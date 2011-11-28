FX has announced its mid-season schedule, with premiere dates for “Justified,” “Archer” and the new animated comedy “Unsupervised,” created by a trio of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” producers.
The third season of “Justified” will debut Tuesday, January 17 at 10 p.m. Neal McDonough and Mykelti Williamson – both alums of Graham Yost’s short-lived NBC cop drama “Boomtown” – will be on hand as two of this season’s villains, along with returning stars Timothy Olyphant, Walton Goggins and company.
“Archer” begins its third season two nights later, Thursday, January 19, also at 10 p.m. (And this release will give me the kick in the pants I need to watch the concluding installment of “Heart of Archness” already.) It’ll be paired with “Unsupervised,” which was created by “Sunny” writers Rob Rosell, Scott Marder and David Hornsby, and has a voice cast including Justin Long, Kristen Bell, Fred Armisen, Romany Malco, Kaitlin Olson and Alexa Vega, along with Rosell and Hornsby themselves. The show is about a pair of teenage best friends, Gary and Joel, trying to do the right thing with no parental supervision.
Have you seen any of Unsupervised? I have high hopes for any RCG output, but after How to Be a Gentleman…
You haven’t seen Heart of Archness 3 yet?! GET ON THAT!
Guess because Hearts of Archness 2 was bad. Really really bad.
“Justified”…Hooray!
Oh great, now I have a tough choice to make for Tuesdays @ 10 – Justified or Southland? Input is welcome…
Watched a few Southlands and didn’t get hooked. Justified was another story. Get on that if you haven’t yet.
Input = Tivo Southland (not my cup o’ tea, but I can see how you’d like it.)
Watch Justified! Best combo of fun/worthwhile on ther teevee.
Is there a confirmed return date for Southland?
Alan – any updates on when we might see the next season of Mad Men or Louie?
Justified. Really there is nothing else out there like it. And if you like it, which you will, your going to end up loving it.
If your into character depth Justified is right for you.
Maybe read a couple reviews from last year by Alan. That might help you see what it’s like. Is last year available on iTunes or the like? Maybe you could catch an episode there. Hopefully they will do a season marathon too!
Southland is OK, but I always feel like I’ve already seen it before.
FX is rerunning both seasons late Wednesday night’s or early Thursday morning depending on your sleep schedule, I’ve been DVR’ing them and watching them over the weekend. They’re already more than halfway through the first season, but i’ve always felt that was where the show started to find itself.
Why oh why FX did you move the TO show back to Tuesdays? Ugh!!!! I was very happy with the move to Wednesdays last year, and now it’s back to Tuesday. Apparently no one ever told the network that switching time slots like that can hurt a show…did I say ugh?
At least they didn’t rename it “Terriers 2.”
Tuesday nights are great for me. (equal time :) ) I’ve got much more time to play it back on wednesday than Thursday. I’ll do my best to watch a few adds.
Glad to have this show back. I like a good western and Hell on Wheels ain’t.
Great news!!!! Justified needs the recognition it deserves.
I will always miss Mags but I cannot wait for the return of Justified.
At least you can enjoy Margo in her awesome new sho… oh, uh, never mind.
But hey, our girl did win an Emmy. She’s a real sweetheart–check out her Fresh Air interview if you’re a fan.
Her “Fresh Air” interview had me in tears.
My two favorite cable tv shows. And as a side note, Archer makes so much better use of Chris Parnell than Suburgatory does.
Are you going to start doing Archer reviews, Alan? I’m a huge fan of yours – your work inspired me to start up my own TV review blog – and it would be terrific to be able to read your thoughts on one of my favourite comedies right now, especially one so arcane with its references and inspirations.
Re: Justified Season 3 ‘villians’ —
Jeremy Davies, in or out? I’ve read a few seemingly sourceless remarks from various entertainment sites that he will be returning, but has this been confirmed to anyone in any way? And in what capacity, a couple cameos? What with McDonough, Williamson and Gugino joining the fray, I’m worried ol’ Dickie ain’t long for the TV.
No mention of Carla Gugino possibly reprising her role as Karen Sisco?
Justified! Yay! It’s about time.
No mention of Natalie Zea returning – so what happens to the baby subplot?
I don’t want to watch justified until I start from episode 1. I did watch one episode and was clueless but totally into it. Deadwood was lke my favorite show ever (fine tie with the Wire, and Sopranos and Miami Vice (shoot me, I was 13 but I loved Crockett and Tubbs!) anyhow, how can I watch it? Do they plan on airing the older episodes? Or is it on video/hula/netflix? anyone know?
on my cable I can start watching from the episode called hatless. Should I??? that would be the 9th episode season 1. Or will I still be clueless??
Very excited to get caught up. Finishing season 1 tonight and then the second season marathon begins on Monday in anticipation of the start of S3. Regular recaps and thoughts will be posted throughout the month of December (though spare us from spoilers!).
