some things come to dramatic conclusions, but as many or more peter out into nothing or irrelevance in comparison with new pressing concerns. While it’s true that bringing the famed Earps to Deadwood sets up some very understandable expectations of high drama, I don’t think David Milch ever lets himself be ruled by such expectations. At his best, he goes somewhere richer, even if it’s not where everyone thought he would (or must) go. To me, the Earps allowed us to see Seth as still fighting his own demons, as those demons were reflected in the distorted mirror of the two Earp brothers. And it allowed some wonderful wordplay and dramatic by-play. It bothered me not a whit that the brothers ended up as negligible figures in the greater story of Deadwood. They sufficed to show us more about characters we knew and to heighten tension in an already tense time and place.
I believe the white-haired fellow who plays Hearst’s right-hand pistolero is named Jared Snyder. I get the impression he’s a friend of McRaney’s, since most of his prior credits are in McRaney projects and he had a brief recurring role on Simon & Simon. I never met him, but I know that however friendly he and Mac were, he and Milch did not get along. I’ve only seen David in fair fury a couple of times, once on John From Cincinnati and once on Deadwood. I don’t know all the details, but I know that Snyder was the proximate cause of a dangerous rise in David’s blood pressure, especially in the next episode. As I say, I don’t know much about what was going on, other than perhaps the apparent usefulness of the old cowboy phrase “all hat and no cattle,” but I do know I sort of stayed clear of whatever it was that was going on. I always found myself far more intimidated by David that I wanted to be, in many ways, but never more so than when the rare occasions when I saw him truly angry.
There’s a glimpse of Anna Brown, W. Earl Brown’s beautiful little girl as one of the schoolkids.
Many of the people in the amateur night festivities are associated with the show in normally non-performing capacities. The drunk who interrupts the demur vocalist (and, indeed, later shares his bottle with the not-so-demure-after-all singer) is Toby Bronson, our set costumer. The exotic eastern dancer is Brian Cox’s wife, Nicole Ansari. Angela Nicholas, the mysterious lady in red of the theatre troupe, also served on the production staff of the show under the name Angela Bartolomeo. Apparently, the producers asked anyone and everyone who had some sort of skill, polished or not, to perform, and the filming of the sequence went on a long time, as most of the acts were performed in full, and not in the fragmented style seen in the completed show. Trust me, I stood there all night watching. There were lots of cameras running, so that, for the most part, we all had to be present and in character throughout, as we never knew when a camera might swing our way. As with the wedding scene at the end of season 2, it was very much a party at work — all of us good friends and fine acquaintances having a great time together. Pretending a party atmosphere in such circumstances becomes very much like a real party, except that occasionally we have to stop and repeat things for another take. The fun, for the most part, was real.
Zack Whedon went on to write episodes of John From Cincinnati, Fringe, and Southland. He’s a brother of Joss Whedon.
While I never had any doubts or confusion about whether Hearst had Odell killed (I firmly believe he did), one thing that has always puzzled me, even on re-watching, is what’s going on with Langrishe and the Countess vis-a-vis Hearst’s back. Scam it appears to be, but a none-too-convincing one from my perspective, and one with an unclear intent. Is Jack trying to get in Hearst’s good graces to spy for Al, or to (eventually) do something physically harmful to Hearst, or to…. what? I can’t figure that out.
Al’s song “The Unfortunate Rake” is familiar in its later incarnation as “The Cowboy’s Lament/Streets of Laredo” and also shares a story (but not tune) with “St. James’ Infirmary Blues.” I love how Al participates in amateur night, but on his own terms, but I’m grateful to this article for pointing out how many others “perform” in this episode. I’d completely missed the connection on most of them, particularly Alma’s coin trick.
I didn’t really meet either of the Earp actors on this. I watched them ride out of town during the amateur show, but never actually met the actors. I despised Morgan Earp when I finally saw the show, so it was with great surprise and even greater joy I discovered when I went to work on John From Cincinnati that Austin Nichols is an amazingly nice guy, one of the sweetest people I’ve ever gotten to work with.
I’ve often remarked on how powerful I think Tim Olyphant’s repressed fury is in his portrayal of Seth Bullock. As this season progresses, I’m more and more impressed with that same pressure cooker at work in Hearst’s head, as Gerald McRaney plays him. This is a guy much closer to exploding than Bullock, I think, and I wouldn’t have thought such a thing likely or even possible. I think repression, subsumed passion, be it anger, frustration, or even laughter, is one of an actor’s most powerful tools. Bullock and Hearst are magnetic as we wait to see how the steam will escape or whether the lid will blow off and scald all around them. In comedy, this kind of stifled pressure is just as effective, as witness John Cleese’s aneurytic Basil Fawlty, or in movies such as Life of Brian or Porky’s, where scenes are built hysterically around people trying desperately not to laugh. The difference is, in comedy, no one’s likely to get killed if the lid blows.
Well, that’s far too much from a guy who didn’t even have a line in either of these two episodes. I’m glad Keone weighed in. He’s always got wonderful insights and revelations I knew nothing about. Sometimes I dream of getting us all together again for a five or six-hour fest of reminiscences, since, for all our camaraderie and collegiality, each of us on the show experienced it in a singular fashion, and each, I’m sure, has great tales and insights distinct from each other’s. Oh, well. Until that time, Maxwell.
Jim Beaver
“Well, that’s far too much from a guy who didn’t even have a line in either of these two episodes.”
Heh. That’s what YOU think! Man, you write even better than you act! For example:
“As has been expressed in this piece and in the comments of some, the story of Deadwood is the story of a town, and a rapidly growing town at that. To fixate on a smaller subset of its population as the only proper points of focus is to deny what Milch intended with the show, to show the story of civilization in microcosm, to depict the birth and growth of a living municipal organism, with all its arms and legs and attendant parts.”
That’s exactly what *I* said! But goddamm, I didn’t say it nearly that WELL.
Mr. Beaver I first wish to say thank you. Your performance throughout all three regrettably short seasons of Deadwood are superb. Bravo, and thank you. This is my first comment on this site as I recently stumbled upon it searching for any current blogs discussing Deadwood which I hold as the best “television” I have ever seen. And while I now play catch up reading all the reviews and comments at hitfix from seasons 1 & 2, I feel lucky that I found this site with season 3 under current review. While no doubt there are many deadwood fans here, I consider myself chief among them. Watching all three seasons at least 3-4 times a year, my vocabulary has forever been upgraded, my soul moved, and my social interactions with others bettered immensely. I’ll not sit here (at this moment) and gush at the fact that awesome actors, no less from the show itself, take their time and grace the comment sections here. But I will say that your character is among my favorites, and your soliloquies with the dog at the diggings among my favorite scenes. I blog at the popular online financial news site Zerohedge under the alias of Al_Swearengen and can’t number the amount of people I have turned on (to their enjoyment and betterment) to Deadwood (as well as the frequent use of Cocksucker, which if I do not use in my posts, I am now called out on). Anyways, I look forward to reading more of your and other comments throughout the end of season three, and wish HBO would do the right thing even to this day and call back up David Milch and do a fourth season.
Mr. Beaver — your last suggestion is one that should be run with, maybe by our host here. Vanity Fair has done a series of “Oral History” pieces on various entertainment industry phenomenon — The Sopranos and Pulp Fiction being two recent ones — where participants give their various points of view in retrospect about what they were involved in. This would be a fascinating subject for a show like Deadwood.
You guys need to give up the dream of another season. For starters, all the actors are ten years older and 10-20 lbs heavier now…
Yeah we could call it Fatwood
Yeah, and if you wait ANOTHER 10 years, then coming full circle, you can call it Deadwood again.
I loved the scene with Aunt Lou teaching Richardson how to properly prepare the meat. (I love all the Aunt Lou/Richardson scenes). As far as I can recall, Aunt Lou’s the only one we’ve seen treat Richardson with dignity, respect, and as a complete human being. Richardson soaks up every bit of it, and gives it back to Aunt Lou in return. Aunt Lou certainly knows something about being viewed and treated as less than fully human, and it makes their relationship all the more poignant. When Aunt Lou runs to Richardson for comfort after the tragic news of Odell’s murder, the moment is completely earned.
Here’s where I am definitely in the minority opinion: I did not love the final scene with Al singing. Not the idea of it, but the way it played out. It just came across to me as trying overly hard to depict a poignant Al moment, too self-aware. I believe I would have liked the scene much better had it been shorter – just a small taste of Al singing by himself on Amateur Night, a few lines, not the whole song.