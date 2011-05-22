‘Game of Thrones’ – ‘A Golden Crown’: You are the last dragon

A review of tonight’s “Game of Thrones” coming up just as soon as possession is an abstract concept…
“You don’t fight with honor.” -Lady Arryn
“No. He did.” -Bronn
Any society – and particularly the sort of feudal monarchy of Westeros – has certain rules and strictures in place that people – particularly the people in power – expect to be there to keep them safe. Throughout the terrific “A Golden Crown,” though, people either discover ways to work around those rules or are horrified to discover that the rules don’t offer quite the protection they had believed.
Take poor, pitiful, scalded-to-death Viserys. As the son of the deposed king – and the alleged descendent of the true dragons – he believed it was his destiny to sit on the Iron Throne and be loved, or feared, or preferably both. Instead, his plan to pimp out Dany to the Dothraki didn’t at all go the way it was supposed to. Drogo headed east rather than west and treated Viserys like unwanted cargo, while his meek little sister went native, lost her fear of him, and got herself pregnant with a male child, to boot. You never quite feel sympathy for Viserys, but you at least understand why he would feel so confused and betrayed by recent events – and also why he wouldn’t understand just the grave amount of danger he was placing himself in when he challenged Drogo and threatened the life of the Khaleesi and her unborn child in his tent.
So Viserys winds up fatally burned by the melted gold, while Dany – whom we’ve seen twice now (in the hot tub in the pilot, and here with the heated dragon’s egg) be impervious to heat – appears to be the true dragon on top of being pregnant with the male heir that so terrified both her brother and King Robert. I know some of you who have read the books feel like the show has rushed Dany’s evolution from meek girl to hearty warrior queen, but Emilia Clarke has sold the hell out of it to me, and seeing the degree of love she has for the Dothraki – and that they in turn have for her – in those tent scenes was marvelous.
On the other side of the Narrow Sea, Ned finds himself forced to sit on the Iron Throne for a few days while Robert is off on another hunting trip, and in the process decides to grossly overstep his authority and escalate the feud with the Lannisters by having patriarch Tywin brought to King’s Landing for questioning. And in the process of his investigation into Jon Arryn’s murder, he discovers another assumption of society – that a queen’s offspring will have been fathered by the king – may not be true, since the law of genetics tell him that Joffrey and Cersei’s other children almost certainly aren’t Robert’s. And based on what we know, they’re almost certainly Jaime’s, which adds yet another layer to Cersei’s desire to have her crybaby punk of a son installed as king.
And in some of the series’ most entertaining passages to date, Tyrion Lannister figures out how to use the rule of law in the Eyrie against his captors, demanding a trial, even as he knows he’ll ultimately be able to get a champion to fight for him. And as luck would have it, that champion turns out to be Bronn, one of the mercenaries Catelyn befriended at the tavern a few episodes ago, and who – unlike Lady Arryn’s champion, Ser Vardis, whose bulky armor and mannerly fighting style get him killed against the faster, more ruthless opponent. There are unwritten rules to a duel, apparently, but Bronn doesn’t follow them, and Tyrion goes free as a result, to the dismay of Catelyn and her sister.
How much fun is Peter Dinklage having in this role? How great was it to watch Tyrion extol the court with stories of all of his “crimes” – none of them the one Catelyn brought him there to answer for – and be such a charmer that even crazy young Robin Arryn seemed charmed by him? How much fun was it to watch the little comedy duet between the rapier wit of Tyrion and the dull mind of his captor Mord, who had to be walked very carefully into the idea that he would make money by doing Tyrion a favor?
Though the rule of law in Westeros – or characters’ expectations for those laws – gets largely upended this week, the only thing that “Game of Thrones” has conditioned me to expect over these first six hours is a whole lot of entertainment. This was the last of the episodes HBO sent out before the season, and it’s easy to see why they wanted to be sure critics had this one in hand before they wrote their reviews. Exciting, funny, scary, (slightly) tragic… though it didn’t feature every character (no Jon Snow for the second straight episode), it had a whole lot of them, and a whole lot of what’s quickly made this one of the best hours on television.
Some other thoughts:
• This show has so many characters to service, but I certainly wouldn’t complain if every episode paused for a couple of minutes so we could watch Arya train with Syrio.
• And speaking of that, Robb Stark and Theon Greyjoy are still relatively under-serviced, but at least they came together to rescue Bran from those bandits with a grudge against Uncle Benjen, and in the process we got to see a bit of a contrast between forthright Robb and cocky Theon.
• God, Sansa is such a little snot, isn’t she? Frankly, she deserves incest-product Joffrey, doesn’t she?
• Am I right in remembering that this is the first time we’ve heard Jason Momoa say a line in English rather than Dothraki? Whether I’m right or not, Drogo speaks so little overall that, while he often seems like half a cartoon, it had a whole lot of impact when he spoke up at the end here, and addressed Viserys in a tongue the little prince could understand.
What did everybody else think?
God, that was an awesome sword fight. I can’t remember one I’ve liked as much.
Alan, I’ve stumbled across all kinds of stuff I didn’t want to know. Mostly my fault for going to less vigilant comment sections, I know. I don’t envy you having to potentially dodge spoiler bullets every time you post a review.
1. Disgusting, yet graphic and entertaining seen of Dany eating the heart.
2. Drogo technically has spoken English before. He kept saying “no” right before he consummated the marriage with Dany.
3. The ending was amazing, and I can’t wait for the final 4 episodes of the season.
2. I’m figuring that Dothraki, like many languages on our planet, also uses “No” for “No.”
Wasn’t it mentioned earlier (perhaps by Ser Jorah Mormont to Dany) that the Dothraki language lacks a word for no?
Chuckles, no that was “thank you.” They have no word for “thank you.”
don’t forget that czech word for yes is no; i learned this in a delightful fashion while trying to tell some street kids no when they kept trying to put tobacco in a joint–pure comedy, if you were there of course
Actually the Czech word for yes is “ano,” which is often shortened to ‘no, kind of like “yeah,” for yes. Czech for “No” is “ne.”
I’m a fan of Khal Drogo. Anyone besides me annoyed by how underused and underwritten his character is?? So far in the series, even Syrio (whom I also love) has had more to say in toto than the horse lord — they haven’t fleshed out his character at all. I feel like I know more about Danaerys’s slave girls than I know about her husband. Giving him more to say in untranslated Dothraki and two lines in English (common? whatever it is that most of the others speak) didn’t help much. It’s like the writers are telegraphing that this guy isn’t long for the world, so they haven’t bothered to make the effort. Damn.
Great episode. Seriously bummed that my cable company doesn’t play ball with HBOGO.
I know. I’m doubly disappointed given I have Time Warner and figured they’d definitely have it since they share the same parent company. I wish the ads had mentioned it wasn’t available in all markets.
I’m sure they don’t mention it partly to get customers to expect to have HBO GO, and then call their cable company when they don’t have it. Allegedly, HBO GO for Time Warner is in the works.
HBOGo.com I don’t think was ready for the amount of traffic right after the episode. It’s very slow to upload on my computer.
Just FYI “So Drogo winds up fatally burned by the melted gold” Drogo should be Viserys there
Ha, I made a similar error in my recap and I feel better now. [blogs.wsj.com]
Was the confession of crimes an homage to Goonies? If not it should have been, that’s what I instantly thought of.
Ha, I would guess it isn’t, but now that you mentioned it, it was just like Chunk’s confession.
I was thinking that the whole time!
I was hoping I’d get to be the one to make the “Goonies” comparison. Darn you, Tim!
Not only did Tyrion’s confession crack me up, but the smugness with which he exited the castle was amazing. The contrast between his physical stature and his confidence, just as apparent when he strode into that tavern two weeks ago as in this episodes, is a great testament to what being a “Lannister” is all about in this world.
I say the best episode yet, but I wouldn’t be surprised if each subsequent episode tops the previous as it builds toward what I imagine will be an increasingly complex and engaging conclusion.
So many great scenes, but as moments go, I loved the beat between Ned and Arya as Sansa said that she didn’t want someone brave, etc, she wanted Jeffrey. Just a great, fun, telling moment that wasn’t overplayed by the director.
Also, when Ned’s on the Throne, it definitely seems like he’s playing checkers when he should be playing chess. Honorable as he is, it just doesn’t seem like he has the chops to hang with Littlefinger, Varys, and the Lannisters. It really feels like he’s only thinking one move ahead as he addresses the Mountain problem. Maybe the pain of his leg, the loss of his men, and he’s fears for his family’s safety are taking their toll.
I really hate Sansa and Joffrey, but am almost wondering if their performances are too over-the-top / one-dimensional. It just seems they’re made a little too easy to hate.
Finally, I love the Syrio scenes and hoping that Arya graduates to using Needle in practice soon.
My guess is that Joffrey and Sansa are supposed to be that over the top. They are portrayed much the same way in the novel and both of them are pretty unbearable.
I think part of Sansa’s likeability problem is that she has to compete with Arya as the “top Stark girl” in the viewer’s heart and that’s a battle she just can’t win.
Agree. Sansa’s brutality is only eclipsed by Arya’s awesomeness.
On a related subject, Joffrey suddenly making nice right before the scene where Sansa finds out they’re leaving felt a bit forced. I think it may have had more impact if Joffrey had been two-faced with her the whole time instead of having that one scene only to set up the subsequent one.
@Jim: I got the impression that Joffrey was coached to rekindle Sansa’s interest. Otherwise, you’re right, the turn-around seems too abrupt and plot-driven. But if his mom, for instance, ordered him to suck up to the Stark girl for leverage. . . .
Yeah I made the same assumption re Joffrey being coached by his mother, just thought it felt a bit on the nose coming right before the other scene.
Actually he was coached. If you remember about two episodes back when he has the conversation with his mother about how to rule and be a King, she tells him to do “something nice” for Sansa bc like it or not he would have to marry the girl
With Ned, that’s exactly his problem. He does play checkers when everyone else is playing chess. It’s not because he’s stupid. It’s because he’s naive and believes everyone has his code of ethics. That’s what makes his character so compelling and sad at the same time. Also, some of this is touched on with his conversation with Cersei in one of the previous episodes. He wasn’t groomed to lead, he was groomed to follow.
That look between Arya and Ned after Sansa’s comments about Joffrey was priceless.
The Jorah Mormont situation demonstrates Ned’s inability to see the world in shades of gray instead of black and white. While Mormont DID sell men into slavery – which is punishable by death in the north – he is seemingly otherwise a good knight and not an evil man. For Ned, however, the personal character of Mormont and the conditions of his crime were inconsequential (the men he sold were criminals themselves). So instead of creating a lifelong ally through some conditional pardon or even sparing Mormont’s life and allowing him to become a brother of the Night’s Watch to guard the Wall (as is done with many criminals), he refuses to compromise the word of law. In King’s Landing, Ned finds himself in a city of nothing but shades of gray, built on compromise, playing a game for which he is ill-equipped to win.
Loved Arya and Ned’s glance too… and Arya’s ‘Seven hells!’ – equivalent to an adult cursing in our society, I would guess – was a classic moment also.
Zeke, if, as you point out, selling slaves is punishable by death, then Ned’s exiling rather than killing Mormont would seem to indicate that he *does* see shades of grey, and recognized that this wasn’t a man who should die. That doesn’t mean that Mormont can ignore the law, though. In fact, Ned’s belief in the law and willingness to execute it actually make Mormont’s actions worse, in my mind. Mormont could have taken those two men to Ned and expected that they would be punished for what they’d done. Instead, he sold them, indicating that greed motivated him, not justice. Mormont is obviously not full-on evil, not by any means. But there is no requirement that one be full-on evil before he is held accountable for his actions.
I will be interested to see if Ned, with his new power as Hand of the King, is able to mold the political fabric a bit in his own image. Certainly requesting Tywin Lannister to King’s Landing to answer for his crimes will shake things up a bit.
Mormont’s exile was his own decision to flee – not an option offered by Ned. Stark made the trip to Bear Island to chop off his head, but Mormont was long gone. I was wrong about the Night’s Watch. Apparently by law, Mormont had the option to go to the Wall, but chose to run instead.
Mormont was selling poachers, poor people who might have been driven to desperation and killed animals in lord’s forest to feed their families, in any case, they only killed game. They should have been send to the wall where they wouldn’t be worked to death in mines which is probably what happened to many of uneducated northern men as slaves. All that Jorah could have some dough. He raised exploitation of lower class to whole ‘nother level. He deserves death.
Charles – why don’t you just refrain from needing to spoil the motivations of the characters? It’s great that you read the books and all, and it’s very kind of you to edit out a few of the spoilers you were going to post, but FFS, STOP posting analysis of Ned’s and other character’s motivations that you only have because you’ve read all seven or however many books there are. Why do you feel the need to chime in with your two cents that is obviously in contradiction to the idea of NOT POSTING SPOILERS?!
Charles, Clegane is the only one who fits the description of the charge. I will admit that the diaglogue doesn’t do a great job, but everyone in the room knows who the peasants are talking about. He’s not intentionally trying to start a war. House Clegane are bannerman for the Lannisters, so the Lannisters are accountable for their actions as their liege lords.
It’s ridiculous to call Ned a warmonger. He’s fought in a war and put down a rebellion. The war he fought in was for his own survival as well as justice for his brother and father. Putting down the rebellion was just that. In what way has the show made him out to be a warmonger? Yes, he wants revenge for his men being killed but how is it unjust to hold the Lannisters accountable for that? Yes, he is accountable for taking Tyrion hostage but does that justify Jaime Lannister butchering Ned’s men in the middle of the street with no consequences?
Sorry for being a little slow to delete Charles’ comment. Some of these things slip by me.
Once again, boys and girls: DO NOT DISCUSS THINGS FROM THE BOOK THAT HAVE YET TO BE REVEALED ON THE SHOW. That includes not only plot, but MOTIVATION. Let viewers of the show find out things for themselves. Please.
Matt Miller – agree 100% on both points. By all accounts, Ned has lived a peaceful life in the north for the last 17 years or so and it has been established in the tv series so far that he is not a person who seeks out unnecessary conflict and not even suggested that he enjoyed his time at war with Robert, only that he’s very good at it and he felt it was a justified duty as the acting king was nuts and threatening to burn everybody alive (and considering the Arya training scene during which Ned experiences some kind of flashback to battle, I would even conclude that he’s painfully aware of the personal damage that war can have). After the murder attempt/crippling of his son (by Lannisters), the pointless murder of the butcher’s boy (by Lannister command), and the unjust slaughter of his men in the street, I can see Ned being pretty pissed. But his drastic action in response to Lannister bannermen burning and pillaging the countryside was, at least in Ned’s eyes, a reasonable act of justice, not revenge. And, as has been established, he is not a man who compromises his personal actions or resolutions, as members of the council would maybe have preferred. As for the scene with the peasants in the throne room, I also agree that it could have been made clearer that there was absolutely no doubt to anyone present that it was Lannister’s man Clegane committing these atrocities and Ned didn’t jump to any unfounded conclusions.
I agree, I could watch half an episode devoted to Arya and Syrio. I am missing seeing our friends at the wall, but it looks like we’ll be visiting them next Sunday.
I find it interesting to see them giving so much development to Roz, the whore. I find the scenes with her quite endearing and entertaining, but I can’t help but wonder whether the time would have been better spent devoting that scene to some of our more major players. I’m hoping that we get to continue to follow her story once she arrives at King’s Landing. Perhaps she will offer a “commoner’s viewpoint”.
And yes, it seems like HBO Go’s website was not prepared for the traffic it’s receiving…
Totally agree re Roz. I’m just not getting anything out of that storyline at all.
As the producers have mentioned in several interviews, the character of Roz was invented for the series.
She was initially written in only for the one scene with Tyrion in the pilot, and then they were taken with the actress and decided to expand her role.
I personally think that her scenes with Theon have helped add some layers to the depiction of that character.
Considering how ubiquitous brothels seem to be in Westeros, and how many characters have dealings with prostitutes, I think it’s a good choice to have a prostitute with a name and a personality. They’ve hardly overdone her screentime, and they’ve used it to provide background on Tyrion and Theon, as well as Roz.
With all the characters that they need to service, I just find it wasteful to have Roz actually play a part. Yes, whores are obviously a big part of Westeros life, but they’re they’re not important enough to actually warrant this much attention.
I think the Roz scenes are to flesh out Theon, as said above, but also to show a common person’s perspective of events. She is getting herself out of Winterfell now, before it is too late. Whether she’s caught on to rumors of monsters from the north, armies amassing for war that kills more civilians than noblemen, or just wants to avoid the worst of winter, she isn’t sitting around worried about houses or honor or loyalty. She’s a reminder that real people populate the kingdoms behind all the goofballs posturing and fighting over political power.
I can see your point Karenx, but I’d still disagree. There are more important things that deserve more focus than this. I think that the fleshing out of Theon in this scene is negligible and could have been cut for bigger things. Also, it’s called “Game of Thrones” not “Game of Peasants”. The entire concept revolves around the nobility, not the peasants. I’m not saying that to be cruel. It’s just a fact. Every one of the PoV’s revolves around a character with at least some noble blood. The peasants are background.
I don’t know, @MattMiller, there may be a good reason for that scene. If Roz ends up in Littlefinger’s whorehouse, I can see where there’s potential for her to be a bigger part of the plot.
This is carefully worded to avoid spoilers: the books are written through the viewpoints of specific characters, which is why in the next books, these characters serve as the reader’s witness to many, many events related to common people, and their own stories seem to develop very slowly as a consequence. So if the adaptation of the next book is as good as it has been, adding a character like Roz could really help tell this story on TV.
There’s also a lot of speculation that Roz may be taking the place of a different whore who appears in Book 2 and places a significant role in the story.
@Nameless: Actually (and I promise this in no way counts as a spoiler), later books *do* have POV characters whose primary purpose seems to be to give us a glimpse of the effect of the Game of Thrones on the common people of the kingdom. We’re meant to understand how the whole kingdom lives and breathes, and while the nobility provide our first view, it’s not the only view that’s important to the story.
I’ve been waiting for Viserys to die since the pilot. That was awesome!
I love Dany and Khol Drogo!
There needs to be an entire episode devoted to Tyrion confessing his crimes, I could listen to that all day.
Fantastic episode!
Typo in third paragraph. Drogo wasn’t burned.
Ive watched people stabbed in the eye, beheaded, manscaped…every kind of thing. And Ive done it with steely resolve. But tonight, when Tyrion rolled to the edge of the cell at the Eyrie i let out a bloodcurdling scream that shocked our entire viewing party.
Clearly I need to get my fear of heights managed.
That was a great moment! I love how they used that (and the cockeyed camera angles) to show how the floors in those cells are sloped outwards
I knew what was coming but jumped and cringed anyway.
I did too! Brilliant comment.
Curious, what’s the difference between Sansa and Danys? I think when your fate is tied to your marriage and your husband, it’s best when you buy in and go native, which is exactly what Sansa is doing. Unfortunately for her, she’d get a crappy king, but she’d still get to be queen. Given Ned’s almost complete lack of skill at court machinations, I’d rather not have him in charge of my marriage either.
Not what I see, she’s entirely smitten with the selfish little prince, and when given the opportunity to ditch him by Ned Stark, she balks. Yes, she’s young, but think of the heartache he’s already caused her that’s not fixed with trinkets.
I cut myself off…and Dany has taken the opportunity to grow, find her power, Sansa is just mooning. Big difference. I just wish we could see more scenes of marital relations with Dany and husband, curious to see how that’s evolved, but they seem genuinely connected.
But what could Ned get her that would be better than being queen? Ned’s mishandled nearly every part of their sojurn in the south. Outside the security of Winterfell, he’s been exposed, as has the rest of the Stark clan, as horrifically naive about what it takes to succeed at court.
And I think that’s very deliberate. This whole show is a study in power; what it takes to get it, hold it, and what you do once you have it. While Ned Stark is probably the most honorable person in the Seven Kingdoms, he most certainly lacks what is needed to rule effectively.
Gladly — I think anything would be better than being a queen to a cold, selfish, manipulative little shit of a man. Look at the misery of his parents marriage. Power only goes so far; to have your fate tied to a man like Joffrey would make me prefer to be anything else.
This episode was so about the downside of power, and you can see how all the clashes are leading to inevitable, bloody conflict.
Sansa has always been about the romance. When I say that, I don’t mean her feelings towards Joffrey, I mean her feelings about how it’s romantic to be betrothed to a prince and one day be queen. She’s bedazzled by it all and is not really thinking straight. She’s not yet grown so her naievete is understandable.
The difference is that Sansa has seen Joffrey behave like a coward, scar a young boy and be responsible for his death, and LIE to the court, which got her own dog killed. In contrast, Dany has not seen Drogo behave in anything unbecoming to a king– different from her own customs, but not in a small, mean way. Also, I think Dany’s a little more mature by nature, even though she’s not much older. That said, I don’t hate Sansa. I feel kind of sorry for her. She’s in a terrible position, and she’s only a teenager, and she WANTS to believe in a gallant, handsome swain.
Another difference between Dany and Sansa: when Danaerys was thrust into her unwanted marriage, she set about trying to find ways to preserve what little freedom she had and regain some control over her life, which meant learning a lot of new things; she didn’t wait for other people or events to change things for her. Sansa, meanwhile, does all her lessons but not anything else, doesn’t try to learn anything that might be really useful (does she even know how to run a household? We haven’t seen her mother teaching her any of that. Needlework and good posture won’t get her very far), and she expects everything to be handed to her and pouts when it isn’t. She demands — that’s it. How will she ever get any control over her life that way? Answer: she won’t. And she won’t know how to survive, either, if things go badly. Sansa is a disaster waiting to happen, and she doesn’t see it. Worse, she hasn’t bothered to make any allies, not even her nurse, whom she insults. Dany, in contrast, makes allies wherever she can, if subtly at times, and she asks people to teach her. They respect her for that. When has Sansa been smart enough to ask someone to teach her anything that might help her? Never, that we know of. it’s never occurred to her that she might need skills other than the ‘girly’ ones in order to survive some day. And Ned and Catelyn haven’t seen to it, either, which surprises me given the disdain they have for life at the court; you’d think they’d have prepared both daughters more carefully. At least Ned hired Syrio for Arya; but what did he do to prepare spoiled-brat Sansa? Not much. That’s *his* and Cat’s failing as much as it is Sansa’s not to look out for herself.
I literally can’t get the scene of Dany eating an entire heart out of my head. It was so graphic and surreal. Just a crazy scene to show how much she’s adapted to Dothraki ways.
I almost saw it more as how Dany has flourished and grown to realize her own power (not just with the Dothraki, who she’s clearly won over, but also with her own lineage and seeing herself as the dragon rather than Visery) when she’s finally not under Viserys’ control (which goes well with her realization from 1×4 that Visery will never be able to reclaim the throne). I love the last scene where Drogo goes to her side, and they look at each other to agree and confirm Viserys’ death sentence. It’s very powerful stuff.
Gawd, I love this show so much.
For people who have trouble keeping track of houses, here’s a spoiler free graphic that will help. I printed one on 4×6 photo paper and use it as a bookmark.
Sorry, I guess the link didn’t print [hauteslides.com]
I could watch an entire episode of the Imp doing pretty much anything, he is the most enchanting creature.
Sansa and Joffrey deserve each other, she is really an awful twit. I called her character out for that a few weeks ago, and got jumped on by commenters insisting she was doing what was expected of her. Bah. She’s a twit.
Really, how could jolly king Robert Not have noticed that none of his kids resembled him at all? You’d think that incestuous sex would be a difficult secret to keep in a closed environment like a castle.
This show rocks.
Seriously, if George RR Martin had written his grand epic just about Tyrion Lannister instead of the whole Song Of Ice and Fire story, it would have been a much better series.
Well, I certainly would have enjoyed it more, anyway.
Is it unheard of in the Seven Kingdoms for a man to inherit his mother’s hair color?
@Digamma – Blonde hair is a recessive gene, the black hair should have been passed on.
@LJA and @DIGAMMA recessive genes can be passed on, but it would be more like 1 in 4 children with blond hair and the rest with black. Cercei had 1 child with black hair (the child who died–what do you want to bet she or Jaime poisoned him to cause the fever that killed him?) and 3 with blond hair. It’s backward in terms of genetic plausibility. It’s possible, but very unlikely.
@Brandi You’re right, of course, the light-haired gene IS passed on because it is the only gene the blonde parent has to offer, my language in my original comment was imprecise But the *phenotype* would still be dark-haired offspring presuming dark hair is the only gene the dark-haired parent is offering (though theoretically speaking, the dark-haired parent could still have a recessive light-haired gene). For purposes of this show, we can assume Mendel hadn’t done his work yet, and the queen’s blonde children don’t belong to the king.
@LJA Oops. I was wrong, you’re right. The children would all have dark hair unless Robert had a recessive blond gene, at that seems unlikely–at least for the purposes of the show. If he did, then the children would have a 1 in 4 chance of being blond. It’s been a while since I did any reading on genetics, and frankly I’ve never had a decent handle on it.
So, I think it’s safe to assume that Robert’s dominant and recessive genes are dark, and we know Cersei’s are both blond, therefor all of their children should be dark haired with the possibility of blond recessive.
I’d say Robert not noticing is explained by him 1.) not thinking about things too much 2.)being constantly drunk 3.) repressing any subconscious doubts because they’d be too upsetting and inconvenient.
I also doubt Robert has read that huge, boring book that Ned got from Grand Maester Pycelle and is reading the physical descriptions of Robert’s ancestors from. He also hasn’t had his sis-in-law send him a message telling him the Lannisters killed Jon Aryn, causing him to hunt for a motive.
@LJA @brandi
You’re right. We should get the royal geneticists on it right away.
@Drew My thought exactly, lol
Best show ever. I hate my cable company for not letting me watch the next episode NOW.
Yeah it’s been a blast watching HBO for the past month or so and seeing nonstop promos for HBOGO. I’ve known about the service since it started, but at least they weren’t rubbing it in my face.
Where were the direwolves?! In the book Robb’s direwolf, Grey Wind, kicks major wildling ass. The wolves have been really fun to watch on screen. I don’t understand why they were left out :-(
Reply to comment…I assume it’s because the CGI would be too expensive. I think everyone would be on board with more direwolf action though.
Agreed. Skip the dragons — bring on the wolves!!
The writing on this show is really stilted and wooden, and the action sequences amateurish. Best episode yet of a mediocre show with a huge budget.
Feel free to stop watching…
Or keep watching and critiquing, but bring along some examples as well to support your position.
I personally think the writing has been solid (like last week’s conversation scene between the King and the Queen) and the action has been surprising in a good way (Was I expecting a horse to get decapitated last week? No. Was it shocking and horrifying and awesome to watch. Yep.)
This is the second review that you have referenced “The Last Dragon,” and I love you for that.
Who’s the master?
Sho’Nuff !
Interesting casting decision with the guy Bronn killed in the duel. In the book Lysa Arryn chose an older man who had been loyal to her husband as a way of honoring him without realizing it was going to be a difficult fight, and the younger (in the book) Bronn let the old man (still using a shield, and Bonn still not) tire before using his (Bronn’s) speed to win.
Have to agree with Nathaniel that the fight was great to watch. Much more entertaining than the one last week between Jaime and Ned, which is ironic, given the relative stature of the participants in the fights.
I bet it was because minor characters can work on fight choreography much more than the main actors can. They’re going to have a better fights.
Vardis Egan (the guy Bronn killed) was still supposed to be an impressive fighter in the books, even if he was older. It is mentioned at one point as proof of Bronn’s skill that he bested such a famous knight.
Sansa is a snot? Have you been around girls that age, or have nieces/a daughter etc in her mid-to-late teens? I found none of her performance during the episode at all unusual or atypical of someone that age.
As you said though, the scenes of Arya and her tutor are a thing of beauty and a great break from the busier scenes. Wish they can swing a couple more in or that Syrio can be a bigger part of the series.
This was definitely one of the finest episodes of the series.
I cannot believe they took Dany’s Brother out like that!!! I can’t even remember his name (he was such a twit) but I will never forget that scene. A major character with the most gruesome death ever on an HBO show or for that matter any film of recent memory. Just surprised at the audacity to actually show the molten gold cover his head!! Crazy gory… not that that is the reason I watch this amazing show, but still doesn’t hurt…unless you’re the dude.
That wasn’t gory at all. We’ve been much worse before on the show.
Also fastest melting of gold I have ever seen. Haha.
*seen
The best was definitely the clunk when his head hit the floor.
Although that scene was entertaining as all hell, I had a problem with Visery’s strategy. He has been living amongst the Dothroki long enough to know that they are a ruthless people and that a strategy such as his would surely see him dead. I knew that the character was cocky and rather arrogant but I never took him to be an outright fool. In order to stomach the whole thing I’m going to pretend that he had a suicide wish.
he was drunk
@Victory — I think that is the whole point with Viserys’ demise. He was an arrogant, condescending snot that looked down on the Dothraki. He thought they should cower before him simply because he was a Targaryeon. Didn’t he refer to Westors as the greatest civilzation the world had ever seen? It never crossed his mind that these “simple” savages could out smart him. Well, I think the message was delivered.
I thought Viserys’ death was a long time coming, considering how long he’s been hanging with the Dothraki, reveling in his superiority over these ignorant savages. Really, for a wannabe king, he was utterly blind to the political realities around him.
More interesting to me is that, until someone pointed it out on a livejournal post, is that Viserys and Ned Stark are very much alike. They both never hesitate to threaten potential allies who get in their way, blind to the possible consequences, and just bull their way in a straight line toward their goals. They both saw no value whatsoever in playing political games or actually trying court allies. That failing cost Viserys his life, and I fear Ned could find himself in similar straits eventually.
On the other hand, I liked Drogo’s response. “You want a crown of gold? I’ll give you a crown of gold nobody will ever forget!”
He also assumed that their prohibition on spilling blood in the city, and Dany’s loyalty to him, would protect him. It’s indicative of how he’d never really bothered to understand or respect the Dothraki culture properly, just to make assumptions based on bits and pieces.
Alan, Catelyn didn’t befriend mercenaries at the inn, she called upon knights loyal to lords in the Riverlands. Her father Hoster Tully is the paramount lord of that region. Bronn wasn’t one of those knights, but a mercenary who sold Tyrion his room at the fully-occupied inn.
You know, I guess she did hire Bronn and other mercenaries for protection against the hill tribes on the way to the Eyrie.
Can anyone explain then why it was that Bronn fought for Tryion? I’m not getting that….
Bronn and Tyrion befriended each other on the way to the Vale and Bronn is very confident in his fighting capabilities. He KNEW he could defeat any of the knights of the Vale in single combat and he did so because Tyrion is a Lannister and rich.
A Lannister always pays his debts.
And a sellsword always has to worry about where his next gold comes from. They’re a looked-down-on class, who get treated badly even when they get hired to be extra muscle.
This is the only show I look forward to on Sunday nights. I’m not into fantasies, but this show is entertaining. My favorite scenes are of Dany’s world. I look forward to the dragon makes an appearance.
I tip my hat to the producers on their casting of Jerome Flynn as Bronn, one of my favorite characters in the books. He plays the sellsword with just the right hint of sardonic bravado, and it was thoroughly gratifying to see him kicking so much ass in this episode (with all due respect to poor Sir Vardis) and being cool as a cucumber about it all with his line about honor towards Lysa and her despicable son. Basically, my reaction throughout that scene mirrored that of my favorite character, Tyrion – pure, savage glee.
Overall, a great episode – just slightly below last week’s The Wolf and The Lion as my favorite of the series so far.
Reply to comment…
I would love to follow Tyrion and Bronn on the road after this. Those two could do some damage together.
Having not read the books, I assumed that Sansa and Joffrey would end up deciding to stay together against their parents wishes. You know, because they’re a couple of brats.
I figured this would include some graphic scene next week with the two of them foolhardily going at it.
Then some googleing revealed that the actress who plays Sansa is 15. So I guess that’s out.
My question is: Doesn’t her age limit what they can do? Why not cast a younger-looking actress?
Casting Emilia Clarke (23/24) gave them leeway on the scenes with her. Why not do the same here?
My only guess is that the two don’t end up together. This wouldn’t really surprise me as a quick google led me to the info that Sansa and Joffrey are supposed to be 12 and 11.
All the kids have been aged by 2-5 years from what they were in the books.
That’s what I’m saying. If they age the characters, that’s fine. I’m just confused as to why they’d use a 15 year old actress. The two of them are obviously supposed to be old enough to have sex. Because this is HBO, the expectation is that you will see it if they do.
In this case, they can’t. Therefore, I’m instantly inclined to believe they don’t stay together.
Maybe they didn’t plan on people thinking it through, but it took me two seconds.
I haven’t read the books, so I’m quite possibly wrong. In that case, they’d have to keep it off camera. However, that would seem odd seeing as it’s on HBO.
I don’t think they put too much thought into it. Like you said, If they do hook up we just won’t see anything.
The weird thing is, once you think about it, they better have put some thought into it. It’s not like they don’t know the story. They know what’s coming. They worked around it with another character.
Personally, I don’t care for the nudity scenes. I think the better scenes are the ones like the heart eating scene. I understand that as they have the ability to show stuff, so they are going to do it. It’s just not my priority.
you look at this funny. maybe they did think it through, and because they know the story they didnt need an older actress. i didnt finish the book yet, maybe sansa dies very soon, who knows?
or remain a virgin till she meets her true love?
this book/show knows how to surprise you.
Natalie-
That’s my point. I feel that it’s likely that she doesn’t sleep with anyone because otherwise they would have cast an older actress.
Since they knew where the story was going and knew it was on HBO, not casting somebody 18 or older essentially eliminates the possibility for her to sleep with anybody.
Obviously their are no “possibilities” since the storyline is set. But it eliminates the possibility in my mind and that limits how unpredictable the show can be for me.
GUYTC: So why do you google if you don’t want spoilers? :)
I just googled what their ages were at the start of the books and how old the actress is.
It is really hard to google without finding anything out but I managed to do it.
Aging up the children does change your perception of their actions. Sansa as a 13 year old girl educated to be the wife of a lord is more believable than a 15-16 year old girl who might be thought to have a better handle on the situation. Similarly Viserys as a 14 year old Prince in exile since he was 5 makes foolish errors that you think a 20-22 year old young man would make.
BUT you should also remember that in middle ages people were considered adult much earlier, and also they had to mature faster to fit expectations of society. 20yo was a full grown, mature man, 15yo boy was treaten as todays 18-19. I think that actors (and so characters) were aged to make the show more understandable for publicy that is not ‘in’ history matters. They would feel offended that a girl who is 13 and first time bleeding is considered to be old enough to marry and have children, while in the ‘story reality’ it was a common matter. On the other hand, although society expected from children to behave in a mature way, their minds and brains were not formed yet enough. So it was also common that ‘adult’ people were behaving ‘childish’.
A general look into olden tymie history will tell you that they commonly married early in these arranged marriages. Sometimes at ten. So even if you cast some 20 year old and “said” they’re playing 14, I’m sorry…HBO is NOT going to show 14 year olds fucking. Think about it, dude.
They’ve kept mum about what age Emilia Clarke is playing. I knwo she’s supposed to be young in the books but on the show she could easily be playing her own age, or 18.
Sansa tells the queen that she hasn’t “bled” yet in the first episode, so I’m guessing the TV character is around 14, explaining why they would cast a 15-year-old. Dany is supposed to be 17 – she was born after her mother fled, and there’s several references to the timing of the war. I think the show has struggled a bit to match the naivate of the characters they are writing to the need to make them a little older (this is true of Robb, Sansa and Jon Snow. They’ve managed it better with Dany and Arya, partly because the actors are outstanding) for casting/practicality purposes. So it’s still a bit jarring.
In point of fact, even when noble children were married at a very young age, in practice the husbands often didn’t ‘take’ their wives to bed until the young girls were a few to several years older. And the young wives had their own rooms and maids, teachers, duennas, etc. So just because a 13-year-old girl got married off at that age, even before she’d bled, that doesn’t mean she’d lose her virginity immediately. It might take months for her to lose her virginity, maybe a year or more, until her period became more regular and her body could support a pregnancy. Remember that many mothers lost one or more children in childbirth or through miscarriage, and a too-young mother getting pregnant was just as dangerous as a too-old mother carrying, particularly in those times. A year or two makes a big difference: 16 is much safer than 14 or 13, and 19 is better than 16. There’s this optimum window between 18 and 30, and then pregnancy slowly starts to become more of a burden on a woman’s body and takes a higher toll with every year she ages. Modern medicine allows us to stretch that optimum time out a bit, but too young is still too young – and even medieval midwives knew it. So why did people marry off their daughters so young? Among the nobles, it was political advantage of some sort. Among the rest? Economics: getting a daughter married off means you have one less mouth to feed, unless the newlyweds are living with you — but in that case, you have an extra pair of hands to help with the work (the son-in-law).
Some wives, moreover, were more like political hostages, so deflowering them early was less of an issue, though it would eventually have to happen for the marriage to be considered real and any accompanying alliances to be enforced.
i wanted to point out, without spoiling anything, that dany’s transformation is quite fast in the books too. it’s rather a big book, so maybe the fans of the books tend to forget about it, but she has only about 3-4 chapters devoted to her in the first 200 pages. they just awesome chapters, that is all.
Time in the book passes easily, George can note in a sentence they have been on the road for a month and in a paragraph sum up the experience for the reader. It is always more difficult in screen. That is why you can argue Dany had more time to grow into this role and that her brother earned that gruesome death with his behavior.
yes, but the time flies fast in the show too. the only indication for us whether she had enough time, is the time WE spend with the character. and i argue she had actually more screen time than in the books. not that i complain, mind you.
Yeah, her transition seemed fast to me, too, at first. But then I kept reminding myself about how many weeks/months were compressed into each episode, and Alan’s right: Emilia Clarke has been selling the hell out of that character. Go, Dany! besides, Danaerys has from the start looked far more introspective and intelligent than Sansa, who’s simply behaving like any teen her age, no matter how good: moody, impulsive, way too concerned about popularity, and over-the-top romantic as well as unrealistic. Remember that a child’s logic ‘circuits’ in the brain don’t fully mature until age 21 or 22 (add that to raging hormones, and you begin to understand why adolescence is often considered ‘mad’. Sansa is living down to that stereotype, despite her ‘good little girl’ exterior — and when she pouted to Ned that she didn’t want a kinder man, she wanted the one who would give her status, she sounded like every other teen who wanted to be in the ‘in’ group: stupid. Arya has yet to be assaulted by hormones; let’s see how badly they play out in her when they do.
A couple of observations that haven’t come up yet:
1. After last week’s introduction of Lady Arryn as a terrifyingly insane tyrant, it was kind of disappointing that all Tyrion had to do to escape was talk about the law and watch one non-character kill another. Couldn’t she or Baby Buster have just ordered him killed? Who would have stopped it?
2. When a scary dude who hates you says he’s going to give you literally what you want, and his wording is kind of awkward, he usually means he is going to kill you.
1. It was her own decision to accept Court by Trial. If she refused to accept the verdict, she would loose her authority and thus endanger her son’s position as Lord. In book in fact little Lord insited on executing Tyrion, but Lysa Arryn although her madness knew she just couldn’t afford it.
2 – You’re right, he really should have seen that coming.
Also something that was in the book but not at all mentioned in the episode: Ser Vardis was only 2 days away from retirement.
I have a feeling Catelyn wouldn’t have gone along with killing Tyrion after he won the trial. She seemed freaked out by her sister’s craziness when they arrived and said that Tyrion wasn’t to be harmed. I think she would follow the law in this case, as much as it pained her to do so.
Now, whether she could have stopped her sister and nephew is another matter, but perhaps some things just aren’t done, even if you’re nuts.
I wish they had the boy demanding Tyrion be killed, it seemed like he would have. And it would have been a nice touch, to show Catelyn let Tyrion go. I also like the idea that guy was two days from retirement, sucks for him!
Chrissy, I agree. A dead Tyrion does Cat absolutely no good, and further endangers Ned, as Tyrion himself succinctly pointed out to her in the previously episode.
Arya saying “Seven Hells” when Sansa was mooning became my favorite line reading ever.
Was anyone else reminded of Chunk’s confessions to the Fratellis in Goonies during Tyrion’s “confession” in the Eeyrie?
My wife was, she pointed that out during the scene.
With the exception of the first season of LOST, I have never seen a show get better and better from one episode to the next.
Now the scene with Dany taking a bath in the 1st ep makes a lot more sense.
I swear if Peter Dinklage does not win an Emmy for this role there is no justice.
Great episode, they definitely seem to be getting better and better each week.
I was particularly intrigued by the scene with Ned on the throne. We see from the perspective of the farmers how brutal a world without justice is. Gregor rapes and massacres because he can, and who is going to stop him? He apparently did all that just to deliver an insult from the Lannisters to the Tullys, Catelyn’s house.
Ned orders Gregor stripped of lands and title and executed, and orders his Lord, Tywin Lannister, to court to answer for his bannerman’s actions. This doesn’t really mesh with our modern system of justice with a trial, innocent until proven guilty, etc. In the context of their world, however, it is justice–and certainly a step up from doing nothing, which is what Pycelle seems to expect him to do.
Yet, as Alan’s review points out, Ned’s actions are very unwise. Will Robert agree that this was the right thing to do when he gets back? Won’t this just escalate the conflict between Stark and Lannister and bring the kingdom closer to war?
It is a horrible position for an honorable person such as Ned to be put in. Is the kingdom even worth saving? It makes me wonder if there is an alternate universe, maybe one where Ned had the crown to start with, where Ned’s straightforward justice and honor could work.
FWIW, while I think it’s definitely clear that Ned is not cut out to rule in King’s Landing, and I think the show wants us to see Ned’s order of execution against Gregor Clegane as wrongheaded, it doesn’t strike me as such a bad strategic move. By using the King’s authority to order Tywin to come to court and to kill Clegane, Ned transforms a private vendetta between the Starks and the Lannisters into a rebellion by the Lannister’s against the king (assuming they don’t back down). If Ned exceeded his authority and pissed off Robert, the only thing Robert would do would be to kick Ned out as Hand and send him back to Winterfell, which is really what Ned wants anyway.
As Warden of the North, I think Ned has proven that he is a solid and respected lord when he’s able to do things his way. Out of his element and thrown into a treacherous environment, however, his strengths become glaring weaknesses. And considering the effects Cat’s actions had on Ned, I wonder what consideration he placed on the safety of his wife and family when he issued his decree regarding Tywin Lannister and Clegane. I’m assuming he believes she’s safe back at Winterfell, but it still seems a little reckless.
Actually, that brings up something that confused me – do Catelyn and Ned know what’s going on with each other? Is Ned faking it when he says “she didn’t do anything I didn’t command”? It seems like they are out of touch, but people keep saying “send a raven” like it’s easy and common.
@DIGAMMA I think Ned is taking credit for Catelyn’s actions to keep the wrath of the Lannisters and the King focused on him and away from her. He’s doing everything he can to protect her. Abducting Tyrion was probably the stupidest move any character has made on the show. She’s the one forcing the war between the Lannister and Stark families–at least overtly, obviously Jaime and Cersei started it.
King Robert flat out refused to take action against Jaime Lannister despite his crimes, for reasons that were logical for the king. Ned was forced to comply — until he was given the power by of the throne by Robert himself. So he took action. … Can anyone direct me to an explanation of why it’s Ned that forced Mormont out of the realm for breaking the law? He wasn’t the Hand (“forgive me your… Hand”) at that time.
OK, I googled and found the answer, he was sworn to House of Stark.
Saying that Ned is “naive” is unfair. He obviously knew what went on King’s Landing as evidenced by his reluctance to accept the job. His struggles are not about his understanding or awareness but rather that he is a soldier and not a politician. He was able to run Winterfell as a patriarch because its small scale and harsh conditions lended itself to a fatherly caretaker.
When you think about it, Robert is no better at being king than Ned as The Hand. He just escapes to his whores, hunting, and drinking and lets his council run the kingdom. That’s not say a great warrior can’t be a great politician (e.g. Jaime Lannister), but it’s often a conflict of personality that can’t be resolved.
Many want the power, but nobody really wants the day-to-day administration — yet if a monarch hands off that administration to another, it is that Other who is really running things and has the real power. With power comes responsibility, and few care for that. That’s why Robert gave the job of the Hand to Ned: he thinks Ned can be trusted to run things in Robert’s absence (physical or mental), and so he can — but not so much to be politically savvy. Ned resists doing things for political reasons, resists the games that will be played against him even when he refuses to participate. His mistake is in thinking that he can avoid the game and still be the Hand, or that he can avoid the consequences just because he refuses to be political. Ironically, he places himself in more danger by refusing to think politically — but he hasn’t realized that yet. And he really shouldn’t trust Littlefinger EVER, for even the slightest thing — I don’t, and no, I haven’t read the books (I’m speculating, yes?). But nothing good will come of giving Slimy Peter even a little wiggling room. Ned shouldn’t rely on him or anyone else, but he hasn’t figured that out. It might be the death of him yet. And *then* where will his kids be??
For me, Ned is a better king than Robert. Robert is too unconcerned with important matters (like counting coppers). Ned would be far more practical, and is not so easily intimidated by Lannister wealth. He’s fair in sentencing, intelligent, and believes in leading by example. Robert wants no responsibility, and is even more blind to treachery in his court than Ned. Robert seems to be hiding behind his crown like a petulant child, who wants what he wants and to hell with any consequences.
The only reason Ned is acting so rashly is because of his wife and son (imo). The Lannisters tried to have his son murdered, good luck finding any father who wouldn’t react badly to that. And his wife has forced him to be overtly at odds with the Lannisters, by abducting Tyrion.
The only thing about Ned that seems naive is his trusting nature. But he’s growing more cynical with every episode. If it weren’t for the son of Daenerys and Drogo, I’d want Ned to win the Game.
I’m having the opposite reaction, Ned is the character I’m growing impatient with, becauase he is presented as a moral and just man, but really can’t see nuance, and is almost willfully ignoring the political realities of power. Robert is a gluttonous, vulgar man, but he knows what’s up, and how the world works. Sounds cynical of me, but I don’t like Ned’s dogged act.
I can see your point, though, in all honesty I wouldn’t want either of them as king. I just feel that Ned as a ruler would be more concerned with the everyday governance of the realm. He is, however, more suited to provincial rule in Winterfell than for the intrigues of the court. Robert may understand things, but he still seems out of his league in terms of being a king. Allowing the crown to owe such a massive debt to one lord gives that lord more power than the king. It’s plain stupidity on his part.
As I’m reading the book (only just a few chapters now past the tv show since the conversation started) I think they’re both willfully ignorant, and unfit for kingship.
But I still like Ned better than Robert, and Daenerys and Drogo better than either.
er, that should say as I’m reading the book I’m finding them both willfully….blah blah blah
Except, xbrooklyngrrl, that Robert is running the kingdom into the ground and making himself and the kingdom subservient to the Lannisters. He doesn’t know what’s up at all, he’s all bluster.
@xbrooklyngrrl – you are responding with a 21st century sensibility to what is supposed to be a medieval tale. it looks like they’re at least two centuries before Machiavelli, and I’m sure nobody’s ever heard of Sun Tzu. So yeah, you’re way too cynical for the subject matter. Ned, on the other hand, isn’t cynical enough, but he wasn’t raised to be, either: presumably, he grew up in or near Winterfell, not in or near the capital. Different places, different minds, different political realities.
@harumph – agreed. Robert likes what he can do with power (amuse himself) but not what he should be doing to keep it responsibly, which is why he tried to shove that part off onto Ned, and before him, Jon Aryn.
Brilliant, brilliant, brilliant. That is all.
Though Sansa IS a snot, I would not say she deserves Joffrey.
Forgive me, bc I’m a casual viewer. I decided at the beginning, to not stress about all the character names, who was related to who, ect. and just enjoy the entertainment.
Strange things bother me I don’t know why this did, but
did I miss something- why did that man fight for Tyrion and go against his own queen? They showed him laughing at Tyrion before, did he just find him amusing? He kind of shrugged like “why not?”. Was this guy someone more significant I need to worry about or no?
Also, if I didn’t read it here I wouldn’t have known that Dany being impervious to fire meant something, but it clicked. Is there something supernatural/magical about this since their family used to be in control of dragons? Is this something already known in the world?
Don’t hate on me for being so clueless. I promise I’m on the ball with other shows like Mad Men, ect. I just don’t have the energy for this one :)
The man who fought for Tyrion wasn’t one of the queen’s subjects. When Tyrion walked into the tavern and asked someone to give up their room, he was the guy who took the gold. He then joined Lady Stark as a mercenary to help in escorting Tyrion as a prisoner. He and Tyrion became friendly after they were attacked by the hill people.
As for Dany, they haven’t given much info about the dragon blood yet on the show. All we know now is that clearly she has it and her brother did not. But what that means in terms of her, her child, or those eggs is still a big mystery.
His name is Bronn, though I’m not sure it’s been said on the show. He’s the guy who last episode responded to the claim that the Eyrie (the castle ruled by Lysa Aryn, who actually isn’t a queen, despite her weird-looking throne) was impregnable with “Give me 10 good men with climbing gear and I’ll impregnate the bitch.”
I haven’t read the books and was bothered by Dany’s “transformation.” Had she say, discovered she’s the Dragon much sooner, the rapid change is compelling *and* believable, rather than an undeserved but welcome one.
Same for me. I haven’t read the books and Dany’s transformation has been hard to believe from the beginning and tonight it went too far.
Another thing that bothered me is how easily the dwarf (sorry I forget all the names) got out of this situation. No trial? not even him fighting? come on now… I love watching Dinklage so it was kinda cool, but it was a bit hard to swallow
As a devotee of the books (and its really hard not to talk about whats coming up, by the way…) I was exceedingly skeptical when this series was announced. There are SO many characters (many more later in the series than now), and so many subplots ongoing that its hard to imagine even a skilled scriptwriter making it work. Frankly, in the later books the vast number of perspectives and characters has even affected the writing in a negative way, let alone the scripting.
But so far I am very impressed. They trim where they can, combine scenes (Some of the bits of dialogue we have heard dont actually occur until book 2 or 3) where they can, and emphasise the critical moments. I find myself increasingly impressed each episode.
Though, reading through the comments, let me tell you that those who have NOT read the books: well, you are in for quite the wild ride over the next few episodes.
I can’t wait to see the reactions from those who are unfamiliar with the books when some of the proverbial doo doo hits the fans in the next couple of weeks. haha
Another amazing episode. If the last 4 eps can keep up this kind of quality, we’ve probably had the best, or one of the best first seasons of anything ever.
I think Robert is actually quite a compelling character. A portrait of a man who has experienced the loss of a loved one. I love the line of Ned’s to Littlefinger, “…then why is Robert king, and not Tywin Lannister”. I’ve actually been wondering that myself!
Robert, according to multiple sources, appears to have been a fearless warrior and leader of men – Ned’s said it, Robert’s brother has said it as well – who once upon a time experienced a terrible loss; his wife, Ned’s sister whom he describes last week as being “the only thing he ever wanted” to Cersei. In the pilot he says to Ned, “I kill him again everyday” (apparently speaking of the old mad king). It gives us the real motivation for Robert to want to rule the 7 Kingdoms once upon a time, which again, he admits to Cersei: “all the 7 kingdoms couldn’t fill the hole her death left”. As an acclaimed warrior and leader, Robert seems to have been led to the throne by his grief, apparently killing every Targaryan (all but the children) in the name of his dead wife. His vengeful wrath carried him to the crown.
Now, he just tries to pour food and wine into that hole and tries to sooth the ache with as many whores as possible. How else does someone who hasn’t made peace with tragedy deal with loss on a day-to-day basis? It’s perfectly understandable why he can’t be bothered running a kingdom; its never what he wanted in the first place – he just wanted to be Lord Barasteon (sp) and have a happy life with Lady Barasteon. Very compelling – especially if that same wrath buried inside him should somehow be awakened…
The thing about that is that Robert told Cersei in the last episode that he can’t even remember what Lyanna looked like.
When he kills him every day, he’s referring to the Crown Prince at the time, Rhaegar (Dany and Viserys’ big brother) who was the one who Robert says (I think, in the second episode) abducted and killed Lyanna. They actually were not married at the time, just betrothed.
What a great episode (6) and series so far. It’s exceeding all of my expectations, and I can’t wait to see what Tywin Lannister is like (anyone that can produce three f***ed up children like Cersei, Jamie, and Tyrion has to be a piece of work)
I haven’t read the books, so I need all the background information I can get from the episodes themselves. Still, I thing that the Littlefinger narration scenes – this episode helping Ned at court, last episode at the joust – feel really forced and unnecessary. And he imparts as much obvious information (we couldn’t guess by the hidden looks that there was a relationship between the king’s brother and the knight of flowers?) as new information. Kind of messes with the flow of the other scenes, as far as I’m concerned