Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 206

10.17.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

The

The world has been conspiring against a timely Firewall & Iceberg Podcast of late, first with my appendix, now with Dan having jury duty this week. But with his civic responsibility completed, we finally had time to record a show, including a review of tonight’s premiere of “Reign,” early season check-ins on “HIMYM,” “New Girl” and “Homeland,” and the return of a recurring podcast segment: Listeners Wonder What the Heck Is Wrong with NBC (even when NBC is doing well elsewhere).

The way things have been going, we can’t promise a new podcast on Monday, but we live in hope.

The rundown:

“Reign” (00:02:00 – 00:14:45)
Listener Mail: “Walking Dead” ratings (00:15:00 – 00:22:55)
Listener Mail: NBC Thursday (00:23:00 – 00:32:30)
“How I Met Your Mother” (00:32:40 – 00:42:30)
“New Girl” (00:42:35 – 00:53:40)
“Homeland” (00:53:40 – 01:05:00)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.
 
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP