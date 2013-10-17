Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 206

The world has been conspiring against a timely Firewall & Iceberg Podcast of late, first with my appendix, now with Dan having jury duty this week. But with his civic responsibility completed, we finally had time to record a show, including a review of tonight’s premiere of “Reign,” early season check-ins on “HIMYM,” “New Girl” and “Homeland,” and the return of a recurring podcast segment: Listeners Wonder What the Heck Is Wrong with NBC (even when NBC is doing well elsewhere).
The way things have been going, we can’t promise a new podcast on Monday, but we live in hope.
The rundown:
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
Dan, I am relieved to hear you call this week’s 2 Broke Girls the worst episode of the show. I accidentally watched it (well, it was on in the room I was in), and it was the most appalling, deplorable, unfunny, horrifying thing I’ve ever seen on television.
If it was always that bad, the fact that it is on TV would be even more inexplicable than it already is.
It would appear that my decision to stop watching HIMYM was the correct choice. I had some difficulty wondering if they had managed to pull out of their nosedive and whether I was missing a great send-off, but after listening to this week’s podcast I am now much more reassured. So, thanks for taking that bullet for me.
Alan, was reading through your old review of one of my favorite episodes…in which you were extremely disappointed the show was breaking Robin and Barney up!
[sepinwall.blogspot.co.uk]
I think you guys misunderstood the question about Walking Dead and ratings. I think the guy was trying to ask if it was possible it could end up as the number 1 scripted show. I doubt they were comparing it to things like football.
It’s only a few million behind such shows like Big Bang Theory and NCIS, so that could be a big breakthrough if it happens.