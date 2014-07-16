Dermot Mulroney to join ‘Shameless’ for season 5

Dylan McDermott is coming to “Shameless”!
Wait, that's not right.
Derbel McDillett is coming to “Shameless”!
Also not right.
Dermot Mulroney is coming to “Shameless!”
That's the one.
The frequently-confused-for-McDermott actor will be joining the fifth season of Showtime's acclaimed series, playing “ex-bad boy and recovering addict Sean Pierce,” who will be the new manager at the diner diner where Emmy Rossum's Fiona got a job at in last season's finale.
Though it will be a new character, he's essentially filling the slot of Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who was introduced in that exact capacity (and with that history) in the season 4 finale. It's a shame Morgan couldn't stick around, given how good he was in that episode (and how refreshing it was to see him in full character actor mode for the first time in a while), but I suppose the same diner can't employ two different ex-bad boy recovering addicts in managerial capacities. And even if it could have two, it would make much more sense for one to be Mulroney and one to be McDermott, who is otherwise engaged elsewhere in the CBS/Viacom empire as the co-star of CBS' “Stalker.”
On the plus side, it'll be easier to tell the two actors apart with these gigs, as opposed to last season when McDermott was (I think) starring in a Washington D.C.-based hostage drama on CBS, while Mulroney was (I think) doing the exact same thing on NBC.
Just gonna leave this here…
I really wish Shameless would stop adding new characters. There are so many characters already on the show that are underserved. I’d love for Ian, Carl and Debbie to get bigger story lines (even in a season with a lot of story around Ian/Mickey and the discovery of Ian’s illness, we got almost none of his perspective), or for Mandy to get some character development outside of her bad relationships with men. I really don’t care for the parade of Fiona love interests-how about focusing back in on her relationships with her siblings after last season’s trauma? I have high hopes for next season, but everything I’ve heard so far has me bracing myself for disappointment.
What have we actually heard about season 5? Really, all I see is that Jimmy/Steve is coming back (we don’t know in what capacity) and that there’s a character switch. I mean, it’s not really a new character: Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character was already introduced, Mulroney’s just replacing him.
There’s also two new rock star characters that Fiona will interact with. Per Ausiello:
“Ausiello: It looks like Fiona’s dance card will be quite full when the show returns in early 2015. On the heels of news that Tony winner Steve Kazee has joined the cast as a rock musician who, ahem, interacts with Fi, TVLine has learned exclusively that Aussie actor-singer Axle Whitehead has booked an arc as… a rock musician who, ahem, also interacts with Fi. Whitehead’s character, Davis, develops a strong and sudden interest in Emmy Rossum’s lovelorn alter ego. And as the charming lead singer of the band Jezebel, Davis — with his sexy Australian accent, rock star arrogance, and dogged persistence — knows exactly how to make a woman weak at the knees. And that could spell trouble for the newly reformed Fiona.”
They’ve also made Sammi a regular, which I am not excited about. I want to see stories about the Gallaghers I already know and love.
Ugh, agree that it’s a shame Morgan’s not coming back, he was awesome in the finale.
I agree! I was never really familiar with him until seeing him on “Extant” where he was awesome opposite Halle Berry; now for the past few months I have been catching up with “Shameless” from the beginning and I was excited to see him in that finale and then disappointed when he disappeared in the next episode. Boo.
“Shameless” is a great show, but this is the second time they’ve downgraded a good character by replacing the actor (though this time I guess they are pretending it’s a different character). The first time, of course, being Mandy, who was much better in S1 when she was Jane Levy (I know Alan agrees on that one).
I’m still confused… which one will be on Shameless? I know it’s D squiggle M squiggle, but I’m not sure how useful that is.
Just reading this article, I mixed them up at least 3 times
No issues with this change. Mulroney is a good actor and won’t mess up any chemistry.
This show has massively disappointed me by bringing back the dumbest character in the show: Jimmy/Steve/DoucheBag.
Anytime he’s on screen, he stops all forward momentum. His arc ended 2 seasons ago, but they insist on bringing him back to an already crowded cast. Ian and Mickey are much more interesting (and so well acted by both actors; it’s a crime Noel Fisher wasn’t nominated for an Emmy). Keep digging into their relationship. Debbie was great last season and they should continue with her maturation. Even though I’m not a huge fan of Sammie, her character can evolve and create new side plots involving Frank.
Ian? The actor who plays Ian is god-awful! Mickey’s character (and the actor playing him) are awesome, but the actor playing Ian is horribly unbelievable and a pain to watch.
But why is Morgan not coming back? He looked like death in the season finale, so I’m wondering if he’s sick or something. He’s not been working much lately.
Oh no =( I was looking forward to JDM! I hope he at least does one episode to exit, I hate it when characters disappear without explanation.
I was looking forward to his return to TV also I haven’t been the same since the took Magic City off I miss all of those guys and gals, as far as what I’m reading the character JDM was introduce as in the finale of season 4 is returning but JDM is being replaced by Dermot Mulroney with a different name but I sure they will think no one notice, I know JDM is in Mexico now shooting a movie TV special to air next year on the History Channel but that should wrap up in several more months and I sure Shameless could have shot around his character until he was available b/c they don’t come back on the air until next year sometime anyway
I hate Sammie! Get rid of her whiny ass already! Add more Mandy and yes to Debbie, too!