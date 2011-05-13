HBO renews ‘Treme’ for season 3

In the first season of “Treme,” David Simon only had to wait until the Tuesday after the series’ premiere before knowing he and Eric Overmyer would get to produce a second season of the drama about post-Katrina New Orleans.
In the second season, Simon, Overmyer and company had to wait a few extra weeks for the good news, but the result is the same. As first reported by Dave Walker of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, HBO executives called Simon today to tell him they’re ordering a third season of “Treme.”
As I said in my review of the most recent episode, the ratings are down from season one to season two, but that seems to be largely owing to the (relatively) strong numbers for the series premiere; the seasonal averages aren’t incredibly far apart. More importantly, though, HBO isn’t in the ratings business. They’re in the subscription business, and subscriptions are driven by some ephemeral collection of elements, one of which is branding. It’s good for the HBO brand to be in business with the man behind “The Wire,” even if “Treme” isn’t even as watched as that show was.
Events on the show are only up to the end of 2006 (this Sunday’s episode takes place on and around Christmas), so there is still a whole lot of story for Simon, Overmyer and everyone else to tell about what happened to the Crescent City in the months and years after the storm. I’m glad we’re going to get at least one more season of the incredible music, sense of atmosphere, and performances from the brilliant likes of Khandi Alexander, Wendell Pierce, Clarke Peters, and many more.
“Chuck” is going to get five seasons. “Treme” is going to get at least three. The TV business can be cruel and unforgiving, but every now and then good things happen to incredibly low-rated shows.
YIPPPEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE! Finally some good news today!
Fantastic news. Really loving the show.
According to my sources, it won’t go past S3, but it’s still good news.
Who’s your source? Easter Bunny? Santa Claus? Tooth Fairy? :)
Wow. I’m honestly surprised. Pleased, obviously, but surprised. And given the trickiness of fictional people dealing with very-nearly current events, I might even say I’d be ok with a 3 and out in this case.
I’d say it needs at least five so that the story can end in 2009 with a Baltimore reporter coming to New Orleans to make a fictional TV series about Treme in the aftermath of Katrina…
And hiring Davis as writer/consultant.
Fantastic news!
Great news!
Yay!
Amateur earnestness, lazy casting, bad acting, terrible writing, and a silly miscegenated Toni Morrison subtext: who could ask for anything more … Who could ask for anything more? (We Northern Black folk rely on Treme to remind us we got rythm.) Bring on the milking!
????????
Hmmmmm. Y’all must be among the folk who don’t get it. Or hate jazz, or both. Oh well, more for us. Treme sure beats any ‘reality’ show or sitcom that clogs up the broadcast networks. Personally, I’m thrilled it’s coming back. Time for a second line!!
Well I can tell you nothing about acting or good music. So stay up north ., Please
HBO gave the brilliant “In Treatment” around for three seasons, and I think more people watched the maintenance people paint the curbs in my condo complex last month than watched that show.
Just don’t care about this show. I hope it ends soon so Simon can move on to something interesting.
What are the ratings compared to “The Wire”? I always read about low ratings, but never find actual Wire numbers. Thanks.
Will you folks PLEASE STOP comparing Treme to The Wire??!? They’re *nothing* alike! Not in any respect.
Love Treme. I remember the first time I saw promo ads before season 1 and thought, “there’s a show thatll be around about one season” but, I love HBO shows so I gave it a chance and fell in love. It’s an amazing story. I hope there’s a 4th season but I realize this particular story can only go for so long. In the coming season, I hope they show the resilience of how just when it looked like they were starting to bounce back from Katrina, suddenly they have to overcome being knocked down again by the gulf oil spill. It’s such a compelling story, like no other American story in decades. I just wish more people saw it for what it was and it had higher ratings. Kudos to HBO for letting producers wrap the story up with at least one more season (hopefully two).
Those of us who don’t like our entertainment sugarcoated and spoonfed are glad that HBO has the backbone to stand behind great writing. I was crestfallen last night after watching the concluding episode of Season Two… because everything seemed to be all pulled together. I was very happy to hear we’ll get another season.
To those “critics” who have publicly confided they “don’t like Treme”, I say, Pick up your remote and swing on over to VH-1, or Fox they’re still in business, last I heard. Those of us with lives and a few years under our belts will continue to enjoy series that make you think!
Those who say they don’t like Treme simply speak from ignorance. Yes the writing is great, but if you’ve never spent time or lived in New Orleans, then the cards are stacked against you to really “get it.” For someone who loves music, food, and has lived in New Orlenas for years…this show is real. They have done an excellent job with representing the culture and feel of a city that has no equal.
Great news, there are still many, many Louisiana musicians we need to hear about. Introducing me to Kermit Ruffins was worth the price of HBO. Now we need to get Marcia Ball on Treme.
This is one of my all time favorite shows! Can’t wait for next season!
Thank you HBO! I was a little worried that the show would not return because of the controversial content. It is the one show I look forward to seeing weekly. Greatt decision!
I thought there was goinf to be a new season October 2011 ???!!!
Just finished season 2. watching from Australia. Makes me want to come to New Orleans for the festival.
has inspired me to research more about the culture.
love the music. love the food! thank you so much.