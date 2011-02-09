‘Justified’ – ‘The Moonshine War’: Get off the pot

“Justified” is back for another season of gun-slinging and terse banter. Last week, I published interviews with Natalie Zea and Walton Goggins (the latter I strongly recommend, particularly if you also loved “The Shield”), earlier today I posted my general review of the start of season two, and now I have some specific thoughts on the premiere coming up just as soon as I sit facing the door…
“I don’t know why they give us guns.” -Raylan
The complaints about the early part of “Justified” season one had less to do with execution than ambition. A number of those standalone episodes were quite good (the dentist episode was, outside of the pilot, the closest the show came to a pure distillation of Elmore Leonard), but in reading your comments there was often a sense of, “Is that really all they’re going to do?” By the time we met Arlo, Boyd and Bo got out of prison, etc., the series became more complicated and simply richer than those early episodes, and it seems like Graham Yost and company have learned that lesson well.
“The Moonshine War”(*) did not lack for ambition. It starts with an extended coda to the season one finale (including the return of Matt Craven as Raylan’s boss from the pilot episode), introduces our new big bad in Mags Bennett and her three sons, provides a relatively standalone story involving the creepy sex offender with three first names, and puts Boyd in a very interesting place(**) to cope with what happened to his daddy and his flock at the end of last season.
(*) Named after an old Leonard book, and with a story credit to Leonard himself, who’s going to be telling his own version of this season’s big story arc in an upcoming Raylan Givens novel.
(**) I ommitted some parts of the Goggins interview in that transcript because he kept turning the discussion around to things I had seen in the first three episodes. When the subject of Boyd’s new/old profession came up at the end of our discussion of how Boyd’s voice and posture keep changing, Goggins said, “It”s like Boyd Crowder went to not the bottom of a well, he went to a bottom of a mine. He had to go someplace that kind of reflected where he was personally. And it”s like his 40 days and 40 nights in the desert. And he”s just in a spiritual turmoil. And he doesn”t really understand any of it. He”s just trying to be known. He”s looking for nothing and that”s dangerous. So his voice would reflect that.”
That’s a lot to squeeze into 40-plus minutes, but it all works comfortably together, along with more of Raylan’s ongoing struggle to find ways not to kill people – not so much because he thinks it’s wrong, but because the events of last season convinced him that it’s a giant hassle most of the time.
The sex offender plot gave Raylan a specific problem to solve within the context of the hour, and also an opportunity for him to do his usual wry Dirty Harry thing – “I’m going to ask you one question: do you know how a firearm works?” – but unsurprisingly the hour’s most memorable parts involved this year’s new villains.
How freaking fantastic is Margo Martindale as Mags? She’s so aw shucks backwoods gal, even as Raylan keeps pointing out what an influential criminal she is, that it’s startling to get that moment in her final scene where Walt realizes Mags has poisoned him. And even there, it’s not like Mags suddenly turns eeeeevil – she’s still being all mother hen, but her matter-of-factness about the poison, including her plan to raise the girl herself, actually makes the whole thing more chilling. I can’t wait to see more of her, and of Jeremy Davies, Brad Henke and Joseph Lyle Taylor as Mags’ troublemaking sons.(***)
(***) I like that the eldest son is a cop in Harlan. Seems that every time Raylan thinks he’s cleaned up that department, there’s some new crook with a badge.
Ava only appears briefly in the “Bulletville” aftermath sequence, but we get a good bit of Winona at the episode’s end, as she and Raylan can’t help falling back in bed together yet again. If Natalie Zea’s going to be a part of the show, then I’m glad they’re actually using her, as opposed to early last year where she barely seemed present at all. I’m not sure I necessarily prefer Raylan with Ava or Winona – or with either one, since the character is fundamentally a loner – but I do like Zea, and the way that Winona knows Raylan well enough to talk to him in ways that other characters won’t.
A very strong return for one of last year’s best new shows.
What did everybody else think?
I think the son was a Sheriff after his comment about “running against me”
Makes sense but he was driving the “company car” and it said police not sheriff on the side.
My fiancÃ© and I really enjoyed this episode. Neither of us can get enough of his badass attitude. In particular we got a kick out of the scene with the dead rat and the tense standoff. Classic Raylan.
Very solid episode. They didn’t throw the kitchen sink at us, probably because they knew plenty of folks who never watched season one would be tuned in and they didn’t want to confuse the newbies and scare them off.
I’m here to say one and only one thing: The little girl who played Loretta was fantastic.
Okay, maybe one more thing: This episode has me really excited about the rest of the season.
loretta was fantastic…but how many 15-year-olds have that kind of wit and intelligence when they talk [barn scene specifically]? it was just a little *too much* for me. still loved the character.
Conrad, she seemed like a pretty grown-up 15 year old, considering she was definitely helping take care of her dad and run the house. I actually like that she wasn’t some dumb 15 yr old girl. I mean there have been enough after-school specials over the years, that kids are much more aware.
So to me it was believeable that she would call him out on his pervy BS.
d – i agree that loretta is pretty grown up. considering her mom recently died, she’s been grown up for quite a while.
i don’t have a problem with that. my point was just that her dialogue seemed a little much for a 15 y.o. i like that she’s an independent and confident girl.
that said, it’ll be interesting to see how/what she does when mags brings her into the bennett home. would love it if she figures out her dad’s murder and exacts some revenge.
Loretta remind anyone else of what Raylan was probably like at 15, only if he was a girl?
I get the sense we’re going to see some of Raylans’s childhood reflected in Loretta.
The ONLY sour note is the ex-wife. The actress might be very nice, but she always plays the same cold maneater character- here, Hung, the Defenders, etc. I just don’t really see the chemistry there or find Winona has enough of a point being there to make up for that.
Hopefully they’ll shut that down soon instead of shoehorning in some “Raylan has to rescue her! Fake tension!” kind of thing because everything else on this show, including all the new characters, is just wonderful.
Fortunately I haven’t seen any of those other shows, so I can loooove me some Winona.
agree with paullu…love winona to the point i’d try to take raylan out for a shot at her.
Hoo-WHEE! But do I love me my “Justified”! Raylan and Boyd are my Edward & Jacob! Fire in the hole!
Mags is brilliant, and bone-chillin’, to boot. She’s gonna be a much better villain than Bo; it’s gonna be harder to hate her.
If ya’ll want a recipe for some Liquid Apple Pie, lemme know; it’s dee-licious!
Fire in the hole!
;)
Enjoyed this episode quite a bit, things are looking great for season 2. Also for any Oct Road fans who also watch Justified, it was cool to see Owen of all people as one of Mags sons
I love how this show brings in veteran character actors, tonight it was Chris Mulkey as the unfortunate Walt McCready (shot, caught in a bear trap, poisoned). For those wondering where they’ve seen Mulkey recently, it was probably in Boardwalk Empire where he played Frank Hague, the “boss” from Jersey City.
I agree. Jeremy Davies & the actor who played the dumb brother both logged some time on Lost in the later seasons, Arlo was Jack Shephard’s grandfather and MC Gainey (Bo Crowder) was the unforgettable Tom Friendly of the Others.
I had no idea Jeremy Davies joined the cast, so I was happily surprised to see Daniel pop up here! Awesome.
With how they’re set up in this episode, I think Mags and her boys will quite an interesting bunch to spend time with this season.
It’s a bit odd to see Raylan have a partner, but so far I like her, so that’s good. And maybe it’s because he has a partner, I was randomly reminded of Terriers and felt sad all over again.
Great start to what looks like will be an excellent sophomore season!
Thought it was a great start to a 2nd season! I think Mags is more chilling and cunning than Boyd will ever be or truly desire…and that’s okay because Goggins on my screen with Olyphant makes my night.
I have to be honest, Winona doesn’t do much much for me versus Ava. I feel more chemistry between Ava and Raylan than Winona and Raylan. I’ll wait to see where their relationship goes but it doesn’t add much for me.
I think that’s because Winona and Raylan seemed to be portrayed as a purely physical chemistry, and don’t get along that well personality wise. Ava and Raylan seem like more the same person.
Very happy to have this show back. Nice opener to the season. The whole conversation at the gas station with the pervert was classic, and was topped off perfectly by the “it sounded good at the time” answer to the girl.
I really enjoyed this premiere. I found every actor to be very very good. I still hope they develop the other Marshalls.
This was a great kick off for the new season. I love that the baddie this season is a female. With 3 crazy sons.
But I am curious if Johnny Crowder is really dead. The last we saw he was half alive in Ava’s flower bed. But fading fast. Was he a true causality of Bo Crowder too? I really liked him last season.
There was a picture of him on the board under the heading “Ava’s,” so it looks like it.
FNL ends (crap), but Justified returns (yay). Not a perfect trade, but I’ll take it.
I felt quite disappointed with this season’s premiere.
To me, it felt fake, like they gave the show to different people who are trying to mimic it without really knowing what made it tick the first season around, or where to take it this time.
So, somehow, it sounds and looks like JUSTIFIED but not quite, and, certainly, it does not feel like JUSTIFIED but a second-rate bootleg copy.
Loved the whole episode, and between that and Mr Sunshine it’s good to see some of the Lost crew with jobs again :)
I know it’s just a minor thing, but that last shot of the dust coming down the tunnel was a fantastic final shot. Made me smile.
no sophomore slump here. great opener to the 2nd season. i’m already hooked on the bennetts.
love dicky and his limp. when they brought out the bear trap for walt i immediately thought that his momma may have done the same thing to him sometime back to give him that gimp leg.
Does anyone else think that Mags’ promise to take care of Loretta was just to comfort the dying Walter. The way she said “get the girl” at the end of that scene makes me wonder what exactly she plans to do with her.
I thought the same thing. Loretta seems pretty smart. I wonder if she isn’t already in hiding and will need Raylan’s help at some point.
So they shoot, maim and poison the former Dillon Panthers coach because he called Jason Street the team mascot?
That’s Justified to me.
After Eric knocked ran him and his poor family out of town he ended up in Kentucky, his wife passed and his child is now parentless. It just goes to show: never replace Coach. Can’t wait to see were Wade Aikmen ends up…
What an awesome start to the second season of what is the best show ever. I loved how they addressed the Bulletville incident. They literally picked right up and went on…and then came back to Lexington and the fallout of Raylan’s JUSTIFIED actions. Is it possible this show is even better in it’s 2nd year…I say so far…heck yes.
I’m very flattered to see Alan has come ’round to my point of view, vis-Ã -vis Raylan’s “problems” with shooting people (that it presents more practical difficulties for him than moral ones). I believe they really hammered this point home in several scenes– in addition to the “why do they give us guns” line Alan mentioned, there’s the scene in the open where he flat-out tells Boyd “I have no moral problem with you shooting her.” Then there’s the scene where he’s cleaning up at the office in the aftermath, tacking up pictures of all the people who have been shot, and you can see how much he hates that part of the job.
I think it’s natural at some point, of course, that as these bodies keep piling up, Raylan has a moment of self-awareness and asks himself, “What have I done?” But the character doesn’t appear to be in such a place right now (nor does it look like he’s going to get to that place any time soon).
Write a comment…I knew I had enjoyed this show, but honestly, I’d forgotten just how much. Last night’s season 2 opener was a great ride. I love well-written dialog – love the words and rhythm and there were several passages last night that just sang.
Love Mags – Margo Martindale is perfect – her accent and dialect are so organic and effortless. She’s such a believable home-grown villain. I did social service work in dirt poor, scarred up, strip mining communities in the Ozarks. I knew plenty of folks doing “better than fair” with their cash-only family businesses. The Bennett clan and their mama are completely spot on to what I know. So often portrayals of “moonshine” culture ring false or just off somehow, but this show gets is mostly right and Mags Bennett is perfect.
Personally, I love Raylan and Winona but not because I think they belong together or see it as a romance. They are the two halves of a “can’t live with; can’t live without” equation and that’s a powerful dynamic. The mix of rejection, intimacy, addiction and regret is a lot more interesting to me than the romance with Ava, who I do like. I feel for Ava somehow and sympathize with her long-held feelings for Raylan, but the thing with Winona is inevitable until it wears itself out.
And, on that note, may I just say Raylan Givens is just about the sexiest character on TV right now. Whew. It’s a pleasure . . . but not a guilty one because the rest of the show is just as strong.
“And, on that note, may I just say Raylan Givens is just about the sexiest character on TV right now”
Amen!!
Hi Alan. I’m not going to have a chance to get to see this episode until the weekend (probably will be like that for some time). So the only thing I read in your post was the final sentence, “A very strong return for one of last year’s best new shows.”, which was great to see.
I’m looking forward to reading what you wrote (and the comments) after I see the show. But just in case you’re using number of comments to gauge interest in Justified, I thought I’d post a comment now so you can count me among those who very much want you to keep this show on your regular rotation. Thanks.
So I love the writing here and its gotten me interested in Elmore Leonard. Can anybody recommend a good book of his thats close to ‘the Justified style’ thats a good entry point into his work?
I really enjoyed the books Rum Punch, Out of Sight and Maximum Bob. Those would be my top 3.
There is a early book, The Moonshine Wars, that is a great little book. I came across a copy of it last summer at the half price book store.
The only book I read of his I was not a fan of was, Get Shorty. And I didn’t like the movie either. But others really liked the book. So it is just a matter of opinion.
If you’re interested in the genesis of the Justified style, there’s an Elmore Leonard anthology of short stories called “When the Women Come Out To Dance.” One of the stories,”Fire in the Hole”, is the basis for Justified. “Riding the Rap” is the first Leonard novel that features the Raylan Givens character. If I remember correctly, it opens with Raylan killing a mobster who he had given 24 hours to leave town, a scene that was used in Justified’s pilot episode.
Yeah, I knew that ‘Fire in he Hole’ was a short story, didn’t know that he wrote so many novels that became movies! Thanks for the tips, I’ll get to reading.
Not quite. “Pronto” is the first novel that features Raylan, and it actually has the Tommy Bucks scene. “Riding the Rap” is some time later with a couple of the same characters as “Pronto.” It opens with the scene that they used way back in the second episode, when Raylan transports Dewey Crowe. Plot-wise, “Riding the Rap” is very close to the third episode, “The Fixer.”
Yes, Margo Martindale is terrific. There’s a nice “Random Roles” interview with her at The Onion A.V. Club, highly recommended as she’s worked with quite a notable group of people through her career and is funny and articulate throughout.
I enjoyed the episode, but feel that the locations they were shooting in just weren’t as conducive to the setting as they were last season – everything just felt more Southern California, and less Kentucky.
I agree, passing off California for Harlan drives me nuts. Other than that, I am completely addicted.
Maybe it’s just me, but I’m finding Mags to be way scarier than the Big Bad(s) from last season. Love Martindale! So glad to have the show back.
My reaction to this episode is more or less my reaction to the first couple of episodes last season. Raylan Givens the lovable psychopath, even more lovable than Dexter the serialkiller. For an episode of tv fine, but still in the seconde season there is basically no acknowledgement that the main character is fundamentally a very creepy guy. Every single time he is supposed to apprehend a criminal he tries to provoke a confrontation so that he can kill him. In a different series that kind of behaviour would make him the main villain who had to be stopped.
I don’t agree. First of all, Raylan is abrasive and quick to shoot, but I don’t think he provokes confrontations – I think he’s just happy to engage in them if need be. He’s apprehended plenty of people without shooting them. But he’s no Dexter. He doesn’t go out of his way to kill people, or have some kind of sickness that drives him to do so; basically he’s just an angry man who will shoot criminals if they show any signs of asking for it. In that respect he’s in a long, fine tradition of cinematic anti-heroes (many of them played by Clint Eastwood). Of course, this being a TV series we spend more time with the character, so maybe you feel like you need to sympathize with him a little more, or see him do some self-examination; that may be coming at some point, but for now we just have the way his co-workers look askance at him, and the occasional dig at his barely-suppressed anger. (My favorite moments in the whole series so far are about this – Winona’s closing line to him in the pilot, which was “You’re the angriest man I’ve ever known,” and then Raylan’s explosive relationship with his father. I don’t think they’re afraid to explore what makes this guy tick, and what makes him kind of dangerous. They’re just taking their time.)
Justified is no Friday Night Lights replacement, but it is high quality. Timothy Olyphant vs Coach…no contest, Coach, but as a runner up, TO isn’t so bad. I’m still in FNL mourning and looking forward to Raylan on Wednesday is better than eating myself into a oblivion while shutting the blinds and watching DVD’s of FNL season 1 -4 and s5 saved on dvr.
Great start to the season. The truck stop scene was classic Justified, if you can call anything classic after 14 episodes.
I was watching The Mentalist last night thinking “where have I seen that little girl before?” Duh. Justified.
This is now a TV Event in our house. We’ve been counting down the days. With Archer (extraordinarily funny ep last night, by the way) & Justified together, who can beat FX?
I like this series alot, but, damn, redneck America is an scary place
Great show, great episode. I’m thrilled to have Raylan back on my TV. Mags is scary as hell. I’d rather face off against Bo anytime, at least he’d come straight at you. The only thing this episode lacked was enough Boyd. More Boyd please.