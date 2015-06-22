How Phyllis Smith’s Sadness became the unlikely heart of ‘Inside Out’

Based on the box office results, odds are many of you saw “Inside Out” over the weekend, which meant you got to enjoy Phyllis Smith's extraordinary voice acting work as Sadness. All the major performances in that movie are wonderful (I may not be able to watch a live-action Richard Kind performance for a while without thinking of Bing Bong), but Smith's work, and the way that the movie uses Sadness, is ultimately what's put it in the discussion for being Pixar's best film ever.
It's a performance that almost didn't happen, twice.
First, “Inside Out” director Pete Docter has been pretty candid that for the first three years of development, the two main characters were Joy and Fear, not Joy and Sadness, because he remembered how many of his own decisions at that age were driven by fear. At a certain point – perhaps after recognizing that he was modeling the story after his daughter's journey into adolescence, and not his own – he recognized that sadness was the story's crucial emotion, and they had to tear up a lot of their work and start over. The end result makes it clear how correct that decision was.
And then there's Phyllis Smith, whose journey towards getting this role is even more improbable than the path the script took. It's one of the great showbiz origin stories.
In her younger years, Smith was a burlesque dancer and aspiring actress, but an injury and mounting bills led her to give up her dream in favor of something more practical. She eventually found steady work as a Hollywood casting associate, who would read lines opposite actors auditioning for the kinds of roles she had once hoped to get. While doing that job for “The Office” pilot, director Ken Kwapis kept laughing at her delivery, and as she entered a meeting with NBC to discuss where the process stood, she overheard Kwapis tell a colleague, “I want Phyllis on the show.”
Smith wound up, like Leslie David Baker, Brian Baumgartner, Kate Flannery and the other members of the larger “Office” ensemble, in a part that started out as glorified extra work, and turned into something a lot more – and for Smith, it was the career she had never thought she would get.
Midway through “The Office” season 2, I went to the set to do a story on the Dunder Mifflin background players, who had already grown significantly in prominence since the series began. When I sat down with Smith at a table at craft services, she blushed and told me that I was the first person who had ever asked to interview her. Not knowing her story, I was surprised to hear this, and as she walked me through the improbable tale, she got very emotional.
“I've been in the business so long,” she told me, fighting back a few tears, “and you don't want it to go away, so you don't think it's going to happen until it happens. And I didn't believe it until I got a call from wardrobe saying they needed my measurements.”
Watching “Inside Out,” I couldn't help but think of that interview a decade earlier and feeling an immense level of joy that Smith's career had reached this point. It's a great story that got her here, and it's a great performance that makes the movie so special.
If you also saw “Inside Out” over the weekend, feel free to discuss any aspects of the film – the cat joke, Dream Productions, and, of course, Bing Bong.
I thought all of the emotions were casted and voiced perfectly, even if Lewis Black was just doing his thing. As many great voice and motion-cap performances we’re having, I would like to see the Oscars add a category for them. I’m just not sure if Smith or Poehler would be my favorite from Inside Out.
I didn’t know much about Inside Out until it premiered at Cannes and when I read that Smith voiced Sadness I thought, “Of course she’s the perfect choice”, and I don’t say that as an insult. Her sad deliveries on The Office were at times the funniest.
Michael: “…and Phyllis is like our grandma.”
Phyllis: “Michael, we’re the same age.”
I have no doubt Smith KILLS it in this role. I’ll be seeing it tonight!
Alan, I was hoping all weekend to read a take on Phyllis Smith and her great story, and I’m not surprised that you’re the one to have written it.
Smith is one of those “character actors” I love watching in everything she’s in. She always seems to make scenes pop with her genuine warmth. She was easily a highlight of every moment she was in Bad Teacher, for example.
I wanted to interpolate some clever commentary about the genius of this film, but the words didn’t come. Instead, I’m left with the understanding that this film helped me somehow look at my daughter (who is very much like the protagonist, Riley) in a way I never have before. As much as I think I know my children, Inside Out made me realize just how much they are changing and developing their own identities. I don’t remember ever going to a movie and wanting to hug my children as soon as we stepped into the lobby. This one did. Bravo.
Saw it on Friday and I’m jealous of my 3 year old because this is one of those rare pieces of art that will change as you change. I could see watching this movie every 10 years and getting something different out of it each time.
@3, the pure thrill of the animation and colors.
@13, relating to the Riley character and realizing that other people feel like this too…and it’s ok
@23, perhaps watching this with a special someone else who also grew up watching it
@33 or @43, watching it as a parent and laughing and tearing up, so so so many times just like I did.
Such a wonderful anecdote about the interview, and what a career path for Phyllis Smith. I saw it last night; definitely one of my favorite Pixar films, if not my favorite of them. And she was superb in it.
Phyllis Smith for Best Supporting Actress
There is a great interview on Studio Q ([www.cbc.ca]) where she goes into more detail on her past and is also extremely open and emotionally candid. She seems like a great person, really happy for her.
It was a fantastic movie that was cast perfectly. I now want to see Amy and Phyllis work together in real life. The movie also had a great running gag in the bubblegum song. I was the only person in the whole theater who laughed out loud at the “Jake, this is Cloud Town” line but I don’t care. It was a great movie that left me an emotional wreck.
Loved the movie, loved the cat joke at the end :)
It certainly made me look at my cats differently after I saw it :-)
could not agree more – Lois Smith did a great job in “Inside Out” – she was the heart of the film.
And what a great story she has! What luck!
Lois, eh?
I thought the same about sadness. She stole the show!
