Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 206

The world has been conspiring against a timely Firewall & Iceberg Podcast of late, first with my appendix, now with Dan having jury duty this week. But with his civic responsibility completed, we finally had time to record a show, including a review of tonight’s premiere of “Reign,” early season check-ins on “HIMYM,” “New Girl” and “Homeland,” and the return of a recurring podcast segment: Listeners Wonder What the Heck Is Wrong with NBC (even when NBC is doing well elsewhere).

The way things have been going, we can’t promise a new podcast on Monday, but we live in hope.

The rundown:

“Reign” (00:02:00 – 00:14:45) Listener Mail: “Walking Dead” ratings (00:15:00 – 00:22:55) Listener Mail: NBC Thursday (00:23:00 – 00:32:30) “How I Met Your Mother” (00:32:40 – 00:42:30) “New Girl” (00:42:35 – 00:53:40) “Homeland” (00:53:40 – 01:05:00)

