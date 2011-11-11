‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ – ‘The Gang Gets Trapped’: The last crusade

Haven’t written about “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” in a while, but last night’s was a very good one. A quick review coming up just as soon as I dream of opening an imported leather shop in Arizona…
One of the things that’s great about the “Sunny” gang is how they overcommit and overreact to everything. As Dennis (once again providing vast amounts of comedy just by being the sane one) points out, they’re here committing a crime based on beliefs that are two hours old, and something as small as the wife having a Southern accent generates all kids of paranoid fantasies about being shot, lynched, or locked in a torture basement. They can go from Zero-to-Insane in no time flat, and episodes where they do that early and often tend to be among the show’s best. In particular, Charlie and Mac’s reactions to everything from the surveillance van were hilarious. (And they also provided an opportunity for another of the show’s humor goldmines: the smarter members of the gang knowing exactly what buttons to push – almost literally in this case – to get those two to turn on each other.)
I was especially pleased that the episode began with Dennis and Sweet Dee trapped in the closet and just went forward from there, never flashing back to see how they came to this point and only vaguely discussing what the idea is behind the vase, museums, Indiana Jones, etc. Just as Dee knows Mac and Charlie well enough to make Charlie mistrust Mac with a single comment, we know the gang well enough to not really need an explanation for why they’ve broken into a family’s home to steal a priceless vase. Just drop ’em in the situation and go; very minimal exposition needed, at most.
I wish the ending had been a bit bigger – though the gang’s confusion at seeing that the Southerners were all Asian was amusing – but everything until then was terrific.
What did everybody else think?
Best season in sometime in my view
Agreed…they have been very consistent this year.
I agree Alan. while watching my thought was – “wow this is the best episode in a while. seemed very season 1-esque” it was surprising to me that AVClub wasn’t feeling it
I also agree with Alan’s take over the one at the AV club. I thought jumping into the story midstream was a great way to reframe their antics and bring into relief just how insane they can be.
the person they put on the Sunny at AVC isn’t a established writer there – she seems to have the opinion of a stoned college student and only responds to some of the OTT episodes. they need to get someone else on that
Has there ever been an episode when one of the characters were as self aware as Dennis? Dee used to be the reasonable one in the first few seasons but since then, they’ve all been operating on an insanity scare that starts at 11 and only goes higher.
Mac is occasionally the reasonable one. This comes out sometimes when Dennis is particularly immoral or Charlie is particularly stupid. Charlie and Frank are never reasonable.
The way they work is that any one of them is the voice of reason for a particular episode and the rest will be lunatics. What’s great is that the role changes hands from episode to episode so any one of them can be the sane anchor in the insanity storm that is the gang.
For some reason watching Frank whip the vase and break it cracked me up completely.
It was also great when he was hiding in the pile of stuffed animals with a creepy look on his face
Just like E.T., only sick as hell :-)
I lost it when he whipped the vase too!
I only got on board this season but I freakin love this show. Nothing like it out there and it’s a refreshing, twisted comedy. It is easily now one of my fav’s. Can’t wait to watch some of the older shows now and get the big picture (not sure there is one!).
I’m almost jealous because you’ve got TONS of exciting stuff to go back and watch. And if you love it now, just wait until you’re done with season 1 and 2!
Besides the episode with Frank’s brother they’re on FIRE this season. Can’t remember any other comedy series this good in its seventh season.
You mean the “Shady Nasty’s” episode with Franks brother-that was one of their funniest episodes! I loved it.
That was one of the show’s best episodes. It was “The Nightman Cometh” good. I thought the understated ending was perfect.
“How…have we not been caught?”
“You said you had the grace of a falcon and would be in and out like a demon’s whisper.”
One thing that really bugs me is the common TV technique where an episode will start with the characters in a seemingly impossible situation — but then it’ll say something like “12 hours earlier…” and the rest of the episode is just showing what happened to get to that point. Since the flashback usually isn’t anywhere near as interesting, it just seems like a cheap trick. Plus, once you finally get to the situation that started the show, it often turns out to be much less serious a predicament than it seems.
I was really worried this episode would be like that. And the fact that it just went on the way it did was far more satisfying.
Sunny has been great all year long, save for the episode with Frank’s Brother. They probably won’t get any Emmy love ever, but I can’t think of anything that has been this FUNNY all year long, and that is, at the heart of it, what a great sitcom is supposed to be. And they aren’t the cheap laughs either.
Glenn Howerton’s line reading’s are amazing. They’ve been throughout the show, but they’ve reached new levels these past two years.
What’s up with the lack of love for the “Frank’s Brother” episode? That one was genius. It was great how non P.C it was. That’s what I love about this show. It does things that other shows lack or are scared to do.
Lack of the main cast and different format scares most. There is also a large section of the fanage who hate Frank. Personally I liked it a lot more than the anti social network personally.
I love that Mac called it the “hamburger store.”
The scene with Frank in the little girl’s room that homaged ET absolutely killed me. This season has been a return to form for the gang (although I liked last season more than most seem to), and this episode is one of the best of the bunch.
Alan, thanks for finally writing about this show again this season. This was another excellent half hour of a stellar season (except for Frank’s brother episode).
DeVito’s physical comedy in this really took it over the top. Hilarious ep. My favorite of the season.
ET with a bullwhip!
This was hands down the best episdoe of the season and I would argue the best episode in a few years. I was dying of laughter. So mayn good moments.
Is it me, or have seasons 6 and 7 gone down the toilet? Did I grow up in some way? Have the writers changed? Has the wackiness gotten too predictable? Are the original cast still writing this show????? what the hell is going on!!!?? These two seasons have caused me to chuckle maybe a few times, and don’t remember when. I don’t remember any laugh out loud moment in that past two seasons. It may sound counteractive to say that absurd idiocy has turned into forced absurd idiocy, but something is really off. For me, the first season was a promising, interestingly goofy show, then season’s 2 through 5 had many moments of pure gold. It really was something different when it came out. I think some of the ideas in seasons 6 & 7 could be promising, but are being butchered. Most of the characters are actually different. For example Dee screams and curses, and says idiotic things almost all of the time. Dennis is inhuman, so is Frank. It was actually funny to see Frank as a smart, well-put together guy, then to see him devolution after losing everything he had. Charlie has lost much of his character on the show some way. I would say Charlie is the only one of the gang that has gotten smarter over the past 2 years. With Mac, Rob Mcelhenney’s fat Mac shtick is pretty much useless, and he’s become another lesser profile actor in some ways. I know everybody has their own tastes, but how could you be a true always sunny fan if you’ve been watching the show since the beginning, and love the past 2 years of andrew dice clay meets texas chain saw massacre meets dumb and dumber parts 1 and 2?
It’s you.
It’s just you, this season has been amazing.
It’s still you.
Best episode of the season so far. Sweet Dee had the perfect way to separate Mac from Charlie.
Who doesn’t love a good in media res?
I don’t think Dennis is “sane” in the way the word is normally used. It appears that he has the intelligence Dee only intermittently gets and the leadership Mac wishes he could honestly command (Charlie doesn’t factor into either of those discussions because he’s an essentially kind person who is stupid and desperate to be accepted), but he’s an extreme narcissist at best and a dangerous criminal at worst–the episode that best illustrated that had the D.E.N.N.I.S. system. The meta-commentary works the same way the incredibly smart and complex jokes in a typical episode of Beavis & Butt-head or Archer work, as a way for smart creative people to just tear into the idiotic characters they’re playing.
Nice touch from the closing credits: the voices of the cheating wife/husband/paramour/daughter were done by different actors than the people who physically played those roles (and didn’t speak in the one scene where we saw them). Thought that was clever.
DeVito as a doll, not unlike the scen in E.T., killedme. Good stuff.