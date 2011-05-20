‘Friday Night Lights’ – ‘Swerve’: Is this the little girl I carried?

(I originally posted this review back when “Friday Night Lights” was doing its exclusive DirecTV run. The comments from that period have been preserved. For the sake of people who are watching the episodes as they air on NBC, I will ask anyone commenting from this point forward to only discuss plot events up to the episode in question. Do not discuss, or even allude to, anything that has yet to air on NBC. Thank you.)
A review of tonight’s “Friday Night Lights” coming up just as soon as rhinestones make me look trashy…
“I don’t know that girl in there.” -Eric
The two main plots in “Swerve” spin out of previous storylines I haven’t loved: Julie’s affair with her sleazy married TA, and Vince’s life of crime in season four. But where I still find the Kennard stuff problematic, the Julie plot finally began to work when it became much less about Julie’s mistake than about Eric and Tami’s reaction to it.
Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton were their usual fantastic selves – stories where Coach and Mrs. Coach are worried about Coach Jr. tend to bring out the best in both performers – and what I particularly liked about this story was the progression of it. Julie tries her stupid plan with the car crash, then confesses to Tami, and at first Tami is in the supportive, concerned mother mode. And then it dawns on Eric that Julie crashed the car on purpose, and things begin to spiral, particularly once Julie tries to use the slapping incident as an excuse for running away from a college experience she wasn’t enjoying in the first place. Though Eric and Tami have their flaws, they have always been about personal responsibility first and foremost, and to realize that this is what their daughter has grown up to be shook them to the core – to the point where Eric walked out on one practice and then nearly missed the start of a game. That is not something that our Coach does, but that’s how bad this is. It was startling how much more relaxed and happy Eric seemed when he showed up in the locker room and heard Billy’s speech calling for the opponents’ blood – even though Eric hasn’t been crazy about the renegade style of play that the Lions have begun to adopt, the football field is still the one part of his life that makes sense(*), and the idea of delivering some pain to others probably sounds appealing to him at that moment.
(*) On the other hand, Eric’s line to the team before they walk under the bleachers – “Who you are on that field tonight is who you’re gonna be for the rest of your lives” – sounds like the kind of thing he desperately wants to believe, given what’s happening at home with Julie. Because if football doesn’t, in fact, mold boys into fine men, then what the hell does make sense in Eric’s life?
Chandler was also terrific in that final scene in Gracie’s room, just sitting on the bed and looking at his younger daughter, who’s all potential and no disappointment, wondering if there’s anything he can or should do differently than he did with Julie, and not responding at all to Julie’s apologetic “I didn’t mean to disappoint you” from the hall.
So even if the TA stuff was just a contrivance to get Julie out of her own depressing quasi spin-off and back to Dillon, the end result is working out well so far.
The return of Kennard, on the other hand? Not nearly as big a fan.
Crime is just not an area that “Friday Night Lights” has ever handled well, even if we leave Lance’s 19-state killing spree out of the discussion. It’s just not what the show is about, there’s never the attention to detail or verisimilitude that comes from the stories about football or family or religion or any of the show’s other subjects, and they always stick out like a sore thumb (or like a certain freckle-faced murderer-turned-punter) in the same way that, say, cop shows often feel odd when the characters visit a hospital (or vice versa). I know that Vince came to the team due to a life of crime, that his mom is a recovering addict, his dad an ex-con drug dealer, etc., but… I watched Michael B. Jordan on “The Wire,” you know? I can tell the difference between an authentic-seeming, intimidating drug dealer character versus a guy who’s supposed to be scary in the midst of a high school football drama. And several of Kennard’s scenes, particularly when he threatened Jess by the dumpster, just seemed silly to me.
Similarly, had “The Wire” season four attempted a subplot in which Carver tried to rehabilitate Namond by having him go out for a rec league team… well, bad example, because “The Wire” did nearly everything well. But my point is, “Friday Night Lights” has things it does spectacularly well, better than any other show on television, and so when it turns to a kind of story that other shows do much, much better, those stick out like a sore thumb. I thought the ending of the Kennard storyline last year rang false and it would have been too easy for Vince if that was really the end of it, but on the other hand, “FNL” has shown a willingness to ignore problematic storylines in the past (Landry: Portrait of a Serial Killer, Santiago, the Street/Lyla/Riggins near-threesome), and I’d have rather seen this one behind us.
I’ll see where it goes, though. Ornette delivering the beat-down on Kennard shows us just who and what Vince’s dad used to be, and suggests a level of danger and unpredictability that could cause big problems as this recruitment story moves along. On the other hand, I don’t see a guy like Kennard dropping this after the beating; if anything, I would expect him to get another gun and come after Ornette, or Vince, or both. And that I don’t really want to see.
Still, if the payoff to Julie and the TA has shown me anything this week, it’s that the “FNL” writers and actors are good enough that they can find a way to make me care about stories I’ve grown to utterly hate, so I’ll give it a bit more time.
Some other thoughts:
• The Luke/TMU thing still doesn’t work for me, unfortunately. If Vince is as tight with Luke as he is, and if he’s the hot prospect everybody says he is, why on earth would TMU risk screwing over his buddy, particularly when the buddy is a good enough high school player that he made All-State on a 2-8 team? I think the more interesting story would have been for TMU to really want to give Luke a scholarship, which he then realizes is essentially a lure for Vince, and then he has to decide how he feels about it and whether his pride will outweigh his desire to get out of Dillon and into a good school.
• But that story did give us that hilarious scene with drunk Billy and drunk Luke trying out their war cries in the Rigins backyard (complete with a randomly-placed toilet). In general, I like that Billy is turning out to be more than a joke as an assistant coach; note that the more senior guys all deferred to him to give the fire-and-brimstone speech when Coach was a no-show, no doubt because they saw how he fired up the special teams during the Kingdom road trip. And he’s also still making payments on Tim’s ranch property somehow – that garage must be a goldmine, and the government must have somehow looked the other way about how Tim paid for it – and choking up whenever he thinks of his noble, beautiful brother stuck in the hoosegow.
• Mindy Riggins, purveyor of maternal wisdom, continues to be a comic gem in her attempts to get Becky and Luke to have sex. Here’s my question: in the scene in the Landing Strip dressing room, there were at least two or three different shots of Becky eyeing the pile of bills Mindy had just collected on stage. Just an example of the show’s loose filming/editing style, or are we headed for an I Was A Teenage Stripper storyline?
• Also wondering if the Julie/Buddy Jr. scene is foreshadowing anything – not a relationship, obviously, but some sort of friendship built on being the disappointing offspring improbably back in the town they thought they’d escaped.
• Nice team-bonding/comedy moment: Eric is about to chew everybody out over the arm-branding incident from last week, only they all greet him by placing his magazine cover over their faces. (And even Jess is idly reading one on the sidelines.)
What did everybody else think?
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
kenard from the wire was more intimidating than kennard from friday night lights.
LMAO! True.
I know Ornette becomes increasingly unlikeable from this episode on as he starts butting heads with our glorious Coach, but I gotta admit I loved his beatdown of dat ole bitch ass Kennard here. Prettay, prettay cathartic.
“We straigh’… OOH, WE STRAIGH'”
If the writers have something bad happen to Michael Jordan, I will never forgive them.
We forgave David Simon
“…because “The Wire” did everything well.”
Except for those McNulty-verus-his-former-wife subplots. Yeesh.
And keeping the nespaper story interesting.
And the whole Red Ribbon plotline being so out there that it spit in the face of the defining quality that made The Wire great in the first place – realism. As much as I always agree and love when Alan pretends that FNL Season 2 never existed, The Wire Season 5 is the all time number in that category. And that’s partially because The Wire – Seasons 1 through 4 are among the finest in TV history.
Alan said “almost everything well”. If you’re going to quote someone to criticize them, quote it correctly. And those “subplots” made up about two scenes, total. Over five seasons. I can only think of one off the top of my head devoted to the “subplot”, which was that one with the divorce lawyer. A couple others were at least as much about McNulty’s relationship with his kids.
And D’Angelo, come on now. Season 5 was the Wire’s worst, but it was still better than all but a tiny handful of other seasons of television ever produced (and I’d put season 1 of FNL on that short list). Let’s not get carried away.
I’ve never understood the dichotomy of Julie Taylor. When she’s with Matt, their relationship bond was second only to the Taylors for the heart of the show. But for these periods that Matt isn’t in her life, she pretty much tries to set the high score on the “girl with daddy issues” scale. The taylors are probably top 5 tv parents of all time, yet somehow they’ve managed to raise a daughter who is equal parents damaged and an idiot when she’s not around the one and only Matt Saracen.
This is obviously an attempt to drag Julie back to Dillon. I think for most of the run Julie, while making some mistakes and having some sort of rebellious phase, has been a strong person with good character.
But this makes it easier to feature in the main action instead being out on her own at college.
I think it’s a way to get her to Chicago VIA Dillon. Somehow, someway, she’ll transfer into a Chicago school, UC, DePaul, Northwestern, wherever. She’s a bright kid who has made bad choices. She needs to get out of Dillon AND be with Matt.
I think you left some “to come” (TK) notes in there.
Be patient on the Kennard story line. It will make more sense in the weeks to come. (And at least they didn’t just drop the fact that Vince owe him $5 G’s as they did Santiago in S2).
Kudos to Kyle and Connie!!! Outstanding acting.
Remember that Billy has the garage, is being paid at least very little for coaching, and Mindy is back to work. (Plus Becky’s not staying there for free.) There must be some $$ to make the land payments. I’d buy it.
Buddy Jr. + Julie? Naw, that’s just wishful thinking on Buddy’s twisted part. He’d love to be a part of Eric’s family. :)
Can’t wait for next week!
Last week someone made a good argument for watching the Direct TV versions of FNL, over the NBC reruns, by getting the “TV Rips.” Could someone point me to a safe place to find these?
[www.sidereel.com&] friday night lights and ull see every episode from the beginning….
I wouldn’t recommend sidereel. It’s mostly links to megavideo and you have deal with their “time limit.”
[www.fastpasstv.com] – Fastpasstv on other hand is much superior.
No megavideo whatsoever. I’d recommend using VidX Den (FLV) and then Wisevid second if the FLV isn’t loading/freezing up.
For the DivX links, when the DivX Web Player pops up, DO NOT click “upgrade now.” ALWAYS hit cancel and the video will usually load. If it doesn’t and the video doesn’t download, then use FLV or Wisevid.
thought it was another good epi. the ornette thing played perfect. the tiger has not changed his stripes. he lied to vince. kicked the crap out of kenard (and really enjoyed it). i dont think that story line is over (kenard), and i think its clear that vince’s happy life with mommy and daddy isnt permanent. alans point is valid, but i think you have to keep it in the context of the show, generally speaking its a feel good show, they arent going to go as heavy into this as the wire
julie – i thought was good from the parenting perspective. very in character the way coach and mrs coach reacted. and actually i think julie making bad decisions does make some sense. while growing up was a lot of moving etc, she has always been very sheltered, and always had her parents to make decisions. when she deals with the real world, and making choices on her own, she struggles. the idea is learn from your own mistakes, its the only way to learn. ideally, i want her to wander off to find matt in the next episode, otherwise i think she goes back to being a waste of time
no longer think coach is sick. just stressed by a ton of change. no julie, pressure to win again this year, different challenges with the kids, everybody seemingly expecting him to fix everything, tami in new job.
Gotta say, all the shots at Season 2 makes me like it more. Said it before/say it again–sometimes people get killed. The randomness of it, their panic, the follow-up, worked. I would agree they should refer to it over time, but the (unjust) critical backlash probably made them afraid to.
Season 2 was a complete divergence from what the series was about and a direct result of NBC meddling with what worked. Season 2 was a generic television season, not something special like the rest of FNL.
Season 2 didn’t happen, IMO.
Wrong. Might want to watch again.
Sure, it happens. But not to a typical high school student. How many high schoolers per year have to kill someone in self defense? .000001%? Less?
The reason FNL is so special is that it encapsulates what life is like for this little football town in Texas, and to the kids that live there. Which is why that plotline was so ludicrously bad.
Am I the only one who wishes they had kept Santiago? I liked his character. And poor Waverly, shipped off to rehab or something no doubt
I don’t understand people’s problems with Santiago either. I understand why the murder plot ruined things. But why the jabs at Santiago?
As someone who has been teaching college for the past 20 years, I have big problem with the Julie storyline. I taught at a small, liberal arts college for some years, and one thing was clear: parents pay a lot of tuition to make sure their children are taken good care of. And this means, above all, that they will not be seduced by their teachers. In the situation presented, where the TA’s wife goes to the dorm and slaps Julie, there is no way that wouldn’t have gotten back to the administration–I assume there would be a dorm adviser, at least, and that her subsequent absence from school would not be followed up. Moreover, that TA’s academic career is over. Julie is only 18, I think, and someone in a position of trust over her abused that trust. If she were my daughter (and I have a 23-year-old daughter) I would have gone straight to the college administration to straighten out this horrible failure on their part, especially given that this guy is apparently a repeat offender. Just shoving her in her car and saying “go back” is not good parenting in this case.
Could anyone tell who was on the magazine cover? We assume Vince… but the two on top? Street wouldn’t be on there, probably not JD. And… it doesn’t seem like Saracen would be up there? Perhaps they are just generic pictures, hinting at the guys he’s coached in the past, pre-Street?
I took another look and tried to freeze it but i can’t make out the first two pictures clearly. Bottom one is clearly Vince but the first two, i’m not sure. The first two pictures are both in blue jerseys, so looks like they could be Dillon Panthers. First picture, the QB has his helmet on and he his in a quarterback pose with a football, could be Jason Street maybe?
The second, is in the same pose except with all the equipement. It kinda looks like JD tought.
Meant to say that the second picture, the QB is without* all the equipment.
Possibly could be generic, hinting at the guys he coached in the past. He must of made his name somewhere to be able to get the Dillon h=job.
I paused, it looked to me like JD was the middle one. I couldn’t see clearly enough at the top image of the three.
I think is this pic…
[www.nbc.com]
I just started season 3 of FNL and I am still wondering why Tim Riggins’ football pads say “Douglas” on the back. Can anyone explain this?
They are a brand of football shoulder pads.
[www.google.ca]
It’s me or approaching the end of the series all episodes have some “nostalgia hint”? When Billy seats on the toilet, in the backyard, immediately took me to Jason, Herc, Billy & Tim, and the house remodelling…
What happened to the (empty) pool that was in the Riggins’ backyard in previous seasons?
maybe they buried a car in there… (tought the same)
“Just an example of the show’s loose filming/editing style, or are we headed for an I Was A Teenage Stripper storyline?”
Unfortunately, I’m pretty sure it’s going to be the latter.
I just loved it when Kennard tried to act tough to Ornette and Ornette replied with (something along the lines)”You think you scare me? I’ve been in prison punk!” and then beat Kennard down. It was a great exchange, although you immediately know that Vince, Ornette, or the mom is going to get shot before the end of the season. My guess is the mom gets shot. Why? It’s too easy to predict Ornette or Vince and these writers like throwing dramatic curveballs.
Alan, I’m not sure where to put this so that you’ll see it, so why not here …
Children’s Hospital, the funniest show on TV, is back on the air in less than 2 weeks. I know you pay a little attention to Cartoon Network because your wrote about Eagleheart. Not sure if you’ve ever seen Children’s Hospital, but much of the first season is quickly viewable on Youtube. Check it out.
I like your Luke/TMU scenario better than that shown. Hope not about Becky stripping. How awkward was the Mindy/Luke/Becky moment when Mindy reminded them to use protection?
The #1 thing I still have not figured out about FNL is how Luke goes from potential star at West Dillon to actual star on a horrible East Dillon team and still is barely recruited.
Alan, how could you not mention Billy saying he took a dumb in someone’s mailbox, and then Coach realizing it was his mailbox. That was great.
Here’s what’s great about this show. Daughter tells father she’s sorry she disappointed him. 98% of shows on TV, the father would reply, “Oh, honey, you couldn’t disappoint me in a million years!” *Hug it out* Here, Eric says nothing. He is disappointed, of course, as anyone in real life (or on good television) would be.
Part of the magic of this show is that I find myself almost exclusively having the same reactions Eric has when I picture myself in that situation. Sometimes they needn’t say anything , which was certainly the case here.
I love Alan’s ever evolving Urban Myth about Landry. It’s up to a 19 state killing spree and he has an episode of Portrait of A Serial Killer. Funny. All that for 2 clunks on the back of the head.
Funny you say that cause I’ve had the opposite reaction. Exaggerating a self-defense (or in this case, Tyra-defense) accidental killing to a 19 STATE KILLING SPREE is absolutely ridiculous and makes way more of a mockery of FNL than it deserves. I only caught up with the show on Netflix over the last few weeks and based on the ridiculous exaggerations Alan was making, I assumed that Landry had at least killed more than one person, or even killed just one person intentionally. Instead it’s one person accidentally? I mean come on. Get over it already and stop making it seem like it was so much worse than it actually was.
Keep in mind, I can usually take a joke and like most of Alan’s humor. This just seems like its a lot of overkill.