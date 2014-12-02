“The Wire” is finally entering the world of high-definition – even if it’s not the way the series was originally meant to look.
HBO announced today that they had completed the high-definition re-mastering of all five seasons of “The Wire,” which will debut in December on HBO Signature and HBO Go, be sold in digital HD (through iTunes, Google Play, etc.) starting January 5, and on Blu-ray starting next summer. As the press release notes, “The entire series has been beautifully re-mastered in 16×9 Full-Frame HD from more than 8,000 reels of original 35mm camera negative, allowing for a tighter fit on widescreen TVs and computer/tablet screens. The original negatives were scanned, edited, dust-busted and color-corrected with great care and attention taken to stay true to the look and feel of the original Standard-Definition 4×3 version.”
This was a more complicated process than most re-masterings from that period. “The Wire” debuted in 2002, at a time when the TV business was starting to push hard into both high-def imagery and a widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio. Many series that weren’t yet broadcast in HD were still being shot 16:9 (leading to a letterboxed look on old projection TV sets, which I got a lot of complaints about from Star-Ledger readers back in the day), and even the ones that weren’t were often being framed in such a way that the image could easily work as either 4:3 or 16:9 without any of the important imagery being lost. (If you watch a lot of TV dramas from the early part of the century, you’ll notice almost all of the relevant action happens in the center of the frame for that reason. Directors were trying to serve two masters at all times.)
“The Wire,” though, wasn’t shot that way. David Simon and company had requested that “The Wire” be shot in 16:9, but HBO executives instead insisted on 4:3 and standard-def (possibly as a cost-controlling measure). Simon, the late Robert Colesberry and the show’s directors quickly learned to make that frame and the lower-quality image work for the series, giving it a rawer immediacy than might have been possible at the time in a widescreen, high-def image. Where other series were framing for both aspect ratios at once, “Wire” directors weren’t even worrying about 16:9, and instead sought to create the best 4:3 image they could. By the time HBO offered to let them do a changeover to 16:9 and high-def after the third season, the show’s producers declined, with Simon preferring to stick with one visual template the whole way through.
Because of that, and because of other creative and technical decisions made over the course of those five seasons, “The Wire” proved an especially tricky beast to tame for this new format. HBO has been teasing this re-mastering for months now, with an HBO Signature marathon of the altered episodes listed in various programming schedules in late summer/early fall. At a certain point, Simon himself got involved, along with some other “Wire” alums, to be sure it was done right. If he wasn’t happy with the finished product, HBO wouldn’t have made the announcement today.
And, indeed, Simon writes at length (as he does) on his blog about the process, and seems at peace with how it looks.
I’ve been asked about this process for a long time, well before HBO began hinting it might actually happen. And I get it. I’m an HD snob who’s reluctant to watch almost anything in standard-def anymore. In this case, though, I understood that the old look was the way “The Wire” was designed to be seen, even at the dawn of the HDTV age, and was fine watching it that way. But if Simon’s on board with this version, I’m at a minimum very curious to see what the show looks like. Will Herc and Carver constantly be goofing off on the edge of every frame now? Will Bubbles put the red hat on twice as many men? How many more beer cans will we be able to see on the Western District roof?
Oh my God, I am so buying this. And watching it forever and ever.
Now… if Paramount could put in the same effort for an HD transfer of the best Star Trek series ever that they just did for the most overrated Star Trek series ever, I’ll forever be happy.
Yes, I’m talking about DS9.
Lol
PS – Season 4 of The Wire is hands down the greatest single season in television history. I can’t believe I’m gonna be able to watch it in perfect HD!
It beats the best of The Sopranos (Season 2 or 3). It beats Seasons 2 and 5 of Buffy. It beats Season 2 of Battlestar Galactica. It beats Seasons 4 and 5 of Seinfeld.
Yes… that’s a subjective statement, but no one can convince me otherwise.
I’ve been having such a kind of pissed off day… this is literally the best news I could’ve gotten to turn it around.
Thanks, Alan!
I see you haven’t watched Season 2 of Mad Men ;-)
Oh, that’s up there, too.
So is Season 5 of DS9. And Season 2 of Cheers. And, well, the only season of Firefly. And many others, too.
I just didn’t have the time to name them all. :-)
Season 2 of Justified!
How could I ever forget Mags’ apple pie?
I don’t know how you can’t mention all of those without talking about Breaking Bad. Every season from season 2 onward is one of the best of all time. Season 4 of The Wire might be the most cohesive and of-a-piece overall, but if we’re talkin’ stretches of episodes, the best I’ve seen are probably the final episodes of Breaking Bad (even with the great-but-not-fantastic finale).
Oh, and, seasons 5 and 7 of The Shield are amazing too.
Heisenberg,
I know that this damns me… but I really liked your show… I just didn’t love it.
I couldn’t connect with it. I did really like what Gus brought, but I couldn’t connect to what was going on.
I know the show is great, but it isn’t great for me.
No problem here! For example, I don’t love The Sopranos, but I can appreciate what it brought to TV and it being one of the best shows ever.
For me, Breaking Bad’s only rival in terms of consistency and quality is The Wire, so I thought it was worth mentioning.
Comedy-wise though, Simpsons seasons 4-8 are as good as any comedy that’s ever been on TV.
It’s not a subjective statement. It’s the damn truth. Season 4 of The Wire is the greatest season of television ever made, and that’s a fact. No television show comes close.
Is there date as to when these HD episodes will be available on HBO Go?
From the Baltimore Sun story.
“All 60 episodes will also be available in HD on HBO GO starting December 26.”
I still have a hard time understanding why 4:3 HD isn’t even being considered, if not for TV airings and steaming then at least for home video.
I was wondering that too. It’s probably too much to ask that the blu-ray release have both the 4:3 and the 16:9 versions onboard, isn’t it?
I know Joss Wedon has said that they couldn’t switch Buffy from 4:3 to 16×9 because there’s literally crew or nothing outside of that specific frame.
If you watch Buffy now on cable, it looks horrible. You can tell it’s been over-focused or stretched to fit 16×9 televisions.
It seems that with The Wire, it was one of those things where they were forced into the 4:3 box because that was the television standard of the time, but that moving it to 16×9, while arduous, was not impossible.
Apparently there are a lot of people out there that are just completely freaked out by horizontal letterboxes or vertical pillarboxes, to the point that they would intentionally mangle the aspect ratio of what they are watching to rid themselves of them; or perhaps they even prevent them from watching the program entirely. This completely baffles me. Some portion of your screen is not always usable. Deal with it. It is not a problem and it does not need fixing. However, it seems that this is the very audience that HBO is aiming to reach with this new release, and so if the improved picture fidelity must ride on the shoulders of a change in aspect ratio to make sense financially, then so be it. If The Wire is truly to be one of the greats of our times, then I’m saddened that the majority will see it in its non-original form, but it may be the price that must be paid, and after all, purists will always have the 4:3 DVDs.
Hopefully there’s still time for them to go 4:3 for the eventual Blu-ray release. Home video has usually been the medium for purists.
“I know Joss Wedon has said that they couldn’t switch Buffy from 4:3 to 16×9 because there’s literally crew or nothing outside of that specific frame. If you watch Buffy now on cable, it looks horrible. You can tell it’s been over-focused or stretched to fit 16×9 televisions.”
A lot of The Wire (at least the latter seasons) were shot “3 perf 35mm,” which means that for every frame captured, 3 perforations worth of 33mm frame go past the shutter. This will have a natural aspect ratio of about 16×9. By contrast, traditional 1.37 “Academy Aperture” exposed 4 perforations of film for a natural 4×3 aspect ratio.
A lot of TV productions through the years used 3-perf because, even though they were going to broadcast in 4×3, you’re using 25% less film when you only expose 3 perforations, so it’s a lot cheaper (and you just lop off the sides for broadcast); as a bonus, they realized later that it could easily be converted to widescreen broadcast.
So that’s a long way of saying why some shows that were shot 4-perf (Seinfeld) look terrible when shown widescreen–they have to cleaver off the top and/or bottom–but 3-perf shows like Friends look pretty good–you’re seeing the entire exposed frame, just parts that you weren’t necessarily intended to see.
As I understand it, this is the only way they think new viewers will buy it. Maybe they’re right. There are a lot of “video-philes” unwilling to watch older shows as they were filmed and in the format they look best in.
The only thing about this that concerns me is the future of any blu-ray release. I’m perfectly happy with my standard def DVD sets (there are shows I willy absolutely buy for superior picture quality – “Breaking Bad” and “Lost” are the first that come to mind – but “The Wire” just wasn’t that kind of show), but I probably would lay down some cash for a new blu-ray set. I like the show just fine in 4:3, but I wonder if it’s going to be available in that format if it ever gets a blu-ray release.
Hilarious. I’m doing a Wire Rewatch now and I’ve been po’d that it’s 4×3. I did S3E01 last night and may defer now until the HD eps are released.
FYI, I’m also doing the rewatch so I can final read the Veterans’ Recaps.
Don’t worry – The Wire is one of the shows that never gets old. You’ll watch that HD version again before you know it. I probably watch the whole thing twice every year. Stone cold classic.
If there is any grace left in HBO, please let them release both the 16:9 and 4:3 versions on Blu-Ray, even if only the 16:9 versions will be available on the digital formats. Surely, it wouldn’t take much work to keep the original masking on the remastered widescreen versions. Charge a little more, after all – it’s only us old dinosaurs who are collecting on Blu-Ray anyway.
Yeah, thanks but no thanks. They were going to do this with or without Simon’s involvement, and his blog post basically reads like him saying “well, it sucks, but if they HAD to remaster for 16:9 I guess it could look worse.” Nice that they involved him, but it’s not like he supervised the process or anything.
Fuck this bullshit. This show was shot 4:3. It was composed for 4:3. Every single scene was prepped and rehearsed for 4:3. Fucking deal with it. You people who demand that everything old be made somehow “new” for whatever new technology exists are really too much. Whatever is outside the frame is just extraneous information and including it will limit the focus and alter the drama of what was intended to be shown. This is an extremely visual TV series. It’s not a damn soap opera. Changing the framing fundamentally changes nature of the scene.
If you need it in Hi-Def, fine, but give those of us who respect the art more than our need to have every pixel on screen buzz with information the original show as it was shot and intended to be seen.
Highly skilled expert filmmakers worked hard to create exactly the show they intended to be seen by human eyeballs for the rest of all time within the limits of the 4:3 format. By insisting those black bars be gone, you’re insisting on changing their work forever. This is sad, and a real testament to how short-sided, ignorant, and selfish the average viewer is.
Yeah!!!!!!
Take that HBO, you GD George Lucasonians, Destroyer of Worlds!
Jesus Christ, really? Folks will still be able to appreciate the 4:3 version regardless of whatever ‘worthless’ makeover The Wire gets. You’re just being an elitist. If it gets more viewers roped into The Wire then I’m all for it, regardless of the way they see it shot. I feel it’s just nitpicking.
Oh, puhleeze. That’s such fucking bullshit. By the way, if you want to be a true purist/hipster and Simon fanboy you should stay far away from this release from the start. He not only has problems with the OAR but with the show now being in HD too (apparently you’re not supposed to actually see what you’re watching – the last two seasons being of such ‘pristine’ quality on DVD). But by all means. You want to see it as ‘intended’ and make Simon happy in return? Stick to the fucking DVDs and stop being such an entitled twat.
Any idea how this will work with the streaming on Amazon?
This is my question too. My wife and I are just finishing season two (we only have the finale left, after just watching the penultimate episode earlier this evening) and now I’m wondering whether we should wait to start the third season until this works its way to Amazon.
I’m not sure when exactly it switched, but we watched that season 2 finale last night, and it was definitely in widescreen HD.
Shiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiit
Glad I never bought the full series set (always a temptation when the price is low enough because – though I have the five individual season sets, it’s always bothered me to not have those three premiered-on-Amazon mini-prequels on disc). I
That OTHER ostensibly-a-‘cop’-show that was very good and ran from 2002-2008 (The Shield) was also a composed for 4:3 (and that was Shawn Ryan’s preference), but I think the last couple seasons were only made available in 16:9, so you couldn’t GET a full run of it in 4:3, which was kind of a shame… the earlier seasons were re-released (in 16:9), and the full series set is consistent to the 16:9 (which I did get and am happy to have, though I haven’t watched it all yet in 16:9 – good to have on the shelf…).
It’s kinda funny that every discussion of The Wire being HD-converted always began with ‘Well, they CAN’T, because–‘ and that’s all wrong now.
HBO consider remastering Sex and the City for widescreen high definition.
HBO not considering an Arli$$ high definition, widescreen remastering.
Lonesome Dove comes to mind as a TV show that was shot in wide screen, way before flat TVs and HD because the studios and networks that made the “made for TV” movies and miniseries would release them overseas as theatrical features.
As far as The Wire goes, I liked it the way it was, it might be interesting to see some of it framed a different way.
The 16:9 conversion of The Simpsons was pretty bad. They essentially cut off the top and bottom portions of the image, there were entire visual jokes that were lost because they happened to appear at the top or bottom of the original image.
It’s likely that newcomers to The Wire will never know what kinds of hats Bunk wore or where the Jameson bottle landed after Jimmy threw it.
Still mad that HBO cut the final season short. They probably spent more on the remastering then they did on the original series.
If you watch ANGEL there’s multiple episodes where there’s just obviously a sound guy or someone’s lunch cooler or a sawhorse in the margins of the shot, which is the other side of that 16:9 transition period. I’m sure there’s other series with even worse examples, but I happened to finally marathon ANGEL recently and it was fairly amusing.
Angel as in the BtVS spin-off? I’ve been rewatching that one too lol with commentary. What an experience. Season 4 has been just as bad as I remember it but that closing scene in the finale with Angel just peering into Connor’s new family dinner gave me a lump in my throat. You don’t often hear spin-offs living up to the mother series’ praise but this is one of the rare few.
I don’t understand why they couldn’t do this the right way, namely 4:3 HD. Star Trek did it. I hope the blurays will be released as such, but I doubt it’ll happen.
Or else HBO will do what Universal is doing with the upcoming Battlestar Galactica: TOS Blu-Rays — release the 16:9 versions in a cheaper set, and hold the original 4:3 versions hostage as part of a much more expensive release, LOL.
I don’t get it either. There are 100’s of classic movies that are in 4:3. Would they reformat Citizen Kane or Casablanca to fill a widescreen TV?
Ummmmmmmmm Kel, are you under the impression that movie theatre’s used to have square screens or something?
TV’s used to be square. Movie screens have always been big ass rectangles.
RECTANGLES.
Okay?
You’re wrong. Movie theaters can have whatever aspect ratio they please since they’re projecting the image. They just draw the curtains in to cover the blank space. It all depends on how the film was shot.
Kel was right. Casablanca and many older films were shot at 1.37:1, which is much closer to SDTV (1.33:1) than HDTV (1.77:1).
Also, if we’re playing semantics, tv was never square. I’m pretty sure we all learned in elementary math that 4:3 doesn’t make a square.
In that recent blog-post, Simon discussed the whole 16:9 framing issue.
I think he was being very diplomatic about the whole thing — he said (in the comments on the blog-post) that HBO wants to reach a wider audience; they paid the bills for five seasons of something they didn’t have to, and now want to maximize that investment with this new reframing.
So he basically supports what they want to do.
Yeah absolutely. While I’m still slightly butthurt about Rome and Carnivale ending prematurely, HBO is a darling and deserves all the profit they can muster up.
We did it guys! We postponed suicide long enough to see Nick Sobotka’s gf’s tits in HD. How about that, eh? Not all surprises are bad
Thank you based Simon
I thought the only way they could do this was to expand the image and make the actors look fat. But I watched on HBO Go and the actors seem to be in the correct proportion. Have they finally figured out how to expand to widescreen without distorting the image? If so, let’s have the best Star Trek, Voyager, released on widescreen HD. 7 of 9 deserves nothing less.
Apparently it was shot in both 4×3 and 16×9 simultaneously, but only the former was used for broadcast, and therefore the directors and cinematographers shot everything with that smaller frame in mind, so this new widescreen version is in fact an Alternate Version considering there are now things in the frame that the filmmakers did not intend to be seen. It would have been an even bigger mess if Simon hadn’t intervened and gotten on-board to modify certain frames (like making sure mics and other equipment didn’t make their way into certain shots)…
Additionally, while the show was shot in 35mm (which is actually higher resolution than HD), it was, again, meant to be presented as SD broadcast TV, so even though the CGI towers in Season 1 didn’t hold up well on the 35mm source, they made it so it would look good on SD specifically, so it therefore looks fine on the DVDs. So, when you do an HD/Blu-Ray version, where the resolution is much higher than SD DVDs and therefore closer to 35mm, things like the CGI towers suddenly look fake and odd.
Still, all of this raises the question – if they wanted resolution that transferred well to SD, why didn’t they just cut the costs and shoot it on 16mm instead of 35mm? It’s all kind of confusing.