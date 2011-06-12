‘Game of Thrones’ – ‘Baelor’: Get your head in the game

A review of tonight’s “Game of Thrones” coming up just as soon as I play a game that has the potential for losing fingers…
“But I grew up with soldiers. I learned how to die a long time ago.” -Ned
“The Wire” was often referred to as “a novel for television,” and its seasons tended to be structured the same way many great novels are: slow going in the early chapters as you get to know all the players and stakes, but by the time you get towards the end, all you want to do is keep turning the pages (or turning on new episodes) faster and faster. (It’s why I generally tell “Wire” novices not to sample the series unless they have three or four hours in a row available to sample a bunch of episodes at once.)
“Game of Thrones” is even more literally a novel for television, and these last few episodes have reminded me very much of late-season “Wire” outings. I liked the early episodes a lot, but they had to shoulder a heavy burden of introducing us to this world, these people and all their conflicts and history. We’re largely past all that now (though one of the best scenes in “Baelor” involves yet another history lesson), and now the story can just hurtle forwards, with the tension building and building as we witness one major event after another.
And events in this series so far don’t get any bigger than the execution of Ned Stark.
Wow.
I believe George R.R. Martin has said that he wanted readers to never consider any character to be particularly safe. But, of course, lots of writers say that and then mainly kill off people on the fringes. (Even Robert’s death a couple of weeks ago would qualify, as he was someone who was usually talked about more than he was seen.) But Eddard Stark, Lord of Winterfell, Warden of the North, and the closest thing this sprawling saga had to a central character in its early days?
And “Baelor,” written by Benioff and Weiss and masterfully directed by HBO veteran Alan Taylor, treated the death – and the build-up to it – with the appropriate level of gravity. Even though at this point even many of us who hadn’t read the books imagined something like this was coming, it’s still such a foundation-shaking event that it’s not something to be tossed off. This is big, and it felt big.
It helped that this episode managed to give Ned back a bit of the dignity he’d lost in the last few episodes, where he’d seemed so incredibly naive that there was a LOLCats-style internet meme called Stupid Ned Stark. And it’s not that all his previous decisions suddenly seemed brilliant, but rather that Sean Bean’s great performance and the work of the creative team helped remind us of the nobility and decency of this man, whose insistence on doing things the right way – and foolish but good-hearted belief that others would do the same – led him to that moment where his neck was at the mercy of petulant boy king Joffrey.
That final scene was so gorgeously shot, and the weariness of Bean’s performance and the horror of Maisie Williams’ so perfectly conveyed the emotions of it, even as things seemed so chaotic. In an earlier scene at the Wall, blind old Eamonn tells Jon Snow that the men of the Nights Watch aren’t allowed to have families, because what man could choose family over duty? Jon replies that his father could, but in the end, it seems that even Ned couldn’t entirely. He might have made his bogus confession because of what Varys said about ending the war peacefully, but the way the scene was staged and edited suggests at least part of his motivation was to spare his beloved Arya from seeing him murdered. Whatever his motivation, though, it doesn’t work, because Ned has once again foolishly expected less noble men (or, in this case, boys) to keep their word. He dies anyway, the war continues, and he doesn’t even get the opportunity to publicly cast doubt on the legitimacy of the new king – a king who, unlike his victim here, doesn’t believe that the man who delivers the death sentence should be the one to carry it out.
Ned’s confession accomplishes little. Arya is spared the sight itself by the recruiter from the Nights Watch, but Ned dies, the war continues, and now the best Robb can do with Jaime is to trade him for his sisters.
As you know, I haven’t read the books (and will likely hold off on even sampling the first one until whenever the TV series is done), but I suspect next week’s finale is going to have a lot of ground to cover, even if it leaves many things open for future books/seasons. But Robert’s dead. Ned is dead. Drogo is dying, though the witch could save him. At this point, no one seems the least bit safe, from the characters we love to the ones we despise.
I cannot wait to see how the season ends.
Some other thoughts:
• When I interviewed George R.R. Martin before the season, he said one of the things he’d be curious to see in the adapation was how Benioff, Weiss and company wound up depicting the battle scenes. This week, at least, the answer was “by skipping over them entirely.” In the case of the battle where Robb takes Jaime prisoner, Martin made it sound like the book didn’t really show it, either, but depicted it via Catelyn up on the bluff trying to make things out through the night sky. But it sounds like the earlier battle went on quite a bit longer in the book before Tyrion got knocked out. Ideally, we’d get a few epic, “Braveheart”-level battle scenes at some point, but I also respect the demands of time and budget here. Those kinds of sequences cost a fortune, and they eat up a lot of screen time, and I think ultimately I’d have rather had the time, say, that we spent in Tyrion’s tent the night before the battle, with the mortifying story of his ex-wife, and then whatever it cost to make the execution sequence look as good as it did, than for the episode to have given us one or two long fight scenes.
• Also, the most exciting part of the war stuff in general was the aftermath of the first battle, when Tywin realized he had been tricked by Robb – who had a very good reason for letting the scout go free – and that the majority of the northern bannermen were causing trouble someplace else. Where Ned was, it turned out, best-suited as a follower, his son may just have the necessary fire and brains to be a fine leader.
• Skipping over the battles also gave us time for an extended visit to the Dothraki camp, to show just how ill Drogo is, and how vulnerable Dany has become as a result, even with the very capable Jorah Mormont at her side. And the depiction of the witch’s magic at work – from the blood raining on Drogo and Dany as the horse’s throat is cut to those horrible sounds emanating from the tent – made the long-dormant magic of this world seem very, very real.
• I tend to view casting news as a gray area when it comes to my no-spoiler rules, but I have to admit that I got a big honking clue that Ned wouldn’t survive the season when I learned before the “Game” premiere that Sean Bean had already been cast in ABC’s mid-season drama “Missing.” Sometimes, actors who already have regular series roles will take another job in what’s called “second position,” where they only stay with that job if the original show gets canceled. It’s a way for performers to hedge their bets if they’re not sure of their current job’s future. But none of the Bean/”Missing” stories mentioned it being in second position, and… here we are. Still, by the time we got to this episode, it was pretty clear Ned wasn’t long for Westeros, even before Joffrey got all capricious at the end.
• I don’t know if this was intentional, but our brief glimpse of House Frey when Catelyn went to petition for the army to cross the Twins made that family look a bit like an elderly funhouse mirror version of House Stark, complete with a bastard son sitting around being yelled at.
• Speaking of the Twins, the main titles expanded to include them this week, meanwhile skipping over our visit to the Eyrie. Interestingly, though, the credits have always featured the Wall and the Dothraki homeland, even in episodes that didn’t feature Jon Snow and/or Dany. So it seems that certain locations are always going to be constants, while other corners of Westeros will be ported in and out depending on where the story is.
• Is this the first explicit mention of the Castle Black commander being Jorah Mormont’s father? I figured it out from extra-curricular research back when I was first watching the series, but I can’t remember if he’s ever been referred to on the show as a Mormont, or if the link was clearly drawn in some other way.
• The news that Eamonn is also a Targaryen was fascinating for a few reasons. First, it means Dany’s not the only survivor of the family out there. Second, it suggests that either Robert forgot there was a relative of the Mad King left to kill, or that being in the Night’s Watch really is treated like a form of safe exile – and that Ned might have done okay up there were it not for Joffrey wanting to beat his chest in front of the crowd.
• Bronn is quickly becoming one of my favorite characters. He’s just completely unimpressed by everyone, and/or so confident in his own combat skills that he doesn’t worry about offending people with his unapolgetic lack of refinement.
• Interesting how several scenes this week feature characters talking about what the dead do and don’t hear, with Tyrion insisting that he’d know if Shae wept for him if he were to fall in battle, while Robb dismisses Theon’s talk of songs being sung for the 2000 fallen bannermen because “the dead won’t hear them.”
For the next-to-last time this season, let me remind you that we are here to discuss the show AS A TV SHOW, and not just as an endless series of compare/contrasts with the books. If you want to bring up events from the books that have already been depicted on the show, that’s fine to a degree, but anything – plot, backstory, motivation, what have you – that has yet to be revealed on the show itself is absolutely off-limits. Any comment containing anything I find even remotely questionable will be deleted. Period.
What did everybody else think?
The last scene…just his breathing…the one comfort that Arya was spared…beautiful and haunting.
Thank you. We now return to your regularly scheduled program …
Yes, I was pleased by the way Ned handled that with only a look. So much in their two faces. Surprisingly, I started out being so very much more interested in The Killing and saw Games as only a placeholder before Treme came on, and now the positions are reversed: Games is doing a much better job at keeping my attention, and The Killing is all fog, little substance. Which is not to say I’m going to take a huge chunk out of my free time and spend it on Martin’s massive books. Still not likely. But Games has been well done, and that needs acknowledgment, whereas I really wanted to like The Killing and Mireille Enos’s performance in particular, but they’ve made her character do stupid things and hugely underwhelmed us with the glacial pace of the mystery unraveling and not much character revelation in between. Hugely disappointing.
That said, I see a real problem with the way suthor Martin is willing to throw away any and all characters who might be thought of as the leads or protagonists. True, war is merciless and takes many, but if it’s really true that in GoT we never know who’s going to die next and he’s willing to sacrifice every last person we might care about, there’s no point in getting invested in any of the characters — or in the story itself. All his willingness to surprise accomplishes in the end is to distance us from everyone and everything, and I don’t see a reason to waste my time if there’s no one I can root for throughout the series. I may skip the next season entirely if I hate how this one ends. That’s no way to attract viewers. And perhaps that explains why Martin’s work is such an acquired taste, and why I still don’t seem to have really gotten one for it.
Problematic.
I never can understand this. How does knowing someone could die keep you from caring about a character? It doesnt make their actions/motivations/relationships any less meaningful.
Webdiva,
I agree with you on one level, but not another. On the one hand, I don’t think it weakens my ability to invest in characters and relationships just because any character can be killed. In fact, I feel more attached to characters when I know my time with them really might be finite, than when I believe they’ve been provided blanket protection from up on high by the writers.
That being said, my concern with Game of Thrones in particular is that I’m not entirely sure who I’m invested in now, if anyone. I think Tyrion, Catelyn, Arya, and a host of others are great characters and I love them AS characters… but Ned is the one I cared about. Ned is the one I didnn’t simply enjoy or appreciate, but who I was emotionally invested in. When I think about why I’ve felt this incredible adrenaline surge watching the show over the last 3 or 4 episodes, it’s not simply that I wanted the Starks to beat the Lannisters and take the Iron throne — it’s that I wanted them to do it in time to save Ned. Great dramatic storytelling is about inducing hope and fear in your audience; and with Ned gone, I’m not sure there’s anyone else I can hope and fear for to quite the same degree. The first season of the show has been tremendous enough that the writers have earned some good will from me. And Ned’s death DID feel organic and appropriate, and also contributed to a mindblowing hour of TV. For that reason, I’m going to give the show the benefit of the doubt, and trust that it can make me emotionally invested in these other great characters. I just hope it happens sooner rather than later.
Is it better to have loved (fictional quasimedeivel characters) and lost than to have never loved at all?
I get the feeling that characters are being thrown away simply for the sake of surprise. Those of you who like Martin’s story will defend him regardless, but I just don’t buy it. The only thing keeping me watching is the level of the performances and the high production values — it ain’t the story. Sorry, but it’s true.
It’s not like I expect that only a few will die, and that may include a character or two that I like; I could deal with that. No, the impression I get is that Martin is willing to throw away *ALL* the characters I like and is deliberately making it difficult for me to be invested in anyone. Why watch, then? I don’t really care who eventually rules Westeros as I’m really not into ‘high fantasy’ or whatever this genre is, so that alone isn’t enough to keep me. I want a story that makes sense and doesn’t insult my intelligence, with great performances, high production values, and at least one character I can care about throughout the story. You kill off everyone I do care about or make it look like all of them could go, and continuing to watch becomes pointless. It means nobody decent can survive, and I reject that out of hand. I’ve already made the argument that I don’t believe nobody could be both ethical and smart and still survive, values mostly intact, so I won’t start that again. But it’s still a factor for me. Any script that makes it impossible for even one decent person to make it is horribly cynical and really *does* insult my intelligence. Like I said, if people are still being stupid in the season finale or the story treats me as if I were stupid, I won’t come back next year.
Webdiva,
I always view story changes in terms of artistic purpose. What is the point of this sudden event or this character dying. If it is just to gain an emotional scene in the reader/watcher, then ok, but how does that death affect everything else in the story? George Lucas before Star Wars said that it was very easy to inspire emotion in the audience–just put a cat in the blender. He didn’t care for audience manipulation; everything had to follow the story and have a meaning. The meaning of Ned’s death is the theme of the high cost of sticking to one’s ideals in a dangerous and treacherous world. Ned’s immovable honor and morality got him killed. He was blind to the machinations of court, blind to the very practical and level headed villainy of court council who just wanted to survive. He was the noble Knight of Samsa’s stories, and just like her, fell into a trap of reading history badly. So that got him killed. Martin seems to be advocating a realpolitik instead of high idealism. Maybe he would not go to war with Libya.
That’s what I took from the death. For me, any story development/character development in good art and entertainment has a purpose/theme/vision. That’s why I read critics who can spot them and elucidate them.
Ok I don’t think I can wrap my brain around you not caring about the story. So even if the story sucked you would enjoy it as long as the costumes and sets are good enough? That can’t be right. Also 2 “good” characters have died. That’s hardly a majority of the cast. You don’t care about Arya? Bran? Rob? Jon Snow? Danerys? There are a ton of sympathetic/decent people and they’re alive. There are also a few characters(Drogo,Tyrion,Jorah,Bronn) that aren’t simply evil people. Out of 30 something characters there really haven’t been too many deaths.
Also, sorry, the comment above (made by me) is not by the same Alex that has been replying to Webdiva. Sorry about that, should have checked the names before I posted.
What part was a spoiler? I only said that the death of a father is the defining moment in lives of his children. That isn’t exactly a spoiler.
I gave no specifics or even hints at anything at all. I just took exception to Webdiva saying Ned’s was a throw away death done for shock value when it is anything but.
I’m not sure what I could have possibly spoiled but sorry in any case.
My, the way people are so willing to read into my comments things I didn’t say still surprises. Please: pay more attention to what I actually did and didn’t write instead of jumping to conclusions or putting words in my mouth. When did I say that I loved Ned Stark’s character?? On the contrary, it annoys me that he kept his silence on the whole incest business, even to Robert, who should have been the first to know even before the evidence was conclusive – and he stayed silent to the end, even though he should have known that all promises would be void and he was going to die anyway. Apparently you missed my comments on previous episodes, because it annoyed me that Ned did a number of stupid things earlier that struck me as naive even for someone who knew he would be outmatched at court yet was such an able field marshal in war (which to me means he had to know at least something about strategy, since it’s not all about brute force and numbers all the time). If anything, it’s far more Sean Bean’s acting in the part and much less the character given him that made me care about what happened to Ned. And I never said I didn’t expect him to die — I did. Nor did I ever assume this was a story about one man, or write anything that would logically lead you to conclude that. Quite a lot of assumptions there.
What I actually said this time is that I have the growing impression, for whatever reason, that Martin not only is willing to kill off everyone I could care about but probably will do exactly that, making it difficult for me to be invested in anyone because I don’t expect anyone I like to last through the end of the story. the fact that only two supposedly ‘good’ people have died so far does nothing to mitigate that impression. Which leaves only characters I dislike, and that removes a lot of the incentive to keep watching.
Moreover, I don’t consider realpolitik and good strategy on one hand and ethics on the other to be mutually exclusive, even in the mercenary scenario that Martin and the showrunners present to us. I won’t rehash that entire discussion here; you can go back and read it, if you like, or not. But arguing points of view with me that I never expressed is useless and off the mark.
@anonymous – no, the costumes and sets are not my highest priority, although I think high production values do count overall; how convenient you overlooked the part where I mentioned great performances and characters I can care about. And you missed the points I just made above to Mycull.
Webdiva: Well, you’ve obviously got a strongly held POV and more power to you for expressing it. Might want to think about whether ‘tude like “those of you who like Martin’s story will defend him regardless” is really helpful.
YMMV, but I found nothing at all surprising about Nedd’s death. It struck me as the tragic ending of a man whose very virtue becomes a lethal flaw, not only for him (in the most literal way) but his entire family. He is a deeply honourable man. And he’s put that honour in the service of a deeply dishonourable man, and a world that he no longer has any place in.
WEBDIVA said: “All his willingness to surprise accomplishes in the end is to distance us from everyone and everything, and I don’t see a reason to waste my time if there’s no one I can root for throughout the series. I may skip the next season entirely if I hate how this one ends. That’s no way to attract viewers.”
—
Ultimately there’s no right or wrong answer to this. People like what they like and dislike what they dislike. That said, I find the last sentence in the above quote to be interesting. Because clearly, Martin’s style attracted enough readers (not precisely viewers but you get what I’m saying) to become a very successful book series. And The Wire took a similar “no character is bigger than the story” approach to become the most critically-acclaimed television series ever. Just wanted to point out those things.
Webdiva: I will say as someone who does strongly care for this series and has an understanding of what you are thinking when I got to that point in the novel it was even more unbelievable as Ned had the most POV chapters of everyone from the book and his death scene wasn’t even done from his POV but from Arya’s and was as Chris mentioned given the possibility, just the slightest of hopes that Ned lives because she does not see the act committed. But now having a perspective of this series in a larger view the Story told in Game of Thrones is only exposition of the far grander tale that is woven as A Song of Ice and Fire. His death was there to know the stakes in this world are for keeps and this was never Ned’s Story he was just our entry point, his and Robert’s story was of their rebellion against the Mad King. Wait for the rest of the events that occur to setup what is to come. People live in this series as long as they are important to the outcome and this story isn’t confined to realpolitik of King’s Landing….
Webdiva: It makes very little sense to say all this business about killing everyone off just for the heck of it based on what we’ve seen. Maybe if you’ve read the books it makes sense? But in the show, I don’t know who you’re talking about.
Ned and Robert have died out of the particularly important characters, and Robert’s death was -vital- to the plot, so you can’t say that was just for shock. If you’re basing this feeling that anyone could be killed just for shock value and plot be damned based on Ned, I’m sorry, but that’s ridiculous. For one thing, you can’t assume a trend based on a single event, but more importantly, Ned’s death clearly has much more to it than shock. I mean, the story so far has been building to this point for weeks based on his decisions and their consequences. Ned’s death basically sums up the whole premise of the show so far, that respecting honor and duty don’t mean you’re going to win. It might prove that anyone can die, but not that it will be just for the shock–the story was clearly served by his death.
As to the original comment, some people might feel that the possibility that anyone could die lessens their connection, but not me. If you don’t know who’s going to die ahead of time, how can you choose not to feel for them because of it? I’ll continue to watch and enjoy the characters I enjoy, and if they die, I will be sad, but that’s how stories work.
@WebDiva: Without getting into anything specific enough to constitute a spoiler, I can say as a reader of the books that your impression is mistaken: there are a few major sympathetic characters I’m 99.9% certain Martin won’t kill, at least not before the climax of the entire series — and if some of them die then, they’ll die heroically, not tragically in the way Ned did. I’m not going to say who, because that would be a spoiler, but suffice it to say that several members of the current cast will be with us through at least five seasons of the show, should it run that long, and they won’t all be the ones you love to hate. As the younger characters grow, you’ll likely find many of them more likable than you do now, as well.
Also, it sounds like you might have missed the real reason Ned warned Cersei before telling Robert about her incest: Robert would have executed not only Cersei, Jaime, and Joffrey, but the innocent 12-year-old Myrcella and 9-year-old Tommen, as well. Ned couldn’t bear to have their deaths on his conscience.
(I know we haven’t seen much of the Cersei and Jaime’s younger children, but they were in Episode 2, laughing delightedly at Tyrion’s jokes over breakfast. The fact that the little ones are fond of Uncle Tyrion, while he and Joff cordially loathe one another almost as much as he and Cersei do, serves as shorthand to distinguish them for their vile older brother.)
Webdiva: Hopefully it’s becoming clear after the finale, but you are absolutely right not to care who sits on the throne. The story at its heart is about the futility of war and caring who has power, when you should focus on what is important: family, friends, life, and of course knowing what danger you should be fighting. It does feel when Ned dies that there is nowhere for the story left to go or no characters left to care for, but the story does indeed live on without him.
“I don’t really care who eventually rules Westeros as I’m really not into ‘high fantasy’ or whatever this genre is”.
Webdiva, if that is your opi
nion, and you’re really not into ‘high fantasy’, then you are really watching the wrong show, and should stick to The Killing. You seem to be knocking not only against the production of the show, and HBO, but mainly against Martin. How could you fault an author for what and how he writes? As you say, maybe he is an acquired taste. You have not acquired a taste for his books and therefore for this show. So your opinion would be always against what is portrayed. You really need to watch something that will satisfy you completely and make you happy. I hear ABC Family has some good shows you may like; and Lifetime is always good. Don’t watch Games and then you have to spend AT LEAST a half hour writing about it, cause I then tend to feel your pain and you make me sad. I didn’t come here to read about 5 paragraphs of your sadness and disappointment about George Martin’s writing. Sorry.
Just an incredible episode, I’m still in shock!
Well, I’m not jumping up and down as I saw this coming, but when I saw the ending I did think, ‘So, the heads have begun to fall. I wonder who the next domino will be.’ Not that it wasn’t well done, for it was.
Amazing high drama. I pretty much needed a defibrillator by the end, my heart was beating so erratically.
As much as I hate Cersei, and I really do, I have to give her credit for being horrified at her impetuous son’s decree for Ned’s head. She looked as horrified as Sansa next to her. I haven’t read the books, but I imagine Cersei understands in that moment just how unsophisticated and unfit her son is for the throne. Hopefully with that decision, Joffrey signed his own death warrant.
I can’t believe they can wrap it up in one week. Is next week’s episode extended beyond an hour by chance?
The preview for Treme said it was on at 10:15 next week…so looks like we’ll get about 70 minutes of show…can’t wait, incredible television!
Spare no pity for Cersei — she’s an idiot for not knowing that a) her son would immediately kill Ned Stark the moment Ned ‘confessed’ and b) that she’d be able to keep any control over her brat once he was made king. She should have seen both things coming.
My real question here is, how did Varys not see this coming? Or did he?? And if he did see Ned’s execution coming even if Ned ‘confessed’ then what’s Varys playing at? I don’t buy for a nanosecond that the realm is his real concern, or he’d have conducted himself a bit differently.
Webdiva–the point is that they all (cersei, varys, that idiot littlefinger, grandmaester “flash” pycelle) think theyre in charge and gettin’ it done and watching their best laid plans come to fruition.
Then Joffrey screws them all by upending the board. The whole point is that they all realise a) none of them are all that and B) joffrey is uncontrollably dangerous.
Webdiva–the point is that they all (cersei, varys, that idiot littlefinger, grandmaester “flash” pycelle) think theyre in charge and gettin’ it done and watching their best laid plans come to fruition.
Then Joffrey screws them all by upending the board. The whole point is that they all realise a) none of them are all that and B) joffrey is uncontrollably dangerous.
So what you’re telling me is that every single one of them really was that stupid. Charming.
I loved that scene too. And As much as I hate Cersei, it was refreshing to see her have some sort of emotion that wasn’t smug contempt. With Joffrey tho, I think she was more upset because she ultimately wanted to establish some sort of stability. When Joffrey killed Ned, she knew that he had just made peace with the Starks impossible. FOREVER.
Actually, if you read the books? Someone did see this coming and some, but that’s all I’ll say. I’m sure the non-book readers will find out in due time.
Er… before a book reader argues with me over this, I think there were pretty good implications that Joff had people influence his decisions on all sorts of things. Nothing explicit, but by the later books, I felt less and less like Joff’s decision was completely out of the blue. Part of it is his own cruelty, but not completely.
You never know who might be whispering to Joffrey so no, Webdiva, I wouldn’t say they were all that stupid. It’s just that there might someone in their mix that’s playing the game with different goals than the others.
Joffrey is just the sort of guy who’d be tempted by “they don’t really think you’re the king, they just think you’re someone they can control… show them by doing X, Y and Z or you’re pretty much just a momma’s boy” (except with far more subtlety of course).
The thing here is that despite different people being clever, it’s HARD to be in full control where there are other people equally smart who want different things. And yes, Varys and particularly Cersei did not do well in this particular round of the ‘Game of Thrones’. The Barristan bit is another one IIRC, though Cersei did always want that to happen to honor Jaime.
You never know who might be whispering to Joffrey so no, Webdiva, I wouldn’t say they were all that stupid. It’s just that there might someone in their mix that’s playing the game with different goals than the others.
Joffrey is just the sort of guy who’d be tempted by “they don’t really think you’re the king, they just think you’re someone they can control… show them by doing X, Y and Z or you’re pretty much just a momma’s boy” (except with far more subtlety of course).
The thing here is that despite different people being clever, it’s HARD to be in full control where there are other people equally smart who want different things. And yes, Varys and particularly Cersei did not do well in this particular round of the ‘Game of Thrones’. The Barristan bit is another one IIRC, though Cersei did always want that to happen to honor Jaime.
I don’t think Varys saw it coming. If you believe his statement that he only wants peace, then he wouldn’t have wanted this. If Ned goes to the wall, then maybe Robb ends his invasion and some semblance of peace returns. Now with Ned dead, I can’t see Robb turning back now. Also I wonder if Cersei knew at the time of the execution that Robb captured his brother…
On Varys: Don’t forget the scene with him and Ilyrio down in the dungeons with Arya listening in. Ilyrio says Dany and the Dothraki aren’t ready for war and wants Varys to do what he can to slow the developing war. Obviously the goal here is for Westeros to be in all out warfare once Dany is ready to invade. So in that sense Varys would want Ned’s life spared to allow for more time. Varys indeed does represent the realm… for those who feel a Targaryen ruler is best for Westeros.
@Delheru – I’m not saying I didn’t see that coming from Joffrey, because I certainly did – his cruelty showed itself quite adequately in the encounter with Arya and the butcher’s boy. But it’s hard to believe that both Cersei and Varys never once considered that the brat would be spoiling to assert himself and his own vanity the moment he got the crown. Particularly when at least one counselor kept harping on the ‘cost of treason’ to them all. Really? They never thought the brat would seize on that?! Please.
And it seems to me that there are plenty of people at court who are clever, but not really smart. As in, not enough real long-term thinking, no thinking about how their plans might go awry, believing their own PR, and believing things can’t help but go their way once they’ve put a plan into effect. Fat chance.
“And it seems to me that there are plenty of people at court who are clever, but not really smart. As in, not enough real long-term thinking, no thinking about how their plans might go awry, believing their own PR, and believing things can’t help but go their way once they’ve put a plan into effect.”
Not at all. You’ll find out next season that there’s a few people who have plenty of long term plots or at least foresight. What they introduce to you in the first season/book is just the very tip of the iceberg. Honestly, book one is just an opening for what’s to come. Once you get into the rest, you realise that it was just a very long exposition.
I loved as a reader getting to see everyone’s reaction something you don’t get from a singular point of view and found it interesting everyone in the small council looks shocked other than Littlefinger. The rest of the council just assumed a 14 year old boy would listen to her Mother. Oh Cersie is in for a rude surprise as she finally thought she had the power with her son as the her puppet on the throne and didn’t realize what a complete invalid of a little snot she has created in Joffrey…
@Ryan S:
I’m not sure that doesn’t fit with Varys just serving the realm. He can keep a foot in both camps and might be able to make a Targaryen invasion as painless as possible, if he has influence in that camp. Or you could be right and it shows that he’s straight up intriguing for Dany to cross the sea.
I don’t think Ser Ilyn would have carried out that execution on just Joff’s say-so — someone on the small council intended that outcome. The smart money is on Littlefinger; he hated Ned, and he’s Ser Ilyn’s paymaster as well as the Gold Cloaks’.
It’s been strongly implied that the real players in the game are Littlefinger and Varys, while everyone else in King’s Landing — Ned, Robert, Cersei, Grand Maester Pycelle, and Joffrey — is a piece in their game. I think Littlefinger just won a round in his game with Varys; Varys may truly want peace in the realm, but Littlefinger, the clever opportunist, might hope to rise higher and faster with the realm in chaos.
I think they’ve called him Commander Mormont before, but they never made a big deal about it. Also, minor correction- Aemon not Eamonn.
They did mention that the commander was a Mormont, but I figured it was just another case of an uncle who didn’t inherit going to the Wall. Never did I think a head of house would go there. If Jorah was exiled for dealaing in slaves and humiliating his house, what on earth did his dad do to be sent to the Wall??
I’m not sure if explaining it would be considered a spoiler so I just won’t say anything.
Not a spoiler, Bear Island is not a very rich land, as Jorah explained to Dany on the ride, he married the wrong woman who wanted riches he could not afford, his father Commander Mormont, in an act of kindness gave the lands to Jorah and took the Black. Based on the descriptions of Bear Island, the Wall might be a nicer place to live.
@tkerwin, people tend to get really upset about stuff that isn’t explicitly said or shown in the show.
to add to what tkerwin said, there was a time when the sworn brothers were not all criminals. for instance, the lordling who rode out in the prologue volunteered for service.
Also, life in command of the Wall is not very different from life in command of Bear Island. Commander Mormont probably took the black just so he could socialize more.
Tyrion calls the Commander by name EXTREMELY quickly when they are at The Wall back in Episode 3. Believe me, I only caught it on my 2nd viewing and then had to use subtitles to confirm it…
It wasn’t important to know the connection between the two Mormonts back in Episode 3. There were too many other characters being introduced and plotlines developed to suddenly (and awkwardly) establish a relationship between two minor characters that won’t even be relevant this season. Unlike readers of the book, HBO viewers don’t have the benefit of the handy reference guide to all the characters and families at the end of each volume. They have to decide what info is vital, and ignore the rest.
I happened to pay attention for the commander’s name because I wanted to do an IMDB search and see if it was the same actor who played the grizzly dad in Braveheart (it is). So I did hear him called Mormont, and assumed he was Jorah’s father.
I didn’t much care for the Ned character, so while Im rather shocked, I figured HBO would wait till the 2nd season, Im kinda glad to see other characters take his screen time.
Say what.
AGREED. I can’t believe the love for such a bland one dimensional character.
The final scene was beautifully staged. Actually, pretty much everything in this was visually slick even in comparison to the rest of the season. Last week’s episode was probably the most tightly plotted, but I think this one was the prettiest.
Agreed. Obviously the final scene was gorgeous but so was the opening scene and the scene with Catelyn on bluff waiting for Robb to return.
Ever since I read of Ned’s death in the book, I have been waiting to see the various reactions from blog followers. My only problem with the scene, both in the book and in the series, is that Ned had plenty time to yell out something between the time Joffrey calls for his head and when he dies, yet stayed silent. How much better off would Robb, Renly, or Stannis be if he’d yelled “Joffrey is Jaime’s bastard! a child of incest!” or something along those lines? And to just give up and die without a fight seemed out of character for such a strong warrior, but maybe it was his honor that held his tongue and hand. Come to think of it, this may be the first time I can remember honor being used as a negative character trait.
The problem with that would be that Joffrey might take his revenge on Sansa or Arya. The whole reason Ned bends the knee is that he can’t bear to condemn his daughters to death and/or torture.
Very true, Ser. That could very well have been his motivation for keeping quiet.
We saw honor portrayed negatively in Tyrion’s trial by combat — quite explicitly at the end.
Lysa: You do not fight with honor!
Bronn: “No… He did.”
The main comfort I, a multiple-time book reader, took from this episode was the interplay with Ned and Yoren at the Great Sept. Since Ned’s execution in the books is told in a chapter from Arya’s POV we dont know how Yoren found her, just that he is there to offer her an odd sort of support.
Having it shown that Ned saw her and sent Yoren to get her…and then waited to bow to the sword until she was no longer visible…it makes me feel that Ned did get some comfort in knowing that he was able to rescue one of his daughters in those last moments.
I am also seriously delighted that one of my favourite scenes–Jon discovering who Aemmon really is–made it to the screen.
The Aemon/Jon exchange was wonderfully acted. You could feel his entire bearing transform as he talked about the pain he felt at not being able to help his family. He briefly changed from a feeble old man to A TARGARYEN WHO WILL *NOT* BE IGNORED and then back to a feeble old man at the end. Very, very stirring stuff.
I’m curious why Jon discovering Aemon is such a big deal, particularly because I’ve heard others say that on other sites now. I haven’t read the books, so is there a non-spoilery way to explain it? Is it clear that it was a big deal to other non-readers? Or is it simply the fact that Dany thought she was the only Targaryen that makes it important?
Kitty – the Targaryens were a BIG DEAL, just under a generation ago, and had held that status presumably for centuries before that. But at the time of “Game of Thrones”, there isn’t even a whisper of the Targaryen name left in the seven kingdoms. Hence why it’s important.
To answer Alan and your question. Nobody forgot about Aemon. To pledge yourself to the wall really does mean that you give up all other familial connections.
The reveal of Aemon being a Targaryen is just to illustrate the depth of the Night’s Watch vows, than to add another wrinkle to the succession of the throne.
The other thing that was in the show, but you may have to watch that scene more than once to see, is that Aemon COULD have been king. He mentions how his brother served as King when Aemon passed it over.
It’s a great contrast. We’ve seen all season all of these characters try to gain power and scheme to become King…and here in Aemon we see someone who passed.
The only other one we’ve seen come close to making that same choice is Ned…when both Jamie and Robert mention that he could have had the crown. And while we’re now sure he’d have been a terrible King, it seems like Aemon would have been a good one, and some of the war and death that we see now go back to choices made very long ago.
I, too, took the scene to be a case of illustrating just what it meant to go to the Wall, what the real sacrifice involved was. It may be that Aemon came to his wisdom only after long years on the Wall, and that he wouldn’t necessarily have made that good a king, either, though it certainly looks as if he wouldn’t have been mad (didn’t it ever occur to them that inbreeding might have been responsible for that madness? It sure occurred to me).
And I think that instead of “… the men of the Nights Watch aren’t allowed to have families, because what man could choose family over duty?” Alan really meant the opposite: what man could choose duty over family? (perhaps too many late nights writing columns there, Alan)
Onather note about Maester Aemon is that when one is learns the ways of the Maester you drop your surname…
What’s funny is when Ned died I shouted at the TV “holy crap, they killed Stringer!” I thought it was so Wire-esque of them that I was waiting to see George Pelaconos’ name pop up in the credits. Then I remembered it’s an adaptation; duh, it’s already been written in a book that way… an fantastic, all-around episode!
this scene came alive on TV. it is heartwrenching in the book, but i believe it was all from Arya’s POV. here…they writers and director added so much more by placing us in Ned’s head…before he finally loses it.
don’t read the response to Damien’s comment the post immediately below this one to avoid any spoilers, namely the one made by Terry…
In retrospect you can see the way the way Martin and the writers have used the last 4 episodes to groom Robb’s character to take over for Ned. Geez that kid’s grown some cajones, eh?
Gee, thanks, Terry. That isn’t a hint that spoils things for non-book readers at all.
nice spoiler, Terry. Vague and somewhat non-specific on the surface, but given the particular post your comment responded to, still a @#$*&^^% spoiler…
no offense Terry, but I really hope your comment is deleted as soon as possible.
Cojones, por favor. And I really wish we’d seen more of Robb in previous episodes so that we understood how this transformation came about, because I really don’t. Sure, I like the character and hope he, at least, will survive (though with Martin, who knows), but I’d like his sudden adulthood and wits not to be a fait accompli just thrown in my face. There is a point at which condensation really does *not* serve the viewers.
The sense i got even in the books with Robb was that he was learning everything as he did it on the fly incorporating what his father had told him. It is part of what makes his journey impressive he is set up as a young general who conquers as he learns. There are examples of such in actual history (Alexander the Great) it is not all that far fetched
Not sure why people think this is a spoiler. From the perspective of a non-reader, it was pretty obvious to me that Robb was coming out from Ned’s shadow.
RE: skipping the battle, the book is from a certain few characters’ perspectives, none of whom were present and conscious for the battle.
Also, I noticed the opening credits moved Michelle Fairley’s credit ahead of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s. With Bean and Addy gone, I wonder if that means the producers/actors’ agents decided to give her top billing next.
Actually Tyrion was conscious during the battle and fought surprisingly well in the book. Its a shame they skipped over it.
I agree. Showing Tyrion being trampled like a fool instead of doing battle reasonably well annoyed me. I believe Tyrion even got in a kill or two before Bronn saved him.
“Trampled like a fool?” It wasn’t his fault he got trampled. In the book, Tyrion does get to fight, yes, and he even manages to capture a knight who tries to kill him, but he winds up injured all the same, so the end result isn’t really all that different.
2 notes:
1) Both leads gone before the last episode of the season. Wow.
2) My TiVo shows Treme starting fifteen minutes late next week, so I think the last episode runs more the 1 hour.
Nope. Treme is late due to a 15 minute True Blood preview.
Alan, I wonder if you could comment on fans of the show who have decided that after an event like this that they have no interest in watching further?
I have seen this position being taken various places online. Perhaps not surprisingly I haven’t seen it in the comments here though, as I suppose the kind of people reading your reviews and commenting on them aren’t the type to simply abandon a show because a main character died.
Mike, i never read the books, and i’m going to keep watching the show. But I’ve officially just been slapped in the face with the fact that this isn’t a normal tv show where i can come to watch my favorite characters each week. And to not fall in love with any of them cause they’ll probably all be dead by the end of this series. The Wire only killed one or two main characters a season. This show is more like Oz! I aint gonna miss an episode though, its too good!
My opinion is that anyone moved/upset enough to declare they won’t ever watch again will be back. I certainly had that feeling while reading the books, yet after a brief “mourning period” I *had* to know what happened next. Anything that makes you care that much has also sucked you in to its world.
The last scene was absolutely beautiful, by the way. Fabulous execution. Even though I knew what was going to happen I still got teary. And twenty minutes earlier I was laughing at Tyrion and Bronn. That’s great TV.
Yeah, it’s just fan grandstanding. They’ll make their fanfictions where Ned lives and probably makes out with Littlefinger or something, but continue to watch the show religiously anyway. Don’t mind them ;)
If that’s the case, then people have become used to formulaic and cliche TV and don’t know what to do with something ambitious. It seems like that’s across the range of pop culture when bad Hollywood corporate crap dominates the box office leaving out the great ambitious artistically rich indies and people buy the cliche simpleminded badly written books like Twilight. I don’t know if they have this problem in France, say, or Germany, but we Americans seem to like the easy cultural stuff over the much more rewarding fare. They’re not “cultural vegtables” one has to eat; they are bold, highly interesting, commenting on real life* and real emotions and real themes stories that enrich us all. Sigh.
Game of Thrones obviously isn’t real life but it does play off complicated themes real life themes against each other. Duty vs. love. Family vs. honor. The price of pure morality. The complicated relationships between fathers and sons,and between husbands and wives and how society treats women and how women fight back. All these are worth exploring and can apply to our own world and our own lives. But, people like formula and not thinking–across the cultural board.
I think those people are just upset that this story isn’t safe and predictable.
In the books, one of the defining things about them is the early death of Ned. The average high-fantasy reader sees the (much more extensive) discussion of Ned taking the black in the books, and says, “Oh, I see how it’s going to play out, with Ned fighting next to Jon on the Wall, etc.” Then Martin slams the door.
The series brilliantly mirrored that – as all the book readers knew – by casting Sean Bean as Ned. Viewers didn’t expect Boromir to die before the end of the first season, straight up.
It sent the same message that Martin did. This is not your father’s high fantasy. You have NO IDEA where this story is going. You have NO IDEA who’s going to live or die, who’s going to win or lose. It’s what makes it so compelling.
It’s funny, because I’ve been really getting into this series and I plan on reading the books when the season ends, but I’m actually glad that I ran into a spoiler last week that Ned gets beheaded.
I had got the idea that Arya’s trip thru the dungeons after chasing a cat was foreshadowing that she knew her way around and out of them, and that she would be the one after her escape to get the jump on a guard or steal some keys and rescue Ned.
But because I’ve become obsessed with the story I went to wikipedia to see if my suspicions were right (I don’t usually do things like this but I just couldn’t take it anymore) and stumbled on the fate of Ned right there.
I know a lot of people these days are insane about spoilers, but I was glad I came across this, because it gave me a chance to emotionally prepare for what was coming. Even though I had become attached to the character on an emotional level, I understood what G.R.R. Martin was going for thematically and completely respected his decision to do away with such a sympathetic character in a manner meaningful to his greater themes.
Zbeeblebrox – I don’t think I’ve ever seen a more accurate, succinct summation of fan fiction!
Another great episode. I’ve really run out of compliments for this show. Except to say another great casting choice in Walder Frey. Poor Sansa and Arya. I can’t wait for the finale.
“Where Ned was, it turned out, best-suited as a follower, his son may just have the necessary fire and brains to be a fine leader.” Actually, the reference to Ned being a great soldier/general is evidence that Ned was excellent on the battlefield. Robb is Ned 2.0.
Doesn’t seem like ANY one is fit to be king then if anyone who has ever been in a battle can’t be king! Joffrey aint a soldier and he’s awful.
Exactly. Give Ned a sword and a battle. He would have done fine. Political machinations are not for Ned. Same goes for Robb in my opinion.
Speaking of Leaders, Westero’s politics, with all its backstabbing appears to be a lot like our modern day politics. I suppose it’s a good thing that at least they don’t seem to be overly concerned about their sex scandals and all of the resulting “bastards”. There ought to be a lesson in there for us. Oh, I know, it’s just fantasy.
War is politics by other means, the famous saying goes. I don’t think Ned would have had any qualms about pulling off a trick like Robb’s fakeout of Tywin and ambush of Jaime. But he believed that it wasn’t honorable to do something equivalent off the battlefield.
Wow, totally disagree that Rob is Ned 2.0. Ned was bound and limited by his narrow definition of honor, and naive enough to repeatedly fall into the trap of believing others had some similar sense of honor.
Robb clearly has his own sense of honor and deep respect for his father’s, but he’s cagey, not a fool, and is willing multiple times to not take the path seemingly dictated by a narrow definition of honor if another path has higher odds of success. Look at him sending his mother to negotiate to cross the river (clearly he was expected to go himself). Look at him declining Jaime’s challenge to settle things mano-a-mano. Ned would certainly have felt compelled to accept such a challenge to his honor. Robb no doubt was troubled by not picking up that gauntlet, but his eye is on winning, not just on being honorable.
I think Robb’s got way more upside than merely Ned 2.0!
Ser Barristan went on at some length in episode 4 or 5 about what a great soldier and fighter Ned was. From what we’ve seen, don’t you think Barristan would know? And he isn’t the type for empty flattery. And we also have the fact that Ned, Rob and Jon Arryn led a successful rebellion against the Iron Throne. If Ned was a bad, or limited commander, he’d have had chances to get his ass kicked.
Robb might be better, but he certainly got it from somewhere.
simply awesome i loved how the showed the Jon/Aemon exchange which was always one of my favorite book moments
Sean Bean has gotten some great death scenes in his career. The last stand of Boromir is one of my favorite LOTR moment. This took my breath away.
I feel the same way. But I wonder if it’s the best thing for his career to be known as the dude who’s really good at dying early in the project….
Don’t forget his wonderful death scene in Equilibrium.
He didn’t die, but don’t forget how spectacularly he flamed out toward the beginning of Ronin. What is the color fo the boathouse in Hereford, indeed.
“But I wonder if it’s the best thing for his career to be known as the dude who’s really good at dying early in the project…. ”
@Willie: In England (and if you’re a fan of Masterpiece Theatre on PBS) Bean’s best-known television work is playing the title character in the SIXTEEN ‘Sharpe’ telemovies (1993-2008) based on Bernard Cornwell’s best-selling series of historical novels set during the Napoleonic wars. I believe the two most recent played on PBS just before last Christmas.
don’t forget 006!
I was stunned by the ending as I also haven’t read the books as of yet…I actually watched the last five episodes all afternoon and into tonight’s, as I have been detained with life over the past month. I think it was a a perfect way to watch, agreeing with the points Alan made in that vain. The show was never “slow” by any means, but has grown in such a way that my guess is the credit roll next week is going to be painful. A year before we get back to Westeros after what has been an incredible debut season for what I HOPE takes over True Blood’s spot atop HBO dramas going forward. One show is clearly better than the other, especially at this point in both shows’ respective runs.
Knowing that this was going to be the season’s penultimate episode, I got sort of excited in hopes that they would be Wire-like and make something big happen.
I was not disappointed. That scene was fantastic. As someone who’s never read the books, I wasn’t even sure if it was really going to happen, so I was sitting partially in disbelief as the show’s seemingly main character and biggest star prepared to get his head chopped off.
I’m really excited to see what happens next.
I hope we get at least one really battle scene before the season ends. There’s one last chance for one in this upcoming episode.
Stunning.
I think I realized what the first season/book is about – men like Robert, Ned, Drogo and maybe even Jaime are part of the “older” game for the throne. The next game is about the younger generation – Robb, Joffrey, Snow and the others.
Couldn’t be more disappointed, unfortunately. I was a big fan. It certainly was great camera work and acting, but this episode took a serious turn for the worse.
Its ok to be disappointed, but just trust me that its a good thing for the series for Ned to no longer be around. This series will only get better going forward.
Yeah, this may be one of those “get out of the kitchen” moments for some fans. You can’t take the heat. Nothing to be ashamed of. ;)
Why even bother watching now that FatBean is gone?
Yeah cause it’s a one-man show and all. Geez. For those that are disappointed I’m guessing HBO will cast another big name or two for some excellent new characters introduced in season 2.
I believe you mean what man could choose duty over family.
also this captcha system just gave me a word/letter combination that was not decipherable by my eyes and then asked if I was a robot and did not reload the damn captcha – if I am human and cannot figure out what the hell a captcha says then it should provide a new one instead of having me reload the page.
I got Chinese on the reCaptcha once… it was weird
This show is definitely keeping me on the edge of my seat. It’s riveting, and I’m intrigued by how ruthless they’re willing to be with the characters.
It’s funny though, because I’d probably like this show even if there wasn’t much going on, since the characters are so interesting. I could watch a show about Tyrion and his friend just traveling around and Arya becoming awesome at fighting and Jon and his friend hanging out at the wall. It’s almost a shame to see things moving, except that the story is great too.
Read the books :)
Read the books :)
Seconded. :)
Regarding the titles, it seems that what they show is where the major characters are at that point, not necessarily the places shown in the epidose, i.e. as long as Jon is at The Wall, they’ll keep it in the titles, even if he’s missing from the episode.
This week no major character was on The Eyrie, hence they dropped it, just like Pentos after the first episode
Totally loving Jerome Flynn as Bronn. I don’t know what the character is like on the page, but Flynn plays it like an average Joe trying to make his way thru the world who just happens to be good at violence. He’s just killing with his delivery of terse, dry lines, like “He did.” or “You wouldn’t know him.” Could watch this guy all day.
As a book reader, I’d say that Flynn has done a great job as Bronn. The character is exactly the same sort of commonsensical, highly competent and slightly ruthless smartass in the books, and Flynn’s really brought him to life.
Agreed, it’s a great performance.
As another book reader, I agree with Greg: He’s PERFECT as Bronn. He really brings to life how both ruthless and yet likable Bronn is, and his chemistry with Peter Dinklage is amazing.
bit unfair about Ned’s qualities as a leader Alan. He had led Winterfell and the north ably since His father died, and according to the show at least, he seems to have been more than capable as a leader in war time. In fact you could argue that Ned’s ‘plan’ would have worked if he hadn’t offered mercy to Cersei and her brood, which was only consistent for a character that had been so against killing Dany and the unborn baby. I don’t see Robb as having done anything his father wouldn’t have been capable of doing.
Agree. I don’t know if Ned would be cunning enough to send 2000 to death, but I think the show stabilished well that he was probably very good at war, just not capable at politics.
Yep. Pretty much the whole point of this first book/year of the series is the demonstration that the best actual LEADERS (Eddard Stark, Khal Drogo, Aemon Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, Jorah Mormont) are too vulnerable to the machinations of those more interested in glory than leadership. In every case, those men listed would have made fine kings (or Lords, in Jorah’s case), but they were weakened by vainglorious wives, fathers, brothers and ostensible followers. The story in Book 1/ Year 1 is about the pitiful social structures that cost people their great leaders.
Ned’s real tragedy–and the thing which leads him to betray his own honour at the Great Sept–is that in his quest to be a great leader of the nation he failed his daughters. Had he gotten them out right away instead of digging for info at the brothel first they would most probably have been safe. His realisation of that, that he failed those who needed him most, is one of the more heartbreaking undercurrents. Again, that was why I was so glad to see him redeemed slightly by directing Yoren (who, after all, is nearly a brother to Ned vis a vis Yoren’s friendship to Ned’s blood brother Benjen) to Arya.
I have great difficulty seeing any of them as ‘great leaders’ (Tyrion is certainly not interested in leading anything, and Ned never had any interest in the nation – Winterfell was as far as his ambitions ever stretched). GRRM is staying true to the historical roots of his novels – ‘leadership’ basically consisted of fighting the other males for alpha status in order to prevent an anarchy of competing warbands (as expressed last episode by Robb’s beat-down of his truculent bannerman and Drogo’s fight).
Robb’s viciously costly feint was not in the book, and it’s interesting that it was inserted here. I’d like to see what GRRM has to say about that. Perhaps it’s an attempt to underline the manner in which the lords of the time are willing to throw away the lives of their men in order to pursue their vendettas.
Charles, I disagree. I am sure Robb’s creating a diversion by engaging Tywin with smaller numbers while his army went to Riverrun to stop Jaime’s seige and capture him.
Charles, I disagree. I am sure Robb’s creating a diversion by engaging Tywin with smaller numbers while his army went to Riverrun to stop Jaime’s seige and capture him was in the book. Plus, GRRM himself wrote the scene (the entire episode) last week when Tywin’s spy was given the false info and set free.
Don’t forget that Ned was not supposed to become Lord of Winterfell, his brother was. This fact may have affected the way he was raised, the oldest son (like Robb) learning to be a leader, the younger ones learning to be warriors (Brann mentioned that he would have liked to join the army in one of the episodes).
Ned became the heir of Winterfell when he was a grown man. He never asked for it and was never “trained” for it.
Robb has been raised differently. He is probably a better ruler than his father and probably a better politician (the way he manages Lord Omble during the bannerets meeting in Winterfell is clever and a good display of political skills).
But Robb is still very young and his lack of experience will probably cause him some difficulties someday.
@Cabo: End of Chapter 59:
‘The larger part of the northern host, pikes and archers and great masses of men-at-arms on foot, remained upon the east bank under the command of Roose Bolton. Robb had commanded him to continue the march south, to confront the huge Lannister army coming north under Lord Tywin.’
The force sent to capture Jaime was far smaller, despite a few additions along the way. From Chapter 63:
‘â€œHow large is his host?â€ her son asked.
â€œTwelve thousand foot …,â€ her uncle said…â€œTwo or three thousand horse.â€
â€œThe Kingslayer has us three to one,â€ said Galbart Glover.’
So no. In the book Robb did *not* send 2000 men to their deaths in a coldly-calculated feint. I’m sure GRRM was consulted about this, and if Alan interviews him again I’d really like to know why this change was made. I’m sure there’s a reason for it in terms of the adaptations that need to be made to bring the book to the screen, but its net effect is to make Robb and Caitlyn seem far more callous than they appeared in the first book.
Damn, although I should have known it was coming since Sean Bean dies in just about everything he does. RIP Ned.
Such a great show. Can’t believe it’s already coming to an end. I’m too weak to wait until the next season, so I have a feeling I’ll begin reading the books shortly after the curtain comes down next week.
Oh and the House Frey head, is he the guy that plays the Hogwart’s, I guess janitor would be the word? – in the Harry Potter movies? I swear that’s where I recall seeing him. He brought a healthy dose of humor to last night’s episode.
Yes he does play Argus Filch in the Harry Potter movies.
I started reading the books when the series started and now I am on Book Three. These large books are addicting.
When I saw in the credits that Alan Taylor was directing this episode, I knew that it would be excellent. Even though I knew that Ned was going to die, I never expected to be so moved by it. That whole sequence was shot just beautifully.
Great review, Alan. Funny about the Twins funhouse. Speaking of humor, the arranged marriages & Tyrion getting knocked on his butt were welcome comic relief. I like that there are Lannister-side characters that we like, like Bronn & Tyrion.
Agree on the missing battle scenes, tho had been hoping for some. Was very impressed with Ma Stark, and of course Robb. Wonder if heâ€™s been reading Sun Tzuâ€™s Art of War? Sure looks like it. And Tyin made the classing warrior mistake of underestimating his enemy.
My head was spinning too, didnâ€™t sleep well that was so disturbing re Nedâ€™s Head. I didnâ€™t read the books, but my fantasy is that Arya does Joffrey in, sooner rather than later.
– MBG
Of course I meant “Tywin” and “classic” (not classing) — next time will have my coffee before I post. <:-)
Agreed. The scene with Tyrion being knocked out and then stepped on was hilarious. I had to rewatch the 11:00 p.m. airing of the show because I spent a full 20 minutes laughing from just that one scene.
What I love about this show is how my perceptions of the characters shift and change; unlike much episodic TV, nothing is predictable, no one is safe.
At first, I disliked Catelyn, so harsh towards Jon Snow, she seemed a shrew. She’s a regal warrior. I thought Ned Stark would lead, but his seemingly young peripheral son Robb is the warrior. Shocking to see Ned die, but who takes advice from a eunech? His misplaced sense of honor will also move things forward; without him in play, it’s a free for all. Joffrey the only one becoming exactly what I thought: the little sociopath king.
And Dany’s transformation rang completely true.
I love it that this show started out with much debate over the role of women, how they were treatred, and they’re emerging as fierce as the men.
Awesome. And no one even mentioned Jaime Lannister, captured.
Robb is not a “peripheral son”. He’s the first born, and was raised from birth to be the next Lord of Winterfel, something that Ned, born the younger brother, was not. Don’t ignore how big of a deal has been made of that fact.
Can’t believe the ending… seriously, get out of here.
One thing that I don’t think has been said directly: Robert Baratheon was a terrible king. I guess there had been relative peace and happiness in the kingdom, but they were upside down in debt and he’d ignored his vital defense infrastructure (the Wall and the Night’s Watch).
Joff is obviously no solution, but I’m wondering how much worse a Lannister (non-Joff) or Targaryn (non-Dothraki) rule would be.
Robert wasn’t the only one ignoring the Night’s Watch. They’d been neglected for years and years under the Targaryns too.
Alan I like how you talk about aryas reaction and Ned trying to protect her life but completely ignore sansa
That might be because Sansa badly needed a dose of reality. I didn’t feel sorry for her at all, either; it was like, ‘this is what your refusal to leave and preoccupation with that little snot Joffrey wrought, now watch it and weep.’
I felt awful for Sansa. Unlike Arya, Sansa actually saw her father beheaded. And she didn’t refuse to go — neither she nor Arya wanted to leave, but their things were being packed for their departure when the slaughter started. Sansa has had to make awful choices to appease Cersei, forced to pretend to believe her father committed treason and write whatever she was told for the promise of saving her father’s life. She’s naive and has been spoiled, but I feel sorry for her and worry what will happen to her now.
It actually worries me when people don’t feel sorry for Sansa. She’s one of the most realistic characters in the entire series. I almost feel that people resent her because they do actually identify with her: all the dumb things we do as a kid and all the dumb things we believed in – things from the past we feel embarrassed about. Her journey and development is probably my favourite out of all the POV/major characters.
Despite it all, Sansa did try her best to save her father. Imagine if Arya was the one kept at court. She’d ruin her chances immediately by refusing to “play ball” and insulting everyone of importance. Sansa’s naive now, but she isn’t as stupid as she first appears. As the show goes on, I have no doubt that many people will change their opinion about her.
I agree. People saying Sansa “got what she deserved” are big-talkers. Sansa tried, and if Joffrey hadn’t been a little fucker, Ned would still be alive.
I disagree with the entire Ned would have been a horrible king thoughts. Obviously, Ned was not fit to assume the Hand when he did. However, this is largely a factor of the poor job Robert did, allowing problems to fester, and being a lazy drunk. Ned knew he was ill-equipped to handle the brood of vipers awaiting him, and said as much back at Winterfell. Had he been King from the start, hebwould have formed a staff he trusted, and not created such ill-will with poor treatment of his wife. Yes, Ned was playing checkers while others played chess, but only because he’d sat down at the table 50 moves into the game.
I’m with you, but it’s moot now.
If Ned had been King since the Rebellion, I would assume that the Lannisters would be completely out of Power, or at least would been a mush less important House. There is no way Jamie would have stayed on as King’s Guard and since Ned was already married Cersie would not have Queen. Tywin was once a Hand to the King but he would not have been Ned’s hand. The Lannisters prettty much sided witht he Mad King and I am sure Ned would not have forgotten that.
I think it’s obvious that all Robb wanted to do was fight some battles and then go home to the North. It would have taken some pretty major turns of events to force him to take the throne.
The Lannisters are the real power in the realm, no attempt to rule would have succeeded without them. So Ned as King would have been a rather short-lived affair.
While Robert Baratheon was never going to win any awards for statesmanship, he did manage to bring peace to the realm, which Ned, with his mutton-headed pride, would have failed to do.
‘all *Ned* wanted to do’, rather
I’m guessing either the violence is going to cut dramatically or we’ll be introduced to a bunch of new people in Season 2 — the rate they’re killing them off, nobody will be around next year.
I haven’t read the second book yet but I heard they do introduce a lot of new people.
There are a number of characters that have lurked around the periphery that will become far more prominent next season.
(Hopefully, by refraining from saying which characters, this does not count as a spoiler.)
I really like this show, but it’s risky to keep killing off the best characters.
I thought Sean Bean’s character gave the show a moral center. And who didn’t love seeing Jason Mamoa kick some tail as Drogo?
Now my favorite characters are Arya (still hoping her teacher somehow survived), Tyrion, and Bronn. I suppose that makes me a fan of the “bad” side, but what can I say, those characters are more interesting. They’ve killed off or exiled the interesting people in House Stark (Bean and Jon Snow).
I hope HBO doesn’t wait 2 years for season 2 like they seem to always do. It feels like this story is just starting to heat up.
But are they really the “bad” side?
I think Ned Stark was a misplaced moral center, he really couldn’t see what was going on around him. Great soldier, awful leader.
And Drogo isn’t dead yet…there was magic…tho the obvious chemistry between Joman and Dany is interesting…
Thats a big mistake that david chase made with the sopranos. He killed off so many fascinating nuanced characters (richie, ralph, etc) that by the time the series was in its final season his crew , to me, was a big joke, almost impossible to take seriously. Bobby Bacala lol, Vito lol, come on. SO i agree , they need to keep these strong characters around
I always found Ned as a bit of a ruse. We’re fooled to believe that the story is about Ned. It really isn’t. It’s about so much more. Once we get to season 2 (and, hopefully 3), you’ll see that book/season 1 was just exposition/setup for the awesomeness to come.
I am not ashamed to admit I bawled my eyes out at the end of the episode. And this is coming from someone who’ve now read the first book and knew it was coming – but I think here is one instance where the visual and the auditory (impeccably shot scene, and nicely echoed the first scene, which was also impeccable) won over words on a page, which shocked and saddened me when I read it, but didn’t bring me to a sad sobby mess like watching the show did.
Too many scenes I loved in this episode – even if a lot of things had to be cut for time (seriously, HBO, PLEASE GIVE THE SHOW MORE EPISODES FOR EACH SEASON) – so I’ll just say, this episode was a hell of a penultimate episode.
I agree, this show needs more episodes. I don’t see how it’s humanly possible to get “A Clash of Kings” into 10 episodes, they will need at least 13. As for the third book, “A Storm of Swords”, they may have to split that one into two 13-episode seasons to get it all in.
I’m a book reader and thought for sure that last scene of this season would be Ned losing his head. It would have been some cliffhanger. But HBO works this way for some reason, having their most exciting episode 2nd to last.
I am hoping that the last scene is the same as the last scene of the first book. That will be an awesome scene, not soon forgotten.
Good point. I had forgotten how the first book had ended, it would be a solid season finale.
I too hope the show ends with the last scene of the book. That scene and the one with the Golden Crown have been the two moments I’ve been waiting for!
Great episode, agreed on Bronn as quickly becoming one of the better characters on the show. I’d watch a whole buddy-fantasy show of Tyrion and Bronn’s adventures.
That said, man, the Stupid Ned Stark meme is going out with a bang. Everyone’s proven themselves untrustworthy? Trust them one last time.
Well, aren’t his choices a.) remain stiff-necked and see his daughter killed and then him (and it wouldn’t have to be public) or b.) confess and maybe save Sansa? Ned doesn’t looked exactly shocked when Joffery orders him killed anyways. He’s throwing away his honor on a hope it’ll buy Sansa some better treatment. Which makes him even more noble, IMO.
I did not see this coming at all. Even up until the sword was swung I thought something would happen to stop it. truly epic and awesomely ballzy. But my problem not is, who do I root for? Ned’s son? Jon Snow? it just seems like we haven’t spent enough time with any of the characters left. What am I looking forward to next season? nameless dothraki acting Cersei. no thanks
Just wait for it. The second book is way better than the first. The first book isn’t even the chess game, it just sets the pieces where they need to be.
When you have alan throwing around wire comparisons, you know youre watching something special. And i totally agree. Im just loving this show so much.
I was quite disappointed with this episode. The episode was a 8,3 for me with good and bad parts. Being as it was the climax of the first book, it could have been done much better and the only scene I really enjoyed was the last one (Nedâ€™s death).
The battles were really poorly handled. I know they donâ€™t have big budgets for creating big awesome battles, but in the book we saw the second battle through catâ€™s eyes with the sounds of war; shouting, swords clashing and GREYWIND killing a lot of Lannister guards. Just adding these sounds while some little action through the woods from catâ€™s eyes (example: a glimpse of a large wolf/creature attacking, a couple of soldiers fightingâ€¦) would have managed a really cool battle with very little money.
And where are the wolves!!?? man with 10 seconds of CGI wolves (bigger wolves than the doggies they showed us) should be enough.., is it really THAT expensive?
Another scene I didnâ€™t like was the one with the witch and the demons dancing inside the tent (I liked the sound though). I imagined this scene from Daeneryâ€™s point of view, from outside the tent, at night, with light inside the tent and when the ritual started SHADOWS dancing inside the tent and sound of demons like they did on the show. Everyoneâ€™s faces shocked in terror, shouting â€œblood magicâ€ and â€œwitchâ€, and stepping a little backwards. This could have been done really cheaply too with a bit of CGI (for the dancing shadows).
The final scene though was really well done. The chaos, shouts of Sansa, the smile of Joffrey (awesome acting btw) was great.
I didnâ€™t like the end of the scene with Arya after Nedâ€™s decapitation. I imagined this scene with tears in her eyes, running away after Nedâ€™s death, among the crowd, afraid and lost. And suddenly a hand grabs her and takes her away. End credits (so we donâ€™t know if sheâ€™ll be safe next week or not).
I also liked Catâ€™s acting. Hands down I think sheâ€™s doing the best acting in the series. The tears in her eyes when she sees Robb coming safe were so real and so believable I nearly cried myself.
I didnâ€™t like much Nedâ€™s acting at the end, his face didnâ€™t express that much to me.
For me the order in best acting for the adults is:
Cat>King Robert>Tyrion>Jaime>Ned>Cersei
And the order in best acting for the kids is:
Joffrey>Arya>Rob>Jon>Sam>Sansa
Just to finish I liked the episode, itâ€™s just that I think it could have been done better. (for example I loved the 8 episode written by GRRM).
What do you guys think??
I agree about the Dothraki tent scene. It should have been done like the book, as you described it. I was dissapointed in that, but little else. I understand the need to spend less time (and money) on battle scenes, so we can get in all we need to get it in the time we have left. I’m sure that with the praise this series is getting, we will see more battles (and more Direwolves) in season 2. I don’t think it would be a spoiler to say that there are some huge battles in the second book. They will have no choice but to show at least some of them.
I’d rather NOT see a cheap looking effect (enlarging a dog to look like a direwolf when these are perfectly effective so far, choppy looking cheapo battle scene like the crowd scenes in Spartacus) and let my imagination do the work. Though I do admit (not having read the books), I would certainly have liked a scene in which Jaime Lannister is captured.
Why would you CGI shadows on a tent? Isn’t that a pretty easy practical effect?
Simply loved it.
After reading some comments, especially those pertaining Varys and Littlefinger’s plans being soiled by a spoiled petulant boy…I think only Varys’s plans were ruined.
Pay attention to the smirk Littlefinger has throughout it all, and at one point after Joffrey asks for Ned’s head, Varys is sternly staring at Littlefinger while Littlefinger doesn’t take his eyes off Ned, about to be executed, and I swear, he keeps smirking.
I know some will say that it’s because Littlefinger now has no opposition in terms of winning Catelyn who he always wanted, which is why he is smirking, however I think it’s more than that.
Remember these two (Varys and Littlefinger) are both playing their own game for their own purposes.
I always imagined Littlefinger had been “advising” his king about all the great kings before him who dealt with traitors harshly, subtly putting the idea into Joff’s head to do away wit Ned.
Only last week we had people here on this blog who were complaining that we ‘knew’ that Ned would be safe because he was being played by Sean Bean….
Heh. Welcome to Westeros.
Yup, you know it.
Agreed.
Though my mind kept going back to the scene (not in the book, or I don’t recall it) where Ned tells Jon they’ll talk about his mother when they meet again. It was a teeny bit of foreshadowing (relatively speaking) but I was afraid at the time it was a bit much.
Yeah, I LOVED reading those complaints. I was thinking “are you in for a fuckering.”
Well, I for one am just gutted. Didn’t see it coming, nope, not at all. Can’t wait for Cersei/Joffrey to get their comeuppance. As they must…
“Ideally, we’d get a few epic, “Braveheart”-level battle scenes at some point, but I also respect the demands of time and budget here.”
Also, they’re very easy to do badly – and I agree with you that the producers put their generous but still tight budget where it needed to go. While I’ve still got issues with the story-telling, I will be very surprised if GoT doesn’t come out of award season with a lot of craft wins.
See, I tend to be in the vast minority about Ned. Ever since I read the books, all I’ve heard is how Ned would make a lousy king. And I disagree. It’s not that he’d make a bad king. As you can see, he was an excellent leader of men. He put his duties first, and would never have let the kingdom come to the ruin it did under Robert. The problem isn’t Ned’s leadership. The problem is Ned’s not a politician. Now, you could say that proves he was unfit to be king, but that’s presupposing his court would be the same cesspool that existed under Robert. More likely, a court under Ned’s rule would never brook the opportunities for scheming and treachery that existed under Robert’s neglectful rule.
Even if Ned was king, I doubt his court would be totally “clean.” A king doesn’t quite have that kind of control – look at real life. You can’t control other noble families and the people who’ve worked the court before your reign. A king HAS to be a politician and a diplomat. Ned is fit for his provincial estate of Winterfell, not for the entirety of Westeros.
I think also reading the books allows one to have more sympathy for Ned, since much of what we see is through his eyes and his actions make more sense, though they may not be the most cunning (or at all cunning really).
Yes he brought it on himself but he was the product of a time when honor meant something in Westeros, and found out the hard way that was no longer the case. Helluva learning curve.
That’s the interesting question. My first answer is that if Ned had been king all these years, he’d have learned politics, just as he learned how to be Lord of Winterfell.
But we know that Robert wasn’t always as he we saw him, how would years of dealing with Littlefingers and Tywins and Cerseis have told on Ned?
In answer to your speculation about Ned’s motivations, Alan, in the book at least it’s made fairly clear that his motivation for supporting Joffrey was Varys pointing out that Sansa would not be likely to survive if he stuck to his honor and denounced Joffrey. Him spotting Arya and sending Yoren to help her was an addition to the TV show (though a very welcome and touching one), so while I suppose you could argue that he was also making his speech to save Arya, remember that Varys’ last comment to Ned in the dungeon was regarding the value of Sansa’s life after Ned made it clear he did not value his own.