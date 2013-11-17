Review: ‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘Havre de Grace’

A review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as I win the Beach Patrol Cup…
“A day come, everybody gonna run out of road.” -Oscar
“Havre de Grace” isn’t the first episode this season to end with Nucky talking about wanting out, but it’s an episode where he’s far from the only character with that sentiment. The problem is that on this show, as in life, a great escape works much better in theory than in practice.
Chalky’s on the run with Daughter Maitland, winding up at the once-grand, now-decaying home of his old mentor Oscar(*), where he has to debate between going back to Atlantic City for revenge on Narcisse and Nucky (whom he understandably believes betrayed him) or disappearing from his old life forever in favor of a new one with Daughter. He ultimately settles on the latter, only to have Daughter vanish in the night, followed by Narcisse’s goons showing up and killing Oscar before being killed in turn by Oscar’s nephew Winston.(**)
(*) Like many DVD screeners I get, this one didn’t have the final picture mix, and pretty much every scene in and around Oscar’s house was so dark it was often hard to make out faces. But the second Oscar came onto the porch, I smiled at the instantly-recognizable silhouette of Louis Gossett Jr. If you’re going to cast an age-appropriate actor as Chalky’s gangster father figure, its hard to do better than the former Oscar winner.
(**) If Chalky survives the events of the finale, I suspect we’ve just met Dunn’s replacement as his new sidekick.
Gillian makes her peace with both selling the Commodore’s home for a pittance and letting Julia and Richard maintain custody of Tommy, all because she has designs on starting over fresh with Roy, leaving behind all relics of her horrible life to this point. But we’ve all suspected that Roy is too good to be true, and that turns out to be the case, as he’s revealed to be a Pinkerton sent to bust Gillian for the murder of poor Roger. Not only is escape from her emotional prison impossible, but now she seems headed to a literal one.
And with some help from Gaston Bullock Means (in legal trouble yet again) and Eli’s wife June, Nucky seems to have tumbled to the idea that his brother is the skunk in his cellar. (Note how he brings up the girl from eighth grade just to ensure that it wasn’t the teasing that so angered Eli at dinner.) He’s been looking longingly towards Florida – or some other locale unconnected from his criminal empire – for a lot of this season, and perhaps he’s smart enough to outmaneuver Agent Tolliver, Narcisse, Masseria and his other enemies all at once. But I doubt things go that cleanly, and not just because the show is as likely to pack Nucky off to a comfortable semi-retirement as it is to kill him.
After the blazing guns and deal making of “White Horse Pike,” “Havre de Grace” was a more muted hour – though Gillian’s histrionics upon discovering Roy’s true identity were as piercing as any of the bullets being fired a week ago (and beautifully shot by Allen Coulter) – as the calm before a presumed storm in the finale. No Chicago or New York this week, and only the briefest of glimpses of Washington and Tampa. The show’s narrative sprawl is often very effective, but it’s also nice to get an hour like this essentially focusing on three stories, especially when the one providing the episode’s title provides such insight into the background of Chalky (who’s arguably turned into the lead of this season, or at least its MVP).
I’m looking forward to the finale with equal levels of anticipation and dread. Based on history, the show is going to stick the landing, but I fear one or more characters I love will not be making it to season 5.
What did everybody else think?
This is the end for Gillian’s story, right? I mean, they won’t check back in on her in prison, will they?
I hope so. I am sick of this character and I’ve been wanting her gone since Season 2.
Did not see the plot-twist coming. I mean, everyone knew something was up with Roy and how her happy ending with him would be ruined, but the Pinkerton twist was fantastic. And man alive, that was some kind of effort perpetuated by the Pinkerton Agency to get the job done here. Expense Bill must have been hefty.
Narcisse’s gang sure went to the Imperial Stormtrooper Marksmen Academy and the Cobra Craft School. Four assailants in dark clothes approaching a fixed point, giving away their location by engaging in conversation with their would-be victims, letting one of their own get close enough to be killed by a shotgun(!), and then getting gunned down by shooters wearing snow-white shirts pre-dawn (!!).
Is Richard Harrow the only killer with any skill in this entire series?
The only problem i have with it is this: it’s a LOT of risk and effort to go through given that who would really expect it to lead to Gillian confessing to murder? I don’t think there’s a clear line from point A to B here. Would she want to comfort Roy? Of course. But she could have done that in a million other ways besides confessing to drowning some poor kid in her bathtub. Yes, the set-up and plot twist were great, as was the emotionally wrenching scene when she finds out who Roy is and what he’s done to her, but ultimately it seems more than a bit contrived given that I don’t believe she would have confessed the crime simply to comfort him.
I definitely agree with Nat King Kong. As Gillian was confessing one had to have the idea that if Roy were a real boyfriend and had any sense he would just take off. Even she would not be so crazy as to confess to comfort him. “Oh, feel better about a self-defense shooting because I’m a cold blooded murderer.”
@NAT KING KONG: Roy tried a few times to get Gillian to confess before this crazy plot twist. The first was when he got her off heroin – she told him many things, just not the thing he needed to hear. The 2nd was when she “happened” to come across one of Roger’s friends, but that didn’t go anywhere. If this had failed, he probably had something else in mind.
@YOUNGJT80, yes, I expect he did. But the lengths he went to on this plan far outstrip anything else he’s done. He faked a murder (in public — which is risky. What if some other citizen(s) had happened by?), and he’s proposed marriage to Gillian. That’s an awful lot of time/effort/risk to bank on such a far-fetched plan. It just is very contrived. Not enough to make me stop loving the show or anything, b/c I do — and this season in particular.
It was a very exciting way to wrap up her storyline, but it seemed very melodramatic and unnecessary. Roy had three witnesses to her confession, but does that matter? This is the 20’s, long before Miranda rights or the modern rights and privileges afforded a defendant in a murder trial. They could have easily taken in her on suspicion of murder and just sweated her out, could they not? It seemed like a long way to go for something as simple as a confession. At the very least, the Pinkerton Detective Agency of this time-period was still a fairly corrupt organization that would do most anything for its well-heeled clients.
There was some talk on social media about Nucky being a Michael Corleone to Eli’s Fredo. I don’t buy it but I do think Eli would be more likely to be eliminated than Nucky. I don’t think Nucky would do the deed. As for Michael K. Williams’ unbelievable Chalky, I do believe he is in for the long haul. He needs to triumph over Narcisse and to be confronted with the near ruin of his family life. Remember, he doesn’t even know his daughter’s fiancé canned the marriage plans.
As much as I enjoyed seeing Gillian get her comeuppance, the whole thing seemed like a waste of time. Why not just let her o.d. in last year’s finale?
Because then Harrow would never have gotten married.
There were three options for Tommy – Gillian, Julia, or the orphanage. So they could’ve done that story without Gillian.
Was there a nod to “The Wire” when Oscar talked about Chalky/Omar and Baltimore?
Dunno, but Chalky using a shotgun definitely was
he made mention of some corner boys too
A blind man as his mentor I believe was also a callback
And Nucky saying “that cocksucker Chalky”.
yes. when chalky was talking about “corner boys” – that was an episode in year four of “the wire” (also season four) when”bunny” the police chief that was fired for “hamsterdam” was explaining the different level of street kids there were.
Was there a nod to “The Wire” when Oscar mentioned Baltimore to Chalky/Omar
natural fact
Indeed.
I watched the entire episode with dread. I was worried for Chaulky when he had a plan “at first light”. Nucky vs Eli is great, but it has to end…Fool me once.
I’m not sure I fully understand the Gillian thing, and b/c of that, I didn’t find it very satisfying. The overhead shot with men pinning her down made me very uncomfortable, as it reminded me of her origin story with the commodore.
I actually feel sorry for Gillian.
Same. She finally did the right thing (letting Tommy go) and got completely fucked over.
cry me a river, bitch had it comin
Need I remind anyone, the woman is a bonafide rapist.
She needed to be punished.
Yes she is a rapist who herself was raped and no doubt damaged as a child. I feel sorry for her because she really never stood a chance.
Everybody on this show’s got it coming, Notagillianfan.
She’s a pedophile rapist murderer. Zero sympathy. Zero.
She murdered that guy to cover for her stupid son’s death. She got what she deserved. At least they got her off heroin first.
Looks like the bad BB fans have schlepped it over to Boardwalk Empire now that they can no longer focus their ire on Skylar White.
Charles, that’s unfair. I don’t like those kind of Breaking Bad fans any more than you do; but Skyler never coldbloodedly plotted the murder of a complete innocent.
Minor nitpick-Louis Gossett Junior is not a “former” Oscar winner, he’s an Oscar winner full stop.
Just a ridiculous twist with the Gillian/Roy storyline. No detective agency/police force would ever go through a long con like that (helping her through heroin addiction, torrid affair, group dinners, etc) to solve a murder case. Ugh.
The Pinkertons were detectives FOR HIRE, though. They would investigate as long as someone would pay them. Maybe Roger’s family or friends hired them.
But yea, one thing I don’t get… Who was that guy that Roy killed in the parking garage? Was he someone who the Pinkertons had investigated in the past and had his life ruined, or just some actor and Roy just fired a blank at him? I don’t get it…
@Akira, IMO, it was another Pinkerton. You’ll notice there was no blood. One shot. He falls. And no blood.
Also, I doubt it was Roger’s family that paid for this. It seemed more of a Leander (Tony Soprano’s uncle) plot to have Gillian out of the house and as pay-back for the Commodore thing.
As for the convoluted nature of the plot, yes, it certainly was. But I think that was the point – to muddy the waters. Heroin, as near as I can tell, they did not want Gillian to be able to back out of this as fevered whisper of a junkie high on smack and out of her mind. The statement was made by a person who was sober and of (allegedly) sound mind. Clean confession.
And even if they do not take her in, since murder has no statute of limitations, this is gonna hang over her for the rest of her life.
Good game.
@ Akira ~ Roy shot at another Pinkerton who had posed as David Hewson (Warren Kelley is the actor) in “Acres of Diamonds” – the husband who was supposed to be the businessman opposing the Piggly Wiggly merger.
It may’ve been convoluted, but as mentioned here, it was best for the admission to be sober.
Furthermore, it was convoluted, because I think Roy truly liked her alot!
Roy needed Gillian clean so her confession would count. You’ll notice he establishes that she is not on anything. He staged the fake shooting so he could say, “Oh I can never live with this,” knowing/hoping that Gillian would tell him that yes he COULD live with it — she was living with worse. He needed to ask her to marry him so that the stakes of him threatening to to turn himself into the police were personal to Gillian, who would lose her new love/new life if he did that. All of it was essential to getting the result he got. (And Leander timed the sale of the house precisely to coincide with the plan.)
As for the Pinkertons, this is entirely within the realm of some of their real life exploits.
2 things bother me: 1) the natural confession would have been for her to admit to killing the commodore*. That’s the most similar as it was by proxy self defense. Her admitting to be a stone cold killer for money is a bridge too far.
2) how was that guy at the bottom of the staircase to hear the confession? Why are people always able to sneak up like that on TV? I’m calling shenanigans on that.
The long con, in general, I’m fine with. But the execution was a little too flawless for my tastes.
I completely agree, and I’ll go further. I don’t believe for a second that any detective could really believe Gillian would simply confess like that. To be believable, you have to believe that the Pinkertons see a direct line from Point A (the fake shooting/marriage proposal con) to Point B (Gillian confessing to murdering the kid in her tub). I find it completely unbelievable that they would expect her to do that.
I put this convoluted plot just barely on the side of being willing to suspend disbelief. (Whereas the convoluted plot with the berries in Breaking Bad was on the other side of that line.)
But something I haven’t seen anyone mention: at dinner, Roy seemed as though he was being honest when he replied “I didn’t lie about *that*”. As in, he lied about other things–but Gillian did not press him as to what, exactly. So does this mean that he really did decide to get divorced from his wife right after meeting Gillian?
Once Roy proposed, I suspected something was up. I thought it was a long con to separate Gillian from the money from the sale of the house. In the end, it was a long con but for a different purpose. Here’s hoping we’ve seen the last of her.
Secretary Mellon was only briefly in one episode this season. I assume he was trotted out for a reason. Would he really want to see Nucky in the dock? I don’t think so.
And Richard is once again Chekov’s gun. Having his friendship with Chalky emphasized in that alley scene a couple of episodes ago had to be to some end.
And Van Alden is Chekov’s gun II. He has to play some role in Capone v. Torrio.
If they are paying any allegiance to history, Nucky, Lansky, Luciano, Capone and maybe Rothstein have to stay alive. Pretty much everybody (obviously not Hoover) is at existential risk in this narrative.
If they’re paying any allegiance to history, Torrio has to stay alive a lot longer than Rothstein. And longer than Capone, for that matter.
Was anyone else expecting Nucky to hug and kiss his brother and say “I knew it was you, Eli”?
Nah, not there in front of the kids. Maybe later. When they’re eating brunch or something.
The whole Pinkerton con depended on Gillian being compelled to fess up in order to assure her beau that he could go on after committing murder–a ridiculous assumption. Really stupid plotting.
I couldn’t understand any of the dialogue at Oscar’s. Between Chalky’s normal mumble and everyone else’s heavy accent and dialect, I don’t have a clue what was being discussed in those scenes.
I’m glad I wasn’t the only one who had trouble understanding Oscar’s accent. Anytime he spoke, I was at a loss to what he was saying.
Closed caption.
Tried it. Doesn’t work on DVR.
Use Closed Captioning
Totally agree on Gillian’s confession. Felt very contrived and didn’t buy it for a second.
Agreed, couldn’t understand any of them, had my TV turned all the way up. All in all, yet another weak episode in an overall weak season. I keep threatening to be out on this show but somehow they manage 2 episodes per season that are good. Hardly any of this is interesting enough for me to fight through a bunch of mumbled dialogue. I may be done after this season, until they pull me back in……… No but seriously, this show can kiss my ass.
Its a southern dialect, fellas. Meant to offer the dialogue some authenticity. If you dont have an ear for such things, that’s your issue, not the show’s.
If a significant portion of the audience cannot understand what a character is saying, that is most definitely the show’s issue, not the person’s and closed captioning should be included on the show. Saying it’s my problem that I have a hard time understanding a very strong southern accent is akin to saying that it is a deaf person’s problem that they can’t hear character’s speak. In both instances, closed captioning should either already be embedded in the show (which it should have been here) or should be a readily available option (which it wasn’t).
Do we know who/what Leander (Uncle Junior) was referring to when he said he “owed Dolores something” in return for selling out Gillian?
I think he said “owed Louis that much”, as in the commodore.
It wasn’t Dolores; it was Louis, the Commodore. Leander was seeking vengeance for the Commodore
I don’t think it was just your screener that was overly dark. After the first gorgeous shot of the moon, that whole opening sequence was murky. Very disappointing that during such a key Chalky scene, so much of MKW’s acting was lost due to very strange color timing in an otherwise beautifully-shot episode.
To nitpick: One can’t be a “former Oscar winner,” unless one’s award is rescinded for some reason (which I don’t believe has ever happened).
Totally did not see that twist with Gillian coming. Wow. Even knowing what she did I still felt bad for the betrayal she had just suffered. Of course if this were present day that “confession” would not be allowed in a court of law.
Hearsay would be admissible under the party opponent exception. The jury would merely give weight as to the value of the detectives’ testimony under the circumstances.
Even is admissible, it doesn’t prove anything. She can simply say, “I knew he was scared and said to make him feel better.” They have absolutely no physical evidence of who died in that bathtub.
Are we 100% sure that Nucky knows Eli’s the traitor? If so, why is he having Eli set up that meeting?
Also, was the “insurance salesman” the only thing that tipped Nucky off, or was there something else I missed?
Because Narcisse, Petrucelli, and Masseria might still get picked up in that meeting, if Nucky stays away. Or, it gives him the opportunity to put rub them all out at once. Either way, one major problem solved.
Did Eli just say “Sup?”
Was that saying around in the 20s?
(Spectacular episode!)
I wondered the same after I heard him say that..I was like” huh?..it’s been around THAT long?”….
Am I taking crazy pills? I’m not trying to be overly dramatic, but that was a surprisingly horrific episode of television after a strong showing last week.
The detective agency’s plan made absolutely no sense. How could they assume that series of events would lead to such a confession, particularly at that exact time so multiple people could hear it?
Plus, the way the “hit” on Chalky played out was a laughable scene — like something out of “Bad Boys 2.”
We sometimes feel that anyone with a gun on this or any other series is a natural hitman with expert markmanship, but most of these thugs–including the Chicago boys–are just bums with guns. Narcise’s minions probably had no special abilities which would have made them expert at an ambush or an attack.
Excellent episode from a strong season.
The biggest hole in the Pinkerton plot:
Assuming the gunshot victim is a plant, you’re relying on Gillian to not go check if he’s alive or to see if he had a gun or to not notice that there was no blood.
That’s crazy.
If for some reason (presumably some very rich family members who are paying for the investigation), you’ve been doing the longest con of all time in the hopes she’ll confess, you can’t risk the whole thing on this staged shooting!
Roy could have just grabbed her and shoved her in the car and been all “we have to get out of here now!” if she had motioned towards the body. However, give Roy and his team a bit of credit — they knew that woman who killed a complete stranger to secure an inheritance would probably not have grown a conscience all of a sudden, and would be more interested in making an escape than checking the victim.
Plus, I don’t know if Gillian is just going to now confess to the cops or not, but if she doesn’t, her conviction is not a slam dunk. No physical evidence. Just her confession on the stairs she can deny. The witnesses are all Pinkertons. Her lawyer can claim whoever hired them has a motive to frame her, and the Pinkertons are just lying. Don’t know if Mr. Muttonchops lawyer heard it, but he has a motive to falsify also. At least it’s a shot. That’s “in real life.” But for the show’s purposes, she’s going to prison.
Isolation was the theme of the episode.
RE: Gillian
The “victim” of a long con perpetrated by Melander, on behalf of the Commodore’s memory. One can argue that Gillian was deserving of her fate. However, a smart lawyer will immediately turn her confession into an artful lie designed to convince Roy to flee. Eliminating Gillian from the narrative, by pointing out that the person who she killed was not Jimmy, means that the house (or the sale proceeds from the house) will be held in trust for Jimmy’s child as his heir. It’s all about the money. Jillian is left to fend for herself.
RE: Chalky
Chalky was sold out yet again. This time by one of Oscar’s nephews/underlings. The one who “went to Baltimore” made sure that Narcisse’s thugs knew where to find Chalky. Oscar was correct in his advice. You can not trust anyone because times have changed and his relationship with Daughter has clouded his judgment. He can run or he can face what has happened. He chose to run, but Daughter’s disappearance has caused him to reconsider. Oscar is dead because of him and he believes that Nucky turned him in. Chalky is now on his own.
RE: Nucky
“A skunk in the basement“ arouses Nucky’s suspicions. Eli’s outburst at the table reinforces his suspicions. The revelations that Eli is drinking indicates that he is under a great deal of pressure from something that is so far invisible to Nucky. Eli’s son later implied that he may have seen the insurance agent before (but was interrupted from saying so by his mother). All of this leads Nucky to believe that Eli may be the skunk. Nucky had thought he could trust his family, but found out that he is alone.
Eli then suggested to Nucky that they should get everyone into the same room together. While on the surface this suggestion would allow Nucky to achieve his long stated goal, in light of Nucky’s suspicions, having everyone together is an extraordinary risk. Of course if Nucky wants to “get out” then the meeting can take place without him. How would this play out ? Nucky asks Eli to attend on his behalf. Eli tells Knox about the meeting. Everyone who attends (w/o Nucky), is arrested. Masseria, Lucianno and Lansky are neutralized, leaving Narcisse exposed and vulnerable. Nucky is left to reclaim his empire. Nucky takes out Narcisse, allowing him to reconcile with Chalky.
Expect a violent conclusion as all of the plot threads are tied to together.
I’ve been hoping for the downfall of Gillian, but it feels wrong somehow to see her brought low by an exceptionally complex and expensive long-term scheme. Roy was sexing her for months and got her off heroin just to facilitate a confession? Leander needed Pinkerton on the payroll for months just to bring down a heroin junkie?
I think I would’ve preferred something more happenstance and pathetic, like the fate of the woman who had sex with Dunn for her looky-lu boyfriend’s jollies and made the mistake of trusting herself to Narcisse.
I am glad that she paid for the heinous murder of poor Roger.
My thoughts regarding Gillian…why didn’t she just re-open the Wh…house? (I know the situation with Tommy played a part, but…really???) Eli’s a gonner (He’s on the new series with McConahay/Harrelson). I’ll miss the relationship between Nucky/Eli, but… Willie’s part will grow (he eventually becomes Mayor). Didn’t we always know that Harrow was gonna end up at Nucky’s side? I’m really sick of the Dr., sure hope he’s gone at the end of this season. And for the record, when are we bringing Margaret back??? It’s time!!! Capone’s roll will grow also, has to. Finally, as we learned in season 1, anything can happen on this show. Love it!
Come on man, knowing an actor has another commitment is basically a spoiler.
The HBO series referenced in the post is a mini series. The actor’s participation should not impact his ability to remain on BE.
SPOILER ALERT, thanks
Perhaps I was overly tired, but that was a very slowwwww moving episode. I was doing anything I could to keep myself awake.
Glad to see resolution of the Gillian story even though it seemed very far fetched that she would just confess like that…