Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 189: ‘Dexter,’ ‘Ray Donovan,’ Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore

06.28.13 5 years ago 8 Comments

The

Time for the second of this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast installments, in which we discuss one old and one new Showtime drama, answer some mail, and continue our summer pilot rewatch with “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”  Next week’s homework: “Hill Street Blues” (note: Hulu has placed the first two episodes together as one video, so you can stop around the 48 or 49-minute mark, when the pilot clearly ends) and “The Shield.” 

The lineup:

“Dexter” (00:01:15 – 00:13:00)
“Ray Donovan” (00:13:00 – 00:27:30)
Listener Mail – Best New Shows (00:27:45 – 00:34:55)
Listener Mail – What counts as TV? (00:35:00 – 00:44:40)
Summer Rewatch: “The Dick Van Dyke Show”/”Mary Tyler Moore” (00:44:45 – 01:04:20)

 

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

