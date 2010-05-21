‘Grey’s Anatomy’ – ‘Sanctuary’/’Death and All His Friends’: First-person shooter

Ordinarily, I review the four NBC comedies in a row to start off my Friday morning, but the events (and quality) of last night’s “Grey’s Anatomy” compel me to both write about the show for the first time in a while, and to jump it in queue ahead of “The Office” and “30 Rock” (which I will get to later along with, if I have time to watch it today, “Fringe,” so please save all questions and comments on them all until those posts go up). Spoilers coming up just as soon as I tell you that, yes, you’re going to die…
“ER” would do episodes one or two times a year where a man with a gun, or a man in a tank, or an evil, sentient, Romano-hating helicopter would come to attack County General, and it usually felt silly – not just for the frequency of it, but because the series more often than not aspired to a level of realism that was at odds with shoot-outs in Trauma 2.
Shonda Rhimes (who wrote her first two scripts of this “Grey’s” season with last night’s episodes) has never tried to position “Grey’s” on that same plane of verisimilitude as “ER.” Her show is an unapologetic Melodrama with a capital M, one where anything can and will happen so long as it fits what Rhimes wants to say about her characters. So an angry gunman wandering the halls of Seattle Grace and shooting anyone who offended his grieving sensibilities not only didn’t seem out of place, it made me feel surprised that Rhimes hadn’t gone there before.
And make no mistake: in every sense but one (which I’ll get to), these two episodes where Shonda Rhimes, directors Stephen Cragg and Rob Corn, and the entire cast and crew of the show Going For It. There was no opportunity for suspense, or tears, or anger, or horror, or some good old-fashioned monologuing left unexplored. Huge stakes, huge emotions, great performances from everybody (though I would say Chandra Wilson and Sandra Oh were particularly great, as was Michael O’Neill as shooter Gary Clark) and a sense of creeping horror so great that of course Clark would wind up in the operating room while Cristina and Avery had their hands inside Derek’s chest, and of course Meredith would suffer a miscarriage in the middle of patching up Owen’s bullet wound – and be so hard-core (just as her best friend was next door in risking death to save Meredith’s man) that she would just keep working even as blood dripped down her legs.
A moment like that works only if everyone involved is 100% committed to the insanity of it, and here everyone was, just as they were when Bailey told Percy he was going to die, when Callie sent Clark out of the room while Arizona crouched over the little girl, when Derek was on the verge of talking down Clark, when the Chief (who will surely have the title back when we return in the fall, whether interim or not while Derek recovers) talked Clark into killing himself, etc. No fear, no compromise, no attempt to hold back for fear of seeming too out there. They all went for it and came up with a riveting two hours of TV.
Except in one way. Ultimately, if you bring a gunman into the hospital and have shoot a bunch of doctors, it seems a cop-out when the only ones who die are the interlopers from Mercy West, and the two who had largely been forgotten once Rhimes and company realized that Avery was the only keeper in the bunch. (Though I suppose April may stick around, too.) It’s not that I want Karev to die, not after he was the only thing I liked about the show during some of the dark periods in earlier seasons, but when the only regulars to die are the obvious cannon fodder, it cheapens things a little.
Yes, everyone has been traumatized. Yes, Derek and Alex may have long recoveries. Yes, Meredith lost the baby she only just realized she wanted. And, yes, several characters seem like they’ll be permanently changed(*).
(*) Again, I can’t understate how good Oh was here, or how well-written Cristina was as she finally came into her own. The moment when she told Meredith she was a very good surgeon “for a resident” was such a perfect lowering of all the shields the character has kept up for six seasons, and her refusal to put down her scalpel even as she was nakedly terrified by Clark’s gun was a fantastic sequence for Oh.
But when you do a death-filled episode where the only deaths are of characters nobody cares about, it pulls back from that level of commitment I was talking about, and makes the audience aware on some level that it’s just a TV show.
That aside, though, this was about as good as I’ve ever seen “Grey’s.” Episodes like these are what I point to when anyone asks me why I’m still watching (or even why I’m watching in the first place, since so much of the show is clearly not dialed in at my wavelength). Bravo.
What did everybody else think?
Wow. Overall, solid Grey’s. There will people unhappy with it because something may have not made sense or their favorite couple didn’t get together. However,you can’t argue that it was a great finale.
We’re pretty cynical when it comes to tv viewing so we thought it was going to be over-the-top and had low expectations. It wasn’t even the fact that nothing terribly unexpected happened (in retrospect), it was the way it happened. So much happened in the first 10 minutes, I thought we were at least a half hour in when the first commercials aired. I didn’t care for the Mercy West folk all season… until this episode. I still want to slap April across the fact (which kills me because I want to root for her because her name is April), but I at least felt something for all of them for once.
It was well done for the framework of the show. There were discrepancies, but I think Grey’s Anatomy viewers are used to that.
is April inheriting Lexie’s old role?
Awesome episode. I’m on the same page as you, Alan, in that I haven’t been a regular watcher for a few seasons. I was certain that you would talk about it this morning.
Also, I could not stop thinking of the shooter as “Rob Butterfield.” Very disturbing.
***Ron Butterfield.
Was impressive he was able to shoot so many people with that hand. Glad he was able to fully recover from being shot protecting President Barlett…
Good comeback Chaesonian. I’ve forgotten about the hand (I remember the bandage now but not the circumstances)
Katie – I will never be able to see him as anyone else – even if I’m often not sure I remember his (character’s) name.
I thought the first hour of the episode was amazing. The last hour I just found ridiculous. But, then I realized it’s Grey’s Anatomy and Grey’s has always been that ridiculous. With characters talking about love in the middle of chaos. With random jumps in plot (how did Mr. Clarke get into the operating room, how does the SWAT team take that long to do anything, how does Webber get in after lockdown?). Regardless though, pretty entertaining episode.
Clark getting shot by the sniper and then the cops not appearing anywhere else in the hospital for a long time was definitely a gaping plot hole. But, like you say, it’s Grey’s Anatomy.
The only thing that took me out of the moment was the ineffectiveness of the SWAT team, particularly when they found him, shot him, and then… I don’t know, let him wander off. I wish they’d had some explanation, like, the SWAT team’s walkie talkies were not functioning or something.
I’m sorry but there is a level of suspension of disbelief that I just can’t reach and this episode passed that about 15 minutes in. So when the police “lockdown” the hospital how do TWO doctors still manage to run in unmolested? What part of the hospital was Carev shot in? The catacombs? Or maybe it was the same deserted wing Meredith and Christina were wandering around just before Derek conveniently showed up to take his bullet? And Seattle might want to consider raises the police department budget so they can hire more than five SWAT officers and retrain the ones they’ve got so they don’t let wounded gunman just wander off. Also, I know it’s new technology, but maybe Bailey could have tried a telephone to get some help rather than letting that guy bleed out. Of course that would have eliminated the possibility of the mopey indie rock backed moment they shared. I could go on, but I think the horse is dead enough not even Teddy could save it.
Here’s an interview with Shonda Rhimes she answer the questions about the SWAT team. Apparently in real life they would send only 5 people into a building to search crazy. [ausiellofiles.ew.com]
you know Grey’s – they have a surgical *wing* but only four attendings.
(and Mer suddenly had to compete with 25 Mercy Westers when before, there were only 5 – I guess the other 20 in *her* class all flunked the exam, like George… On the other hand, I’ve seen the OB resident from season 1 twice in season 6. that’s new. Grey’s doesn’t have much recurring – unless you’re dead – like Amy Aquino on ER)
I’m afraid I just don’t believe her about the SWAT team. How are 5 guys supposed to secure an area and prevent a shooter from moving around? You would send in multiple teams assigned to various floors or wings. They have these neat communication devices where they can actually talk to each other.
I love that she tried to explain how the SWAT guy shot the gunman, but then couldn’t follow up because Lexie was in the way. So where was the rest of the team and have they heard of this thing called running? It works really well for capturing wounded killers. Also what Star Trek transporter did the guy use to get into the OR where they were working on Shepard?
>Also, I know it’s new technology, but maybe Bailey could have tried a telephone to get some help rather than letting that guy bleed out.
seriously – the phone thing got to me.
>Of course that would have eliminated the possibility of the mopey indie rock backed moment they shared. I could go on, but I think the horse is dead enough not even Teddy could save it.
Nope, that would be Izzie – and she had better things to do
Good thing Mary hadn’t eaten in a day and her poop bag was empty for all the heroics she had to perform.
Alan,
I am assuming Katherine Heigl was gonna be one of the regualrs who would have been killed from gunman. Shonda planned this from beginning of season and K Heigl was suppossed to come back for final 5 eps until she decided she couldnt be bothered. So I am guessing thats why no regulars.
I think the reason they couldn’t kill any of the doctor’s we love is because 1) the Mercy West characters just weren’t working with the show (save for April and Avery, so I’m glad they were saved) and 2) we had already lost George and Izzie this season. Killing off another original would have caused a mutiny!
Also, I think they had to get Webber and Clark together which is why the SWAT team completely failed. It would never happen that way in real life, but alas, this is Grey’s, not real life. I didn’t overly mind it in the end.
For me, it was yet another overblown, overdramatic, shock and awe display of Shonda Rhimes’ enormous ego at work. When Meredith had her miscarriage, I actually started to laugh. The only opportunity Rhimes missed was sending the gunman into the pediatric play room. With a basket of kittens. And pupppies.
I’m with you. And what’s worst, the emotional bombast was derived from actual horror at Columbine, Virginia Tech, Fort Hood, etc.
This was some twisted sh*t. And not in a good way.
Did they earn that â€œDue to violent contentâ€¦â€ or what? From the moment Reed got shot so brutally, my jaw was resting on my chest the entire 2 hours. I was squirming uncomfortably with every silence that fell upon the characters, fully expecting it to be shattered with a BANG of gunfire.
I never thought Iâ€™d say this again, but the Greyâ€™s finale > House finale.
Shonda knows how to write finales, now she just needs to learn how to make compelling stories THROUGHOUT the season, like she did back in seasons 1 & 2.
This was probably the best episode of Grey’s I’ve ever seen, just a notch above the Code Black episode. The acting and the suspense had me on the edge of my seat the whole way through. Luckily I didn’t see the spoiler 10 minutes that hit the web yesterday, because seeing the opening sequence was an outstanding way to kick off the action.
The only thing I had a problem with, albeit a small one because of my uncanny ability to overlook realism in these types of shows, is that this was the worst SWAT team of all time, and the fact the shooter was able to roam free throughout the hospital was just ridiculous. It didn’t take away from my enjoyment of the level of acting (Emmy awards galore) or the level of suspense throughout. Well done Grey’s…well done.
I wrote another comment which never showed up :( But I just wanted to say how amazing Sandra Oh is in this finale, she’s also been knocking it out of the park all season. I loved how Cristina just got it together. She was truly becoming the Cardio God she wanted to be. I really love the chemistry with Avery and Cristina in the OR, it reminds me a lot of Richard/Ellis. I feel like most of the show has been all over the place and it seems like the writers focused so much on Teddy this year they forgot about the great characters they have. I really resent the triangle with Cristina, Owen and Teddy. I felt it really undermined the great PTSD angle with Owen and made it a plot device instead of an ongoing part of his character study. I guess we are to believe it is finally over, though I fail to see why Owen needed Teddy’s permission to go after Cristina and choose her. Furthermore I find Teddy a manipulating and selfish character which is horribly played by Kim Raver. She just doesn’t seem to gel with the cast at all.
Regardless, Sandra Oh rocked and I hope she finally gets her Emmy this year. Chandra Wilson was amazing too, I literally got chills when she faced the shooter. They did a great job of making you feel for the shooter as well. Also great was Sarah Drew, I hope the GA writers give her good material from now on, that girl is amazing in everything I see, but on GA they have made her too mousy. I have to say the best orchestrated scene was probably when Owen finds April and Meredith and he’s looking in the OR expressionless so as not to alarm them then we find out the shooter is there with a gun to Cristina’s head. Brilliant! Hope the GA writers are more consistent in S7 because S6 was really hard to like.
I thought it was absolutely amazing television, and while I agree with you up to a point about it all just ending up being the Mercy Westers, the fact that Shonda made me think that she COULD really wack Karev and Derek is what made it so taught for me.
Plus, and this may be more of a tribute to Chandra Wilson, the death of Charles was just gut wrenching. I cried, and it definitely didn’t matter that he was not an integral part of the show.
Great Episode. I was on the edge of my seat for the whole two hours and enjoyed it more than any Grey’s since season 2.
I certainly agree. I’ve continued to watch over the years, but sometimes I could kick myself for doing so. These were the most riveting two hours in a long, long, long time.
The one gaping plothole of the handful that exist in last night’s episode that I’ve come up with a reasonable explanation for is why they were just on lockdown, and not given a code signal, i.e. Code Black for the bomb in the bomb episodes of Season 2.
I think it highlights Derek’s unreadiness to fully be chief, and he hadn’t quite picked up all the protocol as we were seeing him scrambling to look through procedural notebooks in his office. Thus, it opens the way for Webber to definitely be interim chief but possibly chief again.
That’s just my take on that one plot hole. Had Derek known the protocol, everyone would have been given whatever the code is for shooter/gunman in the hospital.
Eh, I suppose. But I’ve never worked a position near like that, and the thought I was screaming at the television was for him to get on the phone and start calling departments directly, telling them to lock themselves inside. Instead, a vague page is sent out (which some of the staff don’t even get) and he walks around by himself telling people face to face. I understand not wanting to start a panic (like when Sloane and Lexie witnessed Clark’s carnage), but that was just ridiculously uncoordinated in light of the shootings of the past several years.
I’d like to disagree with Jill. Aside from being a far better chief than Richard all around – from actually doing paperwork, to running lecture series, to whatever else Derek has actually been *being* Chief. Richard was a joke for longer than he was drinking – roaming the halls, being a voyeur on every odd case that came thru… and so much more lack of Chieflyness, I don’t have the energy to enumerate.
On the other hand – when Derek found out, he protected everyone he could – compassionately even – and yes, he *knew* there had to be a protocol, he looked for it, and, unlike on ER, he actually found it. (even though I thought Carter did an awesome job after Kerry Weaver passed out. but my point was – *he* found it. Richard would be having a panic attack. Oh, that’s right. He did.)
I like Derek as Chief. I do miss his hair, though.
And as someone said – after watching this finally for the second time, I got it. The Columbine thing. Are you a Surgeon?
I was pretty out of it during Columbine. I’ll have to figure out why.
I have a feeling that if Katherine Heigl hadn’t have left so abruptly rather than staying the whole season as was originally planned, given that she was supposed to leave at the end of the season, I suspect would have been the one Grey’s Anatomy person to have been shot and killed (which would have made Alex’s calling out for her even more wrenching).
It was well-acted and suspenseful but the world’s worst SWAT team and the lockdown that didn’t involve actually locking any doors kept taking me out of the episode.
While it did feel cheap to a degree, the miscarriage still worked because it felt like a realistic consequence of everything that was happening.
By the way, am I the only one who’s noticed that Amy’s two best friends on Everwood were brought onto this show at the same time as best friends?
About the lack of locking the doors: in the school system where I work, we can’t even lock our doors from the inside of the room. When we have “hard lockdown,” it means don’t let any kids in the hall. I shudder to think what would happen in a truly dangerous situation, like a shooter, for example.
I must express gigantic loathing for the converting-the-childfree-by-force-of-gun-threat storyline. That is all.
thank you, Jen.
WOW!! I’m a Grey’s regular and know how the ’emotional drama’ runs a muck. I thought the two hours were mind blowing for me. I still can’t wrap my head around all that happened. bravo!!!
I’ve always hated the ridiculous of those ERs where planes, trains, tanks, helicopters, etc would land on their doorstep. And I was afraid that Grey’s would stoop to some ridiculous level with this finale. But instead, it was non-stop riveting, with the “bigness” of the event leading to some revelatory moments for the characters. Some rose to the occasion, some let their armor down, some did both. So it’s a credit that it didn’t run into ER sensationalism.
I always felt that in the end, ER would blow up *Chicago.*
Oddly, the biggest disaster I remember on Grey’s, made more sense than any on ER, and none of us even noticed it, because Shonda was busily “killing” Meredith while purporting to be “breaking the laws of television.”
I any case, Bailey finally got her 5th intern on the ER table (even if she was not the surgeon)
Oh and, to add silliness to the Ferry Ep – which almost made sense – more sense than a tank – the Chief was sending an intern (Alex) off to calm the families with lack of news – which answers the other question of whether or not Richard would know what the protocol was, in an emergency. Almost makes me wonder if Derek hadn’t *created* one in the time he’s been chief. But if he had, he’d have known where to find it.
The other stupidity from the ferry crash was George looking for a 7 year old. Hasn’t anyone ever thought that there might be a Better Use for interns during a mass casualty event? Like, even holding a retractor?
I gripe, but really, Grey’s does the random disaster at least logically. Ferrys crash. Even when they are metaphors.
Easily the best Grey’s episode to date. I used to be a Grey’s viewer until it total delved into the supernatural areas, Izzy started going crazy, and the Mercy people joined the hospital. This 2 hour/2 episode thing was the first episodes since and I feel was a god time to revisit the show.
What stood out to me about this episode was not necessarily the people getting killed or fear from a gunman, I appreciated how this was one of the first times we got to see so semblance of haughty doctors humbled to confront the mistakes of their past. I feel when confronted about their occupation and position in life I thought the writing was incredibly strong. Lastly I think when the chief told the Clark that the best choice was to kill himself, I think that was one of the boldest moments of Network television I have seen in quite a while.
I don’t get it. Why does everybody think, that the gunman killing himself was such a good thing???????
he would have deserved to be in prison for the rest of his life, with the familys of the people shot visiting him. he should have suffered for the rest of his life for killing all those innocent people.
Silke, it’s a loaded topic, but for me, with all the different ways the justice system can fail, I’d rather every mass murderer, who just “goes off” one day and kills a building full of people shoot themselves. It’s the only way to be really sure they won’t be doing it again.
I will never look at Ron Butterfield the same again… I’m almost afraid to go watch ITSOTG
Alan, I respect and appreciate the explanation you give for the show “turning in” to the insanity and just letting things fly for additional melodrama (hello, Ghost Denny), but I went the complete opposite direction in my reaction.
I would’ve preferred a more realistic bent to this episode. Honestly, a complete stranger could have been the gunman with little to no explanation as to his motivation. I loved having Michael O’Neill in the past several episodes, but it really cheapens the character they introduced to have him descend into full insanity (and an outright cold-blooded, sociopath). And reading Shonda’s blog for details on the reasoning behind the plotline didn’t help matters.
Largely, I disliked that nobody ever seemed to explain to him what a DNR *means* (nor adequately explain his wife’s condition) just so they could have all this happen later. But medical professionalism hasn’t seemed to be high point of this show.
The largest plot holes? (that I really can’t accept without a little hand waving): 1) Clark seems to wander a locked down area with ridiculous speed and ease. Do NO doors lock in that damn hospital? 2) A single 5-man SWAT team for the whole of Seattle, WA? I live in a town of just under 56,000 people and we have a SWAT team (with both the Dallas and Fort Worth departments offering additional help when needed). EDIT: A quick Google search lists the actual roster at 26. But given how badly the PD/security team was represented in the episode for the sake of drama, can’t really expect much better.
This was my walk-away ep. I’ll take my memories of ER over this. Nice knowing you, Grey’s Anatomy. Stay classy, Seattle.
>Largely, I disliked that nobody ever seemed to explain to him what a DNR *means* (nor adequately explain his wife’s condition) just so they could have all this happen later.
That has been bugging me a lot the last few weeks, as well.
Then again, considering the near death of Izzie – the staff at SGH don’t *know* what a DNR means. (okay, they thinks it’s a DNRUYFLI (unless you feel like it)
And goodness – how long did they code Meredith? Think they would have if she was just a stranger?
Mercy Westers = Tailies. ;-) I agree with the other commenter above about how riveting the scene was when Owen could see the shooter in the OR, but didn’t want to tip off Meredith. I actually rewound and watched it again just to see the nuance of Kevin McKidd’s expressions. Good stuff.
I know! I can’t believe I didn’t guess that the shooter would be there. I thought something was wrong in his too-chipper demeanor, and expected him to walk in and find Derek dead or some surgical catastrophe happening. Too me totally by surprise, although it shouldn’t have.
I’d heard Owen was not going to be around next season, and was surprised he didn’t die. Agree on the pluses and minuses you mention. Only thing to add is…it’s hard seeing Ron Butterfield on the other side of the gun.
I liked the episode a lot, but did it feel weird to anyone else how the SWAT guy shot Clark and then, what, wandered off? He was RIGHT THERE and somehow Clark was up in the OR room like 5 minutes later! Other than that, though, it was a great finale.
Oh the D-R-A-M-A!
wahoo! Alan is writing about the only thing I want to talk about! Yay! (well Glee was great and Chuck had Scott but I loved Grey’s and I miss Alan (the shows he covers that I like, I am behind on!))
So many ER flashbacks in this ep. Pregnant Abby and Luke, Carter and Lucy…
I haven’t Edge Of My Seat-ed in a good long time. Thank you Shonda.
What do I think? I think no matter how much you love someone, even a near death experience cannot change your views on having children. If you want them, you do, and if you don’t, you don’t. It’s non-negotiable.
Shonda’s still got it. I’d forgotten she had it. This is my favorite show and it’s been a good season, and even then, I forgot. She has other stuff too – stuff I love – but she also can do *this.* And unlike when House says it – when Grey’s gives you a warning message, they mean it.
When Mer walked down the hall smiling, I worried. When that secret service agent from TWW walked past her, I thought Shonda was going to kill her again.
As of Thursday night, I have almost learned to gasp on Twitter in a spoiler-free manner.
Did Shonda do a Q rating on who to kill? I never liked Charlie or Reed. Avery grew on me. April is a mess but that’s okay with me.
Sorry, forgot Mark Green and the guy who didn’t really get defibrillated.
Yay for no tanks or helicopters! (the ferry was not overkill – we were too distracted by Mer “dying” to notice this. sad.)
shootouts in Trauma 2 – Awesome turn of phrase!
Damn April – Derek was doing really good! He almost made it.
I didn’t have a problem with the switch in voiceovers that took place because it was two episodes. It was not grating.
>A moment like that works only if everyone involved is 100% committed to the insanity of it
Grey’s has had lots of insanity – of the other type. This type is better.
Well, yeah, I knew Mer was not going to die. Nor was Derek. But still I had the sense of foreboding that we were in for 2 hours of *waiting* for Mer not to die or some claustrophobic thing. And it wasn’t that.
And yes, they baby died. I wasn’t as attached as the people screaming on Twitter. It was a little sad, but if it were me, and if I wanted kids, and if p-tests didn’t smell or anything (don’t know – my only one was a blood test and it was negative) I would keep the stick. It’s not dramatc, and Mer’s not sentimental, but… I think I would. Considering she still had it.
>and her refusal to put down her scalpel even as she was nakedly terrified by Clark’s gun was a fantastic sequence for Oh.
I still have no idea idea why Heigl get the Emmy, but it’s time Sandra did. Perhaps if she and Chandra could stop cancelling each other out? And Alex never gets nominated??
Tell me again why Ellen doesn’t? I know your reason was good.
>What did everybody else think?
I think the fact that there is an ep of Grey’s so good that you will write about it – makes me smile.
Also, I think I saw Graciella, and it’s been a long time since I have.
Also thought that Bailey/Percy scene when she was under the bed looking at him on the ground after he’d been shot was an homage to Carter/Lucy scene in Be Still My Heart
I thought the SF was awesome. So well written and acted ‘specially by Ms. Sandra Oh. Amazing – give her the Emmy she deserves already.
I also thought that the set up for the MW docs was great. It was a nice send off but I think if a major character getting blown off would have been way too over the top seeing how two majors were killed last year.
One problem i have with this episode (besides the incompetent SWAT team and some other gaping plotholes that have already been mentioned) is that all the carnage seemed pointless at the end of it all. It did nothing much to advance running plotlines. I remember reading an interview a while ago in which Shonda said this episode would be a “game changer”, and frankly, i don’t see how different the main story arcs or characters will be after this episode than they were before. The only “major” change i foresee is that Derek will be out of commission for a while and hence Webber will probably get his Chief role back.
As for the running story arcs, here’s what we learned:
1) Owen picked Christina over Teddy.
2) Arizona and Callie finally resolved their baby issues.
3) Lexie really does love Alex? (TBD.)
That’s all. It’s plot development, sure, but hardly “game changing” stuff.
Having said that, i was reasonably entertained and can’t say i disliked the episode. Compelling action and awesome acting all around. Special mention goes to Ellen Pompeo, whom i think has been unfairly overlooked amidst the (well-deserved) praise being showered on Sandra Oh and Chandra Wilson for this episode. Ellen/Meredith was never my favourite, but her gut-wrenching cries in the OR when she thought Derek was dead were heartbreaking and very, very convincing.
first off, it’s nice to hear someone praise Ellen. I’m biased so I can’t tell.
>I remember reading an interview a while ago in which Shonda said this episode would be a “game changer”, and frankly, i don’t see how different the main story arcs or characters will be after this episode than they were before.
See, the trick to this is to Never Listen To Shonda.
at least not before the ep. Run from spoilers in every way you can. It helps.
Tainted by the Preview is always bad.
This year I caught
1 person mentioning a shooter in the hospital (no biggie – there’s already been one here, and there was one on Chicago Hope before there were howevermany on ER)
The shot of Mer with her positive test, cause I hit the wrong button on the TV and failed in avoiding all of the post-ep promo.
In case you didn’t get it from all my plot hole griping – I LOVED this ep. I don’t think I’ve been this tense since Cristina ratted Burke out to Richard.
Just incredible. I enjoyed that more than I’ve enjoyed the show in years, although “enjoy” is a funny word for two hours of utter stress. The SWAT guy thing bothered me and took me out of the story a bit – I wish it had been a sniper or somebody who couldn’t obviously just run over there. Made it seem too much like he got away because he had to for the story. I also didn’t buy that Derek wouldn’t recognize the guy and immediately know why he was there. A random patient’s husband, sure, but he just. saw. this guy at a deposition. So, that all saved it from perfection, but it was absolutely riveting television. Moments that took my breath away included: the initial shot in the head, Cristina in the elevator with the shooter, Bailey getting pulled out from the bed (that had been in the previews, but it still got me), Arizona covering the child, Owen walking into the OR (how did I not see that coming??), and more, I’m sure.
Shonda is lying.
from Ausiello:
Will the season premiere be about the immediate aftermath?
RHIMES: I donâ€™t know.
So you havenâ€™t decided whether there will be a time jump?
RHIMES: Weâ€™ve talked about it. Weâ€™ve talked about it endlessly. Weâ€™ve come up with 40 thousand different scenarios. The truth is, Iâ€™m exhausted. We just finished season 6. I donâ€™t even want to think about season 7.
Check the tweets or blogs of Grey’s Writers. I believe the last I heard was someone working on ep 4 or 6. I noticed it because I was not aware writers started writing new season before Hiatus.
I thought parts were fantastic, but parts were deeply silly. Meredith telling the shooter to shoot her instead? WTF?
I so badly wanted Teddy and Owen to go more Commando, that would have been amazing. Some Vorenus type action, at least swipe at the man with a scalpel.
It wasn’t credible that the police wouldn’t have been in constant contact with the people in the hospital and keeping better tabs on the shooter.
Sandra Oh and Chandra Wilson keep me hooked. The two flavours of courage their characters exhibited was very well performed. I believed in Meredith taping back into her death wish to try and save others.
YES! I thought that their military training would kick in and they’d disarm the shooter. That was an opportunity missed, IMHO.
Oh but thumbs down on Webber and the flask.
AGREE!!
the two episodes were fabulous. i have not found more suspense and emotion in another television show. dont front.
Such a great show. I really liked this one.
I love that she tried to explain how the SWAT guy shot the gunman.