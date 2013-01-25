Review: ’30 Rock’ – ‘A Goon’s Deed in a Weary World’

A review of last night’s “30 Rock” coming up just as soon as I’ve seen the porn version of “Transformers”…
We still have an hour of “30 Rock” to go, and I will treasure every last minute we have remaining with this great show. But “A Goon’s Deed in a Weary World”(*) would have functioned quite well as a series finale.
(*) The title is a play on a line from “The Merchant of Venice,” which Gene Wilder recites in “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” right as he’s decided that Charlie has won the contest and will run the factory.
It’s not that it was the funniest episode of this victory lap season (though pretty much anything involving the show’s new sponsor was gold, as were Tracy and Jenna referencing Clooney’s role as “Dumb Gay Batman”), but that it brought very satisfying closure to the stories of Liz Lemon and Jack Donaghy. As great as the “30 Rock” supporting cast and recurring players have been, this has always been a show about the two of them, and here they got what amounted to the perfect happy endings for their characters.
Jack has spent seven years learning enough about the network TV business to realize he knows absolutely nothing about it, and now that he has the CEO job he always wanted, why not take a gamble on putting TV-lover Kenneth in charge of the network?(**) The show’s love of television, as well as its sense of regret over what the medium is becoming, has been a running theme all this time, and nicely culminated in that Wonka parody. (My only regret is that Augustus Gloop, Violet and the others didn’t get anything to do, but the sight gag worked well enough in a busy episode.)
(**) Of course, the one time one of Kenneth’s program ideas got made, it was the disastrous “Gold Case.”
Liz, meanwhile, has spent seven years playing mom to all the temperamental, erratic, overgrown children on “TGS,” and it was nice to see they had learned just enough from her to free her from the prison the show had become. And all that experience should make her ideally suited to raising Tracy and Jenna’s young doppelgangers. (Liz, upon hearing Janet say “CAM-uh-ruh” like Jenna always does: “That seems about right.”)
I expect lots of craziness to come in the finale, and ultimately “30 Rock” will be better remembered for the ruth-filled joke delivery system that it was. But some of the series best moments managed to ground the insanity in some kind of human emotion involving Liz and/or Jack. So this final season, and this episode in particular, have been satisfying for how often Tina Fey and the other writers have remembered to pay tribute to that part of the show in addition to all the running gags.
Some other thoughts:
* Yes, Liz Lemon, “Tremé” does indeed get good if you stick with it.
* “And that boy’s name… was Marshall Mathers.”
* Was anyone disappointed that we didn’t get an entire subplot about Tracy and Jenna having switched brains?
* Whose movie career would be more interesting: Senor Spielbergo (Steven Spielberg’s non-union Mexican equivalent from “The Simpsons”/”Critic” crossover episode), or Michael Baio, Scott Baio’s uncle?
* “30 Rock” composer (and Fey’s husband) Jeff Richmond gets to make one more on-camera appearance as the one-man band performing with Kenneth’s Wonka-esque song about the magic of television, accompanied by slideshow of great NBC past hits, plus a few fake ones like Bob Uecker in a TV version of “Willy Wonka.”
What did everybody else think?
Jack said in (I think it was )Season 1 about Kenneth: “In five years we’ll either all be working for Kenneth or we’ll all be dead by his hand.” Looks like it just missed by a couple of years…
totes
As soon as I heard Kenneth would be involved in the tour for selecting the new head of NBC, my brain went straight to that line from “Blind Date” and I may have clapped in glee at the callback.
I’m *so* happy they remembered to do this!!
OK, good to know. I couldn’t figure out how I missed a Uecker version of “Wonka.” Man enough to admit that slideshow at the end threw me. Great stuff.
Surprise of the night: the “Homonym” gag is even funnier in Persian!
I read elsewhere that the contestant there is Nina Pedrad, Nasim’s sister, who is a writer on 30 Rock.
This reminded me a lot of the series finale of The Wire. They essentially wrapped up the plot in the penultimate episode, allowing the finale to take more liberties with entertainment and the futures of the characters. 30 Rock never had much of a plot to begin with, but with everyone’s ending already mapped out next week’s finale is filled with possibilities.
your footnotes are all over the place dummy
I was wondering if that Willy Wonka actually happened. Thanks for letting me know it was fake.
I also wondered if that was Mr. Tina Fey playing in the one-man band. He’s contributed a lot to this show, and it was so much better with his music.
I teared up a little bit when I say the kids. Liz and Criss will be alright. :)
Jeff Richmond (Tina’s husband) is in the background in a lot of episodes of 30 Rock. It has sort of become a little game with my family to spot him. Agree with you about his musical contribution to the show. Also, he’s a great sport!
He also directed the episode.
So many good lines. I was tearing up and laughing at the end. “I Peacock NBC.”
Jack was selling himself short. He did a pretty good job programming during the writer’s strike. MILF Island, anyone?
On the flipside, Seinfeld Vision.
I agree. Jack has had many more bad show ideas than good ones. But he made it seem like Homonym was the only one that worked.
I can’t wait to see “Ice Cream Cohen” and “Cash & Carry” coming to NBC now that Kenneth is in charge!
Also, I know that “Terry and Janet” were a play on “Tracey and Jenna” but my first reaction was “those are the names from Three’s Company.”
“I’m black, NBC! Very proud, like peacocks! Right Janet?”
Anyone notice the Oompa-Loompa behind Kenneth (or maybe just a very short extra walking in the background for no reason) in the scene where the grown Wonka kids are introduced?
I am just here to say that the twins being little Tracey and little Jenna is one of the best things I’ve seen on a sitcom. well done Liz Lemon.
I loved that “Mike Tevee” from Willy Wonka was updated to “Mike Webb”.
Not to mention Charlie’s last name was MacGuffin. Priceless.
also, “Veruca Salke” haha… I wish I could read Veronica and Augustus’s last names.
I really thought that Jack was going to offer the job to Liz instead of Kenneth. That would make more sense to me. Either way this was a great episode and I’m gonna miss 30 Rock like crazy.
While Liz probably deserves it for how awesome she is at her job, that would not have entirely made sense from a character perspective given her arc this season of coming to realize that even with her strong feminist beliefs that it’s ok to actually want a husband or children but yet still not be a traitor to her gender.
We peacock comedy.
I am enjoying every bit of this season, and will be sooo sad…oh man, I know I’m gonna be a laughing/crying mess next week.
Did not expect that the Jack/Kenneth moment would be so great. One of my favorites in show history.
Loved that the guy who was going to buy the company was named MacGuffin. The whole Willy Wonka thing was a macguffin for Kenneth being named the president of NBC
I’m sure the finale will be great, but this definitely could have been the finale. Liz’s moment meeting her children would have made a great final scene.
Also, am I the only one who when they cited treme and this was the second to last episode, wondered if this may have been written by george pelecanos and if someone was going to die?
[www.facebook.com]
Hope we get to see more of this in the finale. Too funny!
Loved the episode and anticipating the finale even more now. Wish that Kenneth’s promotion had come a little earlier (at least back to page), but the Wonka tribute is pretty fantastic.
Love that Liz was freed from the show only to inherit miniature versions of Tracy and Jenna. Makes perfect sense!
Our take: Our take on 7×11 is up [wp.me]