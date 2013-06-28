Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 189: ‘Dexter,’ ‘Ray Donovan,’ Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore

Time for the second of this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast installments, in which we discuss one old and one new Showtime drama, answer some mail, and continue our summer pilot rewatch with “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” Next week’s homework: “Hill Street Blues” (note: Hulu has placed the first two episodes together as one video, so you can stop around the 48 or 49-minute mark, when the pilot clearly ends) and “The Shield.”
The lineup:
“Dexter” (00:01:15 – 00:13:00)
“Ray Donovan” (00:13:00 – 00:27:30)
Listener Mail – Best New Shows (00:27:45 – 00:34:55)
Listener Mail – What counts as TV? (00:35:00 – 00:44:40)
Summer Rewatch: “The Dick Van Dyke Show”/”Mary Tyler Moore” (00:44:45 – 01:04:20)
Nice podcast, and I especially loved the DvD/MTM discussion, as these are two of my favorite series of all time. After thanking you for that delightful quarter hour, I do have to ask (in a friendly, not an argumentative, way):
How can a longtime fan pronounce it Laura PEEtrie? :)
I would also want Allan Burns to be remembered alongside James L. Brooks.
I tried watching DvD recently and was amazed at how I couldn’t watch for long, as I found the husband/wife dynamic really sexist. Granted, all shows during that time were, but it really struck me how much better society and television has gotten in that regard.
New comedies? I suppose it’s a bit outside the purview of this podcast, but If you’re open to family-friendly animation, I’ve quite enjoyed Gravity Falls despite Disney looking to stretch the first season over more than a year. It hasn’t blown my mind, but it’s definitely good fun, has plenty of jokes for adults, and is a good comedy vehicle for Kristen Schaal.
fyi, the siberia pilot is available on nbc.com now.
Dan and/or Alan, how did Michael C. Hall do in this installment of “Leading Man directing an episode of the drama in which he stars?”
Any appreciable difference in quality?
Guest – There are some VERY good scenes with Hall and Charlotte Rampling in the episode that I give Hall a bunch of credit for. It’s not a boundary-breaking episode or anything, but It’s definitely a worth first effort.
-Daniel
It has often been mentioned previously when you guys have discussed Veep that the show tends to be missing an element that Malcolm Tucker brought to The Thick of It… given her undeniable prowess at swearing, new role for Jennifer Carpenter now that Dexter is over?
Mike – I absolutely endorse this message. Even just for a couple episodes? Jennifer Carpenter as an aggressive campaign manager for Danny Chung who likes to toy with Selina’s team? Like the Kathryn Hahn character on “Parks and Rec” a couple years ago?
-Daniel
-Daniel