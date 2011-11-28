FX has announced its mid-season schedule, with premiere dates for “Justified,” “Archer” and the new animated comedy “Unsupervised,” created by a trio of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” producers.

The third season of “Justified” will debut Tuesday, January 17 at 10 p.m. Neal McDonough and Mykelti Williamson – both alums of Graham Yost’s short-lived NBC cop drama “Boomtown” – will be on hand as two of this season’s villains, along with returning stars Timothy Olyphant, Walton Goggins and company.

“Archer” begins its third season two nights later, Thursday, January 19, also at 10 p.m. (And this release will give me the kick in the pants I need to watch the concluding installment of “Heart of Archness” already.) It’ll be paired with “Unsupervised,” which was created by “Sunny” writers Rob Rosell, Scott Marder and David Hornsby, and has a voice cast including Justin Long, Kristen Bell, Fred Armisen, Romany Malco, Kaitlin Olson and Alexa Vega, along with Rosell and Hornsby themselves. The show is about a pair of teenage best friends, Gary and Joel, trying to do the right thing with no parental supervision.