‘Friday Night Lights’: A look back at its greatness and its greatest moments

(Note: This article was originally published in February, when the “Friday Night Lights” finale was about to air on DirecTV. That finale will re-air, in a 90-minute timeslot, tonight at 8 on NBC.)
In the second season premiere of “Friday Night Lights,” one of the show’s high school characters killed a man who had just tried to rape the girl he liked. Then he and that girl conspired to hide the body and cover up the crime.
This upset people, on a level I haven’t often seen even for the biggest of shark jumps. (Heck, even I flipped out about it.) How on Earth, the consensus seemed to be, could a show this good do something this stupid? How dare they ruin this show with this silliness?
That the anger and disbelief over this storyline were so intense is, in an odd way, a testament to the brilliance of the four seasons of “Friday Night Lights” that didn’t involve murder and Mexican threesomes and weird age-inappropriate affairs and a meth dealer obsessed with ferrets. People were so furious and dismayed because the show to that point (and almost as soon as that season was put to rest) had been so great – and, more importantly, because it had felt so real.
There’s a level of honest, raw humanity in “Friday Night Lights” that few TV dramas have ever achieved. Over and over and over, the show and its characters wore their hearts on their sleeves, in a way that somehow made them more solid than characters on other series of comparable quality.
That rawness made the show great, but it was also likely one of the aspects (along with the high school football setting) that kept the show from being a hit, as most viewers don’t turn to TV to be confronted by emotions as powerful as the ones this series brought up. Watching “Friday Night Lights” often felt like being put through a ringer. You felt like part of the town, and the team, and you bled with the characters and cried with them, and on occasion you got to soar with them, too. And a lot of people simply don’t want to get that close to the fictional characters they watch – don’t feel that experiencing the devastating lows is worth also getting to share in the glorious highs.
And for those of us who wanted all of that and more, the murder plot felt less like a disappointment than a betrayal. This isn’t a show that does this! we thought. And these kids would never do this! But that stupid, sensationalistic storyline is as much a symbol of the show’s genius as all the good seasons, because if the show wasn’t so blindingly brilliant the rest of the time, few would have noticed or cared when this happened.
As we prepare for tonight’s series finale (I’ll have a review, and a post-mortem interview with Jason Katims, up tonight after it’s over, and you’ll also want to re-download the all-“FNL” podcast Dan and I initially posted after the finale), I want to look back not on the show’s most disappointing moment, but at some of its most thrilling, and powerful, and just plain great.
I could pick out the climactic scene from practically every season 1 episode, and from many of the seasons that followed – I could even do a decent-sized list of moments from the finale (you’ll know one in particular as soon as it happens) – but in the interests of both my time and yours, here are just some of the many, many, many brilliant moments that made me care so much about Coach, Mrs. Coach, QB One, the Riggins boys, Lance, Luke, Vince, Gracie Belle and the rest over the last five years.
“Saracen, quarterback’s a captain.” (From “Pilot,” season 1, episode 1): “Friday Night Lights” was always a show that was simultaneously about high school football but about so much more than high school football: about race and class and spirituality and striving and hardship and all the other things that make life so wonderful and so terrifying. And the climactic sequence to the series pilot episode makes those ambitions plain, as star quarterback Jason Street is paralyzed trying to tackle a player after an interception, and terrified, inexperienced backup Matt Saracen is forced to finish the game under these horrible circumstances. The sequence expertly cuts between the Panthers waging a furious comeback and Street being rushed to the hospital for surgery (the sound of a motorized saw cutting off his football helmet still haunts me). The Panthers somehow win, the crowd and team are temporarily elated, but then the players and coaches from both teams gather at mid-field so Smash Williams can lead a prayer for their fallen teammate, and it becomes clear that there’s only so much that even a thrilling victory can heal.
“CHAMPIONS DON’T COMPLAIN!” (From “Wind Sprints,” season 1, episode 3): One of the earliest, and best, examples of Coach’s tough love approach to his players. The team is in me-first disarray after their first loss of the post-Street era, so Eric buses his players to a remote location and makes them run windsprints, uphill, at night in a torrential downpour, until Smash brings them all together with a “Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose!” chant.
“Why don’t you take your Members Only jacket off and hang it on the coat rack?” (From “Full Hearts,” season 1, episode 9): The best dramas are often capable of being as funny as the best sitcoms, and Kyle Chandler was the series’ not-so-secret comedy weapon for the many laughs he and the crew wrung out of Eric’s thinly-veiled contempt for the way his teenage charges tried to grow up too fast. Here, he’s just barely holding his anger in as his terrified quarterback arrives to take his daughter out on a date. (NOTE: That scene’s not available on its own on Hulu, but the equally funny scene where Matt buys the jacket is.)
“You are not! Allowed! To have sex! You’re 15 years old!” (From “I Think We Should Have Sex,” season 1, episode 17): Connie Britton didn’t get very much to do as the coach’s wife in the movie version of “Friday Night Lights,” and agreed to do the series only after she was promised that this version of the character would be more prominent. Her commitment was rewarded many times over, particularly in this fantastic, tear-jerking scene in which Tami confronts Julie after seeing Matt buying condoms. What could be a shrill and/or sanctimonious lecture instead turns into a candid, heartfelt discussion of sex, and love, and open communication between mothers and daughters.
“Blood, sweat and tears – it all stays right here on this field, right now! This is our dirt! This is our mud! This is ours, baby!” (From “Mud Bowl,” season 1, episode 20): One of the series’ all-time best episodes climaxes with another great parallel sequence of football triumph and personal pain. When the Panthers’ home playoff game has to be relocated due to a gas explosion, Eric tries to bring the game back to its roots by staging it in a cow pasture, which turns into a mud field when rain hits. As Saracen leads the team down the field on a game-winning drive, Tyra (back in a town that’s nearly empty because of the game) gets attacked by a rapist and finds the strength (inner and outer) to fight him off and escape into the downpour.
“Everybody leaves me! What’s wrong with me?” (From “Leave No One Behind,” season 2, episode 14): In part because of what later happened to Tyra’s would-be rapist, most “FNL” fans like to pretend that season 2 didn’t happen. But that season did have a few redeeming moments right near the writers strike-generated abrupt end, most notably this scene. Matt is out of sorts, having been abandoned at different points by his coach, his father and his girlfriends, and has taken to emulating Tim Riggins and drinking on school days. So Coach hurls him into a shower, turns on the water and demands that Matt get his act together. And Matt turns things back on Eric by pointing out that Eric left him, too. All a chastened Eric can reply is, “There is nothing wrong with you. There is nothing wrong with you at all.” A fine moment not just for the acting from Zach Gilford and Kyle Chandler, but because it was one of the few times that season that felt like real attention was being paid to continuity and characterization – to the idea that everything that happens in this small town is remembered, and that it matters.
“I’m goin’ to college, Mama.” (From “Hello Goodbye,” season 3, episode 4): Where most high school shows follow their characters off to college if they’re around that long, the “Friday Night Lights” creative team recognized that their show was about the town, the team, and the coach. So starting in season 3, the series began saying goodbye to its graduating original characters, and no one got a more moving send-off than Smash, whom Coach nursed back from a knee injury, then literally walked onto the Texas A&M field for a tryout. The reactions of Gaius Charles and Liz Mikel as Smash and Mama Smash get the good news are just perfect.
“Let’s give him a minute. He’ll be here.” (From “Underdogs,” season 3, episode 12): The Panthers go to State again, and this time lose in a nailbiter where everyone but spoiled, benched JD McCoy leaves everything out there on the field. In the aftermath, an injured Tim Riggins insists on leaving a literal memento in the end zone, and while the rest of the team sits on the bus waiting to leave, he marches back, kneels on the grass of the last place he ever expects to play football, and silently places his cleats as a tribute to that game and to his career.
“No matter what happens, no matter where you go, no matter what you do, I’m gonna be right behind you. Always and always and always.” (From “Tomorrow Blues,” season 3, episode 13): Tonight’s series finale is the third time the “FNL” team has had to craft an episode that could serve as a definitive ending. In season 1, the Panthers won State, but Eric took a job out of town. And in season 3, the State loss and the pettiness of Joe McCoy cost Eric his position with the Panthers, leaving him no choice but to take a job trying to resurrect the long-dormant East Dillon Lions program. As Eric and Tami stand arm-in-arm on the abandoned, run-down field, the camera pulls back in a way that would have worked as a beautiful ending, but instead cleverly set up the drama of the final two seasons.
“We would like to forfeit the game. Is that what you want to hear?” (From “East of Dillon,” season 4, episode 1): The Lions are undermanned, inexperienced and horribly outmatched in their first game, and when Eric enters the locker room at halftime, the kids seems less like football players than soldiers nursing their wounds during a lull in battle. Heartbroken over the way his battered and bruised players insist on going out for the second half, Coach sacrifices his pride for the sake of their bodies and marches out to call a forfeit.
“I wanna see my dad.” (From “The Son,” season 4, episode 5): “Friday Night Lights” was not only brilliantly cast, but, again, written and filmed in a way that consistently let those fine actors put their rawest emotions out there for the audience to see and be moved by. And moments on the series don’t get rawer – or better-played – than Matt Saracen, punching bag of the universe, breaking into the funeral home where his soldier father is being laid to rest after being killed by an IED, and demanding against all advice to get a look inside the coffin at whatever remains. We never see what’s under that lid; thanks to Zach Gilford’s astonishing work, we don’t need to.
“I did it. I did it all. You did not do anything.” (From “Thanksgiving,” season 4, episode 13): Legend has it that during production of “Animal House,” director John Landis realized that the less he gave John Belushi to say, the more his character stood out. In the first season of the show, Taylor Kitsch often seemed like a weak link, but somewhere along the way the creative team realized a similar less-is-more truth about him. As they stripped away his dialogue, Kitsch quickly became one of the series’ bedrocks. And that approach was used so well in his final scene as a regular castmember, in which Tim Riggins – having agreed to take the fall for brother Billy’s chop shop to ensure that Billy’s son would grow up with a father – walks silently towards the sheriff’s station to turn himself in, and a mixture of pride, fear and regret wash over his face as he walks.
“There’s a lot of dude talking going on out here.” (From “Kingdom,” season 5, episode 5): The East Dillon Lions were supposed to be a joke, but through luck, and perseverance and great coaching, they somehow turned into a team. That transformation is solidified in this marvelously low-key, fly-on-the-wall scene in which Vince, Luke, Tinker and Hastings – the core of this improbable juggernaut – enjoy some quiet time together on a road trip, talk about how far they’ve come since that early forfeit, and just enjoy the heck out of each other’s company, all while Coach listens in unseen from his own balcony and marvels at what he’s accomplished.
“It’s time for you to let Tim Riggins come home.” (From “Don’t Go,” season 5, episode 10): Tim is up for parole, and the three men who come to speak on his behalf are Billy, Coach, and… Buddy Garrity? Buddy was often the show’s designated comic relief and/or stand-in for all the evils of Texas high school football, but the writers and actor Brad Leland humanized the character now and again, and demonstrated that Buddy’s passion and persuasive abilities could be used for good as well. Here, he gives a fiery speech on behalf of the boy he once believed wasn’t good enough to date his daughter, and by the end of it, even the broken, haunted prison incarnation of Tim Riggins can’t help cracking a smile.
“You’re gonna be the star quarterback of the DIllon Panthers next year. And you are gonna shine.” (From “Texas Whatever,” season 5, episode 12): One of the things that makes Eric Taylor such a great coach, and such a memorable lead character, is that he usually knows exactly the right thing to say to get the most out of the young men under his command. Here, in the devastating aftermath of a school board decision that eliminated the Lions program in favor of the more traditional Panthers, Vince finds Eric, seeking some kind of reassurance, and Eric tells him just what he needs to hear. And Vince, whose life was more or less saved when Eric agreed to get him out of jail and put him on the team, hugs his coach, and Eric – not usually much with physical displays of affection – hugs him right back.
This is a beautiful testament to a great show and what’s more beautiful is I can think of another 10 moments that could have made the list. So many moments. Some of them big some of them really really small but all very very real.
I think Mud Bowl was more like the 20th episode, not the last, of Season one, right?
Season 1 had 24 episodes, so there were two more after Mud Bowl.
Or apparently not. For some reason, Netflix Instant (where I went back to rewatch most of these scenes and many others) listed 24 episodes, with this as 22, but every other resource says only 22 total, so this was 20. Maybe I was wacked out on cold medicine and imagined it?
Does that mean the murder didn’t actually happen?
The scene that had me hooked? Season 1, Episode 2. With a shaky Matt Saracen poised to take over at quarterback for Street, Coach Taylor takes him out to the dark football field. Explaining that his teammates won’t trust him unless they can hear the confidence in his voice, he cues the sound of an artificial crowd and has Matt repeat play calls over and over again until he’s transformed into the leader the Lions so desperately need.
Brilliant scene.
Great one, absolutely. Like I said, there’s a climactic scene in virtually every season 1 episode like that, or the racist cops trying to take Smash off the bus, that could have very easily gone on such a list. I just had to draw the line at some point, and in some way deal with specific kinds of scenes. And with “Champions don’t complain!” and the Vince scene from last week, I felt I already had two “Coach as brilliant motivator” moments. (It’s the same reason why I went with Smash and Mama Smash from “Hello Goodbye” rather than Eric marching Smash across the A&M field.)
Absolutely yes. I think that episode 2 “Eyes Wide Open” solidified the series for me, and reassured me that the Pilot wasn’t a fluke. This was the episode that had the first “Devil Town” sequence, plus Eric visiting Street in the hospital, reassuring his that he’s “a good man…”. That was the first time in ages that a TV show had me in tears and my all-time favorite scene.
It’s got to be tough whittling down some of these moments. Eric marching Smash onto the A&M field and demanding that they they give him his shot damn near wrecked me.
I have to go and watch that episode again immediately, now I mention it.
the first “devil town” sequence was from the season 1 finale, not episode 2 Larry
Also love the end of the episode, when Matt tells Coach his were wide open. Man. S1E2 really solidified the show for me too.
No, Tim, the first “Devil Town” sequence was indeed from episode 2.
You forgot ” Damn Julie…..Damn.” from season 2. Kyle Chandler totally nailed that scene…
What’s the background of that scene again? It’s been so long since Season 2, and I can’t pinpoint what that story would have been… does it have to do with Julie breaking up with Matt?
It wasbduring that arc where RIggins was staying with the coach’s family and coach had mistakenly thought that riggins was trying to get in bed with julie, and julie didn’t deny it…when coach found out that julie was lying about the whole thing that’s when we got the scene…
Ahhh right. Yes, that was great. The whole thing where Coach got mad at Tim and Tim took the fall there was great. S2… still producing moments of greatness.
I liked that scene too, but I think Coach’s apology to Tim afterwards was amazing:
Last couple of weeks Iâ€™ve been giving you hell, and not once have you come to me and complained. And then, then you got it where youâ€™re protecting my daughter and youâ€™re not letting me think bad of her, and you again you donâ€™t say a word, not a word. And Iâ€™ll tell you something, not as a coach, but as a father. You realize what an honorable thing that is. That is very honorable.
-Coach Taylor to Tim Riggins
Season 2 Episode 11 37:00
If I should ever start to care about the Emmys, I’ll remind myself that Gilford’s work in “The Son” – one of the best performances I’ve ever seen in any medium – was ignored.
Everybody knew John Lithgow would win, but Zach surely deserved to be at least nominated.
He also deserved a better character than the doctor he plays in Off The Map!
I have always thought that the first episode was one of the great pilots in TV history. Everything about it was pitch perfect.
I’m SO excited/sad for tonight! (Last. Episode. Ever.)
Thanks for this and thanks in advance for the post-mortem after the finale (love those), but my main purpose popping up here is just to say that going through these moments (w/out watching the video links) was a great reminder of this show’s greatness, and honestly, just thinking about them got me all dusty in my workplace right when I got to remembering Smash telling his mom he got into college.
What a great, great show.
FNL (and Texas) Forever
Yeah, so I just teared up reading this.
Texas forever.
Yep, me too. Alan, your writing about the show over the 5 years has added another layer of wonderful to the series. You and FNL are a perfect fit. For me, the beauty of Season 2 was precisely that it was flawed and that nothing is ever perfect. There were still brilliant moments as you point out. I think future generations will look back at the life of the series and compare it to life as we know it – sure there are flaws along the way but life can be really really beautiful.
I agree with all of your choices – a close 11th for me was Street in Season 3 singing a lullaby to his baby over the cell phone. The reactions of The Riggins boys were something that will never ever fade from my memory.
Me three. And I didn’t even click through to the links.
Season 1 didn’t have 24 episodes.
Also one of my favorite scenes whas in “Ch-ch-ch-changes” with Smash,Saracen,Street and Riggins having the original “guys horse around on the football field” scene. True classic with the torch officially being passed from Jason to Matt.
Oh, hell yes. Street’s “I’m gonna show you how” was just beautiful, and it was such a massive moment for him and Saracen – Jason moving on with his life, and Matt facing up to the fact that he has to be a leader whether he feels he’s ready or not.
That was my favorite scene of the series.
Mine too.
Matt’s catharsis in season 2 is why, in spite of it never happening, I know I will break down and get the season 2 DVD set eventually. It was a wonderfully tying together of all the threads of Matt’s life in a way that brought a deeper understanding of him, and made you appreciate the storytelling skills of the writers. (Whether fully planned or happy accident, either way, great scene to link everything up.)
And shortly after the Matt Saracen break down, we get the suspended Smash Williams rallying the team in the locker room, only to have them run out and Smash left alone with his heartbreak.
Another scene that makes the S2 DVDs worth it!
@whereswallace, that scene about ripped my heart out. that was one of the best scenes to ever be televised.
What about Tyra reading her college essay?
“Two years ago, I was afraid of wanting anything. I figured wanting would lead to trying, and trying would lead to failure. But now I find I can’t stop wanting. I wanna fly somewhere in first class. I wanna travel to Europe on a business trip. I wanna get invited to the White House. I wanna learn about the world. I wanna surprise myself. I wanna be important. I wanna be the best person I can be. I wanna define myself instead of having others define me. I wanna win and have people be happy for me. I wanna lose and get over it. I wanna not be afraid of the unknown. I wanna grow up to be generous and big hearted, the way that people have been with me. I want an interesting and surprising life. It’s not that I think I’m gonna get all these things. I just want the possibility of getting them. College represents this possibility. The possibility that things are gonna change. I can’t wait.”
Was wondering why that wasn’t included as well. One of the best moments for sure.
Again, I could have picked dozens upon dozens of moments, and I already had another moment from that very same episode (Riggins leaving the cleats). Tyra’s letter, intercut with everyone prepping for the game, is a wonderful sequence. But if I included every single scene of NFL that made me choke up, I wouldn’t have had time to write anything else for several weeks.
Yeah, makes sense.
In related news, after a ridiculous amount of digging I finally found a promo on YouTube that includes about 90% of Tyra’s College Essay:
[www.youtube.com]
Best moment of the series, and maybe, TV ever. Tyra was a non-entity or an unlikable character to start with and was then tied up in the murder plot. She became my favorite character (and most of my friend’s favorite) and this was such a beautiful culmination of all that she went through. Also, focussing on a teenage girl’s college essay showed how this show was about so much more than football.
After that, scene, I turned to my high school age and said “That’s what happens when the best script writers in the business write your application essay!”
Alan, a great read. Friday night lights was an amazing show, that sadly nbc did not care for. I so wish that the show could continue, if this show was on lets say espn then I think it would be better. But anyway loved the article, and you need to go on the BS report and talk to bill simmons about FNL!
Seconded, a BS Report or an appearance of Simmons on Firewall and Iceburg to talk FNL would be tremendous
Absolutely agree. This would be awesome.
wholeheartedly cosign
Yes, if Simmons can do a 2-part B.S. Report on Beverly Hills, 90210 (the original) on 9/02/10, then he should do one on FNL; I love hearing him talk about Tim Riggins. How do we make this happen?
You really can’t say that NBC didn’t care for this show. They gave us five seasons of this show when, based on their ratings, we probably shouldn’t have even gotten one. We were absolutely blessed.
Wonderful list, Alan. I would have an extremely hard time narrowing down stand out moments because there were just so many. Even during the “plot that shall not be discussed” of season 2 there were amazing moments. This show is like no other for me. I’m looking forward to the finale tonight but dreading the end of the show.
I feel like people always forget about the good moments we had on season 2, in spite of the whole murder thing. There’s a scene I really like, for example, in episode 2: Tami is on the whole post-giving-birth thing – all tired, having to live without Eric and take Julie being a bitch -, and then she meets Jason on a visit to East Dillon High. He tells her that he’s been having a dream where Tami tells him to walk and he does, and that when he woke up he could make some move with his fists he couldn’t before. The face of Connie fucking Britton in that scene is pure love. Such a simple scene but definitely the kind of thing I hold on to in the second season.
You mentioned the Saracen-Coach Taylor confrontation in the shower in Season 2, Episode 14. That was powerful, but I thought the closing scene of that episode was equally strong. Smash gives a pep talk to his teammates, then can’t join them onto the field because he’s been suspended. And as the team slaps the “P” on their way out of the locker room, you can see the word “Street” written just beside it. Brilliant moment from an otherwise forgettable season.
I also would go with Coach’s halftime speech in the final episode of Season One. This series has featured so many great speeches from Coach, but that one might be the best of the bunch.
Indeed a powerful moment, and by no means do I mean to diminish its impact. However, in a sports-centric series, it was a fairly conventional (though excellently executed) scene. Matt’s self-analysis was unanticipated (sure, we knew a blow up was coming, but who knew the scene would end the way it did?) and almost single-handedly validated all of season 2’s story threads involving Matt, by making them stepping stones to his confrontation with Eric.
What a great read for a show that deserves this much love from so many more viewers than it gets. It’s hard to pick a favourite moment but one that comes to mind after reading this list is the sex talk between Tami and Julie in the season 3 episode ‘The Giving Tree’ after Coach walked in on Julie and Matt in bed together. What is so great about their talks on this matter is how awkward they are but essentially Tami is just trying to be the best parent whilst being conflicted about her daughter growing up.
There are many other moments that I could mention and that you already have and it is a testament to the show that there are so many that mean a lot to people. Gonna miss it.
My favorite part of that episode was Coach taking all of his anger out scrubbing the hell out of that poor grill while Saracen almost peed his pants.
My favorite FNL moment not mentioned so far is in the first episode of the this season when Coach and Julie had one last ping pong game. It reminded me of my parents before I went to college, how scared/proud they were of me. It showed that Eric may be a great coach but he is first a father and a husband. As a child growing up in Texas, this show made me remember all the good and bad about high school in a football crazed town. I will miss it dearly.
Thanks Alan. I wondered why you were using the past tense for a half-second, and then it hit me. Damn.
Oddly enough, my two favorite moments outside of your list involve Julie.
1) Early in season two, Coach picks up Julie outside of a bar way past her curfew. Coach wants to be angry but he asks her what’s wrong and she just launches into a long, long list of fears that every 16 year old has. Meeting that special someone at 16 must be amazing, but its also profoundly terrifying.
2) “I need to find my own Chicago.” That one line breaks me into big manly sobs each and every time I watch it.
One of the best pilots of all time, I have used it to convert people to FNL over the years. I give them my season 1 DVDs and say, “If after watching the pilot you don’t want to see what happens next then just give them back to me.” So far nobody’s stopped watching after the pilot.
Same thing always happens with me for “Veronica Mars”. Nobody ever stops watching after the Pilot. Somehow I’ve managed to make friends who didn’t love FNL. Not sure how that’s possible…
My favourite FNL scene is Julie and Matt’s first date. When Landry is looking after Grandma Saracen and she locks herself in the closet. I can’t even describe how emotional I get when Matt sings to her. It’s simultaneously beautiful, heart-warming and absolutely devastating.
Wonderful article Alan. It’s testament to how good a show this is that you can list this many scenes and yet have so many, many other choices that could easily be switched in and out.
There’s going to be a giant hole in my TV watching life after tonight’s episode.
THIS!!!!!!!!
I read through every single comment in this thread just to find one mentioning the scene where Matt sings to his grandmother, with Lance and Julie looking on. I always love the closeups on Julie’s face, the way she absorbs and processes everything… I’m looking forward to going through Season 1 all over again just so I can watch this scene. Matt Saracen is my favorite character on TV and his relationship with his grandma makes me love life.
I just watched the whole series on Netflix, after having read how great it was for so long. I’m going to have to stop reading this comment thread because I’m tearing up here at work. Great article, Alan; great comments, too. Thanks for making so much noise about this show that I got to discover it afterward.
All great moments from a great show which had me tearing up by the end. I have no doubt tonight will be a cry fest. Greatly looking forward to the podcast tomorrow.
Another great scene in season 2 is in episode 6, at the end of Street’s birthday party when Street gives Coach his game tapes. Coach Taylor and Street have a tangible connection, and you can feel Coach Taylor’s heart breaking.
“You lift up everyone around you”
Just finished watching the pilot to prepare me for the end tonight. Man, is it still a great hour of TV and very weird to see the show then compared to now.
When Smash tells Coach he made it in “Hello, Goodbye” is probably my favorite moment of the series.
Thank you so much, Alan, for this wonderful list. I am tearing up reading it and in anticipation for tonight’s finale. I will miss reading your recaps of each wonderful episode. Sudden urge to dig out all my DVDs and rewatch from the beginning.
This will always be the best show on TV. Hands down.
I LOVE FNL.
But the best show on TV is “The Wire.” On a related note, how about Michael B. Jordan’s brief career so far? Vince and Wallace are two of the most memorable characters from two of the best shows ever.
would be lovely to get a final Liz Mikel appearance.
Smash leaving for A&M was a great moment, and was my favorite, but the balcony scene from “Kingdom” was brilliant in its simplicity that it shot up to no. 1 on my list.
My favorite moment was in Season 1, when Tyra’s mom confronts Buddy outside his church. The look that Tyra and Lyla share, when both of them are trying to herd their insane parents in opposite directions, but when both of them converge from opposite directions in a perfect synergy of shame, shock, rage, and (weirdly) compassion, all wordlessly and in an instant, is magical. That was the first time that I thought the show had figured out how to write for Adrianne Palicki, who is just incredible at acting with her eyes.
I thought the same of Jesse Plemons in the scene that season when Tami corners him in her office and quietly figures out that Tyra has been assaulted. She reads him perfectly, and he gets stuck trying to figure out whether to keep Tyra’s confidence or tell Tami because he knows it’s in Tyra’s best interest. Again, no words, just perfect acting.
As I’m reading through this article, I tried to deny I was fighting back tears. By the time I got to “I wanna see my dad”, I was reaching for the box of Kleenex on my desk. I will miss this show so very much.
Such a shame that this show goes off the air while so much garbage clogs network prime time schedules. I simply hope the FNL writers (and actors) all go onto to bigger and better things, because they certainly deserve it for providing five spectacular seasons of TV.
I am so sad to see FNL ending tonight. This has been one of the few TV shows that I always make sure I make time to watch (West Wing, The Wire, The Sopranos, and Southland as the others). It is hard for me to understand how such a well written and produced show can be going off the air while stupid reality shows continue to go on season after season.
Does anyone else get excited when they see FNL alumni on other shows or movies? For example, Smash in SALT or Luke on Chicago Code?
Or two seconds of Kyle Chandler in the Super 8 spot on the Superbowl?
You know how I know you nailed these moments — getting choked up and teary-eyed just reading the quotations in bold. I’m a grown-ass man and I had to pause my lunch when I got to – “Everybody leaves me! What’s wrong with me?”. No moment in TV has EVER made me cry before or after that scene.
Thanks Alan!
Write a comment…
I am really going to miss this show. Reading through all the great moments Alan and all you folks have listed has really brought that home. I don’t think anyone mentioned it, my apologies if they did. But last week’s episode with Vince, Hastings, Luke, Tink and Buddy Jr drinking and throwing a ball around on the Lions’ field, mirroring not only what we got on ‘Kingdom’ but the similar scenes we got of the Panthers in previous seasons. I think its a testament to this show that this scene felt as poignant as it did with Street, Tim, Smash etc. “Texas forever”.
Thank you for reminding me of how much I loved this show (once). The season 2 murder debacle really turned me off on the show, but season 1 was one of my favorite seasons of a television show ever.
The scene where the team is running hills in the rain and ends with “Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose!” … It gives me the chills. I think anyone who played a competitive sport and remembers the camaraderie of that atmosphere can’t help but love the scene.
I’ve been enjoying this show ever since Alan turned me on to it in time for last season, with the switch to East Dillon. I’d seen the murder episode as the very first one I ever watched while it was still just on NBC, and I thought everyone who raved about it was just nuts. Now I understand….
Loved it last year, and The Son just killed me. That cemented this show as an extremely worhty and dare I say valuable television experience, and so I am quite sad to see it go so soon after falling in love with it.
This list gives me all the reasons I need to take the time to view the previous seasons on Netflix, and thanks to all for mentioning that was even possible! The show feels real, and amid all the junk on tv it stands out with the performances of the actors involved. I don’t even know half these scenes listed here, but just reading them makes me emotional.
Thanks again, Alan, for opening my eyes to this beautiful show and its lovely cast, and I look forward to your thoughts after it has aired tonight.
Great list! But if I was going to add one more moment to my top list it would be when Billy Riggins gives the best pep talk in sports history. Which is saying a lot considering all its competition. I am so the grateful the show gave us the chance to know the real Billy and Mindy in season 5.
I may be hated for saying this but I would like to add one more mistake the show made other than the Landry killing. The character of Jason Street. But to be honest I can’t tell if it was his character or the actor- either way it was the only thing holding this show from perfection.
Not hated, but I think Jason was the linchpin that held all of Season 1 together. It was his struggle to come back from the injury that gave the season the gravitas it needed, and that held all the other stories together. And I think Scott Porter was brilliant in his portrayal of Jason. Just my opinion.
Completely agree with that statement. Street was the linchpin. And Season 1 was the greatest season in tv history. I’d grade each season like this: 1 A+ 2 B 3 A 4 A- 5 A-
My favorite moment occured in episode 5 or 6 of season one. It’s a 5-minute-plus long scene that occurs right after Coach tells Matt he’s chosen Voodoo to start the game. This leads to a massive rally in the gym, which seamlessly transitions into a bus-trip to the hospital, culminating in a heartbreaking scene in which Coach and the team come to support Jason right before the game. It is one of the most amazing pieces of filmmaking I’ve ever seen in any medium. A true work of art.
The moment that totally sold me on Friday Night Lights was the scene you wrote up in “Wind Sprints”. Hulu cut it off at a weird point though – it misses Smash starting the “Clear Eyes, Full Hearts” chant and the players running one last wind sprint – this time with passion. And right after that Coach makes Riggins walk home because Riggins owes him a practice.
One of my favorite moments (and the best I’ve ever seen a show write out a character) was Smash leaving. Love the scene you selected, but I like a couple scenes later even more, when Smash, Riggins, Saracen, and Landry are playing one last pickup game on the field. Smash’s pure, unadulterated joy at blowing past Riggins is fantastic and his smile while he says “Where you at baby? Where you at?” is something to behold.
I’ve always wondered why Gaius Charles hasn’t had many roles since he left in the third season. He might not’ve been the best young actor on the show (that honor belongs to Zach Gilford for my money) but he was certainly the second. Somehow, the only thing I’ve seen him in since is a bit part (barely even a speaking role) in The Messenger. Maybe it’s because he doesn’t have the looks of Minka Kelly, Adrianne Palicki, or Taylor Kitsch.
I just started crying all over again reading this post with Smash’s, “Where you at baby? Where you at?” Smash is one of my most favorite characters, and I’ve missed him and his smile dearly the past two seasons. I absolutely loved his last scene on the Dillon field yelling, “Where you at baby? Where you at?”
It’s a testament to the character development and writing for the characters that I’ve been able to see Vince the past two seasons as the anti-Smash in terms of how they’ve come to football and how we met them as characters, but they are both affected and shaped by Coach all the same. Okay, writing this is giving me chills.
Since FNL Gaius has quit acting and joined the ministry. So that’s why you haven’t seen him in anything.
Great list Alan but my all-time favorite FNL moment is Tyra’s “I want to… ” college essay that she reads to Landry- of all the times the show made me cry (& there were alot) this scene was just killer
Nip. Got it: Hey hon.. We’re playing ping pong!
Beautiful moments, all. But I have to say, I have never understand your claim that Taylor Kitsch got better when they gave him less lines. Season 1 was when he was the silent brooding bad boy. Season 2 actually started a marked increase in his number of lines.
I remember him talking a lot in the first season – particularly in scenes with Minka Kelly (the other obvious weak link in the original cast) – and being really frustrated with him. Whereas most of the iconic Riggins moments I think of come from season 2 on, and almost always are silent.
I guess all my favorite Tim moments are ones where he actually has A LOT of dialogue. His intervention for Jason on the booze cruise in Mexico; his “apologies” to his teammates when he comes back (“If you find it within yourselves to let me make it up to you in the showers, I’d appreciate it”); doing his radio show on the Christian station; giving J.D. the Tim Riggins tour of Dillon; telling Lyla he got into college; and there’s a deleted scene from “Tomorrow Blues” with him giving an epic Best Man toast that’s really awesome.
So I think the actual turning point for him was when they started letting him be funny. Which is actually why his work in Season 5 has so consistently floored me, because it’s been pretty super serious, and I really didn’t think that was his strong suit before. But as an actor he seems to just keep growing and growing.
I would’ve picked a lot more moments with the new kids, whom I have actually come to love even more than the original kids.
4.02 “After the Fall”: Luke’s tearful pleading and heartbreaking apology to Tami after she tells him he needs to transfer to East Dillon.
4.03 “In the Skin of a Lion”: The boys coming into the locker room and geeking out over their new uniforms.
4.06 “Stay”: Luke and Vince watch game tape in Sears, and Coach Stan comes to their defense against JD and the Panther dicks.
4.09 “The Lights in Carroll Park”: The pick-up game in Carroll Park. Especially the moment when Eric calls over that 13-year-old kid and tells the kid to come see him next year.
4.10 “I Can’t”: Becky’s amazingly honest and wholely sympathetic monologue.
5.11 “The March”: Tim freaks out about Becky in the strip club and gets dragged out yelling, “But it’s okay because it’s Dillon! It’s Dillon, Texas!” That line just guts me.
Becky’s speech in “I Can’t” is perfect. It’s when I really started to turn around on her character (she ended up one of my favorites in S5). Similarly, I love when Tami decides not to go with her “apology” in the S4 finale and instead says she’s always done everything she could for the well-being of the students. Coach barely reacts but you can see how proud he is of her.
Man I miss this show.
I haven’t watched the finale yet, but just reading and remembering all these great moments is making me cry already.
And thanks for reminding me about the shower scene with Saracen and Coach. I think I’m just going to pretend that the entire season 2 is just made up of that one moment.
I cried pretty much throughout the whole finale, and then upon reading this list as well. An amazing show and I am so happy and thankful that we got five seasons and that the show got to go out on its own terms. The fact that I wouldn’t put more than one or two of the moments on Alan’s list on my own list of FNL’s greatest hits is just testament to the show’s ability to produce fantastic scenes again and again. The show tackled so many tough, even controversial topics: Paralysis, corruption, abortion, bad parents, always with grace and realism. Some wonderful moments off the top of my head, in no order:
-Smash telling his mom he’s going to college
-The Devil Town montage in 1.22
-Lyla and Tim’s conversation in his trailer when she comes back from college: “What do you want?” “You.” “What else do you want?” “You.” The sadness and bittersweet acceptance in Lyla’s face at that moment just breaks my heart.
-Pretty much every single Matt-Landry conversation. I literally screamed when he showed up in the finale to laugh at Matt rehearsing his speech to Coach.
-Both of the sex talks Julie & Tami had
-The Taylors standing on the decrepit Lions field at the end of season 3
-Billy giving Tim the bag of frozen peas to ice his face. The Billy-Tim relationship has been so great since the very beginning of the show and Derek Phillips has done such a great job with his character. Billy is a screw-up of the colossal order no matter how much he tries, but he is almost completely redeemed by his eternal love for his brother.
-Coach telling Vince how proud he is of him in the finale
-Tyra’s college essay, also Tyra sneering at the man in the bar to move in “Texas, Whatever”
-Becky asking Tami if she’ll go to hell for having an abortion
-Vince crying in the hospital when his mom overdoses
This is not one of the best but one funny perfect:
In season 3, when Billy proposed to Mindy and Angela very excited runs to tell to a worried Tyra “maybe a man for you is in this very room, right now!” The face of Adrianne Palicki was priceless.
One of my favorite scenes was Billy and Mindy’s wedding and reception. The old, very old bandmembers in their cowboy hats and old time music singing “When a man loves a woman.” There has never been film making like that on television. I laughed and cried at the same time!
I really wish that I could have gotten over the first several episodes of Season 2, but I just couldn’t. I gave up on the show mid-way through that season, and despite all the accolades the remaining seasons have gotten, I just can’t bring myself to watch them.
Season 1 stands as one of the best seasons of dramatic television I’ve ever seen, though – just tremendous in every way.
You missed some great shows then. Too bad.
This show was such a joy to watch. It was a bright star in a dismal sea of bad TV. Hate to see it go.
I remember The Son and “I wanna see my dad.” I cried like a baby.
…only if we ignore the retconning of ages; the retconning of motivations for previous actions; the retconning into existence of the black side of town; a high school team with 18 inexperienced players being molded into championship material in 15 months; the coach’s wife’s meteoric rise from housewife to high school principal in less than a year and dean of admissions at a prestigious university in just over four; every game being decided on the final play, often in absurd we’re-40-yards-out-and-need-a-touchdown-so-let’s-call-a-running-play fashion; Landry, hero kicker; on and on, ad infinitum…
I completely understand where you’re coming from, especially about the ages, but Dillon and its denizens did [do] feel real to me. I feel like I know these people, their motivations, hopes, fears and desires. I feel like I could drive to West Texas right now, find Dillon, and have a milkshake at the Alamo Freeze while listening to Slammin’ Sammy Meade on the radio. I’m really going to miss them now that they’re gone.
Only one of your points is valid, and that is the retconning of ages. But it gave us more Riggins and Tyra, so who cares? As far as the football goes, I hate to be flip, but once again, who cares? Everyone knows that the actual football games were the least important part of the show, because that wasn’t what the show was about. As far as Tami goes, it actually took her three years to become principal, not less than one.