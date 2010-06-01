‘Justified’ – ‘Fathers and Sons’: The golden oldie snitch

A review of the penultimate “Justified” of season one coming up just as soon as I tell you I prostituted myself to old ladies…
“My son’s been fighting wars since the day he was born.” -Arlo
So let’s see if we can make sense of all the wars being fought as we prepare for next week’s season finale, and apologies for not being able to put this into a Venn diagram:
The Miami kingpin: Wants Raylan dead for Tommy Bucks, the LA hitmen and Sheriff Hunter. Will now want Boyd dead for blowing up the shipment, and will probably also be displeased with Bo for allowing it to happen (and not having the money to pay for it).
Bo Crowder: Wants to hurt Ava if she won’t leave the state, now has to fear Miami and will no doubt need to have some words with Boyd.
Boyd Crowder: Seems to have made his peace with Raylan and Ava and is now taking his anti-meth church to a much taller pulpit.
Arlo Givens: Pretending to be a double-agent for Raylan and the Marshals, but working as a triple-agent to score more cash from Bo and screw over his good-for-nothing son.
Ava Crowder: Won’t leave Kentucky, wants Bo’s goons out of her house and not very happy with Raylan after catching him sleeping with Winona.
Winona Hawkins: Despite all her protestations of love for Gary, had sex with Raylan, then seemed to regret it.
Raylan Givens: In an earlier time would have gladly killed most of the people listed above, but he’s trying to be a better man and recognize that shooting not only doesn’t solve every problem, but sometimes makes them worse.
Did I miss anything or anyone? We’re getting awfully busy as we head into next week’s finale – which has the apt-sounding title of “Bulletville” – and it’s impressive how all the different storylines are converging into one big mess of trouble for our man with the big hat.
I didn’t love Winona’s about-face with regards to Raylan, if only because it seems like she’d have been more apt to do it while Gary was in trouble than now. But everything else in “Fathers and Sons” worked, particularly any and every scene with Raymond Barry as Arlo. The man’s unswerving belief in the rightness of his actions is both disturbing and hilarious – see, for instance, the unapologetic glee with which he asks, “What’s it pay?” when Raylan invites him to snitch on Bo – and so of course he would throw a big monkey wrench into the Marshals’ plan(*) to take out the Crowders. And the great thing about the way he plays the character, and the way the mutual loathing between father and son has been written, you can read his speech to the grenade-holding Lucky either way. Maybe he was just spinning a story, and maybe it’s true and he doesn’t want Raylan to know anything intimiate about him. The thing is, though, whether the story was true or not, there was some level of altruism behind the telling of it, since Arlo could have walked out if he wanted. So while Raylan’s father cares mostly about staying free and getting paid, there are some other things he believes in, and places where he and his kid could find a small patch of common ground if they weren’t so busy trying to destroy each other.
(*) I know Art explained to Raylan in the pilot that Marshals in the Lexington field office do “a little bit of everything,” but from my limited understanding of what the Marshals do (much of it gleaned from other Elmore Leonard adaptations), none of what they’ve done involving the Crowders this season seems to apply. Is it just that they’re really helpful to the state cops, or is the service involved in more than just chasing fugitives, prisoner transport and courthouse security, and witness protection?
There appears to be less ambiguity with Boyd, meanwhile (though we can debate about the aesthetics of Walton Goggins’ funky-legged dance down the church aisle). He’s not acting in his father’s interests, and there wouldn’t seem to be a motive for blowing up the Miami shipment other than his desire to rid Harlan of the scourge of meth(**).
(**) Between “Breaking Bad” and this show, I feel like I’m learning an awful lot about the production and distribution of crystal meth in recent weeks.
But whether we take Boyd at face value or assume he’s still working an angle, he’s an incredible wild card as we go into the finale. A man like he is – or like he’s been acting since Raylan shot him – can’t be predicted and can’t be reasoned with, and he could turn out to be an unlikely ally for Raylan just as easily as he could be a tremendous obstacle.
Been saving that finale screener until after I wrote this review. Can’t wait to watch it, and to talk about it with you next week.
A few other thoughts:
- Still no Rachel, and I’m wondering if she’ll turn up in the finale, either. It’s no sin if the writers decided they only had enough material for one junior sidekick and that Tim’s background and personality seemed more useful and interesting. But it does feel weird that she’s just vanished.
- No “Deadwood” alums this week, but Graham Yost brings in another actor from “The Pacific” in Joshua Biton (who was Basilone’s pal J.P.) to play Lucky.
- Very nice scene in Art’s office, between Art rightfully chewing out Raylan for letting his daddy issues get in the way of the job, and then Raylan figuring out a way to enjoy two glasses of Art’s private stock instead of the one that Art was going to let him have.
What did everybody else think?
I’m feeling a tad strange about Boyd’s current situation. On the one hand I think it’d be best if he wasn’t playing an angle just to score some money, or maybe all of his pop’s business. On the other hand.. his scenes seem so much like an act that if he isn’t actually BSing everyone, then the direction/acting of those scenes take it a bit too over the top. However I’ll hope he still lands on the side of the redeemed, since that is what I least expect, and what generally does not happen on TV that often.
awesome episode. Boyd in the church was classic
I buy Winona’s turnaround a little easier than you do. When her husband’s in trouble, she’s focused on him, worried abut him and fooling around with Raylan while Gary’s in danger would probably double the guilt. After it blows over, things get make to normal, except the smaller stuff is magnified and she has time to compare the two, wonder if she made the right choice. Of course, I’m not married and you are, so what do I know?
agreed on winona. have to think there’s something to her going to raylan after ava crashed at her house. perhaps she saw deeper feelings for her from raylan than she expected [or wanted] and acted partly out of jealousy to sabotage his budding relationship.
What made her question herself was Raylan helping her husband out and then letting Winona be with them without harassment.
To me, Winona’s decision to sleep with Raylan was a sort of after-effect of Gary’s massive screwup. It’s as if she finally decided to be angry with Gary, despite standing by him and defending him to Raylan at the time. And that, combined with how often Winona’s been seeing Raylan and how good he’s been to her, doesn’t make it seem implausible to me that Winona would have rekindled some desire for Raylan and decide to act on it.
“Raylan Givens: In an earlier time would have gladly killed most of the people listed above”
Funniest thing you’ve written Alan.
And I agree that the Winona thing makes sense here. Taking the chance while she knows Eva is out of the picture seems like something she would do too, if only for the possessiveness of it.
Again, I love this show more with each episode. I can’t believe next week is already the last of the season.
I’ve gotta say I disagree with you about Winona. I think it’s totally believable that she’d go to Raylan in a moment of weakness in the aftermath of a trauma, while during the emergency itself she was trying her best to stay levelheaded. It makes sense that she wanted to stick by her husband’s side while he was in trouble – that even though she was angry at him for what he’d gotten them into, that him being in danger highlighted her love for him. Now that the danger is passed she’s had some time to 1. feel that anger and 2. think about how Raylan protected and helped her. Seeing how hard he was trying to keep Ava safe reinforced that, and made her want him.
“though we can debate about the aesthetics of Walton Goggins’ funky-legged dance down the church aisle”
Since Walton Goggins co-starred with Robert Duvall in the Apostle- I figure he was channeling a little bit of Duvall’s “E.F.” (or Sonny, if you prefer). Reminded me of those sermons…
I agree with most of the comments about Winona’s. Stress like that is when she’d focus on her man in trouble. Afterwards is when she’d start to hate him a little for it, since she’d wonder if he was even worth all the anguish. I think people are glossing over the Ava aspect of it a little. She sees Raylan with another woman, and that’s *her* man to go to. She gets a little possessive and that starts her down the path backsliding toward him.
While I agree with everyone that Winona’s decision to show up at Raylan’s room is believable it’s unfortunate that they weren’t able to provide the screen time to sell it. We can all come up with reasons that she might have gone there that night, not least that every one of us likes Raylan more than Gary.
Unfortunately there is just too much going on to devote that much screen time to Winona. Which is doubly unfortunate because Natalie Zea has been a much more interesting presence in every scene shes in than she ever was on Dirty Sexy Money or even The Shield.
Highly enjoyed this episode, even with the lack of my new favorite character, the deputized Dewey Crowe. This episode actually only had a few scenes with Boyd, so I was happy to see that last “Fire in the Hole!” part.
I am quite interested to see how this season ends. Part of me would like to see Raylan and Boyd team up during Season 2 to clean up Kentucky.
Also, if I may indulge in a male pig side, I’m glad this week’s nudity warning dealt with Winona. Last time FX gave the nudity warning for Justified, we saw Stephen Root’s bare behind, so I was afraid this episode we would see more of Bo Crowder than warranted. Glad they’re going the Scrubs route and evening out the nudity between male/female cast members
i’m curious how boyd got wind of the shipment coming into town. would think that was a closely guarded secret by bo but of course he’s still blood.
just wonder if somebody’s working the inside angle for him.
Like Conrad, I am also curious about how Boyd knew about the shipment coming to town. I suspect that there’s a mole on Bo’s team feeding Boyd information. I also got the feeling in the Church – when Boyd was preaching and Bo was watching – that Bo sees thru his BS and realizes that his son must be working SOME sort of angle. There’s got to be more to it than Boyd just having a religious conversion.
Same wondering here.
Maybe it was Bo’s right hand man (Johnny?). He’s been slighted a couple times — Arlo got the substitute gig while Bo was locked up, and when they were touring the meth lab site, Bo humiliated him by making him inspect the bathrooms with the real estate agent. I could see him sticking it to Bo by tipping off Boyd.
I’d agree that it’s Johnny who’s playing both sides. He seems like he may well be the black sheep of the Crowder family. He has certainly tried to help Ava by warning her on numerous occasions and has made it clear he wants to be a part of scheme Boyd has cooked up, but he can only stick his neck out so far without Bo taking notice.
Federal law does give marshals the ability to act as law enforcement officers. The law states “United States marshals, deputy marshals and such other officials of the Service as may be designated by the Director, in executing the laws of the United States within a State, may exercise the same powers which a sheriff of the State may exercise in executing the laws thereof.” We’ll have to assume that the Director of the Marshal Service has assigned the Lexington branch to clean up Harlan.
I was curious about this myself in recent episodes, wondering “is all this actually under the Marshals’ jurisdiction?” I would think the FBI would handle more of these things, but the fact that they were several hours away during the recent episode with the hostage situation may imply that the Marshals are the only game in town, and the de-facto federal law enforcers.
I was going to explain to you why it’s way more plausible that Winona went to Raylan after the crisis with her husband, but I see the folks on the right hand side of the time zones beat me to it, especially commenter “Subversive” who mentioned the Ava-in-her-face aspect of it.
Now I’m not one who generally gets excited by explosions, (in fact, they kind of make me zone out with boredom more often than not), but when Boyd appeared out of the dark and calmly said his classic, “Fire in the hole”, I said, “Daaaaaammmmmnnnn!”.
ITA with the others’ take on why Winona, why now — but would like to add also that she knows that Raylan and Ava have, for all intents and purposes “broken up” — Raylan admitted he screwed things up with Ava. Seems to me that would figure into Winona’s calculus, as well.
I’ll admit I still think Boyd’s revivalism is an act. I was actually thinking his gesticulating in the church was some sort of signal to Bo about some hidden stash of cash.
But now I’m not sure. From their conversation outside the church, and his on-the-wire conversation with Arlo, it appears Daddy’s definitely not happy about Boyd’s turn.
As for Winona, I can believe that. Last week’s scene in the courthouse ended with her walking away with her head in her hands like “I can’t believe I just embarassed myself like that.” So she already had some old feelings resurfacing. It’s plausible that she’d show up at Raylan’s motel room.
Winona. She all but admitted that she never stopped loving Raylan. She chose Gary because he was more stable and “wanted things in life” whereas Raylan didn’t. Her taking off her ring (then putting it back on afterwards) told the whole story. She just wanted a “time out” from real life. I will watch it again tonight, but I really didn’t sense any sort of regret from her. Nor from Raylan. The expression on Raylan’s face as she left his hotel room, to me, was a resigned “well that was fun and I still love you and wish I could be with you, but I understand you’re with your husband now and this changes nothing.”
Thanks for mentioning the time out. It slipped my mind since but my immediate reaction to that scene was to draw a connection to the “time out” in Out of Sight.
Hobart: Good call. I totally missed that.
good call with the connection to out of sight. both were very good love scenes. agreed that raylan’s smirk/smile when she left was very knowing. they definitely still connect on a lot of levels.
how often in tv or movies do you get that kind of feeling and connection with zero dialogue?
Very perceptive comment Susan: You sound like your a therapist!
With all these elements in play, I have no idea where the finale is headed, but I can’t wait to find out. Odds and ends: Whether Arlo was being truthful or just spinning a tale in the hall, it reminded me of something Raylan himself might have done. Even though the pair are at serious odds, the scene gave us a nice glimpse at the similarities between father and son. With Boyd, I was a little leery at first of yet another “religious nut” on television, but as the series goes along I’m becoming more convinced that the writers are handling it well. Boyd is fascinating. And Art’s speech with the Bible last week gave some much-needed perspective.
I’m in agreement with the class that Winona’s nitetime visit to Raylan made a lot of sense, for a variety of reasons. First, she knows Raylan and Ava are done, having heard it from both parties firsthand. Second, it makes a lot of sense that she would Stand By Her Man when his life was at stake, but that the images of Raylan as the Big Da*n Hero and Gary as the Perpetual Screw-up Loser would stick with her once things calmed down. Raylan (as my husband actually said last night) is basically “sex in a bottle” compared to Gary. Her increased interest was telegraphed earlier, in the scene where she showed up to see him for basically no good reason. Also, Gary had a terrible, ungrateful attitude about helping Raylan and Ava out, after all that Raylan did to save his family and marriage – Gary sounded like a total tool. All things considered, and I can totally see Winona taking her chance at a “time out”. Its obviously leading somewhere, I’m glad that Natalie Zea is getting more to do lately.
My favorite moment in the episode was watching Raylon watch Arlo tell the war story. That was an awesome moment, as was the “Fire in the Hole” scene at the end. I totally want a T-shirt with a picture of Boyd Crowder and the caption “Fire in the Hole”.
All in all, this has been a delightful and interesting season – definitely looking fwd to the finale!!!
I don’t think Winona thinks of Gary as a perpetual screw up loser. She seemed earnest in her love and respect for him when she was talking with Raylan a few episodes back. I also don’t think Gary’s attitude had one single thing to do with being ungrateful. I think it was 100% insecurity…..because as you said Raylan is basically sex in a bottle. I hope that the time out was a one time thing and not leading anywhere. With all of Raylan’s guilt complexes lately, I don’t think he could handle another layer of guilt about sleeping with another man’s wife on a regular basis.
I agree with your husband about “sex in a bottle.” That scene steamed up my television set. I understand why Winona would go for a “time out” and know that Raylan wouldn’t come whining around and tip off Gary.
Raylan and Winona deserve each other. Gary and Ava deserve our sympathy because they’ve both been played and screwed over–literally–so R/W can have their way. Raylan’s character is nowhere near the honorable man he likes to think he is.
Of COURSE, Arlo is going to play all the angles! How better to repay Raylan for treating him like a dog with his “Go on, git!” in the office in front of the others. I believe Arlo did have a boy from TN named Blue as his best friend in Viet Nam. Best line: “Why NOT you?” to Lucky.
Glad to see Art remind Raylan just who is boss.
Bo and Hestler are heading for a fall, to be sure.
Boyd is, well, Boyd. He’s my definite favorite, with Dewey Crowe a close second.
Sorry Erika Tazel seems to be MIA; not even an offhand comment that she’s visiting a sick aunt or out on another case—just simply gone. Maybe she’s getting that chip removed from her shoulder?
Ava? She’s pretty much broken my heart for her….she deserves so much better than Raylan. H*ll, he’s not even present in his own life, much less anyone else’s. He didn’t even apologize.
Hope next week continues the good fight.
I worked on the show, and the issue with Rachel was that we only had her under contract for a specific number of episodes, and the writers didn’t realize until this until they’d used her in nearly every episode in the early part of the season.
That’s a shame I really liked what little we saw of her. Do you know if she’ll be back next season?
I loved the line from Art after Raylan offered him the drink, “no, maybe later, like after breakfast”
It was a good compliment to Ava’s line about how she liked her coffee (with a shot of bourbon).
What a great episode. My favorite bit? When Ava tells Raylin that he saw Winona in his room. He doesn’t deny it. He doesn’t try to explain. He just says, “Sh-t”.
Also, Justified is the only show on TV that my son, my father and I all like. That’s some awesome sauce right there.
I gotta agree with the poster who said that Boyd’s over the top performance in church means he’s either a bad actor — which we know isn’t true — or he was mocking the evangelical way of preaching as a wink-wink towards his eventual true intentions.
The only other thing I can accept is that Boyd knew that this was the way to draw mock flock.
Am I the only on that thinks Boyd just blew up another truckfull of something he shouldn’t have?
Notice that the Miami goons lost their accents when hey stepped out of the truck and let that guy get away instead of killing the witness like they were probably supposed too. I think Boyd accidentally blew up a truckfull of something that was being used to take down either Bo or Miami or both.
Also, I doubt Raylan would feel much guilt for Gary, from what I understand Gary was the one doing the homewrecking first, even if all Winona needed was a push.
Alan, I haven’t been watching this yet, I just didn’t have the TV time to give it when it started, but I’ve heard so many good things and I’m wondering if FX might have an encore season over the summer? Is this something you might have inside info on?
Alan – I didn’t understand why Arlo went into the meeting with Bo with fake money. Was that what the feds gave him or did he switch the envelope and keep the real money? why would they think a package of fake money would work in that situation?
Arlo is going to keep the money from the feds for himself. He wants the feds to think he’s in Bo’s good graces. He told Bo that if Bo paid him, he’d feed the Feds bogus info. Bo told him to kiss his a**. They (Bo & Arlan) are to meet later without the Fed’s knowledge.
A little late – and maybe I’m bad at agent double-cross counting, but how is Arlo a triple agent? Seems to me, working for the marshalls to take down Bo, he would be acting as an undercover agent. But actually working for Bo to feed the marshalls misinformation would make him a double agent. (Keeping the marshalls’ money doesn’t add to the agent count; he’s still screwing the marshalls.) Now, if he fools Bo and really does work for the marshalls, he’d be a triple agent. We haven’t seen him do that yet, but maybe it’s heading there. If he tells the marshalls about the secret afternoon meeting, that would be an indication he’s going the triple agent route.
Actually what I called triple agent seems to actually be officially called a double-double agent. Triple agent is where you are working for 3 agencies. Arguably the 3rd agency here is Arlo himself, since he’s the only one who knows he pocketed the cash, but that’s more likely just a rip-off of one of his two agencies, not a 3rd agency. Anyway, I’m enjoying holding down this thread alone and responding to myself, if anyone asks.
Working through the series on Tivo, and now done the series and working through these great reviews. Love the “summary” even without a Venn diagram! Especially the line about how Raylin would gladly kill everyone in the show, very funny. GREAT show, I think it’s second to Breaking Bad on TV right now.