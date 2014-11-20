Review: ‘Arrow’ – ‘Draw Back Your Bow’

A review of last night's “Arrow” coming up just as soon as my Spotify playlist's a better option than you…
“Draw Back Your Bow” opens with a flashback to the riots from the end of last season, and it was such a relief to see the original Team Arrow together in that van for a minute or two. This season has been going in so many directions, and trying to both introduce major new characters like Ray Palmer and Ted Grant while giving supporting characters like Laurel and Roy more to do, that we haven't gotten a lot of the dynamic that made the show so good in the first place.
Once we shifted back into the present, the episode got more complicated (though Laurel at least got the week off), and some of the stories were not great, particularly everything having to do with the introduction of Thea's smug new DJ love interest(*). But what ultimately made the episode effective was how the central part of it revolved around that core trio and their relationships with one another.
(*) Two thoughts on the DJ, who may be the single worst character introduced not only on “Arrow,” but on any show I've watched in quite some time: 1)The move of introducing a regular character's new love interest by having them act as obnoxious as possible is beyond played out, and needs to be sent to the TV Tropes Old Age Home, and 2)He suffered from the “Studio 60” problem of the writers telling us of his awesome talents while completely failing to show them to us properly. I'm a guy in his 40s whose last concert attended was a Bruce Springsteen show at the Meadowlands, and even I would know to play “Turn Down for What” to get that club hopping. Even if he's just there to force Thea to choose between a normal life and being Malcolm Merlyn's ninja daughter, they could have done so much better with this guy.
With so much else happening this season, there hasn't been much time to follow up on the Oliver/Felicity scene from the end of the premiere, but we finally got a lot of it here. Felicity's “date” with Ray Palmer – and fair is fair: Brandon Routh has been really charming so far in the role, and the show has patiently laid the groundwork for him to become the Atom (here mining dwarf star matter, plus building some kind of exo-suit) – finally made Oliver recognize that he's not okay with letting Felicity go, even if he himself isn't ready to date her. It's not the most flattering moment for our hero, but it's not meant to be, and I liked seeing Diggle try to navigate this uncomfortable schism within the main group, even as they were chasing after Cupid and her own lust issues related to the Arrow. “Arrow,” like a lot of dramas, likes to parallel its case of the week with something happening in one of the hero's personal lives, and sometimes it can overdo that, but all the pieces of those two main stories fit together neatly here, especially any scene that involved Felicity and Ray flirting. (Her “Ohmigod, I have a type” reaction to Ray on the salmon ladder would have been the episode's best line if it hadn't been quickly followed by Emily Bett Rickards' ad-libbed line to the couture dress, “You and I are gonna be best friends…”)
Again, the DJ is a tool, and I'm still waiting for the Hong Kong scenes to develop any kind of urgency at all – better to have ditched that device for a season if there was no good story to tell (maybe Oliver just spent a year on the island doing crunches and growing out his beard?) – but the central superheroics and the interpersonal dynamics between the leads worked much better last night than the show has in a few weeks.
What did everybody else think? And if you happen to be among the intersecting set that watches both “New Girl” and “Arrow,” how did you feel about both Schmidt and Oliver revealing within 24 hours of each other that they don't know how to do laundry?
I’m waiting for Thea to explode into a mean fighting machine. As for last night’s episode, I still haven’t figured out exactly what happened to the villain of the week?? She is cured of her obsession off-screen at the snap of the finger after she spent the whole hour chasing the Arrow? Her conclusion needed a better story.
Cupid was assigned to the Suicide Squad (Amanda Waller’s “team”). With an explosive device implanted somewhere, I don’t think it matters if she was cured or not…
The thing about Arrow that I find hard to reconcile, is that you have on the same show, a well written, multi-layered characters like Felicity Smoak and Sarah and at the same time one dimensional, boring charactacters, like Thea or Laurel.
It’s hard to not put some of the blame on the actors.
Brandon Routh has been great this season. Eager to see him as The Atom, though I just thoroughly enjoy him as Ray Palmer. It’d be nice to see him get his own showcase.
Couture is made to measure, and that dress looked off the rack, plus I didn’t like the zipper which looked big and cheap, so either they got the reference wrong (and meant expensive designer off the rack) or Ray used Felicity’s measurements, which would be kind of creepy.
The dress had a price tag dangling from the back.
That was just…what.
That dress was Victoria Beckham. Expensive yes, but not “couture: wornontv.net/40678/
So the A.T.O.M. project involves an exoskeleton that’s powered somehow by white dwarf star material. I hope it’ll allow him to shrink or something, rather than just giving him super-strength. The hologram hinted at a red and blue color scheme, I hope it looks fairly traditional (as in this picture of the action figure): [johnsoncollect.com]
As for Easter Eggs, there was a reference to Kirby (who drew Green Arrow in the 1950s-60s) and Bates (a long-time Flash writer in the 1980s).
Meanwhile, Cupid (who in the comics is a martial artist and hand-to-hand combatant) is a relatively recent (2009) addition to Green Arrow’s rogues gallery; [en.wikipedia.org]
Speaking of Easter Eggs, I can’t remember (or may have missed it, since I didn’t watch all of season 1) if this was the first appearance of Sherwood Florist, which was Ollie’s home base in the Mike Grell comics.
Dang, I knew I forgot one! Yes, that’s the first appearance of Sherwood Florist, the flower shop that Ollie and Dinah ran when they were in Seattle from 1987 to sometime in the mid-90s.
And I also forgot to mention the “atom” symbol with the Palmer Technologies logo.
And this is why Alanrocks
“Again, the DJ is a tool”. Sometimes a perfect review can be summed up simply and succinctly.
I cringed through that whole entire thing. And then the guy kisses her and refuses the money and she’s all into it? What the ever loving… what was that supposed to be? Yuck. Just yuck and no.
Regarding the laundry, in fairness to Oliver, he was a spoiled rich kid who probably didn’t even know that the Queen mansion had a washing machine, so it’s understandable that he’d have zero clue how to wash his own clothes.
Sure. Just funny to have that happen a night after it was a New Girl plot point as well.
So, so glad to finally get Arrow going back to what made Arrow “Arrow” for me — that trio core dynamic of Oliver, Felicity and Diggle (we even saw Quentin this ep! Yay!) and the Oliver/Felicity relationship. I wasn’t surprised by the typical roadblocks they threw in the path of Oliver and Felicity. Part of me wishes they’d done something different instead of what every other show would do, the other part of me figured it would go this route. I’m more interested now in seeing what pushes Oliver and Felicity back to each other than anything. And when are we going to see Felicity tell Oliver her feelings? Because he did put his out there, which was nice to see, but she hasn’t told him hers yet. Very interested to see what will finally prompt that. I really hope Arrow is realizing that the core trio together in all its dynamics is when Arrow shines.
I have to admit, for the first time since Secret Origins, I watched Arrow live again last night. I’m so glad I did. I needed this episode. The episode wasn’t perfect by any means, but I have truly missed the dynamics of the arrow trinity that is Oliver Felicity and Diggle. These three represent the heart and soul of the show and season 3 is not the same without more focus on them. While I adore Felicity, she is woefully misused at times but tonight, she continued to prove that she can shine with anything they give her. As for Oliver, I’d like to point out a stark contrast to lovable hero that shines through in scenes with Diggle & Felicity that’s been one of the best things about season three. I’ve never love him more than I do now. Yet it’s very telling that he was only ‘off’ fro me in last week’s episode when he clearly reverted to behavior that left me with a bad taste in my mouth like in season 1 and at times in season 2. I contribute that to Oliver evolving and growing. Last night, I empathized with Oliver, and it’s that what we should have been doing all along? The only other time I’ve done so, was when he lost Moira. So I can’t help but love last night because the show got back to the heart of the show and what viewers love. I even loved that Diggle was Diggle again, though I still feel he’s been pushed to the side too much this season. All in all, solid episode. But I still feel the Ray & Felicity relationship seems to be rushed and a bit unearned, but that’s been a reoccurring theme with new introductions this season.
I agree with your assessment of this episode. In comparison to the previous two it was great..unfortunately that’s not saying a lot. I had high hopes for Arrow this season, but the writers continue to rush past important character revelations. As much as I love comic books, this isn’t a comic book. It’s TV and if they don’t slow down and flush the dialogue out the story lacks critical impact. I keep asking myself why I continue to tune in for this show. The answer is… I hope it gets better. But with Oliver pretty much written out of several episodes after mid-season, I’m very much open to alternatives for Wednesday nights. And the DJ was totally a tool.
Arrow flirted a lot with cliches in this one.
Where to begin? the annoying caricature of a villain of the week? the super obnoxious dj idiot? the trio Felicity-Palmer-Oliver or maybe the king of cliches: and the moment Oliver decides to talk to Felicity he simply sees her kissing with Palmer?
I even found the Hong-Kong story interesting this time, that alone says a lot about the clichergam of the rest of the episode.
Btw, I really find Ray Palmer annoying, no beyond annoying. The guy is a creepy stalker, and the whole dress and diamonds thingy .. I mean Felicity is so more than just falling for a nice dress and some diamonds, or we were watching another character for 2 seasons?
The guy who plays Palmer is horrible..he still thinks he is playing Clark Kent with some kind of nerdy cuteness that doesnt work in his favor at all, on the contrary.
Hopefully one day tv-writes will finaly get it: when 2 characters have chemistry dont overdo it with UST and romantic rivals, it is tiring, anticlimactic and already used so many times it is frustrating. just bring them together or keep them apart for good. Just stop messing with them and dragging the story like if you can;t write anything good with them as a couple.
Someone has not forgiven Chuck season 3! Yeah, he was just as creepy and weird back then.
never watched Chuck so I trust your opinion :)
Someone needs to kill the DJ. Malcolm, Oliver, Roy, THEA! I don’t care. Just make him be gone
Yes please… he is VERY annoying… hopefully a bad guy… possibly someone sent by Malcolm or even by the League of Assassins as a ‘plant’. At any rate let’s have him dispatched asap…
I thought that Maseo Yamashiro was actually dead in the Hong Kong flashback. I figured that the episode would use Oliver witnessing Yamashiro’s wife’s grief over her dead husband to make the point of why he doesn’t want to get romantically involved with anyone. Through Yamashiro’s wife he would learn that sometimes people in this line of work don’t come back and the effect that has on those left behind.
But since the episode didn’t make that parallel, the whole flashback plot seemed rather untethered to the present-day plot, like the bad old days of Season 1 Island plot.
I’m genuinely surprised that people find Ray Palmer charming. His behavior with Felicity has been beyond inappropriate since day one. Stalking her at the hospital? Showing up at her home unannounced and just inviting himself in? Buying his EMPLOYEE a dress that costs more than her rent in order to convince her to go to a “work” dinner with him? That’s creepy. And no weak claims of social boundary issues will excuse his behavior. He’s a billionaire and highly successful businessman. You don’t become that without building relationships, and you don’t do that without knowing how to interact with people in an acceptable way.
And I love Felicity, I truly do, but my jaw dropped when she changed her mind about the dinner when Ray threatened to take the dress back. She came off as shallow and materialistic, and that’s not the Felicity Smoak I’ve come to know and love. She’s not easily manipulated and she can’t be bought. And yet it seems both were true last night.
Palmer should have been in prison for sexual harassment. Or at least have paid a ridiculous amount of money to Felicity for his inappropriate behavior.
They are trying to present him as nerdy with problem in social skills… I guess..
He ends up creepy.
As for Felicity… they @#$@#$up her character last nite.
Guessing Palmer’s company doesn’t have an HR Dept. Or he didn’t attend the manditory sexual harassment seminar.
Still utterly uninterested in the show’s need to make every female lead not his relative into a romantic possibility. And annoyed that Diggle has nothing to do and thinks it makes sense to go out with Ollie and Roy with his face exposed. But it says a lot about his importance despite being third billed.
Diggle may have nothing to do except act as counsel but he still comes off better than Roy. Since Roy was cleared (well, apparently) of Sara’s murder and a chance at being pivotal, he has reverted back to his earlier episode role.
Roy only has two jobs on the show now. To flip inappropriately. And get knocked over.
This week he didn’t even get the chance to somersault off a bit of scenery and instead got knocked over off-camera by a third-rate adversary.
He has two jobs and we didn’t even see them happen!
I second (and third) the motion that core Team Arrow ‘made’ this episode for me. We need to get back to that as it is the bedrock on which this show is built. Because of the stills released prior to the episode, the Ray and Felicity kiss that was not a surprise and nor was it unexpected that Oliver would walk in on them. It was okay but a bit cliche and soap opera-esque IMHO :). I think in keeping Oliver and Felicity apart rather than putting them together the EPs have increased the soap opera factor ten fold. I love action/suspense with romance woven through but soap opera? Not so much. I don’t mind Ray Palmer and I don’t think it is shallow for Felicity to be attracted to him. He has bedazzled her and she has said several times she doesn’t want to be ‘abandoned’. I still think she is still in love with Oliver but he has said twice in her hearing that he can’t be with anyone. So she’s taking the chance to move on. She does have a ‘type’ after all (lol). We have already seen that she falls for men who want to make a difference. I suspect we’ll see Ray go the way of Cooper and step over the line putting everyone in danger. Whatever happens, now that Olicity has been ripped apart I look forward to the payoff of them being put back together over the rest of the season. I’m puzzled by the way the show has headed this year. It hasn’t really gelled for me but I’ll keep watching based on the credit the show runners have built up over the first two seasons. But I can’t do that forever… And yeah, the DJ was a tool ;)
Brandon Routh is playing the same role on “Arrow” as he did on “Chuck.” I didn’t like the character then. I don’t like this character now.
The writers seem to have more of a plan for this character than that really strange and unpleasant arc from “Chuck,” which I think is helping, though there is a strong parallel since in both cases he’s being used as a second love interest for the main character’s lady love. He’s much (MUCH) less slimy here, though, and I think he’s been strong in this role.
Five things in no particular order:
1. Agreed on the DJ. What the hell was that?
2. The whole episode is filled with some unfortunate gender politics. Ray Palmer is charming and likable because we know he’s going to become the Atom… but if he was just a random guy, his behavior would come off as creepy, stalker-ish and possibly building toward being a villain, not a hero.
3. I’m not sure, beyond Kreisberg creating her, why Cupid rated such a promotional boost. You’d have thought they were bringing in one of Green Arrow’s major bad guys, and she’s a pretty disposable, uninteresting character who’s had about three comics appearances.
4. I think the Hong Kong flashbacks were a good idea, in theory, but they haven’t panned out yet. Not sure if it’s considered a spoiler about the superhero identity of one of the HK flashback characters, so I’ll dance around it and say I assume the reason for the whole thing is to establish that superhero. I almost thought they were going there tonight. That said, they’re not doing it well, even if I’m hopeful for the payoff.
5. As a longtime Suicide Squad fan, I was quite pleased by the stinger. Wishing for a little more of an over-the-top Aussie accent, but I’m not surprised they want to gritty the character up a bit.
I see Brandon Routh is trying to make a thing out of making moves on the protagonist’s love interest in episode 3.7 of television shows.
Whatever annoys Arrow shippers (and shippers in general) is okay in my book.
I think this is Routh’s best role in years because I never thought he really worked on Chuck even when annoying shippers.
Can we just kill Roy off and upgrade Thea to sidekick? That would give her something to do and at the same time keep Roy from cutting into Diggle’s screen time.
Maybe the show should just start killing off Thea’s boyfriends whenever she gets a new one – make it a running gag, because they are AWFUL.
Kinda like Spinal Tap’s drummers always spontaneously combusting!
Did anyone noticed the NPP initials easter egg in this episode? Even though they meant something else in the episode, NPP is also the intials of DC Comics original company name, National Periodical Publications.
Actually, the name was NATIONAL COMICS PUBLICATIONS before it was NATIONAL PERIODIAL PUBLICATIONS. I’m surprised that more people didn’t notice it, though. Maybe they’re not long-time readers.
– The DJ offering his self-professed skilled help only to proceed to hit the play button on “Stay High” and everyone immediately flocking to the dance floor was hilariously cringe-worthy… as was Diggle pronouncing the word platonic “plutonic”. Yikes.. cut! Let’s try that line again. Neat reference to whom I presume was Harley Quinn with the brief “crazier than the last woman to join the Suicide Squad” dialogue, though.
– Laurel was not in this episode and for that I applaud it. However they had to restore balance by temporarily replacing her with another obnoxious, hyperemotional female character with an inconsequential storyline and purpose. So close!
– This show is three seasons in and still does not quite know how to establish its characters with distinction. Roy is like a needlessly brooding Robin to Arrow’s equally brooding Batman, Diggle has been rendered mostly useless as the Alfred-esque silent mediator (without the classic backstory that makes Alfred so necessary), Laurel’s about to be the Black Canary that the city doesn’t need, Thea might as well have a sign on her head that reads “I’m only here to keep the teenage girls with boy problems interested in the show”, and Felicity’s character seems utterly confused as to who she truly is; a confident punk-rock rebellious computer wiz who somehow changed overnight into a geeky socially awkward subordinate? An independent individual with standards and class or a shallow, materialistic golddigger who falls helplessly for anyone with the right amount of dollar signs to their name? Who is she really?! They keep muddling her identity.
– Oliver’s personality in the flashbacks is much closer to how Green Arrow should be, according to 70+ years of the character’s history. Present day Ollie in this show needs to tell a laundry joke or two, and stop smashing things to the ground in rage. Why does everyone nowadays have to be Batman? Barry Allen’s lightheartedness in the Flash was SO refreshing at first, but even that show is beginning to veer in the same dark direction. Does brooding necessarily equate to more captivating every time, or is there room for just a smidgen more diversity and distinction between superhero personality types?
– Ooh Captain Boomerang, just in time for the Flash crossover. More Suicide Squad intros are great, but when will we get to Ra’s al Ghul? Next season? I hope he kills off Laurel and puts Sara in the Lazarus Pit to revive her. That’d be great.
I’m enjoying Spartacus being Arrow’s farm team for villains. Crixus, Ashur, who else can they get? Doctore?