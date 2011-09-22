Review: ABC’s ‘Charlie’s Angels’ too dull to be sexy

No one ever confused the original “Charlie’s Angels” with great television. It was what it was – what Jerry Krupnick, my predecessor on The Star-Ledger’s TV beat, liked to call “supertrash,” a formula show that was entertaining despite its lack of ambition – and never apologized for it. It was an excuse for three terrifically attractive women to run around in tight outfits in service of perfunctory detective stories, and it was a huge hit.
It was also very much of its time (it was considered shocking, for instance, that the Angels were so often clearly bra-less), and modern remakes have had to figure out a new approach to the material. The first “Charlie’s Angels” film, directed by McG and produced by star Drew Barrymore, was a cheeky, self-aware action comedy; it was greeted with reviews that were almost surprised by how good it was.
The new ABC series version – also produced by Barrymore, but mainly run by “Smallville” alums Alfred Gough and Miles Millar – on the other hand, has gone the opposite route, deciding that the key to unlocking “Charlie’s Angels” in 2011 is to take the concept, and the Angels, very, very, deathly seriously.
And it’s a much bigger mess than ’70s critics ever accused the original of being.
In the original, the Angels were cops who left the force due to sexism. In this version, they’re lost souls collected by the mysterious, faceless Charlie (now voiced by Victor Garber, though not in the version I got to see in time for reviewing): dirty cop Kate (Annie Ilonzeh), socialite-turned-thief Abby (Rachael Taylor) and car thief Eve (Minka Kelly). Bosley, who in the original was a dumpy middle-aged guy who mainly seemed confused to be surrounded by a trio of hot, violent babes, here is a chiseled young dude (Ramon Rodriguez) who’s a brilliant hacker and almost as good with his fists as he is with an iPad.
Young Hunky Bosley isn’t especially exciting, but his introduction at least suggests a self-awareness and sense of humor that the rest of the show is so painfully lacking.
We meet the Angels as they’re rescuing a kidnapped teen about to be sold into white slavery. “You don’t look like cops,” she tells her new heroines, to which Abby replies, straight-faced, “We’re not. We’re angels.” Other lines delivered with crushing sincerity include “I never thought my heart could hurt this much!” and “You know why Charlie calls the women who works for him ‘angels’? Because they show up when you least expect it and when you need them most.”
The show is serious to the point of being grim, which seems a waste of both the premise and its three actresses. Minka Kelly may not be the most impressive actress when you take her away from her “Friday Night Lights” support system, but she’s no more wooden than, say, Jaclyn Smith. Here, though, her wardrobe (like that of her co-stars) is either unglamorous or unflattering – it’s as if the wardrobe department accepted a dare to see how much they could dowdy up three very beautiful women – and she spends most of the pilot scowling and struggling to emote. It’s probably not an ideal use of a former Sexiest Woman Alive winner with limited range to ask her to re-enact the Martin Riggs torture scene from the first “Lethal Weapon.”
Taylor (who was Karev’s love interest last season on “Grey’s Anatomy”) comes closest to escaping the various shackles placed on her by the script, the wardrobe, direction, etc., but even she can’t overcome a show that wants you to care so much (dammit!) about the Angels that its sober nature becomes its own form of unintentional comedy.
Is there still a market for this brand, 35 years after the original and a decade after the movie? Maybe, maybe not, but this version isn’t what anyone’s looking for out of either “Charlie’s Angels” or just an hour of television.
IGN suggested it’s “almost so bad, it needs to be seen…the way you get a kick out of watching bad movies”. Would you agree?
No. Too boring for that.
And yet, I’m ALMOST going to take their suggestion, because they’re ALMOST as good as Sepinwall, even if they ALMOST always overrated Falling Skies (although, to stop being facetious for a moment, I think Sepinwall and Feinberg overrated it too. Alright, back to facetious) and they ALMOST always are too forgiving on Fox shows, possibly because of the News Corp link…
And then I remembered that my 2-Tuner DVR was already clogged w/ Community (which I have yet to watch, but not for lack of trying) and Big Bang Theory (which I watched live beginning to end).
Hilarious… I have no interest in seeing this, but it somewhat reminds me of the terrible show from a couple years ago, “She Spies” that tried to take itself too seriously.
The first season of “She Spies” was great and didn’t take itself seriously at all – pure camp. I mean, they fought ninjas – on an almost weekly basis. It sounds like CA should have done that, just with a bigger budget.
It was the second season of She Spies that failed miserably.
are u kidding? she spies was great becoz it never claimed anything except giving dumb fun.
Wasn’t Minka Kelly’s character on Parenthood named Abby? That would be distractingly confusing if I ever actually watched this show.
I believe it was Gabby…
Yes! Good call.
This show will be a flop already can tell. Pretty faces will not be enough to keep it from being cancelled.
The team is made up of a cop and TWO thieves? Yeah, not redundant at all…. :)
Also, just saying those lines you put in the review in my head actually gave me a bit of a headache. Wow, just wow.
Well, one’s a cat burglar and one’s a car thief, but, um, yeah…
I was a young lad when the original Angels was on (and it was 35 years ago, not 25!). I remember that buzz the first season, but despite the fact that the series went on another few years, people I knew quickly lost interest, especially after Farrah Fawcett left the series (I never bought that poster, but I sure did look at it a lot in stores!). I have some vague recollection of Cheryl Ladd, and then I’d need to look up the other actresses that rotated in. I’m surprised the first one lasted more than 2 seasons.
Obviously they follow the Iron Law of Hair Color, having one of each represented. Of course the Law only applies to women, who are, of course, commodities, not full individual beings like male characters. Just kidding, just kidding….
But seriously, YAAAAWWWWNNNNNN……
One more thing, the lameness of this enterprise reminds me of the pilot that the Uma Thurman character in Pulp Fiction describes to John Travolta: Fox Force Five. Except that was FIVE of the above mentioned commodities.
It might be ok ratings wise for a couple weeks, it is going to be on at 8pm, and tweens and teens are interested. My daughter and her friends are excited to see it.
I most often appreciate Alan for his help in fully appreciating the classics like The Wire, Deadwood, etc, but here’s an example of the other side of the coin — 2 minutes of reading this article saved me 45 minutes of watching this horrible-sounding show. Thanks Alan!
How did this show earn a “Must Watch” tag on the front page of HitFix?
Seeing these three girls present on the Emmys told me all I needed to know about their (nonexistent) chemistry together.
Fact: Derek Jeter dumped Minka Kelly after seeing Charlie’s Angels.
“this version isn’t what anyone’s looking for out of either “Charlie’s Angels” or just an hour of television” – this line pretty much guarantees it will rate through the roof.
It just needs to live long enough to air the episode with Erica Durance. After that I don’t care.
Does this show have any redeaming value as a drinking game show? Like drinking everytime they say ‘sex,’ on “The Secret Life of the American Teenager.” (It’s the only thing that makes watching this because of my wife bearable.)
Rachael Taylor is lovely, gorgeous, sexy and beautiful. I love her. She’s amazing. That woman is incredible. She’s a very talented actress. It’s an exquisite performance by her, just wonderful.
Instead of including three randomly chosen actresses whose names that they picked out of a hat, they should have cast three of the below young actresses who would have guaranteed success for the new television series:
Mischa Barton, Rachel Bilson, Sophia Bush, Miley Cyrus, Kat Dennings, Hilary Duff, Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Ellen Page, Taylor Momsen, Emma Roberts, Jessica Szohr, Evan Rachel Wood
They made a poor choice with the actor cast as Bosley as well. One of the following actors would have been better:
Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Will Ferrell, Ricky Gervais, Simon Pegg, Eddie Izzard, Rowan Atkinson, Owen Wilson, Jack Black, Rob Schneider, Jeremy Piven, Mike Myers, Jim Carrey, William Shatner, Steve Martin, Alec Baldwin, Tim Allen, Chevy Chase, John Goodman, Billy Connolly, Danny DeVito, Robin Williams, Steve Coogan.
Some more incompetent junk from the people who gave you junk.
Never got the appeal of glamourizing criminals. That’s not edgy or interesting to me. They should’ve been stand-up, smart-geeky, good girls that never got taken seriously because they weren’t bad girls. That might have been a relevant angle for modern angels in place of the 70’s sexism.
Minka Kelly was the weakest link in FNL, she wasn’t impressive there already and it had nothing to do with her costars being better. She’s just not talented at all.
show was pretty good it was not that bad everyone is living in the past its time for something new. Give the show a chance damn before u judge I mean u guys help renew paris hilton my new bff but u cant help this show get some ratings if not our television days are going down the tube! I like it and it was a great way to start it off and the women looked beautiful I will be watching it
No, we will damn it as we judge.
Nobody here helped renew anything to do with Paris Hilton.
Everyone here knows how to spell and use punctuation properly.
I deleted the dvr recording 30 min into the show, bad writing , acting , directing filmography.. The original show was not that great when you subtracted the raging hormones of 13 yr olds and and their fathers who watched back in late 70s and the show was pushing the edge of tv porn for the time… the same things that made the show popular in decades gone (pretty sexy risk’a lens flirtation) by is no longer valid the distraction of sexiness no longer blinds those to what was bad in the original series transcends into the new series remake… only with the current rules of tv that permit far more risky things then in the past and the exposure to internet for all. In short the show is as bad now as it truly was then when ya subtract the male hormone equation lol
I knew the reviews weren’t kind, but I was so hopeful that it would still be campy fun. And it wasn’t.
Out of some misguided hope that it would get better, I watched (and I use the term loosely) the whole show. And I won’t be back to watch future episodes.
I was hoping to be entertained by a light-hearted, campy, fun show where three beautiful girls kicked butt in a completely non-realistic, but oh so awesome way (like they did in the first movie). Instead, it was grim and bland. And worst of all – BORING!
the series was GOOD. but the orginal and other remakes were BETTER. being that the ABC series came after, it needed to excceed expectations of the show being just as awesome as the others. Maybe if i hadnt seen the others prior to the abc version i would have enjoyed it more. but i wouldnt have considered it a flop either way.
