Review: ‘Arrow’ – ‘Corto Maltese’

A quick review of tonight's “Arrow” coming up just as soon as I don't know how to vacation like a normal person…
Sister show “The Flash” is the shiny new thing understandably getting all the attention, but “Arrow” has had a fine start to its third season. I didn't write about last week's episode, but it did a good job dealing with the emotional repercussions of Sara's murder, while “Corto Maltese” dealt nicely with the Malcolm/Thea relationship(*) and the way it in turn has altered Oliver and Thea's relationship. I don't much buy Diggle's rationale for Oliver not telling her the whole truth, but in general I have a much more anti-secrecy philosophy than the shared “Arrow”/”Flash” creative team, and Thea as secret ninja is a much better direction for her than Thea as underage club owner.
(*) I particularly appreciated the tabling of the Hong Kong flashbacks in favor of seeing the early stages of Thea's training with her father. Formula should never be something a show is chained to.
The trip to Corto Maltese also gave the stunt team a chance to show off its outstanding work in a different kind of setting, and much brighter light. I got a kick out of Oliver's facility with a handgun – and not just because it reminded me of a similar gag from the climax of the largely-forgettable “Quigley Down Under” – and Roy's stunned reaction to same, but mainly I just enjoy how confidently this show continues to do fight scenes, and how often they find ways to vary it up. (Last week's motorcycle joust was an excellent example of that.)
And “Arrow” keeps introducing names familiar to DC Comics fans – plus naming Felicity's assistant Gerry Conway, who wrote some of the best Spider-Man stories ever for the other company, and at DC created both Firestorm (who is awesome) and Vibe (who is much less so) – even if they're only sometimes in the same context. So we get a boxing trainer named Ted Grant who will teach Laurel how to be the new Canary, but this guy's a lot younger and more CW-friendly than any traditional depiction of Wildcat. Mark Shaw, at least for now, is just a name applied to an ARGUS agent, though he could conceivably return in a manhunting mode. And it's only my assumption that Ray Palmer will go full Atom at some point that doesn't have me worried about his interest in the weapons from the applied sciences division.
What did everybody else think?
I really enjoyed the daytime fight sequence. The stunt work on this show really is quite good and they finally got a brightly lit setting to show it.
This show is just fun. It’s confident in what it is and well made. Amazing how far it has come after 2 seasons. It gives me a lot of confidence in what is going on with “The Flash”. Both just enjoyable all the way around.
“…but come see me if you ever want to learn how to fight.”
Which you’ll do at the end of this episode, OBVIOUSLY.
I dislike the Laurel stuff as much as most do, but it was nice to see her get her ass kicked in her ill advised first attempt at being a “costumed” vigilante
I disliked pretty much everything having to do with Diggle this week. Which is a shame because I really like Diggle, but it felt so much like a desperate attempt to give him something to do. Not sure where they’re going with the whole wife and baby storyline, but I sure hope it turns out to be beter than what it looks like now.
Conversely, I’m really liking the Laurel story right now. Never had a huge problem with her to begin with, but I really happy to see her be a really bad Canary before she becomes a really good Canary. And she’s way more interesting as a NOT Oliver love interest. The Thea story was also good this week, though they copped out on the “Oliver confesses all” bit by him getting up and leaving before finishing his confession. Hopefully she presses him for more truth next week, or it’ll seem predictably disappointing.
I was not expecting Ted Grant to be Laurel’s contemporary, he’s always been the father-figure type ever since I first encountered him in a 1970s JLA/JSA teamup. And it’s been established that he trained Dinah Lance to be Black Canary in the comics.
That’s around the time I discovered Mark Shaw in the JLA book, too, and as soon as I heard his name tonight, I knew he was no good. Diggle obviously didn’t kill him, so we’ll see if he’s a Manhunter next time. Or maybe Diggle turned him over to Waller so he could join up with the Suicide Squad.
Finally, in tiny type on the blueprints that Palmer was reading, was the name OMAC.
Oh, and I forgot Corto Maltese itself! That’s the name of a famous character by the Italian cartoonist Hugo Pratt but it’s got a DC history as well:
– In the “Dark Knight Returns” graphic novel, it’s a Soviet-occupied island where Superman helps out.
– It was mentioned as an island country in both the 1989 “Batman” movie and an episode of “Smallville”.
He is her contemporary because he will also be her love interest for the season.
Quigley Down Under! Nice reference.
You dare to disrespect Quigley Down Under!?!?
The climax is great, Roy. The rest…
I dunno, Alan. I watched it just a couple of months ago and I thought it was grea; the most underrated Westerns of that era.
Also, I came away wondering how in God’s name wasn’t Tom Selleck the hugest star ever?
Stupid Magnum P.I.
Seriously, I love Harrison Ford’s first three Indiana Jones films, but unlike in some other roles through the ages where no one else could’ve played that role at that time (think Christopher Reeves in Donner’s Superman), I can actually see Selleck as Dr. Henry Jones, Jr. And not only that, I can see him being as good if not better than Ford.
Let’s not forget a very Rickman-y scene stealing villain performance.
My wife asked if Ray Palmer being a bad guy might be a season twist, but I think they’ve already got too many big villains this season. If anything, Ray looked angry when looking through the OMAC blueprints. I have a feeling the OMAC stuff is why he’s at QC to begin with.
I’m sure he’s also aware on some level what Felicity’s actually up to. He’s a skilled hacker, after all.
The best part of your review Alan is it combats and refutes a particular refrain from Marvel fanboys who love SHIELD (no matter how thinly the characters there are drawn, or how overall “cheap” it looks and feels) and dismiss Arrow as “Oliver’s Creek” which is: “Anyone can hide stunt work & fight choreography problems at night,” which in their mind also excuses SHIELD’s generally poor work in that area because most all of it is shot during the day.
Well Fanboys, “Oliver’s Creek” just showed everyone how it’s done. Again. This time during the day.
Outside of the excellent technical aspects of this show, which really are the best on the networks (I’ve never seen Strike Back, but I know from your’s and Mo Ryan’s twitter feed that it’s very good), I have to say… the first three episodes of the season have been a lot of set-up.
I frequently ding SHIELD because their characters (sorry, character-types) are always used to services the plot, and never the other way around, while on Arrow, the plot almost always services the characters to provide more depth and round them out.
But the last three episodes of Arrow, all of this set-up feels more like putting the characters in situations just to have them react. This holds even with the killing of Sara which I approve for the simple fact that on a show like this, to keep it as believable as you can, people have to get hurt or die if they lead a life of violence no matter if they’re the “good guys.”
While the first three episodes have been good, they’ve not been “Arrow-good.” Solid B, maybe a B-, episodes. Nothing yet worthy of the B+’s and A’s they usually give us.
Like you I’m annoyed that he just won’t come out and tell Thea who he is because I’m sure that fact will be revealed at the least opportune moment, which I get for the pulpiness of it all, but the Arrow of the first and most of the second season was much more willing to dispense with trite plot points such as that to break convention and keep us on our toes.
Also… THANK YOU for reviewing the episode. I understand your reasonings for not visiting Starling (Star?) City every week in your column, but it’s appreciated when you do.
More importantly, at least as far as Arrow is concerned, Gerry Conway created Felicity Smoak.
Thanks for the review Alan. Love the show. I’ve watched from the beginning but can’t remember if Malcolm knows Ollie is the arrow? To many secrets to keep track of…
But wasn’t it already established that Laurel had some self-defense training? She kicked ass a few times in the first season.