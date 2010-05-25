‘Justified’ – ‘Veteran’: Every father’s son

A quick review of tonight’s “Justified” coming up just as soon as you identify your hair clip…
“You getting out of Kentucky?” -Winona
“I already tried that.” -Raylan
Since Vic Mackey turned up, a few things have typified FX’s best dramas in my mind: kick-ass performances, gutsy storytelling, content that pushes the outer edge of the envelope and really, really, ridiculously long “Previously, on…” sequences.
In a way, it’s that last one that most makes me feel like I’m watching an FX show, because they tend to burn through so much plot in a season that viewers often need an immersion course to catch up. Tonight’s “Justified” opened with a previously sequence that ran so long I believe I could have changed my car’s oil before it was through, detailing all the ins and outs of Raylan’s problems with the Crowders, Ava, Winona and his father.
Clearly, Graham Yost and company are no longer squeamish about this serialization thing.
Where previous episodes at least put in a token standalone story like Raylan Givens: Landscape Architect, “Veterans” recognized that Raylan’s dealing with too many crises now to bother with the other stuff. (Which isn’t to say the other stuff hasn’t been good, as evidenced by last week’s terrific story with Stephen Root as a Speedo-wearing, gun-toting judge.) So we get a lot of concentrated Raylan-Boyd time, and another tension-laden father-son moment ‘twixt Raylan and Arlo, and Raylan asking Winona to look after a drunk and bitter Ava, and Bo wandering around plotting and scheming and prepping trouble for everyone.
Big trouble coming in the final two episodes, I’m sure. Can’t wait.
Since I got to this episode fairly late in the day and want to get the review up by the time it finishes airing, let’s make like Raylan himself and go straight to the bullets:
- This is Raylan’s show, but both Art and Tim got some nice little moments here: Art the devout Christian getting upset over what he sees as Boyd’s phony hypocrisy, and Tim showing up drunk to help Raylan and Art get into the VFW hall. On the other hand, it feels like ages since we’ve seen Rachel, and even longer (probably going back to the Alan Ruck episode) since she got anything vaguely interesting to do.
- Perhaps I’m a sucker, but at this point I’m on the side of Boyd being sincere; even the rocket launcher, I assume, is going to be used to take down another criminal scourge (possibly Bo himself). Then again, I liked Raylan’s suggestion that Boyd may be lying to himself here. But we may be heading for a situation where Raylan has to team up with two of them men he most hates in the world (Arlo and Boyd) in order to eliminate a more pressing threat in the other Crowders.
- Poor, stupid, self-gratifying Dewey Crow. Always good for a laugh or 12 – and an opportunity for Raylan to introduce me to the “polishing the German helmet” euphemism.
- God, Olyphant and Raymond Barry are good together. Just so full of loathing for each other, and not wanting to let the other get to him. I’d say Raylan won that round at the VFW by inspiring Arlo to strike him, and then retorting with a suggestion to “use your words.”
What did everybody else think?
For me (for you), this was a creeper of an episode, between the poor guy being buried alive for a bit, the “kodiak” gun, and Arlo just *seething*. The end scene, the “hello, Raylan”- shivers. Fine work from both actors. Fine work from Natalie Zea, too, who is so much more likeable here than she was on “Dirty Sexy Money,” mostly because she’s not scheming to break up a marriage at every turn.
Alan, what are the chances of some of these guys getting Emmy nods, especially Olyphant and Searcy?
This show is just a slow burn…building to that big explosion coming in two weeks. Now that Lost is off that air, this is my favorite show.
love everything about it. last night my wife made me smile by having the tv tuned to fx before it started. “it’s time for your show, right?”
she’s starting to warm up to it though. formidable female characters help keep her interested…the testosterone fest eps lose her quickly.
The lack of Rachel was certainly disappointing; I wonder if Erica Tazel was unavailable for some reason? However, if they can work Tipsy Tim into every episode, I’d be pretty happy.
I have no clue what exactly Raylan hoped to accomplish by dumping Ava on Winona and Gary. Hopefully that will become more clear next week.
The difference between this show and the other F/X (specifically The Shield and SOA) is tone. Those shows have me on edge every frickin second. This one, I trust that nothing too bad is going to happen. Most of that’s Leonard, but credit to Olyphant too – a hat and a quick draw are the ONLY things Raylan has in common with Seth Bullock.
Put me in the “best show on TV now that Lost is off air” camp as well.
The “onanist” scene and the “deputized” scene cracked me up. I hope they keep Dewey Crow around, he was great comic relief.
Is it some sort of indecency requirement to have every mention of masturbation in a TV show followed up by a half dozen metaphors?
Excellent episode with some wonderfully enjoyable dialog as well. I’m consistently impressed with the acting of all involved, but where the hell is Rachel? She’s a goldmine of possibilities if they’d just bother to go there. Hopefully season 2 will be much better on the Rachel front.
And so are we supposed to believe that Winona’s having second thoughts about getting back with Raylan, or is her behavior this episode just a red herring?
I had the same reaction as Raylan seeing Winona/Natalie Zea in that white dress. Dayum!
I just had to delete an otherwise fine comment because it contained reference to something in the previews for next week’s episode. Just a reminder (particularly for the people who weren’t reading me at the old blog): around these parts, previews for the next episode fall under the No Spoilers rule here.
Dewey and Raylan are the modern-day, redneck versions of Wilbur Force (Elisha Cook Jr.) and Sam Spade (Humphrey Bogart) in THE MALTESE FALCON. Seriously. I always cheer when Dewey shows up, because you KNOW Raylan’s gonna slap him down verbally and physically. Repeatedly. And Dewey will NOT learn from his mistakes.
It was a great episode. I enjoyed Art’s indignation at Boyd. It’s a great cast with excellent acting. I dare say that it’s my favorite brand new show of the year.
Separated at birth? Raymond J. Barry and Tom Smothers (yes, really — have you seen “The Informant!”?).
“Justified” is easily one the best drama’s on the air right now. Superior writing, and performances (nothings better than
“Breaking Bad” :D ).
This ep was fantastic. So it looks like Arlo Givens is going to help his son take down Bo Crowder.
I can’t wait to see what the final two eps have in store.
For me the shocker was Winona’s obvious change of heart for Raylan and let us not forget Ava and how Raylan still feels the need to protect her. But really she (Winona)paced outside the marshall service waiting on Raylan because of a hair clip. This show is a constant joy in the surprises. Most reviews saw the end of the story of Raylan and Winona 2 weeks ago, but SURPRISE…she’s back and Ava is by no means over our Raylan…battle of the broads in the future? And I loved the interaction of fathers about sons when Arlo and Bo met, when Raylan confronted his father and got slapped but held his own, could go on and on. And Arlo waiting in Raylan’s room and left us wondering…yahoo.
Yeah, this was a surprise to me to, and I’m BEHIND a couple of episodes. Didn’t watch this ep. until last night (Friday). Really glad to see Winona still play a part in there, but surprising nonetheless.
Dead on with with the slowly expanding plot. I reall liked the early episodes, but the heavy case of the week aspects foolishly made me think I could the show on in the background while I check my e-mail and the like and still be able to take in everything. Oops. As much as I’m enjoying the show, I think I’ll be able to fully appreciate it when I can it view it like I did “Sons of Anarchy”, with all the episodes available to watch back-to-back in a short period of time.
I was really confused when the two guys in the truck were approaching Bo’s dad, who was on foot, and the two bullet holes appeared in their windshield but then they got out of the truck and seemed to be fine. Did they shoot some third person from inside the truck?
The guys who got shot were in the front seat. Johnny Crowder and Hessler were the ones who shot them from the backseats, then got out to greet Bo.
Yeah, I’m big into thinking Boyd Crauder believes everything he’s preaching. The looks on his face when he discovered he accidentally killed a guy in the meth lab (last ep) and found out about the deaths of the other two (in this one), as well as his reconsidering the execution of Dewey Crow, have convinced me that he’s doing what he can to live by (what he sees as) the Good Word.
The “use your words” line was just perfect. Olyphant has really come into his own in this role. During the first part of the season I felt that he was overshadowed by some of the bad guys (esp Boyd), but not anymore.
Agreed. The “use your words” line was CLASSIC!
I loved the opening sequence. The way the convert was bowing as if he held a sword in his hands. It reminded me of some famous image of a warrior.
I agree with “Linda” about the Father/Son dynamics working so well. Hearing Arlo and Bo defending their sons (“well at least MY son…”), both of whom are trying to distance themselves from their fathers in order to become better men than their fathers (though their definitions of ‘better’ may be different)…. Great stuff.
First I’ve seen someone say it, but I agree with the guy that said this was his favorite now that Lost is off. For me it was between Breaking Bad and this, but every now and then BB will throw a Fly episode at you which I just don’t enjoy. I also had both shows on my DVR and can watch Justified over and over. Big thumbs up.
