Review: All-star cast shines in ‘Masterpiece’ film ‘Page Eight’

Johnny Worricker, the hero of the new “Masterpiece Contemporary” film “Page Eight” (Sunday at 9 on PBS), is in British intelligence, but not in the James Bond sense. He may occasionally don a tuxedo for professional reasons, and he’s irresistible to a certain kind of woman (the lonely kind, mostly), but his job is to sit at a desk, study the reports that come across it, and figure out what they mean.
And it’s a specific piece of paper that gives “Page Eight” both its title and its central conflict. Johnny has been in the game a long time, as has his boss and best friend Benedict, and while those years add wisdom, they can also create ennui. So it takes Johnny quite a while to notice there’s something very wrong on page eight of his latest report, and even longer to realize what that means and what he has to do about it.
“Page Eight” was written and directed by David Hare, who wrote the scripts for “The Reader” and “The Hours” but is a playwright by trade. And there’s a very stage-like quality to the film, much of it consisting of Johnny sitting in conference rooms and drawing rooms discussing his life, his legacy and the current state of British intelligence with friends and colleagues, most of them played by a murderer’s row of British (and/or Australian) character actors. In addition to Bill Nighy as Johnny, we have Michael Gambon as Benedict, Judy Davis as their colleague Jill, Rachel Weisz as Johnny’s inquisitive neighbor Nancy, Ralph Fiennes as the British prime minister, Alice Krige as one of Johnny’s many ex-wives and Felicity Jones as their estranged daughter.
These thespians(*) sit around and utter lines that are larded with meaning, as when Benedict explains to Johnny, “This building is swimming in information. We have information coming out of our ears. So the difficult thing is to notice when someone finally tells you something.”
(*) Some, but not all, of them have figured prominently in the Harry Potter films (even Nighy briefly played the Minister of Magic), making this a very Hogwarts double feature with next week’s “Masterpiece” film, “The Song of Lunch,” starring Alan Rickman and Emma Thompson.
And when “Page Eight” is just these fine actors tossing clever dialogue at each other and contemplating the inexorable passage of time, it’s marvelous. Bill Nighy in particular delivers a kind of master class in minimalism. Johnny’s inflection rarely changes, his expression only slightly more, and yet there’s so much in his eyes about regret, and rapidly closing doors, and the reasons behind his unexpected burst of heroism over the course of the film. He’s fantastic.
Yet the first half of the movie, before we learn quite what’s on page eight and what that means, begins to feel like a shell game after a while. Hare wants to keep the pieces moving around without showing you what’s underneath them, because he’s not entirely sure what’s there or what to do with it once he finds out.
As the movie heads into its second half, it takes tentative steps towards being a genuine spy story. Johnny goes rogue, has to shake a tail, perform surveillance and other bits of spycraft, and his new friendship with Nancy begins edging into romantic territory. But Hare’s heart doesn’t seem to be in any of the more conventional parts of the narrative. Weisz’s character never really fits into the rest of the film, and the conspiracy Johnny is fighting against seems less a driver for a thriller plot than it does an excuse for Hare to discuss the efficacy of torture.
So long as “Page Eight” sticks to its strengths – great performances, crackling dialogue, a palpable sense of loss – it’s well worth your time. It’s when it tries to be something it’s not – maybe not Ian Fleming, but John LeCarre – that it stumbles.
I guess this might be a bit late, but the AV Club did review Page Eight on Sunday.
Bill Nighy is my hero.
Mine too. Gideon’s Daughter and The Big Lebowski (apart from this discussion) the two best films of the 90s in my book. And I would love to see Nighy and Bridges working together, with Poliakoff and the Ethan and Joel in tow. My dream. Nighy can do anything.
The super tense scene between the PM and Johnny alone was worth the price of admission. I so wish that Sam Mendes would commit to film David Hare’s “The Vertical Hour” which starred the always marvelous Bill Night and Julianne Moore. On Boardway a couple of years back. Mendes directed it.
This was outstanding. It was like take the main character of Rubicon, age him forty years, and make him a lot more morose and make the action realistic instead of silly. The dynamic between Nighy’s and Weisz’s damaged characters was excellent.
Spoiler for last scene:
Okay, so that was the file he threw in the bin right? He wanted confirmation that the Israeli plot would be investigated, and when he saw the news, keeping their side of the bargain he threw the file in the trash. I wonder if his hand was that tied–that he couldn’t just release it to the press. Probably not as the source he found could have been fake or it was too high up for him to do anything about it.
First: what a joy to see Judy Davis (and to a lesser extent, Marthe Keller) again. I love her work and have missed seeing her. And secondly, it amazes me, after seeing Bill Nighy’s controlled, subtle work over the past few years, that anyone would have even considered him for a SECOND to give such an over-the-top, outrageous performance as Davy Jones in the “Pirates” movies. I just cannot imagine THAT guy doing that, even without all the makeup.
Still Crazy, Love Actually, Victor in the “Underworld” series. Nighy does loony and BSC really really well. His performance in Still Crazy is delicious from beginning to end.
I watched Page Eight before reading this review and Alan definitely highlighted the best part of the show (Bill Nighy). The thriller elements didn’t really work outside of the low key confrontation between Johnny and the PM. The overall thriller plot didn’t hold together for me. I thought the reason Page Eight would be a PR disaster for the PM is that it showed he had important intelligence and didn’t share it with MI-5, potential risking British lives; however, it’s later revealed that the PM had his own unit within MI-5 that he was sharing the intel with. I don’t think it would be too much of a scandal for the PM to be sharing intel with some parts of MI-5 and not others.
David Hare’s work is always a bit spotty although I admire him greatly. I think his intent in writing this minor piece may have been 1) to stick it to Tony Blair, and 2) to remind us of the immense talents of this unfortunately under-utilized group of actors. The film seemed rushed and incoherent at times, but great small portraits. And I for one love the British nonchalalence in depicting the travails of marriage and what drives the humans to screw around when they oughtn’t. A refreshing change from much of American tv. Write a comment…
I thought this was an outstanding film. The very last scene was a bit disappointing, as he leaves the country all by himself, but very Le Carré, I suppose, in its dejection and portrayal of the sole honorable man left, consistent with what came before. Although he himself was the one who leaked the Israeli document, it looked like (or was it the government who leaked the actual document, and Rollo and Johnny only the outline to the BBC?), at least the PM didn’t contradict but went along with it. Did he really have to leave the country in fear of his life though? That seems a bit over the top.
i agree, utterly outstanding, i recorded it and have now watched it 5 times because of the fine cast and acting. the ending puzzled me too. he says he cut a deal, but he leaked the Israeli report himself and then tosses the secret file himself. does this mean the deal was that he would do the leaking and return the file later? the govt would go along with that? that all seemed weak to me unless what really happened is he made a deal and then completely reneged to get even for the govt’s behavior.
“Some, but not all, of them have figured prominently in the Harry Potter films (even Nighy briefly played the Minister of Magic), making this a very Hogwarts double feature with next week’s “Masterpiece” film, “The Song of Lunch,” starring Alan Rickman and Emma Thompson. ”
Bill Nighy on Fresh Air said many of the actors were drawn to the project because of David Hare.
However, if you notice the opening credits you also see David Heyman is one of the producers on the program and of the Harry Potter films.
Did anyone spot the “UK Eyes Only” on the front of the report? For British Eyes Only…