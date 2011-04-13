‘Justified’ – ‘Debts and Accounts’: Corporate restructuring

A review of tonight’s “Justified” coming up just as soon as I call you from the landline in my office…
“You are who you are. Nothing I say has never made any difference. No punishment I can dream of will ever change you.” -Art
After last week’s series’ high point, “Justified” offers up a less exciting, albeit still very strong episode, the sort of bridging episode that’s necessary a few times a season on a drama with the kind of narrative ambition Graham Yost and company are demonstrating of late.
“Brother’s Keeper” was the crescendo of a bunch of storylines (Mags vs. the coal company, Coover’s jealousy of Loretta, Boyd’s search for an angle), and as “Debts and Accounts” open, nearly everyone is scrambling to figure out what to do next.
After an extremely candid conversation with Art(*), Raylan is more convinced than ever that he’s not long for this office, and begins talking to Winona (finally in the midst of divorce proceedings, as part of her own transition) about returning to Glynco to teach recruits how to shoot. Mags begins consolidating her post-crime life, cutting adrift a bitter, flabbergasted Dickie, who prepares to duel with a newly recriminalized Boyd, who embraces his DNA and recruits cousin Johnny (wounded and crippled but not dead from the violence at the end of last season) to rebuild Bo’s empire . Loretta struggles with the idea of a foster family, as well as the murder of her father. And Ava, who seemingly wanted out of the criminal world after killing her abusive husband, demonstrates that maybe she does have a weakness for those law-breaking Crowder men when she plants the kiss on Boyd we’ve all been waiting at least a few episodes for.
(*) I really appreciate that the show never turns Art into a villain in these exchanges. It would be so easy to make the authority figure who’s annoyed by Raylan’s cowboy ways into a buffoon or a jerk, but the series is always sympathetic to Art’s point of view. It allows him to note the seeming conundrum between Raylan being a good lawman and a lousy Marshal. (A Marshal who does the job well and without complaint or incident would make a lousy TV drama lead character.) I love watching Raylan’s adventures, but he’s a colossal screw-up at times. (Even if you can defend his behavior in most individual incidents, that they all keep happening to him is not a good thing.) The structure of the show often doesn’t give Nick Searcy much to do, but he always invests Art with so much warmth and wisdom that he makes his moments count. And that warmth also set us up for just how cold Art’s line about how “sooner or later, the problem will solve itself” seemed. That’s a damn cruel thing to say to Raylan, but after the events of the last couple of years, can you blame him for thinking it?
Episodes that are all about moving chess pieces can be tricky ones to make compelling in their own right, as opposed to when looked at as part of the entire season, but I actually think the way “Debts and Accounts” tied character to story made it click quite nicely. So nicely, in fact, that the climactic shootout between Raylan and the mystery gunmen – presumably put there to liven up a very talky episode – isn’t really necessary.
A lot of this episode’s conflicts come from characters trying to fight their basic natures. Raylan knows that his gunslinging gets him in trouble, but he can’t stop doing it. Boyd spent half a season trying to do good and/or be left alone, but he can’t resist being a Crowder any more than Ava can resist being attracted to a Crowder. Loretta doesn’t feel at home in the suburbs, even though it’s a safer place for her than Harlan. Dickie should leave well enough alone and just stick with the pot business Mags leaves him as a severance, but he’s too prideful (and just plain mean) to not try to prove himself a master criminal.
A commenter last week compared Mags’ move with the coal company to Michael Corleone’s plans to take the Family legitimate. (Here, she even paraphrases Michael’s warning to Fredo about going against the Family.) But just as Michael was always going to get pulled back into the bloodshed, I have to believe that Mags’ desire to go legit – or, at least, to seem more legit and respectable – will last only as long as it takes for Dickie, or Hobart, or Raylan, or someone else to arouse her ire so that her homicidal instincts overwhelm her plans for a bright and shiny future.
An awful lot of potentially exciting stuff happening as we head into season two’s homestretch, and that’s even without more movement on whatever the Dixie Mafia is up to – unless we’re assuming, not unreasonably, that the gunmen who went after Raylan and Winona were sent by Wynn Duffy on behalf of his new/old pal Gary.
Can’t wait to see what’s next.
Some other thoughts:
• I always love when Raylan takes the direct approach, Dirty Harry-style, with thugs who are used to people always lying and double-talking to them. He doesn’t try to get cute with the guys in the silver Caddy; he just gets out of his own car, walks back and tells them to get the hell away from him. And it works – temporarily.
• So what secret is it that Mags and Aunt Helen are keeping together? What could be so big that it would bring together a Bennett and a Givens (even a Givens by marriage)?
• Mags telling Dickie that Doyle and his family are the future, not him, was as cold in its own way as what Art says to Raylan. The difference is that Raylan possesses enough self-awareness to recognize the truth in what Art’s saying, whereas Dickie can’t fathom why others don’t see his great criminal genius.
• Kevin Rankin reprises his role from the series pilot as Boyd’s white supremacist pal Devil, now the new muscle for Boyd and Johnny’s fledgling operation. Rankin’s one of those actors who can do no wrong for me – he was Jason Street’s buddy Herc on “Friday Night Lights,” was pretty much the only redeemable part of the “Bionic Woman” remake, and had so much karma built up with me that I watched “Trauma” at least 3 or 4 episodes past when I should have stopped just for him – and I’m glad to have him back on one of TV’s best shows.
• Winona’s divorce lawyer is at the corner of Cameron and Chase, which I’m guessing was a “House” reference, but which instead made me think of an obscure but terrific ’90s DC Comics character, federal agent Cameron Chase, who was tasked with keeping an eye on the activity of superheroes and villains. 10 issues and out – sigh… And that’s one to geek on, boys and girls.
What did everybody else think?
I think this may be the first episode where Raylan did not wear his hat…..?
You are so right, –the guilt over helping Wynona and his struggle to see himself as a law man and not a criminal. Wonder what will have to happen to get him to put it back on.
If by first episode you mean the first since four episodes ago (Blaze of Glory), then you are correct.
I just knew Johnny was still alive. I had ask about him back in the first episode when it was not made clear what happen to him. And I am beyond thrill he is going to be Boyd’s partner in crime.
I love this show, but the one complaint I have remains the green screen in driving scenes. It’s bad to the point of rendering me unable to concentrate on the dialouge.
I’ve heard this complaint before and I have to say it doesn’t really bother me. I grew up watching TV shows and movies where all the driving scenes were done with bad, rear projection.
I just consider it part of the language of telling stories on TV and barely even notice it.
I have to agree Brandon–for the opposite reason offered by Chuchundra; it makes me appreciate the craft of a TV show a lot more when driving scenes appear realistic. However that doesn’t even put a scratch in the surface of Justified, what a fantastic show!!
Brandon, couldn’t agree more. I love this show and think it can do very little wrong…but the driving scenes have got to get better. I literally had to rewind my DVR to catch up on the dialog between Raylan and Winona because I couldn’t pay attention with that fake scenery moving past the windows. That said, echoing Fuzzbrain, it’s still my favorite show and I’m not going to stop watching because of this.
THANK YOU for mentioning the driving scenes. They literally DRIVE ME CRAZY! Such a wonderful, wonderful show. Everything is done so brilliantly and with a sure feeling for atmosphere, scenery, character. But i always dread the moments, they climb into their cars….
There’s already a Marshal on TV who does the job well and without complaint or incident. His name’s Marshall Marshall on USA’s “In Plain Sight”.
And that show’s not about Marshall, but about Mary, who is in her own way just as much of a rogue and screw-up as Raylan. Marshall makes a great sidekick, and is probably the best part of that show, but you’d have a much harder time building a whole series around him.
He’s built to be as interesting as he possibly can (pure otaku-geek-introvert level), without fading from the screen. In short, he’s playing the beta female cop role in any other show, which makes me cherish him and want to pet him and feed him and call him George — tomboy-girl catnip, yo.
Actually his name is Marshall Mann, so with his title he’s Marshal Marshall Mann, and he’s that Marshal Marshall Mann man.
I was struggling to figure out who hired the hitmen until I read your comment about Winn and Gary. Duh! That’s why the insurance was a sticking point in the divorce and why Gary broke down in tears. I was assuming the target was Raylan with Winona as collateral damage. But it could very well be Winona was the primary target, with Gary, out of jealousy and anger, wishing to see Raylan dead as well.
Yes, absolutely — although my guess is that the actual bad guys are working for Winn Dixie (which is keep thinking Jere Burns’ name is and I don’t care enough to look it up). But for sure, the “reversal” is that Winona, not Raylan, was the target.
It’s Wynn Duffy and the Dixie mafia. I’m pretty sure Winn Dixie is a dog in a children’s novel.
Winn Dixie is actually a grocery store chain here in the Southeast.
You’re both right. 20 points for Gryffindor!
I have to admit I didn’t put that together until Alan’s review either. That all makes total sense now. That also makes it the most incompetent hit in the history of ever. Marital troubles? Check. Large insurance policy? Check. On record for fighting to stay beneficiary of said insurance? Check.
Also, the hitmen make themselves noticed in daylight, then wreck a two ton Cadillac as a key part of their hit, and even give Raylan a chance to check on Winona before the shooting begins. And….they couldn’t find Winona alone instead of trying to kill her while being driven around by a Marshall that has left more bodies than Rooster Cogburn?
As soon as “racehorse” was mentioned, I thought of equine murder for the insurance, and as soon as Gary’s lawyer made a point of the insurance (and Gary breaking down, soon after), I thought, yeah, for once Raylan wasn’t the target. If he was, couldn’t the hitmen just shot him when he approached the car, then sped off?
Killing a Federal Marshal unnecessarily is grief the Dixie Mafia doesn’t need, and usually his enemies aren’t that hesitant unless they have a stunning criminal patois to entertain us with….
Calling that guy Winn Dixie is now going to be the funniest way to watch Justified.
I loved this episode maybe even more than last weeks. That pre-credits sequence was great. And yes I totally believe the gunmen were sent by Wynn Duffy/Gary (especially his crying statement “you gave me no choice.”)
I agree. I think the scene with Art was just so good. He’s such a great character and he’s often pretty much right on in his analysis.
Plus “You opened this can. Let’s eat it all” is such a great line. I’m going to file that one away for future use.
Do you think there’s any way the two gunmen could have been targeting Winona? Maybe why Gary was fighting so hard over her insurance policy.
I love a show with complex flawed characters, like Mags and Boyd. I’d love to see the Mags backstory, and the Bennett/Givens backstory. A Shakespearean tragedy set in the hills of Kentucky!
Boyd Crowder…romantic hero, thoughtful criminal, literate bad guy.
only 3 episodes left…
I have been having a rough week this week, and part of me just wants to put Raylan’s pep talk to Loretta on repeat. There was a split second where I thought he was going to take her home with him – and a lesser show would have – but he handled it well and told her exactly what she needed to hear.
Wynn Duffy is what I was thinking all along with the hitmen. The interactions with them had that Elmore Leonardian feel that the “Dixie Mafia” had when last we met them. And on that point I’m just about over Winona and her drama. I think she and Raylan do need to take a break from each other for a while because girlfriend seriously needs to figure some S$*% out. I am kind of tired of her “Raylan will you do a favor for me?” If you don’t want to talk to the man about your divorce, don’t ask him for a ride to your divorce lawyer. That’s just bad manners.
Or, you know, passive aggressive, neither of which is an attractive quality.
Couldn’t agree more on the Winona issue. When she suggested the break I was like YES YES! Maybe it’s just me, but when a woman I’m seeing commits a felony, gets me implicated in it, then I risk everything that I am to help her….and then she stops returning my calls, I feel like that a sign to get out of the relationship. But maybe I’m just picky.
I guess the hard part of watching these scenes with Winona is that we want one part of Raylan’s life where he’s unequivocally the hero, and piece by piece she’s destroying any good that came out of him saving her ass. She’s not evil, but she doesn’t know how to be grateful, which is mighty disturbing to those of us who like our wimmen pretty and uncomplicated.
“Yes, I love you. Now what?” How dare she have shadings to her character that can’t be encompassed by a neutral/good/bad axis? If she weren’t so hot, she’d be Faye Furillo, and we could just dismiss her as a whiny ex. Praise “Bob” that the writing staff is pushing us past that easy characterization — but it’s neither comfortable nor easy.
@ CGEYE: “Complicated” is one thing, passive-aggressive is another. There’s something craven about passive-aggressive behavior, and I don’t like craven women any more than I do craven men. YMMV.
We do seem to agree on the cuddliness of Marshall Marshall, though.
It’s amazing how huge a powderkeg they managed to quietly build tonight. Did anyone else feel echoes of blindspot from the first season toward the end of the episode?
I actually enjoyed this episode more than last week… the bitter notes were so rich in ‘Debts & Accounts.’ And coal-mining country, while violent, always seems more defined by precisely those noteso of profound bitterness. Wynona is such a more attractive woman then Eva, more beautiful (in my opinion), generally more intelligent (everybody’s opinion), and demonstrates a great chemistry with our hero. And yet, the writers went south with her, showing her ineptness at certain parts of life; she’s no longer a fantasy. Seeing her make excuses (a weak stereotype of a pretty woman in distress) is disheartening, especially as Raylan doesn’t love her any less.
Loretta’s scene was brilliant. The Bennett restructuring scene was fantastic. And Art… sad and cynical for a change. His disappointment hits Raylan like a ton of bricks.
For about 1.7 seconds I thought they might kill Winona, but no. Oh well, good episode. Can’t wait for next week
I thought so too. The way she was sitting at the end of the scene is such a visual tv trope, and then the body falls over. But she started talking. Nice fake out.
I thought that for sure also. I still think they will kill her off by the end of the season, although I hope they don’t. But it would certainly be the easiest way to get out of the “Raylan leaves for Glynco” corner they are in at the moment.
Presumably Mags Bennett is also a Bennett by marriage, no? In fact, are Arlo and Helen actually married?
And I meant to say this last week, but it’ll work here too: Boyd and Ava, 30 years from now, will be Arlo and Helen.
Maybe I misunderstood, but I don’t think Mags & Helen have a secret. I took what was said to mean they called a Bennett/Givens truce 20 years ago, Helen asks her not to break it, and Mags finally agrees, mostly because she has other plans.
There was an interview with Margo that talks about the Bennett/Givens feud. Major spoilers but if you are interested it explains what happend.
Can anybody tell me the name of the song playing at the end of the episode when Boyd was at the house? A couple banjos are playing…it’s fantastic.
I’m trying to figure this out as well.
Might be by the Cumberland River Band, much of their music has been used in the series this season.
Ok I think it is “Don’t Look Back”, by Computer vs. Banjo. You can hear a sample on the Justified website on the FX site, go to Shows–> Justified, then the “Show/Episodes” tab, then the “Episode and Music Guide” tab, then select episode ten. Because I can’t find the song anywhere else, even Youtube or Itunes.
Yes, it’s Computer vs. Banjo. If you go to their website blog, you can see that FX has the wrong song listed. It’s actually “Give up on Ghosts”, and you can purchase the song. Here’s a link:
[www.computervsbanjo.com]
You, sir, are awesome.
well, just listened to “give up on ghosts”, and thats definitely not the song…
still trying to find it
I’ve been looking for that song as well! It’s definitely not ‘give up on ghosts’ I was wondering if it was the other song list by ‘computer vs. Banjo’ but I can’t find that song on iTunes :/ if anyone finds out please share! I thought it was perfect for that scene! Loved it <3
This show has gotten so good that it’s ridiculous.
Is it just me or is the green screen work in driving scenes on FX shows generally horrendous? I find it incredibly distracting and I never notice things like that.
Sorry! Brandon already astutely pointed this out.
I was literally thinking to myself that this was one of the more introspective, setting-things-up-for-the-final-arc (but still great) episode, some CRAZY s@*t went down. Love this show, and great recap as always Alan.
This episode felt all over the place and not in a good way. My biggest issue here is Boyd’s conversion back into the lifestyle his father lead. Felt like there’s an episode missing establishing that turn into this life. I just saw him broker a deal and acquire some cashola, that’s it. No real motivations made.
Too many conversations that felt loosely thrown in. Plus, the editing and filming is far from the best. Just overall poor episode.
Thank you! Boyd’s conversion just seemed to come out of nowhere to me as well. They really needed to establish some motivation beyond “This is what Crowder’s do.”
i too agree. it felt contrived.
Boyd has always played his cards close to the chest. It’s not out-of-character for him not to have everything spelled out for us. It’s been hinted that he’s going back to the criminal life and now we finally have the reveal.
Yeah, I disagree. The seeds were actually planted back during, if not before, the episode where he was roped into the robbery at the mine. I believe at that point he actually said something to the effect of he is what he is and he will never be able to escape it. He made the deal with Mags in order to get seed money to jump start his criminal empire, he didn’t get the money then suddenly decide to start being a criminal again.
If you go back to just after the robbery, Boyd says something to the effect of everyone expects me to be an outlaw and I am the only one running from it. In small towns, you are defined by your family and deeds, very few second chances. Actually, a lot of this episode is about how family frames you and your choices.
All of the keys scenes revolve around some family interaction, either a joining or separation. Especially the Art and Rayland scene. Art has the look of a father who is disappointed by his grown up son and realizes that expecting him to change is pointless. Could very be the theme of this week’s episode, expecting change is pointless.
Ha! “Chase” was the first thing I thought of too, when I heard that address.
I was just thinking about the Cameron and Chase reference. On House, Cameron left Chase due to his rather remorseless killing of a bed-ridden dictator. I wonder if this is subtle foreshadowing in any way. Perhaps Raylan may do something, if not morally reprehensible, much more morally ambiguous than we’re used to seeing. But if Winona leaves him for that, she’d be quite the hypocrite.
yeah that was a good comic. and i thought this was a damn fine example of the qualities i find to be most enjoyable about Justified, too.
Great episode
That opening scene with Art broke my heart, I’ve built Raylan up so much in my mind as a hero that when he was dressing him down, it felt like I was being spoken to and made to accept some of the bad decisions I have made in life…
That scene could be my favourite of the season – it knocked me for 6.
Alan:
Why did you think Mags and Aunt Helen are sharing a secret?
Where will Raylan be working out of next season? Glynco won’t happen because you can’t make a show about a guy that trains other people to shoot. I believe staying in Kentucky is also out of the question. Why stay under Art’s roof when their relationship is completely broken at the moment? Less Tim would be awful as well. :(
Miami? Also without Winona, I’m guessing she won’t follow him. The two can’t be together with how reckless Raylan is.
He’s not going anywhere. The talk of moving away an being happy, all of that is a dream. Somehow for some reason Raylen Givens will still be in Kentucky next year.
With how reckless Raylan is? Winona is a federal employee and stole $200k from an evidence locker. And she was the one that cheated on Raylan with a guy that’s now involved with the mob and has put out a hit on her. At best, they both have a reckless streak and that’s why they are so hot for each other. But she’s definitely no saint.
In the episode where Raylan is trying to track down who’s cashing McCreedy’s state check, didn’t Arlo say something to the extent of “Well, good luck getting any info from Johnny since Ava killed him.” ? ? ?
It was Beaumont. Helen told Raylan that Beaumont had been the go-to guy for illegal check cashing, hence Art’s comment about it being hard to get information from him since Ava shot him.
Actually his name was Bowman.
This was one of those episodes where I wish I knew how to get my close captioning to work. I don’t think I missed anything integral but those little exchanges make the show great. There’s one line during the Neil Young conversation, for example, that I couldn’t make out.
I didn’t even recognize Kevin Rankin at first, nor did I remember he was in the pilot. Looking forward to seeing more of him.
Sometimes I get so used to the scenes in Harlan that I forget other parts of the show take place elsehwere. So coupled with those green screen shots others have mentioned, I found the scenery during Raylan and Wynona’s car ride to be pretty jarring.
If you have cable, call your cable company. Ut might be set up through the cable box and not your tv.
BSANGS – yes, I missed the “national treasure” comment. Thanks.
SUSAN1234 – thanks, I’ll look into it.
According to my cable company since I have scrambled channels like HBO, there is no way to set up CC. (Though my cable company rarely knows what they’re talking about, so I did some research about my TV and again cable seemed to be the problem.) Do you have premium channels? If so and you figure it out, please do let me know as this has been a problem for me with two brands of TVs.
As it stands now I turn up the TV really loud in order to hear the exchanges, and then slam on mute when it goes to commercial.
I thought they were going to change the law about commercials being louder than the programs?!?
can’t really blame Ava for her inability to resist being attracted to that particular Crowder, an asexual bowl of porridge would be feeling pretty amorous after that much build up and exposure to walton-goggins-charisma-juice.
Agreed
No kidding. When they kissed I said, out loud to my tv, that I wished Ava was wearing glasses so that I could pretend I was watching Boyd make out with me.
Cameron Chase was a great character. I thought the same thing. The DEO! Seems fitting that the writers for a character like Raylan would use an agent whose sole purpose was to “neutralize” threats as a nice single… wait… double entendre. Good call, Fanboy!
I loved that comic. And its spiritual descendant Manhunter, which also features Cameron Chase, also has a lot of parallels with Justified.
I loved the subtle shout out to Deadwood when raylan and winona were looking at the old us marshalls photo and he mentioned growing a mustache.
I enjoyed that as well…
Really liked this ep. As much or maybe even more than more “actiony” eps. For my money, the 2 shooters should have been relegated to another episode, or maybe a different show entirely. I guess they needed the climatic action for Loretta to agree to go to Glencoe/Glynco.
But on Loretta, don’t get me wrong, I love having as much Zea on my screen as possible, but am I the only one the feels like Ava is a better love interest at this point? I mean, Ava always needed some savin in S1, but a lot of that wasn’t her own doing. Loretta, which her stealing, and now her phone games, and now the “I want to be with you but I hate your job” issues. For chrissakes, she goes to Raylan’s office, has him be her personal livery driver during the middle of his workday, then complains in the car about him being caught up in work. Just. Get. Out.
Look at the contrast. Ava will risk going to jail because YOU stole money. Loretta steal money then put you at risk….while lying to you about how much she stole. Ava won’t play phone games, or go back and forth about if she wants to be with, or ask you to change who you are. The more the give the tremendously beautiful Loretta to do, the more she gets on my nerves.
Lastly, is Raylan really a bad Marshall? To much killing to be sure, but other than a few bodies (all of incredibly bad guys), doesn’t he perform every task given to him efficiently and to completion?
Please, when reading my above comment, in editing machine in your head replace the name “Loretta” with “Winona”. But only because I’m a complete idiot. An idiot without coffee.
Kevin Rankin was also great as the R.A. “Lucien” on “Undeclared”
I figured the hit men where working on Gary’s behalf and once Winona seemed to agree to got to Glynco I hae to figure she isn’t seeing season 3!
This episode felt all over the place and not in a good way. My biggest issue here is Boyd’s conversion back into the lifestyle his father lead. Felt like there’s an episode missing establishing that turn into this life. I just saw him broker a deal and acquire some cashola, that’s it. No real motivations made.
Too many conversations that felt loosely thrown in. Plus, the editing and filming is far from the best. Just overall poor episode. we
ohppps, didn’t think my comment posted last night. oh well excuse this one or just delete it if yo uwould
I loved the opening scene in the diner, Mags worn out and sad and confused and, as she showed with the guy who tried to quote Isaiah at her, dangerous. A wounded grizzly trying to figure out her next move. The coming clash between Mags and Boyd I think is gonna burn up my TV.
I’d forgotten about the connection between Wynona’s husband and the Dixie mafia (I missed the Wynona-centric episode, is it in there?).
I’m glad to see some other people are wondering about Mags being a Bennett or a Bennett by marriage. My own backstory is that the Bennetts are quasi-aristocrats, so Mags’ family arranged for her to marry a distant cousin to keep the name alive (or maybe not so distant, which would explain Dickie and Coover). Either that or Mags never married ’cause she never wanted a man to think she was his.
I haven’t been reading all these threads, so maybe somebody has mentioned this, but if you’re a Margo Martindale fan, you should check this out, from Paris, je t’aime
[www.youtube.com]
I think Boyd knows the only way to keep a war erupting in Harlan County following the death of Bo and the withdrawal of Mags is for him to take control. He wasn’t able to stamp out meth no matter how he tried; maybe he can control the damage and keep outsiders like the dixie mafia out. I also think he wants to take care of Ava and be good to her and that’s going to cause all kinds of conflicts.
Nick Searcy is awesome as Art. Alan is correct, he does make his scenes count. It always feels like the show jumps up a notch when Art is involved.
I think we’re in for a hailstorm of bullets and action over the final episodes. Feels like it could be like the wild west between the Crowder’s, Bennett’s, and of course Raylon right in the middle.
Does anyone really think idiot Dickie has a chance against Boyd? That’s going to be fun.
Looks like they are going for a Boyd who becomes the new kingpin of Harlan. I can see him being one of those guys everyone knows is dirty but doing it in such a way that he never gets caught so Walt Goggins can stay on the show.
I am really tired of the Winona and Raylin scenes, not compelling at all. The whole money theft sub-plot has really hurt this season I think. Thank God for Mags and Boyd keeping the plot interesting. I don’t enjoy Raylin when he is with Winona much at all, and that is saying a lot.
I like how you reference Raylan as Dirty Harry because there’s a great teaser trailer for Season Two where Raylan seems to just get out of a shoot out in a convenience store with some punks and he references the great Dirty Harry “Do you feel lucky punk?” line
I love this episode not because of the content of it but I’m super excited to see what’s next
Justified is my new favorite TV show, period.
nice catch on the DC reference! i got the house one, but cameron chase is obscure, even for comics. she’s only shown up in manhunter this decade.