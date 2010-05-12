Last night’s “Lost” review appeared to put me in the minority in enjoying the episode. And “Lost” showrunners Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse are certainly aware of the polarizing reaction to “Across the Sea,” and we talked about that – and about certain details of the episode, and complaints fans have had about the season, and even about my own personal obscure “Lost” obsession – in a wide-ranging phone interview this afternoon.
How much attention have you paid to the reaction to last night’s episode?
Carlton Cuse: Some degree. We get a little bit of general feedback. We try not to obsess about the boards and all that stuff. So we have some sense.
Damon Lindelof: It’s never exactly the reaction you’re expecting. We knew it would be an episode that would be divisive. We’ve been talking since the beginning of the season about the idea that the great thing of doing a show on your own terms is you have no excuses, but it’s also slightly terrifying that if you’re a mystery show, there will inevitably be episodes that answer mysteries. That has the potential to frighten, terrify, make people hate. This was going to be the season where we said, “Whatever your theory was, our presentation of the endgame of the show may disprove your theory, so we’re sorry if you don’t like the fact that you don’t get the Man in Black’s name, but you don’t get it.” So that’s going to piss some people off, and it’s their right to be pissed off. In terms of what the specific reactions are, it’s too hard to say 12 hours after the fact, and without seeing where this episode plays in the grand scheme of the series. That’s all we can say.
One of the things I found interesting – and this is just me playing armchair psychologist – is that there’s a lot of text and subtext in this episode about how much of Smokey’s pain and the deaths it led to were caused by Mother’s refusal to explain things and give him honest answers. And I’m wondering if that was intentional on a conscious or subconscious level – that perhaps after six years of doing this and seeing how angry people get when you don’t tell them what they want to know, you’ve recognized the downside to that approach.
CC: We want the show to speak for itself. We don’t want to offer up our interpretation of what the thematics are of the episode. But a lot of the things you say are very interesting. But we will say this: This is what an episode of “Lost” that is about answering questions looks like. This thing is a big mythological download. Our belief is that the real resolution of the show and the one that matters is what happens to these characters. We’ve felt a desire to provide the audience with Jacob and the Man in Black’s origin story and make it not the last episode of the show for a very good reason. The show is going to focus on these characters. That’s what we believe is more important and that’s what we believe the audience wants to see. This all worked the way we wanted to. We planned it out so we could do a big mythological download episode at this point so that it would allow us to have the end of the show be more character-centric. That’s the way we chose to tell our story.
Well, you guys have talked a lot over the years about how you feel the show is driven more by character than mystery. There have been some fans who have been very vocal in saying that they disagree – that they’re watching for the mysteries. I dealt with this a lot in covering “The Sopranos,” where David Chase was making one show, and a certain segment of his fanbase wanted him to be making a completely different show. How do you deal with losing control of the audience’s expectations?
DL: Being fans of other shows ourselves, we always have the perspective is that one of the things you sign up for when you do a show like this is that it is a spectator sport. It feels it’s a variance, because we all break up into respective groups and talk about what we think the show means, and there’s a sense of ownership. You commit all this time to the show and you’re inviting it into your own living room. But at the end of the day, it’s David Chase’s show. It’s easy for people to say what they don’t want the show to be, it’s very difficult for them to say what they want the show to be. Carlton and I and the writers and everyone else who’s creatively involved – it’s it’s our job to figure out what the show is and not what the show isn’t. Usually, when we get criticisms, it’s along the lines of, “I really wish you hadn’t done that.” Or “I wish it had been different.” And you throw it back at them and ask, “Well, what did you want it to be?” And they say, “I wanted to see the statue built,” or “I wanted the Man in Black’s first name,” or “I want to know about the guy Sayid shot on the golf course.” Okay, that’s cool, you wanted those answers and we decided not to provide them to you. It’s not because we’re being cutesie, it’s because that that didn’t fit with our vision of the show. Right or wrong, we’re going to have to deal the rest of our lives with questions about how “Lost” ended. We’re comfortable with that, and at the end of the day, we have to remind people that we chose to end the show. We did not go on for a couple of more seasons and sort of pad it off to oblivion. And we knew we chose to end the show, that we were going to have to take our lumps. That’s fine as long as we’re happy with how we ended the show. We’re not being obnoxious or cocky, it’s just us saying we’ve done our best.
Even some people who were positive about the episode last night objected to or questioned its placement this late in the season, right after this big episode where so many characters died and right before the final hours. And at times I and other people have wondered about whether Desmond should have more prominently appeared in the sideways universe sooner, or if we needed to spend as much time in the Temple as we did, etc. Looking back over the season now, how do you feel about how you placed things and about certain landmarks. Did they have to be at the particular parts of the season where they occured?
CC: We told the story the way we wanted to. Like David Chase, we tried to make the show to entertain the audience. That was our primary goal. We kind of planned this episode to come at this period of time because we actually wanted to take a break after the deaths of these major characters. It felt like this was the perfect time to take a time out from the main narrative. And since this was the final big mythological episode that we were going to do, we felt like it was a good placement for it, and now we’ll roll into the finale. We make no apologies. We planned this to be the way it is. Again, it is funny, because there are a lot of people who are very happy with the show, there’s going to be a very vocal group of people who are not happy, and that just kind of comes with the territory. We’re making the show the best way we know how to make it, and we stand by it, and we’re excited about how it ends and how the journey’s unfolded.
Let’s get into a couple of specifics about last night. Last week, when you spoke to Jeff Jensen, you said all of the deaths happened in part so you could establish Smokey’s bonafides as a bad guy, and to make it clear he’s not on the side of our characters. And in that episode we were clearly meant to side with Jack as the newfound man of faith. But in “Across the Sea,” it’s Man in Black, who’s the man of science, who winds up being the more sympathetic character, and the victim of his upbringing. So is it supposed to be black and white like the backgammon pieces, or is still supposed to be more complex in the war between the two sides.
DL: We have long sort of spoken about the interesting dynamic in the show is nobody is 100 percent good, nobody is 100 percent evil. Everybody has the capacity for both. Every time you come up with an explanation that’s black and white, it turns into shades of grey. Ben Linus starts as a villain and then can become sympathetic. Sawyer and Jin who were also first presented in less than sympathetic lights became increasingly more sympathetic. We wanted to explain why the Man in Black had behaved the way that he does, and to show that like a lot of other characters on the show, he’s the victim of very bad parenting. To reduce him to just a supernatural force, as opposed to a person, was not our intent. “Across the Sea” was our attempt to say, “Here’s why Jacob feels the way he does about people, why the Man in Black feels the way he does about people,” and a bit about their childhood. It’s as simple as that and as complex as the themes of the show are.
Okay, you’ve now said at a couple of points here that you’re not going to reveal the name of the Man in Black. Is there a significance to that, or you’ve just decided you prefer the air of mystery it gives the character to not give him a name?
CC: I think for us to explain why we’re not giving him a name veers too far into the territory of explaining things that we don’t feel the need to explain.
A couple of my readers pointed out that when Jacob sends the Man in Black down the log flume and he turns into the Smoke Monster, the light in the cave goes out. And they’ve wondered if that means that Smokey now is the light that Jacob is supposed to protect and that’s why he can’t leave the island.
CC: You’ll get more information that will help you understand that in the episodes that follow this one.
When Mother slaughters the people in the human village, the iconography looked very much like the Dharma bunkers after the purge. Was this your way of suggesting why it was Jacob might have allowed The Others to slaughter the Dharma folk – that this is the punishment for anyone who gets too close to unlocking the island’s secrets?
DL: In terms of what Jacob allowed, what he didn’t allow, what The Others did of their own volition, with Ben basically saying “This came down from Jacob” is all in the area that is subject to interpretation purposely. What our intention was is that there is a repeating vicious cycle that seems to happen on this island, where people come to the island, they try to figure out what makes the island work, and the closer they came leads them to their own inevitable demise.
CC: Like Icarus
DL: The more curious you become about why the island has its properties, inevitably the protector of the island feels the need to engage in some form of mass genocide. It was more our attempt to say that history repeats itself, and this is an ongoing and continuing motif.
You’ve said many times that when people find out who Adam and Eve are, we’ll all realize just how long you’ve been planning the mythology. Well, I went back and watched the “House of the Rising Sun” scene, and Jack says that the clothing looks like it’s 50 years old. Is he just not very good at calculating the rate of decay on fabric?
CC: Jack is not really an expert in carbon dating.
DL: He’s not really a forensic anthropologist. We need to bring in Bones.
CC: Or Charlotte. She’s an anthropolgist.
DL: The other theory that I would like to throw out there is that Jacob and his mother were just expert craftsmen. They made those clothes on that loom so well, it would appear that they were only 50 years old in decomposition, when in fact it’s several thousand.
CC: Or perhaps the fabric is magic. A lot of theories there, Alan.
As we’ve gone into this final season and you’ve introduced new characters like Dogen and Lennon and the other Temple people, and new mysteries, there have been some people who’ve said, “Okay, they don’t have to answer all the old mysteries if they don’t want to, but it’s not fair for them to keep introducing lots of new ones at this late date.” How do you respond to that?
DL: Are there any readers who actually like the show?
Many readers like the show. I like the show. But these questions are out there.
CC: We feel that we as storytellers, basically can only approach the storytelling the way that we do, which is it felt like there was no way that we could just be answering existing questions without the show feeling didactic. There would have been no larger narrative motor. For the show to devolve into running through a checklist of answers, we would have been, honestly, crucified for that version of the show. It’s ironic that the episode that’s generating so much controversy is one in which we answered questions, but it’s not surprising to us. Between what the audience thinks they want and what they will find entertaining – we have tried ot make the show in a way that people would find it entertaining, moving engaging. To do that required having new mysteries. That’s the way we operated.
Getting back to Adam and Eve for a second, can you talk me through the thought process of including that flashback to “House of the Rising Sun.” Was there ever a thought of not having it in there and hoping the viewer could fill in the blanks, or did you just feel that the skeletons were too obscure a mystery to not have that extra context?
DL: The reason that we put it in certainly wasn’t because we thought it was too obscure and we wanted to hit people over the heads with it. It was more a matter of, here’s an episode where our characters don’t appear in it at all, and we wanted to make it clear to the audience that this little family drama, this dysfunctional relationship between these three people is really responsible for everything that’s happening to the passengers of Oceanic 815. We wanted to illustrate that by, at the very end of the show saying, “Oh, right, Jack and Kate and Locke are affected by the fact that Mother decided to raise her kids this way, and Jacob ended up bringing these people to the island.” The idea was to say that this chapter of the series is significant to the story we’ve been telling you, and that the series is about the survivors of Oceanic 815. To have an episode that they did not appear in at all was never our intention.
CC: We also liked the juxtaposition of what those characters were like in “House of the Rising Sun” versus where they are now. We felt it was interesting for the audience to see the growth, the change, the evolution, the degree to which these characters had been affected by their time on the island. And we felt that the most effective way to do that was to recontextualize the Adam and Eve discovery by replaying that scene. It really provided a contrast that shows you how these characters have evolved.
The sideways universe, it seems as if those stories have also been used to illustrate that point. We see a Jack who hasn’t been through everything on the island, a Locke who behaves differently, other characters reverting to a season one mode. Was that by design?
DL: Everything is by design. Unfortunately, when you ask that question, if you’re not a believer, you say, “They’re making it up as they go along,” and if you are a believer, you say, “It’s all part of a design.” It’s lose-lose for us, because you think we’re just lying if we say everything was by design. I do feel that hopefully the conversation about the sideways will be a different conversation when the series is over than it is now. We knew going into it that the sideways would be a very polarizing form of storytelling.. But as Carlton reiterated earlier, we’re doing our best version of ours how. We understand that you can’t please all the people all the time, that’s the kind of show that “Lost” is. If we tried to please all the people all the time, it’s an impossible task. We loved “The Sopranos” ending. It was actually shocking to us the next morning when people were going, “It’s a cop-out.”‘ We’re looking at it as the best, most poetic thing that we’ve ever seen on television, and other people were calling it a cop-out, and we got into these very impassioned arguments about it. The fact that he could make a creative choice like that that would create that sort of debate, I’m sure it wasn’t his intention to create a debate. He was just doing what he wanted to do – what he felt was right for his show. We’re doing the same. Whether or not what we’re doing is in the best interests of our show is a matter of debate, and there’s no way that we can enter into the debate, because were’ the ones who did it. We could say, “Yes, this was great!” And the fans would say that we jumped the shark. I love the idea that some fans are literally saying we jumped the shark last night! 119 hours in! We finally jumped the shark! So good! You guys are going to spare yourselves the agita of the final three hours of the show.
And I should say I was not challenging the whole plan/not-plan issue with that question. What I meant was, was one of the purposes of the sideways a chance to, before we get to the end, revisit these characters in a state similar to how they were before the plane crashed?
CC: The anser to that quesiton is yes. We wanted there to be a symmetry to the show from the first season to the last season. In the first season, the show was very character-centric, and one of the great revelations was discovering who these people were. It’s revelatory when you learn Kate is a fugitive and Sawyer’s a con man and Hurley’s a lottery winner. We wanted to have that same sense of revelation be a part of the final season. We wanted to bring the show back around to the characters and give a sense of this journey kind of coming full circle. We felt the sideways were a good narrative device to do that. You’ll see in the end how the narrative closes. It’s always how we saw the show working out, and we stand by it.
You’ve talked about the idea that you’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t, and you can’t please everybody. But how much of a sense of responsibility do you feel you have – that the ending has – to the legacy of the show? There are some people who say, “Oh, if I don’t like the ending, this has all been a big waste of time,” and others who say they still will enjoy what they watched until then, and then others who say that if you don’t stick the landing, they’re never going to watch another show like “Lost” for fear of being strung along again.
DL: There are people who are in relationships with loved ones and then that relationship ends horribly and they say I’m never going to fall in love again. Diferent people are going to have different reactions. There are shows like “Seinfeld” where one guy says the “Seinfeld” finale wasn’t a great finale, but it doesn’t make it not be a great series, because it’s a sitcom. “Battlestar” was one where the vocal fanbase said the finale affected in hindsight their entire experience of the show. But other people who said they loved the finale, and it made the series better for them. But because they chose to end their own show, we are opening ourselves up to the fact that an inordinate amoung of attention will be paid to the finale itself. The day after the finale ends, and the month after the finale ends, all anyone is going to be talking about is the finale. But hopefully a year or two or three or five years down the line, people are talking about the series as a whole. And certainly, that perception will be colored by whether or not they liked the finale, and newbies may be less likely to try the show if the zeitgeist says, “The last episode of ‘Lost’ was so bad that it made every episode that preceded it terrible.” That’s going to have an affect, but who are we to say what people are going to think?
Okay, finally, I have to ask, simply because it’s been driving me nuts for a year and a half: what’s going on with showing the other half of the outrigger shootout?
CC: The outrigger shootout is not something we’re bending around in gyrations so we can solve it. In the grand scheme of the show, that is a fairly obscure piece of the show. It is your particular obsession…
DL: …and you’re not alone in it.
CC: You’re not alone in it. And yes, it would have been great if we had had the opportunity to close the time loop. But you can’t get everything done and keeping the narrative going in a straight line. This is one of those things where we made a very conscious choice to ask, “What are the big questions? And most importantly, what are the paths of these characters? Where do they lead?” And we followed those paths and tried not to trip ourselves up getting too diverted from that. We felt that that’s the thing that’s ultimately going to make the finale work or not work. We got to the point where we made the finale we wanted to make, that was our approach, and I think it was the only approach we could take. We sat here in my office, had breakfast every day for six years, talked about the show, and we used this gut check methodology, where if we both loved something and thought it was cool, that would go in. We applied that same methodology to the finale, and that was the only way we could do it. We came up with a finale that we thought was cool, that was emotional and one we really liked. That’s the best we could do.
DL: When we wrote that scene and somebody started shooting at them, we knew exactly who was shooting at them. That is not a dangling thread that we don’t know the answer to. That being said, as we started talking about paying that off this season, it felt like the episode was at the service of closing the time loop, as opposed to what the characters might actually be doing in that scenario. It never felt organic. We decided we would rather take our lumps from the people who couldn’t scratch that itch than to produce an episode that was in service of putting people in an outrigger and getting shot at.
You put people in a lot of outriggers this season. It feels, frankly, like you’re taunting me.
DL: We can’t entirely deny that we’re taunting you.
CC: Honestly, though, the logistics of getting all the participants in the outriggers in the configuration that was on the A-side of the time loop was actually really daunting.
DL: Considering half of them had been killed off
CC: It’s not like we didn’t want to do it. Like Damon says, it was just too much of a narrative deviation to do it.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
They like this
These guys come across as cranky and resentful of the fan base that has supported them all of these years. If the show was not about mysteries, then why devote such an overwhelming amount of the show to these mysteries? What if we ended most of the major mysteries at the end of last season and devoted this season solely to character resolution? This show hasn’t been about character resolution for awhile now – I agree with Annie.
Detractors of Sopranos only have a problem with the last five minutes of the show… the rest of that finale resolved pretty much everything anyone wanted to know. I can deal with that.
I agree that a show has a difficult task when ending it’s show, but it’s not entirely a lose-lose proposition. Look at the Wire for instance, there was enough closure mixed with ambiguity that very few people felt cheated.
My personal outrigger: What the hell happened to Ben’s childhood love interest: Annie?
Eh, my problems with The Sopranos go a lot farther than the last five minutes of the finale. In a lot of ways, the ending of that show really amplifies a lot of the issues I had with The Sopranos from Season Two onward.
What a couple of arrogant pricks. They casually dismiss the dangling storylines such as the outrigger scene and refuse to answer them. They don’t care about the fans; they just care about themselves.
I don’t think they’re arrogant or anything of the like. They never devoted the show to mysteries. The devotion was to telling a story and through this season (though with hints in “The Constant”) we found out there are separate realities, and that’s why there are so many mysterious connections. Otherwise, it’s simply a mysterious island that no one knows anything about upon arrival because that was part of the original concept. That was all it was. As for answering little things they have the answers to (e.g. outrigger shooting) I think they just may come out with the answers to them many months from now. And if they don’t, who cares? It’s been a while since I saw the episode, but I recall being pretty certain I understood who that was. Well, 2 separate ideas, I knew it had to be one of the two with a theory I had [that turned out to be correct]. But as they said, it wasn’t ultimately important. So why carry out a scene in a forced way? That’d just be sloppy writing. And then all of you would be condemning them for that. I like that the show is very much like real life – we don’t know all the answers to everything, we can only assume and theorize. What makes you think they know why the island is so mysterious? What could they play out to answer why and how that energy on the island is there? If they used sciene-y reasons, we’d all just roll our eyes anyway. I mean, to people who believe God created everything, where did God come from and how exactly was he able to create everything? Same thing goes for any science-related theories. What made it all possible in the first place? Why does ANYTHING exist? I don’t expect answers to everything on Lost. Never have. Sure, it’d be nice, but then again… maybe not. Either way, I personally feel it’s kind of a silly thing to expect. And I don’t think some fans realize just how much we actually have been told. So much has been answered. Or enough has to let us think for ourselves and make of it what we want. But alas, most fans want the big answers. Just like most people do in life.
The problem with this episode wasn’t the answers. It was the storytelling. I comment more about this below.
also, i didn’t mean to hijack this thread and shoot straight to the top. still getting used to how the comment system works here… it’s a bit different than the ol’ blogspot!
the sopranos ending resolved any dangling threads they had built up over the season and the series, definitely felt like closure there. With Lost, I don’t believe we’ll get that.
Chris @lylebot, you’re an idiot. You missed the entire point of the article by calling them out for not answering the outrigger scene. Good lord the LOST fan base has a lot of stupid, stupid people in it. You need your hand held for everything in life? Can’t you use your imagination for anything? The greatest strength of the show is it’s ability to spawn discussion over what was seen. Was it as simple as it was presented? Or does it go deeper? Fantastic water cooler debate and discussions over the past 6 years have made this show incredible. You sir an idiot, and let me reiterate that they gave us the Jacob and MiB episode to answer some of the mythology, and yet again, you still want more. Do the world a favor and stick to Everybody Loves Ramond, I’m sure the big questions and answers given there will be more to your liking.
There’s no need to insult someone.
Wow, I wonder if there’s a NerdRage Protection Program Lindelof and Carlton Cuse can join Ron Moore and David Chase in? Seriously, if you’re seeing “arrogant pricks” who are “disdainful of fans” that’s your affair. What I saw were two men who cashed the reality check a long time ago — it’s nice having a show with such a passionate, nit-picky fanbase but if you think you’re going to satisfy everyone, you need to take a time out and get your anti-psychotic meds adjusted.
Then again, I actually like the last season of BSG – loved ‘Daybreak’ and was neither expecting, or wanted, everything tied up in neat bow. So, what do I know?
The most annoying part to me was when they talked about the skeletons. Maybe the fabric was magic? He just sounded like a jerk there. Just admit you screwed up for god’s sake.
I don’t care about the outrigger, their explanation makes sense, but they do come off as pithy and defensive about their show, because they know they screwed up. Only the sycophantic fanatics are defending D&C at this point.
If it was truly not going to be a total softball interview, he would have asked the question “Who were Adam and Eve SUPPOSED to be at first?” because we all know it sure as hell wasn’t Mother and the Smoke Monster.
Odds are it was either Rose and B in the time loop, or Jack and KAte, and they figured too many people guessed it or something and changed it.
They made so much of it up as they went along, lost cast members, or just changed their mind, that they get so angry for people questioning their story telling.
Well what the hell man.. what are we supposed to do? Pretend we don’t know you’re F’n with us like this? I still like the show, but man up on the lies.
“What a couple of arrogant pricks. They casually dismiss the dangling storylines such as the outrigger scene and refuse to answer them. They don’t care about the fans; they just care about themselves.”
Well that’s generally a good attitude to have is it not :D
“I like that the show is very much like real life – we don’t know all the answers to everything, we can only assume and theorize. What makes you think they know why the island is so mysterious? What could they play out to answer why and how that energy on the island is there? If they used sciene-y reasons, we’d all just roll our eyes anyway. I mean, to people who believe God created everything, where did God come from and how exactly was he able to create everything? Same thing goes for any science-related theories. What made it all possible in the first place? Why does ANYTHING exist? I don’t expect answers to everything on Lost. Never have. Sure, it’d be nice, but then again… maybe not.”
Well, two thoughts on that one:
1) While the mysteries haunting the earlier seasons WERE largely mysteries taken straight out of real life (meaningful coincidences / synchronicity, luck and chance, fate and karma, the inexplicable significance of numbers; mysterious radio broadcasts, ambiguously Russian psychics, blind yet strongly motivated faith in “something”, etc.), stuff we all have heard of or can relate to somehow “concentrated” in this mysterious creepy place in the middle of nowhere… ancient demigod families, magic caves with “rules”, good vs. evil and supernatural big brothers are much less so, and aren’t particularly satisfying resolutions to those “nagging and nebulous life mysteries” above, either.
How exciting would it be for you to learn that some meaningful encounter you’ve had with someone in an extraordinary situation was arranged by some childish doofus with a giant stalker spyglass? Would feel a little bit underwhelmed by that, wouldn’t you?
With that said, those mythical archetypes are mostly better off without being explained too closely, either, although with those it’s mostly because of “things not told” while the other case it revolves around the UNKNOWABLE.
Distinctions between myth and mystery aside though, …
2) Ultimately what it comes down to is finding a SATISFYING balance between questions answered (again, SATISFYINGLY) and questions left unresolved, which they tried but imo kinda failed at in the end.
In this case, all the “specific plot stuff” like Dharma and their research, imo, should’ve been largely resolved (e.g. I don’t see anything good coming out of it not being resolved sufficiently), but the larger, more fundamental mysteries of life are more eligible to being left open.
Both, imo, but especially the latter, ended up falling prey to resolutions that were either reductive and basically dumbed down seemingly intriguing machinations simplistic, less interesting causes (it was a plan by that demigod to bring them here so they could replace him; it was all a power struggle between a bunch of guys who wanted to be leaders, etc.), or resolutions that used some one general idea or phenomenon to explain away a whole diverse bunch of occurrences that were keeping the show interesting exactly because of their diversity (the magic light / “electromagnetism” just seems responsible for everything, along with Jacob – the healing, the pregnancies, keeping the evil / electromagnetism at bay, the reason why it moves, teleportation, for whispers and ghost apparitions and all kinds of supernatural abilities random people have; all the dad apparitions were the smoke monster etc.) – fundamentally unsatisfying resolutions I would say, which, coupled with ABSENT resolutions at all the wrong places AND those that seemingly made little sense despite being gratifying and exciting (MiB’s elaborate plan to kill Jacob for instance), as well as those that decided to ignore the most interesting aspects of the mysteries they were solving (that fucking POLTERGEIST EPISODE IN JACOB’S CABIN) for the sake of doing something else, made for a mix that could decisively be called… unsatisfying.
I’ll give a little example here how to do it, and how not to do it, okay? Nothing brilliant, just a simple illustration:
The NUMBERS!!!111!!!!!
-How not to do it: see show. Have them just appear all over the place, have people who we REGULARLY MEET know something about them but never disclose it, create a lot of suspense and then just evaporate in a puff of smoke. Unsatisfying. Lame. Definitely not the “Force is mystical” vibe Darlton had apparently tried to evoke.
-How to kinda do it – see the alternate reality games where they turned out to be the “environmental and human factors” in a scientific equation predicting the date of a nuclear holocaust, and the Dharma Initiative starting their research in order to change those natural constants or whatever. MUCH BETTER, but the Cuban Missile Crisis? Seriously? That’s lame, and already explaining too much.
HOW TO DO IT: the numbers are still somehow the foundation of something horrible nightmare to come, and still the main nut to crack by Dharma. But now it’s a mystical, unspecified, and unknown doom that is going to descend upon humanity, rather than a nuclear war between aggressive governments, and Dharma are stil sending out the signal with them, but now maybe because it somehow protects THEM from the curse that comes with “digging too deep”, and instead projects it outside with familiar effects… and have the equation being written by some shadowy figure that then disappeared from the face of the planet, rather than a lone Italian guy.
Leave this “origin mystery” unresolved… *unknowable*… and maybe end the show / subplot on a note of uncertainty, not unlike the final shot from TNG’s “Conspiracy”. We’ve gotten as deeply to the bottom of this all as we could, but fundamental mysteries still remain – the nightmare is coming, Dharma’s research is lost, and no one is sure what’s going to happen. :OOOOOoooo……
Well the point being anything remotely along those lines would’ve been a more satisfying conclusion than the one they eventually ran with… or didn’t run with. Answering all the questions that were possible to answer and then arriving at an impenetrable abyss of mystery that seems grand, imposing and satisfying rather than a reductive throwaway-explainaway cop-out that amounts to nothing.
THAT’s how you leave questions open!
;)
Poor Alan, you’ll never know who was in that outrigger, I hope they at least told you when the interview ended.
Not just poor Alan – poor me! I’ve always been what cynics call a ‘Lost apologist’ and I largely enjoyed Across the Sea, but nothing has annoyed me about the show more than their answer about the outrigger.
It’s like they introduced a gun a la Chekhov, had multiple occasions where guns were pointed at others, but got to the last act and when ‘screw it, can’t see how to make someone get shot in a cool way so let’s forget about the gun’. It just seems like bad story-telling to me. Bah!
It’d be nice if they mentioned that in the DVD’s. But…yeah, right.
seanl, “apologist” just means “defender.” You don’t have to be a cynic to call someone an apologist, and you don’t need to qualify the statement when you identify as one.
Jick: To be more specific, I actually was called a ‘Lost apologist’ by a certain notorious cynic that once hung out here (or rather there where Alan was before). No argument that I didn’t need to say that, but hey – I wanted to.
Similarly you don’t need to offer us your opinion on the interview and/or the show, rather than on the specific wording of my comment, but hey – you might want to.
seanl: Sorry if I seemed rude – as a Socrates fan I’m something of an apologist apologist.
I’m with you in liking the episode (which surprised me) but hating their outrigger response here. One of the reasons I don’t think this show will work well with regard to rewatchability is because so many of the twists have turned out to be meaningless.
Fair enough, apologists unite!
I don’t know quite why I find their outrigger comments so irritating. I can accept that they’ve been entertaining us with some pretty ambitious and imaginative story-telling, and some paths are going to be dead-ends.
But something about what they said makes me feel like they’re letting themselves down here.
The outrigger scene in question: [www.youtube.com]
Hey, folks: I’m not sure if this explains your “outrigger outrage” or not, but I think it explains mine…What I found so grating about Darlton in this interview is that on the one hand they’re insisting that they had the whole story planned out, but, on the other hand…well, they just never got around to explaining the outrigger scene, or the discrepancy between Jack saying the Adam and Eve skeleton were about 50 years old, when really they were about 2,000 years old. Which means they didn’t have the story planned out. To me it’s a glaring discrepancy, and I wish the interviewer had called them on it. : )
Having a story “planned out” means different things in different contexts. When they introduced the outrigger, did they know how that fit into the story? Yes, they did, in broad strokes. But when it actually came time to implement it, it felt forced rather than a part of the story, so they dropped it. (You easily assume on your own that it was Illana and her crew in some unseen moment.) The fact is, they are writing a very long movie and releasing it in installments. If the scripts were all written before they started filming the pilot, a lot of these dead ends could have been edited out. As it is, they just do their best as it goes.
fearlessweaver: Your comment definitely helps – not that I hadn’t perceived that it’s a function of chapter-at-a-time writing, but you put the argument very well. Also venting my nerdrage here has been therapeutic. I now feel ready to enjoy what I’m sure will be a rollercoaster of a finale.
I understand their position on how fans react to answers but I just don’t see how they thought a giant info dump this late in the season was a good idea. I don’t think I’d have a problem with the answers given if they were delivered over the season or done in an artful way this episode. It was the horrible storytelling a lot of people are taking issue with, not the answers.
Agreed, it seems like the significant parts of this episode could have been done as 20 minutes worth of flashback in a normally structured episode, just like what they’ve done for most of the other characters.
that’s why I have such a big problem with this episode, it’s a missed opportunity. It COULD have worked. If this had been a season-long thing, maybe I’d care about Jacob and MiB by now. As of right now, I don’t, and that’s because we’ve had so little time with them. These 2 characters should’ve been treated better if they were going to be as important to the mythology as they have become.
Exactly.
I love Darlton, but they’re acting like the answers are polarizing fans, and while that may be true for some, it’s the way we were given the answers that rubbed me the wrong way.
I’m one of the biggest LOST apologists out there, and I simply can not say that I liked this episode. It was merely okay. Some scenes were good, but some were horribly shoddy (awkward Season 1 flash-forwards, anyone?). It was such a missed opportunity, and that’s tragic given the placement and expectations for this episode.
I just pray that it was a fluke misstep.
I liked the episode, but felt the acting and production quality wasn’t nearly as good as the Richard Alpert backstory episode. That felt almost like a mini-movie to me. Nestor C. was soooo good. I’m not sure if Allison Janney quite did it for me and I believe she’s a great actress. I appreciate the answers they gave and the mythological backstory to Jacob & MIB, but I felt it didn’t quite match the quality of some of the other episodes. Perhaps in that regard I’ve come to expect more from them?
This show gets ultimate credit for stimulating more thought-provoking discussions than I’ve ever read. But one line from this episode … “If you don’t like this game and my rules, next time you invent the rules” pretty much tells us Lindelof and Cuse’s attitude toward dissatisfied fans. But thanks again for the interview, Alan, it was revealing.
Four year from now when Cuse develops a show starring Don Johnson as a retired cop traveling back in time to be an Old West gunslinger, Alan is going to bring up the outrigger. Unfortunately Cuse will pretend he doesn’t remember the answer.
They should do a spin-off cop show starring Sawyer and Miles. I think someone mentioned that in one of their podcasts. I’d watch it!
Poor DL and CC — it seems like they are feeling extra defensive about the show today. Why can’t fans just appreciate the fact that such a show exists and can create such rampant discussion in the first place?
Of course they are feeling defensive because Alan is asking them every question that every serious fan wants to know and they can’t handle being put on the spot. Kudos Alan for not approaching them with kid gloves.
I’m with Matt. They kinda act like people shouldn’t wonder so much about all the dang questions, don’t they? “Eh, we don’t wanna tell you” and “Get over that we’re not gonna tell you” seem to be the overall message of this interview. I bet Alan felt pretty frustrated after it. I probably would have been growling if I had done it :P
on that note (DL and CC seeming defensive), has any asked them if they are actually excited about the ending? Or something along the lines of “Do you think fans will enjoy it?”
All the talk seems to be directed towards tempering expectations. Where’s the glass half-full?
Mystery’s (tv, movies, novels), crossword puzzles, games – They all have a huge following because people like to play along and see if they can figure it out. Know one minds having time for interpretation but in the end almost everyone wants to know if they were right, wrong or just what the hell.
It obvious they are not going to do this and I expect a large majority of fans, like myself, are going to be very let down if they continue down the path of interpretation.
Given some of the creepy smack being thrown at them personally, I wouldn’t be “defensive”. I’d be angry, and have some responses that would make a Marine blush. Be thankful for small mercies.
Hey Craig… if I invite you to my restaurant to try to a free dinner on the house, you wait 2 hours in line, sit down to order and then I have your server tell you that you ain’t getting the free meal after all, but you can have some free bread.. Are you going to get mad? Are you going to make accusations against me? Or are you going to smile and say “Aww leave him alone!” You people that aren’t upset are the ones that never cared to get involved in the show on a deeper level. You didn’t watch every podcast or read every interview where you were sold a bill of goods about how EVERYTHING WILL MAKE SENSE.. Everything important will be answered.. WE ARENT MAKING IT UP AS WE WENT ALONG… and you defended them and their show.. and then in the end, you were punked because they clearly lied to your face. and they’re still lying in this interview.. but in one since, they had the balls to say “We’re not going to be George Lucas and pretend we knew everything all along” and that’s at least slightly redeeming.
I love the show, it’s just a kick in the gut that they had no solid answer or big bang planned for us all along.. that they really were just making it up as they went along, trying to fill time.
Yea, it’s kinda disappointing actually – after watching all of those self-parodies they made / allowed to be made on Kimmel etc., i.e. SHOOTING HIGH QUALITY SCENES IN THE SETTING OF AND ON PAR WITH THE SHOW AND THEN HAVING THE ORIGINAL CHARACTERS TAKE A PISS OUT OF THEIR OWN PLOT, seeing them walk around with those kinda sulky-faces is more than depressing.
In a more recent interview about the show’s finale, Damon pretty much said something about the “kind people who liked it and then the less than kind ones on the other side of the fence”… yea what a great attitude to have. I wonder if these two are going to pull a Lucas eventually, just like, you know, Lucas did – walk around with those snarky, easygoing faces for years until they suddenly throw in the towels and get teary-eyed about “everyone hating them for creating television” or something.
Well nah, probably not – those little sparkles of butthurt aside they’re continuously showing an admirable level of self-awareness and levelheadedness in all the interviews I’ve seen so far.
They’re pretty fine overall I think :)
“They all have a huge following because people like to play along and see if they can figure it out. Know one minds having time for interpretation but in the end almost everyone wants to know if they were right, wrong or just what the hell.”
I think it’s more about how the resolutions given match up with those theorized in terms of quality, creativity and general jizz factor, rather than who guessed right or wrong.
I doubt there’s anything in the world most of those “enthusiastic puzzle solvers” would’ve cummed higher at than a resolution and finale that TRUMPED their wildest dreams and theories in magnitude, impact and just sheer awesomeness.
“but in one since, they had the balls to say “We’re not going to be George Lucas and pretend we knew everything all along” and that’s at least slightly redeeming.”
Hey do you know if they said that before or after Lucas congratulated them on the show and said he was making it up on the fly, as well?
Ah, regardless, they’re never gonna match George Lucas, the grand master of lies, revisionism and boneheaded, self-absorbed responses to criticism. So at least we’re safe in that regard :D
They came across as both not ambitious enough and not imaginative enough to close the outrigger loop. The idea that they needed both boatloads on either side of the fight there is silly, they just needed the ones we didn’t see.
If there’s one thing this season and especially this last episode has proven its that setting an end date 3 years in advance can lead to creative complacency.
It would seem to me the time to tie up some of these minor loose ends was in the season they occurred. To leave them all for the final season created a situation where they couldn’t really find a way to answer the questions in the flow of the narrative.
I was a big BSG fan who hated the finalie. Although I know the show was great, I no longer recommend it to people because the payoff isn’t there ( IMO). A bad ending to a great movie equals a bad movie. I do have total faith in Daimon and Carlton’s ability to pull out a great final two episodes though. My only real issue with Across the sea is I didn’t care that much about MIB and Jacob, and to have their episode this late in the season, in the way it was done, was surprising. .
Dharma,
I just need to ask, WHY did you hate the BSG finale?
I ask, because in my experience, most people who hate the BSG finale are atheists.
Well, that’s not fair, not only atheists, but Richard Dawkins Militant Atheists. You know, the insufferable, intolerant kind.
Everyone else doesn’t seem to have a problem with it. One of my professors, who is an intolerant atheist spent a whole Monday class bemoaning the finale.
I asked him after class, “What frakking show were YOU watching for six years???”
And that’s my standard question for those who can’t accept that within the BSG universe, since the BEGINNING, it was obvious that a larger hand was guiding the fates of the Colonials and Cylons.
Hey BugKiller, I’m definitely not an athiest, and BSG does still have a place in my heart, but the ending was very unsatisfying. But if you want specifics, there were several things that bothered me, but lets start off with Starbuck just disappearing! Major Cop out. Here you have built up this character, to be the badest of the badasses..you have her die..and then bring her back! Very cool. But to not tell us how, why, etc, etc was just pointless. As with Lost, I don’t need every detail spelled out, but it was done very poorly, IMO.
I also didn’t like Hera being some kind of link to modern man. But before that, I didn’t like how they dealt with Nicholas, the Chief’s son. I didn’t like that there was no real explanation of “Head Six” and Baltar. Angels?
There are probably more things I didn’t like, but I’ve forgotten them! lol. I will say that the first 2 and maybe 3 seasons of BSG are right up there with LOST.
@BugKiller
“Well, that’s not fair, not only atheists, but Richard Dawkins Militant Atheists. You know, the insufferable, intolerant kind.”
Wait, so if you question religious dogma rather than just letting religious people shove it down your throat, you are “militant, insufferable and intolerant”?
Seems like you are the intolerant one who can’t even handle the fact that not everyone worships your god!
From another comment here “It would seem to me the time to tie up some of these minor loose ends was in the season they occurred. To leave them all for the final season created a situation where they couldn’t really find a way to answer the questions in the flow of the narrative.” I agree with this completely.
I always agree the mysteries are more fun than the answers, but no answers can be worse. Some things should be left open to intrepretation. But some things (like the outrigger boat) while may be small in the grand scheme of things, just don’t make alot of sense why we didn’t get an answer. Lots of little mysteries added up each year, and as viewers we expected to learn the truth at some point because of the way the show was structured and how it all seemed so important at the time and part of the master plan. Only in this season, at the end, did we learn that it wasn’t all that important, and we should NOT expect every answer. I feel like that cheapens and hurts the show overall somewhat and will hurt on repeat viewings.
That being said, i still think it can be a great end and wrap up all the main mysteries, it is just sad they either didn’t answer smaller mysteries earlier (like when they were relevant), or didn’t bring up 3 new mysteries for every 1 answer. Why not a 1 to 1 ratio? :-)
I just wanted to chime in that my wife and I also were very disappointed in the BSG finale, and not only are we not atheists, she’s an Episcopal Priest. My disappointment stems mostly from the utter lack of a payoff with Starbuck’s storyline. I’ve actually been arguing back and forth with a friend of mine that thinks LOST has been terrible this year, and that there’s been no planning at all, but that the BSG finale was great and perfectly satisfying. I don’t think he could be any more wrong.
Dharma,
If you look at the scope of the story. What does it ALL boil down to?
ALL OF THIS HAS HAPPENED BEFORE AND ALL OF THIS HAS HAPPENED AGAIN.
Starbuck disappearing fits perfectly into how RDM decided the direction of his show would move.
It is about science run amuck and our souls lagging behind. How mankind, in our quest to create life (becoming God) cause our own downfall time, and time, and time again.
Yes, Head Six and Head Baltar being angels is more than a good explanation. Remember what Sam told the others: Back on First Earth, Tyrol and Tory saw the SAME angels, who ensured they’d survive the coming holocaust. So there is much precedent within the framework of the overall story.
As for Starbuck, she is the Messiah. She leads humanity to the promised land. Through Her, we are delivered. With Christ, he rose from the dead, not just his spirit, but his body as well. After his mission was completed (descending into hell, releasing the souls of those locked in purgatory, etc), he then ascended into heaven with his earthy body.
This is why Starbuck, unlike the angels, can be touched and seen, and spoken to by all. It’s why she bleeds and sweats and breathes and cries, etc, etc.
Whether you believe in Christian and Jewish dogma or not, this is where much of the ideas of THIS story comes from, as far as the angels and the idea of a redeemer, a deliverer, a Messiah.
Kara died for HER sins. She then came back to deliver humanity and the rebel cylons to paradise.
I found it to be incredibly moving a poetic, and again, tying into OUR history as well. Because history IS cyclic. We see the same patterns and the same happenings constantly repeated throughout history.
Pythia was the 13th Colony’s Messiah. She delivered the 13th Colony from their enslaved hell on Kobol to their own paradise on First Earth.
Kara delivers on the promise of Roslin, who acts as the Moses of the story, for the colonials.
Christ delivers his believers from sin and paradise after death.
Abraham Lincoln delivers freedom to the slaves and pays for it with his life.
And to me, that PERFECTLY ties up Starbuck’s story line. Yeah, so, she doesn’t get the happiest of endings to live her life out with Lee. That’s often how life truly is. Adama and Roslin didn’t have a perfect ending, either. Even amongst a green paradise, life can be cruel. She served her purpose, and her reason for being resurrected was over. She went to “the other side.” How is that NOT wrapped up???
Understand the show you were watching a little better. The divine CAN exist side by side with science. That’s what RDM is trying to say. Whether the divine is in the design or whether it’s an active part of our lives, it’s out there.
And rixian, calm the frak down, douche. I have no problems with atheists or their beliefs. My best friend is an atheist.
Who I have a problem with are the atheists like Dawkins and his ilk who spend much of their time talking about my delusions and stupidity and such.
THAT is intolerant, a-hole. It goes both ways.
Dharma,
If you look at the scope of the story. What does it ALL boil down to?
ALL OF THIS HAS HAPPENED BEFORE AND ALL OF THIS HAS HAPPENED AGAIN.
Starbuck disappearing fits perfectly into how RDM decided the direction of his show would move.
It is about science run amuck and our souls lagging behind. How mankind, in our quest to create life (becoming God) cause our own downfall time, and time, and time again.
Yes, Head Six and Head Baltar being angels is more than a good explanation. Remember what Sam told the others: Back on First Earth, Tyrol and Tory saw the SAME angels, who ensured they’d survive the coming holocaust. So there is much precedent within the framework of the overall story.
As for Starbuck, she is the Messiah. She leads humanity to the promised land. Through Her, we are delivered. With Christ, he rose from the dead, not just his spirit, but his body as well. After his mission was completed (descending into hell, releasing the souls of those locked in purgatory, etc), he then ascended into heaven with his earthy body.
This is why Starbuck, unlike the angels, can be touched and seen, and spoken to by all. It’s why she bleeds and sweats and breathes and cries, etc, etc.
Whether you believe in Christian and Jewish dogma or not, this is where much of the ideas of THIS story comes from, as far as the angels and the idea of a redeemer, a deliverer, a Messiah.
Kara died for HER sins. She then came back to deliver humanity and the rebel cylons to paradise.
I found it to be incredibly moving a poetic, and again, tying into OUR history as well. Because history IS cyclic. We see the same patterns and the same happenings constantly repeated throughout history.
Pythia was the 13th Colony’s Messiah. She delivered the 13th Colony from their enslaved hell on Kobol to their own paradise on First Earth.
Kara delivers on the promise of Roslin, who acts as the Moses of the story, for the colonials.
Christ delivers his believers from sin and paradise after death.
Abraham Lincoln delivers freedom to the slaves and pays for it with his life.
And to me, this ties up Kara’s story PERFECTLY. I don’t understand how it doesn’t? Like Christ, she completely her mission and was called “to the other side.” She had served her purpose. No, her and Lee didn’t get the happy ending shippers were wanting, but guess what, in life, most people don’t get the happy endings they want or deserve. I think that’s some of YOU intruding into a more than perfunctory ending for Kara, Ken Raining.
Understand the show you were watching a little better. The divine CAN exist side by side with science. That’s what RDM is trying to say. Whether the divine is in the design or whether it’s an active part of our lives, it’s out there.
And rixian, calm the frak down, douche. I have no problems with atheists or their beliefs. My best friend is an atheist.
Who I have a problem with are the atheists like Dawkins and his ilk who spend much of their time talking about my delusions and stupidity and such.
THAT is intolerant, a-hole. It goes both ways.
Rixian,
And btw, since I can sense you’re a little uptight and on edge, what with the throwing around of the “intolerant” label, me calling you names is just me busting your balls. Don’t take offense where the intent was not malicious, please.
And again, understand, most atheists are a-ok, as are most Christians, most Jews, and about 1% of muslims (haha).
But the Richard Dawkins Atheists? Nope, they’re not. As annoying and intolerant as you would find a Southern Baptist, well, that’s how I feel about Dawkins and his sycophants.
You could say I’m a big Matt and Trey fan, and their commentary on the ridiculousness and intolerance that Richard Dawkins preaches says just about everything I feel.
Because really, why would you cut down a tree to make a table when you have a perfectly good tummy to eat off of???
Scott Bordelon I agree. I think they didnt want to be a slave to solving all these mysterious, but that’s shat the fans want! And it’s logical to want it. Honestly if LOST has a great last two episodes I will be ok not knowingmall the details. Although id love to know who was responsible for yhtr dharma food drops!
Bugkiller lol. I watched the show pretty closely, I just didn’t see it the same way as you. Perhaps the idea of how to wrap up Starbuck was good but the execution was terrible. How about the Episode where she plays piano with her ghost dad?? Terrible. sorry! It’s obviously something you enjoyed and believe me I wanted to enjoy it as well.
“Well, that’s not fair, not only atheists, but Richard Dawkins Militant Atheists. You know, the insufferable, intolerant kind.”
Lol. Dickie Dawk has clearly stated on several occasions that he doesn’t have any problem with anyone (incl. himself and his horse fellas) immersing themselves into religious texts, hymns or narratives.
The only ways the NAs sometimes tend to get a bit rabid and intolerant is when they’re talking about how peeople should “keep their beliefs to themselves” which kinda sounds like they shouldn’t talk about it in public or something – but then again that’s not really their position either.
Point is, they certainly wouldn’t attack a piece of speculative fiction for having religious stuff in it LOL – some of their dork “followers” surely would, but then again you’re hardly brighter than they are ;)
“As annoying and intolerant as you would find a Southern Baptist, well, that’s how I feel about Dawkins and his sycophants.”
Well considering he’s not even 1% as obnoxious as the stereotypical SB, you must have a really strong bias towards the SBs to come to that conclusion :d
“You could say I’m a big Matt and Trey fan, and their commentary on the ridiculousness and intolerance that Richard Dawkins preaches says just about everything I feel.”
What, that Dawkins episoder they did? I always kinda thought that was them approaching the issue as seriously as medical happy grass LOL.
Just trolling every side of the fence, basically. Not necessarily their brightest hour if they actually meant any of that literally ;)
“Who I have a problem with are the atheists like Dawkins and his ilk who spend much of their time talking about my delusions and stupidity and such.
THAT is intolerant, a-hole.”
Nah, that’s just you being sensitive. If someone thinks your worldviews are stupid or delusional (the latter of which ISN’T EVEN AN INSULT), then there’s nothing wrong with them saying that out loud. And nothing wrong with you to do the same to them – the deciding question here is which of you can actually back up their attitude ;)
Great interview, Alan. I liked last night’s episode–didn’t love it, but I’m definitely in your camp. This was actually a great episode to remind me that, no, every answer I want isn’t coming, and I have to get used to it.
I was heartened by the comment that the importance of the ending is what happens to the characters, mythology or otherwise. That, to me, is what will make or break the ending (even if it doesn’t make or break my viewing of the series): if the characters have satisfying endings, I will be satisfied. Last night was definitely unique, but it was necessary, and I’m glad to rejoin the castaways next week.
Agreed.
I never watched the show for the mythology and I don’t care much about the answers, but Lost stopped being character-driven a long time ago. That’s been one of its main problems in the last couple of seasons.
Also, the sideways don’t offer the contrast between where these characters were at the beginning of the journey and where they are now – they introduced a bunch of entirely new characters that sort of look like Losties but aren’t really them. They have significantly different lives and experiences.
Thank you! That’s what really been bugging me about this season. As much as Darlton has been screaming about how it’s all about character, it’s really not. Other than maybe Jack and Sawyer, there’s been no real development the last couple of seasons, they’re essentially, I think using Alan’s expression, pieces on a chessboard moving around to serve whatever the writer’s purpose is that particular episode.
Look with what happened with Sayid. One of the most interesting characters on the show, gets shot, goes to the Temple, comes back evil, and then suddenly is good enough again to sacrifice himself. What’s the purpose of the temple? Why did Sayid go evil? Why did he become good again? Ask these questions to Darlton and you’ll get their circular logic about, “the nature of the show”.
“Character-driven” or not, the show has had me caring about the characters for all six seasons, including the last two. The narrative can be plot-driven and still have important character moments, which is what LOST has always done (well, almost always).
The Sideways illustrates character contrast by showing what they would/could be without the Island. This combined with the “bleeding” of Island and Sideways realities makes it very meaningful to me as a viewer.
Though I wasn’t big on Across the Sea, I’m still firmly digging the main LOST narrative.
@Annie Well, that’s the point isn’t it? These aren’t our characters. Well, they are but they’re being manipulated by someone. But I do feel it is important. It is necessary to bleed through into the Island Losties. I assumed as much early on. If a writer uses separate realities, they normally end up meeting because it’s very interesting.
@sedeyus The water in the temple change because Jacob died, but I believe that it had the same effect on Sayid as it did on Ben when he was a kid. I mean, they even warned him Ben wouldn’t be the same after they took him. Not to mention, the others in Temple pretty much behaved like Mother, no? They’re not all good anyhow. (Though, no one really is as this has been a main point in the show.) So I assumed that’s why Sayid went bad. Or maybe the water pre-death of Jacob just meant more good remained in you rather than very little at all. Because, as we saw, Sayid redeemed himself. Just as Ben has been lately. Though, Ben’s emotions were more easily affected all these years. It took a big reality check of an inquiry for Sayid.
@JDR22 Agreed. It did get a little off mid-series but I don’t feel it was ever completely lost, especially not these past two seasons. I will admit, I don’t think s6 will be my favorite season. But who knows, maybe there’ll be a huge pay-off in the end that’ll make this last season superior. We’ll see.
I’ve gotten almost NOTHING out of the sideways narrative (the only exception was when Desmond arrived and began to stir the pot). Other than that, I think it was a HUGE waste of time.
A better “narrative device”, as the showrunners like to call it, would have been to fully expand on Jacob, the MiB and their mothers history and use that as the season long sideways flash (or traditional flashback if you prefer). Then, by this point in the show’s run, we’d have all the answers delivered to us in a more organic way.
The problem with cutting the flash sideways is that, when we end up with that reality replacing the Island reality (as I suspect is going to happen) there’s no real emotional payoff. In fact, it would probably feel like an “it’s all a dream” cop out. Instead, because we’ve seen the two realities interact and have noted the difference, viewers will be more likely to accept that sideways reality is THE reality going forward.
Thing about the flash sideways is, you can’t really make a judgement on it until you find out how it all comes together. Once the series is over, we can look back at them and think they were either the cleverest most awesome thing ever, or a complete cop-out waste of time.
Until then, all you can really do is watch them, shrug your shoulders, and wait for the reveal. Which, admittedly, doesn’t make for the best viewing experience…
Heh, going back and reading this stuff it’s kinda amazing that people had problems with the sideways BEFORE they turned out to be what they turned out to be… and the writers were actually talking about VINDICATING them with that promised reveal :DD
Yea, I guess I’ll have to join the choir here, at least to a half – I thought it started out marvelously, the whole concept of it and that creepy awesome sequence of the Island being buried underwater, but then the plots gradually started feeling more and more pointless and boring. And obviously all the hopes regarding what all that might LEAD into were completely shattered when it… started leading into what it ended up leading into :)
And then of course looking back, none of that “omg somehow their lives are different, because the ISLAND SUNK! How??!” stuff from before seemed half as interesting anymore, either :(
Are all showrunners this self-important, or just the LOST ones?
As far as I can tell, everyone is to some degree. But the more fame your show has…
OMG! They are only explaining how they work. Anybody who “creates” has to do so according to what he or she feels. Being a fan of a show doesn’t mean you “own” it.
Few things are worse than self-important showrunners of a bad program. I mean, if this were The Wire, Mad Men, The Sopranos, or Breaking Bad, I would feel like they’d have the right to be snarky, but this is a third-rate mystery/melodrama which aired on ABC…so they can both go fuck themselves.
-Dirk Funk
@Mary – something that ‘creators’ forget is the more they want to ‘create’ and forget about their fan base, the more likely we are to remember the next time they ‘create’ something that they were ultimately bad storytellers and let us (as a fan) down in their story telling. Yes, by all means, be a ‘creator’…but sooner or later you’re going to be ‘creating’ for yourself.
Get real guys. When any artist creates something it is not for the audience. No matter what they say about doing it for the fans or whatever. They are lying, either outright or subconsciously. We create as a form of expressions and not to seek validation. Grow up, people. Darlton owes us nothing. They are not obligated to change what they’re doing or how they’re doing it because you’ve stopped liking it. But now that you’ve all decided to complain you have only yourself to blame. If it weren’t for snarling “fans” Hollywood wouldn’t put out so much bullshit after doing research into what sells and what “people” want. Art is not about giving the audience what they want. It’s as simple as that.
@Lt. Ripley: good point. i hadn’t thought about the ‘artistic’ perspective…and i’m not being facetious here. i don’t think of mainstream, broadcast television as a platform for ‘artists’. when i want to see the work of an artist, i go to a museum, or a classic play, or something else that has stood the test of time.
these guys are writers in a modern age…and they’ve let their fans down. their fans are what puts food on their tables and walls around those tables. they’re trying to sell stuff…and in the end, a great majority of the ‘fans’ don’t like what they’re now selling. we won’t buy from them again in the future. of course, there’s always new fans to be made…ALL OF THIS HAS HAPPENED BEFORE; ALL OF THIS WILL HAPPEN AGAIN. as for me, i’m no longer a fan.
Rich, I think you’ve missed my point. They haven’t let you down because they never agreed to meet your specific standards. My point is there’s a difference between being disappointed and being let down. It’s not like Darlton agreed to take care of your dog while you’re out of town and then let it die. THAT would be letting you down.
Lt. Ripley, the point isn’t about whether they created something for the audience. People expected Darlton would create it the way they wanted. What turns people off is that they thought they were watching something like Raiders of the Lost Ark, and now in the last few hours, it’s turned into a cheesy Steven Seagal movie. Or they thought it was Star Wars when it turned out to be The Phantom Menace. There are lots of analogies. The quality of the story has just gone downhill fast.
I disagree, PA. I think the show is just as compelling as ever and even more intellectually stimulating than when it started out. If there’s anything I’d say has hurt the show over the last 3 seasons it’s the big damn hurry they’ve been in. Wouldn’t have been a problem had season’s 4-6 been 23-25 episodes like the first three. It could have had more time to breathe. That being said I don’t think that the show has gone downhill at all.
“@Lt. Ripley: good point. i hadn’t thought about the ‘artistic’ perspective…and i’m not being facetious here. i don’t think of mainstream, broadcast television as a platform for ‘artists’. when i want to see the work of an artist, i go to a museum, or a classic play, or something else that has stood the test of time.”
Lol you had me until the “test of the time” bit. Acknowledging that commercial television and cinema isn’t “pure art” or whatever because of how much it depends on popularity-fueled funding and is filtered through 3rd parties’ financial interests… or even that the majority of it is at least partially devoted to pleasing the audience as much as self-expression, sure, I’d go with that.
But the “test of time” is really little more than the “test of society”, so I guess you only consider art what the smart people among us tell you to LOL.
It should be noted that a considerable amount of those artwords that “stood the test”, particularly from the Classical era and earlier, were themselves often filtered through the ineterests of audiences and employers – as in, the church and the nobility.
It was only really in the Romantic era that the concept of the individualistic creation of the artist really started to gain its acceptance in, ahhh fuck it.
“their fans are what puts food on their tables and walls around those tables. they’re trying to sell stuff.”
Oh and yea – I’m pretty sure they ain’t gonna starve if people stop liking their shows. Should the day when they regress back to the status of aspiring lowrent artists who’d be better off working as janitors somewhere ever come, it’s not even on the HORIZON the way thingx tend to run – so you better don’t worry about the food on their tables, but rather your implication that an audience that pays for entertainment that it then immediately receives, is somehow entitled to more than… receiving said entertainment.
Because If they somehow think they’ve also been “investing” that money into later having a say on what that entertainment should look like, then… *Miles Pokerface*… they should’ve signed a contract.
“A lot of theories there, Alan.” Are they mocking the fans???
“It’s ironic that the episode that’s generating so much controversy is one in which we answered questions,”
Maybe that’s because you purposely left too many questions unanswered—c.f. the tortuous way you had to write the dialog just to avoid naming MIB. So gimmicky!
“Are they mocking the fans???”
No, they’re deflecting questions they don’t want to answer by using humor, as they’ve done for the last six years.
(1) I hate nested comments.
(2) I was wondering about that when I read the interview; how joking were they? Is it just not in their personalities to say “Hey, we screwed up?” I know that, ambition-wise, this show isn’t Cougar Town, but I liked that interview more for the candor involved. I guess if it’s understood that they’re acknowledging the error when they deflect it, that’s one thing, but.
(3) I presume they were also joking when they asked if any of the readers actually liked the show? I mean, I presume that I’m one of the few people troubling to comment who doesn’t like the show, and not in an “I’m disappointed with Seasons 3 and 6” sense, but an “I don’t think this show was ever very good” sense. (And I restrain my comments to that effect because there’s no point in getting into that; I’m not going to convince anybody who loves Lost that they’re wrong and I’m right.) The people who get really animated about stuff, in my experience, are the people who care the most, and you don’t care that much unless you like the damn thing.
@Sepinwall: The reason they offered for those not liking the episode was that it didn’t match up with theories the viewers may have had.
That’s arrogant, ignorant or a combination of both. Perhaps since you conducted the interview, you felt there was a lot more humor throughout it, but as a reader, I saw a lot of contempt, back-pedaling and defensiveness. I mean, they couldn’t even straight-forward answer questions about when they knew what they knew about the show’s plot.
Their answers sound like they know they were just throwing stuff against the wall for four seasons, and to protect their images they’re going with the ‘important to the characters’/’this is the story we know how to tell’ route. They’re not dealing with points, they’re dealing with abstracts.
I mean, them not answering the outrigger question is a damning indictment on their ability to tell a longform story.
And I haven’t gotten into how they turned their “Big Bad” into a someone to root for when a week earlier they said it was their goal to make him pure evil and universally hated.
Hopefully, this comment is going where I think it will go!
@Unfathomable: Yes! Since Across the Sea aired, I have been trying to figure out why Darlton chose to air an episode that clearly evoked sympathy for the MIB after the episode that they said proved he was an evil being. It seemed like the order should’ve been reversed to make more narrative sense.
And I agree with others on the tone of the interview. Maybe it’s just that it’s hard to convey tone in print, but there were several points where DL came across as an insufferable jerk.
@Unfathomable
“And I haven’t gotten into how they turned their “Big Bad” into a someone to root for when a week earlier they said it was their goal to make him pure evil and universally hated.”
I see no contradiction here. Smokey IS bad. That doesn’t mean he can’t have redeeming qualities. This makes him a more interesting and complex character. A real person rather than a cartoon character.
Okay, leave aside the big structural stuff. This is an episode where the screen shows a cave full of light, and somebody asks “What’s in the cave?” and somebody else answers “Light.” SERIOUSLY. I wish Alan had asked them about how they feel about scenes like that. I understand why they sound defensive about their story choices, but cleaning up some of this terrible writing could have gone a long way toward making this episode less divisive, IMO.
OK, let’s play along as DL and CC and ask: How would YOU have written it? What answer could you have come up with besides “Light” that a) didn’t cut across another swath of fans unhappy w/ the answer b) didn’t require significantly more screentime to draw out and explain and c) negates the option that maybe it’ll be answered not NOW in this episode, but in just 2 more episodes when the finale actually occurs? I can think of several things that all fail: “God” “Good” “Earth’s soul” “Treasure of Sierra Madre” etc.
This is where I have such a huge disconnect w/ my fellow LOSTies. Why does everything have to be criticized on such a superficial level? It robs the storytellers of their freedom to expound on beats that they feel matter the most. I’ve heard similar complaints about how all this could’ve been shown in a condensed form – saving precious time for more ‘important’ questions to be answered – and yet I think back to just a few episodes ago: “Ab Aeterno” – an entire show that could’ve been condensed to Richard just pulling Jack aside and explaining his origin in a few sentences – and yet we would’ve missed the grandeur and drama of Richard’s plight. It was a gorgeous episode, and I wouldn’t have changed a thing about it.
I guess I’m an apologist, but basically all I’m saying is that I can’t fully put on my ranting hat about any kind of disappointment while there’s still 3.5 hours of show to go. That would be unfair to all (esp. ME!) involved. (that probably translates to 2.75 hours of actual show time once you take away the stupid commercials)
Uh… DL and CC are professional writers. They’re paid to spend most their day thinking about the show. And discuss the show with other professional writers. Saying something like, “Well, how would YOU end it” isn’t really a good defense. And for that matter, I would have laid some framework in the previous seasons, about this conflict between Jacob and the MIB. Look at the previous five seasons and this one, it’s virtually a different show. I don’t have problems with fantasy, but don’t spend five years telling me one thing and then during the final season, “Oh, it’s actually about protecting a magical spring.”
I just wrote a comment to this effect further down, but right. The question of “how would you have written it” presumes that I walked into the writer’s room and was handed this specific conundrum. And I can’t answer it because I don’t know what the Light, in fact is, and maybe we’ll get to that later and maybe we won’t. But it’s a different conundrum for me than it is for Cuse and Lindelof, because they MADE the conundrum. The right question isn’t “what line would you have plugged into CJ Cregg’s mouth,” it’s “what would you have done to avoid plugging that line into CJ Cregg’s mouth.” At which point we stop being imaginary writers and become imaginary showrunners.
You have to remember these are characters who are living in ancient times. They didn’t have a high school physics class (or Daniel Faraday) to explain the Island in a way that doesn’t sound supernatural. Jacob’s mother simply didn’t have the vocabulary to explain that there is a huge pocket of electromagnetic energy under the island, all she can say is that there is “light” and that each person contains a part of that light. What she is really saying is that every person contains a bit of electromagnetic energy.
Thanks to high school physics, we know everything does in fact contain electromagnetic energy. We are all made up of atoms and it is electromagnetism that holds the protons and electrons together within atoms.
@JMC
“didn’t require significantly more screentime to draw out and explain”
Well GEE. Maybe they should have spent less screentime on flash sideways that seem to be going nowhere, and other drawn out stories that could have been addressed in a few minutes…
There has been an awful lot of seemingly pointless dwelling on irrelevant stuff, such as the temple. They could have told that story in half an episode or so.
They did say in a different interview that this was the big mythological dump episode.
Every pre-finale interview with these two guys is maddening. They talk as if they’re in front of a Senate subcommittee hearing.
Bwahahahahaha. That sums it up.
i nominate this ‘best comment of the thread’!
Mr. Rich, I second the nomination!
There’s something I don’t think folks still get about these interviews – *the show ain’t over* – DL and CC have to continue, even this late in the game, to hold their cards close to their chest, or else ruin the last 3.5 hours of the show. I understand Alan’s need to ask, but really, why set yourself up for failure? They’re not going to let the air out of the balloon and say “Oh, don’t worry, you’ll get your answer in the next show!” That completely sets one up for a hyped up expectation and then inevitable disappointment when the answer isn’t as grand/complex/earth-shattering as one would hope.
What I think would be a good idea going forward is that whoever owns the IP rights to LOST continue to ride this wave of LOST fandom and move to other media – novels, graphic novels, shorts, etc., and continue to reveal story canon, thereby allow those of us that would want to continue to explore this wonderful world to do so, but without the $$ needed in continuing a full-on TV series. It’s what Bungie did with the Halo novels and it has kept the fans sated in between games.
What I thought was really funny is that this is the first time in a long time that I completely agree w/ Alan. This episode was very satisfying, in the grand scheme of things. I think the majority of the viewers are expecting too many things to be wrapped up in a bow, and this whining about ‘why are you still introducing new questions?’ is just silly. The storyline is trying to deal w/ complex issues – just like in real life, *nothing* is ever tied up in a bow. I applaud them for not doing the safe thing and just, as they said, checking off answers on a list. That would be boring and dumb. If I never know exactly where Mother came from, so what? I know enough to still find the show satisfying. Kudos to DL/CC!
AMEN!! Too many of these commenters/Lost fans would bitch if you hung them with a new rope! Face it people, the creative team are telling the story THEY want and have planned to tell. Some day, when you write a story and sell it to a network and get it produced, you can tell the story YOU want to tell! People need to go with the flow, enjoy the ride, and appreciate this show as the awesome, one-of-a-kind entertainment experience, which we will never see again. And I am sad to see it end!
Yeah, its so hard to wrap all of your dangling story threads up in a bow…Really?! Shows like The Wire and The Shield have done it with NO PROBLEM…Even “24” manages to do it EACH SEASON and they have had to follow the ‘real time’ gimmick! Its just bad writing and arrogance to say they don’t have to resolve storylines they begin in a series. Imagine if the Lord of the Rings series decided not to bother resolving story threads in the second or third films. Or imagine if in the third act of the third film they stopped everything and decided to show a boring origin story for miscellaneous characters that were not even featured prominently in the first two films. If any of that happened we’d cry foul.
Pam: Quick question for you. It’s the end of season 2. Walt and Michael are heading out to sea in the motor boat. The writers enter the scene and hold up a placard reading, “Folks, we just want you to know that this is pretty much all you’re ever going to see of Walt. We’re not going to resolve his story. You’ll never really know why he was kidnapped, what type of experiments The Others performed on him, or why.” At that point, would you have continued watching?
Were you a tiny bit frustrated when Darlton didn’t reveal who Adam and Eve were at the end of Season 1? Did you hear Damon say they were holding off on this reveal because it said something fundamental about the nature of the island? Then didja notice how they pulled two skeletons out of their hat on the third-to-last episode, characters whose death said nothing fundamental about the nature of the island? (And one of whom was only introduced in the same episode?)
Do you remember how, years ago, Darlton insisted and insisted and insisted that the island was NOT purgatory? Then do you remember the whispers reveal? So the island isn’t purgatory, it’s just a place you go when you die that’s neither heaven nor hell?
From your post, it seems that you still believe Darlton have a plan. For a long time, I believed. I chose to believe against a never-ending series of red shirt characters whose lives and deaths were only peripheral to the story. (Aah, Lennon, we hardly knew ye.) I chose to believe during the year-or-two-long period when Sun’s sole purpose was to pop up once an episode to say, “I want to find my husband.” I chose to believe even when laughing hysterically at Ilyana’s death. My belief seriously foundered later in that episode, when Hurley blew up the Black Rock (and its dynamite). Richard turns to Ben and says something like, “Do you still have grenades back at the compound?” Was I to believe that the castaways needed to blow something up, and, instead of using available modern weaponry, preferred dynamite that had been sweating in the jungle for 150 years?
Seeing the Adam and Eve reveal in “Across the Sea,” I stopped believing. Not only did the reveal say nothing about the nature of the island, it contradicted what had been known about the skeletons (the age of their clothing) since season one.
We’ve been played. We’ve been duped. There are holes in this story big enough to drive a truck through. The writers have never been in control. They asked us to believe. Despite what Locke says, belief came easy – for me, anyway. And that belief was misplaced.
RRRAAAWWWR angrylostfansmash!
Good grief people, calm down. Some people are reacting like DL and CC came to their house and punched them in the genitalia…
Thanks for the interview Alan. Condolences that the outrigger will forever remained shrouded in mystery.
Amen, mac35. I’ve been using the Internet for a very long time, and even I’M astonished at the volume of the whiners as we close up this show.
Of course, now that the initial shock of the Sopranos finale has faded and people can evaluate the show as a complete whole, more and more people are coming to realize that the ending was EXACTLY in keeping with the style and tone of the entire series, and is being regarded, in totality, as a masterpiece of television.
Mark my words, 5 years from now, the same evaluation will be applied to Battlestar Galactica and Lost. Once all the hype has receded and people look at these shows objectively again, they will say to themselves, “Wow, this is really good. What were we all complaining about, again?”
Actually, I did feel like they punched me in the face. I’m shutting up from now on. You just nailed what I felt. It wasn’t just last night’s episode, but the episodes leading up to it. I felt I was being slapped in the fact with the temple episodes, then the Ab Aeterno, now this episode was the knock-out punch. I don’t even want to talk about the show any longer, it took sucked my spirit right out of me in that cheesy light hole. I’m flabbergasted and feel like a fool. It’s like when you bring out a large puzzle and spent a long time piecing it together, only to find there are so many pieces missing, that it was just not fun at all. A few pieces are fine, I could enjoy myself and feel I didn’t waste all my time. But if it’s missing many pieces that leave a giant hole in the center, I’m not happy that I’ve wasted my time on it. I too have been defending this show, till now. That’s it. I’m done talking about, but I may change my mind if the finale does spit out a couple of those pieces that doesn’t leave a giant hole in my puzzle, but little pieces of a bigger picture that was nothing but blank before, Fine.
I have been listening to the Damon & Carlton podcast for years, so I am well aware of their personalities, but I found them to be disingenuous and a bit arrogant in this interview.
First, they seemed to say “You want answers? Fine, we’ll give you answers… and now you’re still not happy”. D & C, the point is, we want answers, yes, but this episode didn’t answer the right questions. We (well, I) never really wondered about the origins of Jacob, and Smokey. I can accept that they have supernatural powers. Answering the question “how did they get that way?” with “their supernatural step-mom made them that way” is just going down an infinite path of more questions…. That’s why some of us are upset!
Second, I didn’t like their shrugging off questions about Adam & Eve’s age. It’s one thing to retconn, it’s another to simply ignore facts that are simply no longer convenient to the story you want to tell. Sorry, I call BS on this one.
True. Though to be fair, Jack’s a doctor, not Temperance Brennan….
as far as all the rampant, ‘what is the answer’ mania, remember, we don’t even know what the question is! we all know that THE ANSWER is 42. when someone figures out what the question is, (as long as it doesn’t have anything to do with base-13 as opposed to base-10) we’ll finally understand the answer.
there is no answer. there’s just a couple of bad story-tellers. they screwed up…and they don’t have a way out of it. so they’re not even going to try to create a way out of it. that’s just the way it is at this point.
if i ever hear/read/see the phrase, ‘from the producers/creators of LOST’ i’ll immediately be turned off! after the writers strike, my wife stopped watching LOST. i never gave up hope. however, with the long hiatus from last season to now, i really didn’t care anymore. if this weren’t the LAST season of LOST and ‘QUESTIONS WILL BE ANSWERED’ i wouldn’t even be watching it. but since i’ve stuck with it this long, i’m in for the finish…but that doesn’t mean that i’m going to like it. honestly, if there were another season of LOST on the horizon, i simply wouldn’t be watching this season.
yes, questions will be answered…but that doesn’t mean that new questions won’t be brought to the foreground…and that, in effect, sums up LOST. there’s always questions.
I think people are most upset because they wasted hours of their time thinking up and writing these crazy theories for the show that are not even 1 percent correct. They were reading way too much into every book someone was reading and names of characters instead of just sitting back and enjoying the show. Now when answers are given people are upset because 1) its what they have guessed all along (the whispers) or 2) didn’t fit with their crazy theories (the light well).
Most people that I know that just watch the show and don’t obsess about it have loved this final season including last night.
There are people who just watch the show and don’t obsess about it?
I’m not an obsessive fan (although I do recognize the irony in saying that while typing this in the comment section of a television critic’s interview with the program’s showrunners), and I sort of agree with what you’re saying. I’ve liked just about all of this season, even if I’ve found that I’m liking it for somewhat different reasons than I have in “Lost” seasons past, but last night’s episode was, to me at least, just complete nonsense for about the first 20 minutes. The rest was basically equally as crazy story-wise, but I suppose I was able to stave off my doubts by enjoying the acting, or whatever. But it’s just plain tough for me to defend basically the entire first act.
The problem here is they created a show to obsess over. If the intention was to sit back and let the storytelling wash over us, why engage the viewer they way they have?
This is all handwaving. It’s an attempt to redefine what the show is in the last handful of episodes, and try to convince us it’s what they’ve been doing all along. They’re putting the “con” in “retcon.”
They can make compelling television. They have for the better part of six seasons. At the end of the series, it seems fatigue is setting in. They just want to be done with it. Well, it’s done. Amen.
I just figured out who the man in black is: Richard!
Darltons sound bites have sounded more and more like corporate spin speak as this season goes on. At this rate, I expect that the season finale will involve my health benefits being cut.
Okay, that was hilarious. Wins the thread.
WOW. Thank you so much for getting this, Alan. This really cements for me my overall vision of these self-important poseurs.
You captured an absolutely amazing moment for those of us who have long-suspected that all of the mythology and empty-literary allusion, and random worship architecture is little more than an attempt to look intellectual, like filling one’s library with unread novels.
Lindelof gives a long explanation of the “vicious cycle” of travelers who come to the island, search for the truth, and just as they get close to the truth, find themselves LOST as the pattern repeats itself, ie the original shipwrecked crew, the Dharma folk, the Others, the Losties, the new-age archaeolgists.
And then Cuse interjects, “Like Icarus.”
Icarus is one of the simplest stories in Greek mythology and it has ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO with this scenario. If he had said, “Like Willy Loman!”, or “Like Lady Macbeth!,” or “Like Don Quixote!” ALL would have made more sense than Icarus. I am thinking maybe he meant Sisyphus, who repeatedly tried to do something, and each time it was close, had to start over again, but the one thing I am sure of is that Carlton Cuse has a mastery of BASIC mythology in about the same manner that Kevin Kline had a mastery of Nietzsche in Fish Called Wanda.
Epic interview, Alan.
Unless Cuse is referring to some alternate version of Icarus with which I’m unfamiliar, the analogy holds – Icarus’ downfall came when he flew too close to the sun, and the downfall of the islanders comes when they get too close to the island’s “sun”, the cave of light/lifeforce.
Seriously great interview.
I love how they brush off their failure at creating a satisfying mystery by repeatedly saying that this is a character-driven show. If it were mainly about the characters it would be on after One Life to Live. If it were mainly about the characters, it wouldn’t have had ratings to support stretching it out into a BS sixth season.
Not so much storytelling as storyasking. I don’t actually believe they owe us anything, but hell if I ever see another thing they touch.
ArtDecP, Icarus was not attempting to uncover a secret. Icarus was not involved in a “vicious cycle” of repeated failures. The lesson of Icarus was not “do not attempt to understand.” The lesson of Icarus was not, “DO NOT LOOK IN THE BOX (cave).”
If the fact that Icarus also perished while near something shiny is what suffices as a solid allusion, then let me politely declare that I demand more, and most Lost fans deserve a lot better.
Icarus’ death was a result of curiosity and carelessness which seems fairly applicable to the story and certainly to what Lindelof was talking about at the time.
Damon is a hard heard, sometimes I think he likens his creation and its importance to some great work like Watchmen and thus feels whatever direction it takes is the best
I don’t understand your point. Isn’t it the job of an author to guide the direction of their story?
“This was going to be the season where we said, “Whatever your theory was, our presentation of the endgame of the show may disprove your theory, so we’re sorry if you don’t like the fact that you don’t get the Man in Black’s name, but you don’t get it.” So that’s going to piss some people off, and it’s their right to be pissed off. In terms of what the specific reactions are, it’s too hard to say 12 hours after the fact, and without seeing where this episode plays in the grand scheme of the series. That’s all we can say.”
People are not against this episode because of their theories being wrong. Them thinking that is either arrogance, ignorance or some combination of both.
A truly revealing interview.
Wait… what episode are they talking about with an unclosed time loop and an outrigger? 0_o
Sounds like something I would remember.
It was from season 5, pretty sure it was either the finale or the episode right before the finale.
It’s a short scene with a few losties in an outrigger trying to move while the flashes are occurring and one goes off while they are paddling along and so they arrive in a new time…right next to another outrigger who then starts shooting at them. Conveniently, another flash occurs before they are injured. Even at the time, there was a lot of speculation who could have been in the other outrigger and it seems we will never get an answer for that.
The writers think since they introduced two bodies in season 1 and named them 6 seasons later that it proves they had a plan the whole time. Nevermind then little fact that they initially said 50 years and now they’re saying 2000. Yeah, just ignore that.
Dammit. The outrigger shootout mystery is a MAJOR itch I was hoping to have scratched by The End. I guess I shouldn’t be holding my breath to find out how the instructions to build the Hydra runway trickled back through time either…
Great interview!! You asked some very good follow up questions. Which a lot of interviews do not do. Thanks!
I do feel the urge to say that everytime I read an interview with these guys, there’s a weird circularity about how they answer the more challenging questions by saying, essentially, “that’s the nature of the show.”
It didn’t have to be! Whatever was actually envisioned for the future when the pilot was shot, in practical terms the show could have been anything. The Smoke Monster could have been anything. My guess is that the Monster was this show’s equivalent of the Rambaldi device from the Alias pilot (Abrams admitted that he knew he wanted to take the show in a sci-fi direction, so he threw in something weird to plant the seed, like sticking his foot in the door, without having any clue what he’d make of it).
So when they’ve said things like “if our characters were forthcoming with each other the show wouldn’t be interesting,” it’s like they’re pretending that the show is an independent beast that they’ve been unwillingly selected to steward towards a finish line. But that’s not true – they could’ve made it a different show! If they believe so strongly in the problems of answering mysteries, they could have done the damn thing differently! If they think people don’t find answers about mysticism compelling, they didn’t need to take the show down a mystical road! And so forth.
Well said.
Yes! That’s exactly what I was thinking the entire time I read this.
“We wanted to illustrate that by, at the very end of the show saying, “Oh, right, Jack and Kate and Locke are affected by the fact that Mother decided to raise her kids this way, and Jacob ended up bringing these people to the island.”
Ummm, was that not made crystal clear in like, every episode leading up to this one? Hasn’t the show been ALL ABOUT the way our characters have been affected since coming to the island?
“We also liked the juxtaposition of what those characters were like in “House of the Rising Sun” versus where they are now. We felt it was interesting for the audience to see the growth, the change, the evolution, the degree to which these characters had been affected by their time on the island.”
Hasn’t the change these characters have gone through also been made ridiculously clear, simply by watching the show?
I’m sorry but their reasoning for the flashback is BS. Their basically saying they needed to hold the audiences hand to show us this stuff. But yet they also say they don’t need to explain anything. Ugh.
Frankly, i have not problem with the interview except this; in house of the rising sun in the adam and eve scene, why have jack say 40-50 years (so specific). if the corpses were indeed several thousand years, nothing would remain in a rainforest environment, nevermind the corpses. And then DL and CC have the balls to say that the mythology was planned in way in advanced. Yeah right, screw you DL and CC and your smugness.
EXACTLY. They had NO IDEA who Adam and Eve were back then. As someone said earlier, hell if I ever watch anything else they ever touch again.
It’s a magic island with a smoke monster, humans that don’t age, cured-paraplegics, and time travel. Who’s to say clothes need to decompose according to any “rules”?
Maybe they knew, maybe they didn’t. Or most likely, they had some idea but hadn’t worked out the details five weeks into creating the show.
These aren’t normal people. Maybe their bones don’t deteriorate normally either? I don’t think it’s a big deal.
I donâ€™t know a whole lot about decomposition of various items, but at the very least the bodies were in a cave, where the conditions would be relatively consistent over long periods of time â€“ i.e, not exposed to rain, wind or direct rays of the sun. Sure the humidity and temperature may go up and down a little, but in general the bodies were in a place that might enable them to not fully decompose in a thousand years.
The simple fact is that if they knew who Adam and Eve were back then, they would have never had Jack say ’40-50 years old’. They didn’t know, and that’s fine. I just wish they would say that instead of dancing around it by saying ‘Jack is a doctor not a forensic anthropologist’.
It was from season 5, pretty sure it was either the finale or the episode right before the finale.
It’s a short scene with a few losties in an outrigger trying to move while the flashes are occurring and one goes off while they are paddling along and so they arrive in a new time…right next to another outrigger who then starts shooting at them. Conveniently, another flash occurs before they are injured. Even at the time, there was a lot of speculation who could have been in the other outrigger and it seems we will never get an answer for that.
After 2000 years there would be nothing left. 2000 years is a long time – just think about how many natural disasters could happen in 2000 years. Yes, the caves did provide some protection from the sun and elements but 2000 years, give me a break.
The writers think since they introduced two bodies in season 1 and named them 6 seasons later that it proves they had a plan the whole time. Nevermind then little fact that they initially said 50 years and now they’re saying 2000. Yeah, just ignore that.
Why have Jack say “40 or 50 years”? To show how limited his perspective on the Island was back then. Kate asks how long they’ve been there, and he says, “long”. Yet his idea of “long” is a mere 50 years. Because he has no idea yet how deep the history of this Island goes.
Forget debates over “questions” and “answers.” Let’s talk about the integrity of show itself from a technical standpoint, because the biggest issue with “Across the Sea” was that the acting, directing and–yes–writing were all piss-poor. Content aside, the form last night simply did not live up to LOST standards.
An interesting interview, but ultimately, their attitude pisses me off a bit. Maybe that will change once the finale airs and they don’t have to be circumspect about certain things. But for example with the outrigger time loop, if they know who that was, but didn’t have the time/logistics to tell that part of the story, then just fucking tell us in the interview. What’s so wrong with that? Is that destroying some sort of integrity of your precious story?
I think some of the way the interview comes off is the printed word. Cuse and Lindelof are pretty funny, if you’ve ever listened to their podcasts. Hearing the interview in my head in their voices, it’s more humorous than attitudinal, especially if you keep in mind that they have to be even cagier than usual given the finale airs in 11 days.
I really love LOST and I admire profoundly Damon & Carlton, but I think they’re wrong.
The show is not “speaking for itself” and that’s the problem. They know the anwers, I’m pretty sure, but they’re obsesed with the idea of keeping the mystery, that they didn’t realize they’re not providing any actual answer to anything.
I have no problem with an episode like this this late in the season. I loved the idea, but the execution was poor (we have too much exposition with the fountain of light, to the point of that scene being kind of lame). And they wasted a great opportunity of giving anwers, as they wasted season 5 without telling us more things about Dharma, while they were working for them! For God’s sake!
What a pointless interview. Instead of taking the time to actually answer some very thoughtful questions or (god forbid) admit the occassional storytelling mistake, every criticism was met with either “We knew that would be polarizing” or “This is our vision for the show and how we chose to tell our story.” Well whoopty-friggin-do. EVERY writer has a vision. But saying “this is our vision” is NOT AN ANSWER. If you have such a vision then shouldn’t you be prepared to defend it when other people question it?? Particularly if you really anticipate that some aspect of it will polairze people?
Even when asked a point blank, plot related question like “Why didn’t you tell us the Man in Black’s name?” the best response they can come up with is essentially “Revealing the name is not part of our vision.” Seriously? I think Alan hit the nail on the head when he suggested that the reason he doesn’t have a name is simply to give him a greater air of mystery. Would it kill them just to say that?? The biggest laugh out loud moment for me came when Alan asked them the purpose of the flashsideways. That is the ONE thing they actually answered. Of course, the ONLY reason they answered it was because it was a completely leading question! I guarantee if Alan just said “What is the purpose of the flash sideways” and not said anything about “revisiting characters in their first season state” they would have just said “This is part of our vision.”
We get it, guys. You have a “vison” and “this is how you chose to tell the story.” Great! Now can you explain WHY you chose to tell things this particular way??
I can’t believe they’re not resolving the outrigger.
Why didn’t they ask before do it? It feels like an insult to the fans inteligence.
yeh, i dont get the outrigger thing eithe. you have 3 characters (Miles, Ben, Richard) who either have to get from the main island to Hydra since everyone is on hydra as of right now or everyone on hydra have to get back to the main island is separate groups (Claire and FLocke & Jack, Sawyer, Kate and Hurley) So there is oppurtunity to have the scene answered in the next 3 and a half hours but they just chose not to.
Do you people really think the outrigger is important to the overall story? A lot of story threads got dropped…it’s not the end of the world. If you let this kind of thing ruin your enjoyment of what will probably go down in history as the best television show ever made, then I feel sorry for you. I for one applaud and thank Damon and Carlton for giving me 6 years of awesomeness.
They like this
Yesterday was a poor episode, but i understand that DARLTON dont really care that we fans feel this way. Are they only considering what we think when we congratulate them.
Are they being hypocrite when they say the show is not about mysteries…wow thats really odd for them to say that.
By the way i know nothing about writing, but im surprised they say its all about them writing the story that THEY want and not taking into consideration what the fan expect…if they dont like it well its too bad!
DARLTON, that is us fans that made the show last that long and this is how you thank us…In my opinion its not about the story you want to tell but rather about the story Most (of course not all thats obv impossible)of us will love.
THANK YOU for asking about the Outrigger! This has been bothering me too forever! It is a shame that they couldn’t answer this question. I understand they don’t want to devote an entire episode to get the right characters in the right places to answer it, but when they did it, they should have had a plan to answer it. This will FOREVER bother me. It was too big of a deal to not have a payoff at some point. A really big missed opportunity. As for some other questions, such as the food drops, there is no good explanation for these. There was obviously a major change made in the plot and this just is an unfortunate “mystery” which will never make sense…
This interview illustrates my frustration with them. They say they know who shot at the 815ers during the outriggers scene, but that the only reason they will not address the answer is because showing it during the series did not fit with their idea for ending the show– that it did not feel organic to show that scene in the grand scheme of how the plot will wind down.
While I can understand that, why not just reveal the answer in the interview? If they know the answer, then let the suffering fans know. It won’t affect the remainder of the show, and this way everyone wins. It is almost as if they have a high level of contempt for their own loyal fans.
Exactly. Just answer the question! It isn’t going to hurt you to answer one damn question! Grrr.
i will not be watching the final three hours of the show or buying the dvd after last night and the interviews i have read today. these guys are arrogant and self serving. let’s face it, they went to the well of mystery for mystery sake to string along an audience and smiled and said ‘trust us’ for several years. Then they copped out and said we want to end the show so that they could then use the rushed ending of the show to be the reason that they couldn’t reveal more.
Since they think the audience cant tell them what they should have done, i will with regards to this episode:
It should have been placed in the middle of the season and preceeded ab aeterno. That way they could have bridged these two ‘concept’ episodes a little better. Desmond should have been introduced way earlier. they should have given us a reason to care about a sideways world with completely different characters and not wasted so much time with infections and in the temple that obviously was just a way to extend the few answers they really had to offer.
as for their reason for the flashback scenes from last night… really? LOL. That was a way for them to pat themselves on the back and say see we knew what we were doing all along. the point is really futile as they didn’t accomplish either. way to waste time that they could have maybe revealed a scene with jacob and mib post log flume.
i have defended these guys for years on the boards and have loved the show until this season but the fact of the matter is they seriously got too attached to holding the answers hostage for the viewers. ultimately, a storyteller is nothing without an audience and its time they remember that.
go ahead..dont watch the ending, see if anybody cares! “It should have…they should have…why didnt they…” man I cant believe how many of you “fans” are killing these guys. Everybody’s talking about writing themes, and directors choices… seriously people? I didnt know we had so many Hollywood screenwriters and showrunners that have commented today! Stop critiquing and criticizing every little thing. We all need to step back and enjoy the ending. The issue everyone seems to be having is your hundreds of theories will be proven wrong. Everyone wants to have that “A HA! I was right all along” moment and we can’t all have that. What happens at the end, will be most likely nothing that any of us could have predicted, and thats fine. My theories will be disproven, some of my questions will never be answered (Is MIB’s name really important to the story? No…its not. Sorry to those of you wanting to rush to google and look up a name), and lastly the storytelling may not flow in the pattern I wouldve liked…but SO WHAT?? It doesnt make the last 6 years a waste of time. What other show allows this much “watercooler discussions” the next day or inspires so many theories? What show when you factor in all the internet chatter allows you to practically discuss it 6 more days until the next episode? 6 years of Jon and Kate plus 8…now thats a waste of time! I can see the point that Damon and Carlton seem a little arrogant about all the criticism and seem too eager to brand it as “we did it the way we wanted” but they have that right. They created it, they gave it life and they write the words we obsess over. Most of Hollywood is this way, David Chase and Larry David refused to listen to anybody else’s opinion about the ends of Sopranos and Seinfeld. I fear, the reactions to those show finales are going to be repeated tenfold on 5/23. There is NO WAY that the finale can live up to what we all have created in your minds, it’s impossible. Like I said earlier, you’re not going to be right about what you thought it was all about. I have accepted this. I think it will make my enjoyment of the finale that much better. I will enjoy the last new 150 minutes of Lost that I will ever get to see. The finale is finished. They finished editing last week, NOTHING we say or do will change the way the creators wanted to end it. Stop complaining and enjoy the ride. You will not see another show like this for a long time….
Seriously, you spent 100+ hours watching this show and you let a single episode you didn’t like turn you off from it? This seems a tad overblown, even for an internet messageboard.
It’s not just a single episode. He cited this interview as well and I don’t blame him for being so disaffected.
This has all been pretty demoralizing. They make it sound like the only way they could reliably entertain and engage the audience was to purposefully raise more mysteries than they could ever answer. And that’s lame. I don’t blame anyone for being choked.
Imho Lost has become a joke that is still fortunately populated by a lot of good actors who frequently have some good scenes. I’ve just stopped taking the show seriously and no longer care about the mysteries or overall plot.
These guys are cranky because they’ve invested enormous amounts of themselves in the production of a very popular TV series, and now, at the tail end of it, the fans are suddenly unhappy about going along for the ride. they’ve made a compelling show for six seasons. if you don’t get all the answers you feel you’re entitled to, and that makes you bitter, go watch two and a half men. i trust these guys to wrap up the story in a provocative and entertaining way. i will enjoy the debate about the finale, and i’m sure i’ll jump in. but christ, let them tell THEIR story the way they want to tell it.
I’m with you and the producers.
I guess I’m one of those people who will never get an ulcer because I’ve enjoyed the heck out of this series even though last nights show was ‘meh’.
Its the journey…not the destination, and its been one hell of a ride.
Like the man said….you ain’t doing too bad if you don’t ‘Jump The Shark’ until 119 hours in.
If my baseball team was 115-5, I’m be one happy dude.
With the way mysteries were “answered” in this ep., and the writers resistance to proving insight into their own plot, I’m worried that their are no answers, that we’ve been strung along. This mysteries introduced on this show( you know, the ones intentionally used to make people watch and wait for answers) have been so bizarre and diverse that it would take a helluva explanation. It seems like Darlton is trying to avoid giving answers because they don’t have them. That’s why Jacob and the MIB were introduced. Much of the mystery of this plot can be traced back to one of them. So the who they were, or how they became the way they are, is central to the mysteries and the story. MIB turns into smoke monster becaues of electromagnetism. Jabob is immortal because of drinking the potion. I hope the last few eps answer more, prove the writers new what they were doing, but I’m doubtful of it.
jeff, but the fans are cranky because they’ve invested themselves in this show, which strings along the viewer with mystery upon mystery,and now at the very end, once they’ve gotten us to watch for over five years, they want to blame the viewer for wanting answers. they know that’s why people watched, they knowingly created the expectations. They don’t appear to have an answer to their own mysteries. People feel duped.
What is the crap about only answering the questions the characters care about? As if the characters are real people and the viewers are the inconsequencial ones. They had enough time to answer EVERY question, if they really ever had answers for them to begin with that is. Our questions are what should matter, not the characters. I really don’t care if Kate gets all her questions answered. It’s a cop out pure and simple. Oh and someone should tell Darlton that the venom from last night’s ep wasn’t about the lack of a name for MIB. Heck that was the least of my worries. Nice attempt to downplay the problem though.
We live vicariously through the characters experiences, so to have them get their answers should be important to the viewer…but the characters on this show have conveniently few questions. The losties should or would be more curious and demanding about whats going on,i.e. what the hell is this thing posing as locke? Because after all, they’re lives could hinge on the answer. but no, it’s usually either, the character has so much faith in all these weird amazing happening that they don’t need to question, or they oddly just do not care and simply want to forget about it.
Hey, I totally forgot about the guy Sayid killed on the golf course! I DEMAND TO KNOW WHAT THAT WAS ABOUT!@!!!
Seriously though, interesting interview. The Lost Finale will be the Phantom Menace of the new decade. Not in the sense that it will suck, but in the sense that there is absolutely no way it will live up to expectations. I am okay with this and will just enjoy the ride.
For what its worth I liked this week’s Lost. I would have rather Jacob not be such a weenie but it worked for me over all.
I don’t know if based off this board you could call the episode polarizing. For a second I thought darlton said “we’re bigger than Jesus.” I find myself in favor of last night’s episode…honestly it made me geek out and gave me the warm and fuzzies that only high concept sci fi and fantasy can give me. I’m divided on the interview as at times it would be nice if they could just do what whedon and others have done and say “feces happens.” plans change. I certainly do not believe that mib and mother were always Adam and Eve since Darlton in the past claimed that this is the first evidence that time traveling would be apart of the show. Am I okay with it. Yeah cause as they said, it illustrates the circular nature of the islands history and how milleniq later our characters are being affected by it. I think they’re answers were dodgy and infuriating at times but for the most part heartfelt and they have a point in regards that they have to find a way to sustain an entertaining narrative. Anyway, I’ll watch the last episodes and probably be bothered by some things but I have ko doubt it’ll be entertaining which is why these things are greenlit to begin with. The only thing that rubs me the wrong way is the thought that ppl are jumping ship with 3.5 hrs to go(i don’t really believe ppl will do that) or that ppl are infuriated with the show now and commenting now when they’ve apparently hated the show the whole time.
That was “high concept”?
You’re saying that the island’s power being the Force plus Marcellus Wallaces soul is not high concept? I’m not using in the high brow/low bro t.s. Eliot/ robert frost sort of way. But if it hasn’t been apparent before I think it’s now clear that this island is a force even beyond just Jacob and Mib with its own agenda that even these demigods aren’t above. I’m not saying it’s the richest episode but that’s just cool. And no I have no good arguement
A few of these comments by the Lost writers really bugged me.
First, about Jack saying the clothing looked 50 years old. Their answers were smug. As opposed to admitting that, no, back when they wrote this moment, they didn’t know what they were doing, and went digging when writing the origin history for random moments in the show to link back to, they choose instead to smugly poke fun at people that care.
Look, your show has encouraged people to look backwards, to find meaning in minutiae, and you have profited off that in video games, spin-off books, DVD extras, etc. However, now when people look backwards and find incongruities, you make fun of them for doing exactly what the show has asked them to do.
This issue is even more prominent in reference to the “outrigger shooting.” Basically, this is not something the writers were able to focus on, but instead of being honest, or forcing themselves to deal with it, they are now choosing instead to attack the audience for caring.
And finally, “Lost” is not The Sopranos. The Sopranos was never based on a continuing mystery that needs to be solved. The Sopranos never asked the audience to come back every week to solve said mystery. It was a show about characters, which is why an ending like that could work. Yes, your mystery program cannot end that way because that would be like a comic book ending that way. Your bringing up this comparison is like the makers of a Bruce Willis movie looking to a Bunuel film and wishing they could cast the different actresses in the same role. That would be crazy, because a Bruce Willis action film is not The Obscure Object of Desire. Likewise, Lost is not the Sopranos; it demands a satisfying, traditional narrative ending that ties up the sci-fi and mystery threads, otherwise the show will be (rightly) later viewed as a gimmick and a failure.
(Buncha smug douchebags, was frankly what these 2 sounded like)
Exactly. To say that this show isn’t about the mysteries is blatantly false. Yes, it’s character driven too but the fact is that most of these characters have worn out our interest in them, with the flashforward versions being too different to care about as well.
The reason that I, and thousands of others, have followed Lost this whole time is because of the gripping mystery aspect that drives the story. If we don’t get any payoff for it then we have been cheated.
With regards to Across The Sea, the episode was a bit ropey anyway. What with the poor acting and unimaginative direction (Compared to say… Ab Aeterno). But the dialogue was awful. Just awful. And this was supposedly written by Damon and Carlton. Here’s hoping they got the usual decent writers in for the last 3.5 hours…
Alan — great, timely interview, at a moment when many of those who have loved and obsessed over this show are finally realizing the entire enterprise was a giant, elaborate “long con.”
Cuse and Lindelof reference The Sopranos and maintain that their show is and always has been “character-driven,” but let’s put this in perspective — Sopranos featured one of the richest, most complicated characters in fiction. Here we have a handful of characters who have always been one- (or perhaps two-) dimensional, who with a few exceptions (Locke, Ben, Desmond) have had soap opera and/or after school special problems (daddy issues, drugs, love triangles, incest). By and large, these characters have never asked the right questions and have always been at the mercy of cruel external forces, but have acted in furtherance of a rich, complicated plot. No better example of this than The Incident, where the Man in Black’s deliciously evil plan to manipulate Locke and Ben and kill Jacob is revealed, while Jack, Kate, Sawyer, and Juliet independently, baffingly decide to erase their love square from existence by murdering dozens of people. Cuse and Lindelof now maintain that the only questions that they are interested in answering are the ones that matter to those ignorant, often maddeningly stupid thumbnail sketches. who have rarely (if ever) been concerned about the complex machinery that underlies their lives and deaths. This is pure poor planning at best and, at worst, utter contempt for an audience that is far more intelligent and thoughtful than their characters. David Chase (and the other great showrunners named David) could get away with it because they were auteurs with grand visions; this episode seemed to expose L&C’s vision as a massive, ramshackle charade, sound and fury signifying nothing more than a glowing wet vagina in the jungle.
With Sopranos, viewers obsessed over “the Russian” — the guy who got away in Pine Barrens, leading to all that great character-driven conflict between Chris and Paulie. Viewers hassled Chase about it long afterward, but he never answered the question — maybe the Russian escaped, he probably died — who knows, it was not important to Chase or the story he wanted to tell. Lost has many Russians — Libby, Ilana, Annie, the volcano, the food drops, and yes, the outrigger shootout — questions that I can accept were not important and/or uninteresting to L&C. But Lost also has BIG QUESTIONS that are, or at least appeared to be, totally integral to the plot — Aaron, Walt, the Rules, the innumerable questions vis-a-vis Ben, Widmore, Eloise, and others re. who did what and why. This episode felt like a failure because it didn’t fit, and it didn’t help clarify, resolve, or enrich what we have seen thus far. This was Lost’s midichlorians moment, a masturbatory trip down exposition lane that simultaneously demystified and screwed up one of the things that should have stayed mysterious. Now we’re left with 2000 years of a recurring battle between a mouth-breathing momma’s boy and a rebellious electromagnetic smoke ghost.
Some of this may be resolved in the next two episodes, but I doubt it. L&C will cling to these lines about artistic integrity while fans realize they’ve been watching a slowly unfolding clusterf*ck of a carwreck for six years. I’d rather watch The Sopranos.
Oh, and if you’re reading this Messrs Cuse and Lindelof,
– Great job with Walkabout and The Constant — bravura television
– Thanks for not revealing the Man in Black’s name — it’s cooler that way
– Given the number of Deadwood alums on the show, you should have found a way to get Ian McShane
– You know what would have been cool? If Eloise worked with MiB to send the candidates back to 1977 to create the alternate timeline in which MiB has escaped (it would be badass if Titus Welliver showed up in the alternate), and the “war” is between the two timelines and right now Desmond is the only foot soldier, but in the end, the winning candidate is not the person who will take over for Jacob, but the one who will defeat the MiB — Locke, by transferring his consciousness Matrix-style into the “real” timeline. Probably won’t happen though
– Josh Holloway seems like a dude so chill that he will never work again after this show ends
– Major, major kudos for the MiB’s long con on Richard and Locke — seriously one of the coolest, most intricate plot devices in TV history
– The whole Aaron thing — clearly “important to the characters,” so seriously, eff you if that isn’t resolved in any way
– Ab Aeterno was cool, except for the whole ship knocking over the statue thing
– Kate –WTF?
“- Kate –WTF?”
LOLz :)
As much as I would love having Ian McShane on LOST, it just wouldn’t be the same on network TV because he can’t curse. :-)
This is an excellent, articulate essay.
Well said. I’m still willing to give L&C the benfit of the doubt, what with 3.5 hours to go before it’s all over, however, this interview left a very bitter taste in my mouth. I really felt a sense of contempt for those of us who have been wathing – and paying attention – to this show from the beginning. This final season has been advertised as answering all the questions, but so far, all of the answers have just raised more questions and it’s driving me freakin nuts. I have been extemely patient with this show for 6 seasons, trusting that the mysteries will eventually be revealed, however, after reading this interview, it seems like L&C are determined to not answer many of the questions that have been raised up to this point. The more I think about it, the more that I believe there was no ‘master plan’ from the beginning; they have just been making it up as they went along, meanwhile telling the audience that they had it all figured out from day one. I call BS. The whole thing with Jack finding ‘Adam and Eve’ and saying they had been there about 50 years just underscores this point. L&C had no idea at the beginning that this show would be where it is today, and that’s fine, but just admit it for heaven’s sake! Another thing, that crap about this only being a character-driven show is a total and complete cop-out; this show has been just as much of a mystery as a character show from the start. I’m going to stick it out for the last two episodes, of course, but I hope that they have enough respect for loyal fans (and where would a show be without it’s fans, hmmm?) to tie up some of the loose ends somehow – and not with BS answers like they provided in the interview.
They like this
If MIB’s name isn’t important, then why did they tell Titus Welliver that it was last year?
The Hulu description of the recap of last night’s ep briefly referred to him as Esau (would they really have some random staffer write that without using official materials sent by the producers?), so Alan’s theory from his review may be dead-on: He was going to be named Esau and they got thrown for a loop when the fanbase figured it out immediately.
Great interview.
Of everything that has happened on this show, the outrigger might have the highest ratio of fan interest to actual-importance-to-the-remaining-plot, but damn if these two didn’t manage to blow the interest through the roof after these answers! If people were dying to find out before it’s about ten times as bad now.
This is the first interview I have seen where these guys were asked good questions. They don’t know the answers. Why else do you think they won’t answer questions after the finale? They should admit mistakes when they are pointed out. They didn’t know the answers to most questions. They said good theory to the inteviewer as if they don’t know. They are gonna look like fools in 2 weeks. Hope Jimmy kimmel asks good questions but I’m not holding my breath
They have an interesting attitude. Without the fans, no show, no big bucks for them. I am very concerned these interviews are intended to set expectations that they aren’t answering squat and prepare for it now. I am getting very concerned the ending will be a total bomb.
Ha, someone summed it up best. The Long Con…..
Clearly nothing will be connected between the various seasons. I personally think even the actors in this series are like “WTF”! but are being very gracious to their employer. I loved this show up till now and I think the turn off is the arrogance of these guys now in this last season. What a bunch of hacks. JJ Abrams should have run the show this last season.