‘Friday Night Lights’ – ‘Kingdom’: Road trip

(I originally posted this review back when “Friday Night Lights” was doing its exclusive DirecTV run. The comments from that period have been preserved. For the sake of people who are watching the episodes as they air on NBC, I will ask anyone commenting from this point forward to only discuss plot events up to the episode in question. Do not discuss, or even allude to, anything that has yet to air on NBC. Thank you.)
A review of tonight’s “Friday Night Lights” coming up just as soon as I grill meat in my office…
“Coach, are we there yet?” -Hastings
“Nope. We’re getting there. Slowly but surely, we’re getting there.” -Coach
Because the DirecTV cuts tend to be a bit longer than what NBC has room to air, I’m going to be curious to see how much – if any – of the episode’s best, most important scene winds up in the NBC version many months from now. It’s the scene where Luke joins Vince out on the balcony, and then they’re joined by Tinker and then Hastings, and the guys just tell jokes and swap stories and reminisce about shared moments, all with Coach sitting a few feet away on his own patio, obscured by the hotel’s architecture, just listening to what’s become the core of his growing team.
The scene runs a little over three minutes, which may not seem like much but is an eternity in TV storytelling time, particularly for something that doesn’t seem to move along any ongoing storylines of note, nor feature any major character revelations. But those three minutes represent everything that the episode is about – which is how this odd group thrown together by circumstance is becoming a real team, one that’s a pleasant surprise to Coach and a pretty brutal surprise to the teams they’ve beat so far this year.
This isn’t the team Eric had to keep off the field for their own good in the previous game against these guys. Luke isn’t bitter about his forced transfer, Vince isn’t questioning his orders (not much, anyway), Tinker has turned out to be a stabilizing influence, etc. The team has become such a close, positive group that even Buddy Jr. has found himself a home there in short order, and has a night that’s both painful (the big hit in the game, getting branded like the others) and wonderful (having Hastings stand up for him on the field, getting to keep that girl’s lipstick as a memento).
Sometimes, “Friday Night Lights” gets so caught up in its big stories – Coach is taking another job! Becky needs an abortion! Lance is on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list! – that it misses out on those small moments that can make the show so special. That’s been particularly true of these 13-episode DirecTV seasons, but “Kingdom” was just overflowing with wonderful small moments: not only the balcony scene, but the guys peeing by the roadside in a long line, or Eric letting crazy Stan do that thing he does with the whistle (and Stan thanking him), or Billy overdoing it with the walkthrough. With the team all on the road together, with Tami reduced to a couple of brief scenes, and with Becky absent for a week(*), we got an episode that was almost entirely about football culture in general and the culture of this team in particular, and it was just a pleasure to watch.
(*) And, yes, there was also a Julie subplot, of which the less said about it, the better. If the point of all that stuff with the sleazy TA was to send her home for a while so Aimee Teegarden wasn’t off in her own show, I’d have rather they just invented some wonderful school that’s only 20 minutes away from Dillon, ala how “Cougar Town” has dealt with Travis. (And Travis even has the actor who plays Tinker as his roommate.)
Though the series isn’t entirely about football, the team and the swirl around it is what makes everything else matter. It’s the foundation, and every now and then the show needs to work on that foundation, and “Kingdom” did that beautifully. Now when Vince’s father inevitably crosses a line in dealing with college recruiters, and/or Luke gets upset to realize he’s just a pawn TMU is using to get Vince(**), and/or Buddy Jr. has future struggles on the team and in the town, we’ll have a much stronger sense of where everyone stands in position to everyone else.
(**) When the last episode aired, a few of you suggested that it’s not uncommon for a school to recruit the less-talented teammate of the guy they really want as an easy way to entice him to come to their school. Eric’s reaction, though, suggests that TMU is going to use Luke and then not actually offer him a scholarship, and that doesn’t make sense to me. Why would Vince (who at this stage of high school can only give a verbal commitment) want to go to a school that screwed over his buddy in that way?
There wasn’t a powerhouse moment in this one akin to anything Zach Gilford did last year in “The Son,” but “Kingdom” may be my favorite episode of the show since that one.
What did everybody else think?
I don’t have DirectTv, so I haven’t seen the episode, but I am wondering, does the DVD release use the NBC show, or the longer DirectTv one?
NBC versions. Coupled with the fact that the FNL DVDs often have music replacements, it’s a great reason not to buy the DVDs and download the TV rips instead.
“..a great reason not to buy the DVDs and download the TV rips instead”
Any suggestions on a safe place to do that these days?
I agree. Excellent episode… afraid something potentially health related is going on with our beloved Coach. In two scenes he was seen grimacing in what appearedto be head pain and closing his eyes tightly. Once early in episode in locket room and again on phone with Tammy. Also a bit concerned a potential lesbian subplot with Tammy is building with crazy psycho teacher. Am I reading too much or are these predictors of what’s to come……
i 100% agree with that thought about the bonkers teacher….
had the same thought. plot – team gets to state, coach cant make it – billy and stan coaching? win one for coach. its sappy enough fnl might just do it
I was concerned with what looked like a health problem with Coach too.
I thought the teacher had some hidden agenda she was going to spring on Tami, but they never went in that direction, at least in this episode.
Alan I definitely don’t always agree with you but you absolutely read my thoughts on this episode. I loves those little moments, laughed out loud at the pee line, loved Billy going overboard and thought that the balcony scene was ABSOLUTELY the strongest part of the entire season. It was one of those moments that just makes you happy that you’re a fan of this show.
P.S. If anyone thinks that branding is overboard I am 24 and went to HS in a small Texas football crazed town not too long ago and had a group of friends that branded themselves and it happened exactly like that (but without the hippies)
I actually thought Buddy Jr. used the lipstick to “fake” the branding on his arm– anyone else think that? He seemed pretty sketched out about participating at the camp. If he did fake it, I realize the lipstick as scab thing didn’t translate quite right, but I still thought that was the implication when they showed him holding it by his arm on the bus (or perhaps he was just appreciating his “spoils” from the previous evening).
I think he was just appreciating his accomplishments of the previous night.
And I really do realize the likelihood of anyone who posted then are going to see my comments. :) But just in case there is ANYONE out there watching along with me, couldn’t resist throwing in my 2 cents.
I thought the episode was great. Probably the funniest one of the series with lots of little moments. However, it feels like there’s a cloud of impending doom hovering over Eric. Just little things like Eric’s admission of drinking. It sounded like a confession–like he wasn’t supposed to drink. And the bus breaking down. Is that supposed to represent the team breaking down? I’m I looking at it too deeply? Maybe it *was* just a bus breaking down.
I’m hard-pressed to think of an episode in FNL’s entire history that was as flat-out entertaining as Kingdom was. I would have been completely content if the balcony scene stretched out to 2 hours.
Honestly, at this point I’m kind of hoping for a relatively arc-free season in which the team just dominates most, if not all, of its opposition in some sort of gratifying “perfect storm” combination of talent, chemistry, heart and leadership that’s the proud pinnacle of Coach Taylor’s career.
Also, I couldn’t believe how the episode kept topping itself.
For example, I thought its humor might have peaked early when Billy faked injury while repairing the bus. I rewatched that scene 3 times — Billy facial expression when he said “Just joking” was freaking priceless, his best moment of the series yet.
And then it kept getting better.
Billy has so often provided unintentional humour (from the viewpoint of his character) that it was great to see him turn the tables and deliberately prank the others.
Alan,I agree with you in almost everything but the Julie subplot.I think there’s more to expect…maybe something really sad is going to happen to her, thinking about something more hard than the previous stories for her with this trait (the Swede, the teacher) still believing in the writers regarding to this. Also, Julie is the daughter of Coach and Tami, wathever happen to her affect them so it’s not like the other characters that went to college, and from this point I can see this story unfolding.
I like the scenes with Billy, 100% Billy attitude when repairing the bus and the “Riggins coaching style” remind me of Tim in the powderpuff game.
2 thoughts on julie. one, her parents are very much about right and wrong, and what she did was wrong, so dont expect too much support. two – unless julie is going bye bye like matt (maybe to chase matt – “he’s just some guy in chicago”) there has to be something relevant to keep her in the plot. is she pregnant?
Likely, both the TA and his wife will be fired. At least they would be at any real university, in Texas or elsewhere in the U.S. The university is opening itself up to a lawsuit if it doesn’t act on this. The scene in the library ensures that this cannot go away quietly, a least it would not in the real world. A faculty member slapping an undergraduate student in front of scores of witnesses and calling her a slut?
Just a general Friday Night Lights question: I want to start watching this show but I don’t know a few things. Firstly, should I start off by watching the film? Secondly, I have heard that season 2 is quite bad. Should I skip it? I usually would *never* do this but if enough people tell me to skip it, I would probably do it.
On second thought, I likely won’t skip season 2. But it would be nice to hear what people think about disregarding that season as a whole.
like any series, movie or even book, there are parts that seem pointless. dont skip, there are funny parts, there are 1 or 2 good episodes and it makes season 3 rebound all the better
I don’t plan on skipping season 2 or anything. It’s not something I would generally do, ever. My main question is regarding the movie. Is it necessary/recommended to watch the movie before the show? I know Peter Berg was/is involved in both.
Movie is unrelated to the show, other than Connie Britton playing the coach’s wife in both. Different town, different team, different characters, etc.
That’s all I needed to know. I will hopefully catch up soon enough. Or maybe not. Season 5 is the last no?
Movie is not directly connected to the show. The TV show and movie were based on the same book, but they use different characters, timelines, etc.
Even though I’m not fond of Season 2, I just love Friday Night Lights so much that I’d rather watch a bad season of it than any other show, haha. But again, it is pretty bad. The show pretty much acts like Season 2 never happened…
I really liked season 2. There were a lot of good Tami vs. Julie moments, and there was a tornado storyline that I thought was entertaining. However, there is a murder subplot that most people weren’t too pleased with. I don’t wanna ruin it for you…You should definitely watch the entire series. They have the first 4 seasons on Netflix.
i do not get the bacon in the office thing. it seems really out of character for Coach Taylor. This episode should’ve been called Bacon and Booze, not Kingdom…..
as poster mentioned above. a lot of odd things going on with coach. apparently having headaches. telling tammi he’s been drinking. bacon in the office. getting mad at coaches for the way they played the game. i think something is brewing with coach
Is something common in the U.S., a portable kitchen like the one that coach was using? Because the first thing that I touhght was that it was a product placement…like, he was grilling indoors (very odd!!) and the takes were very clear that there was minimum smoke, if any. Looking close, the camera angles also let you know about the design (very flat, and the quality of the grip of the pan). I’m going to check out the sponsors in the final titles… haha!
Write a comment…
Does anyone else think Hastings is gay?
I was wondering that myself, between the jokingly homophobic comments to Buddy Jr. and him tossing the phone number away.
Speaking of, I wonder if it will ever come up again that that assistant coach is gay (he had a scene at the gay bar with Julie and Devin that one time).
I doubt it. In the few scenes he’s had, the writers have given him a Riggins-lite smolder everytime he glances at the ladies. Earlier in the season, it seemed like he was flirting with Jess when they were trying to get him on the team too.
I do
Tony, I definitely picked up on Hastings flirting with Jess, too. I thought there would be another love triangle like the one from last year with Landry. I’m glad they aren’t doing that again. It wasn’t believable when they did it with Landry, and I didn’t like the triangle with Lyla/Tim/Jason either. It seems that they don’t quite know what to do with Hastings yet. I wish they had more time to develop his character. There is so much left to do with this show, and I feel that they’ll have to leave a lot of stories unfinished.
The episode did a superb job capturing the feel of a school trip: the long bus ride there, the excitement of being away from home in a hotel for the first time without your parents, the big event, and getting to hang out late with your friends, doing stupid stuff.
i am a big fan of this show, but i dont get why cant the writers give us one happy resolution of a main caracter, now with vince’s sleazy dad u know that the next 2-3 episodes are going to be kinda depressing when the dad ruins it for him, and i know he will rebound from it and they probably win state at the end, but still i feel like there is more to do with vince’s caracter than tear his life apart.
My thoughts on Coach closing his eyes. Nothing! Just seemed like he was dealing with the stress of having three dozen teenagers on a 5 hour bus ride.
Why wouldn’t TMU be interested in Luke? I thought he was a big deal player at Dillon? Don’t understand the deal with recruiting though. Loved the balcony scene. I watched FNL after Walking Dead and it was so happy for my soul, even though I love both.
Glad that Friday Night Lights is still going strong – “Kingdom” was as good as any episode. i’m also so happy that they still use great music, just like the movie did…Ted Leo’s “Where Was My Brain” was the perfect song for the Dillon vs. South King game (that scene is at [www.youtube.com] )
The mistery of the grill in Coach’s office revealed!!!
In an interview of 2009, Kyle Chandler tell how he prepared to play Eric Taylor and that Peter Berg had him meet some coaches…and say this:
VFD_What did you learn from the coaches?
KC_I was sitting on a coachâ€™s deck, holding his baby **while he was flipping food on the grill**. He said, â€œThereâ€™s one thing you need to know to be a great coach: youâ€™ve got to love the kids.â€ That may sound like a real soft position, but when you love somebody, you also have to be firm and honest. I thought, if I love the kids, I can be a great teacher, I can nurture them, and I can discipline them. It gave me toughness and love at the same time. It gave me a moral compass.”
So, it was a recreation of a real life experience. I’m really going to miss all these things of FNL the writing, the built of the characters and the actors playing them, the whole creative process and the “byproduct” results…
the interview link:
[www.vanityfair.com]
Oh Drunk Luke.
and Buddy Jr.: “But I just joined the team.”
I love it.
As I continue to make my way through the DVDs….
Great, great episode. The DVD featured what, I believe, is the entirety of that 3 minute scene you mentioned.
I do have one question. How long did the episodes run on Direct TV? The DVDs are all about 42-43 minutes each episode, which I think is consistent with the NBC run. It seems odd to me that they’d cut the extra stuff for the DVDs, though…
I agree that this is the best episode I’ve seen in a long time. Alan nailed all the great parts so I’ll just concur.
As someone else stated, I could have happily listening to the guys talk outside on the balcony for the entire 42 minutes. And yes, it was on the Netflix DVD, but I still plan to watch it again on NBC for the music.
I loved the scene with Coach and Vince’s Dad, in which he asks for his Dad’s trust. Couch has such a fantastic way of handling difficult parents. And it made me very happy to hear his Dad say, “If this is what Vince wants, than it’s what I want too”. Or something along those lines.
(I really hope the writers don’t turn his Dad into a monster. They don’t need that type of story line for FNL to be great, plus the FNL writers could do such a good job of portraying a Dad who really has, or is in the process of turning his life around.)
It took what, 3 episodes for this season of FNL to start being as good as FNL gets. But it was worth the wait, and I’m just do darn happy to see the show that I fell in love with finally back, and it is indeed back.
Unrealistic football moment #29: entire team of football players + pads on 1 bus
In five seasons I would think the writers could get a decent handle on the Julie character, but they just never seem to get things right.
Did the firepit scene remind anyone of the Tim Riggans/Jason Street/Lyla scene from Season 1? Texas forever!
And what happened to “Clear eyes full heart, can’t lose?” Is that Dillon’s thing only?
Clear eyes full hearts, can’t lose is the Dillon Panthers motto, which had to be left behind when Eric was forced to move to the school on the East side. I do miss that phrase.
Loved Coach Taylor cooking bacon in his office. If they are setting him up for something, likely high blood pressure like most coaches :)
Boys talking on balconies, perfection, and I hoped they would get back to their rooms the night after the game without fights or arrests.
Julie story is weak, I agree, hope it gets better. TA’s and freshmen girls, not an uncommon story.
When the bus broke down I just took it to be because everything in that school is worn out and running on fumes except the people. Some of them are too, of course. Just a marvelous hour of television.
I see FNL finished fifth in its time slot. Not a surprise, given it’s already been on DirecTV and the whole season is already available on DVD (which is how I watched it).
Could NBC have mucked this up any worse?
“It’s the scene where Luke joins Vince out on the balcony, and then they’re joined by Tinker and then Hastings, and the guys just tell jokes and swap stories and reminisce about shared moments, all with Coach sitting a few feet away on his own patio, obscured by the hotel’s architecture, just listening to what’s become the core of his growing team. ”
It’s all there in all its glory
Good episode. The less Tammy Taylor the better.
1. A girl who has spent her entire life in Texas knows what a sopapilla is. That was only slightly more believable than the Landry murder.
B. How does a school as cash-strapped as East Dillon afford two nights at a hotel?
Anyway, great episode.
When I stayed in hotels for music competitions in high school, we were always four to a room. The Lions were only two to a room? Sheesh!
As a faculty member of a university, the Julie subplot is set up for major repercussions. A faculty member has slapped a student and called her a slut in front of multiple witnesses. That’s grounds for dismissal, tenured or not.
A TA, a doctoral student, has sexual relations with one of his students. This is also not permitted on most campuses and will also lead to the dismissal of the TA. It doesn’t matter whether the affair is consensual or not. The assumption is that due to the teacher-student relationship, any sexual contact is inappropriate and rightly so.
Given the scene in the library this will not just go away, other staff, faculty, and students, are required to report such incidents to the appropriate university administrator. If this is not picked up within the next episode, the writers have no clue about life on a contemporary U.S. university campus.
One flawed moment; when Vince was alone with Jess in the hotel room there’s no way those guys would have knowingly interrupted his game. If these guys are so tight that they’re having intimate conversations on balconies and branding each other with hot metal, they know better than to c-block a brother.