‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Landmarks’: How I hate your Zoey

A review of tonight’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I tell you what rhymes with “beck and call”…
I am torn. A part of me wants to dispense with my commentary on “Landmarks” as quickly as possible, as it was both the culmination of the worst story arc in the history of the series and pretty awful as an individual episode. (At one point, I was sorely tempted to rewind back to the writing credits to be sure I wasn’t imagining things when I saw this was a Bays/Thomas script.) But Zoey’s gone now, and I’m tempted to use Ted’s parting line – “Sometimes, things have to fall apart to make way for better things” – as a cleanser and just try to hope that next week’s finale is better, and that next season’s big story arc is vastly better and not just more wheel-spinning to justify the two-year renewal.
Another part of me, though, wants to write a very long and angry screed about why Zoey was such a gross miscalculation, and why even the episode that kicked her to the curb was pretty lousy.
The first part wants to win, simply because I have too much else I’d rather be doing than dwelling on this mess, but the second part feels like this shouldn’t stand without one final comment. So, in the spirit of reconciling my two parts, here’s an abbreviated screed:
I don’t care in the slightest that Zoey wasn’t the Mother. I care that she was both an unfunny character and a fairly unpleasant one, someone who was selfish and manipulative and completely destructive to the harmony of the group, and yet someone the show largely let off the hook for all of that. Even in this final episode, Robin had to couch her instructions to Ted with a “We love Zoey, but…”-style softpedal, which is nonsense. Zoey was horrible. Even her real reason for wanting to save the Arcadian was horrible, revealing her once again to be a hypocrite motivated not by ideals but purely self-serving motives.
I’d have been okay with it if Bays and Thomas had decided to take the characters to a place where Zoey had the group on the verge of splintering – where somehow it was okay for Marshall to betray Ted, and then for Ted to betray Barney, and everyone to hate each other – only for Robin or Lily to stand up and say, “You know what, Ted? I was gonna let this thing with Zoey go. I didn’t like her and I think she was completely wrong for you and would make you unhappy, but I wasn’t going to interfere because it’s not my place to do so” – okay, maybe Lily wouldn’t have said that last part – “but now she’s going to ruin all of us, and she is so not worth that.” It still wouldn’t have rendered the previous umpteen Zoey episodes palatable, but it at least could have been an interesting, emotionally-satisfying end. Instead, Zoey was largely forgiven her transgressions, even as she busted out the tape she made of Ted in the museum episode. Blech.
Of course, such a speech also wouldn’t have worked because Bays and Thomas seemed so weirdly afraid of the emotions of their own story, consistently undercutting what should have been big moments with jokes – and really lame jokes, at that. Robin trying to make a big point to Ted while admitting that she neither plays chess in the park, nor online, nor can even figure out how to download Angry Birds? What the hell was that? Or Barney and Arthur both cursing themselves as they remembered their ironic promises in the flashback? Gah. As we’ve seen a number of times this season alone, this is a show that usually has no problem turning off the laughtrack machine for the sake of a beat about the characters. Here, though, it was like everyone realized at the last minute how much the audience had grown to hate Zoey, and so they hastily threw in whatever punchlines they could think of to work within those scenes.
I’m just not sure what the thinking behind any of this was. These guys have not completely lost their fastball; the arcs involving Marshall and Barney’s dads was a reminder of that. But Zoey was just wrong-headed from start (Ted getting in the middle of an unhappy marriage) to finish (this). And if this is what every non-Mother relationship Ted has from now until the time Bays and Thomas either commit to an endgame or accept that the show can function just fine with the Mother as an ongoing part of the show, then I’d rather the guy check into a monastery between now and then.
I’ve seen shows even this season redeem a lousy season with a great finale (hi, “Sons of Anarchy”!), so the naive optimist in me wants to think that we’ll come back next week and we’ll maybe deal with the wedding, Ted will maybe meet the Mother (even if he doesn’t realize that’s who she is yet) and the show will finally evolve after a couple of very problematic seasons. Right now, though, I’m both angry and mystified.
What the hell was that? And how did they not only think this was a good idea at the start of the season, but as it became clear early and often how much it wasn’t working? Even if they had Jennifer Morrison under contract for more episodes than the character wound up being worth, they could have pivoted and made lemonade out of this – turned Zoey into an outright villain or something to keep her around while embracing the loathsomeness of the character. Instead, they just kept scrambling and scrambling and scrambling to make it work, and even the promise of an epic break-up didn’t really come to pass, as things closed with a whimper.
Mini-screed over. (And it wound up being longer than I had planned.) Bad bad bad bad bad.
What did everybody else think?
“The review for Shark Sandwich was merely a two word review which simply read ‘Shit Sandwich’.”
When in doubt, just think Spinal Tap.
I’d curse myself, but then I’d sound like Barney and Arthur in that awful scene.
This comment made me laugh harder then the entire episode.
“Where’d they print that?”
We just sang “Goodbye Zoey” to the tune of “Goodbye Toby” at the end and were done with that.
I am cheering right now. Completely agree with everything you said, Alan. I can’t believe Zoey is making her exit without anyone calling her out on her toxicity.
I am considering breaking up with the show.
I am too. But on the other hand I’m thinking I (mostly) watched the entire Zoey arc, so I might as well stick around to see if they can get things going again. I don’t have high hopes, but I’m sure I’ll at least keep giving it a try to start next season. Terrible episode, and season for the most part.
Agreed. This show sadly peaked in its first two or three seasons, and has just been falling faster and faster. I keep starting each new season saying, ‘well, the only direction they can go is up!’ but they keep finding new ways to sink lower and lower.
Jeez, this show used to be good right? I can’t even remember how much I loved the first two seasons. Yes i do though. The slutty pumpkin, the first lazor tag episode, i must have watched the pineapple episode with Winnie Cooper 5 times in a month period, Swarley, the first Robbin Sparkles. I remember getting anxious this time of year the first three seasons thinking the show might get canceled. And even the last few years I still forgave the show, always thought it would get back to greatness. Even in the worst of years we still got that episode like the first episode with Stella and the minute long date, or even the naked man episode was fun. But holy hell, this year i can’t remember one memorable episode, outside a few good moment with John Lithgow. I am probably forgetting things i enjoyed from this season, just because of the terrible terrible episodes I had to suffer through. The worst part was I was really looking forward to this season. When you ran the long interview with Bays and Thomas prior to this season when they admitted the last season or two had been crap I really genuinely believed we were in store for something solid this season, But instead we got the worst season yet. I feel betrayed. The sad thing is I don’t think I can stop watching the show. I still like the characters, i want to know how it will end, and if next season was great i really think i would be able to forgive the last 2 or 3 seasons of mediocrity. I have accepted that Ted is a complete douche but I remember the first two season when I thought Ted was awesome and someone I could relate too. I just never thought this show could turn into something this awful, it makes me incredibly sad.
I agree with all of you. Sad.
I will watch the finale and make the final decision. At ;east is it gets good again, I can Hulu it or Netflix it in the future, but for now as much as I like the characters, this sitcom no longer has the magic it once did.
Yes, yes, oh God, yes! Especially the part about Ted. There is only ONE REASON why they evolved Ted into douchey-ness: they just ran out of story and they ran out of jokes, and they resorted to cheap, unfunny lowest common denominator bullshite gags as a way to survive. From such greatness to this — sad.
Me too. I’m sick to death of Ted’s relationships. I can’t even watch the reruns because they are so bad. I don’t know what’s going on with this show but it is getting harder and harder for me to watch.
I like the episode at the museum… and uh, only the episode at the museum.
I defended this show as friends started dropping off the last couple seasons, but the Zoey arc was it for me. I’ll tune in on occasion, but the season pass was canceled on the DVR. You’ve always been right when you’ve said that it doesn’t matter if we meet the Mother as long as it’s funny, and Zoey was the anti-funny. She had no charisma with anyone.
I hope they can redeem the season and show, but there’s no reason to be confident.
Did anyone notice Lily helping Marshall with his speech?
This this and this! Best review in a long time. I hated Zoey with passion but to be honest i think it was the actress the one who made me hate her. Jennifer Morrison doesnÂ´t have any acting skills and in comedy she is simply awful. I could tolerate her in House but in HIMYM she has make me simply stop watching.
I disagree, I think the main part of the Zoey problem is that, as written, she’s an awful person, and not in an entertaining way, which shows on screen regardless of the actress playing her.
I wish the show would stop thinking that Ted needed a steady girlfriend before we finally got to the Mother, I found the show most consistently entertaining when Ted was out there dating random women every week.
Alan, a couple of other things you didn’t real touch upon.
1. A few episodes back they has Ted foreshadow a terrible break-up with Zoey. I thought at the time Ted might come to a realization that Zoey is a terrible person and that the two would have a big blow-out. At least letting the writers acknowledge how bad Zoey was. Instead the relationship just kind of ends.
2. Why did Marshall flip-flop and start to help Ted and Barney? He was the one to suggest Lily could come up with a scheme to stop the building from becoming a landmark. Wouldn’t he be obligated to continue to help his client work for the preservation of the building?
I was wondering about the second point myself. Marshall went from defending the building at the meeting to volunteering to use Lily’s deviousness to help Ted and Barney without even a sentence about him changing sides.
I totally agree with the break-up comments. I was expecting a huge fight with consequences that Ted would learn from. What happened barely constituted an argument, much less the end of a relationshipt Ted thought could be “the one”. I kept expecting Zoey to run back to the Captain and get him to buy the building out from under GNB causing everyong to lose their jobs. Now that would be a blow-out, terrible break-up. This episode felt like the writers realized the Zoey arc was a disaster and wanted to be done with it.
It’s never explained but I assumed Marshall flipped after Zoey used the tape of Ted
But he was Zoey’s attorney, so there wouldn’t be any justifiable reason. What he did was completely unethical.
What the writers did with Ted and Zoey was awful, but the part about Marshall selling out his friends and risking THEIR careers because he’s having a self-inflicted crisis about wanting to be an environmental lawyer? Awful, awful, awful.
This episode was a “Landmark” for all the wrong reasons.
During these past few episodes I’ve been zoning in and out (especially with scenes related to Zoey). Damnit, HIMYM. Damn, damn, damn.
I agree with the review BUT its looking to me like Zoey (no more worse in my opinion than the godawful Stella last year) is quickly becoming a scapegoat.
It come’s down to this for me, was the gang any funnier or more entertaining without Zoey than with? Nope. This showis toast and should never have been renewed.
Wait, you didn’t like Stella? That’s craziness. What didn’t you like about her?
I agree that Zoey wasn’t completely bad until the last two episodes. I certainly didn’t LOVE the character, but I didn’t understand the online hatred for her character. But I agree with Alan that it’s almost as if the writers realized how much everyone hated her, so they undermined the few good things she had going for her and turned her into a terrible person.
Alan, have you read this review of Doctor Who? I think this might really be your speed, you’d fit in perfectly at this site: [www.televisionwithoutpity.com]
Wow, I’m a little shocked at all the hate! Do I misunderstand the role of the sitcom or something? I thought it was pretty good. Not great, but some laughs and character development. But then, I guess I don’t understand sitcoms. For God’s sake, they “undercut big moments with jokes”!
Yes. And with BAD jokes.
Hopefully next year the writers will actualy remember Robin and Lily and maybe give them some sort of storyline. Really, I can’t remember one arc they had this year that wasn’t just a supporting player to one of the guys stories.
Very good point. Once again, men write most television.
Not for nothing – because I agree both characters were underutilized this season – but if the large objects and strange camera angles are any indication, I think perhaps both actresses had babies this year? This could account for their less-than-fully-realized storylines. But that could also have been in previous seasons. I’ve largely tuned out as the show has careened downhill.
Remember when Carter and Bays apologized for Season 5 and promised better in Season 6? What do you think their apology for Season 6 is going to look like?
Ugh, I so want to like this show. I have such fond memories of these characters, and they reel me in with these amazing character beats played wonderfully (especially by Marshall and Barney), but I have to dig for them among mounds of crap these days. It’s truly, sadly frustrating.
Any episode where NPH gets to demonstrate a proper evil laugh gets a free pass from me.
I thought Ted and Zoey were supposed to have some big, epic blowout breakup? That could have at least been entertaining, but this was just meh. I personally think you’ve been far too hard on the past season and a half, Alan, as I’ve enjoyed most of the episodes (although nothing even close to the level of Swarley, but still…), BUT you are absolutely dead on about Zoey. There’s nothing worse than an arrogant, unlikable TV character who no one on the show seems to think is repugnant. Everyone wants that person to get what they have coming to them, and Zoey didn’t even get close to that.
They could have easily pulled a Britta from Community with her – take her so far in the smug direction that she become self-aware and downright hysterical. Instead she became the single worst character this show has ever had. Sad.
I heard that Zoey might have some scenes in the season finale, so maybe the huge fight is yet to come…
At the very least, Ted should’ve been livid that she had planned to do what she did… she was ready with her recorder cued up in an attempt. That was easily the worst thing she did… even worse than using Marshall against Barney and Ted.
100% agree with this review! Also, in screed paragraph 3, I think you meant to say “Barney and Arthur both cursing themselves…” Fantastic rant nonetheless!
Your view on the episode, and Zoey, was right on, but my only disagreement is that I would have been inclined to go with ‘As soon as I have a lot of keys’ for my opener as that was the one line that I truly laughed at in this extremely awful episode, since the group’s utter confusion about what Barney actually does never fails to make me laugh.
With that being said about the episode, as you said in the review, the Marshall and Barney parts of this season did work well, so I’m just hoping that while the Zoey arc was a disaster, with her gone, the show can get itself back on track, but I’m definitely less confident than I was a few weeks ago.
This episode and the Zoey arc in general were a stinker. The less said the better but what bothered me even more is they said that Barney works for GNB. He doesn’t. The company Barney works for bought GNB as revealed in The Best Burger in New York. A show that prides itself on continuity should be better than that. Now let’s cross our fingers for an awesome finale.
It’s been established many times since then that after the merger, Barney shifted into some executive position withing GNB. What is a real continuity issue is that Alan seems to have many different jobs, as not only was he Marshall’s boss, but then became Barney’s and is also the person who hired the architect.
As Alan likes to say, “That’s it for me.”
I’ve tried really hard to just work through the mess that has been the past two seasons of this show – particularly the lack of character development and endless stalling. I had hoped that the two season pickup would finally provide the showrunners with the motivation they needed to make actual strides in their storytelling. Since reading Mo Ryan’s interview with Bays/Thomas, however, I’ve honestly abandoned all hope of the show ever improving. If 8 moderately rated full seasons on network televesion in today’s marketplace for you to tell your story, you are doing something seriously wrong.
True. It sounds like B/T just plain don’t get how super annoyed people are with the wheel-spinning. BY GOD, WE WON’T REVEAL THE MOTHER UNTIL THE DEAD LAST EPISODE, SO THERE! Ugh. Seriously, while Marshall and Barney’s respective dad issues have been the best parts of the season so far, the rest of it is forced to be wheel-spinny because we can’t move on yet, still.
It’s kind of like watching Bones: I don’t even WANT B&B to get together and have a baby, but it’s so badly put off now that even I think they need to give in. Ditto Marshall and Lily and I don’t want to see a baby on television. It’s ridiculous that they haven’t had 2 kids by now and Ted still can’t meet the mother yet.
Okay, I get it. This show should be cancelled and replaced with “Community II”. Maybe someone could come up with “Parks and Community”?
I honestly don’t get the comedic tastes of the crowd here, which is funny because I so often agree with their takes on drama. I guess the old saying is true: there’s no accounting for taste.
I realize his defense will be “it was funnier” but how is this any different than Community not really addressing the fact that Pierce is a B, and he’s been downright evil time and time again. I guess they have lately, but there’s really no reason for him to still be in the group.
As for your point, I agree. I liked the episode. I felt that they delivered the funny (oddly the two things Alan pointed out as not funny – Angry Birds/Alan and Barney’s reaction to promises made – made me laugh). It didn’t deliver in that the breakup with Zoey should have been uglier.
The Pierce issue came up in the latest episode, and it looks like its going to come up again in the finale.
It was an awful episode with a fantastic closing line.
You mean corny closing line?
Why are ppl glossing over the fact that Ted was willing to go forward with a plan where one of his closest friends was to lose his job!!! And for who – somebody who proved to be manipulative and untrustworthy herself? Really? How could Barney ever trust him again? HORRIBLE CHARACTER, HORRIBLE EPISODE, HORRIBLE SHOW.
I was fine with it. But, then, Zoe was never a huge issue for me. She didn’t really add to my enjoyment, but she’s been a fairly minor presence since they got together. Also, the jokes landed better for me than most, I guess. I like Robin’s Angry Birds thing. She’s trying to say something hard to a friend, so she tries to come at it from the approach of wisdom, but quickly realized she sounded disingenuous. It sounded like a snappier version of something I’d say under similar circs…cut the harsh truth with a joke at one’s own expense.
My main problem was the weird non-resolution to whatever Marshall’s part in all this was meant to be. That was weird.
And while I was sort of hoping Ted and Zoe would have a more spectacular breakup, I guess publically betraying each other is pretty harsh. I would have preferred Zoe unmasked as a compulsive liar, though.
Alan, your ending reminded me of the classic review of “North” by your hero Roger Ebert. So I assume you hated, hated, hated, hated, hated this episode eh?
I thought that too. Especially the line that went something like “Hated the fact that they thought that anybody would LIKE it.” Why on earth did B/T think anyone would like this storyline? Ever?
i don’t dislike Jennifer. I actually liked Cameron.
I never liked Zoey, and the tape was the final straw. How evil.
I don’t see any point to any of it.
“Sometimes things have to fall apart to make way for better things.”
I like how Ted used exactly the same line Zoey used in the episode Garbage Island.
I liked much of the Zoey arc, but this was the single worst episode in the history of this show. And it could’ve been saved.
For Ted and the group to go soft on Zoey after that meeting was completely out of tone from the rest of the series.
The fact that they give up — that BARNEY gives up? Please. Barney never backs down from a challenge.
Marshall could have had a line justifying changing sides because of the way Zoey backstabbed Ted.
It would’ve made so much more sense if they just got mad at her. And saved the project just to spite her.
The writers played it safe and they will lose viewers because of it.
Anyone who records a private conversation with you and plays it for someone else is someone you should never speak to again for any reason.
Alan, I know you’re mad/hurting over this episode, but do you really think that it’s fair to call this season “lousy”? Has been up to the standards of season 2? No. But it’s certainly been better than season 5, and I think that even you would have to admit that we’ve have some pretty stellar moments over the past few months.
They should have seen what Mandy Moore did to Entourage and not gone down this path.
Not to pile on, but was anyone else surprised that Zoey’s reason for wanting to save the Arcadia didn’t turn out to be a huge lie? I guess I was really invested in getting a huge, bad break-up.
I thought exactly the same thing. Something about her sob story about her family living in the Arcadian rang false to me, and I was expecting Ted to find out she lied, and for that to serve as the impetus for the big break-up. Turns out there was no big break-up, and the show epically failed to live up to its own tease.
I just do not understand what they were trying to accomplish with Zoey. None of it makes any sense.
Am I the only one who though the big solution was going to be buying the Arcadian, gutting the inside, and changing it into GNB’s headquarters? That would have at least been a clever idea instead of just committing a crime.
I actually had thought it would end with Ted siding with GNB and then showing his revamped plan for the building, which would be a modern rendering of the original Arcadian changed in as few ways as was possible. A retro, old-style building that would generate tons of hype and likely be a tourist attraction.
Or… Ted could just say “No” and it could become the most useless storyline in comedy television history.
The most annoying part about it is, JM’s hypothetical revamped plan ACTUALLY EXISTS. Ted destroyed it on discovering Zoey was married, but a compromise existed!
I’m not done with this show–this season has had its share of brilliance–but I will call crap when I see it.
I hope the finale will make up for this episode because, while I actually did get a few laughs, the resolution to this plotline was poorly handled. Zoey may not have been a great character, but no matter how much you may bash Jennifer Morrison, a lot of that fault lay with the writers, who ultimately failed to maintain a three-dimensional character beyond her divorce from The Captain (I argue they did right by her in Natural History up through Oh Honey) as well as actively ignore the fact that they had a positive compromise that was introduced alongside the character around whom the conflict was centered!
I didn’t think this was really the last we’ll see of Zoey… you think that was their epic breakup? [whosright.com]
Was this the last of Zoey?
Jennifer Morison is on the guest cast list for the finale, so she isn’t done here yet
The “Arcadian” portion of the storyline (which we realized a few weeks back most certainly would spell the end of this abject disaster) is one of the single most dissatisfying arcs of television I’ve ever witnessed. I actually said “Ugh” out loud tonight watching it and hoped Mad Love would start earlier… yes I actually said that… AND meant it.
So that was our finale before the finale? I wanted to like the Jennifer Morrison character and for a few weeks, it showed some promise (once she met with the group and wasn’t a ripoff White Rabbit character). But when the Arcadian deal happened, it was just that much worse. The fact that Marshall and Zoey were on one side against Barney and Ted (well, sort of Ted) strained credulity to the point that I actually wished I was bulimic just to be able to binge and purge my brain of the last half season of HIMYM. And again, with all of this going down, why in the hell would future Ted be telling his children this story? Why would he tell his worst enemy this story?
Ok guys calm the **** down and please just enjoy the show. Please? I enjoyed today’s episode. It concluded he long debate of the Arcadian and how his conflict finally affected the two. Everything fits, Ted said the relationship ended badly, we knew zoey wasnt the mom, so now we can progress. I love his show and I hate how people are saying it’s getting worse. I want this show to live on and not die eventually because of low viewers. I love this show like I loved “heroes” and I don’t want it ending the same way.
The show has been renewed for 2 years, so you donâ€™t have to worry about it getting cancelled.
And also, if negative comments upset you- try not reading them. Trust me, I hate to read a whole bunch of negativity about show I like so I just try not to read anything-and really, it makes me enjoy the show more.
Stella was much worse than Zoey, as an annoyance and as a story arc. As someone who doesn’t hate the Zoey arc, it just feels like your hatred for Zoey is coloring your view of the entire show. Sure, this season and this episode are pretty weak, but only when considering what this show can do. This is still by far one of the best crafted, funniest and moving shows around.
Ted’s dilemma
Yeah, I don’t get Alan’s vitriolic hate of Zoey. I agree Stella was way more annoying. I didn’t think this was the funniest or best episode by far, but the sense of hatred I got from reading the review just seems off. I was more annoyed last season when Robin/Barney went nowhere and then she dated some guy we never saw. I was way more annoyed with Stella who had zero chemistry with any of the characters. At least I felt Zoey was close to being a part of the group. I did believe Robin when she said “You know we love Zoey . . .” I never got the feeling that the group hated Zoey, just that they thought her dynamic with Ted was problematic.
Uh, I couldn’t help but notice a lot of people thinking this was Zoey’s last episode. She’s going to be in the finale too, so there’s time for a really nasty break up.
I agree this episode pretty much bombed, but I liked the season as a hole.
I think the season is a hole as well.
Well, I liked her, and I think you’re totally wrong about “that she was both an unfunny character and a fairly unpleasant one”, imo she was neither. I’ll miss her, because she was funny and a great addition to the gang.
Alan, I think you might have to consider the idea that Bays and Thomas did not see that the Zoey story was _clearly_ not working. As well as a good portion of the audience, if the ratings are anything to go by. I get that you and a lot of people on this blog took an immediate dislike to the character, but I think the character and arc was ok. Not great, just ok, but also not _loathsome_. The ratings don’t look that different from last year or the year before so while critically you may dislike the arc/character, it’s not “_clearly_ not working.”
Umm, HIMYM hit an all time series low last night. The ratings for the last month have been terrible. Some will say it is because of Daylight Savings and the Two and a Half Men debacle, but I think a lot has to do with the show just plain sucking for a long time now.
A three episode slump, doesn’t make the whole season long Zoey arc into a ratings shambles. There was a similar slump last year at the same time.
Reading back on these comments at least some people are a little less staunchly anti-Zoey.
I know the Zoey hate is there, I just don’t get it. A lot of this season has been average but there has been some great episodes, and on occasion I thought Zoey was OK as a character and Connolly’s performance was OK. It’s faint praise but I look at season six as an improvement on five, which was awful in 80% of it’s episodes.
It made no sense to me why the Landmark Commission would ask the architect hired to design the NEW building whether he thought the OLD building should be saved. Also, I never bought the idea that a large bank would ever hire someone like Ted to design the new building in the first place.
Yeah, its absolutely ridiculous – for such a huge project you will get some world-class architect studio, definitely not Mr. Nobody such as Ted.
Stupid plot in another stupid season.
The worst thing is, I actually havent really enjoyed this show in last three seasons, but I have to watch it anyway… I mean, remembering the first seasons, I still hope things will pick up eventually and all those nonsensical plots and slap-stick humor (Marshall SHOUTS, Barney DOES SOMETHING RIDICULOUS, ahaha so hilarious) will go away.
Fingers crossed.
I feel torn about the Zoey character: on the one hand, she wasn’t so horendous that I wanted to turn off the TV or fast-forward her scenes, but she wasn’t dynamic, either. But seriously, the second Ted started kinda crushing on a lady who was married…come on, Ted! Didn’t that just happen to you like two seasons ago? Why do you think that would be okay? I did find Zoey to be humorless and that’s what bugged me: if I know she’s not the mother, and she’s around for more episodes…what is my emotional investment in her if she isn’t funny or interesting? Just bad character design, in all honesty.
I actually liked Zoey? I think the entire Arcadia storyline was stupid and her desire to save it was ridiculous but I liked Zoey. And overall I’ve felt it’s been a much better season than last season which will never be redeemed because of how they screwed up Barney and Robin.
This.
The problem is with Zoey’s behavior? C’mon, she’s a minor character, even if she is armed with a tape of Ted saying things that Ted thinks are true.
I think the real problem here with the arc is that it caters to the worst instincts of the show – Ted Mosby the jerk. He’s an epic one in this episode and in this arc.
Defacing a building he previously called a landmark? Really? Saying he loves her and values her over a friend that quite clearly got him the job? He should be telling Zoey that he plans to say it isn’t a landmark or he should be telling GNB that he doesn’t believe that he can stand up on stage and give the company line. Either route then leads to stories that have meaning.
Try re-watching the scene where Ted calls her over to the Arcadian without preconceptions about Zoey. She is funny in that scene. A character that we could care about and Ted’s calling her over to have one last look at her while she’s happy with him.
Ted’s the problem with the episode.
Zoey sucks — the fact anyone can defend a character who secretly records conversations to stab her boyfriend in back boggles my mind. She’s indefensible as a character (I like Jennifer Morrison though).
One thing that stuck out to me was when Ted said, “Kids, I can’t tell you this next part for legal reasons.” He’s leaving out a part of the story because he’s afraid what, his kids are going to turn snitch?
She’s not stabbing him in the back. She’s taking revenge after Ted’s publicly stabbed her in the back in front of presumably all of her and Ted’s friends.
That she knows to take revenge in advance says a lot about both of them, but that is not Ted’s best moment.
I don’t get why everyone is so upset. I came to read the bubble shows post, saw this one and watched the last 3-4 shows. Yes, this show blew big baby chunks, and this arc reeked. But it wasn’t any worse than last season– or most of the shows since the Sarah Chalke arc (which is when the rot began).
At one point, we had four real people with clearly defined personalities, following career paths and planning relationships all headed toward their dreams. At various points, all those elements have been tossed aside for contrived plots and dumb jokes. Now there isn’t any core left. We have cartoon characters who do and say whatever the showrunners think might be funny that week. Which usually isn’t funny.
If anyone doubts that Bays and Thomas have lost it, I suggest you reread last summer’s mea culpa interview with Alan. Here’s a quote:
“Some of our best “standalone” episodes… came from an emotional arc…. And we forgot that. I really liked the episode “The Perfect Week” last year, but looking back at it, we had to create false stakes, that Barney might lose his job. ”
Well, they forgot it that nugget of wisdom (which you normally get in your second college class on playwriting). Here’s the outline of the arc for Jennifer Morrison’s character:
“After the whole season with Stella, we didn’t want Ted to go, “Oh, here’s the new love of my life.”
Guess they forgot that objective, too. Let’s keep going with that plan:
“Ted signs on to design the GNB national headquarters… But to make this new building, this really old, beautiful building has to be destroyed…. So Ted, this great, nostalgic character who loves old New York, has to be responsible in some way for destroying this building. Through that, he meets this woman – it’s her cause and passion to preserve and protect this building. She’s someone who would picket the destruction. We meet this great new, significant character in Ted’s life who is his nemesis, and he is the enemy of her cause.”
But they produced a season about a rat-trap that should be torn down. And Josh Radnor ignores it because he’d fallen in love with the character.
They told other interviewers that the nemesis would CONSTANTLY be one step ahead of Radnor and ALWAYS wind up on top. I imagined her as a cross between Kathleen Turner (BODY HEAT or WAR OF THE ROSES) and the Road Runner (and Radnor would make a good Wile E. Coyote).
What they gave viewers was Morrison (who can’t play evil to save her life) in a bad dye job. Radnor falls in love with her– and Morrison loses every conflict. Some nemesis.
Given that, it isn’t rational to hope that the show will get better. Even if the showrunners agreed that this season is terrible (and their interviews don’t suggest they do), they said the same thing last summer and look what they delivered.
And since CBS has already renewed the show for two more years (they just want shows that don’t get killed in the ratings and last long enough to be syndicated for big bucks), there’s no survival incentive. The forecast, it would seem, is for 45 more industrial-grade sausages.
Alan, did you have this reaction to Stella? Because Stella was so much worse than Zoey there’s no comparison.
Here’s how this season would have worked with Zoey:
Ted pursues Zoey and his friends urge him not to. (She’s MARRIED after all and, as seen in No Tomorrow, there’s nothing his best friend Marshall hates more than breaking up a marriage.)
The divide between Ted and his friends becomes increasingly larger. But how will HIMYM work without the group? Barney’s and Marshall’s characters arcs are explored and Ted will have to choose his level of involvement in the pivotal moments of their lives. (And it’s a stretch, but maybe something of some significance happens in Lily’s and Robin’s lives over the stretch of what seems to be nearly a year.)
The season ends with Zoey dying an untimely death.
Zoey was bad. Lily was far, far worse. Neither was as fundamentally horrible as the entire writing team.
The entire feud between Marshall/Zoey and Ted/Barney defiled logic (no, not defied, defiled is worse).
The idea that the New York Preservation Commission would hold a highly attended hearing and then let their decision rest ENTIRELY on an architect with profoundly little architectural experience was insulting. (Never mind that they would never ask the person who stands to make a fortune on the design about the landmark-ability in the first place.)
I didn’t feel like the breakup was nearly as big a disappointment as Lily’s “big idea.” That Lily failed to offer us anything more interesting than taking down the lion was not surprising, but the fact that the writers couldn’t come up with something even a little bit interesting for someone to do was just plain sad.
Bob Odenkirk must be champing at the bit for Breaking Bad to begin, so he can cleanse his palate of that shameful screaming at a frightened dog scene (although perhaps the episode’s funniest bit??)
Wouldn’t it be great if Ted actually grew a pair and had some convictions of his own? Instead of “spend time with Zoey, want to save the building… then spend time with the group and want to knock it down.”