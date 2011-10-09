‘Homeland’ – ‘Grace’: Garage door opener

A review of tonight’s “Homeland” coming up just as soon as I have a waxing appointment…
“No one said becoming a terrorist was easy, Saul.” -Carrie
The early set-up in these “Homeland” episodes means there’s going to be no physical interaction between our two main characters, but “Grace” does a strong job of linking them up in other ways early and often. Not only does Carrie spend much of the episode simply watching Brody on the video feed, but the scenes are often set up in a way that draws visual connections between the two. We open with what seems like Brody’s nightmare, primed for the inevitable moment where we see him sit bolt upright in bed, only it’s Carrie who sits up. For a moment, it seems that she’s now having nightmares about her imaginings of his time in captivity – that she’s already gotten right inside his head – but then we see that Brody has just loudly woken up as well, and that she only woke up because he did. Still, the connection has been made, in the same way that we later see her curling up on her sofa to study him curled up on his.
They may – again, may – be working with different agendas, but they are also the same, the show tells us over and over. We know that Carrie is mentally ill, and that Brody has been through an experience that would crack even the healthiest mind wide open. (The various dream sequences and flashbacks make it seem like Brody is now unstuck in time like Billy Pilgrim, living every moment of his captivity at once.) Both are hiding their secrets from the world – Carrie with the pills she gets from her sister (opportunistically exploiting family to get drugs off the CIA radar), Brody with his apparent conversion to Islam (and maybe more) – but are holding up a tremendous emotional weight.
Brody setting up the garage so he can pray to Mecca without being observed would seem to be another strong sign that he was turned in captivity, but as with the hand signals and flashback last week, it could still be ambiguous. While my working assumption is that he turned (the show’s arguably more interesting that way), it could be that he simply needed a spiritual outlet during his long and horrific captivity and ultimately turned to the nearest available deity.
In the meantime, Carrie gets turned onto a new potential lead to Abu Nazir in the form of Lynn, the glorified (and well-compensated) harem girl for a Saudi prince. That kind of subplot is important for the show, allowing the writers to spread out this cat-and-mouse chase over a full season but not seeming like an unnecessary distraction in the way that, say, every “Dexter” subplot about Angel or Laguerta turns out to be.
The pilot was terrific. “Grace,” meanwhile, suggests it wasn’t just a flash in the pan, and that Gordon and Gansa are ready for at least the haul of this season. (We’ll see about this as a long-term series, obviously.)
What did everybody else think?
I really like it so far, but I’m mildly concerned about this show’s ability to last. You can only string out the suspense of whether Brody is “turned” for so long. Once the answer becomes clear, where does the show go?
Well, we’ve seen that Carrie is mentally ill, that Saul obtains a warrant from a judge he obviously has the ability to blackmail, that the powers that be want to use Brody as a recruitment/propaganda tool for the war and that the CIA clearly see the Brody recovery mission as a big public win. I think the show definitely has legs.
I agree with Chris. But it’s hard to see the Brody plot go for more than a season. Then again, I am sure the tremendously capable team that puts this show together can come up with some new full-season story arcs for subsequent seasons.
It will go on forever! He’s fooled the fbi, CIA, ETC. He’s in political office! And they cia is firing the one person who really knows. We know he’s turned. It’s what they’re going to do next with that power! Best show ever, right next to Dexter!
Good acting, good writing. We’re hooked.
I think the show is more interesting if you assume he has turned. I’m not even sure the show is asking that question, only the audience.
I was really enthusiastic about the pilot, but this second episode seemed kinda dull. It just seemed to hammer its point that nothing Brody does proves he’s turned or not. Everything is ambiguous, which gives Carrie and her CIA the opportunity to interpret everything to fit their paranoia. When in doubt, violate citizen’s privacy.
I feel like I’ve been hit with too many anvils telling me post 9/11 government paranoia is evil. Of course, it is, but I’m watching this show to be entertained, not indoctrinated.
Also, what are the chances that something bad doesn’t happen the the courtesan? Do you think they’ll be that obvious?
What you’re asking for though in terms of action would wrap it up like a mini-series. The show has to be slow for much of it’s existence because only in Hollywood is every single day of persons life filled with action and adventure.
Seeing the scene at the end evidencing Brody’s Muslim faith, then subsequently (implicitly) continue to use his coding signs has me concerned. The suggestion is, after a few days of being ‘lost’, as he returns to Islam, he has also returned to his turncoat ways. I anticipate protest and backlash from the Muslim diaspora against Showtime in the next few days.
I believe that Brody’s apparent conversion to a sect of Islam is pretty strong proof that he is turned. If he is a “muslim,” then someone had to teach him the prayers, the teachings, etc. I use the quotation marks because it is more likely that he is converted to the more extremist sect which isn’t really muslim at all, but just fanatical ideas to persuade lower ranking terrorists.
Again, no one during his captivity would have taught him a mainstream version of Islam, but more likely he picked up whatever dogmatic extremism his captors practiced.
^^
I really enjoyed this episode. Normally it takes about 3 or 4 episodes for me to get into a new show but this one grabbed me right away. The only misgivings I have are the ages of Claire Danes and the actress who plays the wife. They just seem too young for the story to be plausible but I am suspending my disbelief and enjoying the show. Damien Lewis is perfect in the role, hes got those crazy eyes which sell the torment the character went through. The scene where he lays down the mat and starts praying gave me chills! I can’t wait to see where the show goes from here.
I really like the series. I think there was a change to a different DP (the second episode looks cheaper than the first), but I’m loving the writing and it’s clear Carrie has tons of problems. I find her one of the more interesting female characters on TV…after just two episodes.
it could just be a change in lenses, though I don’t think it looked too much cheaper than the pilot.
I hate to be “that guy”, but if they are going to with the implausable storytline of Carrie to be self treating her schizophrenia, I wish it was with some other drug than Clozaril. This drug can do some wonky stuff with your white blood count, and so it is illegal to dispense this medication without monthly, or sometimes weekly, blood work, so I was wondering where she was getting it. now I see her sister give it to her. Sis is either diverting it from dad,bad idea, or she works in a hospital and is skimming it off the pharmacy.
Preview would be my friend if I every used it. Sorry for the crappy grammer and sentance structure….
I have to disagree with you saying that Carrie self treating is implausible. I have known several people without health insurance who’ve done the same thing. I myself have shared my anti- depressants and anti- anxiety meds with friends who needed them. I know people think its wrong, but if someone has been prescribed the same medication but can no longer afford to pay for it then I don’t think its such a big deal. Carrie’s sister is obviously a mental health professional so I’m sure she would take the proper precautions. I actually found that storyline very believable because she knows what would happen to Carrie if the cia found out and also how sick she’d be without the meds.
there is a national clozaril registry, it is never available as a sample because of the side effect of neutropenia (dangerously low white blood cell count), and it is incredibly unprofessional and dangerous to give it out off the record. the only possibilities are that she’s taking it from the dad or skimming off the pharmacy. either way, clozaril is closely monitored and tracked by pharmacies, so someone would eventually notice if it was going missing.
i could have sworn he said “clonazepam”
If what Psychdoc say is true than it is sloppy writing, because the sister clearly said it was samples.
He did say clozapine (Clozaril), and antipsychotic…but later in the episode her sister states she has bipolar disorder which is treated by a mood stabilizer which in episode 11 we find out is Lithium. In that episode we find out that she is also treated with clonazepam, a benzodiazepine used to treat anxiety symptoms…which is probably what was meant to be said in episode 1 instead of clozapine…the psych consultant probably was MIA in episode one…:-)
I’m really loving this show. It’s interesting to contrast it with “American Horror Story”, which is ostensibly about suspense, yet “Homeland” is more of a master class in how to draw the viewer in without the shock-treatment approach. (Although there was certainly some shock value in this episodes, with the hooker audition and the garage prayer.) Damian Lewis is amazing, and the other actors are almost as good (so happy they found decent child actors). I love that the viewer is a character in this; our voyeurism makes us complicit. Of course, I’ve always been particularly interested in shows that explore the fine line between sanity and psychosis.
“Dig a hole, fill it up!” — my exact thoughts during the opening scene.
RIP, Life
I love the show, and episode 2 showed that it’s got the skills to last.
Just one thing: Was that not the ugliest, most repulsive, amateur looking title sequence you’ve ever seen or what?
Seriously. What a total mismatch with the show. Very strange.
Yeah, that was pretty awful.
Ha, thank you, I had the same thought. When it got to the point where Damien Lewis and Claire Danes are both standing there in that hedgemaze I couldn’t help but laugh out loud. It’s like a bad art project.
I am 100% hooked. Danes is tremendous i have never seen lewis before but i am completely struck by his inate ability to convey the silent agony of his characters transition. Danes frenetic characterization is one of the best and strongest female characters i have seen on cable ever.
One annoyance from pilot to episode 2 was mandy patankin’s mulleted hairdo and thicker beard. Definately noticible during power watching. Cant wait to see where this show takes us. For those of you who think this is a one trick pony think of the possibilities of complicit involvement of US Government with Nazir.
I think this show is exceptional. The acting, the plotting, the camera work. I love the execution of the parallels between Carrie and Brody. One can easily imagine trying to accomplish the same thing in less skilled and imaginative hands.
The show never lags for a second. Both leads are stunning without overacting. And visually, I feel as if I am watching a film nominated for best cinematography.
This show grabbed me from the 1st episode – which is rare for me since it usually takes a good 3-4 episodes for me to get hooked.
Regarding the Islamic conversion? As someone with close ties to the Muslim community and who spent time in Pakistan in the early 90s before the Proverbial Shit went flying? I was very cautious with my feelings about the discovery of his conversion. I can certainly understand why someone would/could convert under such circumstances as Brody. The act of prayer as a Muslim is a beautiful one, a peaceful one with sweet cadences and soothing rhythms of movement. That is something that surely would have brought him comfort. Since the show has thus far done a good job with thing, I’ll give them a chance to show they are not gunning for the typical, puerile stereotypes. Fingers crossed.
In regard to the long-term prospects of the show? There is so much going on here — with Brody, the wife, the friend, Saul, the judge, the Harem girl, and with Carrie herself that I am not so worried at this point.
Is it possible that he isn’t a true convert? Perhaps he just finds the ritual of the prayer and the rug soothing. It’s implied that he walks in on some men praying in the face of the sun after he makes his way out of the cell and he hasn’t seen light in a long time. Yes, I suppose the terrorists planned the whole escape hoping it would turn into a genuine conversion but I had the sense he associated the ritualistic nature of the worship with freedom and comfort. Whether he has truly converted to Islam as a religion is unclear.
This thought came to me also, Remy, as I watched that scene. Both scenes, I should say.
Yes, he spent 5 hours of that day sitting in a corner of his bedroom, he clearly has some serious PTSD issues going on, he lashes out at the reporter, feels pressured by those around him….so he needs something familiar and repetitive to calm himself down.
It’s a great show though. It definitely grabbed my attention in the first episode and is worth watching unlike the overwrought American Horror Story!
HOMELAND has legs, for sure, and they seem to have a plan. There are a million different ways it could go from where they have us, and if executed properly could get us through a couple of really good seasons on these threads alone. There are a couple of stray thoughts from the first couple of eps:
*They REALLY shoudl consider a different timeslot. Watching this after DEXTER makes me 1. have to switch gears too rapidly; not good for the brain-engine, and 2. feel dumber for having wasted the previous hour. As a result, I feel guilty and dumb, whereas before I would watch DEXTER for the obvious social satirical cartoon it is.
*The showrunner(s) seem committed to a couple of bits of nudity per episode, which is just the right amount. And don’t worry, girls, there will be a couple of DLewis ass-shots coming. Or better yet, Mandy Patinkin!
*Love how they portray Carrie. She’s crazy, manipulative, destructive, abusive, and right. Hard combination to make sympathetic, but they are pulling it off. So far. And the contempt with which her co-workers treat her is brilliant. Can’t live with her or without her. Very Bauer-esque.
*Get ready for the olive-skinned non-terrorist who as the exception proves the rule. Terrorist shows are tricky, and they always have to throw this guy in, never realizing that all it does is reinforce the stereotype that DarkSkin=Terrorist, that social profiling works, you know, most of the time. Except for Hassim, but everybody else… They’ll give is Serbians next season.
*I think Brody and Carrie will end up working together somehow. That scene with her interrogating him was too well-acted by both of them not to have them interact regularly. There was something that popped when they were together.
I like the show. Thanks for reviewing it, Alan.
Having watched every episode of “24”, I can’t be the only one who looks at Morena Baccarin and thinks “she would make the PERFECT Nina Myers-esque surprise terrorist,” can I? Obviously I don’t actually believe this, but she has that look where she goes from sweet and innocent to suspicious very convincingly.
Anyway – love the show. With Breaking Bad ending on Sunday, I find that my week sorely lacks competent, engaging TV dramas right now. I’m glad that Homeland, Boardwalk Empire and a few others can hold the fort down until Mad Men comes back on.
IMO…Carrie is the one who was turned and not Brody. And I think the show is more interesting that way. Feels too obvious for it to be Brody and I think it could allow the show to last longer because of the amount of possible story lines that way. But, that’s just what I think.
That thought crossed my mind also. That Carrie has turned. After all, the audience has no way of knowing as of yet what it is the fellow in the prison cell whispered in her ear as he was waiting execution. We have only Carrie’s word for it. The overall paranoid feeling is pretty terrific.
That would be an excellent clever twist!
Damien Lewis is outstanding. The line reading on his sarcastic (and marking his territory) “Uncle Mike” made me shiver and giggle all at once. Loved the prayer scene — and the amazing look on his face in close-up after wiping out the reporter.
I gather the blackmailed judge had dabbled in John Birch Society antics or something similar back in the day. Good scene … Wish I had been able to identify that painting.
Does anyone know who the painter was??? I would be very curious to know!
I don’t know the name of the painting but I assume it was a Rembrandt since it was said it was by a Dutch Jewish artist.
No not Rembrandt obviously. The painting is called: Mending the Nets by Jozef Israëls
The way they extend the series is not to have him turned but to use him as an asset teamed with Carrie to root out terrorists. They are both flawed which can make for extremely interesting subplots. There are lots of ways this can continue Just look at “24”.
