Mid-season finale review: ‘Mad Men’ – ‘Waterloo’

A review of the “Mad Men” mid-season finale coming up just as soon as I have to talk to people who just touched the face of God about hamburgers…
“Bravo.” -Bert Cooper
In Peggy's pitch to Burger Chef – easily the best she's ever given, and one that gets much closer to the level of the Carousel pitch than I think we might have ever imagined anyone on this show (including Don himself) reaching again – she talks about how Neil Armstrong's first footsteps on the moon brought the whole world together, all watching the same amazing thing as it happened. It's a masterful blend of current events with the themes she and Don had already decided on – turning the thing that she feared would torpedo the pitch and making it into the element that closes the deal and nearly moves the Burger Chef executives to tears – demonstrating a keen understanding of the power of television to both bring us together and drive us apart, and how this potent medium might be used to sell housewives on the appeal of fast food served in a place that's bright and clean, with no laundry, no telephone, and none of the other distractions of this ever-changing world of ours.
But when you have so many people watching one thing – even if it's one of the great achievements in human history – it can be easy to miss what else is going on. Even on the matter of objects in space on July 20, 1969, Sally's new friend, the aptly-named Neil, points out to her all the other lovely things in the night sky, like Polaris. And so much of “Waterloo” – an episode that somehow managed to top the splendor of last week's great “The Strategy” – was about what took place while people were focusing elsewhere.
On a small level, you have the Francis family's house guests. Betty assumes (as, I imagine, did many a “Mad Men” viewer) that Sally is trying to impress handsome, shirtless Sean, but instead it's astronomy nerd Neil whom she kisses. Or when Peggy comes home to her apartment to pack for Indianapolis, the most important male in the room isn't the good-looking handyman who slips her his number, but young Julio, whose impending move to Newark upsets them equally.
But most of the relevant action this week involves the agency, where everyone is so busy preparing for Don's seemingly inevitable departure that they aren't prepared for the more permanent one involving Bert Cooper, and all the insanity that happens following his death.
Cooper has been a marginal figure on the show, and in the agency, since the move to the Time-Life Building (where he didn't even have an office for a few years), but “Waterloo” was a reminder of the value both he and Robert Morse brought to the operation. When Don throws a tantrum and demands a vote of the partners on his future (in a sequence scored like the moment in a thriller right before all the guns come out), Bert sides with the Sterling Cooper old guard – because even though Don Draper has only sometimes understood the value of loyalty to his team, Bert always has. He resents the various stunts Don has pulled in this office, but he has a complicated code of loyalty and leadership, which he tries to impart to Roger even as he lacks belief in Roger's ability to be a leader himself. (It's those words that help inspire so much of what Roger does later.)
Had that Leadership 101 lecture been the last we saw of Cooper… dayenu. But Matt Weiner and Carly Wray's script gave him two additional farewells, one beautiful in its concision, the other unexpected and strange and absolutely perfect. In one, Bert listens to the first words uttered by a man who has walked on the moon, and he smiles and says a rich, sincere “Bravo.” These are the final words we hear from him as a living person, and the timing of his death gives new depth to his famous line at the end of Ida Blankenship's obituary: “She was an astronaut.” In hindsight, this was “Mad Men” priming us for Cooper's departure by giving us a few departing bits of wisdom from him – as Roger will sadly joke later, “Every time an old man starts talking about Napoleon, you know they're going to die.”
What none of us might have expected – unless we had harbored this dream ever since making the connection between Robert Morse in his advanced age and the young Morse in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” – was Bert making a posthumous appearance to serenade a grieving Don with a rousing performance of “The Best Things In Life Are Free.”(*)
(*) The best detail – beyond simply seeing how nimbly an 83-year-old Morse can still move – was that Cooper's ghost was, of course, appearing in his stocking feet. Wonderful, the power you can get from attention to detail over a prolonged period of time.
It may seem strange for a series at the advanced age “Mad Men” is at – airing its last episode of 2014, with only seven more hours to go – to decide that now is the moment to go full Dennis Potter and bend its level of reality to this degree. Then again, this is a show that has already warped itself with LSD, marijuana and speedballs (the last drug bringing with it a more low-key song-and-dance number that helped pave the way for this one). The show's doors of perception have been pushed further and further open as time has gone along, and if ever there was a character on “Mad Men” who deserved such a stylistically uncharacteristic send-off, it was the inscrutable Bertram Cooper.
And if ever there was an episode of “Mad Men” that deserved to end with a celebratory musical number, it was “Waterloo.”
Last week, after Don and Peggy slow-danced to “My Way,” I noted that even as the end was near and so many flashier series had come along to elbow “Mad Men” aside, the show was still capable of producing an episode reminding you that it's one of the best there ever was. The achievement of “Waterloo” is in some ways more impressive, because the show has given us this exact episode two times previously – first with the escape from the Brits at the end of season 3, then with last season's surprise merger of the two agencies – and yet managed to do one that was more exciting and emotionally satisfying than the ones before.
Now, this is a case of old age working to the episode's advantage. Just on the basic story beats and how they were executed – Cooper's death, Peggy taking the Burger Chef executives to the moon and back, Roger outmaneuvering Jim Cutler and forging a new identity and power structure for the agency – this was splendid. I already talked about the Burger Chef pitch, which was as confident and eloquent as Peggy Olson has ever been. The moment when Roger kicks Harry Crane out of the partners meeting because Harry waited too long to sign the partnership agreement was hilarious, and Jim Cutler trying to jump onto the McCann bandwagon at the last possible second was even funnier. At any stage of the series, this would be a winner.
But what gave the proceedings that added kick was how so much of it felt like a summation of the previous six-plus seasons. Roger Sterling, who coasted through life after inheriting his half of the business from his father, proves Cooper wrong while living up to his mentor's ideals and fighting to keep the business together. Roger made the leap at the end of season 3 out of ego; he'd spent a year as a figurehead under British rule, and didn't want to become a cog in the giant McCann machine. But it's clear that he's making this move not because he dreams of being at the top of the organizational flowchart, but because the old man's death made him realize how hard it is to lose the people you care about at work, and how important it is to fight not just for Don, but for everyone else in that office whose name he can remember. And Don, who has so often not been a team player, hurting others in his quest for self-preservation, seems to realize he's run out of chances when Roger tells him about Bert's death (and Jim Cutler's power play), and decides to sacrifice for the sake of the team he's leaving behind. He could go in there and dazzle the Burger Chef people and maybe make it slightly easier to get another job at another agency, but he doesn't want to screw over Peggy in the process. He knows she's great, that she can do it, and that she deserves it, and she proves him right – and that sly smile he gives her midway through the presentation was as powerful a denouement for their relationship as their dance the week before.
And as a result, “Waterloo” felt even more like a series finale than “The Strategy” did. Another of Don's marriages has ended (and he was so busy worrying about his job that he didn't see Megan's decision coming, even as he understood it the moment it happened), Peggy has fully come into her own, as has Roger, Joan has the financial windfall she's been waiting for (and Harry the schmuck is once again denied his rewards), the agency's immediate future is secured, and Sally has learned to smoke just like her mother(**). Don has learned that his actions have consequences, and he has survived those consequences and become a better co-worker (and, to an extent, a better father), even if he's still a lousy husband. The End, right?
(**) And I mean just like. Kiernan Shipka must have been obsessing over footage of January Jones smoking to get the pose just right.
When I interviewed Matt Weiner before the season began, I asked whether the bifurcated scheduling of the season would affect the way he structured things. He said, “I think the way that the second half of a season of 'Mad Men' is the answer to the first half. I always structure it that way. So they're always related to each other. I can't say it's different.”
I can certainly imagine a version of season 7.1 that picks up in August of '69 and takes us month-by-month through the rest of the year and a little bit into the new decade – seven episodes that would feature the satisfying comeuppance of Lou Avery (who has no place in an agency where Don is back in power and Ted is trying again), a glimpse of the benevolent rule of Roger Sterling, more metaphorical pratfalls by Harry and angry ranting by Pete, Peggy again trying to figure out if she can Have It All, etc. And based on these last couple of episodes, especially, I can imagine that version being very satisfying.
But I do wonder if Weiner might not be ready to pull a “China Beach” on us and use those final seven episodes to explore what happens to these characters over the next several decades: Bob Benson bumping into Sal at Studio 54, Joan adopting big shoulder pads and bigger hair in the '80s, Peggy being resentful of Apple's “1984” ad, and Don Draper somehow living to a ripe old age where he can feel annoyed about everything that's wrong in media and society – and maybe having a song of his own to deliver to the next generation on his way to slip the surly bonds of Earth.
We have a long time to go before we see the shape those episodes take, and until then, I will be starving… and not just for dinner. But for more “Mad Men.”
Like Don tells Ted while convincing him not to quit, I don't want to see what happens when it's really gone.
Some other thoughts:
* It can't be overstated how good John Slattery is in this episode. He's always great with a one-liner (and his pleasure at kicking Harry out of the partners meeting was a thing of beauty) and also excels in those moments when life forces Roger Sterling to take it more seriously now and again. Cooper's death, though, brought out a whole new level of both melancholy and empathy in Roger, and Slattery played it wonderfully.
* Last week, a curtain literally closed as Megan flew back to California; here, the metaphorical one shuts on her marriage to Don. What makes the scene so effective and sad is how subdued it is. No fireworks, no yelling, no pleading. They've been trying to make this thing work for months, and it hasn't, and they both realize it – Don doesn't need anything more than Megan's long pause and the sound of his name to know that it's over – and don't have to fight any more. If the agency is going to keep that California office open (assuming Sunkist doesn't bail as a result of Ted's mid-flight shenanigans), there may still be reason to see her one or two more times, but it doesn't feel all that necessary; assuming the story stays in 1969, Bob Benson is much more relevant to what's coming next than Megan is.
* And with the marriage over, Don will have to see “The Wild Bunch” on his own. Given his understandable concerns about his own age and potential irrelevance, how will he feel watching a story about a bunch of Wild West relics who go down in a blaze of glory?
* Among the best moments of Peggy's pitch was the mention of the 10-year-old boy who would be waiting in her apartment – not a lie, but a very strategic omission of facts – and the way it played off of the poignant earlier Peggy/Julio scene. Julio's only a little older than Peggy and Pete's son would be, and we've seen over the last few weeks that Peggy has some regrets about giving up on motherhood, even though we can imagine how miserable she would have been during the intervening years. When Peggy tells Julio that his mother is moving to Newark precisely because she cares about him, she's not only making him feel better, but making us aware of the maternal instincts she once worked so hard to suppress.
* That was CBS' coverage of the moon landing that everyone was watching, and sure enough, both veteran astronaut Wally Schirra and Walter Cronkite had difficulty making out Neil Armstrong's entire “That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind” line. (And that's ignoring the eternal debate over whether he meant to say – or even did say right as the audio glitched – “one small step for a man,” which makes the second part make more sense.)
* Sally, in discussing the financial waste of the Apollo program, is convinced that we'd be going to the moon constantly, even as matters on Earth worsened. Instead, Neil and Buzz would be the first two of only a dozen men to walk on the lunar surface, and we haven't been back there since Gene Cernan climbed back aboard the Apollo 17 lunar module in December of 1972.
* It wasn't quite “NOT GREAT, BOB!,” but Pete's “Marriage is a racket!” interjection on realizing that Don and Megan were calling it quits was another reminder of what a great comic weapon Vincent Kartheiser has been for this show.
* Peggy's line about people who just touched the face of God is a reference to the John Gillespie Magee Jr. poem “High Flight,” which Ronald Reagan would quote in his speech about the Challenger tragedy, but which has previously appeared on “Mad Men” in season 2's “Maidenform,” where Pete catches a TV sign-off that includes a recitation of the poem.
* In contemporary money, Joan's payout alone will be over $9 million, and she'd get $2.35 million upon signing.
* Given Don Draper's complex professional history, is it any wonder that bubble-headed Meredith assumed news of his imminent firing would be the perfect time to make a move in hopes of becoming the new Megan? I'm not sure what was funnier: Meredith trying to assume control of the conversation and comfort Don, or Don's baffled reaction to the pass she's making at him.
* “Mad Men” continues to mine actresses from 1990s teen dramas – and/or “ER” alums – as Kellie Martin from “Life Goes On” turns up as Betty's old friend Carolyn.
Finally, thanks for another great (half) season of “Mad Men” discussion. It's always a pleasure to see all the smart things you guys have to say about this show, whether in great times (Don and Peggy's dance) or in strange times (Ginsberg's nipple). Assuming I can pull it off over Memorial Day, I should have one more piece of “Mad Men”-related content on Tuesday morning. UPDATE: And here it is: an interview with Matthew Weiner about this half-season and what it's like to be writing the series finale right now.
But for now – and for the last time in quite a while for a new episode of this great damn show – what did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Pete better hurry up and get that divorce.
They really hit Pete is a child metaphor hard with his hopes of Don and Megan getting back together and the I’ve got 10!
Not as hard as last week in the Burger Chef restaurant where Peggy and Don were clearly Mom and Dad with “lil” Pete as their son, even getting some ketchup on his face and was told to wipe it off. :-)
I think if anything Pete was more cynical than hopeful regarding Don & Megan, reflecting on his own dead marriage to Trudy.
Definitely started to look for it more after last episode.
Loved Roger this episode. RIP Bert.
Must I say it about Megan? ;)
I have nothing against megan I hope she will stay away from the Tate house.
I was a bit disappointed that they skipped over Stonewall, but (Rot-13 code follows. cut and past to a news reader that can decode ROT-13 to see what I mean)…
V unir orra ernqvat gung vg vf abg yvxryl gung Fny jvyy or onpx fb V thrff vg jnfa’g arprffnel.
Or maybe that would’ve been too obvious to reintroduce that character?
Are you talking about Sal?
Go away.
I thought for sure that the way Don spoke Bert’s name out loud at the end and looked so startled signified that he was having a real hallucination, likely DTs. That this episode was the beginning of his downfall or something. But everywhere I look, people think it’s just a fantasy sequence.
They did make that whole issue of how they were out of liquor. Maybe the beer wore off and he started withdrawaling.
I think it was more a tribute to Robert Morose than Don having the DT’s. Don has tapered off, but he hasn’t been completely dry.
Stroke all the signs of smoking is bad in the episode?
“I think it was more a tribute to Robert Morose…”
Of course it was. Good God, people.
Honestly that was my first thought also – more consequence for Don; and extremely tragic now that he appears to be getting back on his feet. A creative genius losing his mind? But also logical that it was just a well-deserved tribute to Robert Morse. So we get to worry about this until next year – there’s not much else to be concerned about.
Please don’t let the ending be a DT related thing. I’ve had this growing fear based on the last season or two, that the entire series of Mad Men is going to end up as some larger lesson about alcoholism, and if that ends up being how this show concludes I’m putting my foot through the TV.
@Eddie Willers:
Sure it was a tribute to Robbert Morse and a good one to send him off, but *within the context of the show story line* was it Don having an grief induced hallucination or maybe just maybe a ghost? :-) That’s the fun thing people are mulling over.
It was an hallucination, just like the Vietnam Vet last season AND IT WAS ALSO a tribute to Robert Morse. Worked both ways, spectacularly
Might also serve as an ironic comment on the partners’ satisfaction at having sold the firm for huge sums of money. Maybe life under McCann will not be as smooth as Roger imagines.
If ONLY DTs were ever as pleasant as watching the great Robert Morse sing and dance in his stocking feet, surrounded by beautiful women! Look to Lost Weekend if you want a taste of DTs.
And an admonishment to don from deceased Bert echoing dons words to Sally when she complained about the cost of the space program. Don’t measure everything by money.
Don’s always been prone to hallucinating dead people who were significant to him. Besides Bert, remember his hallucinating Anna’s farewell in the episode in which she died? And his imagining seeing his dead brother? It’s not the DT’s, it’s in keeping with Don’s character, as well as – and perhaps even more so – a sendoff for Bert.
By the way, I KNEW the moment we saw Bert watching the spaceship take off that he would die sometime during this episode. It was a not-at-all-subtle throwback to the death of Miss Blankenship and his having called her an astronaut.
Wow! The affluence of the original Sterling Cooper partners!
A few seasons back we saw Roger’s mother’s apartment (at least 25 million, in 2014 dollars–and you know that the address was impeccably Upper East Side), now we see Burt watching TV with the back drop of a Jackson Pollack painting. We see his office Rothko painting fairly often, but imagine having your own personal Jackson Pollack!
And now Joan, with her partnership share (9 million dollars-thank you Alan for pointing that out) maybe now she can afford to have her apartment painted to do away with those incredibly hideous orange/pink walls.
Randian–Thanks for reminded me of the Jackson Pollack in the background! That was so great, wasn’t it? Bert was so ahead of his time in his art tastes — Rothko, Japanese art, Pollack — And so of his time, unfortunately, in matters of race, etc. There he is at the end, watching the moon landing, with his black housekeeper sitting next to him and his Pollack at the back. Just phenomenally well done.
Just another fantasy sequence, like all the other fantasy sequences Matt Weiner et al. have resorted to when they can’t think of anything else. Thank God we’ve been spared the Dick Whitman hallucinations lately.
I posted this way down but it fits better in this conversation. Bert’s dance number felt to me like Weiner tipping his hat to the viewers that he hates the mid season break too. Almost like saying “and now for something completely different”
“Maybe now she can afford to have her apartment painted to do away with those incredibly hideous orange/pink walls.”
I believe the color is “Howard Johnson’s Sherbert”
In addition to the timing being all wrong, it being connected to alcohol withdrawal would just be a bad idea.
Don had a drink with Roger in his penthouse. It wasn’t the DT’s. Don’s “seen” dead people before. He saw Anna and his brother Adam. It’s his internal processing/acceptance of the death. This time MW saw fit to also use this as a way to give tribute& send off to Robert Morse.
It seems to me there are clues in the title of the episode and Don’s vision of Bert. People seem to forget that Napoleon LOST at Waterloo. And how was this a victory for Don? He’s boxed into selling his agency to the dreaded McCann and signing a 5-year contract? I don’t believe it – and his vision of Bert is the tonal shift in the episode to herald that all is not as it seems – funny / silly on the outside, but with a dark undercurrent (like when they were rolling Blankenship’s body around in the chair, trying to hide it from the clients).
It seems to me MW & Co. have lain the groundwork for Don’s departure from advertising – he passed on the mantle to Peggy (which was necessary for most viewers); he finished things with Megan; his company will either be sold with him in toe – or he must leave. I don’t expect things to go smoothly when they return – after Don’s vision.
One other point: a very clever thing about this mid-season finale is that MW & Co. have managed to get most of the audience feeling optimistic and happy about Mad Men – exactly the way that many people felt right after the moon landing. This was the series finale for people who need happy endings.
But the following month heralds the end of that optimism – and also the end of the peace & love generation – with first the Manson murders, then later Altamont. So I think things are going to get much less happy – and I expect the next series finale to be a darker affair.
They wouldn’t put such a big scene into mad men as a “tribute”. Every single detail put into the show is way too important to put such a monumental scene in as a tribute to an actor or a character he played. I don’t think Don was withdrawing or even hallucinating, it was just something that went on in his imagination. We’ve known from the beginning that Don has a beautiful mind that’s very different from most people’s.
I think this scene shows a real shift for him. We’ve seen don smile. We’ve seen him happy to a certain extent. We’ve even seen him laugh and have fun. But we’ve never seen such a break from his cynical nature until right then. The song Bert sang was SO purely innocent and optimistic. It was childlike and whimsical even. And this was going on in DON’s mind. And he was overcome with joy to the point of tears. It was the most beautiful scene I think I’ve ever seen in television.
Wonderful point you made, Dalton.
Thank you for posting it.
My mom told me that she loved that scene so much that she replayed it 4 times.
That was one hell of an episode of television. That’s in the running for best season finale of anything ever.
Wow. Judging by this comment and almost all the others, I guess I’m nearly alone in being mystified and disappointed in that bizarre song-and-dance number. I always say that you can tell when TV writers are out of ideas: they finally give in to the actors’ demands to let them sing.
I guess you don’t know who Robert Morse is, Gus.
If Frank Sinatra had played the part, would you be saying the writers were out of ideas if they had him sing?
I still think Gus makes a fair point even if you know who Morse is as the scene was clearly a sendoff for the actor and would take anyone out of the story and into the real world for the reference, thus showing the story for the episode would end as don walked downstairs if the scene doesn’t portend anything for Don.
yes its an imagined message for Don from the wise old man of the firm.
Eddie, if Frank Sinatra had suddenly broken into song at the end of, say, The Manchurian Candidate, then yes, I would’ve concluded that the script writer had suffered a stroke.
I agree with Gus. The ending showed how few ideas the writing team has left—-the show should have ended a couple of seasons ago. It’s running on fumes.
Out of ideas? If a brilliant idea of allowing Don to have a surreal moment to give him a bit of instant perspective, while still embodying the show Mad Men has always been a representation of the writers being out of ideas than I guess we should all stop watching. If Robert Morse is part of your cast and wasn’t used in this way even in the slightest, would have been even more unimaginative. “Bravo”
A vote for Gus here… I thought it was somewhat ludicrous… as much as I enjoyed Bobby Morse dancing out, cynical me assumed a handjob for the zeitgeist to keep it going for the next 12 months.
I’ve said it similarly in an earlier comment, but I could NOT disagree more. Yes, it worked as a sendoff to Bert. It was nice. But you gotta remember, this wasn’t Bert’s ghost coming back to sing to Don. This is going on in DON’s mind. It has nothing to do with the actual Bert. The significance is that Don is having a moment of pure childlike joy and optimism. It’s like summing up the spiritual side to his redemption that has only so far been outwardly apparent.
This has nothing to do with the writer’s being out of ideas. That makes zero sense. Why would being out of ideas lead you to a song and dance number by Bert Cooper?? That was the LAST thing I ever expected to happen. Seriously. The LAST. Even before he started singing and you saw him standing there, the LAST thing I expected was for him to break into a purely joyous song. And it was beautiful. And if you don’t see that, I think you’re right about being cynical. And this was a moment from the most cynical character ON the show.
It wasn’t a sendoff. It wasn’t a tribute. It was DON’s moment. You’ve taken yourself out of the story if you don’t see that. It has EVERYTHING to do with the story and nothing else that happened this episode or even entire series compared to the beauty of that scene.
I got the feeling Sally kissed the nerdy brother only because he was the one who happened to be available at the time.
Reply to comment…
Reply to comment…
It’s because of what the nerdy brother says; there are better things to look at. Instead of watch a TV and whining about it (sexy brother), the nerdy brother was actually living and dreaming.
Oh Mary, I give Sally better credit than that. If she wanted the other guy she could’ve snuck into his room anytime of the night.
Hell if anything she is as prudish as her mother so she isn’t going to just kiss any available guy.
@ johnnyb0731 – Dude, reply to comment! ;o)
I got the feeling that Sally kissed the nerdy brother because she was flexing her newly developing feminine powers to manipulate males. Sally has the potential for both light and darkness and hasn’t yet decided which way she will go.
If they don’t show any more Sally for the next seven episodes, that would be just fine. What a waste of valuable final minutes in this series.
I’m fine with Sally, showing how she grows up is still a reflection on who Don Draper was, and how he was as a parent. I could do without the Betty scenes though unless they really plan to put them back together. (I hope not, I liked Don better with Ms. Farrelly, the school teacher.) In contrast, the Betty they showed this season is about what I would have expected her to be if she had never met Don.
Yeah I definitely thought she was into the older one and that kiss was weird. Felt like something was missing in the writing there. Needed a bit more clarity.
The smart, thoughtful guy is always the most interesting guy (except for certain people….)
Nailed it. It was just the moment and she was being anti-everything, flexing her rebellious side. She’s smoking, not realizing that she’s merely emulating her horrible mother. She’s wearing makeup to try and show off..flashing her now slightly less kid type figure as she goes to lifeguard. So here she was, parroting the older brothers fiscal protests about the space program, and then seizes the moment to show how bad ass she can be. That nerd kid could have been anyone to Sally at that moment
Let’s remember that Sally is free to kiss both boys before visit is over. She just happened to kiss telescope lover first. Don’t mean she won’t give hunka hunka a try out. And, actually, I think the young man kissed her first. Sally has options that Betty never dreamed of.
Sally is her own person. She may smoke just like her mother and be attracted to the good looking alpha male but at the end she realizes how much more is out there and she kisses Neil. She will make her own choices.
I was surprised about Sally’s choice there as well, then it crossed my mind that perhaps she had only been parroting the recent words of the hunky brother, who resembles the Don of today, and when she found Dad’s opinion was just the opposite she soon found the nerdy brother more appealing.
Did anyone else see this possibility?
Sally kissed Dick Whitman instead of Don Draper.
Given Sally’s friendship with Creepy Glen, I don’t see any incongruity in her kissing a nerdy smart kid rather than a hot superficial kid.
Great episode! A fitting send off for Bobby Morse. Way to go, Roger. Matt Weiner takes the story right to the edge and then does a 180 at the last moment. The episode ranks right up there with the season finally last season. I stood up and cheered!
Yes, the Ziegfeld Follies send off was fitting. makes you wonder. Was it a figment in Don’s head that he thought it appropriate to Bert or was it really Bert as a ghost enacting something that he liked in his youth and wanted it to be a personal goodbye to Don.
If Roger says he saw Bert do a song and dance next season we may get that answer. Of course it could be that Roger was on LSD again. ;-)
I have no issue with the sentimental song and dance from a great actor from that time EXCEPT Bert already told Don he’s not wanted and to piss off.
Now Bert wishes Don well, with a warm reminder about what life’s all about ?
Doesn’t add up.
Maybe if it’s Don’s hallucination, then it’s Don’s subconscious trying to tell him to get over himself and wise up. If it’s Bert’s ghost, maybe he’s trying to tell Don to get over himself and wise up. Or maybe Bert’s ghost is just really happy to done with life and wants to celebrate.
Ghost of Hamlet’s Dad — but in a good way. Fun lunacy. La Lune = The Moon.
Also what is up with Ted, are we suppose to believe that his love for Peggy, which if is the case I ain’t seeing it, has made him so disillusioned with life that he just wants to drop out?
I think it was in part disillusionment with his marriage, but mostly the new role he was expected to hold in the California office. I get the sense that when it was just his firm, the guy who died (sorry can’t recall his name) may have carried a larger share of the weight.
Frank Gleason
Ted Peggy Don love triangle not above Weiner?
His character has had shockingly little screentime this year, for an actor billed in the opening titles. But what I got from it is that Ted just did not like LA at all. He doesn’t give in to Don’s pitch until he asks, “Can I come back to the City?”…and when no one objects, he smiles and is immediately in.
Even the phrasing. It’s not, “Can I come back to NY?” It’s “THE City.” Anyone who calls Manhattan “the City” has mentally never left NY.
As a life long New Yorker Craig you really hit it! :-)
It was so funny that with all the endless talk about Sharon Tate and Manson, we got to see the other IS IT GOING TO HAPPEN thing with Ted in the plane. Thought the writers were totally ribbing the TV audience by saying, see, here’s Ted — Is he going to die now in this airplane. Hysterical.
Lazycrockett, yes, it is likely that Ted is that miserable over the Peggy situation. Sacrificing his own happiness to do the right thing and stay with his family is very painful because he’s not being true to himself. Totally believable.
I found it very interesting that Sally kissed the nerd instead of the hunka hunka.
Maybe she has seen Chuck and feels less guilty :)
I think that Sally did like the hunk up until he made that comment about how much the moon landing cost.
Sally probably wanted to believe it in order to connect with the athletic boy, but after she talked to her dad she knew that she did not believe it was a waste of money and this turned her off to him.
She went outside and talked to the nerdy kid who showed her something amazing rather then just being cynical and Sally realized her dad was right.
This shows that she really believes in her dad again and listens to what he has to say, but at the same time as Alan said- you can see Sally mimic Betty to a T smoking the Cig and how she is a child of both parents.
Thanks Chris, that comment is really helpful. Thanks for the insight.
One year without Hannibal and Mad Men. Both gone in a couple of days. It hurts.
Yep. it’s gonna be hard.
There is still Orphan Black and Fargo.
I will probably be checking out the new computer show with Lee Pace “Halt and Catch Fire”, AMC has got me on Sunday nights.
In complementary advertising after Roger mentioned the computer their was a transition from Mad Men to Halt and Catch Fire. Little too slick
Also it has been noted Burger Chef is now mostly Hardee’s and Carls Jr. I got those ads too.
[the Mad Men viewer] is a very sensitive piece of horse flesh! He shouldn’t be rattled!
Off topic, but the big (chicken) breast adverts for Hardee’s on last night were not fun at all. Pretty offensive actually — and used on a show that features the wonderful Christina Hendricks. Hope they get pulled.
Virginia- you might want to avoid Carl’s Jr and Hardee’s ads as they are all sexualized and ranging from at best sexist to misogyny.
Alan, do you think Don has mental illness? That the Bert thing was more than a hallucination? Brain tumor or something?
Don has seen lots of ghosts before: his dad, his brother, Anna Draper, Marcus Garvey, the dogtag soldier last season.
Marcus Garvey?!
Yes, yes, he has. But what if it’s all because of that? And this time was bigger, so, I don’t know. He was certainly shocked.
Don’t read too much into it. It’s a creative way for the show to flesh out the Don Draper character. And it’s not terribly original.
The ” is he having DT’s ?” and “is it mental illness ?” People need to not over think it.
I think he is having withdrawal symptoms from alcohol.
It doesn’t make sense for Bert’s farewell to be like Anna’s, because it was out of character 2 ways: 1) Bert was singing, dancing, and most of all going against his capitalist ways; 2) Bert was appearing toward Don in a private friendly manner even though Don’s lost interaction with Bert had been negative (Bert telling Don to leave the agency).
Ken Cosgrove’s dance number, the only thing similar to this, was blatantly caused by the amphetamine shot / sleep deprivation. Other times Don’s “seen things” (aside from his childhood memories, which are, of course, his memories–I would say flashbacks shouldn’t count) he’s been clearly shown sleeping, drinking, smoking marijuana, taking pills, etc.
I rewatched this episode and for the first half you see Don has a drink in his hand for every scene. Then once Peggy exclaims that they have no liquor, Don has that beer, but that’s it. Roger asks him for a drink later on, but Don doesn’t have one.
When Don sees Bert, he calls out Bert’s name and looks startled and disoriented, something that (to my recollection–it’s been a long time since I’ve watched the episode) I don’t recall him doing when he saw Anna. After the hallucination is over, Don is so taken aback he has to sit down on a desk and looks like he’s catching his breath as we fade to black.
It just seems like it’s at least a possibility. . . . Plus dementia (alcohol-induced or otherwise) has been a recurring theme on the show, with Betty’s father, Pete’s mother, etc. There was that episode earlier this year that showed Freddy having to rehabilitate Don. Doesn’t he still drink screwdrivers for breakfast each day?
I just don’t get (and this isn’t directed specifically at Alan) how not one critic–and i’ve googled like 15 different Mad Men reviews–has even entertained this possibility. It doesn’t seem THAT far-fetched.
Don’s father got kicked in the head. Don’s drinking kicked himself in the head.
Maybe 2 +2 does not equal 5? So many people want Sal to have a “proper” send off or goodbye, but Bert Cooper, of Sterling COOPER & P, gets a fitting tribute and it becomes foreshadowing of Charles Manson throwing Don off Chekov’s balcony into the canyon?
So much greatness in the small stuff. We don’t get to see Don pitch BC but we do get to see him pitch…TC. His pitch to Ted was every bit as emotional appeal as kodak but every bit as honest as Hershey’s. Loved it.
Loved Hamm’s reaction to seeing Bert. While it is certainly not his first such vision I’m wondering what folks think about the repetition and vibrancy of these visions. Heck this one did a soft/no shoe routine! Just Don, or something worse health wise manifesting?
Also loved the call back however unintentional to Bert telling Don he was occupying a dead man’s office, while Don was standing in Bert’s office.
Also funny how Harry remarked how his wife was dragging the potential divorce out now he was slated for partner, and his complaint about it, and the parallel to Harry himself dragging the signing out, and the price paid for the same act.
Bravo indeed.
The Ted pitch most certainly counts, if only because Ted knew it was true, backed by the humiliations he knew Don endured to stay there.
As for Don’s hallucinations, how come happy singin’ n’ dancin’ is cause to make Don’s reservation for the rubber room, but the years — YEARS — of our lil’ adorable WhoreChild hallucinatin’ his entire wretched family isn’t worthy of similar scrutiny? Damn, we’re buzz-stompers….
Cgeye-the difference I see with the Bert dance and Don’s past “visions” is that the past ones were either a)actual memories triggered by an event or b) they occurred while he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The whore house stuff specifically was memory based, not hallucinations.
Speaking of great small stuff I just loved that moment between Pete Campbell and Jim Cutler right before Roger’s meeting. “I haven’t heard anything”….”About what?” “Burger Chef” (delivered with absolute disdain by Vincent Kartheiser)
So much greatness in the small stuff. We don’t get to see Don pitch BC but we do get to see him pitch…TC. His pitch to Ted was every bit as emotional appeal as kodak but every bit as honest as Hershey’s. Loved it.
Loved Hamm’s reaction to seeing Bert. While it is certainly not his first such vision I’m wondering what folks think about the repetition and vibrancy of these visions. Heck this one did a soft/no shoe routine! Just Don, or something worse health wise manifesting?
Also loved the call back however unintentional to Bert telling Don he was occupying a dead man’s office, while Don was standing in Bert’s office.
Also funny how Harry remarked how his wife was dragging the potential divorce out now he was slated for partner, and his complaint about it, and the parallel to Harry himself dragging the signing out, and the price paid for the same act.
Bravo indeed.
So much greatness in the small stuff. We don’t get to see Don pitch BC but we do get to see him pitch…TC. His pitch to Ted was every bit as emotional appeal as kodak but every bit as honest as Hershey’s. Loved it.
Loved Hamm’s reaction to seeing Bert. While it is certainly not his first such vision I’m wondering what folks think about the repetition and vibrancy of these visions. Heck this one did a soft/no shoe routine! Just Don, or something worse health wise manifesting?
Also loved the call back however unintentional to Bert telling Don he was occupying a dead man’s office, while Don was standing in Bert’s office.
Also funny how Harry remarked how his wife was dragging the potential divorce out now he was slated for partner, and his complaint about it, and the parallel to Harry himself dragging the signing out, and the price paid for the same act.
Bravo indeed.
Kellie Martin! Thank you, Alan. That was bugging me.
So glad Don helped Peggy out in the end. He could have taken the glory & looked for another job, but he was true to her (and their relationship).
Did anyone else think Megan might confess to being gay in that break-up phone call?
About Megan, no, not at all. Just think she’s moved on from Don.
Moved on to the ladies.
Did the Megan Don and friend threesome have a Ross Susan vibe to it of Megan declaring herself a lesbian?
Felt like it was a great episode of TV as I watched it. Reading your recap, I realized I didn’t appreciate how great as all the scenes just ran together. When thinking back, each part was just fantastic.
Don has seen Peggy pitch, in a way. The Relax a cisor presentation in Season 1. Where he criticizes her for using Latin a couple episodes before using Greek in the Carousel pitch.
Great great episode. I loved Pete’s bitchface in the beginning of Peggy’s pitch followed by him grinning like he knew it would be great all along.
I thought he was referring to when he eavesdropped on her Heinz presentation with Ted.
“A basket full of kisses”
I was LoL when Peggy mentioned a ten year old child she was going home to, and Pete was like, “what!?”
Peggy constantly did phone pitches (e.g., Chevalier Blanc) for clients, as well as spec pitches to “sell” potential approaches to the creative team, including the Burger Chef strategy from the mothers’ perspective.
Oh yeah, and let’s not forget her acting out in the SC&P conference room, with Ted, the pitch for the hospital in which she and Ted involved Joan as an older Jewish lady and Don as a wah-wah’ing baby.
I was a bit unnerved by the final scene. It seemed out of character for the writers. I don’t think they use the fantasy device often and it’s meaning seemed darker to me- as though a portent of don’s death. I hope not
I’m with you on that. Let’s not forget that the actual song was, “the best things in life are *free*” — right after Don et al. voted on a deal that would secure each of the partners millions. Kind of a final shot across the bow from the dearly departed.
Am I alone in wondering whether Sterling unwittingly served SCDP up on a plate for McCann? There is a nominal commitment to autonomy for SCDP as a subsidary of McCann, but we’ve seen enough small companies cannibalized by the merger process to wonder about the future of an “independent” agency under the McCann umbrella. The only thing that might save them is that such ruthless mergers were comparatively uncommon before the 1980s.
I just had trouble believing that everyone would be so quick to acquiesce, particularly after a previous threat of McCann acquisition was the driving force behind the maverick startup in Season 3/4. I guess the prospect of money would make the partners starry-eyed in that way…
This episode was fantastic. I am too tired to be as eloquent as you (and great review as always!), so I will just quote the line that gave me the biggest laugh of the night: “That is delicate hourseflehs; he shouldn’t be rattled!”
Oy, what a typo that was. Clearly I meant horseflesh. Oops!
There was so much to love about this episode. It felt like a classic Mad Men. Glad that we can wrap up Megan issues for one. Joan- I don’t know how I feel about you right now.
I will say though that the McCann buyout felt a little… Repetitive. I was really thinking that Don and Peggy would pitch the burger chef business for themselves and start a new agency w/ Pete and Roger maybe. But overall, very good. I will miss Bert, and somehow Julio and Peggy made me tear up.
What a wonderful show this has been. I will truly miss it.
still have to raise money to start a new agency, and after having already done it not sure any of them want to go through living with tight budgets again.
Joan compromised herself in a major way and even though she is a partner, she wants the big payday she was promised. She never wants to have to do anything like that ever again. She is far more conscious of money (or losing it) and that’s why she has reacted the way she has these last few episodes. Just my take…
I, too, thought I saw a little fire in Don’s eyes when he was talking with Peggy. Like the endgame was the 2 of them peeling off (with Burger Chef) and starting their own agency. Oh well.
I’m growing to really dislike Joan. Her vengefulness towards Don is uncalled for. Yes he has cost her a lot of money. But is money all she cares about? He tried to defend her honor and has always treated her respectfully.
She can forgive Pete for pimping her out, but not Don for having essentially a mental breakdown in front of a client? The details of Don’s Hersey speech must have gotten out. Why is there no empathy for a kid who suffered that trauma?
And now she’s probably going to be buddy-buddy with him again since he talked Ted into getting her her 9 million. If all she cares about is money, she needs to realize that she has more of it because of Don than she would have if he didn’t exist.
KronicFatigue — I’m with you on the Joan front and I resist disliking characters. (Have never gotten on the I hate Megan and Betty trains) but Joan has been losing me in a hot hot way for the last several episodes. I am hoping there is some pay off for all this animosity towards Don.
She’s got no call, in my book, for her attitude towards him. And her spiteful “Tired of losing money” comment last night was an eye roller for me. Don may have cost her some cashish, for sure, the way he did everyone else, but she’d have nothing to cash in on if it weren’t for Don, mistakes and all. What is her issue exactly? Let’s hope we find out in the next seven. If the writers don’t ever get around to addressing the matter they will have ruined one of the great characters for very little. She’s always been so tough and philosophical — What is her problem?
In my book, for all the infidelities and lying etc etc, Don had done two things that were sin worthy: One, trying to buy his brother off and not embracing him, and, two, abandoning Lane. As far as I can remember, Joan would know about neither. Really, three, assuming Don Draper’s character, which meant Anna not getting her rightfully owed death benefits and pension. She got her cash from Dick only because she tracked him down.
Joan can take some seats.
Reply to comment…
I think it’s that she is a single mother, in the 60s no less, and a payday like that would mean an incredible amount of stability for her and her son, as well as a bigger house, etc. It’s reasonable for her to act like this.
When she voiced that vote with such bitterness it made me sad, because I remember when they peeled off to form the company; when she walked in the door, Don smiled so warmly and said “Joan…what a good idea”.
@Virginia – Well said. Enjoy the off-season!
Kronic and Virginia, I agree on Joan. I wonder why she’s been written as so dislikable so relatively late in the game (though I was a never a head over heels fan of the character, Christina Hendricks does a good job though). Indeed the McCann deal shows that the outside world views SC&P as Don Draper and company, and the idea of voting to kick him out is actually pretty ridiculous. I’m not a total fan of Don’s as a human being either, I don’t think any of us are supposed to be, as the creator, writers and Jon Hamm have all said. But the way the character is written, and the way businesses like that tend to work (as viewed from the outside) in the real world, Don is a very valuable property. And while it’s understandable why mediocrities like Cutler and Lou want him out so as not to be threatened by him, Joan just seems petty, and kind of dumb, to side with them so strongly.
Don may have costed her some money and future security for her son but let’s not forget Joan is doing VERY well for herself and in a position to do much better in the future. She’s a 5% partner at a firm that is worth what – around 60 million? She’s also now an account woman. She has little to complain about. And though she hardly OWES her success to Don, he has always treated her nicely.
I think everyone treated Don too harshly in these last few seasons. What has he really done? He lost Hershey. Which wasn’t even a guarantee in the first place. And it was worth what, 8 million? That’s nothing to sneeze at but it also didn’t make or break the company. What character hasn’t lost an account of an agreeable Peter casually mentioned that he lost that defense account which was worth 4 million? How quickly was that forgotten?
Other than the Hershey thing, I’m not sure what else Don did. I think there were a few others but they’re not coming immediately to me. He gave Gleason the credit for Peggy’s idea but all that did was hurt Ted and Peggy on a personal level. It did NOTHING bad for the company and all the characters have done similar things with ideas before. No one knew that Don was really the one who lost Pete’s defense account.
So Don loses one pretty big, but nowhere near company breaking, account and he gets fired and even a year later is still being demonized for it? I don’t get it. But maybe I’m missing something.
Pete at one point while trying to give Don a pep talk says, “The Don Draper Show is back from its unscheduled interruption.”
I’m placing about 3:1 odds on that being a subtle jab at AMC’s scheduling of the season.
MW didn’t have to agree to that scheduling.
A great episode.
And this review was just fun to read. Thanks, Alan.
So much to love about this episode, the many callbacks to the last 6 seasons before it in particular. I loved that it had the energy of “Shut the Door, Have A Seat.” And everything.
Such a great episode. Funny, it didn’t occur to me until reading this review that Peggy talking about Julio in the pitch had the double effect of implying she was a mother.
Also, Don and Megan’s actual, final breakup was far sweeter than any breakup I would expect to see on this show.
God, I hope we see 80’s Don Draper, and he’s exactly like his Twitter Account.
Though it wasn’t actually important, I’m fascinated by the scene with Sally out in the back yard smoking & looking at the telescope. In a season finale packed with events, why did Weiner decide to devote over a minute of airtime to it when it had absolutely no importance to the plot?
I think we’re supposed to make something of how, on the one hand, Sally is holding her cig just like Betty, but how, on the other hand, she seems to be taking her dad’s advice not to be so cynical and decides to kiss the nerdy kid dreaming of the stars rather than chasing the hunky older guy who is bitching about the wasted cost of the space program. Young Betty would NEVER have kissed the nerdy guy.
What did others make of it?
Didn’t consider that particular aspect of it and love that interpretation. Really awesome point there.
I was taken by surprise too that Sally went after Niel. I even thought she was parroting the beliefs of Niel trying to identify with him (then I though yeah I would think Sally would be a cynic about the space program all by herself), so I was glad that she kissed Niel, who didn’t know what to do next and was then called to bed by mom (remembering our teenage years, parents of great timing don’t they? LOL!) But it didn’t seem to put her off of him. Instead she lit her cigarette and struck a pose exactly like her mother. So much like her mother while trying not to be her.
The only thing that I can say about it that is relevant to the overall plot is relationships. The people at SC&P has had its relationship with Bert end; Roger has inherited a new one, that of the new elder statesman; Don relationship with Meagan ends; Peggy has the new found respect of her co workers especially Don (that started in earnest last week. Maybe with Don splitting with Meagan is it possible that Don and Betty will get a romance, I seriously doubt it but…); SC&P as a company is about to enter a new merge with another rival; Ted has been pulled back in; and Joan is about to have what she has been looking for, economic security for her son and herself with that 1.2 million dollar windfall she is going to get (1.2million 1969 dollars is the equivalent to 7.83 million today [www.aier.org] ); Cutler has to toe the line. :-)
Peggy’s quasi mother-son relationship with Julio is ending (maybe she will finally get in touch with her own bio son and tell Pete about him during the final 7).
And of course Sally is about to get a real boyfriend, so new relationships all around.
Oh and Harry Crane is shut out again, but that is really going back to the old one he had with the others.
Oh and to clear up with Sally and Neil: She, at about 15 years old, is on the final path to becoming a woman and maybe that will be the first meaningful boyfriend she will have.
Sally is the female who truly has one foot in her mother’s lifestyle and the other foot in the new feminist movement. She is at a crossroads and is being buffeted by the winds of change which, it appears, will gradually nudge her into the 70’s.
“Young Betty would NEVER have kissed the nerdy guy.”
How do you know that? We don’t know what Betty was like as a teenager.
Agree with Jim. Don is still the show’s main character, and this scene reflects his improving relationship with Sally.
I have faith in MW that the Sally stuff in this episode will come to fruition in the final 7. Every character has their own adult arc of change throughout the ’60’s (meaning, the show’s entire run), but Sally is the only one going through it at such an important and impressionable age. There is a lot to wrap up with her.
Frankly, I saw the fact that the nerdy kid’s name was “Neil” as a not-so-subtle connection to the day’s events. Nerdy teens and pre-teens sometimes grow up to change the world (a la Bill Gates, etc.)
The misdirection of this plotline was nice — we were led to believe that Sally would be gaga over “hunka-hunka-burning-Rutgers”, but after speaking with her dad, she saw the value of wonder and optimism and went with “Neil”, literally.
There’s a great interpretation on Tom and Lorenzo about this that I like: that in rejecting handsome guy she’s rejecting the guys like her dad and instead going for the sensitive guys and that from this, she’ll turn out ok.
“We don’t know what Betty was like as a teenager. ”
We know she made out with a Jewish boy at summer camp.
@coxlaw But it also shows Don’s influence on her–his response to her repeating the hunk’s comment about the space program being a waste of money sunk in. But I don’t see Neil as being so different from Don–remember that the young Dick Whitmore was awkward and not particularly attractive. I think Sally was attracted to the hunk initially but Neil’s intelligence and sensitivity attracts her. I also see the brothers as representing a shift in acceptable styles of masculinity–the older brother is a jock, the younger one with his long hair, wire-rimmed glasses and poetic discussion of the stars represents a new kind of sensitive, hippieish man. I also think that he shares some qualities with Don: passion about his interests (work) and a desire to discover/create rather than simply watch/critique. Finally, I don’t think this is going to turn into a relationship–he’s younger than Sally and I think that gave her the confidence to kiss him, but she’s just starting to experience/experiment with her sexuality. And the way she changed her hair/makeup in response to the boys’ arrival and the way her smoking pose perfectly mimics Betty’s suggests that she’s still her mother’s daughter as well as her father’s. And I was a little concerned with both her parroting of the hunk’s views and the way she put away her cigarette when Neil reminded her that smoking causes cancer–a certain desire to be the girl the boy would like rather than just being herself.
How many times has he spent time on stuff that would later be dropped or not be significant at all?
Its because a show thats good has scenes that are just THERE. Not every single thing in life that happens has to have significance. And yes, I know, its TV, not real life, but good writing should mirror life.
I hate when people say that kind of stuff. WHY does every little scene have to have significance?
We’ve still never revisited the Rosens. Nothing came from that except the Sally thing and we never even get to see if their son got into the airforce.
We still never get an explanation for Don’s visions of his brother and those stopped out of nowhere. And the series isn’t over yet but I doubt we will ever get a real explanation because Don doesn’t seem too worried about it and has never mentioned it to anyone.
I think it will just be chalked up as fantastical delusions. No explanation.
Gotta love the fact that Peggy is probably getting Asbestos tiles installed in her apartment.
As much as it will be politically correct to claim this was Peggy’s “Carousel,” It wasn’t even in the same stratosphere. Great episode, however. After last season I wasn’t all that interested in Mad Men anymore, but wow, is it better than ever.
You’re right … it isn’t in the same stratosphere. The alternative family angle seems really forced. Frankly … I liked the original idea better.
The episode where every beat, every move, every reaction rang true, even with the song and dance at the end (which Weiner must have been waiting years to include for Morse). The merger vote showed great personal growth for the partners in that room, instead of just business survival the past two times. Peggy’s pitch began with a patriotic Kumbyah moment over the moon landing that showed me what I missed two years prior to my birth. Even the pauses in the Don and Megan phone call echoed the past two seasons of their evaporating marriage. How can any creator ever improve on Mad Men, let alone even replicate this combination? I guess I’ll have to consult fans of The Wire.
I really enjoyed The Wire, but Mad Men is my favorite.
I must have missed that very special all-singing all-dancing episode of The Wire.
Where’s Wallace?
Where’s Wallace?
There’s no use in
tryin’ to stall us!
(sung to the tune of “Beat It”)
Omar could do a pitch for Honey Nut Cheerios…
imo, mad men, sopranos, wire and breaking bad are all so good i cant even rank them let alone decide which one is my favorite show
Those are my favorites too (for me also Six Feet Under & Friday Night Lights). Lost would have been up there too if they hadn’t screwed up that last season and finale, but that’s a whole other thread…
Deadwood!
good song Gus.
I’ve always thought that the finale of six feet under was the most satisfying of any show, ever.
friday night lights is the show that rounds out my top 5, but as much as i love it i don’t think it’s at the same level as the other 4. i just finished Oz and am now probably gonna start either six feet under or the shield but i think im leaning towards six feet under.
Battle Star Galactica — Still awesome and THE best at getting me to feel strangely better about everything.
^another show i need to get around to watching
So, Joan gets 9 million – And Peggy doesn’t get money or a partnership.
Does Peggy know how Joan got her partnership?
If not, PLEASE let Peggy find out how Joan got her partnership next year.
Please. Please. Please.
I do think of this sometimes. Of all the important S&C people, Peggy is basically the only non partner. And for all the defending people do of Joan, imagine in real life how people would react to someone earning a PARTNERSHIP that way. Especially another woman like peggy.
Actually she gets “only” the equivalent of $7,833,333 in 2014 dollars: [www.aier.org]
Good for her! Maybe her lingering-and justifiable-anger at Don will dissipate a little now she got the money that Don pulled out of her grasp with the jettisoning of Chey, IIRC
If you think about it Amanda, Joan didn’t do much more than a lot of the men has done to win clients, she just did it with her OWN body.
Oh and Joshua everyone knows how Joan got her partnership. And it was with the consent with most of the then partners to win a big client.
In a way Peggy and Joan represent the new and old way a woman can take advantage of opportunities. Peggy was lucky enough and young enough to get a mentor, one that was just as sexist as the other men she was working with, but one that saw something in her none the less and helped her; While Joan came up in the old school in which men hardly gave a woman a chance, even one as smart as Joan strictly on the merits, so she had to do something extra to get a position which would get financial security for her and her son-and without relying on a man, even a gay one as the latest example. :-)
Even if one doesn’t like how she got the position-and I for one don’t hold it against her-she made the best of the situation.
It’s really interesting that technically, yes, Joan got the partnership for selling her body. BUT, despite that, she really did deserve it for many other reasons. (Remember when SCDP was formed – that agency never would have gotten off the ground if Joan hadn’t been called in to single-handedly show them all how the administrative end of the company worked).
Ultimately, Joan’s partnership is a case of the right thing happening for the wrong reason. I don’t think Peggy has the right to be too upset, because Joan is just as competent as she is, with a different skill set. Joan is also older and has been with the company (through its various permutations) much longer. Peggy is still far younger than Joan or Don when they got their partnerships. It’s quite possible that she’ll get there eventually, when the white men start dying out and retiring.
When people remember Joan will she another defining moment besides how she got her partnership? Maybe the vase over her husbands head?
Reminds me of the joke about a woman at a bar who agrees to sleep with a strange man for a million dollars but is insulted when the offer drops to a mere one hundred. Punch line: “We’ve established what you are, now we’re just haggling about the price”. Does an eventual multi-million payoff make the act of sleeping with that vile man seem more palatable? Never did forgive Joan for that and yes I was around at the time, things were different, she has a child, etc. Still hated that she did it. The character was better than that.
I think Peggy is going to become so successful and eventually start her own agency ala Mary Wells, who, I believe her character is roughly based on. Also, have to add, that I am related to Bobby Morse (our cousins married one another in the 60’s), and it was wonderful that Weiner let his swan song, literally be a song and a self-reverent homage to his Broadway past. Bravo, indeed.
I think Peggy is going to become so successful and eventually start her own agency ala Mary Wells, who, I believe her character is roughly based on. Also, have to add, that I am related to Bobby Morse (our cousins married one another in the 60’s), and it was wonderful that Weiner let his swan song, literally be a song and a self-reverent homage to his Broadway past. Bravo, indeed.
@Craig:
Agreed. She as I think Bert Cooper said, knew where all the bodies were buried.
I wouldn’t say far younger though, just their timing in coming to the company was different in terms of how society was a bit different when they joined the company and of course Peggy had Don.
Craig-I have to disagree. Joan has many skills and was excellent at her job, but being a great manager (or a great anything) does not mean you deserve partner status. One of my contentions with that plot line was that it was always absurd to me that she would have been a partner. She wasn’t in accounts or creative and had no formal accounting training, which means she could not be CFO. She never could have bought in like the rest of the partners. If they didn’t have Harry at that original meeting when they formed SCDP they couldn’t have made it either, and he’s still not a partner. Peggy was there as well.
Hunter-I don’t know. What if her boss told her, sleep with me and I’ll make you a partner? That’s sexual harassment. Peggy would not be ok with any of this. I agree with the person that said now you know what you are and were just haggling about the price (or whatever). I’m sorry-Joan used to be one of my favorites, but just isn’t anymore. I disagree that “having to rely on a man” is shameful (which did she really ever? She probably had alimony she could have collected or could have accepted child support from Sterling. Also she made a good wage) but that prostitutibg yourself is not. Anyways I’ve talked about this too much this season.
The male partners often acted as pimps for clients (e.g., for the British Jaguar guy), and Roger said he held Lee Garner, Jr.’s cojones.
Weiner probably does a lot of research on things, but the way he handled the vote situation is ridiculous. There is no way each partner would have an equal vote. If Joan has 5 percent and Pete 10, we have to assume Don has 15-20. That leaves Ted, Cutler, Roger and Bert the remaining 65-70 percent of the firm. The math really doesn’t work.
But regardless, no way is it realistic to have a vote with people openly raising their hands in full view (even if people can figure out who might lean one way or the other, you would still want some level of privacy in the process), and also false to assume that Joan as an at best borderline junior partner having an equal vote as Bert, Roger etal
Joan is 10 years older than Peggy–she’s 40 and Peggy just turned 30. That’s a generation in a period of tremendous social and cultural change. Joan entered the workforce hoping to marry “up” and quit working after marriage. In the meantime she had affairs with married men like Roger who bought her expensive gifts and took her to expensive hotels and fancy restaurants. But to attain real security, she believed she had to marry someone like her doctor–and the fact that he was a doctor was a main source of his appeal. Does anyone think she liked him more than Roger? Especially after he raped her? But he offered her the respectability, status, and financial security she always wanted. When he got dropped from his residency, she said, “But you’re still a doctor, aren’t you?” She didn’t want him to leave medicine for a less prestigious career. I say this in response to the comment that Joan was “better than that.” I don’t think she was ever presented as being above using her sexuality to get ahead or seeing that as something that women generally needed to be prepared for–remember right at the beginning of the series, on Peggy’s first day at the office, Joan sent her to the gynecologist and suggested that Peggy needed to be ready to sleep with her boss. That said, she clearly did not want to sleep with the Jaquar guy–and resented that the male partners felt comfortable asking her, really pressuring her, to do it. That was different than her making her own decisions about who to sleep with and why. She did it to guarantee her job and financial security for the long-haul AND because being a partner would give her some power/influence over policy decisions. So she would never be in that kind of position again. That said, I felt tremendous empathy for her when she made the decision to go through with it–she didn’t do it lightly. You could say Roger prostituted himself for Chesterfield–remember that awful Xmas party when he swallowed Jr’s abusive treatment. I’m just really surprised at how moralistic and judgmental so many of the comments are. Her anger at Don, I feel, is not just because of the money, but the fact that his blowing up the Jaguar deal made her feel as if she had done it for nothing. SO, while he may have been the only one who wouldn’t have asked her to sleep with that guy, his actions made light of how difficult it was for her. It was selfish and egocentric as many of his actions are. His other actions of putting the company at risk–firing clients, destroying the Hershey pitch are now read in that light by Joan. If Don gets to be selfish and self-interested, why doesn’t she?
Peggy’s depicted as head down in her work and not particular concerned with gossip, but there’s no realistic way she could not know about the Joan Jaguar thing. Something that juicy just doesn’t stay secret. It is a lot of money (particularly at 1969 prices), and to me it was completely realistic that Joan would forget her venom for Don, Chaough could be convinced not to quit, and even Cutler go along after that $65mil total figure was thrown out. And by the same token the non-partners arguably as important or more than Joan, like Crane (obviously, because he *just* missed it) and Peggy aren’t going to just be happy for those who receive the windfall. But I’d guess it doesn’t turn into a major personal issue between Joan and Peggy.
Alme-I don’t think that selling your body is every going to really get you security. I think it gets you shame and personal insecurity, and this is what is possibly causing Joan to lash out at Don in some way.
Also, Don is not allowed to act selfishly. Look at the price he pays all over the place. Sure he looks the way he does and he has his charm, but he is distanced from his family and almost all his relationships are in shambles. He lives with unbearable guilt and a connected substance abuse problem. Even his own company, which he created, has turned on him. He is paying his dues.
Joan has been too. She wanted to play the games to get to the ‘top’, sleeping around until she found the best catch, and it didn’t work. But I wanted to think that she would have had more integrity that to go through with that deal. But she did it. And I would have liked to think that she could understand that in the long run NOT going public at that moment, getting a bigger car and expanding the agency might be better In the long run. But she didn’t. And she also decided not to empathize with Don, the whole reason that business is there. I get why she made a lot of the decisions she made. They started not to track with me around Jaguar and this season it has gone further off the rails with her character and now I really just don’t like Joan that much.
I’ll disagree and say I didn’t like it precisely because we’ve seen this reshuffling of the agency twice before. That was it? We’ve been waiting for the power struggle to come to a conclusion, and it just took Don pitching Ted for thirty seconds to get him on board? The idea that Harry would be a valuable swing vote (with Don, Cutler, and Pete supporting him but Joan and Roger against him) and he just gets shoed away before the vote? And then Cutler just gives up?
And Joan’s character just isn’t believable anymore. Don had been her biggest supporter (next to Peggy) but now she has nothing except animosity toward him? And we’re supposed to believe she’s dumb enough to publicly vote with Cutler against Don, even as she must have known her vote wouldn’t be enough to get rid of him.
I guess it was nice to finally be done with Megan. Although it feels like that relationship wrapped up weeks ago. I didn’t really feel anything when they finally had their call.
I think Weiner is remarkable with character development, but it seems like he’s limited when it comes to plot and story lines. How many times will he magically solve everyone’s problems by creating a “new” agency? Or he’ll do a 180 on someone’s personality just to make it fit with some story.
I agree completely. This is exactly why I think that the dance scene may not be what everyone seemingly thinks it was, and that Don may have been let go at the end of that meeting.
It just seemed a bit too easy for Ted to decide that he should do the complete opposite thing that his life has been building to for about a year now.
I will say that Jim Cutler having the audacity to vote in favor of the buyout is EXACTLY what I’d expect him to do, as he’s quickly become my least favorite (even over Lou…and that’s saying something) character. I give all the credit in the world to Harry Hamlin for portraying the character so well.
I agree completely. This is exactly why I think that the dance scene may not be what everyone seemingly thinks it was, and that Don may have been let go at the end of that meeting.
It just seemed a bit too easy for Ted to decide that he should do the complete opposite thing that his life has been building to for about a year now.
I will say that Jim Cutler having the audacity to vote in favor of the buyout is EXACTLY what I’d expect him to do, as he’s quickly become my least favorite (even over Lou…and that’s saying something) character. I give all the credit in the world to Harry Hamlin for portraying the character so well.
Roger had the plan about McCann since last week since Joan told him about Bob’s deal. Which means Roger has had the idea for a while, independent of Don. as the episodes take place in different months. So the the politics had bern in the works and not all Don’s magic. Sterling also, fought for Don in previous episodes.
Yeah the plots are awful and the characters are simplistic, but I’m still enjoying this season.
At least there’s very little blood splatter on Mad Men, which is nice.
Agree, I hope final episodes jump ahead 5 years, at the end of their contracts to 1974
@Gwen:
I don’t think so. I myself have always thought the show will end in March 1970, exactly 10 years after it started. Here we end off in July 1969, so if we pick things up for the last seven episodes, say in September 1969 and it sticks to its about 3 weeks to a month and a half time jumps between episodes it seems to be on schedule to end then.
I don’t think Ted knows what he wants, except that he relocated to LA to escape the mess he made of his marriage, and then hated it. Could see him making an equally spur of the moment decision to come back to NYC.
My major complaint with Mad Men since the Season six final episode has been the unbelievable treatment of the business decisions. After getting the business aspect correct for six seasons, Mad Men has disregarded how a business would be run and chose to create a soap opera between Don and the partners.
Last night Mad Men could not get the math correct. If Joan and Pete own 15%, that leaves 85% split between five partners, which is 17% each, not the 20% mentioned in the show.
The second continuing major mistake is the constant threat of “firing” Don. First, it is implied that Bert’s death gives Cutler the votes to oust Don. Unless Bert left his voting shares to Jim or Ted, that 17% is up for grabs with Roger/Don probably having the inside track because Bert’s sister does not know Ted/Jim.
It also would be impossible to call a partner’s meeting two days after Bert’s death to make major decisions about the future of the company.
However, it would be believable that, in a month or two, a partner’s meeting would result with a vote to allow a buyout by McCann.
I don’t like Season Seven Ted. His crises of the soul feel undeveloped, particularly in relation to those of season six. That the episode would begin by Ted taking two clients into a nosedive in his Cessna? I confess to not seeing where that comes from, exactly.
Besides, I miss asshole Ted from season 4, being a thorn in Don’s side, stealing Peggy away from SCDP. That guy was hilarious.
Yes, Stan, I agree—-Joan’s character simply isn’t believable anymore. Her behavior toward Don this season is not credible, based on her past with him. And GOOD RIDDANCE to Megan. Her character ceased to be interesting a couple of years ago.
the reshuffling could be a comment on the difficulties for a small firm in maintaining its independence, either in the 60s or in 2014. And Don, whose participated in two of these before (initiating one) sees and hears the same old song and dance.
Bill Cord, I agree about the show’s sloppy treatment of business/legal realities to facilitate the story line about kicking out Don. But I don’t recall when they ever said what the partnership shares were after the merger. Joan had 10% pre merger, so 5% post merger makes some sense, but I half recall that Pete’s original share was less than 20, so would presumably be less than 10 now. Anyway it’s certain they haven’t laid out the complete math recently, but at the same time this math is what would determine a decision like kicking out Don or merging with McCann; it would be done by % vote, not show of hands.
Also as others mentioned, Joan’s publicly raising her hand against Don when it was clear she and Cutler would lose (on either %’s or mere show of hands) is hard to explain in view of this character’s past. It’s hard enough to buy why her feelings as so implacably anti-Don, then the vote also portrayed her as losing her traditional common sense and self control in the face of power realities within the firm. ‘you can say whatever you want but perhaps you shouldn’t’ to Dawn with Lou, as one of innumerable examples. And if she hadn’t been in the habit of following that advice herself, there’s no way she’d be where she is in 1969, or even where she was when we first met her in 1960.
I agree. I can no longer stand Joan. She has no skills for the advertising business, other than personnel. For some reason I thought she didn’t get a vote on business decisions (silent partner). At any rate it is not believable.
And poor Harry Crane. I kinda felt bad for him.
My 2 questions
1. Why was Don walking towards what was still Lou’s office at the end of the episode?
2. His look as he watched Cooper song went from happy to pained at the end before he sat on the desk before the credits? Was he immediately regretting doing this McCann sale?
I say it’s a stroke from smoking. Talk of losing tobacco at the beginning, the kid’s remark to Sally about smoking causing cancer…
I say it’s a stroke from smoking. Talk of losing tobacco at the beginning, the kid’s remark to Sally about smoking causing cancer…
Could it be — I dunno — *mourning*??
As in, “I’ve just lost a father figure who accepted my idiosyncracies, including my sexual and alcoholic binges, who let me do my best work, for years, and we parted on non-ideal terms — and this was a man who knew who I really was — a deserter — and let me keep my secret.”
I think losing such a man is worth a joyful hallucination, and a few tears.
Cooper abandoned Don in his time of need and was in favor of pushong him out of SC&P.
1: He was walking in that direction but that doesn’t mean he was heading there, but if he was maybe it is symbolic that he knows Lou will be gone soon and he can reclaim his office.
2: He was morning cooper dying in his own way. It didn’t hit him until then. And yes CGEYE I agree with all that.
Tausif Khan I didn’t like Cooper abandoning him either but he did have a responsibility to the company. Don was radioactive then telling a potential client not to advertise, and Don’s bizarre behavior was going to be known far and wide. At any rate he let Don have his job back-in a way anyway-and he stood up for Don by voting with him during Cutler’s power grab.
One situation in which Don knows he hurt himself and the company doesn’t mean he shouldn’t mourn him.
Only Joan had a problem letting Jaguar go because of what she had to do and I believe that was because Don and Roger got another car company immediately after that. Cooper agreed with the leave after hearing about the Hershey incident which was the truth but a public faux pad. Other than that Don’s behavior did not seem radically different from Roger’s in to this year or cutler with doctor feel good and the lost weekend.
Bert is a man of status quo making Pete shake hands after being offended by racism and then Cooper himself making sure African Americans don’t advance to the front of the office.
The reason why Cooper agreed with Don’s leave is because Don broke social mores in public and made him look bad which is why the deserter stuff never impacted Dob’s tenure.
1- Don’s office is down the hall from Lou’s. He heads towards Lou’s door, turns left, and his office is on the right. I think Don was just heading to his office to do work.
2- I think he was just missing Bert. Nothing to do with McCann.
The song was talking about how the moon is free… I think he was having a kumbaya moment, too, about the moon landing and all the goodwill and opportunity going around.
The song was talking about how the moon is free… I think he was having a kumbaya moment, too, about the moon landing and all the goodwill and opportunity going around.
RIP Bert Cooper: He died as he lived, insulting black women.
Sally: we’ll be going to the moon all the time and so many people will be starving here.
-someone saw elysium, amirite? (Okay, it was me I saw elysium)
Also, Who is Jim Cutler?
When Rogers voice broke when he said he lost Bert and he will lose Don too I got a little upset. By the time we got to Berts musical number and Dons reaction in the end was a man who was near tears I was broken. Everything from Peggy’s pitch to the camaraderie between Peggy, Pete, Don and Roger and Bert was wonderful emotion rooted in wonderful history that made me not only feel happiness and pleasure and joy and sadness but appreciate just how good this show can be when it is firing.
It is stupid AMC has stopped the wonderful glow these last 2 episodes have started.
Brilliant just brilliant.
Peggy and Don’s moment after her successful pitch in the room where they met eyes is a thousand times them dancing for me.
I think Roger also became more compassionate with the job a lot of grandparents have had to take on, during our times: Raising a grandson as their own.
I was so scared that the Phone Call was about Marigold overdosing on something, but with Bert’s death, Rog had to finally step up and be the adult — for his firm, for his friends, and, at long last, for his family.
I daresay we’ll no longer see him living in a hotel room whilst filthy hippie sex takes place around him. He is at long last present in his life.
As for Don, Roger’s presence finally anchored him. If Megan had called it quits before then, how long would it have taken to dive into the bottom of a bottle? Gone AWOL for the Burger Chef presentation? The redeeming part of his change of heart is how he stepped aside to let Peggy shine, no matter the consequences of his Commander rashness.
And, yes, Bert, and Mr. Morse. I was one of those who hoped to hear him sing, and I’m so glad MM went there, with all the meta buzz.
Even Ted’s suicidal tendencies delighted me. Now I hope he gets care, and something else to busy himself than Pegs.
“…filthy hippie sex”?
Watching the moon landing scene was strange. I had the same conversation with my father that night. I was 15, thought the space program as a massive waste of money and had no interest in watching. My father was upset and said almost exactly the same thing to me as Don said to Sally. Wonder how many households had that scene play out that night?
I didn’t get the significance of Sally liking the “nerd” instead of the more likely choice. Was this supposed to indicate some kind of personal growth? My first (uncharitable) thought was that she was toying with the guy’s emotions or going against her mother’s expectations just to be rebellious.
I think Sally was testing her powers as a woman, but she is still unsure of that power, o indeed if she even has any. She has watched her Mom for years. Had she gone for the older guy, she risked two things:
1.) the guy might have taken her up on it and expected more than she was ready to give (thereby taking away her power)
2.) the guy might reject her, and her ego at this time was too fragile
In going for the nerdy guy, Sally had all the power – well, at least until his mother took it away from her by calling him in to bed! He would almost surely not reject Sally, and she was in complete control of how far things would go.
Sally’s other significant peer relationship was with Glenn, a weird nerdish kid if there ever was one, so her choosing Neil over Bo-hunk isn’t all that out of character.
unfortunately Weiner places far more importance on the Francis household than many of us do. Betty has her supporters, but I’m not one of them. I’m all for the kids stories as long as somehow it ties into the Don storyline, but otherwise have zero interest and just like to FF through those scenes.
7 episodes to go. Let’s just focus on what is most important.
The only thing I didn’t love about the episode is that I still don’t think the show ever made a convincing argument for why Joan was sooooo anti-Don all season. Sure, they note that he lost her money, but I never bought the degree of her animosity toward him. I know there are theories out there, like maybe she somehow blames the Jaguar situation on him, but the show never really credibly established a connection like that in a way that made much sense. Frankly, a key problem with this entire (half) season is the shockingly low-level of Joan in these episodes. I hope the final episodes feature a few more Joan-centric stories.
Joan is the consummate professional, always. Don’s private problems seeped into the office, and Joan has no tolerance for that. (Which isn’t to say that she isn’t being a tad hypocritical – because we all are in one way or another).
And also, as many others have pointed out, Don killed Jaguar and essentially made Joan’s prostitution meaningless. (Which again is somewhat hypocritical, since Don is the only person who treated her like a human being during that ordeal).
Joan also seems to have become very pragmatic over the years. In that way, she may be the closest thing the show has to the next-generation Bert Cooper. In her cost-benefit analysis, Don’s considerable strengths don’t outweigh his unpredictability.
Except a consummate professional doesn’t screw the boss. But I agree she has become more pragmatic.
Jaguar was also acting like they owned Sterling Cooper which is why Don wanted to stop doing business with them hence the talk of ads in the circular.
But this is what I mean about the level of her animosity: Joan isn’t really as pragmatic as Bert, as her attitude to Don seems to go way beyond even Bert– note that Bert votes to keep Don, but Joan is the only one of our “originals” to vote with Jim and against Don. She’s willing to be part of a seriously small minority in order to push him out, and that doesn’t feel very pragmatic or logical or (to me) authentic. I just don’t buy it, and I haven’t all season. I think all the theories about Jaguar resentment etc. are interesting, but these come from fans, and what I’m suggesting is the show itself hasn’t really invested in or played with these ideas in any way that establishes them other than as viewer guess work. One thing I like about Mad Men is that it doesn’t spoon feed us, but it also usually does more than have a character suddenly start acting in a way that can read as inauthentic and just expect us to completely invent our own reasons. Again, part of the problem is how little we’ve actually seen of Joan lately. We’ve seen scenes that delve into Peggy and Pete and even Ted (I feel like I know a whole lot more about why Peggy resented Don so much before they danced and made up), but I feel like I got more insight into a minor character like Freddie Rumsen this half-season than I did of a major one like Joan. I just hope its part of the plan and we see much more of her in the second half.
I don’t think that Joan’s resentment of Don over Jaguar is just from the fans. The fans saw Joan blow up at Don after Don broke the news that he got rid of Jaguar (I forgot the episode but I think it was around Christmas 1967), without consulting anyone. It was than and his temerity in doing such an important thing that affected everyone without consultation. Pete was angry as well, nor was Roger happy with it IIRC, and yes it did affect everyone financially, Pete saying to Don essentially “What do you care? You’re already rich!” or words to that affect.
And yes Don doing that caused Joan about 1 million dollars, which about 7.85 million today. I would be pretty pissed at someone if that someone tanked a deal that cost me nearly 8 million dollars, wouldn’t anybody? And it was after Joan said it was okay she was fine with what she did. Don didn’t respect her choice.
Craig-a professional doesn’t usually gain a partnership through known prostitution. Also, losing Jaguar did not make that meaningless. She still has her partnership.
Hunter- Again, I’ll point out that the IPO was never going to happen. And the partners should have been told. Pete also has long since forgiven Don, and as you mentioned, he was mad as well.
Joan was being totally *non* pragmatic and not believable anymore as a character when she publicly voted to can Don after, at least according to the show’s unrealistic and inconsistent (with previous seasons’ important votes) premise that such a vote would by show of hands, not %’s of ownership, there were clearly enough votes to keep Don, ie after it was clear Cooper was mainly pissed that Cutler put his name on that letter without asking him. And Roger, Pete and Don himself were obviously going to vote for Don. How is it ‘pragmatic’ in that situation to go with (not very credible, anyway) anti-Don emotion and reveal yourself an enemy when Don’s going to stay around as a more senior partner. That’s just stupid.
I enjoyed Lou being told he was the hired help. Also I caught the actor who plays him the other day on a Seinfeld episode, he gets mad at Kramer because he can’t sit down because of his too tight jeans.
That was very, very poor management technique on Cutler’s part. A good boss always makes people feel important, until the precise moment when he doesn’t need them anymore. I would have thought Cutler was smarter than that.
Cutler also inexplicably didn’t realize that when someone is a partner or owns stock, then you have to pay them for it. Wouldn’t take his business strategy too seriously.
Cutler also inexplicably didn’t realize that when someone is a partner or owns stock, then you have to pay them for it. Wouldn’t take his business strategy too seriously.
Sean-the idea was that Don was “in breach” of his new contract and therefore forfeited his shares, so they didn’t have to buy him out. That’s basically why they put stipulations on his return in the first place.
Amanda, I’m aware in terms of this episode, I just mean earlier in the season when he seems shocked that they would have to buy him out. Considering Jim isn’t one of the creatives at the company, it completely shocked me that he wouldn’t know such a minor and simple detail of business. Sorry for the confusion.
I agree with Sean that Cutler’s characterization had some problems this season. I don’t know what he thought would happen when they made Don take a leave of absence but this season makes it seem as though he thought that Don would react to the news by…voluntarily giving up his partnership stake for free? Why would he think that?
Sean-gotcha. Yeah some of the partners seemed surprised they’d have to buy him out. A lot of that arc sort of bothered me bc it seemed unrealistic- in real life (yes I know this isn’t) they couldn’t do that to a partner, they’d just have to buy him out. It seemed like when they put him on leave they had no plan and made no plan while he was gone and instead of hiring a short term temp signed a creative director to a two yr contract. Dumb decisions.
I think Sally’s story also works well as a stopping point for her character, were this the series finale. While she’s been morphing into Betty, she chooses the nerd over the jock. And unless I’m mistaken, Cutler calls Don either a bully or a football jock earlier in the episode (or both?). So Sally has enough sense not to go for the Don-surrogate, suggesting she may just turn out all right.
What a fantastic ending. Actually recalls Breaking Bad’s mid-season finale, in my mind. Don has finally and completely achieved his goal, though Burt’s visit is a small reminder of the cost. I wonder if, as with Breaking Bad, the final stretch of episodes are about emphasizing these costs and tearing down Don’s achievement.
I hope not. It’s been so damn fun seeing Don, Peggy and Pete working together these past 2 episodes. I just want them all to be happy. And now we’ve had a big shocking death, so no one needs to go jumping out of windows.
The football player thing…sharp. Nice catch.
a drunken bully and a “football player in a suit” IIRC
Yes, hunky Don (whom Ted characterized as a drunken bully football player) and Neil are parallels in some ways, while Henry (who we learned earlier in the show used to get bullied and probably was a nerd) and the younger brother Sally kissed are parallels in some ways. In those ways, Sally’s learning vicariously from her mother’s experience with men. But it’s also true that Don was a nerdy, gangly kid like telescope brother; also like telescope brother, Don has a dreamy, creative, romantic side. So Sally may see some of the best of both Don and Henry in the boy she kissed.
Do Don and Joan’s paralleling relationship stories indicate they may end up together??
I doubt it. Joan wants to marry for love. Whose the love of her life? Roger.
Roger messed up with his daughter. Now he has a chance to be a father again and do it right with his kid with Joan.
It seems don and peggy after these two padt episodes as peggy is the only woman outside of the Drapers ( real ones) he had ever treated with respect and maybe his healthiest relationship.
Please, God and MW: don’t pair Don and Peggy romantically!
Bravo, Mad Men.
At least 3 separate telescopes in the episode. Bobby Draper’s, Cutler’s office, Megan’s desk.
I noticed that, too. But having a telescope back then was popular. Lots of us had them.
I meant Megan’s deck, not desk.
I know how the next season will end. Wait this isn’t a Game of Throne review?
Sorry to see Bert Cooper leave us, but what a great send off. Hats off to Robert Morse.
Lots of great stuff in this episode, the only thing you didn’t mention that I noticed was Ken’s smile when Joan snapped at Harry that he wasn’t a partner yet. Thinking back to the first couple seasons, Ken is the last of the (male) young guns who hasn’t either made partner or fallen away (Paul). Did anyone else think that when Don went to Peggy’s room he was going to pitch Draper Oleson Campbell?
What is Joan’s role in the agency now that Dawn is running the office? Is she an accounts exec? And does anybody else think her turning on Don so hard is out of character?
Interesting detail that Jim Cutler flew over Dresden. Wasn’t Roger in the Navy in the South Pacific?
I was going to post about Ken’s smile, which was the only participation he had in this episode… but it was *choice*.
Ken’s feeling the Cutler non-love of Sterling Cooper folk, even though we’ve never seen the two confront each other.
She has the avon account and I believe another one.
What Tausif said. And she may still handle the finances.
I was hoping someone would add more info on Jan’s role. I do remember she did something else besides having these accounts. Thanks.
Joan is also presumably still the de facto Chief Financial Officer, ie Lane’s job. Dawn got the job Joan was doing at the beginning of the show, office manager, which Joan still had to do as CFO, then later both those things plus at least one client account. This is another point where Mad Men is not as sharply accurate as which movie or magazine cover came out exactly when. Even a company a lot smaller than SC&P needs a full time person in charge of finance and accounting, and while it’s completely plausible a sharp high school graduate could learn that job from somebody who already had it down pat (in days of lesser credentialism than now), there’s no way Dawn could pick that job up not first working with Joan for a long time as Joan did with Lane. And if SC&P has a racial problem with Dawn ‘being visible from the elevators’ it’s hard to imagine they’d have her as the point person with SC&P’s banks and outside accountants. So it’s not realistic that Dawn could be doing Lane’s job, nor that Joan could do any meaningful accounts work and still do Lane’s job, even though she gave the office manager job to Dawn.
The musical number took awhile to sink in. It is the perfect send-off for that character, but it’s so out of character for the show.
The look Don gives Peggy when she says she has a ten-year-old at home caused me to laugh out loud. Also I’ll take Pete’s explosion at Teddy, via Cutler, over his “Marriage is a Racket” line. Regardless, it’s good to have Pete back in NYC where he belongs.
The icing on the cake for this episode was Don saying,”I’ve overheard things.” to Peggy when she was freaking out bout doing the presentation. Great recall.
Yeah, that was awesome.
I’ll miss you most of all, Julio.
Sad that we’ll never see any of these characters again since the second half of the season is all about Glen’s Altamont experience.
We are leaving off about 3 weeks before Woodstock!
I cannot stop laughing at Joan and Pete’s identical facial expressions towards when Roger explained the money and Ted saying no.
“You’ve got to be kidding me!”
“You’re not just pathetic, you’re selfish!”
xDDD It’s awesome too because that would be exactly how they’d react, even though there’s usually nothing in common with Joan and Pete.
Apologies if this has been repeated:
1) Not the first time Don has seen someone who has recently passed away with Anna Draper in the Suitcase (both in the same vicinity of his office.)
2) I don’t think the show has done a great job of justifying Joan’s anger towards Don due to the blocking of the IPO. After the episode where they get drinks post the Jaguar ride, I feel like the show needed to do a lot more to demonstrate Joan’s frustrations with Don. A nitpick on an otherwise outstanding episode.
I agree about the Joan-Don story arc.
Well everything came up nice and clean for Don. I was kind of hoping to carry on some of the dramatic tension in his life a little longer but the marriage that he wasn’t into at all is not kaput for real, he’s got a giant payout, and he’s got his old job back with a position of authority. Hell everyone who hated him now doesn’t seem to care because they are all getting a ton of money.
I can’t help but imagine that the genesis of Cooper’s song was simply that Mr. Morse had been begging for an opportunity to do something like this for the entire run of the show, and Weiner loved him too much to deny him.
It’s hard for me to objectively evaluate that ending. I’m not quite sure what to make of it in the grand scheme of things. But the ‘How to Succeed’ fan in me adored it. I’ve watched that scene six times, and each time I have been grinning from ear to ear. Morse is so buoyant and joyous – you can just tell how long he’s been waiting to do this.
The show has always used Cooper somewhat strangely. They’ve kept him around for a long time with very little character development, with at most a few very memorable lines or scenes in any given season. Ultimately, the way he went out had more to do with paying tribute to Bobby Morse, and to conveying what’s going on with Don’s id, than with giving the character closure. But regardless, it was immensely satisfying and beautiful.
is there anyway the whole thing was a dream/hallucination?
I hope not and I don’t think Weiner would do that but…I don’t know.
Every fan of Mad Men knows the things that appear on the screen in this show almost always MEAN something. Nothing is just put in this show by accident.
The best things in life are free…..will this guide the last 7 episodes?
I certainly would not bet against it.
The song and dance number would have been better as an Easter Egg at the end of the credits, IMHO.
As I watched it, I kept thinking about Battlestar’s All Along the Watchtower number and the painful decline that followed it.