Meanwhile, back at the Hall of Justice…

My last few years at The Star-Ledger, I was essentially a one-man band on the subject of TV. If I didn’t write about a show, then it didn’t get covered in the paper. Here at HitFix, though, I’m part of a team, and I can be secure in the knowledge that if I don’t get to everything, one of our other very talented writers can.
That happened twice yesterday. First, Fienberg bit the bullet and reviewed TBS’ “Are We There Yet?” and found more things to write about it than I would have. I watched two episodes and my opinion is roughly on par with Dan’s (who, unlike me, has also seen the two Ice Cube movies that inspired the sitcom), but he used the show as a jumping-off point to talk about diversity on television and what a shame it is that the show’s very talented and funny producer, Ali LeRoi, has to be stuck doing a show like this for TBS when the networks are offering up so many awful-looking comedies for next season.
Diversity was also very much the subject of Drew McWeeny’s thoughtful essay on the fan campaign to get Donald Glover (Troy from “Community”) cast as Peter Parker in the “Spider-Man” reboot, and on the at times ugly superhero fanboy reaction to the idea. Like Drew, I don’t think this has a chance in Hell of happening (Facebook will have to content itself with having won the Betty White war), and I have no idea whether Glover can handle the serious side of the role, but I don’t think there’s any reason this character has to be a particular race, and I agree that the one element of Spidey that the Sam Raimi films missed out on was the wisecracking.
Okay I’m not even a comic book geek (like most of my freinds), but even I know that The Justice League is DC and Spider Man is Marvel. Hope your job at the Star Ledger wasn’t as a fact checker.
I am familiar with the distinction between the two universes, yes. I just like to think of our team at HitFix as a bunch of Super Friends, plus it gives me an excuse to wander around the office talking like Ted Knight for a few minutes.
Speaking of which, have you seen Adult Swim’s spoof, “The New Adventures of the Wonder Twins”?
I agree with your assessment’s all around: That Glover might not have the serious acting chops, that fanboyish reactions have been a bit ugly, that Spidey’s skin color is unimportant, and that it probably won’t happen no matter how hard the social networking push.
Still, I’m happy to be a part of that push. I love Glover (and Community) and would be glad to see him at least have an audition. He’d be a great wisecracker and could play the part physically.
My two cents: [earnthis.net]
Write a comment…First of all, while it’s certainly true that there’s nothing about being white that’s really essential to Spider-Man/Peter Parker’s character, it’s pretty ridiculous to argue that making him black wouldn’t result in some pretty significant changes in the character. Making Parker black, at the very least, introduces a lot of overtones and ideas into the narrative that don’t really exist with a white Parker. Plis it introduces a lot of moving parts into the story that need to be dealt with and brings up the likelyhood that they won’t be dealt with at all well.
Also, it’s pretty rude to argue that the main reason people would object to Peter Parker being played by a black actor is because they’re racist. Comic fans are pretty attached to the characters they love and often object pretty strongly when even minor aspects of those characters are changed for film or TV.
I don’t know. It hasn’t exactly hurt the success of True Blood that Tara was white in the books and black on the series.
I think race can be transcended, especially when the character is changing into a raceless superhero. But that’s just me.
“Making Parker black, at the very least, introduces a lot of overtones and ideas into the narrative that don’t really exist with a white Parker.”
Hi chuchundra – please name one such overtone or idea that does not rely on stereotypes which would contradict the Peter Parker storyline. (I am assuming you are not referring to the race of his Aunt & Uncle here.)
I’m genuinely interested in your response…thanks.
First, I don’t play the racist card lightly so don’t worry — I’m not going there with you. But anyone else remember the “OMG Tigh’s white — MooreRon’s a racist” crap around BSG? In a case of damned if you do, damned if you don’t, damned no matter what you do I wonder what the reaction would have been if an actor of colour had been cast as a barely function alcoholic who gets in a fist-fight with a woman over a card game about ten minutes into the pilot?
As for supposed “f overtones and ideas into the narrative that don’t really exist with a white Parker”? Excuse me? Stan Lee deliberate made Parker a pretty ordinary teenager from a working-class family in New York, rather than some Bruce Wayne style millionaire. You’re trying to tell me black actors couldn’t play Peter, Aunt May and Uncle Ben? Not saying you’re racist at all, but you might want to take that train of thought to the end of the line and see where you end up.
@LJA comparing changing the race of Peter Parker (the star of the series) with changing the race of Tara (a supporting player) is more than a little dishonest. There are plenty of other reasons why the change might not matter, but because True Blood could do it with Tara isn’t one of them. Changing Tara’s race would be more akin to changing Flash Thompson’s, or maybe Harry Osbourne’s, which I think most fans would be indifferent to, whereas changing Peter Parker would be akin to making Sookie Stackhouse African American… which changes things considerably.
A black Sookie Stackhouse now changes the character from one of relative priviledge (a white guy in the South) who is nevertheless sympathetic to the minority (in this case vampires) to a minority being sympathetic to a different (albeit much less accepted) minority. I’d argue that this would be a much different change than a black Peter Parker, but getting back to chuchundra’s comment, a potential overtone is the way Peter Parker is treated by much of his environment: suddenly, there’s a racial element to the way he’s picked on by all his classmates, or dismissed by J. Jonah Jameson, or offered charity by Harry. Maybe those overtones aren’t enough to eliminate the possibility of a black Peter Parker (I just want a good actor in the role), but they do exist.
The above comment was me. I’m not trying to be an anonymous commenter; the log in option didn’t work.
The worst parts of the Spider-Man Films have been the “serious” parts. Also, do you really need serious acting chops to play a character whose face is obscured for half the movie? I say Hollywood should go for it. The Spider-Man films have never been particularly good anyways.
Also, by the way, Alan, do you know if films/TV get special dispensation to not have to follow anti-discrimination laws. There are so many roles that specifically call for a certain gender/race/ethnicity/disability. I’m just curious.
I certainly hope Anthony Hopkins’ audition for ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ didn’t require him to murder and ear some hapless intern. Or did it?
Hitfix should be staffed entirely by black people. Anyone who disagrees is racist.
Worst. Troll. Ever.
Of course the biggest misunderstanding in this controversy is the divide between racism and racist. Overt racists are decidely fewer these days (although they haven’t disappeared completely), but racism isn’t always a conscious choice. Peter Parker was conceived as white at the start not because the creators were racists, but because the default assumption was that the hero had to be white. This assumption remains strong to this day even if people don’t consciously acknowledge it. This is the nature of racism today. Our old assumptions maintain the status quo and rather than examine them we hide behind stylistic concerns. White privilege can only be broken by concerted efforts to move past them such as casting Donald Glover as Spiderman.
