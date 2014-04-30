‘House of Cards’ season 2 in review: It gets weaker the more you watch

The binge-viewing model that streaming video makes possible can work wonders with the right show. If you've never seen “Breaking Bad” or “The Wire” or “Boardwalk Empire” before and can plow through entire seasons in a weekend, the experience can in many ways be even better than if you had watched them weekly in real time when they first aired. Stories fit together more neatly, characters are easier to keep track of, themes and subtext become richer and more apparent.
Then there are the shows for which the binge is not their friend – where the more you watch of them in short order, the more glaring their flaws become and the less exciting their strengths seem. Ironically, one of those shows is the flagship creation of the leader in streaming video: Netflix's “House of Cards,” where the more I've watched – and the closer together I've watched it – the lower my opinion of it has gone.
I began the series being impressed by its pedigree and visual style, but finished its first season finding it to be good but not great. Then I saw the first four episodes of the new season, and by then had downgraded the whole thing to decent: slick and pretty, but ultimately empty.
And by the time I finished watching the second season, most of it within the space of a few days, I had come to the conclusion that it's simply a bad show with the pretensions of a good one – a USA show that's bad because it thinks it's an HBO show.
(Some spoilers for the second season are coming; if you haven't finished it and don't want to know, stop reading.)
Certainly, as I got deep into binging the second half of season 2, I found myself watching “Cards” the same way I tend to watch things on USA or TNT, or various broadcast network procedural dramas: as a thing to have on while I had something else to do, because “Cards” in and of itself wasn't enough to demand my full attention the way that, say, “The Americans” does right now.
And there's nothing wrong with being a TV show people watch while folding laundry or sorting through junk mail. There's a long and noble tradition of that, from “77 Sunset Strip” to “Castle.” But the better examples of that kind of show know what they are and what they are not. They usually do things with a wink and a sense of humor, or at least a sense of self-awareness. And the only time in season 2 that “Cards” demonstrates the latter is when Frank addresses the viewers directly and acknowledges that some of them don't like the device and wish it would go away.
“House of Cards” wants very much to be an Important Show about the intersection of power and government and media and business, and about the depths people will sink to in order to hang onto what's theirs. It has the veneer of that kind of show, with a polished look crafted by David Fincher, then maintained by later directors. (James Foley was behind the camera for six of the 13 season 2 episodes, along with Carl Franklin, Jodie Foster and a few others.) It has a two-time Oscar winner as its star in Kevin Spacey as Vice-President Frank Underwood), an impressive co-star in Robin Wright (who also directed an episode this season) as his wife Claire, and an ensemble made up of actors who played roles big and small in some of the great cable dramas of this century (Gerald McRaney and Molly Parker from “Deadwood,” Reg E. Cathey from “The Wire,” Benito Martinez from “The Shield”). It has all the trappings of quality.
But “Cards” is really a sleazy potboiler about a sociopath politician who will do anything to get what he wants, and about the line of amazingly stupid people briefly standing in his way.
There's probably a fun show to be made with that very premise, where it doesn't matter that all of Frank's schemes are as needlessly complicated as his opponents are easily hoodwinked. You couldn't ask for a better, more enthusiastic chewer of scenery than Mr. Kevin Spacey to front such a show. But “Cards” takes itself much too seriously, when it is absolutely ridiculous and should embrace that. (It has done this show no favors to exist at the same time as Shonda Rhimes' “Scandal,” which is just as absurd in its portrait of the wild things that could happen in and around the White House, but has no illusions about what it is and embraces its own craziness.)
Because “Cards” wants to be treated as prestigious, it then demands to be judged as such, and it comes up wanting.
Frank is an absolute cartoon character, motivated by nothing but his own self-satisfaction, and though Spacey holds the screen, it's also a fairly one-note performance. (On the rare occasions when “Cards” creator Beau Willimon or one of the other writers allows Frank to be a human being for five minutes, Spacey rises to the occasion, but he's also content to coast on being Oscar Winner Kevin Spacey when the material's thinner.)
Worse, though, is the way that almost everyone Frank comes up against turns out to be an utter moron. Every now and then, the writers will devise a genuinely clever gambit for Frank to use against his enemies (the maneuver to get entitlement reform past the Senate was one of this season's more impressive bits of plotting), but most of the time, he gets by because no one seems to understand they're not dealing with the House majority whip, or the Vice-President, but a supervillain who left his cape and trident in the closet. Even the people who get wise to him and the threat he poses make the fatal mistake of telling him, more or less, “Okay, Frank, I know you've tried to screw me 17 times in the past, but I'm going to give you one more chance! But if you screw me for the 18th time, so help me…”
President Garrett Walker (Michael Gill) is perhaps the least impressive fictional POTUS in television history(*), not just because he's a complete sap who falls time and again into Frank's traps, even when he knows to look for them, but because he's such an empty suit, lacking any charisma, intelligence or any other quality that would explain his election. That Frank is able to maneuver Walker into resigning so that he can assume the presidency – without having received a single vote to hold any position in the White House – isn't an impressive victory over a worthy opponent, but a one-sided exercise in making the show's main character look good.
(*) It's him or Wayne Palmer from “24,” with Gaius Baltar only not qualifying because he was president on another planet.
A show where Frank meticulously outmaneuvered worthy opponents could be terrific. Here, though, he's not even playing chess when everyone else is playing checkers (to borrow a line from one of the shows “Cards” admires); he's playing chess while everyone else is still trying to master the rules of peekaboo. Everything comes much too easily for Frank for there to ever be genuine tension.
The other characters not only aren't up to challenging Frank, they're not up to carrying the action when the show moves away from him. The first season had Corey Stoll as Frank's puppet, alcoholic congressman Peter Russo, and it was both a vivid, well-rounded character and a searing performance. Frank murdered Peter late in season 1, and the more I watched of season 2, the more I realized how much my more positive feelings towards the first year came from Stoll, and how much the show suffered in his absence. There are some other excellent actors in the ensemble, but the time spent with them feels perfunctory – like all the “Dexter” subplots about the other employees at Miami Metro, they seem to exist solely to reduce the star's workload, or to create the illusion that the plot is more complicated than it actually is, and not because they're illuminating in their own right.
Claire's gradual realization that she and Frank are terrible people who ruin lives for their own advancement was the one vaguely interesting thread of season 2, and Wright got to do some good work when Claire allowed herself to be more vulnerable. But that wasn't enough to carry the season, and was ignored at times in favor of underfed moments designed to get attention, like Frank and Claire having a three-way with their loyal Secret Service minder Edward Meechum (Nathan Darrow). There's a way to make that scene feel earned, and like an illustration of the complicated Underwood marriage – which is less a romantic partnership than a business one where the two halves still find each other attractive – but instead it played as a wild idea somebody had in the writers' room that no one then bothered to reverse-engineer into earlier episodes(**).
(**) It also seems like the sort of thing you'd try on a show that's airing weekly, to get the audience talking over the next seven days, rather than something to happen only seconds before they jump to a new episode that has nothing to do with that scene.
In my advance review of the new season, I couldn't reveal that Frank murdered reporter Zoe Barnes (Kate Mara), but since we're in heavy spoiler territory, I can say that the scene where it happens late in the premiere represents all that's enticing and all that's aggravating about this show. On the one hand, it looks great, is tense, and Frank and Zoe's conversation at least asks some interesting things questions about how much we value morality vs. ambition…
… and then the man who is about to become Vice-President of the United States talks a cynical reporter into erasing all evidence of their relationship from her phone, then shoves her in front of an oncoming subway train, leaving absolutely no evidence of his crime. It's a scene inspired by a plot twist from the British “House of Cards,” and maybe it played better in the original, but here it's yet another dumb thing that happens on a show that fancies itself as being very smart, and therefore can't even really take pleasure in the ludicrousness of it all.
Though Netflix keeps the ratings for this show, like all its others, a state secret, it's already ordered a third season. I assume it will involve Frank tricking a visiting race of naive aliens into giving him control of their intergalactic empire, leading them to shake their green fists at him while he and Claire smirk and fly away in their new spaceship. And it will all be very tastefully directed, and the spaceship will have impressive production design, and it will all be presented with the utmost seriousness.
Completely agree!
Yeah, Alan nails it. This show is so overrated and the characters are so one-note that it just leaves you as cold as Frank’s heart. It does not stand up to repeat viewing. The opening music was nice, though.
And we all know that if it gets a third season, it will just be the king’s downfall brought about by the weakest link – the hooker still running loose. I doubt Spacey would do any season beyond that. Where do you go. But it would be nice if they go full King Lear and all the poison within his system comes out in a completely looney presidency where he takes the rest of the world down with him. I’d be on board for that.
100% agreed: give Frank Underwood a worthy adversary, or the show’s pointless. I enjoy Spacey’s mugging, but give him a fair fight.
Stopped after 4-5 of the first season. it is just empty and I could not bring myself to finish it, despite enjoying the actors. It’s nothing but good looking fluff.
Totally agree about the irony that “House of Cards” doesn’t really need/require binge watching — unlike True Detective, which I think is better when you watch all at once. Seems weird to me that, especially in this second season, Netflix/the producers didn’t make more of an effort to structure better. But I guess they also didn’t really need to, since we all binge-watched it anyway.
Funny – I just had a conversation with my cousin 10 minutes ago where I said the opposite about True Detective. He said he enjoyed it, but it was too dark for him. And he binged it. I LOVED it and thought it was an all-timer, and I watched weekly.
I can see how TD would be too dark if you watched all 8 episodes in a weekend and didn’t let them sink in.
HOC on the other hand…not really worth mentioning in the same paragraph as True Detective. Just bad TV.
The biggest issue I had with Season 2 was the swiftness in which Frank became President. If they knew they were going to have another season I felt that this storyline could have been extended into the next one, which would have at least maintained some semblance of being realistic. By having him go from VP to President so quickly felt way too forced.
Yeah, this was my biggest (of several) complaints. The politics on House of Cards sort of remind of S1 of The Killing where everything happens in 24 hours. Presidents just don’t resign a week or so after a revelation like the one here.
Also, the B story about Underwood’s chief of staff and the prostitute who they used to bring down Russo was a giant waste of time.
This would be my only complaint. The rest of Sepinwall’s review was very Debby Downerish. I was entertained from start to finish. Every show doesn’t have to have The Wire’s level of realism to achieve it’s goals.
Brett: That’s not what Sepinwall is implying at all. Of course not every show has to be ultra-realistic, but this show is just absolutely ridiculous.
Besides, saying that not every show has to be as realistic as The Wire when referring to another show implies the second show (in this case, House of Cards) has some level of realism. Which it doesn’t. Not to mention, like Sepinwall said, that it wants to be taken seriously, which can’t happen when it is this ridiculous.
Also, it’s empty.
Actually… it’s hard for me to discern what Sepinwall is implying at all. It’s a better show than a lot of other shows that get reviewed. (Girls, How I Met Your Mother, etc…) It has its faults, but it’s not a bad show. Which is exactly the impression I would get from reading this review.
Better than Girls? I think not in the same league. Actually, not many current shows are in the same league as Girls. I agree with the review. HOC is trite tripe. I don’t know about Netflix “originals.” I also thought Orange is the New Black was ridiculous. HOC cards is bad but it’s only about politics. Orange is about a topic we cannot afford to trifle with.
Spot on; Spacey’s character would’ve been the “big bad” in Buffy-speak in any other decent show. This shows that having him as the lead getting everything that he wants gets tiring real fast. I was hoping for at least some sort of competent adversary to step up and make Frank’s life somewhat complicated, but I guess that just isn’t in the cards.
Sorry for the pun.
Yes, this! I came to despise the Underwoods this season, and the only way I’ll watch another season is if we see the downfall of these jerks. There is nothing for me to admire in either character, nothing that can redeem them. For me, they have gone beyond “anti-hero” and in to pure villain territory, and even though every villain considers themselves the hero in their own story, I have zero sympathy for them.
I “binge watched” and felt that it helped the show because the more I thought about the ludicrous storylines, the less I enjoyed the show. I disagree that the three-way wasn’t set up. In S1, when Frank returns to his alma mater, it was implied that he had an affair with male classmate.
But that doesn’t suggest he’s down for a 3-way with his WIFE and loyal SS agent! No set up at all for that.
Actually, there was quite a bit of set up for this (I regrettably watched s2 twice bc I watched it the first time sans wife). Meachum walks in on FU watching porn featuring a 3way. Claire noticed that FU starts referring to him by first name. FU constantly remarks on how much Claire appreciated him. The signs are there, but I agree that ontogeny first watch they aren’t obvious.
Actually, the set up begins in season 1. After Meachum is dismissed for firing his gun at a long-range target in that neighborhood, Frank insists on Meachum being put on his Secret Service detail. Meachum practically pledges his devotion to the Underwoods. He was putty in their hands from that moment on. Generally speaking, season 2 comes off better with a re-watch of season 1 right afterwards. Many of the moves in season 2 were set up in season 1.
I also feel that Season 2 is a huge letdown. But I thought that the ability to binge watch disguised that. Because people were able to immediately start a new episode, they often didn’t have to bother to think about how ridiculous the one they just watched actually was.
I’m halfway thru season one and I’m already finding segments of it grating. Claire’s meaningless affairs, Peter Russo getting sucked into the most obvious setup and screwed…I’m glad I read this article, because now I’m done and can move on to something better.
/I just don’t understand the whole “the show takes itself too seriously” claim? What is it that makes you feel it takes itself seriously? The plot lines are clearly ridiculous (Frank pushed Zoe into a moving train for goodness sakes) to the point where there’s no way the show doesn’t know what it is.
I can’t help but think you are holding the quality of the acting and the directing style against it. I think the show is really well directed and has a nice visual quality, one that would normally suit a serious show, simply because of the fact that it puts a lot of effort into it. But putting effort into coming up with a visual appealing and unique cinematographic palette doesn’t mean the show’s writing is supposed to be deep or important.
I like the show because I find it entertaining. And I think that’s all it tries to be. I just don’t see how one can make claims of pretentiousness about a show so shamelessly ridiculous.
I think it’s a tone thing. It may know it’s ridiculous, but it never plays that way.
That’s what I mean though. The show clearly cares about getting the best directing and acting it can, and it wants those two things to be taken seriously.
Is it just not possible to do those things as well as you possibly can, have a ridiculous script, and not be called pretentious? The answer’s probably not to have a ridiculous script, but the show clearly wants to be entertaining and fun and not particularly deep.
1. I’ve read enough interviews with Willimon (and conducted one myself) to know that he takes the show very seriously, and expects the audience to do so as well.
2. Other than Frank’s addresses to the camera, the show is remarkably humorless, given its plotting.
3. I think it is absolutely possible to do a show that takes the acting and directing seriously and yet acknowledges that it’s ridiculous. Scandal, which I mentioned above, does that; Joe Morton (no slouch, albeit not a multiple Oscar winner) was killing it this season, and while the directors aren’t as prestigious as the Cards crew, they’re some of the better people working in episodic drama at the moment. True Detective to a degree seemed aware of the ludicrousness of its story and its hero, at least with Marty Hart’s reactions to various Rust Cohle monologues. Breaking Bad was meant to be taken seriously but also understood and embraced those moments when insane or silly things were happening. Cards doesn’t do any of that.
Its an Oscar Bait movie that just happens to be a TV show. It is top notch professionalism all around but at the end it is telling a story that is meaningless to anyones experience.
This cast is saying take this show seriously. Its not Kevin Spacey its Oscar Winner Kevin Spacey. Its Robin Wright. And even Mora.
Its pretending because the show is about DC that it has something to say when Scandals has about the same level of realism.
Such a goofy show; if only it was self-aware.
I didn’t mind this season and may have liked it better than the first season. Having watched the original House of Cards trilogy, I am finding it interesting how they are following a similar path but in different ways. I thought Robin Wright’s path was more interesting this year, although I agree that Frank needs better opponents. The third season of the UK version was about the decline of Urquhart (Spacey’s UK counterpart) and so I am hoping that the US version does the same. If this is supposed to be a Macbeth type story, then we are only in Act 2 and the best parts should be yet to come.
I agree with Andre. The tension points in The Wire were entirely predictable and cliche with the progressive middle classes unable to even imagine crime in the inner city. Congressman Underwood character for Kevin Spacey is entirely pragmatic and seizes every opportunity to shine. Yes, even Russo’s alcoholism was true on how easy the first slip is; and he was once rescued from suicide , Frank speed-ed up the process, but didn’t cause Russo’s breakdown.–Alcoholism did.
I dont agree with u Alan..Have binge watched breaking bad/the wire and found them extremely boring and cliched.They reflect the standard middle class suburbia vision of life in a big city with its cliched issues that tv creators feel reflects problems accurately.
House of cards is very snazzy,cinematic in treatment and unapologetic in content.
Andre
1. Breaking Bad doesn’t take place in a big city.
2. The Wire is about as non-cliched as a fictional story I know of. It constantly goes against every typical trope of the crime/police genre.
3. Being snazzy and cinematic doesn’t discount any of what Alan wrote about House of Cards (in fact, he agrees with you on that count).
4. Are you serious?
What about this show is realistic in anyway? Its politics for people that are pure cynics. Is there a show to be made about DC that is not as optimistic as the West Wing sure. But even Palosi/Lott (depending on what side you lean) look like Bartlett compared to everyone on this show.
As a lifelong resident of Baltimore I have to one million percent disagree with you. The Wire is one of the most accurate reflections of “what a place is really like.” It is not some “suburban fantasy with made up issues.” You’re so wholly and completely off base in your estimation that I wonder if you even actually watched the show.
Why are you even replying to this troll ?
C-? Wow, that’s too harsh, should be at least C+.
I don’t know, I was dissapointed with the first half of the season but I thought it improved in its second half, despite how ridiculous this all is. B- from me.
Yeah, that C- is WAY too harsh. I really think Sepinwall is a bit biased here because, based on the talent in front and behind the camera, he expected to love the show and it disappointed him. I’m not saying he did this on purpose because I don’t think he did. I just think it is the reason he is marking it so low. If the show featured a bunch of unknowns behind and in front of the camera, I suspect it would get a C+ or B-.
Funny, when you first wrote a luke-warm review of the show after season 1 and then again prior to season 2, I was of the mindset that you were playing devil’s advocate simply b/c the show wasn’t GREAT and that bothered you.
Then, I got done with season 2 and realized you were right. This show is just empty – fun to some degree, but like you said, the fact it takes itself SO seriously makes it hard to enjoy.
I’m sure I’ll binge season 3 in a couple days, but that’s more my TV watching style than a compliment to the show.
Dude Sepinwall if you want to review a weekly show about a Vice President you should review Veep. It’s the best comedy HBO has had in years. It’s at least 7 times better than Girls even though it has 20 times less buzz than Girls. You can change that. Buzz it up, Seps! Buzz it up!! Eh?
I wrote a very complimentary review of Veep when the new season premiered:
[www.hitfix.com]
You have summed up all that I liked/disliked about this show. I liked but didn’t love the first season, but was mostly “meh” about the second season. I will admit I am somewhat biased having seen the UK original but nonetheless I wish that the US 3rd season would end similar to the UK version. The 2nd season has made Frank too perfectly powerful and evil. He needs to lose. I doubt that will happen because Netflix loves this cash cow.
I agree with everything said in this review. So disappointing. Instead of being cunning political partners (Frank and Claire), they were like aliens from another planet in stature and speech.
Number one, I completely agree with this review, and number two, based on the number of times Alan has referred to shows best watched while folding laundry, I’m starting to wonder if he’s secretly toiling at a Fluff N Fold to supplement his Hitflix salary. Do we need to worry?
I have two small kids, and laundry is one of my responsibilities at home. A lot of things need sorting and folding.
All the laundry should make everyone suspect Alan is a KGB illegal bent on bringing down the U.S. government.
There was a very large facility down by Albuquerque that could have helped with all that laundry, Alan. Heard something happened to it, though…
The show doesn’t understand the nature of power, which only comes as the result of trust. It’s unclear why any characters find Spacey a useful person to have around, both for his transparently duplicitous tendencies, and his complete lack of achievement on any matter whatsoever. Less a clever machiavellian than a bull in a china shop, Spacey screws up the Pennsylvania governor’s race, Sino-American relations, multiple PR situations, and all legislation he is involved with. Even the entitlement reform package Alan mentioned, intended as an olive branch to the other party, ended as a sloppy partisan mess. His hand-picked successor to the whip’s office can’t even be upon to carry his agenda.
The show posits that the reason Spacey is so special, and able to achieve political ascendency, is that he secretly wants to be president. Well, everyone in Washington wants to president. Why does that make him extraordinary? More directly, why would he ever be trusted with access to important political matters and top policy makers when he is a walking catastrophe who blunders everything he is publicly involved with?
There’s a scene where the secretary of state questions Spacey, and he challenges her to say who the president values more, her or him. The implication is that he is of significant value. Well…why?
I live in Washington, and it is maddeningly annoying how popular this program is with the local audience, particularly the younger political set who seem convinced that Spacey’s character is a genius. I’m glad to see that Alan and the commenters here largely disagree.
As a big fan of the original British series, I think the show would benefit from being quite a bit shorter. It’s horribly bloated, which removes the surprises, and often focuses on extraordinarily uninteresting subplots. There are scenes about a woman’s tattoo and about a ribs restaurant, which leave me wondering what I am watching and why it is being referred to as ‘House of Cards.’ There’s also no reason the series has to be so long, as a program designed for Netflix streaming. Why weaken the story and incur larger production costs when you don’t benefit from additional weekly television revenues?
The original series also wisely included an element of ideology, which explained Francis Urquhart’s ambitions. What does Spacey actually hope to accomplish as president? It’s never clear. And so it is not clear why we should care, or why we should admire or fear the character, or why he is pursuing the office, or why on earth he is presented as a genius.
Underwood’s motivation was given in the first episode of s1 – he was mad that Walker passed him over for Sec of State and he decided he was going to get even. Frank was never presented as noble or admirable — he’s been consistently presented as petty, Machiavellian, and ruthless, all the way from the beginning.
Idealogy — I think in today’s polarized America presenting a politician who is NOT motivated by idealogy is the safer way to go for the writer. It allows you to explore the ruthless sides of power and politics without getting blowback from whichever side of the idealogical aisle you are portraying. I think one thing that HOC has done pretty well is to avoid delving into real political issues, avoiding alienating viewers from either political side. YMMV on how that contributes to the enjoyment of watching a show set in DC.
I think you may be misunderstanding my comment. I used to word admire to refer to our expected awe at Spacey’s supposed political prowess – the character is presented as a brilliant machiavellian, and the audience is meant to be impressed by his manuevering, similar to how an audience might admire Walter White. However, there’s scant evidence that Spacey is really much of a clever operator at all.
Someone who publicly bungles everything – the Pennsylvania governor’s race, the education bill, the entitlement bill, the abortion sex scandal, the artist sex scandal, choosing a new whip, the Chinese negotiations, business community relationships – would never be trusted with a leadership position. This isn’t Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – it’s not enough just to want the presidency more than other people.
Selecting Spacey to serve in House leadership or as vice president is about as likely as President Obama choosing Rob Ford as his new Chief of Staff.
As far as ideology goes, I think you also misunderstand my point. If Spacey aspires to be a great, or significant, president, he will need acheivements. What is his agenda? What does he plan to pursue, and accomplish?
You don’t make much of a mark when you take the Gerald Ford route to the Oval Office and then do nothing once you get there.
I agree. I simply can’t see what Underwood has to offer. Time and again he lingers or is retained by Walker, and then the manipulation continues. HoC is more Othello than Macbeth with Iago /Underwood and his slighted ambition let loose upon the Capitol. He has no vision other than narrow self – interest & nastiness. He has never scored on any issue. Why would anyone trust him?
I thought Freddy and the bbq ribs story served to show the casual casualties quite well. It managed too to show some semblance of decency, or the shreds of a lost or nascent decency, in Frank Underwood.
My beef is simply this: Underwood is empty. President Underwood? Woodworm! Wormwood? Rhubarb! Rhubarb!
Season 1 was superior to Season 2. Season 2 has quite a bit of lazy writing. Season 3 shouldbe the final season IMHO or we are in “Dallas” territory. However, the show is not as bad as AS makes it out to be.
I’m assuming that next season Frank Underwood is going to kill Samuel L. Jackson with his lightning fingers.
Ow!
I wasn’t as down on the second season, but I was frustrated that the writers have seemingly forgotten Frank’s motivation: he was passed over for the cabinet position he thought he would get as a reward for getting the president elected. In fact, I rewatched 1×01 just to make sure I wasn’t porting this from the British series. He was so much rumpled early on and willing to let the audience in on his plans, making us morally culpable too. Now he’s too crisp and insular. It’s tougher to root for him, although that’s the point.
House of Cards thinks it’s a combination of the best of The West Wing and Mad Men, but it’s really a combination of season 5 of West Wing and the Fat Betty episode of Mad Men.
This series should have ended with him knocking on the desk.
Who knows what absurdities await with Frank as president.
I agree that Frank never had a worthy opponent. Tusk for a little looked capable, but then inexplicably caved.
I’m glad that Alan brought up the ill-conceived threesome. I really didn’t catch how it lead to any character or plot development, so I’m pretty sure it was put in just for shock value, which is lazy.
As for the whole Lucas/McPoyle plot… why give Lucas so much attention in the early episodes just to haul him off to prison and never be heard from again?
And then we get to Rachel… Every scene with her was a complete drag. It got to the point where my dislike of her brought me to not care about Doug anymore (who was probably my second favorite Season 1 character, just behind Russo).
Thank you! And I absolutely hated the ending. Frank becomes president? Seriously? How’s that going to work? He has no base, no constituency– he just plotted his way to the Oval Office, with 2 years left of the term. Are we to imagine he will get re-elected? By whom? I was enjoying it, as trashy fun, but the end really lost me.
Nearly every plot advancement in “House of Cards”:
The Underwoods suggest an idea to someone else, then shrug it off as a ridiculous idea, that someone else thinks about said idea and actually does it, Underwoods get what they want and apply smugness. Repeat multiple times and no characters ever realize they are the common thread for these terrible ideas. I’ve never hate watched a show more.
The number of times Frank suggested a ludicrous possible solution only to manage to later convince the person it’s best way out was absurd. President McDumbass just came off as the lamest politician ever to grace my TV screen.
Killing Zoe crippled the show. They needed to develop her into his growing, main adversary. In addition to plot function, she was also an entry point for many people, someone more relatable.
I think they did that to keep something of a parallel with the british series. don’t want to drop too much of a spoiler here but Mattie (Zoe’s limey counterpart) gets dealt with in a similarly brutal fashion. If you haven’t watched the british version, it’s worth watching.
Wayne Palmer was way more interesting than the House of Cards president, whose name I cant even remember
Wayne Palmer ended up being a decent president (see: Episode 17, after he came out of the coma).
A shame more people don’t remember (and/or appreciate) this.
YES! I have been saying since I binged season 2 that HOC has by far the dumbest president I have ever seen portrayed on TV (Although I did forget all about Wayne Palmer!). Although I have never received a fancy typed written letter from a vintage typewriter, so maybe I would also be persuaded against my better judgement.
I didn’t hate the season as much as you did. Although that has everything to do with binging the season in a week. If this was a week to week show I would have stopped after ep 4. My biggest issue with the show is that it thinks it is so smart. I never truly understood the plot, or what the Chinese/Rainey really wanted. I understood the machinations and plays the characters were making without truly understanding the why and what. I dare anyone to explain the importance of the bridge!!
The only thing I was truly surprised about in the finale was that Remy actually had feelings for Molly Parker’s character! Although the Remy character became even stupider than the president towards the end.
“Worse, though, is the way that almost everyone Frank comes up against turns out to be an utter moron.”
That was true in season 1 as well. There were quite a few instances where Frank triumphed over his enemies in a way that the writers seem to have thought was incredibly clever, but really depended on everyone else just being dumb. (I’m sure that in reality a lot of politicians aren’t exceptionally bright, but it doesn’t make sense that only one person has any real sense of what it takes to remain in power.)
But in the first season, I didn’t mind so much — partly because many of the secondary characters were so interesting, and partly because it was just kind of fun to see what Frank would do next. But then the interesting characters started dropping like flies, while the boring ones (like the wife’s artist boyfriend) got way too much screen time. I think that’s when the weakness of the basic premise started to take over.
Thank you! It’s about time someone in the industry call this show what it is … BAD.
Wow. You hit the nail on the head completely! That being said, Spacey is a pleasure to watch.
Question.
What to you shows that Scandal knows what kind of drama it is? Is it because the plot points are so bonkers crazy that its good?
I do see what you mean when you say HoC plays it all very seriously and it doesn’t always work in the shows advantage.
Alan, I think you’re right about the quality of the show, and about many of your points, but I reject your implied argument that it has to have “something to say” to be good. Or that it has to have “something to say” to justify the sleek production value.
A story doesn’t have to have a message to be a good story. A story just has to tell a good story. The show’s problem is NOT how it doesn’t have anything meaningful to contribute about the intersection of government and media or whatever you were talking about there. The problem is the paper thin supporting characters, and how easy it is for Frank to get his way.
The show basically lost me when Frank literarily murdered the best part of the show. Tried S02 but after 10 minutes I realised that I had hardly any recollection of all the political shenanigans in S02 and was not interested either. Saved it for a boring day, but your article makes me believe that that day may never come.
A spoiler in the comments seems to reveal he also killed the second best part of the show… that boring day will likely be filled with a binge of Veep or the like.
What, other planets don’t count?
I started having problems with show when Frank murdered Russo. Killing Zoe just completed the move from him potentially being a complicated character to a flat out villain. Lost any empathy for him then.
For me, the Frank asides to the camera are a really bad idea.
Still watched all of season two. Mildly interested in what eventually takes him down. Guessing Rachel Brosnahan’s character Rachel.
I watched the first season but couldn’t get more than two episodes past Pete Russo’s death. He was the heart of the show to me, so once he was gone, I found that I just couldn’t manage to care whether Frank becomes Supreme Chancellor of Rib Alley or his wife gets her startup of the ground (or whatever). I kinda understand now why people were so upset when [you know who] was killed off Boardwalk Empire at the end of the 2nd season. I personally didn’t find that character to be the heart of BE like others did, but I definitely saw Pete Campbell that way, so while I didn’t storm off because they killed my fave, I honestly just lost interest and stopped watching.
I agree 100%, Alan. Watched the show due to the hype and felt like the whole series was nothing more than an exercise in making Kevin Spacey look like a boss in front of the camera. The actual storyline felt completely hollow and was devoid of any tension. Maybe next season, Frank Underwood can leave DC for the Hamptons. He might find a worthy adversary there.
Robin Wright will kill Kevin Spacey in the third season.
The original and best: RIP Ian Richardson. Brilliant Brit series. This one, not so much.
I agree with Alan’s general assessment. However, once difference that I have with him is that I believe that the binge watching element that Netflix and HOC bring to its viewers actually helps cover up the many flaws in this series.
Analogy – HOC is like a one night stand in a relationship. You, the viewer, yearning to binge watch HOC/have quick relations with your partner, knows that your evening/season will be a short term affair. Therefore, you don’t have time to focus on flaws; you’re moving on from one step to the next with excitement, with the last step being walking out the door/finishing the final episode. Maybe once the sleazy tryst is over, you can, in retrospect, recognize the obvious flaws, but in the moment, you don’t and therefore overrate the experience.
In a nutshell, HOC is built for short attention span, binge viewing. It’s barely good enough, sleazy enough and entertaining enough to watch within a short window. If it were a weekly series, we’d have the time to relax and realize what it is. It’s not…so therefore, it’s generally overrated.
PS – not at one-night stands are bad!
Completely AGREE!
I binged watched season 1..
At first, I thought I was watching a GREAT show…
BUT by episode 6.. I was completely knocked out of the story by the laughably bad writing and pathetically thin plot.
And then I realized HOUSE OF CARDS, is a house of cards. A silly show that pretends to be sophisticated.
God this comment section is filled with horrible no talents that wish they were in Spacey’s position! Spacey is the new J.R., enjoy it for what it’s worth. P.S. everybody talks about the realism of the Wire, but none of you are from Baltimore, which I am. Just shut up already about “realism” it’s friggin T.V. for Christ sakes! No troll btw
“No troll btw ”
Really? You do an excellent job of pretending then. I’m sure you hang out in the crack neighborhoods of Baltimore all the time.
There are certain things I will agree with you on. Binge-watching is NOT the way to watch this show (I watched about one per week) and Season 2 definitely had some major plot leaps that were a bit hard to take seriously.
However, I thoroughly enjoyed the season.
I see HOC as an attempt at a Shakespearean tragedy, full of absurd, megalomaniac characters who constantly bring about their own downfalls (and Frank WILL fall at some point). Doug’s death (assuming he is dead) practically ensures that the Russo stuff will come back to haunt him.
I agree that the leap to the presidency required a suspension of disbelief that was almost too much, although the idea of someone becoming president who has never received a single vote for that office isn’t without real life precedent. The biggest Deus Ex Machina for me was Walker’s rescinding of Tusk’s pardon offer. Without that Tusk would’ve happily implicated Frank and Walker would’ve been off the hook. There was no logical reason, in a season admittedly full of illogical decisions, for Walker to have done that.
I don’t agree that the 3-way with Meecham was unearned or out of left field. They’ve been alluding to Frank’s sexuality since he went back to the military academy and they’ve long set up that the Underwoods have a very complicated and unusual marriage.
I do think S2 was weaker than S1, though I don’t miss Zoe at all (I hate that character). But the show has a heck of a cast and brilliant production values. HOC is theater unlike most other stuff on the air. I will be very happy with Netflix announces the date for S3.
From a comment above:
“HOC cards is bad it’s only about politics.”
Therein lies the problem with those who dont like the series. Its about a life you cant relate to… so in your denial to the reality of the darkness of your elected heroes, you turn it off and tell yourself the show must just be stupid.
I can agree at some points Fran seems to too easily defeat his enemies, but the larger picture outweighs that flaw. That being that until the end of the seasons we cant put our finger on what exactly Frank was up to from the very start. Then when it happens you see just how calculated and masterminded he is.
I also like the way he and claire are in almost divine agreement with each other. Impressive acting there. Even though they are disgusting individuals.
I know more about American politics than Beau Willimon, and I find the show incredibly stupid. As far as Spacey being a calculated mastermind, watch more closely. See my comment on page 1.
I think the filming style is unique, characters portray Washington perfectly. The story did move quick but if you follow franks character, he gets what he wants. I think the show is brilliant. I watched the 2 seasons back to back in a weeks time. I hate sitting and waiting for the next week
Interesting how all of the comments are from people who disliked the second season and on the whole, disliked the show. And yet, House of Cards has been renewed for a 3rd season. Just goes to show you that any kind of intellectual analysis of entertainment means nothing when people seek out entertainment, not to be intellectually stimulated, but simply to be entertained.