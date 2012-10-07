Review: ‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘Blue Bell Boy’

A review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as I deny brussel sprouts exist…
“I know who’s in charge, Mr. Thompson.” -Owen
A couple of weeks ago, “Boardwalk Empire” gave us a terrific Chalky White story that had virtually nothing to do with the rest of the episode, but which had me once again imagining a version of the show built around Chalky. (Who hasn’t appeared since, by the way.) Tonight’s episode does a similar trick with Al Capone. Al’s all the way off in Chicago, only connected to the rest of the narrative at this point because he and Van Alden briefly crossed paths in the premiere. But Stephen Graham is so good – particularly in the heartbreaking scene where Al tries to give his deaf son boxing lessons to toughen him up, and only winds up terrifying him – that I not only didn’t mind the detour from business in Atlantic City, but began imagining a Cicero-centric incarnation of this series.
The problem, I suppose, is that Nucky Thompson, while an effective businessman (most of the time, anyway; he’s screwing up a lot lately), is far from the most dynamic character on his own show. That’s not a knock on Steve Buscemi; it’s just the contrast of this cold, buttoned-down guy with the more colorful figures who surround him. And every time we spend a little extra time with Chalky, or Capone, or Richard or any of a number other figures, it’s easy to forget that the show really ought to be getting back to what Nucky is up to, pretty soon.
In an odd way, “Blue Bell Boy” is an episode where Nucky is very much aware of how he’s viewed as somehow less important or respected than the gangsters who surround him, and begins bristling at the notion. He gets irritated when Mickey and the other warehouse guys seem to be looking to Owen for guidance instead of him, once again shuts down any attempt by Eli to assert leadership, and finishes off his time in the cellar by putting a bullet in young Roland Smith, who thought he could charm the old man out of killing him.
The problem is, Nucky’s still making the same mistakes – every time he doesn’t listen to Eli, it seems, bad things happen – and winds up spending yet another episode out of action while his guys are running afoul of Gyp Rosetti. This time it’s over other business and bad timing with the raid on Roland’s house, rather than his obsession with Billie Kent, but the end result is the same, and likely won’t go over well with Arnold Rothstein.
But even though the circumstances are different, and Nucky seems aware of how he’s viewed within the show (if not by us in the real world), it’s still a frustrating, repetitive kind of episode. As with the season so far, individual pieces work (the Capone subplot, Eli being smarter than Mickey but powerless to do anything about it), but the whole of it isn’t entirely satisfying, even as the Who’s the Boss? theme ties most of the stories together.
Eli is still being placed in a corner by Nucky, and is unable to countermand a simple and stupid order by Mickey Doyle once he realizes that Gyp is now running things in Tabor Heights(*). Margaret’s prenatal class is finally happening, but the nun at the hospital acts like she’s in charge of it, and Lucky has to go bow and scrape in front of Joe Masseria, whom he doesn’t even technically work for. Everyone’s being put in their place, in one way or another, including the Dean O’Bannion goon who has the fatal timing to bully one of Capone’s guys in a week when Capone has zero tolerance for bullies.
(*) That’s a conversation I’d kind of like to see. I’m sure Gyp is paying the cops well, but he did still burn their old boss to death, and you would think there might be some resistance.
What does everybody think of the season so far? Are you enjoying the Nucky-ness of it all more than I am? Do you think it’s clever or repetitive that so much of the action has revolved around this one little gas station? And how do you feel the show has used the supporting cast so far?
I agree with you 100% Alan. After Doyle, Nucky is the least compelling character on the show right now. It feels like the writers ran out of things to do to develop his character after the season 2 finale. He has no more soul left to lose, no satisfying redemption arc on the horizon, just a rivalry with Rosetti, who I think is too stupid to have survived as long as he has with as short and pointless a temper as he’s shown. Why didn’t Nucky just whack him when he was in AC?
Meanwhile Harrow, Gillian, Chalky and Capone are all proving to be much more interesting characters with more interesting dilemma’s and a greater sense of pain and humanity to them. Nucky just comes across as cold and passionless compared to the supporting cast.
Blackhills – that was awesome! thank you.
I totally agree the whole Rosetti thing seems too ridiculous, he’s murdered like 30 people now for no reason other than being ridiculously sensitive, he wouldn’t last very long in real life.
I agree with your thoughts on this one. This was my favorite Capone episode of the season. The frustrating thing though is that this probably means we skip Capone for a week and get a Van Alden episode. It really is an interesting dilemma to have too big a cast to write for. I thought them getting rid of Jimmy last season would allow more screen time to the other characters but it doesn’t seem that way yet this season.
The next Van Alden-centric episode will reveal, in flashbacks, that Van Alden became a Fed after an unsuccessful stab at being a surgeon, quit medicine because he thought he’d never be as good a doctor as his father, went to Thailand to get some tattoos, and switched to a shaving-every- four-days regimen. Count to five…
I’m still enjoying the stories within the overall arc of the season, but this Tabor Heights business is getting old. That’s really the only gas station on the way to NYC? And there’s no paved road around that one town? Like everyone traveling North in NJ has to pass through Tabor Heights? In any case, wouldn’t Nucky’s crew wise up and bring their own gas along? Or send some goons ahead of the convoy to take out Gyp’s guys waiting to ambush them? After all, they’ve already had trouble there. So yes, count me among those getting a little tired of the Tabor Heights story.
Yeah, it’s not as if there weren’t gas cans back then. Really obvious plot contrivance.
Not for nothin’, but Mickey did say that the back roads were unpassable due to ice, so rather than cancel the shipment altogether, he thought paying off the Tabor Heights cops would do the trick……Doyle is kind of a dummy, after all.
My major beef is that if Gyp wasn’t at a point in the premiere where Nucky would decide that he gots to go, now he definitely is. Gyp is good at playing tough guy, but he’s not a guy who nobody could get to. And now that he’s boosted Rothstein’s shipment, it’s really hard to think that he and Nucky wouldn’t have a price on his head.
I do not know a lot about 1920s vehicles and roads, but I would think that unpaved roads would be better to drive on in the winter when the mud/dirt is harder (assuming no snow, which doesn’t seem to be much of). I grew up in a rural area with some unpaved roads, still passable in winter unless there was 2 feet of snow. The mud is the concern would be an issue when it was warmer/wetter. Or why instead of 100 cases per truck, why not bringing 75 and a barrel of fuel.
I don’t see any plot contrivance. The real problem isn’t the quality of the backcountry roads, lack of gas, or the situation in Tabor Heights — it’s Nucky’s pride.
Mickey is stone stupid, and he’s in charge of this operation because Nucky insists on delegating BUT is also too insecure to let Owen offer his two cents after Mickey solicits his opinion, and is too focused on giving Eli the hard treatment to let him take on a more senior role in the operation, as befits his experience. Either Owen or Eli probably could’ve come up with a way to either successfully run the gauntlet in Tabor Heights or work out the logistics of a backroad run. The point is, Nucky refused to give them that opportunity.
Great points, Robert. I also think his pride let him to making a mistake with Roland Smith. The kid seemed more qualified than anyone he has to get liquor up to NY via backroads and around Tabor Heights.
If you look at a Map of New Jersey Today. You will see that there is still only One road from NYC to AC. There are deep woods and swamps on Both sides.
I have been thinking the whole time about one car full of gas cans.
According to wikipedia gas cans weren’t invented until the 1930s
[en.wikipedia.org]
Seriously, where do I drop off this bag of money for a Capone spin-off?
I like to think (or hope to think) that tonight’s ending with Nucky will finally help him in the long run.
I wasn’t surprised the kid got it in the end. It’s almost become a mob movie trope…there’s some bonding going on then just when the charming guy is feeling comfortable, BLAM! This kid stole liquor from Nucky, you knew he wasn’t gonna let it pass. The only mild surprise was that Nucky did it himself, instead of signaling Owen to shoot him.
Not a surprise at all, after Owen’s earlier offer to do the deed and keep Nucky’s hands clean. The surprise kill was telegraphed by the offer of a last cigarette (no convenient way to offer Roland a blindfold) and locked in by his turning to Owen to make his pitch on the practical details moments before. In those circumstances, Nucky ordering Owen to do the killing only puts him in the same position as the “not-so-tough” guy.
You got a lot of moxie, kid. I hate moxie.
Proving again what Jimmy told Nucky and what has been an ongoing theme this season, you can’t be half a gangster.
Anyone think Nucky wouldn’t have had those problems had he kept Jimmy alive?
Yeah, Jimmy’d be like Owen, but stealing even more of the limelight, and having underlings appealing to him even more.
Nucky said when he shot Jimmy that Jimmy didn’t understand him at all, and he says almost the same thing to Owen. They think Nucky just wants to make a profit with minimal fuss and bloodshed. What Nucky really wants is to be number one. He likes to be the big cheese, which is why he goes along with Margaret’s passive-aggressive punishment-by-philanthropy. To cut her short would be to look cheap (as we see he hates when he doubles up on Teddy’s First Communion gift last year).
This is an abused kid who desperately wants kids of his own. While he might be determined never to repeat his father’s violence to his own kids, he still was dominated and help in small esteem by his father, and he will never let that happen again. No little brother, like Jimmy, Owen or Roland will be allowed supplant him as he believes Eli did in their fathers’ affections. He wants to be a father, because he sees that as the driver’s seat, and he wants to be in it. There is a certain perception of fatherhood as the absolute, undeniable end zone of maturity, the final frontier between childhood and manhood. He wants to be a dad so he will finally be a grown-up, which is why he asks Margaret’s kids to call him “Dad” before they are even engaged.
Nucky craves the respect of men. Failing to take Nucky seriously is the fatal flaw in so many relationships. Jimmy was one of those people, and keeping him alive, while possibly averting the problems of business, would have undermined the whole reason Nucky is in business in the first place – to be taken seriously.
Very good Darkdoug.
Nucky is such an unlikeable character. I really don’t give a crud about his story, i really watch most scenes hoping he’ll get a bullet to the head but i know thats not happening. Any Margaret scene is a snoozefest as well.
God, I couldn’t disagree more. Margaret is my favorite character on the show. Macdonald is riveting.
After the shoot out the camera fixed on a body that looked like Mickey Doyle. Was he killed in the shoot out?
No
Mickey already told Eli he wasn’t going with the trucks; saying without saying that he knew the potential danger and could be sending those guys into trouble. He’s still alive in A.C., though I doubt for long.
Nucky to be digging himself a hole as a lead character that is going to be hard to pull himself out of. I have no idea why Owen is so loyal to him. Tony Soprano was equally a monster, but at least he was likable, and possessed the ability to give and take away his (for lack of a better word) love in order to inspire loyalty.
While I admit Boardwalk Empire certainly isn’t at the elite level of the Breaking Bads and Homelands, I am enjoying the season. The biggest issue is everyone is off doing their own thing though and Nucky doesn’t really bother to conflict with anyone and his personality isn’t interesting enough in isolation. He just lets Margaret do her own thing, allow Mickey to prove his ineptness with the Gyp issue, and merely festers quietly with the Billie affair.
I’m hoping after this episode the Gyp problem boils over and the New York storylines can merge back in with Nucky. Van Alden seems to be on the path to break bad and join with the Chicago mob. Chalky and the Chicago storyline I worry will have difficulty tying back with Nucky. Also Margaret needs to be deeper than a plot device to show the gender inequality of the 20s.
But despite the gripes I still enjoy the show and I am hoping the scattered plot gels as theseason progresses. I will admit Alan is right in that Chicago and New York are far more interesting than Atlantic City at the moment.
For my taste, it is not quite as good as Breaking Bad (though what is?) but wayyy better than Homeland.
I really wish the supporting cast still got season-long arcs built upon in almost every episode and important to the main story, instead of the occasional short story disconnected from Nucky every once in awhile (Chalky once in four weeks being the greatest sin).
Plenty of shows serviced large casts very well with each member only missing one or two episodes a season: The Wire, Treme, The Sopranos, Sons of Anarchy…even Boardwalk season 1. Some characters could get a single scene instead of a whole storyline some weeks, and it would still be an improvement on the usual four disconnected storylines, Nucky’s and Margaret’s usually being the least interesting (although Kelly Macdonald is incredible).
If you think of season 1, Van Alden, Capone, Eli, Angela, Lucy, and Lucky all had season-long arcs and were in 9 to 11 out of 12 episodes. This year some of the supporting cast will be lucky to be in half.
Good point The Wire did a great job with as many characters in the story they were working with!!
Often terrific.
Though I’m still enjoying the show, the supporting cast is more fun at this point than Nucky or Margaret. I still wish Margaret had become his consigliere of sorts and been involved in his (illegal) affairs somewhat.
Maybe I’m reading too much into this, but Margaret’s scene with the nun felt like a heavy-handed reference to the MI congresswoman who was banned for saying “vagina” back in March. As if to say “The more things change, the more they stay the same!”
One keep to your place thing overlooked, was the plane crash of the aviatrix Margaret ran out on the beach to watch take off, and enjoy vicariously. Margaret is trying to fly too high and indulge herself too much. She can’t stand to have the doctor sneer at her for being merely another society wife, so she has to take the education thing way too far, to the point where she is going to cause trouble. This is real reason she and Nucky match up so well – they both crave deference and admiration. Margaret can’t stand to have Nucky blow her off, so she throws the soda bread in the garbage to trap him with a question about it, and then bring down the Temperence bluenoses on him to ruin his dinner and get his attention that way. Note where the Temperence movement has fallen on her priorities these days…it was fine as the only outlet through which a poor housewife could express herself or obtain a degree of power or the illusion thereof. Now, when she obtains more deference and admiration, and weilds more power through Nucky’s checkbook by spending his booze money, that so-worthy cause is forgotten.
Margaret admires the pilot woman, because she’s a novelty and someone doing something she normally isn’t allowed to do, but maybe the nay-sayers were right. Back in those days, handling motor vehicles was not the simply matter of pressing buttons and turning wheels it is today. The much more basic mechanics of early aircraft probably DID require a degree of physical strength many women lacked. As a result, she dies. The whole point of flight, which has been well-known as long as the story of Icarus, is not in how high you go, but in your ability to land safely. Something these so-admired aviatrices like Amelia Erhart and Margaret’s heroine failed to do. But that is who Margaret admires, rather than the more quietly successful women on a smaller scale, who don’t make stories of the sort HBO loves to portray.
I would honestly like Margaret’s storyline for the rest of the season to revolve around her and that young doctor trying to go up against the beauracracy of the hospital and the diocese. I’m just getting tired of Margaret at odds w/ Nucky, that I’d be glad for her to just be a window for us to see the hardships of societal progress (for women, science, just about anything) in those times.
Good comment DD.
I’m no Margaret fan, but does anyone else find it strange how last season she was so into the Church that she paid for miracles, signed over the deed, and basically had the priest come with her to meet the federal attorney and now she is all too willing to take shots at them and challenge them. Is that just her nature that she turns on everything she previously befriends? No wonder why her family wanted nothing to do with her.
I also wonder if the flip is necessary to tell the reproductive story. Catholics, in my experience, tend to be much more open and frank about reproductive matters, however hardline their policies, and would not have any qualms about married women discussing reproduction as long as no forbidden practices were being taught. It’s like they are distorting the Church’s positions to put Margaret in a position to be contrarian.
And in an era when Lysol was birth control (with very little alteration when they started using the formula as a household cleaner), this might be one of the scenarios when being a little too Catholic might have been the smarter choice. Like keeping kosher in the days when trichinosis was a serious problem with unknown causes. Also, at the same time Planned Parenthood was publishing pamphlets like the one the Temperence woman gave Margaret in ssn 1, they were also publishing literature about the desirability of sterilizing Chalky and Capone’s son. Science and progress are all well and good, but try to recall what people in the 1920s considered scientific.
So, a comment moves from justifying the stereotype of women drivers to rehashing eugenicist founders of Planned Parenthood’s sins, as a justification for women’s celibacy (not when men need them, of course, to decorate exposition, since if HBO didn’t have nekkid women it’d lose its young male demo). Women, scientifically, back then, were considered inferior somatically and psychologically. Good to know that our thinking has come this far.
I’d love to see a Tabor Heights spin-off. Gyp settles in as sheriff and with his folksy wisdom and random acts of senseless violence helps the colorful locals to cope with the vagaries of small-town livin’.
Any chance they could get Jack Brayer to play the deputy?
Tonight’s episode showed this is a second tier show: good, but not an all-time great. Mad Men would have done the entire episode in Roland’s basement and it would have been much more interesting than any of the handful of plots we were shown this episode. Still entertaining, if not as well made as some of its contemporaries.
This is in no way, shape or form a “second tier show”. That is ludicrous.
It has neither the acting nor writing consistency of shows like Mad Men, Breaking Bad, or The Wire. So all I mean when I say second tier is that it will never be remembered as pantheon great
I respectfully disagree… on both counts. You may think shows like Mad Men, Breaking Bad, and The Wire are better (I’m leaning towards agreeing with you), but B.E. definitely deserves to be mentioned with the big boys, regardless of where you actually rank it on the totem and therefore shares the same tier, IMHO.
I rate it a half tier down from BB and The Wire but well above the vastly overrated Mad Men.
When I saw young Roland standing there smoking that cig, his hair hanging down over his face a little, I saw a little Jimmy Darmody. I wonder if there was any trigger there that led to the death-by-Nucky?
I definitely think the director was setting up that sequence to make us think, for awhile at least, that Nucky saw young Jimmy in Roland. The kid had wit, intelligence, and “moxie,” and had he and Nuck crossed paths under different circumstances, no doubt he’d become a new employee and/or protege. That just added to the impact (though not a surprise) of the bullet in his head.
Stephen Graham is so captivating as Capone. It’s amazing that this is the same guy who played the slow-witted wimp in Snatch.
I love what’s going on with Capone in Chicago. I also love what’s going with Lansky and Luciano in New York. I really like this show, but I sometimes wish it was the story about the rise of these gangsters, rather than the Nucky Thompson story. Nucky’s story falls flat without Jimmy around, and has become totally disconnected from everything else in the show (Capone, Lansky and Luciano, Chalky, even Margaret).
Good observation. I’m starting to think that the intent IS to tell the story about the rise of the generation that included Capone, Luciano, Lansky etc. To use a figure like Nucky Thompson, I think, is a brilliant plot device in that we have no preconception about this person historically and can view this landscape unfolding before our eyes.
No Tommy, I’m not saying you can’t shoot. I know you can’t shoot. I’m saying that six-pound piece of crap stuck in your trousers would do more damage if you fed it to him.
I kinda dig how everything’s been revolving around that tiny gas station. I’m sure it’ll all blow up (no pun intended) by season’s end, and it’ll be a touchpoint when looking back on the series………I can just see Alan in 2018 writing “This new story arc of [some future HBO show] is their Tabor Heights moment”.
It’s just kind of a visual cue of Nucky’s opposition – such a seemingly inconsequential thing like a gas station between AC and NY.
I still love this show and to me it has always been hard to find a character I cared about until Jimmy towards the end of the second season I did care about him but then of course they killed him off , go figure. This episode I started to like the Roland kid and thought he could be a new character on the show in Nuckys crew but he didn’t last lol , I didn;t see that one coming thought he had a chance…
Did anyone else think that the actor who played Roland Smith did the accent horribly? Granted, Bobby Cannavale’s fake Sicilian accent is worse, but I found this kid’s bad accent distracting during his scenes
Would just like to put it out there that, even with the great cast, I think Van Alden is my favourite, though he was absent here. He gets a lot of knocks but I can’t help feel sympathy for him, and then also be captivated; he’s got this … something.
I don’t know whether that’s a view held by even one other person; indeed, my favourite character from The Sopranos was Carmela and Omar wasn’t even mine on The Wire. I’m not contrarian, probably just crazy and doing TV wrong.
Van Alden is definitely my favorite story line this season for all the reasons you wrote even though I really have no idea what he’s up to. He really was my least favorite character in the first season, but it’s been an impressive turnaround.
Michael Shannon has his Michael Shannonness, and it’s this slow-build crazy desperation you just know is going to erupt into something wonderfully violent. Or, something. Shannon is just an off-looking dude, and plays Van Alden’s, er, George Mueller’s, frustration with his place in the world perfectly. He’s one of the reasons I started watching to begin with. You’re not alone.
Yay! An army of three … now to convince Alan …
I thought at the end of last season that they were making a huge mistake by having Nucky kill Jimmy and this season hasn’t proved me wrong. Few of the characters resemble the characters they were before. What was great about the series before — the mixture of gangsters, politics and humor — seems completely lost. Logic really has flown out the window. I love the Richard character, but he already was suicidal but having lost Jimmy and Angela, it’s difficult to see why he’s still on the canvas or took more than a year to off Manny. By the same token, why did Nucky only punish Jimmy — who had at that point killed Neary for him and succeeded and getting Paddy Ryan and the other ward bosses to recant. Besides, if he’s going to be a crime boss, why is he insisting on doing the killing? You don’t see Rothstein or Torrio doing that themselves. As Paulie told Tony once on The Sopranos, it’s one of the perks of being the boss. They really sort of wrecked their own show in the second season’s final moments.
Wrong.
Who played the kid in the cellar, Roland Smith that Nucky shot at the end?
Who played Roland Smith, the kid that Nucky killed at the end?
From Boardwalk Wiki: <>
Rowland Smith, played by guest star Nick Robinson, is a minor character in the third season episode “Blue Bell Boy”. He is a thief who steals liquor from bootleggers.
This season needs to shape up. I never get bored watching a Breaking Bad episode. Bad azzz Nucky, his boring wife, the stupid gas station. Enough already.
Now that I work two jobs I am too exhausted to offer worthy analysis as to why, but I loved this episode. I loved the contemplative, apocalyptic feel of it all. Two things were going to happen by the end of it: Nucky’s shipment was gonna get taken out and Rowland was gonna die, likely by Nucky’s hand, but I enjoyed the way they took their time and offered ways in which either of those outcomes might be avoided. And in the meantime we were treated to compelling stories featuring some of our real-life gangsters in Capone and Lucky, Lansky & Bugsy. Plus, hot naked Irish maid action with Mr. Pluffles!
The attention given to Margaret and her hospital could better be spent elsewhere, IMHO. It’s really starting to get on my nerves. On the bright side, that was when I got to tune into Yankees-Orioles.
Margaret Schroeder is absolutely the worst part about this show.
De gustibus. I love her character and storyline.
Best line of the episode, Nucky to the corrupt federal agent: “Here, buy yourself a personality.”
Eli has been my favorite character for a long time. I don’t know what that says about the show, considering his relative lack of importance. I was super excited about the prospect of him and Jimmy teaming up in the first season finale, even though he spent most of that plot in the sidelines. But anyway, yeah. I love Eli.
That said, am I the only one to remember him as a somewhat bumbling, jealous and temperamental fool? I mean, since the get-go I had great hopes for the character, only to be reminded, again and again, that he’s kind of a huge fuck-up. So of course, while I’m currently loving this new assured, sensible and wise Eli –just so we’re clear, this is a complete re-write of the character, right?
(Yeah yeah, two years in prison. I think the one thing about ol’ Eli was, he just couldn’t learn.)
I enjoy Eli, too, and like you, can’t exactly describe why because he makes a colossal mess out of so many things. In the episode where he first returns, his attempt to connect with is son by building the model airplane was heartbreaking. In this episode his inept efforts to stop the ambush were pathetic. I don’t know that we are supposed to think he’s wised up at all in prison; he’s just the same old Eli, craving a connection with his brother yet resenting him at the same time.
I too like Eli, but think you are both looking at it wrong. They aren’t showing how he’s still a screw up, but rather the opposite. Sure, his attempt to stop the convoy was pathetic, but the fact that he knew what was going on, drove up ahead of time and scoped it out, etc. just shows you he is changed. I think the ending with Nucky finally listening to Eli is a way to show the change in guard – Eli will now slowly but surely take on more responsibility. Whether or not he screws up again remains to be seen….
Funny, because Eli is one of my LEAST favorites. Something about him really bothers me. Also, he was so quick to want to kill his own brother. I believe in family loyalty. I would feel sorry for his wife and huge brood of children, but I wouldn’t miss him at all if he were to go.
Sigh… I was too tired and too irritated to write anything about this last night. I’m going to give the writers the benefit of the doubt and assume that soon we’ll be getting some more interesting material. I say this because the Capone part of the story was compelling and the only thing that really kept me watching. Nucky’s full-on gangster act is irritating,Gyp and Micky can’t get eliminated soon enough and Chalky has all but disappeared. Still,this is too good a show to leave all these loose ends hanging. I’m sure there has to be a really good reason Van Alden is in Cicero,Capone’s stomping ground and knowing what we know from history about some of the others,their stories have to start to rev up soon.
Some of the criticisms of Margaret’s character are valid enough, but I feel like there is some misogyny behind the constant Margaret bashing. The same thing happens with Skyler-bashing on the Breaking Bad forums and it happened with Carmela-bashing on The Sopranos discussions. Yes, the character is not perfectly written, but the level of vitriol with some of the Margaret comment seems a little too much. I’m sure most people will disagree, but that’s the way I feel about some of the bashing
I partially agree (especially considering the amount of people who called Skyler emasculating. If you ever use the word “emasculating” in a figurative sense, you might be a misogynist), but I also think the problem with those characters is that they’re the “moral” characters on shows that everyone is watching for the criminals. I think you could even point to some level of misogyny on the part of the writers as well for delegating that role to primarily female characters. If it were a son or some other male character being involved and written in the way that Margaret, Skyler and Carmela are/were, then I think you would have people complaining almost as much.
You guys on here are great, every week I watch the shows and love reading Alan’s review followed by the viewer comments. A lot of these comments are great, insightful and often give a different perspective to an episode, which is really enjoyable. However, other comments are just the worst, unless this is your first time reading the blog and writing why are people repeating the same themes every week? Yes Margaret is annoying, yes Nucky is dry, we get it, and anyone who has read the blog, we’ve read it. So while I’m sure all input is appreciated how about some fresh ideas other then complaining about the things we all have heard before?
See, the thing is, I totally understand what they’re trying to do with Nucky’s story. I can tell you from recent personal experience, when everything in your life derails, it SUCKS. Nucky was on top of the world at the end of last season, but all of his big plans crashed and burned. Now he’s marginalized, and the only thing he can keep doing is trying to get one simple shipment to his one & only customer. But even that doesn’t work, again and again.
What I find interesting is how Nucky reacts to what his life has become; loveless marriage, a young mistress he doesn’t trust, thieves big (Rosetti) and small (Roland) taking shots at his business, and the demands of a world that has no sympathy for him and won’t let him have the luxury of time to form a better plan, represented by the likes of Rothstein, Waxy Gordon and the cops & Feds (both legit & corrupt ones). The tragic thing, though, is that Eli is also trying to recover from a deep pitfall in his life, and if the two brothers would actually listen to one another, they might be stronger and get back on top quicker.
Loved the Al Capone stuff, as always. The brutality and lack of caring about appearances when he openly killed the guy in a public bar really makes me begin to see how this guy will one day become the greatest gangster in American history.
I kinda hoped Nucky would let Roland live but from the second they came out of the basement I knew he was going to kill him; after all, killing young upstarts who cross him has become Nucky’s new specialty, and he liked/admired Jimmy way, way more than this kid (or Owen).
This show is in a weird place right now. I found Sunday’s episode boring and slow for the first ¾ of the episode but the last fifteen minutes brought a lot of things together and made me rethink what it’s doing. If you take the position that last year’s finale was a gutsy move and the way things would have “really” happened – sacrificing one of the show’s most interesting characters in the process – this week’s episode basically said “OK, what if we take away ALL the interesting characters and just when you think we might be introducing a new one, we’ll kill him off too.”
I also think it’s important to keep in mind that Terence Winter is from the Sopranos school (even more so than Mad Men’s Matt Weiner), and the Sopranos liked to toy with and deliberately subvert viewer expectations.
So a lot of the most interesting/dramatic/larger-than-life characters are already gone permanently (Jimmy and Angela Darmody, The Commodore, Manny Horvitz, Lucy Danziger [though she might make a reappearance at some point])
And this week there was literally no sign of the badass “fan favorite” characters like Van Alden, Gillian, Richard Harrow, Chalky White. We didn’t even get a continuance of Billy Kent, which is where the previous episode ended.
Instead, other than Nucky, we got the historical characters (Meyer Lansky, Lucky Luciano and Al Capone) and by focusing on the Capone story – basically the most famous gangster of all time – and letting him end the episode with the song on the ukulele, I found myself leaving with a good taste in my mouth. Even though I didn’t like most of the episode as I was watching it, in retrospect it made a lot of sense (Nucky asserts himself, Eli comes into his own as his most useful ally but one which he’s shunning because Eli tried to kill him, Owen Slater is put in line and reminded that there’s more to his job than screwing the maid, and now we’re set up where Nucky has pissed off Rothstein, and Rosetti has a whole army of cops and mafia guys ruling that little town with the gas station)
Way too much going on in this episode (and in this show). the Al Capone part may have been interesting, but why is his character even in the show? The Lucky Luciano story – I continue to have problems taking real people and then completely changing history. I know this is fiction, but if you are completely changing what happened, then just use fictional characters completely.
The stuff by Stephen Graham as Capone was spectacular in an episode where other pieces were being moved into more active positions. Those scenes with Capone and his son were worth every other thing the show did (or tried to do). Just wonderful.
But there’s something that’s starting to bother me related to this show. I’ve seen people comment on Steve Buscemi’s portrayal as Nucky in a way much like Alan put it, of the “that’s not a knock on Steve Buscemi…”. Why shouldn’t it be? We’ve seen other centers of shows with colorful characters (Sopranos, The Shield, a bunch of others) more than hold their own as a major dramatic and charismatic force in the midst of strong character work by other actors. I just don’t think Buscemi, who is one of my favorite film supporting character actors, can pull off making Nucky interesting or vital enough to give the show the strong center it needs, which makes the show lag more than it needs to. Otherwise, I think the other players are very good, and that with the way the show just looks, makes it a very watchable, if not vital, show to watch.
I’m still interested in where the show is going, and how these gangsters became the ones we have read about for years.
I am giving in – this season has sucked. I like to believe that it can all come together by season’s end, but the last episode left me underwhelmed. There are plenty of interesting characters and potential plot lines, but they don’t seem to be grabbing any particular plot lines and making them the centerpiece of the season. They have at least 6 and as many as 10 different storylines that they are following to some extent (list below), and pulling them all into one coherent theme is seemingly impossible.
I guess you can discount Van Alden, Richard, Chalky, Gillian and Owen as role players whose stories are not central to the show, but each of those characters has received significant attention (Gillian, Owen and Richard each had entire episodes centered around them last season, and Chalky and Van Alden had episodes centered on them this season; and each of those 5 were involved in major plot lines in past seasons) such that you have made some investment in those characters for which you expect some payoff (even if it is a sudden and vicious death).
The first season managed to weave a tapestry out of the disparate parts with Margaret and Gillian being used to explore the role of women in the era and the challenges that they faced; Chalky being the face of the black community in the north and showing that while they were second class citizens even there, they were not without their political power; Van Alden stood as a microcosm of the effects of the austere prohibitionist movement and the challenges that such austerity and restrictiveness created in our society, including the rampant corruption it created; even the NY crime scene guys played a supporting role in that they showed that even all powerful Nucky had to pay respect to someone.
I think all of that worked because all of those characters were clearly established as secondary characters in the Nucky v. Jimmy power struggle. They had important roles and a lot of time was dedicated to them, but ultimately they served as either background color for the time or to help define the central characters and the stresses that they faced.
Now, we are left with a caricature of a mobster in Gyp Rossetti as the supposed primary foil for Nucky and it is just not as compelling as having a deeply textured Jimmy. We know nothing about Gyp and he is not real enough to want to know anything about him. I imagine they could tie the Rothstein/Luciano/Lansky characters back in, but if the point is that Nucky is feeling pressure and danger from NYC because of Gyp’s actions, they really don’t need to spend such significant portions of the show developing those characters to do that. And I have no idea how the Chicago storylines are going to fold back in, or if they are even meant to.
Storylines:
The rise of Lucky Luciano, Bugsy Seagal and Meyer Lansky in New York – I like this storyline because of the history of it, but it gets far more time than it needs to move along a story about a corrupt New Jersey politician.
The rise of Capone in Chicago – same as above, but that frustration is exacerbated by the fact that the Capone story has been told repeatedly (although the last episode allowed the Capone actor to do some good work)
The transformation of Nelson Van Alden into whatever he may become – Van Alden is a freak show, but that is about it. He is a car wreck that you cannot turn away from. Even if he becomes an enforcer in Chicago, it won’t be all that relevant or interesting vis a vis the main story line.
Eli’s journey – I like this one and it can be woven in to the main plot.
Richard’s journey – same as Eli. Ultimately he, Eli and Owen could be a formidable set of counselors and enforcers for Nucky.
Chalky – horribly overrated. Needs to be relegated to a role player. He could be part of the muscle squad that Nucky ultimately musters, but that’s about all he has to offer at this point.
Owen – they have done enough with him to potentially develop him as an adversary to Nucky a la Jimmy (he fucked Nucky’s wife for God’s sake, he is a stone cold killer and he has the backing of a foreign paramilitary outfit), but they have left his character out in the cold or otherwise diminished him this season. They could have used the time they wasted on Capone, Van Alden, Chalky and the New York crews to develop Owen, explore Eli’s journey and establish Richard as a wildcard independent contractor.
Margaret – they have taken a smart, self-educated, independent minded and spirited woman who stood as an example of the vast wasted potential of women of the era as a result of male dominance and turned her into just another manipulative shrew of a society woman. She was a worthy foil for Nucky, and now all she does is waste his money in an effort to feel good about herself (even if she wastes it on good causes instead of frivolity). Even if they didn’t want to box her in as Nucky’s advisor and partner (which was when I thought she and Nucky were their most compelling) they could still have made her much more interesting by making her a true foe of Nucky.
Gillian – given how they have crushed the Margaret character, Gillian would be a far hotter alternative to Margaret to be the standard bearer for the role of women of the era.
Gyp – a caricature.
Re-watching it, I really loved Al Capone and his immediate response to the shocked crowd after they witness the beating of Dean O’Bannion’s guy in the bar.
“[Drops a dollar] You wanna pick on people that can’t defend themselves? Huh? [Drops more dollars] Pay for his funeral.”
Fantastic. Brits love Stephen Graham, nice to see the same sort of reception across the pond.
Am I the only one who thought it Roland Smith was an interesting engaging character that would have been a nice foil for Nucky? and his crew? I know that Nucky felt like he needed to assert his power especially in front of his “right hand man” but the kid was actually interesting. Would have liked to see the kid’s Dukes of Hazzard style heists.
You realize that the writers didn’t create the Roland Smith character and then later decide to kill him, right? He was always going to die. They tried (emphasis on tried) to make him likeable or interesting to raise doubt as to whether Nucky would kill him. He was merely a device, in this respect, to allow Nucky to prove he isn’t going soft, but rather to the contrary.
Maybe they’ll bring him back as Roland the Headless Thompson Runner.
Gyp’s got to go, and Richard is the man to do it. Great way to get him back into the fold – he gets to use his skills as an assassin, as opposed to being wasted as Gillian’s whorehouse “caretaker”.
I loved Al singing the song to his little boy, “…I’ve been thinking of you all day, buddy…” Really a sweet sentiment from a dad to a kid.
Any actor who can make your heart melt for Al Capone — even after watching him beat the life out of some guy —deserves an award. Stephen Graham owned this episode.
I agree about Stephen Graham being wonderful in this episode. He owned it. And it really showed a side of his character that we never think about when he’s with his son.
They made a real mistake by killing off Jimmy. He was the most interesting character on the show
No offense to Stephen. I am late to the party, and I am a doing day after Christmas Boardwalk Empire marathon, but I am really tired of reading this comment over and over and over and over and…..
Yes, I liked Jimmy, but I haven’t really missed him or his character at all. He obviously bit off way more than he could chew when he went up against Nucky Thompson. He was an arrogant and cocky, half-assed “leader,” still a little boy. I enjoyed the episodes where he was involved, but I don’t miss him to the extent that I am not enjoying Season Three. I look forward to greater things as the show goes on.