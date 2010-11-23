‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Blitzgiving’: Aw, man!

A review of last night’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as Zeppelin reunites at my cousin Ira’s bar mitzvah…
Okay, going back to “Natural History,” that’s two very vintage-feeling “HIMYM” episodes sandwiched around a funny-but-slight one in “Glitter,” and all of a sudden I’m feeling much better about the state of season six. We might slip back to episodes like “Canning Randy” later, but right now, the show seems to have rediscovered what it is.
“Blitzgiving” was a step up from the recent Slapsgiving episodes; while those had their moments, they were pretty clearly living off of our nostalgia for “Slap Bet,” where this was the show coming up with a fun new idea. And if you want to cast someone who both plausibly fits in with the gang and is believable as someone who’s cursed, who else are you going to get but Jorge Garcia? The end of “Lost” is still so close that they had to throw in a couple of thinly-veiled references – the Michael Giacchino-ish strings as the curse passed on to Ted, or Steve saying, “I was on that island for what seems like eternity. I’m gonna enjoy things on the other side.” – but not too many, and The Blitz worked as a character on his own, and someone I felt bad for when the curse reverted to him at the end.(*)
(*) And the real genius of The Curse of The Blitz is that it explains why we’ve never seen poor Steve before, and why we likely won’t see him again for a long time, if ever: the adventures the gang has every week by definition qualify as the sort of thing that would only happen when The Blitz wasn’t present.
The idea of The Blitz forced the writers to get creative with the sorts of things that the curse’s victim might have to miss, from the skateboarding dog to Ted having a Ferris Bueller moment in the Thanksgiving parade. And I liked how long it took for them to explain Robin’s KISS makeup (frankly, I’d have been fine with that one never being explained, ala the pineapple).
The one part of the episode that was iffy revolved around Zoey. When she last appeared in “Natural History,” I pointed out several reasons why I assumed she wasn’t The Mother, and many of you reminded me of a much more definitive one: Future Ted says he met The Mother at that wedding (which may or may not be Punchy’s) and we already know how he met Zoey. So she’s not it. And that’s fine. I don’t need every storyline involving Ted and an attractive woman to require underlying “Is she or isn’t she?” tension; if anything, some of Ted’s previous relationships suffered from the writers leaning too hard on The Mother crutch.
The problem is that, in the absence of that tension, we haven’t been given any reason to care about the two of them. Zoey is a fairly insufferable character, not that funny, and though her two most recent episodes have tried to make her more sympathetic, she’s still a bored trophy wife lashing out at Ted because she’s unhappy with her own life. We’ll see if she fits in better now that she and Ted have allegedly become friends, but right now I mostly look at Jennifer Morrison and wonder what she’s doing on the show.
But the parts of the episodes around Zoey were so funny and clever and warm – including some more of Neil Patrick Harris’ never-not-funny petulant little boy act – that I had a very happy Blitzgiving, all in all.
What did everybody else think?
A lot of fun (and loved Garcia spouting “random numbers” when they were requested), but continuity error! At one point in a flashback, Blitz leaves the entire gang, saying he “just got Madden 2K1,” which came out in 2000. We’ve established that Robin did not arrive until 2005. (And in Fall 2005, Marshall was a second year law student, which indicates that Marshall/Lily/Ted graduated in 2004.)
I think that part of the joke for The Blitz was that he was getting excited about played out of date video games. Tomb Raider would’ve likely come out about a year or two before the gang was in college, Madden 2K1 several years before Robin joined them, and the most recent GTA game was released 2 years ago (6 months to 1 year if you count the expansions).
It’s been established that Ted, Marshall, and Lily met the fall of their freshman year, 1996. That would make them the class of 2000, which also makes sense given the references to turning 30.
You don’t need to go to law school right after college – it’s perfectly acceptable for Marshall to have been 27ish and a second year law student.
Don’t disagree with you, Chris, though I thought it had been established that Marshall went straight through–at a bare minimum, there’s been no reference to what he would have done with himself in the years between college and law school.
You’re right that they’ve never addressed what Marshall did in between, but they’ve also never said that he went straight through. The 5 years between college and the start of the show have been mostly a weird black hole for the show (other than the scenes where they meet Barney).
I wonder if the Blitz plays “NFL Blitz” hahahaha
“You guys! Shout out random numbers!”
“4, 8, 15, 16, 23, 42!”
Anytime you get a LOST reference with a LOST guest star, you know it’s going to be a great episode. I’d love to find out what Bays and Thomas thought of the finale.
Anyway, I’m glad this season is back on track, I hope it continues for the rest of the year, ending with Ted meeting the mother at the wedding. I think Zoey will be important to Ted eventually meeting the mother somehow, don’t know how that’ll work quite yet, but that’s the only logical explanation for her having been on so long.
They should have left the Lost references at that, which was subtle enough to be funny. Unfortunately, they couldn’t help throwing in a few more, just to Ram The Point Home. Did they really think people wouldn’t recognise Hurley?
also loved how the “random numbers” the gang shouted out to sext marshall’s pic to were the famous LOST numbers that haunted hurley throughout the show. this episode was definitely the HIMYM that i’m often nostalgic for.
Maybe I’m just a jerk, but if my sworn enemy was all alone on Thanksgiving because her step-daughter hates her, I would take the step-daughter’s actions as confirmation of a reason to hate that person, not pity them and have dinner with them.
Other than that, a solid episode. With Hurley on HIMYM and Jin on Hawaii 5-0, maybe CBS is the place that former Lost characters made together where they could hang out in the after(Lost)-life.
Ted is douchey about a lot of things, but he’s pretty compassionate about people. I bought that he and the entire gang would go back to Zoey’s.
I like your idea that CBS is the place the Losties made for themselves :-)
I’d try to find a reason to tap that.
Thanks to the Captain, we had a wheel in front of the couch (Frozen Donkey Wheel) and a model of an old ship behind the couch (the Black Rock).
So much Lost, and every bit of it awesome.
I assume the use of the super-fake-lookin turkey is a running gag now?
While I enjoyed the episode overall, “The Blitz” just seemed like another catch phrase HIMYM was shoving down our throat. While not as bad as “where’s the poop?” it had this very shallow ring to it. That was echoed by the fact that they used it approximately 200 times in 22 minutes.
While they occasionally nail these attempts to coin a phrase (my personal favorite being “the hook”), it often comes off as a less sincere Seinfeld.
I took to “The Gentlemen!” more than The Blitz, but I still loved the ep.
How can anything be less sincere than Seinfeld, except It’s Always Sunny…? Even Barney has the obligatory human{e} moments now and again
Yeah, hated the whole Blitz thing. A lot of the time HIMYM is just trying too hard.
I was so convinced that Zoe’s stepdaughter would be the mother (if her husband is really 53, it’s entirely possible), but that turkey and Zoe’s feelings about her probably negate that possibility. So, yes, no idea why she’s on the show, but I do enjoy her banter with Ted. I just hope we don’t have too much more of Jennifer Morrison’s stricken face.
Good, fun episode. Wonder if Robin will meet Wang Man?
So I assume the step-daughter is the mother?
I do too mostly because Lily took that turkey with her name on it and I thought Ted’s reaction was more dramatic than usual. I guess we’ll find out by the end of the season.
Maybe. Have they said her & â€œThe Captainsâ€ last name yet? Then Tedâ€™s kids should know that he is their grandfather.
The captain was introduced as Someone Van Smoot.
Well, I don’t know if Zoey would give a stuffed turkey as a present to a grown-up woman (seemed more like a present for a kid) – I think Hannah’s still pretty young, and probably not the mother…
Yeah, I was ready to think Hannah was the mother until we saw Zoe’s reaction; I could see her being upset about a grown child not liking her, but she seemed heartbroken. Kids do that, not children who are practically your own age.
Also, if Kyle McLachlan has a grown child who refuses to eat dinner with his wife and he just goes along with that, he is more of a jerk than they led us to believe (which is possible, but not the direction I hope they are taking the captain).
I agree with the earlier comment. Zoey would not be buying a toy stuffed turkey for a grown woman. The daughter must be young enough to still enjoy that type of gift. My total guess would be she’s younger than 12.
It’s not unheard of to give an adult a stuffed animal. But, I guess she’s probably not going to be the mother. But there has to be some reason Zoey is on the show
I was also thinking it was plausible that Captain Van Smoot’s daughter was the mother. That would connect her to seasons 1,2, and 5. In season 1, Lily & Marshall get the reservations to be married in the Van Smoot house. In season 2, they actually marry into the Van Smoot house in upstate New York. In season 5, the entire gang attends the “snooty” Van Smoot party in that famous building. The captain is supposedly 53, so it’s very possible his daughter is in college. The stuffed turkey could always be there to misdirect the audience. Because someone would naturally assume that a woman buying a stuffed animal for her step-daughter, would naturally be doing so for a child. But you never know. Zoey also randomly showed up in Ted’s class in an episode. If her husband’s daughter attended Columbia, (as we’re pretty sure the mother does, since she was in Economics 305 in the Season 5 premiere) then it would be easy for Zoey to show up on campus. Yes she’s apparently not close to the daughter, but that does connect Zoey to the college, if the Captain’s daughter is in fact the mother.
I am tired of people assuming Hannah is a child just because Zoey was going to give her a stuffed turkey. Who cares? The creators are famous for doing things to subvert expectations. Look at the Season 6 Premiere. Marshall and Ted are both wearing butineers in it, so you assume they’re both groomsmen in the wedding. But early on in Episode 9, Barney talks about wearing butineers to get laid. He could’ve easily given it to Marshall at that wedding, if it’s Punchy’s wedding. People are debating as to whether Season 6 Finale will be Punchy’s wedding or Robin’s, so naturally the creators have Robin ask Ted to be her best man, should she ever get married, at the close of Episode 12. The creators love to play with the audience. So the stuffed turkey could be explained in a myriad of ways. For all we know, she’s collected them her whole life, or she loves holiday-themed animals/decorations, etc. I don’t think that is weird? Also, imagine if you were in your 20s and your father married a woman only a few years older than you? You may not want to see her, either. I don’t think it makes the daughter a bad person. And Zoey could be devistated because she realizes how akward it is and feels as though the daughter (an adult) will never accept her into their family. Also not weird. Lastly, we have no idea how Zoey and the Captain discussed Zoey sitting out on Thanksgiving because of the daughter. The Captain could feel a ton of guilt about the daughter’s mother and his separation and in turn is being patient with the daughter’s acceptance of Zoey. He could also realize how different it is for a man his age to be married to a woman only a few years older than his daughter. We already know from Episode 8 that Zoey and The Captain’s marriage isn’t 100% healthy. He was going to erase her recording, even though she believed what she was doing was right. That shows right there that he doesn’t always take Zoey’s feelings into account. For the reasons, I still feel it is likely that Hannah Van Smoot could be the mother.
It’s been a little better but a long LONG way off from vintage. The story elements are there but there’s something terribly off in the execution. It’s often shrill, loud and the timing is off.
Either Zoey or her stepdaughter have to be the mother. I mean, without access to The Captain’s cash, how else is Ted going to fix up his money pit?
Finally a killer episode of HIMYM! The Blitz, “The Gentlemen” (whatever that means…..very reminiscent of “a gentleman’s agreement – huzzah” that Robin said while overseeing Barney and Ted’s bet), Robin’s background fascination with Mr. Wang, the somewhat subtle Lost jokes… It was all working for me. I still don’t love Zoey and find her a bit insufferable like you, Alan, but she was less annoying in this episode than she has been previously. I saved this one on my DVR to watch again with the fam on Thanksgiving Eve. Loved it!
I was sure that was a reference to the classic Buffy episode “Hush” where the main villians were called “The Gentlemen.”
Another Lost homage in the episode was having the characters not ask questions that normal people would have in order to serve the plot of the show. You think within 5 minutes of being at Zoey’s house, someone would ask her why she didn’t go with the Captain for Thanksgiving, rather than waiting until the end of the episode to have the characters figure things out via a stolen turkey doll. Liked the episode overall, but seems like they added a (rather easy to figure out) twist at the end just for the sake of having a twist.
Good to see Jorge again, whether it’s on TV or on the cover of a Weezer album, always makes me smile.
I loved the random numbers as well.
Love HIMYM Thanksgiving episodes
I thought that the combo of the “Gentleman” and the Blitz curse passing via a cloudy whisp of air coming out of the person’s mouth was a nod to the classic Buffy episode “Hush.” Wouldn’t be the first time they’ve done a Whedon reference, but maybe I was reading too much into it.
Oh, definitely. Without a doubt.
Yes, agreed. Squee’d when I saw it, especially after the disappointing Buffy reboot news.
Weird continuity thing – we met Matthew Blitz in “The Playbook” (he’s one of the people that Ted and Marshall say wasn’t looking for love and then found one, right before Robin meets Don), but here they say he left before the school became coed (long, long before Ted and Marshall went to Wesleyan). Now, there’s no way I’d have noticed that had I not watched “The Playbook” rerun last night, but it’s surprising for a show that’s usually pretty good about those things.
I suspect “Matthew Blitz” is just a name the writers like, and/or an actual friend of someone on staff, and they recycled it without realizing they’d used it previously in a different context. That sort of thing happens: several David Simon-affiliated series have featured or referenced characters named Junior Bunk, for instance.
Considering Wesleyan went co-ed in the 70’s, you can easily fanwank this as Ted, Marshall, and Lily knew Matthew Blitz Jr., son of the unlucky Matthew Blitz Sr.
As far as I recall in one of the flashbacks (when Zoey invited the gang for thanksgiving) hse told them that “The Captain” was spending thanksgiving with his (not our) daughter so she would be alone.
Great Episode….Matt Blitz actually works on the show, hes actually a friend of mine from school.
I thought this was one of the best episode of HIMYM ever, although that could partly be because I am a huge Lost fan. I love Jorge Garcia in the part. And when you mentioned the Lost references, you forget about Steve/Hurley saying 4,8,15,16,23,42 when they asked for random numbers to make a phone call.
Another reason that Zoey can’t be the mother is that I’m pretty sure future Ted has said that the mother was the roommate of Rachel Bilson’s character. Since Zoey has been married for a while, it seems doubtful it was her.
Check out the real-life Matt Blitz (writer’s PA on “HIMYM” writing and performing sketch comedy each Sunday night at iO West in Hollywood in “Top Story! Weekly!”
[www.topstoryweekly.com]
Ted’s “We have to go back to Zoey’s house.” instantly made me think of Jack’s “We have to go back!” in Lost.
I laughed, then wondered if it was even intentional. My wife certainly didn’t draw the parallel.
Yeah, I wished that Ted would have just said,”We have to go back!” instead of adding the “to Zoey’s house.”
Did Ted really say that he met the mother AT the wedding? I think he says that he meets the mother the day OF the wedding. I’m not saying that I think it’s Zoeu who’s the mum but not because of that reason.
Solid episode overall, but I can’t get past the idea that Zoey is just the female version of Don. The writers are trying to shoehorn a square peg into a round hole, and I’m not alone in thinking that I don’t care her character whatsoever.
Why can’t Ted hookup with Robin, know what I mean? I love how Barney kept on getting “Blitzed” and in the end Barney got his Mojo back. Niiice! Much respect to this episode for season 6. Best one since “Baby Talk” episode.
By the way, best catch phrase is “Aw Man”
I can’t seem to get past the Class of 1997 thing, which would mean there is an 8 year back story that is MIA…Barney was made to be 35 or 36 during “Natural History” but did not go to college with the three, didn’t they just celebrate turning 30? Great ep IMHO, but what about the weird age thing? It is like when Family Ties aged Brian Bonsall in one summer or Growing Pains did the same to Chrissy Seaver.
can’t seem to get past the Class of 1997 thing, which would mean there is an 8 year back story that is MIA…Barney was made to be 35 or 36 during “Natural History” but did not go to college with the three, didn’t they just celebrate turning 30? Great ep IMHO, but what about the weird age thing? It is like when Family Ties aged Brian Bonsall in one summer or Growing Pains did the same to Chrissy Seaver.
“…still a bored trophy wife lashing out at Ted because she’s unhappy with her own life.”
That actually makes me feel sorry for her. There has been no evidence in the show that she doesn’t love her husband (certainly not enough to justify the pejorative ‘trophy wife’) She clearly wants her life to mean something, but doesn’t know how to go about it. If she does leave her rich husband for Ted – well then she was willing to leave her wealth behind for love. That would make her far more sympathetic, don’t you think?
Anyway, one of the best episodes in a long while.
Also established on the roommate episode was that ‘The Mother’ is a bit of an odd duck (like Ted) so maybe a stuffed turkey would be a totally appropriate gift for her. I’m on the step-daughter/mother train.
Oh, and yay for seeing Hurley again. Love him!
How are we sure that The Captain only has one child? Hannah could be a young girl but there could be another daughter, right? :D
Anyway, loved the episode :)
Maybe the kid IS underage — but she’s also the mother. Ted knocks her up, she has twins, he goes to jail for twenty years, and when he gets out of the clink, he proceeds to explain the longest, most detailed story in the history of narratives to explain to his two children who he is.
THAT would be a legendary twist. ;)
I hope the writers do not go the obvious route with Zoey (which is her ditching her husband and dating Ted for 3 episodes until they break up). The writers are more creative and surprising than that, right?
What would really annoy me about Ted hooking up with Zoey is that the Captain really seemed to like Ted, and as cartoon-ish and insensitive as he is, I can’t not like anyone called “The Captain”
Is Hitflix’s Facebook Connect on the fritz? Seeing a lot of anonymous comments with the Facebook logo – including mine
I still think she’s the mother.
I though “The Gentlemen” was a tip of the hat to “The Aristcrats”
and Wang Guy was great!