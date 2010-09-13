‘Mad Men’ – ‘The Summer Man’: I demand satisfaction

A review of last night’s “Mad Men” coming up just as soon as I climb Mt. Kilimanjaro…
“People tell you who they are, but we ignore it, because we want them to be who we want them to be.” -Don
Time and again in “The Summer Man,” characters make mistakes based on who they want other people to be versus who they are. And the only man clearly seeing the people around him is Don, making an effort to be (mostly) sober and open to possibilities after the long night’s journey into day he spent with Peggy in “The Suitcase.”
Betty needs Don to be the villain in her life to justify the way she still feels miserable even after kicking him to the curb and replacing him with the more doting Henry. Joey needs Joan to be a clone of his mother, and for Peggy to be another humorless bitch, to justify the way he behaves around both. And Peggy needs Joan to be someone she can rescue, when we know that outside of one night that the episode alludes to, Joan can damn well take care of herself.
There’s this running idea throughout the hour of people who appear to have everything but actually have nothing. Obviously, Betty sees Don as a winner when we know (and Francine can tell) how utterly lost he’s been since the divorce. This is an episode in which Don slowly begins to reclaim his mojo, telling himself, “I want to wake up. I don’t want to be that man.” He starts the episode unable to swim a lap without coughing, and ends it outracing the younger guy next to him for half a lap, and in between has a pair of mostly successful dates with both Bethany and Dr. Faye. And yet the only time he seems truly happy (and that includes what Bethany does in the back of the cab) is when he’s holding Gene in his arms at the birthday party (and after Betty has happily brought the boy to his daddy without the usual drama that comes between them).
We’re used to the idea of Joan as the uber-woman, but what does she really have? She finally got her own office, but it doubles as a viewing room, and as a shortcut from one end of SCDP to the other. She’s used to ruling through a combination of fear and sex appeal, but there’s a new generation of men like Joey who aren’t attracted to or scared of her. (And the sexual revolution has given them an excuse to be even bigger pigs in a way than, say, Paul and Ken were back in 1960.) With Greg preparing to go off to basic training, he comforts her with the idea that she can spend more time with her friends at work, but of course there’s no such thing for our Joan. (And our hopes that Peggy’s actions might finally tear down the wall between them are dashed when Joan explains the real implications of what Peggy did.) Joey wounds Joan by suggesting that she walks around the office “like you’re trying to get raped,” and where’s the only place she can go for comfort? Her apartment, containing the soon-to-depart husband who once raped her at her work.(*)
(*) There aren’t many storytelling accidents on “Mad Men,” and I can’t imagine that Lisa Albert, Janet Leahy and Matthew Weiner chose the rape insult, leading into a Joan/Greg scene, without wanting us to draw a line from one to the other, and then to compare that night on the floor of Don’s office to Greg more tenderly and convincingly asking Joan to have sex with him when she’s not in the mood. He’s a self-involved putz, and I’ll never get that image of Joan’s glassy-eyed stare out of my head when I watch scenes with him, but Greg is sadly all Joan has, and he’s leaving.
Peggy respects Joan, and has always wanted Joan to like her, and in telling off and then firing Joey, she’s doing what she thinks is right, but clearly also something that she thinks might please Joan. But here’s a rare instance where having a male mentor in Don(**) backfires. Yes, she gets rid of Joey, but does it in a way that only confirms the sexist assumptions of guys like him and Stan, and that further marginalizes Joan. Had she gone to Joan instead of Don (or gone to both), Joan would have shut it down. It’s interesting, though, to see how Joan carries herself while she explains her reasoning in the elevator, because I do think Joan has come to both like and respect Peggy, even if their approaches and goals are different. The season one version of that lecture would have been cruel; here it was blunt but polite, and Joan’s not insincere when she wishes Peggy a good weekend. Even though Peggy’s star has risen, and even though Joan has come to appreciate what it is Peggy wants, there are still aspects of this world that she will always understand better than Peggy, and here she shares a bit of that wisdom without losing her temper the way she did with the boys earlier in the show.
(**) And though they didn’t interact much in this episode, it was nice to see Don continuing to be on good terms with Peggy, rather than retreating after revealing so much of himself to her.
So Peggy’s power move backfires to an extent, and Henry’s own move with the lawnmower and the boxes – a sweaty, obvious piece of theater designed to make it clear to Don whose home this is now, regardless of whose name is on the deed – doesn’t quite work out, because Faye convinces Don to go the party, and because Francine’s words have convinced Betty to stop hating Don so much. (Because Betty’s an overgrown child, she needs to feel like she’s won before she can let go of a grudge, and Francine makes her realize that she has.) If Betty still can’t see Don as exactly the man he is, she’s close enough to the real picture to let a father enjoy some time with his son (and vice versa) on his birthday. (And as she watches him play with Gene, does the expression on her face suggest Henry was right to worry she still loves the guy on some level?)
“The Summer Man” is an episode I expect I’m going to need to revisit a time or 20 before I decide how I ultimately feel about some of its stylistic departures from the “Mad Men” norm – not just Don’s film noir voiceover narration from his sobriety journal entries, but other moments like the use of The Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” on the soundtrack in mid-episode, or the camera showing Don’s world suddenly feeling very far away after he has a drink in the office.
Part of the core of Don, and his allure is a character, is how he tries to keep himself as a closed book. That quality makes moments of candor with Rachel Menken, or Anna, or Peggy, stand out more, but it also means we often have to wait long periods before Don will admit to anyone how he’s feeling. In this episode, Don isn’t exactly living a solitary or monastic existence – he’s going to work, going on dates, even drinking in moderation (and seemingly doing okay so long as he avoids doing it at work) – but he’s being introspective and trying to change without resorting to therapy or AA or special lunches with Peggy, or any other circumstance where he’d be talking about his feelings throughout the hour. (He does talk to Faye about the Gene situation, and it’s notable that we don’t need the voiceover for those last few scenes.) So I can see the value in letting us into Don’s head at this crucial juncture in his life – and, in the drinking at work scene, showing us the world from his perspective – but it was such a deviation from the show’s usual style that it was distracting and/or clunky at times.
(On the plus side, I appreciated that the voiceover brought up the parallel between Don and Gene – “conceived in a moment of desperation and born into a mess” – without having to underline it.)
But however the show chose to convey it, I’m pleased to see Don making this effort, and starting to pull himself out of the pit he was in for most of the season’s first half. And now there are interesting possibilities for him. The recharging of his batteries neatly coincides with Dr. Faye loudly breaking up with her boyfriend (a more profane sequel to last week’s argument between Peggy and Mark in the same phone booth), and now he has both Bethany and Faye available and interested. Bethany would be another mistake like Betty: a pretty trophy with whom Don has nothing in common and no way to feel comfortable. (They’re even similar physical types with similar names.) Faye, on the other hand? There’s something there: an honesty and a connection akin to what we saw with Midge or Rachel or Sally’s cuckoo-bananas teacher.
When we first met Dr. Faye, she promised Don he’d be remarried within a year. If she’s right, and that new wife is Bethany, then Don hasn’t necessarily learned anything, and will go back to repeating his old mistakes. But if Faye’s right and she’s the new wife? Well, then we have a Don who may have finally realized how to not be that man – having accepted who he is rather than trying to transform himself into who he wants to be.
Some other thoughts:
• Take a character from the mid-’60s undergoing an identity crisis and put him into a swimming pool, and you’re automatically going to evoke “The Graduate,” but there was also a sense of “The Swimmer,” a John Cheever short story from this period (adapted a few years later into a Burt Lancaster film) about a man who seems to have it all but is gradually revealed to have lost his job, his family, home, etc.
• As Don exited the gym to the strains for “Satisfaction,” of course they played the anti-commercialism verse about the man on TV in the white shirt who doesn’t smoke the same cigarettes as Mick. And when the song continued as a more confident Don entered the SCDP offices, I was reminded a bit of DeNiro’s entrance in “Mean Streets,” scored to “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.”
• Still not entirely on board the Blankenship, but I’m getting used to her, much as Don is, and here I got a kick out of Don referring to her as “Ray Charles” to Peggy, and then to Stan casually wearing her special cataract sunglasses around the office.
• Joey assumes Harry is hitting on him with the “Peyton Place” offer – again, a character trying to get the world to fit his preconceptions of it – but we know Harry enough to understand this is just part of his continued campaign to seem impressive to everyone through all his TV connections. (See also the signed Buddy Ebsen picture next to the couch in his office.)
• Pete’s barely in this one as we focus on a pair of Ken clients in Mountain Dew and Fillmore Auto Parts, but he does have one very funny moment where, after getting upset about the racket Joey and Stan were creating, he pauses to ask, “When did we get a vending machine?”
• Speaking of Mountain Dew, “The Simpsons” episode where Homer’s car is illegally parked at the World Trade Center – specifically, this scene – has forever ruined that drink for me. (Though I now have an odd craving for khav kalash…) Also, Peggy’s suggested name of Rocket Fuel for Joey’s cocktail of course made me think of this wonderful “NewsRadio” subplot.
• Henry’s hope of riding John Lindsay to the White House in ’72 won’t work out any better than Nelson Rockefeller’s did in ’64. (And by that point, Lindsay will have left the Republican Party to become a Democrat, while Rocky will a few years later be appointed Gerald Ford’s vice-president.)
• Note that Henry is, in fact, paying rent to Don on the house on Bullet Park Road. And Betty’s comment about where Henry was living before suggests that her new husband is at times just as capable of keeping secrets as her old one.
• Don’s estimate on the length of the Aesop fable was off by at least a few lines, it would seem.
• I figured from the tone of voice Anne Dudek gave me in this interview that we were going to see Francine again, but it’s always a pleasure. And her line about Betty’s bad luck with hostessing, while a bit odd in that context, was a funny callback to the various party disasters we’ve seen at the Draper home (Don bailing on Sally’s birthday, the Heineken party, etc.).
• At one point, Joey refers to Joan as “The Big Ragu,” a nickname I’ve only ever heard of in the context of “Laverne & Shirley,” where it was Shirley’s ex-boyfriend Carmine’s nickname. Though that show was set in this period, it aired more than a decade later. Google hasn’t been helpful; did the phrase exist in the ’60s?
• Also, say this for Joey: he’s a smug, sexist ass, but he also is on to something when he zings Stan for loving Peggy.
• When Betty tells Henry that Don was the only man she’d ever been with, all I could think of was Captain Awesome sitting at home going, “Hey, what about me?”
• Is Sally so low-key in greeting Don at the party because she’s getting older, or because she’s learned by now the folly of seeming noticeably happy about her father while in the presence of her mother?
Finally, I thank all of you for sticking by the commenting rules (no spoilers, be polite to others, etc.) established on the old blog (where you can find my reviews of the previous seasons), and for your patience as HitFix has tried to squash the bug that made it look like people’s comments were disappearing. As I mentioned in Friday’s post, it appears the problem wasn’t that comments vanished, but that they began to appear in random order, with many of them duplicated. The web designers think they’ve fixed all of that, but if you make a comment on this post and then can’t find it later, please let me know (you can shoot me an e-mail at the address below), and they’ll resume the search. I recognize that it’s been frustrating, and it has been for me, too, and hopefully it’s fixed.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Peggy was right to do what she did. It was Joan who reacted badly. Joan cannot accept that her methods are going to pass her by sooner than later. Peggy is the new wave of empowered women.
I agree! I much prefer Peggy’s approach to Joan’s — that she’ll just have dinner with the client and *poof* her problems will disappear. I’m Team Peggy on this one.
I thin I agree. For Joan, she wanted to use the force of her personality to control the situation as best she could. In her mind, she had handled it by making the boys feel bad for a moment. I doubt that would have worked for very long.
Peggy, on the other hand, wanted to use her actual official power to send a message and clarify the boundaries to everyone in no uncertain terms. I think her management style is the one that will prevail.
I agree. Of course, a few years later Joey’s firing would be a non-issue, but even in the sexist context of the mid-’60s, Joey’s comments and cartoon were out of line. Joan’s claimed solution to the situation, berating the men by reminding them they could soon be cannon fodder, was nothing more than projection about her own husband’s possible future and her feelings toward him. The trio of male chauvinist pigs (yes, I know, it’s a ’70s term) were well over 18 and probably college educated; not likely to be drafted any time soon.
I was going to come on here and say the same thing. Joan is confident, but ultimately wrong. Her way was not leading to the respect she wished for (and her passive-aggressive attempts to undermine Joey to Don and Lane didn’t pan out). Don’s advice to Peggy was on point, yell at Joey, fire him, get the job done. Some people may view Peggy as “a bitch who can’t take a joke”, but the men in the office do what she says and take her seriously after she puts them in their place (see last week’s episode with Stan).
I was shouting to the tv, “Fire him!” and then I was shocked at Joan’s reaction. Her reasoning seemed so convoluted, but I think it showed that her tried and true method of success is … what did she say at the Clio’s, ‘… more bees with honey’ and that, so far, is what the way she wields her power.
I remember her sitting outside of Peggy’s new office, looking so sad — a look that matched her look when Greg said talk to your friends at work.
If those two women teamed up they could start their own agency.
As someone who worked for 17 years in various offices with and for various big shots, and who was harassed on more than one occasion, I was delighted to see Peggy fire Joey. And loved how Elizabeth Moss was able to convey the various stages of emotion and outrage that brought her to that point. Gorgeous moment in a thrilling episode.
Yes, I thought the same. Joan’s putdown seems inspired by jealousy rather than anything else. Peggy has real power, and Don was right in telling her that she needs to start putting that power to use. Joan, on the other hand, has dedicated so much of her life to working by proxy that she can’t handle the idea of operating out in the open. Her comment about how she could have got Joey fired by having a dinner with the right client really just demonstrates how snide and cynical she’s become.
Joan really comes off much the worse in that encounter at the end. The sad thing is that she clearly thinks she’s right. Maybe Stan and Joey do think Peggy’s a humourless bitch – so what. The fact is that Joey’s out on his ear and Stan has learnt (yet again) that he needs to tread more carefully and show some respect.
I also agree that Peggy was right and Joan was wrong. Joan’s approach was basically, “I’ll let a man make my moves for me without getting involved.” Peggy’s took the power into her own hands (albeit at Don’s suggestion). And she didn’t simply walk in and fire him–she did seem to want to give him the chance to redeem himself.
And I didn’t think Joan was the least bit kind to Peggy in the elevator. That scene felt, to me, like the lingering resentment Joan feels over Peggy rising out of the secretarial pool (“made him think I’m still some secretary” or words to that effect), much less having the stones and the power to fire someone directly, caused her to be her same old caustic self. That “have a good weekend” wasn’t genuine, but her way of cutting off any further discussion.
At least, that’s how I read it.
I also agree. I don’t think this backfired on Peggy. This, in fact, makes her power and status at the office grow. Joan recognizes that, thus her reaction.
Granted the harassment was wrong and would not be tolerated in an office today.
That aside, Joan was humiliated by the harassment, and Peggy’s direct handling of the situation underscored her powerlessness.
Peggy’s one mistake was seeking Joan’s post-hoc approval. If Peggy had not done that, then she would not have committing the social sin of noblesse oblige. There’s a decade’s difference in age between the two of them, and Peggy did not fully appreciate that.
I agree with all the previous commenters. Joan was wrong, and she doesn’t realize that she’s part of the past and not the future.
I agree as well. Joan tried to deal with Joey on three seperate occassions, and each time it failed miserably. She just doesn’t know *how* to deal with a man she can’t manipulate, persuade, or intimidate. It was like the Aesop Fable in reverse – persuasion and subtlety didn’t work, direct force did.
Agreed. I thought, if anything, she came across as bitter. The “Joan is always right” phase is ending as we enter the back-half of the sixties.
You’re missing the point. You’re confusing the fact that you wanted Peggy to stand up for herself with the “right thing.” Peggy was certainly justified in firing him, but then the way she rushes to Joan for approval in the elevator demonstrates that she did it for the wrong reasons.
Further, everything Joan said in the elevator was spot on and consistent with what we heard previously from her at the Clio’s, as well as from Don, and Dr. Faye in the current episode.
Don’s “don’t be a tattle tale” advice was instruction for Peggy to own her actions, which she only gets half right since she runs directly to Joan to look for approval.
Dr. Faye’s moral (more flies with honey), is juxtaposed by Peggy now becoming a another “humorless bitch” in the work place.
Joan’s method would have disposed of Joey in the proper, political way appropriate of an office setting. Destroy someone indirectly, and never get your hands dirty. That’s real power.
I’m amazed that Joan thinks that being a humorless bitch is bad. Most office managers that I have worked with try to cultivate that image.
I did not like this episode because it seemed so out of character for Joan to be so weak and unable to control Joey. She can control Don why not a freelancer? This episode thought that Joan only uses her looks, but other episodes established that she was a master of office politics and that if you crossed her she could make your work life hell. In any office that I have worked at, Joey would have been reduced to bringing in his own pencils and been assigned to assist the Blankenship.
I cringed at Joan’s reaction to Peggy’s firing of Joey. If anything, it gave me more of an appreciation that enough people stopped accepting that defeatist point of view to mobilize resources for second-wave feminism. As shown in “Waldorf Stories”, a big difference between Peggy and Joan is that Peggy has no desire to kowtow to her male coworkers’ feelings, nor does she care so much about their opinions of her (i.e. “smuggest bitch in the world”). However, she should have gone to Joan beforehand in respect of the company hierarchy, though like Mr. Sepinwall said, she surely would have been rebuffed. Additionally, it’s quite interesting how Joan had no problem firing Lane’s secretary for a minor (in comparison) faux pas in another earlier episode this season. I thought that out of Betty and Joan, being similar ages, the latter would have been the one to evolve with the times, but after this episode…until shown otherwise, I’ll just say Mr. Weiner continues to zag when you expect him to zig.
Dave, I agree. I think a 1965 situation is being viewed with a 2010 mentality.
Joan wanted Joey fired as she dropped hints to Don and Lane who played them off as “Boys will be Boys” then when Peggy fired Joey Joan felt Peggy crossed the out dated line that the men make those choices not women. Joan pointed out the problem with women with direct power and that is what infused her berating of Peggy in the elevator.
More than anything, I think the elevator conversation summed up neatly the impossible expectations facing women during that period (and in many instances today). There’s a kind of “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” thing going on that leaves Peggy facing not only the overt sexism of her male colleagues, but the resentment of an older woman colleague who sees her as not playing by the unspoken rules of male-female interaction in the office, circa 1960 or so.
That being said, I can certainly see how Joan felt undermined by Peggy’s actions. Peggy must have felt that she was doing the right thing, but now everyone is unhappy with her. That one’s going into the “lessons learned” chapter of her retirement biography, “My life in the Lions’ Den,” forthcoming (c. 1980) with Knopf.
I’m yet another who agrees. Joan obviously wanted Don or Lane to fire Joey; she just didn’t like that it was Peggy who did it. That’s pretty darn old fashioned of her.
And Dave, I couldn’t disagree more: “Joan’s method would have disposed of Joey in the proper, political way appropriate of an office setting. Destroy someone indirectly, and never get your hands dirty. That’s real power.” Seriously? Real power is Peggy’s method–letting Joey and the others know that their misogyny won’t be tolerated. I think firing disrespectful subordinates is certainly “appropriate of an office setting.”
Dave, I also completely disagree with this idea: “Peggy now becoming a another “humorless bitch” in the work place….Joan’s method would have disposed of Joey in the proper, political way appropriate of an office setting.”
If that was the proper way to handle it, all the men would do it. But none of them are afraid to fire somebody for insubordination–neither is Joan when it’s a secretary on the receiving end.
In 1965 there weren’t as many people who took this as common sense but it was just as true then as now. Joan’s method didn’t dispose of Joey at all. She needed somebody to fire him to his face and just didn’t want it to be a woman. I don’t think Peggy is going to be the “humorless bitch” for long either. So the children can’t belittle her and call it humor–that’s a good thing. Less bullying for Peggy. They’ll get over the boss disciplining them and be joking around with her again soon enough.
I think Joan’s concerns were not completely invalid, even as I agree that Peggy did the right thing and that Joan’s options for getting rid of Joey would have ultimately done little to interrupt the larger problem. Her concern is one of her Power and respect being undermined. I don’t think she is clinging to old-fashioned ideas, she just wants to have been able to have taken care of the problem herself and doesn’t like that someone else, someone who she did not directly influence (as she would have had Don or Lane taken action) was able to do it. She does not want to see Peggy as her “defender.”
Joan’s comment that in the end they are both still just fodder for cartoons is quite true, and hit close to home for me. As a relatively young woman who teaches college, I too have been reduced to a sexual cartoon by male students uncomfortable with me in this position of authority. Its incredibly degrading, and unnerving. These are not tactics that have disappeared.
Coming to this very late, as I didn’t watch the episode when it aired, but I’m astounded that no one has grasped the fact that Joan *couldn’t* fire Joey. He’s creative, he doesn’t fall under her purview at all. Joan has no problem firing secretaries that screw up, but Joey, freelancer or not, doesn’t work for her. The behind-the-scenes method was the only one available to her, without bringing the sketch directly to management’s attention, which she obviously didn’t want to do.
And those who think Peggy was looking for Joan’s approval are spot on: Elisabeth Moss played that beautifully, but there’s a reason Peggy’s line about “You never say ‘thank you'” was in the previouslies. Peggy was totally right to fire Joey, but she then went running to Joan expecting gratitude. While I agree Joan was unnecessarily harsh, I also don’t think she would have lit into Peggy like that if Peggy hadn’t brought the subject up.
The thing about Joan’s argument is, that it doesn’t fly, and Peggy, hopefully knows that it doesn’t. Peggy was in the room when Joan tried to convince Don not to hire Joey full time for three weeks. For Joan, it was a bungling attempt at manipulation that only works with Roger. Joey should have been fired, but his perception of Joan is closer that even Joan would like to admit. She’s slowly losing power over her job and her marriage, and her ways of manipulation aren’t going to work in the future like they did in the old days.
I’m also surprised that nobody besides FilmCricket seemed hip to the fact that Joan could never fire a creative (or account person). She has domain over the secretaries and that’s it. In an ad agency, Joan would utterly expendable and replaceable herself.
I think Alan and most everyone else here is wrong about Peggy seeking Joan’s approval or liking Joan. Peggy hasnâ€™t cared about Joan’s approval since she left the secretary pool, Peggy doesnâ€™t admire Joan and she doesnâ€™t particularly likes her â€“ and vice versa.
The reason Peggy got rid of Joey wasnâ€™t because she cared about Joanâ€™s feelings, itâ€™s because she wanted to break up the boys club. They were engaged in childish pranks instead of meeting deadlines and she could see where that was headed. She told Don they werenâ€™t being nice to Joan just to deflect her own concern about being shut out of the boys club or being unable to control them (as the sr. creative, thatâ€™s part of her job). But she could have never said that to Don. It would have made her seem weak and incapable. Instead, she made Joan seem weak and made herself seem like the concerned co-worker.
If Peggy had been seeking Joanâ€™s approval, the scene would have been set in a different place â€“ like Joan’s office. Peggy didnâ€™t seek her out. They just happened to be in the elevator. If anything, Peggy told Joan what she did to help reassure herself that she fired Joey for a truly important reason (protecting her coworker), not just to make her own job easier as the sr. creative.
A lot of you are saying that Joan’s way is the old way and on the way out, and it just hit me: yes, it WAS on the way out but it is certainly back in force today. The type of feminism that arose in the 60’s has since been replaced by pole-dancing for personal empowerment and girls gone wild and other ridiculous crap. It seems to me that, now, more than ever, young women have to dress like prostitutes to be considered “hot.” Sorry if I sound old and crochety, but that’s what I am!
I was more than a bit taken aback by the narrative structure of the show–the journal/voiceover was jarring and I don’t think it worked. But so much of this episode was either leaden or heavy-handed, from the OTT sexual harassment (including a flash of Stan’s buns) to the ham-fisted use of Aesop’s fable (gee, Behany “blows” too hard, yuk yuk, but Faye is, when she lets down her guard, warm and sunny). After last week’s A+++, I’d have to give this one a B/B-.
I also felt that the narrative structure was jarring and clunky. Using Aesop’s fable in this way was much too self-evident. I didn’t so much feel that Faye was warm and sunny, although this was parenthetically what was being conveyed, as I felt that there was mutual manipulation involved. That whole scene felt disengenuous to me. It’s a continuation of the theme of “catching more bees with honey” from an earlier episode. Since this is the basis of the psychology behind advertising, this does not come as an earth-shaking revelation at this point in the series. Pales in comparison to last week’s episode.
Ditto-thought it did not match the tone of the show and I did not like it
I think the fable could’ve been used as the tittle of this episode. In all story lines, there was a character “blowing” too hard. Joan and peggy’s approaches would fit into this idea, Betty didn’t do well being forceful to Don, but things were better when she was warm to him. Even Don’s new outlook on the world is a lot less “force” and more honey.
The narrative structure made me wonder if any of this was real….
Debbie, it wasn’t merely the narrative structure that was jarring. The episode was shot in a purposefully odd way.
Mad Men rarely uses soft lighting, but it was used a number of times in this episode to uneven effect. Alternately, a number of shots were ill-composed or obstructed in a way to frustrate the viewer visually.
I thought the episode was a bit of a let down after the brilliant episode last week. Last week’s episode dealt with sexual politics in a way that honored our collective history with the characters that mattered. This week felt ham-fisted and overdetermined by comparison. I think most of us appreciated the resolution to the Joey situation ideologically, but, weirdly, Joan’s advice to Peggy in the elevator should have been a clue to the writers as well — let the characters make power plays that grow out of their own identities.
I agree. That date scene with Don and Faye (who I like a lot as a character) felt really written. As in too clever by a mile. Like Don’s cutting “I bet she was waiting to use that line all night” line, this felt just as inauthentic and unreal.
I disagree. Heavy handedness and obviousness have been a sticking point with many people since this show started, I’ve always felt those touches just made the show more universal, our children’s generation will be able to watch this show, and big, sweeping, universal themes will connect with them on a level inferior shows can’t provide. I mean, come on, the Wire had a friggin chess analogy.
i found don’s voice-overs really annoying. it felt like, “don draper: private eye.”
I absolutely loved the VO narrative. It felt new, a fresh start, like the natural light and fresh air Don was allowing into his apartment. Air, light and water.
And after reading that Matt dictates rather than writes at a computer, I thought it was an even more intimate structure for his hero to use.
This episode did not in the least disappoint me.
I thought the voiceover worked for this episode, as Don starts to think about his life, the world, and his place in it more seriously. I’m not sure it would be a good device to continue using, though.
I was thinking that Don’s voice over and journal writing was more attached to a 12 step program he might have read about. I thought it seemed organic and not completely out of character for the show. Anyway, any chance to get into the guy’s head (even for a little while) is a treat.
I disagree that this is a deviation in style. At first, yes, it was jarring. But after sleeping on it, I feel like this fits in nicely with the show, especially at this juncture in Don’s life. The directors have never shied away from presenting a shot framed as a character’s personal point of view (though that was a little over the top this week in Don’s office with everyone drinking). Voice-overs aren’t much of a leap from there, and it makes sense that a Don voice-over would occur now, while he’s actually willing to share his deepest thoughts with an invisible audience. It’s best to think of this device as something the show had always reserved the right to use and just waited for the right moment.
I agree with Conrad. Reminded me of Dragnet.
My take on the voiceover is that something new IS happening here, so a new stylistic approach is appropriate. This episode, to me, is the first time in his life that Don has been truly honest with himself, has taken stock of himself, hasn’t been a cipher to himself. I agree with Sepinwall that being a closed book IS a core of Don’s character. And this is the first time, ever, that he’s opening that book — both literally and figuratively.
I loved the v/o and style switch-up. I loved that they gave us some real insight into Don’s thoughts, especially after last week. He tells us he likes sleeping by himself, enjoys stretching out “like a skydiver.” If we didn’t have the diary v/o telling us that, 99 out of 100 people would have interpreted Don sprawled out in the center of his bed as Don feeling sad and lonely.
We had a v/o once before, in the first episode of season 2 when Don walks the Polly the dog to the mailbox to send Anna a copy of “Meditations in an Emergency,” the contents of which are read to the audience v/o style. Loved it then, love it now.
Let’s face it, last week’s episode was going to be a very difficult one to follow. I think a little switch in style was perfect way to take those next steps.
watching the episode i kept hearing something in the background of my mind during don’s inner-monologue:
[www.youtube.com]
gave me a whole new perspective on the cab scene with bethany.
I loved the voice-over narrative. But maybe that’s because I’m a huge fan of the 1940’s film noir genre, where its use was not uncommon. I think it was a clever way to enlighten the viewers about Don’s epiphany about his drinking and the toll that it has taken on his life. It was a helpful linchpin to the Mountain Dew office meeting scene. Don stepped back, psychically, and saw how much of a role alcohol plays in the decisions made at SCPD.
It is a daring thing for Don reassess his drinking habits. There is sometimes the fear that doing so can wreak havoc with the creative muse.
Sort of a Scorcese feel to the episode. Not only the slo-mo cigarette-lighting Don echoing “Mean Streets,” but also — more ominously, perhaps — the vaguely Travis Bickle feeling I got from the diary entries in his apartment. Even the score then sounded a bit like Bernard Herman’s music for Taxi Driver.
That being said, Don Draper is no Travis Bickle. He may be reeling a bit, but he’s a bit too socially well-adjusted for that analogy to hold up.
dc – i took don and bethany in the back of the cab for two of the bickle would have despised.
I thought the lighting and the voice-over showed the flowering of the sixties. Earlier, there’s a restlessness (pot-smoking, beat movies, beatnik lover & her talented folksinging friends). Later, should the show go that far, there is rage and breakdown. But for now, the economy is good, Vietnam is still far away, reform is in the air and folks are loosening up; so, yes I think the voice-over works fine. So glad to see the street scene– these should be explored much more. What I want to know is– when are we going to hear a Black character utter real dialog– @Carla_madmen is asking for screen time, and well should should and more.
I totally agree with Murgatroyd, and I think that’s backed up by him throwing the boxes marked ‘Draper’ into the garbage. Sure, he’s still going by that name, but he’s shedding that constructed persona piece by piece. You can also see that in the way his wardrobe has changed, and the way he plays with Gene – he loves the other two kids, but he never played with them like that.
Yeah I also read Joan’s reaction to Peggy in the elevator as more jealousy than anything else. Joan was clearly, in her conversation with Don, trying to get Joey out of SCDP. I don’t know if Joan is without the power to fire someone in creative or just afraid to do so because its so far removed from the power structure she’s used to.
As for the voice-over, it came across as very clunky (to steal Alan’s choice of words). I just don’t see what it added to the context of the episode that we couldn’t have inferred from watching. The first-person point of view from Don after his one drink at the office was also unnecessary to me.
Joan was trying to get Joey fired, but in a way that wouldn’t trace directly back to her, and therefore make herself the target of even more sexist garbage from Stan and the rest. Joey deserved to be fired, but the way Peggy did it undercut both women’s position in the office in a way.
I can see that, I wonder if it doesn’t also point at the generational divide between the two. Despite their relatively close age, it feels like Joan is very much a woman of the 50’s and Peggy a woman of the 60’s and I think that comes across in how they excert their power in the office.
“Joan was trying to get Joey fired, but in a way that wouldn’t trace directly back to her, and therefore make herself the target of even more sexist garbage from Stan and the rest. Joey deserved to be fired, but the way Peggy did it undercut both women’s position in the office in a way. ”
Perhaps it does undercut them in a way but I do think Peggy’s way is better. I mean, it is not really about Joey’s behavior so much as it is about the atmosphere and prevalent attitudes that prevail in their office and probably throughout their profession. Having Joey quietly fired doesn’t really address that larger dynamic. Firing him publicly in a way that everyone understands is the result of his own sexist actions, may not make Joan or Peggy more popular but it has a much better chance of acting as a corrective.
I absolutely agree with Brentalistair. Just because Peggy’s way might undercut both Joan and Peggy doesn’t make it wrong. The women who first inhabited positions of authority at this time, and in the years to come, would face that kind of reaction CONSTANTLY. “Humorless bitch” “must be on the rag” — Alan, you may have no idea. But Peggy had to do it herself to assert her authority and remind them of her power in relation to them, or they would just continue to do it. They may still make nasty cartoons but I guarantee they won’t be posting them where Joan or Peggy can see. If Joan had used the sweet ham man, “not letting it be traced back to her,” that lesson would never have been learned. Joan would have required a lot of dinners out, over the years.
I think Alan is missing the point. He sees Peggy’s action as backfiring. It only hurt Joan’s feelings to realize that her power was only in manipulation. Peggy has real power. Joan is jealous.
Peggy didn’t fire Joey because of the cartoon. Peggy fired him because he refused to take her reprimand seriously and showed zero respect for her (Peggy’s) authority. Joan’s reaction was ill-informed at best, self-centered at worst.
Here’s hoping the free-lance art director Peggy hires to replace Joey is a certain Italian-American Ann-Margret fan….
Alan, Peggy wasn’t undercutting her position, though I can see how Joan (mistakenly) thought so. Joan is the old guard. She’s learnt to exercise power through flattery and persuasion, she’s the sun getting the men to take their coats off by being so sunny and warm. Well, that’s very sweet, but where has it got her? Married to a gormless fool who’s about to get shipped out to the Vietnam hellhole, all she has to fall upon is an office that everyone uses as a shortcut (IMO a far more damning fact than its role as a viewing room). I know you love Joan, we all do, but the fact is that her methods have failed to gain her any proper personal status, and has to suffer having this fact rubbed in her face. The times, they are a’changin’, the bus is heading off, and Joan’s left behind watching it depart.
As the person being harassed, Joan not really in the best position to fire Joey. Whatever undercutting of the two women takes place will be momentary. Way more undercutting to have this sort of behavior continue unchecked. Don gave Peggy good, sober advice, and she took it. Peggy being able to state that Joey’s actions were disrespectful not just to Joan but to her is a big moment in the show.
I liked the voiceovers–thought they were, as AJ noted in his review in mentioning The Swimmer, Cheeveresque. Don’s internal monologue served to underscore what’s going with Joan. She’s angry and frustrated in this chapter not just with Joey, obviously, but with her husband, her colleagues, herself. Things haven’t turned out the way she expected and it hurts. The person she would like to protect her, her husband, simply can’t–and never has.
It would have undercut their position more to emphasize that it took a man to handle the situation.
It’s better to be thought of as a humorless bitch than to be thought of as completely powerless.
Don is viewed as somewhat humorless as well, and that’s not a problem. I think we’re going to see this play out in Peggy’s favor over the coming episodes.
I am trying my best to assess the Joan/Peggy storyline in context of that time period. In my “today” perspective, Peggy was correct and I actually cheered when she fired him. I even liked how she gave him another opportunity to make amends (slightly pausing about exercising her power in this manner for the first time? I recall how I did the first time I had to fire someone …). For me, what made it even more interesting was the fact that Peggy, in all her scenes with Joey, appears to get along and work well with him. This wasn’t a quick move to get rid of someone she disliked – he followed her lead and they were on friendly, comfortable terms. If anything, his sexism/arrogance became more visible once Stan joined the team, becoming the catalyst for even worse behaviour in a more blatant manner.
However, in context of that time, 40+ years ago, I do understand where Joan’s commentary is coming from. I suspect that we are going to see repercussions from Peggy’s firing in the next few episodes. I think women in the workplace with some power constantly had to balance their use of “sun and wind” differently from men. Regardless of today’s political correctness and thankfully, what many of us perceive to be unfair now, back then women were forced to play a different game at work in order to solicit respect and lead a team. Joan’s method was not entirely obsolete – in the short term, it might prove to be the “better method” (saving Peggy and possible Joan from the fallout that I suspect will come …).
And just to throw this out there, who is to say that Joan’s method doesn’t work today? Aren’t behind-the-scenes manipulations in the workplace commonplace?
Huge kudos to the writers – look at the discussion these few scenes are stimulating!
I’m not sure if Joan ever had the power to fire a creative hand, but in any case, I think Peggy’s way is the only possible option.
Then again, Joan is probably right with everything she says about the repercussions. I found it telling that Joey said, “I was wrong about you.” He’d been thinking Peggy was one of the boys, and that she’d keep covering her ears for things she couldn’t take part in. But now she’s drawn a line, and it’s both making her powerful and vulnerable, because even when the boys might’ve thought she didn’t care much about the sexism around her, she does.
What I found interesting is that Joan never minded men fighting her cause, but that she hates it when a woman does.
alan, and many other commenters are WAY off the mark on this joan vs. peggy situation. i’m not talking about what would realistically happen, just the thesis that the episode supports which is that joan’s method of exerting power over her the men in her life at home and office in 1965 does NOT work. i’m not sure how it can be seen any other way and here is the evidence:
1. joan tells joey to stop his behavior he rolls his eyes calls her mom
2. joan reprimands joey in her office, he calls her a whore looking to get raped
3. joan passive aggressively tries to affect change by going to the men in the office, and is rebuffed. first going to don about joey, and then lane about the vending machine.
4. joan’s actions in fact exacerbate the problem of disrespect and sexual harassment (i’m making a leap here because it is not shown or discussed, but i assume stan or that other guy told joey about joan’s comments during the mountain dew meeting) and when she goes into lane’s office joey then draws the blowjob picture. the content of the picture is very important because it shows that joey and presumably the other young guys see joan as powerless and on her knees trying to get her way through powerful men.
5. joey tapes picture to joan’s office and she tears the guys a new asshole with her awesome burn, but the next scene they are still being douches.
6. joan’s actions have only worsened the problem of disrespect and rendered her impotent and still seen as a glorified secretary.
7. peggy tries joan’s method of going to a powerful man(don) to do her dirty work, don tells her why that will not work, (they will see peggy as a tattle tale and don as the powerful one) and lets her know that she doesn’t have indirect power but actual power in the office.
8.she then does what joan assumed she could not do which is fire joey to his face and have him understand that it is real and not a threat.
the real key to understanding what the episode is trying to say about joan and don’s respective views on the “joey” problem is in what happens after peggy fires joey. when he leaves and says to the other guys in the hall that the fun is over, they believe and agree with him proving that they know they will have to change their behavior. i’m sure they still resent peggy and think she is a humorless bitch, but that’s what they have thought already in every episode of this season (smug wetblanket to be exact). when peggy comes out of here office and orders stan to take over mountain dew no one calls her mom and rolls his eyes, the guys just do what she says. peggy not going to the men in the office to get things done ensures that no one in that office is going to draw a cartoon of her on her knees! also she will never have to go to dinner with some guy a sugarberry hams to get what she wants either!
joan is only right in the elevator about one thing, which is that she will still be seen as a glorified secretary, but that is her fault not peggy’s.
“Joan’s Way” of solving the problem was to go schmooze a client and have the client dictate–as a favor to her after their business dinner date–who gets to work on creative. She was going to have Honeywell Ham fire Joey because she didn’t like the sexual things he did and said to her. Lucky Strikes and Sal, anyone? It’s abhorrent to use sex to manipulate people’s work lives, and if Joan’s approach to resolving heterosexual sexual tension/harassment in the workplace was to more or less use a sexy social situation to get her way, well, that feeds into why they were drawing pictures of Joan and Lane having sex in the first place. It would solve the Joey problem, but maintain the sex/power problem the women at the agency face. “Peggy’s Way” of stating the problem, demanding a change, and then sacking the inflexible (Joey) sets a limit on behavior and sends a clear message to everyone about what won’t be tolerated.
Of course Joan wouldn’t like Peggy running to her to boast about it immediately after, either. I cringed when Peggy did that, but I do think Peggy really wanted to comfort Joan rather than seek her approval. Peggy stopped seeking Joan’s approval a long time ago. She really does understand a lot of Joan’s workplace problems better than anyone else could, though. Joan might have been able to see that if she weren’t having such a terrible, awful, no-good day.
I also don’t think that there will be many personal repercussions from the men she works directly with about it. The guys left behind have seemed to feel bad about their sloppy, careless behaviors when it’s been pointed out to them. (When Joan reprimanded them all for leaving trash around, they did clean up after Joey stormed out. Also, Stan Rizzo talked some good talk in the hotel room, but when Peggy refused to play his little Let’s Fluster Peggy and Simultaneously Act Out Rebelliously for Having Our Weekend Ruined by Don Draper, he did turn his attention to work.)
We’ve been lauding this younger generation of workers for being forward-thinking and flexible. I don’t think they’d go out of their way to deliberately hurt or sabotage Peggy now that they know what she doesn’t like. Whether they can universalize it to all women everywhere at any job, well, that’s for a different show to handle.
Sorry that went so long.
erin, I think you broke it down beautifully, thank you. and KarenX, I thought Peggy wanted to let Joan know that she had her back, not just boast.
Both Peggy and Joan were looking to men to rescue them. Fortunately Peggy had Don to tell her to take her own power. (I loved the way her eyes lit up when he said “Fire him” and she said, “I can do that?”) If Joan ever takes her true power, it will be an awesome sight to see.
“erin, I think you broke it down beautifully, thank you. and KarenX, I thought Peggy wanted to let Joan know that she had her back, not just boast.”
I agree. I didn’t get the sense at all that Peggy was trying to boast at all — at worst, she was seeking Joan’s approval.
Joan’s method probably would have worked, and worked better in the short run, but eventually Peggy would have to learn to make moves like this. Peggy doesn’t have Joan’s charisma, even for Joan herself, those assets are in declining value as she continues to age, and the times change around her.
the way Peggy did it undercut both women’s position in the office in a way.
I think others have made my points already, but Peggy’s direct action will definitely lessen the harassment directed to women’s faces at SCDP. Joan’s behind-the-scenes tweaking would not have this effect.
Peggy fired him for insubordination. It probably would not have made much immediate difference to Joan had she known this, but it might have. Just think about the difference between Peggy saying “You’re fired because you were mean to Joan” vs. “You’re fired because you’re repeatedly not doing what I tell you to do.”
All right, so we can’t italicize here like we could at the old blog. That first line was supposed to be italicized, as it was a quote from Alan.
Again, Joan couldn’t have fired Joey herself. He doesn’t work for her. It’s true that she probably wouldn’t have gone to Peggy to get him fired – both because she resents Peggy’s power, but also because, like Peggy, she might not know Peggy’s allowed to do so. But without showing Don or Lane the sketch, Joan was doing the only thing she could to get Joey out of the office.
In a larger context, what we’re seeing is how Joan, who has gotten to where she is by playing the “woman” card, is never going to get any further that way. Peggy has continually moved up in the organization, as have the men. Joan, for all the years she’s worked at SC and SCDP (with time off for housewifing)still has the same position. She could have fought a bit on her own behalf when she had the chance, and Harry had her take on the TV work, but instead she only looked downcast and congratulated the idiot who replaced her. Peggy wouldn’t have given up like that. I do think the scene is meant to make us see that “feminine wiles” is a limited tactic.
I’m kinda worried that the use of “Satisfaction” won’t make it to this season’s DVD box, and we’ll get some kind of awful substitute track like what happened with so much of the music on “Life.”
I remember that Satisfaction was constantly played on the radio during the summer of 1965.
Yeah, and I specifically remember hearing it on the streets, blaring from shops as you walked anywhere in NYC. I don’t know how Matt could know that, but that scene was a time capsule if you were here then. My jaw dropped.
“Mad Men” has a fine track record of getting everything they use in the show onto home media. They’ve used a few Dylan songs, for example, and all have appeared on the DVDs. Anyway, that sort of thing is negotiated well before the original broadcast nowadays. If it wasn’t that way on the “Life” DVDs, I would imagine that’s the fault of the people in the production company who negotiated the broadcast use of the songs in the first place.
Jake, I vividly remember 1965 and hearing “Satisfaction” practically everywhere. Parents were appalled at Jagger’s lyrics: making that girl and the like. In 1965, nice, good girls wanted to marry a Beatle, but for wicked, nasty fun the Stones were the ticket.
I don’t know if it was intentional, but Don’s hair in the pool scenes looked a lot like the young Dick Whitman’s.
I noticed that as well, particularly in the coughing scene.
Ragu = red hair dye?
In the elevator, I saw Joan as an ice-queen, not willing to make herself emotionally available to Peggy. I don’t agree with Alan that Joan was sincere in wishing her a good weekend. You refer to someone as a “humorless bitch” then two seconds later say “have a nice weekend”. I think there is only one reasonable read to that sequence. Joan was hurt and angry, and she wanted to sting Peggy with some of the same cold rebuke she’d given the boys upstairs.
But “humorless bitch” wasn’t presented as Joan’s own view but her reporting of how the boys in the office would now see Peggy — that both women had been reduced to easy-to-dismiss roles. And she wasn’t wrong. There was, in a way, no way to win this battle cleanly, as there often isn’t with bullies.
I liked this episode a lot (maybe deducting a couple of points for the long/obvious Aesop insertion). Don’s narration was a stylistic novelty, but they’ve had those on other episodes too, and it seemed fitting here.
Great episode and review … and thanks for the Cheever reference, I was thinking (in error) or Rabbit Angstrom.
In the restaurant scene, I was very much struck by the way Bethany (?) looked like Betty, ditto the blondness of Faye. But what did you think of Faye revealing her interesting background? and what drove her to get a PhD in psychology?
I liked the voiceovers — as it was sign that Don is trying to get his sense of self back, even if he is not sure of who or what he is. He does not want his mind blurred or to be in a fog. Did anyone note where they emphasized Peggy taking the drink? More and more she is trying to be one of the men – ditto in her attempt to “help” Joan. To some, Joan will always be the “secretary”, no matter how important her role at SCDP. Peggy is the “newer” generation, and the divide will always be there. No one is referred to as a “secretary” anymore — they are “administrative assistants” and in theory they are not supposed to fetch coffee…
They only thing that rung false to me (a 40 year old dad with a 10 year old daughter) in the whole episode was the way Sally reacted to her dad’s surprise appearance. 10 year old girls are much more emotional than this.
Not if that 10 year old is on tranqilizers. It occured to me that with all Sally’s sessions with Dr. Edna,some meds may have been prescibed. The over-medication of children is still a problem 40+ years later.
I think that’s sort of what we were supposed to get from this. Normal girls would yell, but Sally Draper has been so beaten down by her mother that she can only manage a wave. She understands the potential for a scene between Don and Betty — Don wasn’t exactly invited.
good point by both of you.. thanks
True, but after all the tumult Sally’s seen between her parents she probably holds a lot back. Plus she was probably in shock to see him standing there.
I think that Sally – now really scared of her mother’s reactions – was probably fearful of showing a lot of emotion around her father. If she had screamed “daddy!” and ran into his arms, she would have faced the wrath of Betty. She probably thought it best just to play it cool.
Given that what we saw of Dr Edna in no way suggested that she’d reach for the prescription pill, it’s Occam’s Razor to suggest it’s more real shock and concern for Betty’s reaction that holds Sally back. This is the first time that we’ve seen Sally see her parents together that hasn’t been extremely tense and angry since the divorce, after all.
Sally turned 11 a couple months back. It was not mentioned in 1965 but from season 1, we know her birthday is shortly before the Kentucy Derby — first Saturday in May. I also agree, Sally is afraid to show affection for Don in front of Betty.
Everyone is entitled to their own opinion,but given that Sally is seeing Dr. Edna a whopping four times a week,I don’t think it’s outside the realm of possibility that she is also taking some sort of mood stabilizer.
In freeze frame it looks like the wave is also an “OK” sign, which was my wife’s interpretation, but I’m not sure about.
I agree with Jeannie. As a child of divorce myself, the one thing I know for sure is that you don’t express positive emotional responses to the non-custodial parent in the custodial parent’s presence unless you want an ass-kicking later. Sally knows better than to be nice to Don where Betty can see her.
Folks, just to give you some historical perspective on this speculation on Sally being medicated…..this is our 2010 politics poisoning our view of the 1960s. Lithium, the gold-standard of mood stabilizers, was not approved in its current form for psychiatric use until 1970. There were very few good psych drugs in those days that could be used at all, and those were prescribed only in the most severe of cases-where the patient was a direct harm to themselves or others or destructive of property(in the case of a child like Sally), etc. And they would most likely be institutionalized in order to receive these meds and be monitored. The drugs that todays youth take to control their moods are all new, from the last 15-20 years or less in most cases.
Let me put it this way-Betty was in psychotherapy in Season 1, yet she was not put on meds. Why would her daughter be? That was not the medical culture back then, although it is in many ways today. Kids did not get medicated back then for acting out like they do today, so Sally’s quiet reaction to her daddy’s arrival is more a sign of her acceptance that acting out and acknowledging her emotions towards him will get her nowhere at this point.
To tell you the truth, I agree with rowan. As a child of divorce around that time, I remember feeling that all adult eyes were on me, and I was better off being a neutral country as much as possible.
Reply to comment…
Once again, I think we take today’s way of thinking and transporting what is “normal” for back then. I was approximately bobby’s age back then and can only speak from experience that we were encouraged as children to be seen and not heard in most social situations. We had not yet developed the “I’m the center of the universe” mentality of today’s kids. Did not mean to sound like and old fogey, but I think Sally’s reaction was spot on. Girl’s back then did not go around yelling and screaming for attention.
these comments from some of you about what it was like being a child of divorce (neutral country, etc) make me so sad! i’m so sorry you had to endure that.
While I liked that they showed Don as a bit soft around the middle, I was surprised at how in shape Henry was (would a man of his age in the 60s be in that kind of great shape?) and what was the purpose of showing them at opposites?
I think they were trying to show that Henry – despite the fact of getting his wife – is still trying to “compete” with Don. Also: I liked the irony of Betty telling Francine that she saw Don out to dinner with a girl who “was like 15”, when she herself went for a much older man. Talk about the pot calling the kettle black, Betty!
if you’ve the benefit of the DVR, run back this scene as it plays with Don’s voice over. if you interpret don’s comments about himself, that’s one layer, but the subtext is the comments also play over us seeing Henry, so there’s another layer, and it really works.
This was a real letdown after the last few weeks. I don’t mind the experimentation, but it really did not work for me.
For me either. It was the first episode in a long time that I just didn’t like.
Agreed–the episode felt disjointed
agreed, especially coming right after the amazing “suitcase” episode. the “satisfaction” soundtrack was a little too mainstream (i get that it was playing everywhere but this looked more like an amateur music video, acting out the lyrics) and the passersby too on-the-nose. hey, it’s the 60’s… look, it’s a black couple!
also, i thought the voiceover was a bit hokey. i’m not sure how else don could have conveyed those feelings in action, but for four seasons matt weiner has done just that. all of the sudden, he can’t? or perhaps it’s just that don’s writing really isn’t that good. i was waiting to see a reason for the narrative device, like perhaps don would write something in his journal that the audience knows isn’t true in an attempt to fool himself. and why did it just stop two-thirds of the way through? why no journal entry about how it felt to walk into gene’s birthday party? why no entry about dr.faye? a little lazy, i would argue. of course, i’ll give weiner a pass since he was probably recovering from the truly great previous episode.
Alan, I felt sure you would mention the fact that there wasn’t a song over the end titles. Has Mad Men ever done that before? This episode seems a strange choice for that, IMO. I did love the Stones in the middle, though.
Also, Don is branching out sartorially. A sport coat? With baby blue accents? I always thought that Don Draper would be wearing slim cut gray suits in defiance of the coming fashions but, sadly, it looks like I’m mistaken. If he ever wears white shoes and a white belt, I might have to stop watching.
Maybe they spent all of their music licensing budget on Satisfaction — not a cheap choice. No money left for a closing credits song.
And the writers can justify the quiet close as a counter-point to the voice-over open. I don’t think it worked perfectly, but I love to see the show experiment a bit. Last week was a note perfect example of the traditional form of the show. Having shown the ideal, they are off in new directions. It’s exciting, even if not perfect.
We’ve Don’s sport coat earlier this season. The sport shirt he wore to pick up the cartons was from last season. He wore it the day of the solar eclipse when, almost in front of the children gathered, Suzanne Farrell accused him of coming on to her. She said something about all the men “being the same.” They all wore the same shirt.
Re: the shift in Don’s clothing palette, there’s a good article on the AMC about this, describing brighter hues for main characters as the show moves into the 60s.
I too found the sports coats a surprise. I liked the look – seemed to reflect a more relaxed attitude, & perhaps a willingness to change with the times. (Notice he’s not wearing a hat anymore – men’s hats were out of style by 1965.)
But in upcoming seasons, I hope we don’t see him in long sideburns and a leisure suit!
It’ll be fun to see the reactions (esp from Roger) when the women start wearing pant suits (c. 1969)…or hot pants (c. 1971)!
I took the lack of music to be an indication that, just as Francine said, Don has nothing.
oh my god, when roger sees hot pants…he’s going to have another heart attack!
“Note that Henry is, in fact, paying rent to Don on the house on Bullet Park Road. And Betty’s comment about where Henry was living before suggests that her new husband is at times just as capable of keeping secrets as her old one.”
I took Betty’s comments as mocking Henry. i.e. that his other house was not as nice. Otherwise, why would have they not bought the house on Bullet Park by now.
I don’t think Henry would ever buy Don’s old house; he already got the old wife and doesn’t want to live any more in Don’s world than necessary because of the kids.
Not to mention the harsh line his mother had about him being in that man’s ‘dirt’.
A significant come-down from the artistry of the last two episodes, but still well-done in its own way.
I’d say Sally knows intrinsically that anything more noticeable than a muted wave would provoke Betty to make good on any number of blatant threats of abuse.
Also, are we supposed to believe that Faye has ties to the mafia? That’s a bit much.
“Also, are we supposed to believe that Faye has ties to the mafia? That’s a bit much.”
Why? Not that everybody in the restaurant business in New York is mobbed up but its certainly not unheard of. I am not sure why it would be implausible or even remarkable that a native New Yorker would have some sort of low level family connection to what is really a fairly large operation that makes it a little easier get better dinner reservations. The whole thing struck me as adding a little bit of color to their conversation but was not meant to be especially surprising or revelatory.
A good opening for any left-over Soprano’s ideas!
And I knew someone who was opening a small restaurant once upon a time. No details, but the connection was not a fantasy. Not if you wanted to get your tablecloths washed and your garbage picked up.
Hmmm…a college educated,professional woman with ties to the Mafia–Dr. Faye is the Meadow Soprano of the 1960’s.
personal anecdote, a friend of mine owns an italian restaurant on the west coast, i asked her why she left new york (~2000). said that it wasnt possible to run her business there without maintaining a relationship with the mafia. so i dont find the implication made by Faye, mid 1960s, unreasonable or unlikely, however i hope this show doesnt go there.
And Cara Buono, who plays Dr. Miller, played Christopher’s wife in the final season of The Sopranos.
It was a surprise for me when my cousin revealed that his SoHo printshop had paybacks going on in 1980; and when I read that the printing business in Manhattan was mobbed up, things started clicking into place. I also hope the show doesn’t go there.
Just to follow up on what others have said, remember too that in 1965 the mob was much bigger in New York than it is now and today it’s still the largest criminal enterprise in the country.
Write a comment…
Another thing–I was sort of surprised that the men were not swimming nude in those scenes. From what my parents have told me, that was sort of the norm at the time. I know for sure they swam nude in PE in school.
Very good point. One of the factors in NYAC’s long resistance to going co-ed was that its members swanned about naked.
Well, aside from the practical difficulty of presenting that idea on AMC:
Times were changing in that respect as in others in 1965. Some high schools and YMCAs still had nude swimming for men/boys, but others didn’t. My high school didn’t in the early 1960s, but our “sister” high school in the other half of the township still did (its pool was older and access easier to control, for one thing). My university then had men’s swimming classes nude post-1960, but others didn’t.
That said, the NYAC was in fact one of the last holdouts, its pool remaining clothing-optional until the 1980s. I suppose, taking “optional” at face value, we could say that our camera happened to catch only men who chose the suited option (as indeed some did even then).
Since the AMC censors couldn’t permit full frontal nudity at the club lap pool, the compromise had to have been Stan’s buttocks in the office mooning scene.
uhhhh….so stan’s disgusting backside is supposed to be some kind of token for not getting to see don’s front? i think i’ve been robbed.
I thought Bethany’s reaction to Betty was interesting. I think she became more impressed with Don once she saw how beautiful his ex-wife was (hence her performance in the back of the cab).
Me too. It was well done, no?
I wasn’t sure how to read into Bethany’s “HER?!?!” reaction to seeing Betty in the restaurant, but it just may have stimulated her assertiveness in the taxi later …
And my goodness – the things cab drivers in New York get to witness, even back in the ’60’s! :)
I thought Bethany’s reaction was “Ooh, I’m Don’s type” harkening back to their conversation about there being two types of dates. Suddenly, Bethany realizes that Don could be “the marryin’ type” especially with her.
Of course, she doesn’t know her competition is also the same physical type…..
I read that as her finding it funny/interesting that they basically look exactly alike.
I, too, thought that Bethany’s “Her?!?” was a sign that she hadn’t realized just how much of a trophy wife Don had been able to bag before. I don’t think she was expecting Betty to be such a Grace Kelly. But I do like the idea that there was a degree of recognition in the word as well. Bethany really is Betty 2.0, albeit slightly more liberated (not sure I can picture Betty going down in a taxi).
The similarities between Bethany and Betty are also, as others have noted, their similar names (surely not a coincidence) and notably in this episode they way they use sex. Bethany “rewarded” Don in the taxi, in a way to keep him closer to her. Betty did something similar the morning after her fight with Henry, when she invited him to come over to her in the bed, ever so kittenish. Henry even realizes what she’s doing, pausing before giving in.
I think Betty and Bethany may know one another. Betty described Bethany to Betty’s friend (while they were in the Draper kitchen) with full and last name, and in a tone that implied she had met Bethany before. Betty also referred to Bethany as being “15,” and I don’t think it was intended to be a catty comment. Betty’s reaction at the dinner — sweating and hyperventalating– implied more than just having seen Don on a date.
When Bethany said “Her?!!” it may have been more than an admiration for Betty’s great looks.
There is a backstory here.
No there isn’t
I wonder if Don was thinking of Henry’s politics when he gave his gift to Gene of a stuffed elephant (symbol of the Republican party).
I doubt it. A donkey would have been more appropriate in that case, just to tweak Henry.
Don was the elephant in the room, of course. I laughed out loud.
Given Rocky and Lindsay’s politics, my guess is that it was an Elephant In Name Only.
I thought of the elephant in Peggy’s idea for the suitcase ad.
Iâ€™m torn on the voiceovers as well. On the one hand, theyâ€™re heavy handed– which is very much the opposite of Mad Menâ€™s usual, subtle tone. But on the other hand, it did give us a couple amazing lines. Alan repeated the best one to kick off his review; while the other one I really loved was â€œWeâ€™re flawed because we want so much more. Then we get it and wish for what we had.â€
â€œPeggy was right to do what she did. It was Joan who reacted badly. Joan cannot accept that her methods are going to pass her by sooner than later. Peggy is the new wave of empowered women.â€– Yes, Peggy was right to fire Joey & she is the new wave. But the wave wonâ€™t arrive for many more years. For 1965, Joanâ€™s strategy was the wiser course.
I’m still not sure what to make of the post-swimming scene as Don is walking down the street, obviously wearing boxers, as the Stones’ song is playing. I guess virile Don is back and ready for some satisfaction.
It was a recognition that times are changing for Don and for the world. 1965 was the first year of the decade that didn’t feel totally like it still was holding on to the 50s.
I definitely saw that as Don waking up out of his self-induced stupor and discovering that it’s the summer of 1965. Wham!
As others have said, parts of this episode didn’t work for me, but that did. The noise and disjointedness in this case were appropriate to the feelings being evoked.
[en.wikipedia.org]
I understand having reservations about – or outright disliking – the voiceover, but I loved it. The tone of it reminded me of the fact that Don watches so many movies (or used to; I don’t think this has been alluded to this season) but doesn’t seem to read many books. When he sits down to write in a journal, what are his influences going to be? Not authors, but narrators. The idea that Don would express himself in a way that works as a noirish – even Sunset Boulevardish – voiceover, that resonated with me.
Right. This is not the voice in Don’s head. Rather, it is his first attempt at sustained writing ever. I think the people who are tweaked by the voice-over see it as an inside look at Don, when the series has had us on the outside looking in. But this is still us on the outside looking in. Writing is just one more form of behavior, and his choices give us no more insight into the man than listening to him speak or watching his gestures.
I thought of last week when Peggy said, “there’s a blank sheet of paper…” Whether she knew it or not, he nailed him.
I also didn’t especially like the “Don voiceover”, but this was not the first time that we have heard Don read his written word aloud. In the first episode of Season 2, he reads what he wrote to Anna on the inside cover of ‘Meditations in an Emergency’ before he mails it to her. Those words set the tone for the entire season, and his eventual reunion with Anna, who we had not met.
Right, the voiceover is a literary effect. Don’s model is in someway Hemingway (the Kilimajaro reference) and the “man brings his whole life” is like the film noir/detective writers such as Dashiel Hammett and Raymond Chandler. Truths about life delivered in a tough guy voice. Hammett has a wonderful one about a Mr. Flitcraft who gets the opportunity to begin his life again with a new identity and ends up replicating the life he had in the first place. Don’s literary expression is his attempt to follow the models he knows.
I loved this episode. Our ability for the first time to “hear” Don’s thoughts through the use of the voiceover narrative obviously parallels Don’s own first real forays into self reflection. It feels really new, to us and to him. If it was “clunky” for us watching, it was for Don too. Remember, in one of the early scenes he is critical of his writing, saying something like, “I sound like a little girl writing about what happened today”. Now that the alcohol and the sex are not there to numb him, these are his first attempts at working toward redemption. Oh, and I liked the symbolism of the water (i.e. swimming pool) = rebirth.
I, too, thought of the symbolism of the swimming pool and water = rebirth. And good point about how Don views his attempts at journal writing.
I loved this episode. I also felt that Don’s journal writing was a way to keep himself busy and not pour another drink.
I agree 100% with lp. Notice those are the only times we see/hear him writing…when he is not occupied. I am not one to get crushes on actors, but this episode made me feel like “a little girl” with a bad Jon Hamm crush!
Joan misunderstood what was happening when Peggy fired Joey. Mad Men excels at presenting characters that are complex in the way of real people. Peggy did the right thing, and little Joey was a poisonous force in SCDP.
Bethany is of course Betty II. Except Bethany is fabulously pushy and aggressive. she would be a great sex pal, except that she uses sex as a weapon. Don needs to be very careful around this predator. She will turn on him in a moment and she will use sexual extortion.
Faye…hmm. what was that reference to her father? Was her implication of Mob connections simply metaphor or was it perhaps real? She certainly has the mouth of a sailor when she is upset.
Don arrived at the birthday party with two of Faye’s thoughts in mind. One, that Gene will only know whatever Don shows him (in this case that Don, not Henry, is Gene’s dad). And, two, that warmth gains more than anger.
Betty is not the trophy that the ambitious Henry thought he was getting. She misfired big-time at the dinner in the City, and Henry’s ambitions demand a blonde Jackie-O, not a blonde child. Henry will not put up with Betty’s immaturities. She is as disposable to Henry as Don was to her.
I think we may see this “childish” wife Betty continue with Henry, who we will see continue feeling exasperated with her. Maybe this new political campaign will keep him away from home similar to Don, and we will see a repeat of the Don/Betty marriage?
My gut feeling is that, in the next season, we will see Henry die (given his age, probably a heart attack), and then we will see Betty as a single parent for a period of time. By the time Mad Men wraps up its run, Betty will be married a third time.
I don’t think there is anything to worry about with Bethany. As Don said after she made him comfortable in the back of the taxi, “she wants me to know her, but I already do.” He knows she’s another Betty.
If Bethany attempts to weaponize her sexuality as a way to control Don, she’ll meet her match. I harken back to Don’s “hands-on” moment with Bobbie Barrett.
@ M&M, My thoughts exactly. He’s already written off Bethany in my mind.
Gazizza! I thought the episode was pretty crizzappy!
I thought Betty’s comment that “he was the only man I’d ever been with” was actually somewhat vague. The “I’d” means a more remote past than just before she meant Henry.
The voiceover didn’t bother me much at all. After all, Don was swimming, that was jarring enough.
I wonder if Don will adopt a new tact with Betty/Henry (maybe everyone else for that matter) based on what he learned from Faye and her Aesop Fable – It’s more effective to get someone to want to do the “thing” rather than to try and make them do it.
Anybody else notice that at Gene’s party, Don was both figuratively and literally “the elephant in the room”?
I like it!
Bulls-eye!
Clearly, Alan has never been in a situation with a woman who tries to be in charge using only sex appeal and one who is actually in charge because she’s smart and capable. Joan comes out looking really awful in this incident and Peggy looks like the one with real power, which Joan recognizes and resents. Believe me, the guys will recognize it too, especially because of Peggy’s talent and because she is Don’s protege.
No one has mentioned what Joan used as her “ultimate weapon” in the argument with the guys — that when these guys are in the jungles of ‘Nam being shot at, she won’t be waiting for them, because she ‘doesn’t like them.’ This, while superficially effective [Stan says something like ‘scorched earth’], is so wrongheaded, as it shows she assumes automatically that she’s always an Object of Desire. [‘Object’ is the part Joan doesn’t get; she hated being objectified by the cartoon, yet uses that very factor in her supposed self-defense.] Fascinating.
@ Kay: Great observation about Joan’s inherent self-objectification! You are so right.
I think you just upon the essence of the whole Joan character Kay Shawn. She’s really a ruin of a person because of the way she has been objectified (by society, co-workers, etc…), but then not only does she play into that objectification (using her sex appeal, etc…) she then turns around and objectifies everyone else in one way or another and in so doing can never really get to know anyone or have a real relationship. She has to find a way out of this vicious circle.
“hit” upon the essence was what I meant to say, of course :)
Also, I think objectification is arguably one of the social dimensions presented and dramatized in Mad Men which has actually gotten WORSE in our own time. I think most would agree that our society is at least in some significant measure less sexist and racist than in the time period portrayed, but I’d have to balk at anyone who thinks we objectify being and beings less than was the case then. I think it’s probably this that keeps me riveted to the show more than anything else.
I think it’s really more simple. Joan was the long-term mistress of Roger Sterling, scion of Sterling Cooper. She had Roger’s power in the office–both implied through her relationship and real through her being the director of the secretarial pool. She was the top woman in the office on all levels. Now that Sterling Cooper is gone, Roger is married, SCDP is her new employer (this time by force of having a husband who cannot support her rather than by choice), and Peggy has come into her own, she’s has very little control. The amount of fear and respect she’s used to is gone, as shown by her office being a place to walk through on your way to somewhere else…which is about as metaphorically disrespectful as it gets. Joan sees Peggy as the top female dog in the office (which she is, and while she’s not Joan’s boss she has more real power than Joan does) so she bites back. It’s also implied that Joan CAN’T fire people since when Peggy looks for affirmation Joan tells her that she could get him fired by having dinner with someone else who could get the job done, but that she clearly couldn’t do it herself. Joan, like Don, has peaked and is looking at ways to stay relevant.
I also thought Don’s statement of not wanting to be “that man” was a reference to Roger’s waning effect on SCDP and that the V/O narrative was a parallel to Roger’s memoirs…only that Don possibly has more to say.
Alechemist, the “walk through” metaphor is a brilliant observation.
When Stan responded “scorched earth” to Joan’s blistering remarks about the creative guys ending up as cannon fodder in Vietnam, I could not help but think of the eventual use of Agent Orange in South Vietnam.
I hope that someday Joan just shows up in the office wearing pants and blows the head off of everything. That would make my day.
Also, it’s 1965. Joan Holloway was born in 1929. She’s not a little kid anymore, and I wonder if she feels her sexual power waning a little bit. Ken and Paul were smitten with her in 1960, this new Joey couldn’t care less.
Joan was born in Feb. 1931 — something we learned in season 2 when Paul photocopied her driver’s license and posted it for all to see. BTW, that makes her only eight years older than Peggy — not enough, really, for a generational gap.
This was a complex episode–not as layered and magnificent as last week, but thornier and more difficult to love without spending more time with it. My initial reaction–I, too, didn’t love the voiceovers, which I found a jarring departure, although several of the voiceover lines were BRILLIANT–was that the whole didn’t quite equal the sum of its parts.
I absolutely thought of “The Swimmer,” during the NYAC scenes. This whole episode felt very literary, in a way, which may be an homage to Don’s actually writing “more than 250 words.”
The literary allusion that made me laugh out loud was during that first overhead shot of Don in his solitary bed, when he says he loves sleeping alone, to roll over on the cool spots and “spread out like a skydiver.” In Clare Booth’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play “The Women,” divorced Mary Haines mentions to her mother that she hates now sleeping in her empty bed. Her mother responds “Well, cheer up, Mary; living alone has its compensations. Heaven knows it’s marvelous being able to spread out in bed like a swastika.”
Of course, that play was written in the mid-30s, although the film version is from 1939, when you’d think the studios might have emended that line. Don was unlikely to use the same formulation, but he was definitely on the same track.
I thought it was kind of… hopeful. As if the man in the opening credits was going to turn that suicidal leap into a death-defying sky dive.
Actually, the swastika wasn’t universally thought of as a Nazi symbol until the war really got started. They co-opted what was a very old, nearly universal symbol of life and good luck. Heck, there are cheerful American quilts from the 1930s with swastikas as the predominant motif, and not because the makers were Nazi sympathizers. So in that context, the line makes much more sense.
While Peggy was in the right, her “defense” of Joan just made Joan even more impotent in her current position. The reality is that Don as mentor wasn’t the problem. It was failing to think three steps ahead of the issue. So she got rid of the biggest pig. There still are more, and they treat Joan’s office like a bus depot, so what’s really been accomplished?
Betty’s shoving Gene in Don’s hands was a pretty agressive move (it was a virtual shove). It wasn’t a kind gesture, although she expressed faux generosity with Henry. Don, however, rather than rising to the bait, reveled in his little boy.
One thing no reviewer has discussed so far in the post NYAC shot was that the folks Don looked at were young. And, I don’t believe that the second too long shot of the young black couple who seemed middle class and carefree was accidental. It was a clear indication that the world is definitely becoming a different place. To further highlight that point, Don won that lap with the younger guy, but the younger guy kept going. Don may have won a small victory here, but whether he’s going to get left behind (at the pool or in real life, or both) remains a distinct possibility.
Excellent point about the young black couple walking by Don on the street.
I actually took that scene to be Don’s ‘waking up’ in the mid-60s for the first time. Between the distractions of his divorce and SCDP’s start — and then the haze of drunkenness — he’s missed most everything current about the world. Now, clear-headed, he can see how the world has changed and where it’s headed. Hopefully, he’ll figure out how to play there.
I loved the scenes with Joan and Peggy. It is easy for us to say that Peggy was correct in our actions, because we are living in 2010, where women can wield some power. I am not saying that Peggy was wrong, but that for the time period, certainly the guys in the office are not ready for her to be open about her power. And as other folks have commented, it seems clear that Joan represents the old way of doing things, whereas Peggy represents what is coming down the pike for women in the workplace. Unfortunately, Peggy will have to live with being pegged a bitch, if she wants to continue climbing the ladder and being professionally successful. I had always wondered if she could it, so I wanted to cheer for her when she fired the guy.
I also noticed Sally’s muted behavior and wouldn’t be surprised if meds were the reason. Also, there may be some resentment at Don for blowing her and Bobby off repeatedly. We already know Sally runs deep and I doubt that she would not take to heart Don’s flakey actions when he in his rabbithole. I think it is safe to assume that she was deeply hurt by his actions, or really, lack thereof.
Oops – meant to say that “Peggy was correct in HER actions”. Obviously, we had no actions in this.
Um, kids were not medicated in 1965 as they are so casually (and way too frequently) now. I would say Sally’s reaction or lack thereof is probably due more to her therapist making her think Daddy is to blame for her “problems.”
There are a number of potential reasons for Sally’s reaction to Don. Most assume it’s meds, fear of Betty, or the therapist. While it’s probably one or a combination of these, there is no evidence that Don has been a presence in Sally’s life for a while. Maybe it’s her feeling a bit distant.
For the first half of the episode I thought that Don was writing a letter to Anna, rather than writing in a journal. I suppose it could still be a bit of both.
yes, i had to consider it in this light as well in order to even fathom how we got such an introspective don draper.
The last time Don narrated, was with the Frank O’Hara book he sent her. I don’t no one what everyone’s problem is, but I didnt find the narration in this episode jarred at all! With that Frank O’Hara episode, it precluded this.
It was great to see Francine! I was worried that Betty had burned that bridge.
While the voice over was a bit clunky, I actually liked hearing what goes on in Don’s head – we see his actions and his occasional moments in which he reveals himself to characters over the years, but I appreciated hearing his thoughts – I just don’t particularly think the writers did a really good job at writing the internal voice.
I began working in 1971 and I can say that those sexist remarks and actions were still very much in play then and lasted for years to come.
I liked that Don has Peggy in a position in which she has such authority – He seemed to trust her and I for one and am glad the little creep is going to be off the screen.
While I didn’t love the “Draper’s Anatomy” style narration, I think thematically it kind of works. If this is the episode where Don starts to (or at least tries to) put himself back together, it makes sense to do something different story telling wise. Get us in his head to make it clear that this man is trying to change. It might be a little heavy-handed, but it makes sense to me to go that way. If they don’t bring the narration back again (and I can’t imagine they would) then you have this one episode, kind of sitting by itself near the midway point of the season, acting as a transitional point not just for the season but for Don’s life.
Whether or not Don’s conversion is successful or not (I have a gut feeling it won’t be, if I had to guess I’d say something happens that drops him back into his rut again) is another question.
Lot’s of people have mentioned Joan feeling threatened by Peggy’s success and power,but the one that really felt threatened in last night’s episode was Henry. His crashing into Don’s stuff and then putting it out on the sidewalk(after Don had already agreed to pick it up) was a sign of his insecurity .Then, later when Don shows up at the party, Henry’s, “What’s he doing here?” made it all too clear. I’m not seeing long term survival of Betty’s second marriage.
Interesting take on Henry. As we watched this episode, my husband howled when Henry ran his car into Don’s stuff and again when we saw the boxes at the curb for Don to pick up. He said, “That’s so [every] MAN.”
Most people had push mowers when I was growing up in New Jersey in the 60s
And I so loved that Don didn’t even look into the boxes (at his presumably destroyed belongings) before putting them in the dumpster with no apparent hesitation. Betty eases back after Francine convinces him that he is weaker for having lost all that he had, oddly enough just when he realizes he has no need for it.
Great point, Jinjee! Totally accurate assessment of how that scene unfolded.
A minor point, but…a man in Henry Francis’s position cutting his grass with a pushmower in 1965? I think not. Even my middleclass home was powermowered by 1955.
It was a show to intimidate Don with his physical prowess. Not very successful.
Not everyone’s middle class home did. My dad was using a push mower into the ’60s.
I’m surprised Henry was doing it at all. I’d have expected them to have a man to do the yard work for them. Henry could certainly afford it. And it wasn’t like he was showing off for Don – I don’t think he knew exactly when on Saturday Don was coming to pick up his boxes.
“I don’t think he knew exactly when on Saturday Don was coming to pick up his boxes.” Yeah he did. Don explicitly told him he would be coming around noon in their phone conversation.
He was probably doing it to show Betty how virile he was, knowing that Don was coming over. He sauntered past Betty with his shirt off in the kitchen.
I took it to be a “weapon” between Don and the door; Henry defending his turf(while actually mowing it!). And the silence of the mower left no doubt that Don was being ignored.
Knew of a lot of people that still used push mowers in the 60s and those Ossinging’s lots and lawns weren’t that large.
Hell, my dad still used a push mower into the 90s.
In the scene where the sweating Henry strides past Betty after ripping off his t-shirt, the cake Betty is icing appears to have fallen. It is very lop-sided and flat.
I also took it as an excuse for him to be out there when Don got there. I think he wanted to “revel” in his victory putting Don on the curb.
Good study of likely alcoholic Don trying to stop drinking on his own â€” journaling is right on time, the controlled-drinking thing, but *especially* the office scene. The senses become incredibly heightened/exaggerated when a drunk stops drinking, so the office scene was perfect with its warped perception by Don. I donâ€™t know if non-alcoholics can fully understand, but note his intense focus on the othersâ€™ drinks: thereâ€™s power in those glasses. (Letâ€™s just say I have a friend in recovery.)
Glad the pre-date drink didnâ€™t ruin his night with Faye tho, what a great restaurant. Speaking of dates, I also liked that he went home alone after being oh so tempted by Faye. (And said he liked sleeping alone, spreading out like a skydiver.) Oh and re Bethany, I have to say it: Don Draper: The Original Puff Daddy.
– MBG
Thank you! As a “retired” drinker, I could clearly relate to the office drinking scene. It was spot-on from the perspective of someone who REALLY wants to have a drink.
I also remember how vividly it was described in The West Wing by the Leo Garrity character when he was telling a story of falling off the wagon. You could really tell he was struggling with the power of the drink. I am not a drinker, but even I got it in both places
I think Don may be somewhat spooked after his black out incident when he awoke to find a stranger (the waitress) in his bed.
I didn’t mind the voice-over. I enjoyed this episode a lot, as it shows how women used to get power- by working with the system like Joan- versus how they would in the future, by demanding to be viewed as equals, like Peggy. Glad you caught the reference to The Swimmer, as well. Makes much more sense than The Graduate, given Don’s situation.
Why did we get some random guy instead of Danny? Who is that guy does he even have a name? Or are we not supposed to see Danny as a sexist pig with the others?
He’s not some random guy: he’s Joey, who’s been around since the first episode of this season.
The guy with toner on his hands? I don’t know who he is, either.
I thought the expression on Henry’s face at the end of the episode was significant. Betty had finally acted more like an adult, but he looked not at all happy.
He was unhappy because Betty is still not completely over Don.
Peggy absolutely had to fire Joey. I worked in offices in the mid-sixties. The harassment was so bad that once I walked off a job and left behind a week’s salary.
Not as great as last week but still a terrific episode. The voiceover and other stylistic changes in this ep coincided perfectly with Don’s attempt to change himself.
Good point. One could say that all the swimming was the opposite of the metaphoric drowning he has been doing all season.
Oh, nice one, GK! You’re so right. He’s been floundering out at sea, but now he’s directing his energies and even welcoming what he’s immersed in.
I thought the whole point to the Joan work storyline was that she was off her game because of the husband leaving.
“Mostly successful,” Alan? Sorry but any date that ends with a BJ in the car is a home run in my book.
By almost every rating system, that is only a “Triple”
I think the only way to say Peggy was right and Joan wrong is if we look at it with our far more civilized 21st century eyes. Peggy didn’t do anything to change the actual culture, all she did is assert her authority. Are the guys going to respect her more because she fired Joey? No. People don’t respect their bosses just because they’re the boss. All she’s done is underscored that in the times they’re living in, the guys in the office have to behave very differently around Peggy than she would if she were just one of the guys. Joan knows it won’t make the guys respect her any more than they did and that’s why she didn’t do what Peggy did. I’m sure Joan could have gone to Don or Lane or Roger and gotten Joey fired if she asked to as well.
Although one thing I did notice is that in that scene with Peggy, Joan is wearing a pen around her neck. Maybe it’s something she’s done before and I haven’t noticed but after Joey’s comment about his mother doing the same I can’t help but think it was a sign that people like Joan and Joey understand the actual atmosphere of the office a little better than Peggy does.
I completely agree, Max, that while Peggy may be empirically right to fire Joey, in terms of actual impact she got nowhere.
Re: Joan’s pen, she’s had that since the beginning of the show.
“I completely agree, Max, that while Peggy may be empirically right to fire Joey, in terms of actual impact she got nowhere.”
Obviously I disagree as I have stated in my other comments but I am curious: What impact do you think Joan’s approach to the situation would have had?
I don’t see what else could be done to “change the culture” than assert authority. What was innocent fun to these guys was hurtful and undermining to both Peggy and Joan, but as it’s ‘just fun’ to them, why would they change their behavior if not because they’re forced? On the other hand, those who might have had that nagging feeling that they were behaving like asses might assert more influence on their peers with the alpha male ass out of the way.
Don’t forget that the guys in the office have never ever forgotten that Peggy is a woman. As good as she is, she got an awful lot of crap flung her way already. “One of the guys” was only an option for her as long as she covered her ears half the day.
What she’s done is send a message. They might behave differently from now on, but they already did, and at least she won’t have to be subjected to overt insults of herself or other women.
It’s the rock and the hard place, but I assume the hard place will be a bit more inhabitable from now on.
It’s like legislating against hate crimes. It may not change the hate, but it will change the behavior, and make the workplace tolerable for more people.
Switch this around to a racial incident if Joan were black. A picture of a lynching, let’s say. Who should have done what?
But Joan DID go to Don and Lane and hinted that Joey was a problem; it was clear to me that she wanted them to let him go. She just didn’t like Peggy doing it, which, as I’ve said before, is rather disturbing.
Seems to me that Peggy did a lot to change the office culture in her small way. She got rid of the guy who made rape jokes and humiliating porno pictures. It seems a bit defeatist to say that if Peggy can’t change the entire culture by herself with one action the action was a bad idea and she keep on pretending she’s not being insulted.
My philosophy with Mad Men has always been: go with the flow.
It is a ride and I like to trust all of it- the flashbacks, the ghosts, the passing of time using light, use of music and now voiceover. This show is interesting.
It is always pushing the envelope and is wonderful to watch and listen to.
I am suspicious of Don’s motives in dating Dr. Faye. With the stigma attached to going to a shrink and Don’s latest foray into self-help, I believe Don wanted to talk to her. I am not saying there isn’t chemistry or a real respect BUT I think him asking her out was driven by a need to talk to a doctor. They have had several conversations in the past where she analyzed him in passing and I think it impressed him. It certainly made him seek her out when he wanted to discuss Sally’s issue.
So when it turns out she is like melted butter in his hands, he doesn’t want that from her!
He wants or needs her to be DOCTOR Faye.
But she wants him to be dashing Don.
Both want the other to play out their part. Maybe she wasn’t interested in anything serious and expected it to be a rebound date. She was surprised to be turned down. Not what she expected at all.
Also, I thought Don was writing because he was trying his hand at a memoir! after all, he found Roger’s last week and thought, why not? My life is 10 times more interesting. And so maybe what we’re hearing is his autobiography. But it is introspective, dark, sad and lonely. It was beautiful. We have been hearing Roger’s narrative all season- full of tales of sex, alcohol, bravado. Don is writing down his soul. His failures, his bucket list.
Another reason I came up with as to why Betty didn’t freak when Don came by is I bet Don called ahead and talked to her about it first. She didn’t FLINCH when he walked in! And yet she loses it in the restaurant? she had to have known he was coming by and so she was prepared. and yeah, Sally is afraid to love her dad in front of her captors. But I think in the end, Don will get custody of Sally if not all three. This is the start of Don’s ascent.
That’s all I’ve got for now!
Thanks Alan!
Right you are GothamGoddess, go with the flow. I trust Matt and his writers completely. I woudln’t be here if I didn’t. And Alan’s column is by far the smartest, most in depth Monday morning ‘water cooler’ on the net.
Betty mentioned to Francine that she had invited Don to the party.
The voice over was because this is another episode that’s shot in the style of a famous director: in this case, Coppola’s Apocalypse Now. It goes with the Vietnam theme. Because they’ve done so many of these, I thought it worked really well.
Interesting insight–wish Alan would discuss it.
They gave Bethany and Betty the same updo while Dr. wore the flip.
Also I have been struck in the last two episodes by the Dick mannerisms that have crept out in Don, especially in his facial expressions. There definitely is a merging of the two personalities happening.