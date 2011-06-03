‘Love Bites’ – ‘Firsts’: All you need is (Jennifer) Love (Hewitt)

It’s always funny how quickly a show can go from a network’s darling to a complete afterthought. A year ago, NBC was so high on “Love Bites,” a romantic anthology series from “Sex and the City” writer Cindy Chupack, that it scheduled it on Thursdays at 10. Perhaps more importantly, network execs were so excited about it that they screened a large chunk of the pilot episode (the Greg Grunberg/Jennifer Love Hewitt one) at the upfront presentation. A network only tries something like that if they have overwhelming confidence in a show – ABC the year before showed the entire “Modern Family” pilot – and so someone, somewhere, was convinced the world was ready to love “Love Bites.”
Instead, the clip pretty much bombed. Craig Robinson, predictably, got a couple of laughs, but beyond that, there was no reaction to anything happening on the big screen, and only polite applause when it was finally over. Then Chupack had to step down as showrunner for personal reasons, Jordana Spiro (who was supposed to be the one continuing co-star with Becki Newton) had to drop out because TBS wouldn’t release her from her “My Boys” contract(*), the producers realized it was going to be a hassle to work around Newton’s pregnancy – even though, as established in the pilot, her character was being a surrogate for her sister and brother-in-law – and “Love Bites” very quickly got pushed to mid-season… only with no premiere date.
(*) Even though “My Boys” got canceled a few months later, both Spiro and Kyle Howard (who originally had the Kyle Bornheimer role in “Perfect Couples”) lost out on work – and Howard weirdly turned up in the final version of the “Love Bites” pilot in one of the anthology stories.
And as NBC announced one mid-season scheduling move after another, “Love Bites” continued to not be on any of those lists, until it was ultimately scheduled for a Summer Burn-Off Theatre run that began last night. And based on the low premiere ratings, it might not even wind up outlasting “The Paul Reiser Show.”
As to the episode itself, I watched it this morning (including a rewatch of the Grunberg/Love stuff) and it’s exactly as it seemed back in that excerpt last spring: a bunch of actors I like contorting themselves through wacky romantic and sexual hijinks done without a lot of style or comic polish, with an occasional amusing moment coming from the likes of Robinson or Larry Wilmore. I have no need to come back for more.
Did any of you bother tuning in last night? If so, what did you think?
It reminded me of an old, bad series ABC once had called “Love, American Style.”
My DVR got cut off and didn’t record it. At first I was irritated because it didn’t record, since the episode has a lot of likable actors in it. But the more I thought about it, I was pretty relieved I didn’t have to sit through an uncomfortable hour of TV, of which I am sure this is. But surely, Alan, there is NO WAY it could be worse than the Paul Reiser Show.
I watched it sort of by accident. Parks ended and this unexpected show came on and I had laundry to fold…
The guy from My Boys was the best thing about this. He could do well as a supporting actor in a better show.
What struck me most about it is that it essentially seemed to be an updating or uncredited remake of Love, American Style from the 1970s.
Interesting to read your backstory of the process the pilot went through.
I didn’t hate it, and I won’t mind watching it again as summer filler. But I doubt I’d be as patient with it in-season, when there is heavier competition.
I thought, that for a summer show, it wasn’t bad. Had a few funny moments but seemed to dragged on a little too much at times.
I loved the Craig Robinson bit when he was holding the baby, and gave it a little kiss on it’s head. Very cute. I think I could have watched an hour of him, the rest of the show was nothing special. In fact it was a bit irritating in parts, with such stale storylines.
I normally love Krysten Ritter, but her whole story-line was a bore and definitely did not speak to her acting strengths.
I’m actually very curious how shows or movies like this (or, say, Valentine’s Day) get so many known actors to participate. Seems like that was the big hook for the show initially – come see all your favorite actors! I’d imagine if the show lasted it could become a drinking game to see how many well-known actors popped up.
“I’m actually very curious how shows or movies like this (or, say, Valentine’s Day) get so many known actors to participate.”
Two words: easy money.
I feel like I didn’t “get” the show. Granted, I stopped watching 45 minutes into the hour-long premier. But I didn’t understand how this show was supposed to have played out. We have 4 different stories in 4 completely different cities, how was this supposed to work going forward? I realize they are weakly connected, but what was the supposed play?
I guess I won’t be finding out as I couldn’t even last the entire hour.
So it seems like they refilmed the entire Becki Newton portion in order to incorporate her pregnancy and deal with the loss of Jordana Spiro. But I was really surprised to see Pamela Adlon pop up as Greg Grunberg’s wife when she’d reportedly been replaced by Constance Zimmer. I realize the show is now summer burn off, but they didn’t know that when they recast the role. I cannot believe NBC was too cheap to go back and reshoot her scenes.
Oh, and I love the little shot of Jennifer Love Hewitt reading a magazine article about Jordana Spiro’s deleted character.
I turned it off after less than 10 minutes … something I rarely do, especially with actors I kind of like on the screen. The writing was horrible.
One interesting note: David Feeney (former co-host on the hit podcast, “Daves of Thunder”) writes (wrote?) for the show. He was previously best known for his groundbreaking work on “According to Jim” and “Big Wolf on Campus.”
I tuned in because I love Krysten Ritter, but I couldn’t make it to the end. Horrible.
I watched the first five minutes or so and thought the writing was terrible and cliched. Really bad stuff. Didn’t even make it to the first commercial break. The whole thing about Krysten Ritter pretending to be a virgin? Gimme a break. So, so stupid.
Weird that they screened the Greg Grunberg/Jennifer Love Hewitt part because that’s what bored me the most (though admittedly, I didn’t see the first 10 minutes). Also, is it my imagination or did they recast the part of Grunberg’s wife between the pilot and the next episode? Constance Zimmer appears to be playing her in the promo for next week, but she wasn’t in the pilot.
Summer fare is light, I’ll probably end up watching it via DVR.
It was cute, but yeah, it was HEAVILY clichÃ©d and silly. But I love the concept of a love anthology with stories loosely connected a lot, so I would’ve liked to see this get time to grow and get better.
Oh well, I wish we’ll have something else like this soon.
I watched it on Hulu and it was ok, something I might stay with through the summer because not much is on those days.
Books are making a comeback in my life right now, though. Jeez there’s a lot of bad tv.
I only watched this because of Jennifer Love Hewitt.
But I don’t understand how she could play herself,because she’s in character…should have called her “Jane Doe” or something.
Ask Jerry Seinfeld or Larry David how people can play themselves in character.
Didn’t tune in, but reading this makes me miss My Boys a little.
I found it less like “Love American Style” than like an early-middle-age version of the old MTV college-sex anthology series “Undressed.” (And if it had been picked up, at least it would have kept Jordana Spiro from playing the humorless lawyer role she now has on “Harry’s Law.”)
I didn’t think it was terrible — although I was a little unnerved by Jennifer Love Hewitt playing herself as an insecure, oversexed woman happy to hop into bed with the first schlub who shows any interest. (Especially since she did basically the same thing in her guest role on “Family Guy.”)
Plus she looked freaky thin. It was a little scary, frankly.
Meh, it’s all so by the numbers. You knew right away he wasn’t going to sleep with her. He didn’t even kiss her for Ghu’s sake.
And no way did Greg Grunberg look or act like a tattoo artist.
I’m a bit confused – isn’t Krysten Ritter supposed to be on Apartment 23 next season? Will she be appearing on both?
The first few minutes of this were written so terribly and generic I kept expecting the limo driver to pull out a knife and then to cut to the Law & Order theme song.
I didn’t think it was that horrible. I did enjoy it. I would watch it any day over the junk reality shoes we have these days.
