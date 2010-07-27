‘Firefly’ Rewind – Episode 8: ‘Out of Gas’

Once again, we’re spending Tuesdays this summer revisiting Joss Whedon’s sci-fi Western “Firefly,” and even though I’m burnt out from Comic-Con and swamped with TV critics press tour prep, I couldn’t push the schedule since this week’s episode is my favorite of the series, “Out of Gas.” A review coming up just as soon as I give you all my caveats and addendums…
“Mal, you don’t have to die alone.” -Inara
“Everybody dies alone.” -Mal
Fox, for reasons still passing understanding, shelved the original “Firefly” pilot and therefore deprived Joss Whedon, Tim Minear and company the chance to start the series showing how Simon, River and Shepherd Book came to be traveling on Serenity. So while waiting for the network to finally get around to airing “Serenity,” Minear decided to go further back in time to give us an origin story for how the other characters came together aboard this beautiful but unreliable little ship. And in the process of providing all this backstory, he put together an hour that captures everything that’s great about the series, starting with the old-fashioned machismo of Mr. Nathan Fillion.
I’m happy that Fillion has found success with “Castle.” It’s a fun show and he’s certainly fantastic with the banter and Unresolved Sexual Tension and mixture of charm and obnoxious behavior. But I watch an episode like this and it makes me realize how much more Fillion has to show that “Castle” doesn’t take advantage of, and that the role of Mal Reynolds absolutely did.
As we’ve talked about before, Mal Reynolds is a hard man making his living in a very hard place. He’s fast with the quips and will play the buffoon for Zoe or Inara, but he knows well how tough he has to be to survive out on the rim. And Fillion captures that toughness and resolution perfectly, spending a large chunk of the episode staggering around Serenity, bleeding from a bullet to the gut, trapped in an empty, dying ship with no recourse but to keep moving, lest he doom himself and, probably, his absent crew.
Watching Fillion do so much solo work in this episode, working with props, injecting himself with adrenaline, and even taking on the bandit crew of the other ship on his own, actually reminded me of Steve McQueen, who in many ways is the gold standard for Hollywood tough guys. McQueen wasn’t nearly as big as Fillion is(*), but the way he carried himself, and how effective he was in silence and/or working alone (for instance, all his time in the cooler in “The Great Escape”) always made it clear that he was the most rugged, dangerous man in any room. There’s a belief in this business that America simply doesn’t produce actors like McQueen anymore, which is why we so often have to reach out to Australia for tough guy leading men, but Fillion (UPDATE: who, as a reader reminded me, is Canadian) is McQueen-style tough, and that’s about the highest compliment I can pay to an actor on a show like this.
(*) At a Comic-Con party, Adam Baldwin briefly introduced me to Fillion, and standing between those two guys was one of the few times that weekend I felt short.
But if Fillion spends the spine of “Out of Gas” working alone, the rest of the episode is all about showing how lucky Mal is to have this surrogate family traveling the rim with him, watching his back (and vice versa) and making sure this hard, solitary man is never quite as alone as he believes himself to be.
The three-timelines structure could be needlessly convoluted, but Minear’s script, David Solomon’s direction and the editing and camerawork flow seamlessly between them, as if Mal were moving through time while also moving through Serenity. He enters a room in the present, and the camera moves to show us that same room in the distant past, or even hours earlier. He raises his hands in surrender in the present and suddenly we see him and Zoe making the same gesture to Jayne on their first meeting. It’s all one fluid story, feeling very much like the memories of a man convinced (with reasonable justification) that he’s about to die alone and trying very hard not to.
The flashbacks to the formation of the crew show us different sides to the gang, and in some cases different looks. Wash has a mustache and a loud Hawaiian shirt, while Inara’s wardrobe in the past is more Middle East than Far East. We also see relationships in a different state than now. Wash bothers Zoe, but that’s just, I assume, her brain taking a while to realize how much she’s attracted to him. Jayne is show to be more talented than he sometimes comes across as while working alongside Mal and Zoe, and Inara sets a series of groundrules that we’ve seen Mal repeatedly violate. And Kaylee’s introduction – as the “prairie harpie” having sex in the engine room with Bester, then proving to be a better mechanic than him – completely reshaped my view of her interactions with Simon. It’s not that she’s this shy, fragile virgin who’s afraid to talk to the cute boy; it’s just that she’s intimidated by the massive class difference.
And the more recent flashbacks to how Serenity came to be in this predicament(**) show how close the original crew, and the new passengers have become – hell, even Jayne is enjoying himself at Simon’s impromptu birthday celebration – and therefore how much more Mal has to lose here. It’s not just about this ship, or his own life, but the people he’s chosen to spend it with, and who will likely die once the air on their short-range shuttles runs out. Mal has something to fight for besides himself, and that purpose helps drive him, and in turn drives the two shuttles to eventually turn around to save Mal once he’s no longer in a condition to save himself.
(**) Via the breakdown of a part that Kaylee complained about in the pilot.
Just a fantastic episode, from beginning to end (including the series’ strongest musical score), and one I could watch over and over and over again.
A few other thoughts:
- River and Book have the least plot utility both weeks, which means one or both are usually marginalized in any given episode, but this is the second ep in a row with a pricless exchange between them, here with River trying to reassure Book: “You’re afraid that we’re going to run out of air. That we’ll die gasping. But we won’t. That’s not going to happen… We’ll freeze to death first.”
- Speaking of hilarity, I love how Wash and Mal’s argument on the bridge has such momentum that Wash has to keep yelling at Mal even after he realizes Mal is right. It’s a nice comic counterpoint to the earlier scene where Mal hurls Wash against the wall of the infirmary, which is itself a nice illustration of this rough world they live in where Mal has to be strong and do ugly things to survive.
Up next: The caper-style “Ariel,” another series highlight. I hope press tour allows me a window to get that one done on time, but we shall see.
What did everybody else think?
agree wholeheartedly this was firefly’s finest hour at punching every button. the exposition was as you say flawless, the moments chosen spot on (Jayne’s coming over???. And again as you say, Ariel coming up next! this is when i think Firefly solidified all the loyal followers and why the disappointment when the series wasn’t continued. The promise for many more amazing episodes was right there. what a shame. forgot how much it hurt at the time….
This episode, the whole show, just so goram good.
Also, Fillion is Canadian! ;)
So he is, dammit. Not that I have anything against Canadians, but it does once again confirm the idea that America needs to import its tough guy actors.
@Alan John Powers made a similar argument about Australian actress on his blog Absolute Powers: [www.vogue.com]
Nothing against Steve McQueen, and no pretense as to this being an original insight since I am pretty sure Whedon himself has stated something similar, but the far more obvious comparison for Fillion as Mal is Harrison Ford in his prime. Han and Indy were both practical, hard men in hard places, who often took a physical licking (and made the audience see/feel the bruises & wounds) but were quick with a quip; sometimes selfish and short-sighted scoundrels; flawed but ultimately heroic. If they ever make more movies about Indiana Jones, or ones about the adventures of Han Solo that take place pre-‘New Hope’, they could do a heck of a lot worse than casting Fillion. And to say that he could easily tackle two of the more iconic film characters in recent history is high praise indeed.
Also add Tom Selleck and James Garner as similar actors.
I agree. What a fantastic show on so many levels.
“Out of Gas” is absolutely a great story with lots of fine tender moments. As you say it’s a great showcase for both Mal’s strength, and the importance of the crew to Mal and each other. Finally it reinforces the role of Serenity herself as “one of the crew”; the ship is an important character in its own right and its crippling in this episode is sad to see. Of course Mal can’t abandon Serenity, any more than he could abandon one of the human crew.
But “Out of Gas” is also one of the hardest Firefly episodes to watch, because its theme is how close the crew is and how sorrowful it would be to lose them, human or ship — and of course that’s exactly what happened when the series was cancelled.
No coincidence that, as every Browncoat knows, it’s the red Recall button from this episode was handed to Joss in real life so he could call the actors back if the time came.
Great review. I always assumed the “thing” that bothered Zoe about Wash was the moustache, and you can imagine him shaving it off at some point later in their pre-relationship for her. There’s also a hilarious version of that scene on the blooper reel, people with the boxset will know what I mean.
Ariel was my favourite episode of the show, but this one is definitely up there.
Great episode, but I can’t watch it without thinking of — and laughing — at the “extra” version of the scene every time.
@tdf: Good heavens! that’s just what I said to the wife during last night’s viewing. It does seem obvious, right?
@Alan: Thanks for writing these; you are a man of style and taste (by which I mean, I largely agree with you.)
I’m still holding out hope that Castle will be able to showcase the full acting talent of Nathan Fillion…this is the first actual full 22 episode season the series has gotten, so maybe now they have some breathing room to showcase his ability some more and flesh out his character. I think they were somewhat worried about cancellation, so maybe they wanted to stay on the surface some more to hook casual viewers.
That being said, “Out of Gas”‘ is probably my favorite episode of the series and really showed how great Firefly could be. Still sad that it didn’t last so long.
I definitely agree!
My favorite episode by far. The ending, when Mal first sees Serenity, and the music swells, is guaranteed to always put a lump in my throat and a bit of “dust” in my eye. Brilliant writing, directing and most of all, acting, especially on Fillion’s part.
I know the cast has moved on and while they mostly enjoy more success now than they did while “Firefly” had its run, I will always think of them as the characters on this crew. Especially Nathan Fillion. Like Alan said, with no disrespect to “Castle” but the guy will always be ‘The Captain’ to me. Always.
Part of me wonders if the feeling of desperation in “Out of Gas” wasn’t partly because the production crew knew at this point that the show’s future was looking grim, and the end was nigh.
Because this was really the episode that brought me back to watching the show live as it aired after I started just taping the episodes and not really watching them.
But I remember that they did a big push for this episode. The distress call that Mal sends out was part of the promo stuff for the episode, simply because it worked on multiple levels; It was about the ship being in danger, yes, but it also reflected the fact that the show needed viewers, and it needed viewers fast.
The score is absolutely amazing. The scene towards the end of the episode where Mal walks towards the bridge and laboredly puts on the blanket is my favorite of the episode. I usually turn off the lights and try to make the room perfectly dark to try to match how cold it would be for Mal in the scene. The scene is so cool (pun intended).
To me Morena Baccarin’s accent is stronger in the flashback scene when she first meets Mal. I wonder if that was a conscious decision to demonstrate they are in the past. If so that was a very intelligent decision, although I wonder how much she would lose her accent in the 8 months she has been with the crew of Serenity.
Kaylee constantly mentions that they need a new Compression Coil. This I agree is one of the great touches of the show.
Minear revealed that Fox executives didn’t like (surprise, surprise) the flashback structure to the episode and “wanted him to tell the story in order”. Minear’s response was that there is no order the story is a fever dream. This made me realize that the story is a reflection of how Mal feels that is a visceral connection to the storyline.
It is good to see your perception change on Kaylee. The class difference between her and Simon reminds of that between Mal and Inara.
The scene where Wash and Mal are fighting was a last minute addition to the episode Minear so to have the scene be so layered shows how great the episode and show is in general.
To me though the episode that made me realize that Mal was my favorite character in the series and Fillion possibly my favorite actor was War Stories. Can’t wait for that review.
This is the episode that solidified my belief that Mal Reynolds is the best television character ever (of course, as always, just my opinion, but I doubt anyone will ever change my mind on that, even my beloved Don Draper). Nathan Fillion just knocks the entire thing out of the park, beginning to end. He expresses so much depth in less than an hour of screen time, it’s incredible, and when you add that to all the facets of Mal we see throughout the series and the movie, you have one very heroic, flawed, and human character.
Cool ep.
VERY cool ep. It is my absolute favorite of the series, and I still can’t watch that final scene where Mal first sees Serenity without a lump in my throat. Superb storytelling, direction, editing, music and acting. It’s no wonder I find so little to actually WATCH on TV today, no one pulls a team together like Joss Whedon!
lol…I clicked over, expecting some lengthy reply w/ some yet unrevealed goodies….you, sir, are a tease! *of course, I agree with you*. You need to come to Creation Con LAX in November. You can borrow Jessica’s nametag again!
Jessi/Ewok’s mom, Saxon
This has always been my favorite ep too. Thanks for it. :) After “Out of Gas” I was forever & hopelessly in love with Firefly and anyone who had anything whatsoever to do with its creation each week or anyone who also appreciated its brilliance.
This desire to connect with other such fans led me to my first ever use of the internet for social connecting, a crazy & pretty darn intelligent fandom & caused me to travel, make lifelong friends, engage in fascinating debates with people of all faiths, backgrounds, nationalities…
It has been a fantastic ride that still makes daily inputs to my life. I am ALWAYS GRATEFUL & ALWAYS HOPEFUL! As Nathan just said this week in his ComicCon interview:
Never say, Never!” :)
Between this and Are You Now or Have You Ever Been you’ve given me two hours of TV I’ve spent scores of hours rewatching, so thanks for that. :)
I agree with this Tim Minear person. He has good taste!
Hi! You’re awesome, and this episode is awesome.
I have to say – one of the main reasons I’m still upset about this series’ cancellation has a lot to do with not being able to see Filion as Mal anymore. I like ‘Castle’ a lot, and I think he’s been good at the other things he’s been doing, but he was *amazing* as Mal. The character is perfect for him – wry, needing to pull off a couple of jokes offhandedly, but also dark and messy and sometimes selfish – and he did it beautifully, brilliantly, simultaneously managing his role as the leader of that crew. It’s fantastic. He gets a lot of comedy these days, goofy characters, and he does them well, but episodes like ‘Out of Gas’ show how much of him we’re not seeing regularly. It’s kind of upsetting.
Needless to say, I love this episode. The structure is brilliant, the camerawork is brilliant, and the writing is perfect. I watch a lot of TV, but this may be one of my favourite hours of all time.
This episode is awesome for all the reasons you mentioned, and many more you didn’t, and it really solidified this series of being a can’t miss for me. But “War Stories” is still my favorite episode. It’s so sad to see such a great show cancelled when there are so many sub-par shows that are in their 6th or 7th season. I wonder if the idiots at FOX have ever been asked if they regret cancelling Firefly?? Especially since the biggest reasons for it’s low ratings were their fault.
A great episode, this one has some of my favorite moments in the series. Mal’s “wanna?” to Kaylee in their first meeting, asking her if she wants to be a mechanic on the ship. Zoe’s “You paid money for this sir, on purpose?” when she first boards Serenity. Best of all, Mal’s “are you all gonna be here when I wake up?” at the end in the sick bay, gets me every time.
Alan made the comparison between Fillion and McQueen before, and expounds on it here a bit more-I am in total agreement with him. The charm, the dangerousness (not sure if that is a word), their appeal is so similar. I am one of those people who feel like there aren’t really any comparable American male actors, that the roles are going not just to Australians, but also British men. I just thought of Ryan Reynolds, but I believe he like Fillion is Canadian. I love the term McQueen-style tough, so descriptive of a certain kind of performance.
Best single hour of TV I’ve ever seen. Love it.
So just to repeat what everyone has already said: Love this episode, arguably the best in the series, Nathan Fillion is awesome.
Will there be a “Serenity” review when “Firefly” recaps are completed?
Alan initially said “we’ll see” to that, but he’s asking us not to mention any details of it, and I can’t imagine he’ll make it all the way through the series and then just stop without watching “Serenity.”
This episode shows the extent to which Jayne has matured since meeting Mal; we learn that he would betray his old boss for a 3% raise and his own bunk. Now, he’s beginning to understand the nature of loyalty.
Structurally and visually, “Out of Gas” bears
a close similarity to Steven Soderberg’s “The
Underneath” from 1995. This film (starring Peter
Gallagher) is nominally a remake of the 1949
armored car heist film noir “Criss Cross”;
structurally, its narrative follows the time before
Michael Chambers (Gallaghher) left town years
back, the time from when he returned to town
until the day of the heist, and then from the day of
the heist onwards. These three narratives are
interwoven, and are shot using different lighting
and film stock. The parallels to “Out Of Gas” are
obvious, and reinforced by the fact that Joss
Whedon has mentioned in episode commentaries
(I believe from BtVS season four) that he greatly
admires Soderberg.
I appreciated seeing a different side to Kaylee. Also, Nathan Fillion will always be Joey Buchanan to me, for some reason.
Especially that side of Kaylee! : )
Kaylee’s reveal is one of the best ever.
Speaking of Castle not showing how much Fillion can do, the Halloween episode where he dresses up as Mal was classic, as was the daughter’s reaction and their banter about getting over it.
Absolutely loved this episode. Fillion’s acting chops are insane.
Re: Castle
On one of The Shield DVDs, Michael Chiklis says (i think it’s the panel discussion) that he had been on a show that was a “hit” in terms of ratings, The Commish, but that he never got the kind of attention for that role that he got for Vic Mackey.
I feel like that applies to Nathan Fillion and Castle. I literally don’t know anyone who watches Castle and yet its a ratings hit (or minor hit). But if you say Malcolm Reynolds, people know exactly who you are talking about.
I agree completely with what Alan (and everyone else) has had to say. I have watched only a few minutes of Castle, enough to know I want to see more, but also enough to know that it’s not Fillion getting to play his full range.
I feel like that’s the case with a lot of the actors on Firefly. They’ve all been good in other roles, and occasionally they get a great role (The only sorrow I’d have about Firefly coming back would be losing Major John Casey) but too many of them have gotten stuck in unrewarding guest spots or worse, forgettable genre TV.
Firefly was about taking a great cast and using them to its fullest potential, and that’s just one of the many reasons I’m so sad it’s gone and not coming back.
Sweet, great to see you reviewing these. I can’t wait til you get to Objects in Space, I love that ep.
Thank you for a wonderful article that shines a bright, well-deserved light on Nathan Fillion. He is everything you say he is, Mr. Sepinwall, and I’m so glad you said it. He IS the new gold standard for Hollywood tough guys, because he keeps it real. He’s brave enough to play the flaws in his characters, which makes their wins even more poignant, powerful, and gratifying. I’m so happy to see Nathan continue succeeding, and I support him every step of the way!
I’m rewatching the series for the third time now, and for the third time I’m surprised how good it is. It’s as if my brain can’t reconcile it’s awesomeness with the fact it got cancelled and retroactively makes me remember it “just” as very very good instead of brilliant.
I agree… just a fantastic episode of a largely fantastic series. My wife and I loved the whole series, but this episode really made us sit up and take notice.
It’s pretty amazing how many people say they discovered Firefly long after the series ended. I m one of those people. For a fanbase to continue growing so much after a show has ended speaks volumes about the marketability of that show. I don’t know if Whedon’s contract with Fox keeps him from being able to shop Firefly out to a different network… that’s the only reason I could see this show not being picked up by anyone else. Apparently Fox did a pitiful job of promoting it otherwise more of us would have found the series while it was still airing. Based on the word of mouth fanbase that continues to grow, this series could be a huge money maker for any network. And while the movie may have wrapped up some loose ends, it didn’t explain “how a Shepherd knows so much about crime.” We need more. We need to fill the gaps between the series and the movie.
My favorite episode and it does traverse 3 different timelines without ever getting confusing.
Firefly endures. At Dragon*Con this weekend, there was a line going around the block, outside the hotel, in the hot Georgia afternoon 90 minutes before the Firefly panel.
Also saw a great costume: guy in business suit being flogged. Sign above him: “Fox executive who cancelled Firefly”
2014 and ‘still not done, youngin’ – between out of gas and Jaynestown – my two favorites. All of these actors brought incredible depth to Tim Minear’s and JWedon’s tale of civil war. I don’t think another cast could’ve pulled it off. I’ve not seen another show with this kind of character depth. Hear tell, Joss spent a lot of time bird dogging the actors for each nuance from the lines JW and TM wrote. Supposin’ I could be wrong, but that’s the ‘verse. No power in the ‘verse can stop Firefly from living on.
I just found your blog after watching “Out of Gas”. I had work to do this morning, but was too tired, and decided to watch it again…and I think it is not just Firefly’s best episode, but maybe it is one of the single best episodes in TV history.
Maybe the single best hour-long episode of any TV show EVER.
The first time i saw this ep I was like “That can’t b Kaylee.. Isnt she more.. Umm.. Innocent?”. Then i realized it had never been stated that she was a virgin or inexperienced, we just assumed it due to her shyness & awkwardness around the Doc.. Which gave me a whole new perspective on how full-blown smitten she was with him. Which i think is a nice complement to what the Doc told her in Jaynestown about acting extra proper around her as his way of showing how much he liked her.