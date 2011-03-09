‘Justified’ – ‘Cottonmouth’: Always be cool

A review of tonight’s terrific “Justified” coming up just as soon as I make Eagle Scout…
“What does it say about me that that thought never crossed my mind?” -Boyd
Late in “Cottonmouth” – the best episode so far of this new season – Boyd laments that everyone else is probably right in insisting that he’s still a bad guy, because if he wasn’t, why wouldn’t he have just told Raylan what was happening when given the opportunity? But as with so many things related to Boyd Crowder, the truth is more complicated than that. Yes, the right thing to do would probably have been to get in Raylan’s car and drive away and let law enforcement deal with Kyle and his pals. But what Boyd chooses to do instead is his own attempt to be a hero and provide some frontier justice to the bad guys. Just as Raylan often chooses to be a man alone in his fights, Boyd isn’t going to let someone else clean up this mess. He plays along with Kyle’s crew until he gets confirmation that they’re looking to do him harm, and then he sets things up so that they’re the ones who die, rather than Boyd, the security guard, etc. It’s not entirely selfless – he’s saving his own life, and he also skims off some money to help Ava with her mortgage problems – but it sure seems like this is Boyd’s attempt to be more like the man he considers his only friend in this world: Raylan Givens.
And I remain floored by how the show has convincingly pulled off this transformation with Boyd in only a season and a quarter. I knew from “The Shield” what a great, charismatic actor Walton Goggins can be, but the Boyd of the pilot was so loathsome that it should feel like a cheat that he’s now someone we’re cheering for. But it doesn’t. You can’t forget the terrible things Boyd did before – which Kyle brings up in explaining why Boyd should be the one to kill the guard – but he’s trying another path now, his own twisted take on Raylan’s path, and one that’s likely to bring him together with Raylan’s ex, and Goggins and the writers are all making this work. He was so on fire throughout the episode, in fact, that I was willing to overlook just how dumb Kyle was to give so much responsibility – not just planting the explosives, but handling the money, etc. – to Boyd, which was the only way he was able to pull off the triple-cross.
Boyd’s ABC adventure was so compelling, in fact, that it would be easy to overlook how strong the rest of “Cottonmouth” was. But by putting the unrelated standalone stories on hold for a week, we got to spend a whole lot of time on the growing beef between Raylan and the Bennetts(*). And we got another glimpse of the cold, unapologetic ruthlessness of Mags, who barely paused for a moment – more out of fatigue than regret – after hammering Coover’s non-gun hand(**) before returning to talk more business.
(*) I was glad for the scene in Art’s office in which it was acknowledged that this storyline – and, in fact, much of what Raylan does on the show – falls outside the traditional purview of a US Marshal. There are ways around it, like having him play “hillbilly whisperer” for a joint task force, but the show needs to note from time to time that what Raylan is up to has very little to do with the day-to-day of his job.
(**) And now I’m wondering if Dickie wasn’t hobbled by a Givens family member, but rather by Mags herself after doing something stupid related to Raylan and/or Arlo. After what we saw at the end of this episode, I certainly wouldn’t put it past Mags to do that to her own son.
There was some comedy in Raylan and the check forger tasing each other, but also a nice, simple hero moment where Raylan goes to Loretta and promises to come for her when things get bad. We know that they will, and I’m sure there’s an episode coming up where Loretta is going to be in trouble at a very inconvenient time for Raylan. But the man has a code, and I’m sure keeping his word to girls in trouble is a part of that code.
Great work all around. I was enjoying the episodes previous to this one, but “Cottonmouth” was a reminder of how much stronger “Justified” is when it sets the standalone stuff aside for a while.
What did everybody else think?
Great episode, this has become the best show on air right now. I’m a little sorry to see Michael Mosely, aka #1 from Scrubs, leave the show, but he had a pretty nice impact on the folks from Harlan County while he was there.
He was great, and I wish he was there for longer, but such is life.
Can I just ask something of HitFix commenters: I’m a little confused by what exactly their initial plan was – why did the plan to blow up the tunnel?
Jack S: The idea was to make it look like they just were working down there and then the explosion went off trapping them. No reason to think the guys trapped in the mine took off with any money.
Forgive me, but I still don’t get it. There’s an explosion; people are trapped in a mine. But money is missing. Surely everybody will quickly connect the two, perhaps not seeing the trapped miners as co-conspirators, but nonetheless looking carefully into the bombing.
It would buy them time to get away while the seearched for them if they eventually found out they weren’t in the mine, or they chalk it up to their bodies never being found in the collapsed tunnel.
Strong episode all the way around. Another solid performance from Goggins. I always have to sip on some Kentucky bourbon while watching.
Not enough Jim Beaver. I hope he’s back later in the season.
Otherwise, I agree with you–best episode of the season so far.
Terrific? That’s almost damning with faint praise! Awesome might work if it wasn’t so overused these days. Fantastic? Maybe. Great show, great writing, great acting… television at its very best.
Kyle and his dim-wit friends were never going to be a match for Boyd, who is always the smartest person in the room…knew that Boyd would come out on top in this caper, but he sure took a chance that Ava would come home on time, see his note and make the call. What an amazing wild card. And Olyphant just radiates charisma!! Love this show!
The last scene with Mags and Coover is probably one of the most brutal, uncomfortable things I’ve seen on television.
unfortunately i get “taken out” of scenes with coover because i always see moose from chicago code.
and vice-versa…my code enjoyment if affected when moose shows up all arrogant and smart(?) and coover’s in the back of my mind.
that said, i like henke in both roles.
Hopefully with Breaking Bad and Mad Men out of Emmy contention this year (which is a tragedy all in itself), Justified will get some Emmy love this year. If Season 2 stays this strong (which I assume it will), I could easily see Timothy, Walton, Margo and the show itself getting nominated.
Mad Men will in fact be eligible for Emmy Consideration this year, as its fourth season started in late July (the Emmy Eligibility period runs from June through May of the following year, I believe, and Mad Men won all its most recent Emmys for its third season even as the fourth was airing). Good thing too, as Jon Hamm actually has a great chance to win Best Actor for “The Suitcase” this year with Cranston out of the field – assuming of course, that Emmy voters don’t go crazy for Boardwalk Empire and Steve Buscemi (a fine show and performance, but Mad Men and Hamm are better).
That being said, Justified is absolutely deserving of Emmy recognition, and if the show and all the actors you mention receive nods this coming summer, I’ll be a very happy man indeed.
As yes. I forgot that Season 4 hadn’t made it to the Emmy’s yet. John Hamm does indeed have a good shot at winning.
Unfortunately, I’m predicting a Boardwalk Empire sweep of all the big Emmys (Show, acting, directing, writing) because it’s new and shiny and film people were involved. While I enjoy the show, I don’t think it will deserve all of the awards I assume will be heaped on it, especially when you compare it to stuff like Justified, the latest season of Mad Men, etc.
Of course, I could be completely wrong about this prediction, which I am hoping I am.
I’d have to disagree… while the Golden Globes are definitely distracted by shiny things, the Emmys are generally much slower to adapt and change, so I see Mad Men taking down another win(which isn’t entirely unfair, it had what might be its best season yet) but there is a non-zero chance that some combination of Olyphant, Goggins, Martindale, and maybe even the show, get nominated with both Lost and Breaking Bad being out of contention, which knocks Matthew Fox and Bryan Cranston out of lead, Aaron Paul, Terry O’Quinn, and Michael Emerson out of supporting, and both Lost and Breaking Bad out of Best Drama Series. While Breaking Bad will likely take at least one of each category for Buscemi, Pitt, and the show(it is HBO after all) that still leaves at least one empty spot on each category(and 2 for supporting) to allow what is the best show on television at this moment(with Mad Men and Breaking Bad out of season) to possibly get some extremely well deserved recognition.
Err.. I meant to say Boardwalk Empire will take at least one of each category.
who cares about the emmys?
This episode gave a whole new meaning to the phrase zombie Scrubs, am I right?
Just like Raylan would rather chase down a lead until it lead him to a situation where he could make a “justified” shooting, Boyd would rather follow his would be killers into a hole so he could justly blow them up.
I have to wonder what if Mags had a son as smart as Boyd, would she like Bo be more threatened and resentful, or would she see him as an heir and asset? A recurring theme of Mags’ interaction with her boys is the utter disappointment. When she leans back in the chair, there’s the look of exhaustion, I imagine she’s wishing at that moment she had a son like Boyd, or perhaps better yet like Raylan. I have to wonder as this season goes on whether she’ll turn to Loretta, who does seem to have a degree of intelligence, initiative (just like Mags she’s only selling “herbal relief”) and cool that none of her sons have.
TV drama always stretches the drama of the parent-child relationship a bit too far, but Justified manages to amp it up without letting the bonds fall into caricature.
Girlfriend already has — note the hand-mangled son complaining earlier that Loretta was given charge of the store, and Mama never let the boys do that? I think that’s why Mags just killed the dad — she wants an heir. Also note that the secret herbal pizen only got passed down from grandma to grandchild — Mags is matrilocal, mos def….
“You’re a hillbilly whisperer.”
Funniest line of the night for me at least.
I absolutely agree, this line had me laughing out loud.
I also liked “hillbilly doorbells” in reference to Coover’s dogs. There is a lot of great humour in this show that was unexpected for me.
The entire conversation with Dewey Crowe had me laughing. I just love it when Dewey and Raylan interact. This was a great episode. Best of the season so far. I did think it was a plot device to have Raylan taken by surprise by the ATV preacher though. No way a LEO on his game lets a dude reach in his clothes like that without his radar going off.
“Turn that frown around”.
“The world’s smallest violin”.
It will be an utter shame if Goggins doesn’t get any Emmy nod this year. If nothing else for his insanely calm conversation with Ava as the police are pulling up. Amazing acting…
Av-oid FTW!
I think I’m more inclined to believe that Mags will convince Loretta to summon Raylan as a trap. Whether Loretta will be complicit in this or not remains to be seen. Of course we can expect Loretta will find her daddy’s watch and know instantly what it means, but will Mags somehow be able to twist her up to see Raylan as the enemy?
“Well, I’ll let you get back to it.”
I think Loretta has a crush on Raylan and trusts him and will not be turned by the Bennetts…he came to her to offer his protection…a very touching scene.
I had to pause the TV to stop laughing after the hillbilly whisperer line (and was still chuckling as I fastforwarded through the next commercial break). Hi-freaking-larious.
Great, great episode all around. The dialog on this show is just light years ahead of most everything else out there right now.
I was disappointed in mama throwing the hammer down. It just didn’t feel smart and she strikes me as cruel in the service of smart, and not the other way around. If the writers don’t reveal an angle to maiming her stupidest son that benefits her and the family in the long run, I’m going to consider this a hiccup.
Now, about the dialogue. There’s something self-consciously archaic about the speech of Boyd, Loretta and Raylan (and others). It’s one of my favorite parts of the show. I almost resent characters who speak with a “modern” cadence.
And for that transgression, I do apologize.
Tom, I grew up in the Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina, some of us do have that cadence and antiquity to our speech. Much obliged was an often spoken phrase.
As a Charlottean of many years now living in the truly flat land of Florida, I’ll trust your ear. And yet forgive me if I hear, in the voices the writers and actors have chosen, something perhaps meant to remind us these are characters in a fictional world even if one based on the real world.
The dialogue is definitely stylized, but it has its roots in the area. It’s one of my favorite things about the show.
Is it me, or did Loretta sound like the girl in True Grit?
I think Ma Bennett had to use the hammer because she was at wit’s end with all of her boys. They were defying her will and wisdom, going behind her back, and doing all kinds of stuff that was leading them into conflict with other criminal organizations (the Dixie Mafia) and with federal investigators. And two-thirds of her boys are apparently so dumb that the only lesson they understand is, “Don’t screw with me or I will hurt you so bad you’ll cry.” We got a glimpse in a previous episode that Dickie is more scared of her than of the Dixie Mafia, and now we know why; this is the only thing she can do to keep them even halfway useful as employees of her criminal enterprise.
It’s sick and scary, but I think her motives are fairly understandable. Really, her only other option might be to simply kill them and find smarter employees elsewhere – but unfortunately, as we are reminded time and again on “Justified” and in the writing of Elmore Leonard, most small-time criminals are barely north of Dewey Crowe in intelligence.
What about what she said before she laid the hammer down-“now I’m going to have to hurt Coover. And I LIKE Coover”.
I thought it was pretty clear that Kyle is/was a complete doofus, the way he & his boys were acting like teenage boys whooping it up over their misdeeds.
Excellent episode, though I could use a little more humor, like the end of last week’s episode. But it’s hard to strike gold like that every week.
Is Loretta selling behind Mags’ back? If so she could be in a world of trouble should she be discovered.
I’m having a hard time replying via Connect with Facebook. I can leave a comment, but can’t seem to figure out how to reply to one.
I’m fairly sure it was Mag’s weed because she was weighing and bagging it in the store.
Pretty confident it wasn’t Mags that injured Dickie. She gave a reason for him not being the one punished — something along the lines of “It’s only cause you’re already crippled that it’s not your hand.” You’d think she’d make a reference to the fact that his injury was her doing.
But her whole demeanor about taking the hammer to Coover was like it was his fault she “had” to do it. Even Coover seemed to think this way, as evidenced by his tearful apology to Mags after the fact. I can totally see a scenario where Dickie tried to get out from Mags’s thumb and make a name for himself by dealing with Arlo instead, and having Mags put him back in line with a bear trap (or whatever it was). Mags strikes me as the kind of character who would put the blame for her action on Arlo, for leading her boy astray.
Talk about a dysfunctional family. That Mags/Coover scene was almost “Deliverance” level creepy. Almost.
Another clue that Kyle isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed is the fact that he & his boys are willing to risk so much for $80,000 divided by four.
Granted, it is a lot of money, especially in hard times, but I’m not sure I’d exclaim “I’m rich” in anticipation of pocketing enough money to buy a new car.
Maybe “I’m excited to split $80,000 with my comrades, but I’m not sure killing two people is worth the money” would be more appropriate.
This review and the comments here prove one thing: when you are the cool thing on the television block, even the most predictable episode will be praised simply for existing.
How was anyone surprised by anything that happened? If this is the best episode of the season it is only because this show is driven by strong performances over strong writing.
Plot is by no means why this was the best episode of the year. It’s the character moments that made this the best along with the slow burn escalation of the main conflict.
Goggins tears it up in multiple scenes…but, his moment with Ava is golden TV. Raylan’s offer of the phone to Loretta was a great scene. The comical taser battle was entertaining stuff.
No, surprise and/or predictability can vary from viewer to viewer. It’s the character moments that are making this show excel.
Character is what drives this show, and the further exploration of characters like Boyd, Mags, Raylan and Loretta – plus the beautiful pairings throughout the episode, such as Raylan’s chat with Loretta, Mags’s abuse of her sons, Boyd’s conversation in the house with Ava, and more classic interplay between Raylan and Art – is what made the episode so enjoyable. The plotlines are standard Leonardesque crime stuff, which is fine, because that’s not really why we’re watching. If you ever read his books, or watch the best movies adapted from his books, you’ll see that they’re much the same way. Great characters ping-ponging off each other can be just as enjoyable as the well-oiled machine of an “unpredictable” plot.
Fantastic episode, really enjoyed it, the whole Boyd angle, then Raylan with the check cashing and Mags at the end. This really is the best show in TV right now.
I’m very impressed with Loretta, that girl is going to go far if she sets her mind to it. I hope Raylan takes her under his wing.
My favorite moment was the little breath or sigh that he lets out when talking to the girl. He knows her father is dead but can’t tell her and you can see how hard it is for him. Just a second, just a beat but so well done. Man, that finger smashing was tough to watch.
I agree EOTW. That hesitation made for the most emotional scene I’ve seen in a long time.
DON’T TAZE MY TESTICLES, BRO!!
Another great episode and another welcome “Deadwood” reunion (of sorts).
Loved Boyd’s phone work to expose Kyle’s master plan, especially when it involved an old-school corded phone.
Of course, while Raylan was giving Loretta the cell phone, all I kept thinking was, “you better give her the charger too”, but that probably has more to do with my own issues than anything else.
When he gave her the phone, I kept thinking : “She’s going to think he’s trying to eavesdrop on her, since I’m sure anyone involved in the drug trade has to know that the FBI can listen in on even turned-off phones.”
This show is on freaking fire right now. A handful of super memorable scenes in an altogether stupendous episode.
The very very dumb Dewey Crowe told Raylan that the child molestor from the first episode is posing as “a man from the bank” and now Ava is in trouble with the bank. Its looking more and more as if this season is going to end up with Raylan and Boyd versus the Bennets. Of course with Boyd, you never can say which side he’s gonna lean towards
I love Walton Goggins. I hoep Justified is on for a long, long time, but I would watch him in his own hour-long show in a second. In fact, last night Boyd was the most interesting character and plot and Raylan was a strong supporter, not vice versa.
Wow, season two is fantastic so far. It’s exactly the show I wanted it to be but that it wasn’t in season one.
great episode, fantastic writing, the only flaw is the cinematography, think how great the show would be, if it had a cinematography like breaking bad
And the fact that it’s all shooting in So. California now instead of anywhere near what looks like Apalachia. I’m always disappointed when great shows abandon the locations that made them more distinct.
They can shoot in Vancouver or Detroit if that’s what it takes to get five seasons.
I guess I’m the only one who feels this way, but the hand smashing scene was just bad. He’s getting his hand brutally smashed with a hammer and doesn’t make a single sound? Then she stops and he just sits there with a few tears on his face? It really ruined what should have been a chillingly evil scene.
Based on a scene just before that, he looked to be stoned and/or drunk out of his gourd. Maybe he wasn’t feeling that as much as a person usually would. Regardless, I found it chillingly evil anyway, and his pathetic apology to her AFTER she did that to him was very upsetting.
Certain actors, when they are on the screen, I can’t see anyone but them and Goggins is one of them – I’m transfixed when he’s in a scene. I love the dialogue and cadence when he’s speaking. He has such a lofty (for lack of a better word) manner of speech; it’s a delight to listen to him. I am always waiting for something to set him off – he leaves me a bit breathless. A bit like when he suddenly took off in the truck a few weeks ago dragging the guy along; he seemed to just lose it and I didn’t know what would happen.
Amazing. TO is excellent too – it is just not as intense a performance, to me at least.
Add me to the Walton Goggins for Best Supporting Actor crowd… Michael Pitt is the only other person I’ve seen that stands out at this point — but the performance as Boyd Crowder is one of the finest pieces of acting I’ve seen on television… perhaps ever. I could listen to Crowder’s dialogue, especially when so calm and conflicted, literally all day long. What an amazing episode — Season 2 of Justified is one that deserves any and every honor it can, from Olyphant to Drama to Goggins… and Martindale is flat out frightening. I loved Season 1, but this year has taken it up to one of those where I keep wondering if I’m dreaming because I get to watch this for free every week. Good grief what an episode.
I don’t think Boyd was “chooing to be a hero” like Raylan at all. I think this was his first step back into the darkness, killing those who would kill him and taking the money anyway. I don’t think he knows exactly where he’s going, but he’s not sticking to the straight and narrow, where he would have let Raylan handle everything. He’s embracing being what everyone accuses him of being, even if it’s on his own somewhat more refined-than-before terms.
The only way it’s like Raylan is that Raylan also has to let his internal darkness out sometimes to get what he wants, which in Raylan’s case is his definition of justice. Though Boyd has a code, I don’t believe it has anything to do with “justice,” though I guess we’ll see.
Easily the best episode of the best show on tv right now! Boyd and Raylan and Mags … awesome performances.
would anyone be so kind as to explain to me why everyone needed to leave the room when the cell phone went off?
i also didn’t quite catch what happened to the cell phones. boyd took them all after he warned about how an incoming call could set off the explosion and then…?
i can ordinarily follow plots, i swear!
They use a radio detonator to set off explosives remotely in the mines. Boyd was telling them (though it was probably a line of crap) that cell phones would run the risk of setting off the explosives prematurely because of the radio signals to and from them. He used that scare to manipulate them into leaving the office because the phones were supposed to be off, but he made out like he couldn’t trust them to have not turned them back on. In the previous scene, Boyd took them, turned them all off (except for obviously the ringleader’s phone), then gave them back – I think. He either gave them back or they were all in a bag together. Either way they were in the office with the guys at the time Ava called.
thank you
I can’t wait to see if Margo Martindale (Mags) and Raymond J. Barry (Arlo) get to have a scene together, since they played Dewey Cox’s parents in “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story”, the funniest movie of the last decade.
“The wrong kid died!”
Funny no one mentioned that was Ellsworth from Deadwood as the security guard. Love that guy
Third comment mentions him. Now let’s get Steve the Drunk on as a racist drunk and I’ll be content. His scene with Tom after the Nigger General returns was one of the funniest moments of that show, while you still could see how tormented he was. His voice just sealed the deal. Great scene.
Then you should be watching Supernatural, since that’s Jim Beaver’s best (and a pretty great show in its own right.)
Great episode. I agree, best of the season to this point.
Boyd’s cell phone trick was genius. I love how that scene played out.
Walton Goggins has just been tremendous. Emmy worthy stuff. Boyd Crowder is hands down one of the best characters on TV.
The Mag hammer scene was chilling.
This season has been sensational. It feels like the same kind of quantum leap Sons of Anarchy took in season 2.
I’m aware this will be a very unpopular point of view but I assure you I’m not trolling, just giving my 2 cents for what it’s worth. :)
This series is morphing into something very different than it started as. It is becoming, or trying to become, a series in the Breaking Bad, Sopranos mold. Fair enough but that wasn’t the original mission statement, which was to be a fun series about a modern cowboy who shot people almost every week – sometimes in thrilling standoffs. On the dvd commentaries, Yost said the original idea was to create a light diversion, and he was inspired by watching Psych with his son.
Now this was a good episode of a version of the show, but not the version I prefer. I know that a lot of people truly love the serialized serious dramas that get awards for acting and that’s fine, and sometimes as with Mad Men I do too. But I miss the more light, surprising and thrilling series this used to be.
About this last episode, I guess the highlight for me was the Art scenes early on. He’s one gift that keeps on giving.