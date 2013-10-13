Review: ‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘The North Star’

A review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as I’m attacked by a rogue possum…
“She said, ‘I am who I am. Who else could I be?'” -Sagorsky
We’ve reached the halfway point of season 4, and while I’ve really enjoyed it so far – as I said at the start of the year, the increased focus on characters like Chalky, Capone and Richard, and the introduction of a great new character like Narcisse, has made this one of the show’s best seasons to date – I’ve spent a lot of it wondering when exactly Nucky’s story was going to kick in. Though he’s not my favorite character on the show, he is far and away the central character, and he spent most of the early episodes reacting to other people’s problems: Dunn’s screw-up with the talent scout and his wife, Eddie’s demand for more responsibility, Bill McCoy’s wild Tampa land deal, Rothstein’s bad night at the card table, Willie’s legal troubles regarding the poisoning, etc.
But Eddie’s suicide, and Nucky’s response to it, helps put both his story and the arc of the season as a whole into stronger focus. Right before a brief, awkward encounter with Margaret (Kelly Macdonald’s first appearance of the season) at Penn Station, he laments the idea of going through “your whole life with things right under your nose” and comes to realize just how much he took Eddie – and Margaret, and so many of the people in his life – for granted. And while down in Tampa, he begins turning to Sally the bartender for the same comfort and counsel he once received from Margaret – more even, given that he entrusts her to be his eyes on the ground for the land deal, which is greater oversight than he ever granted his wife – and admits in his own words that he has failed Rothstein’s test about a man’s ability to sit quietly in a room by himself. He’s not sure why he keeps doing these deals, making these partnerships, when his operation is in solid shape already, “And I wonder if I did nothing – nothing at all – if I would be happier. But I can’t stop. I tried. But I… I get wound up.”
Nucky thinks he can go back to a calm, peaceful existence, but that life is long gone. Now he’s the kind of guy who goes to alligator fights, then trades punches with a woman in a lightning storm before the two of them make love against a wall. Whether he spends the season’s second half trying to fight his new nature or embracing it, it finally feels like Nucky has stepped back to the forefront of his own series – conveniently right at the moment his brother was inadvertently giving Agent Knox access to all the information Eddie tried to protect with his suicide. I expect Nucky to defeat this latest threat the way he has every other one, and it helps that he feels like a more vital, vibrant character while doing so.
“The North Star” not only put Nucky back at the forefront, but did so while exercising the series’ trademark patience and artistry. What’s so impressive about this episode, and the best hours of the show, is how they let scenes and moments linger, whether it’s Chalky (also trying to fight his own inner nature) watching Daughter Maitland sing, or the dying Sagorsky telling Richard his terrible war story from the Philippines, or Lansky and Luciano having their falling-out because of Lucky’s paranoia about doing a deal with Joe Masseria’s cousin. The show lets scenes breathe, and if a story or character isn’t fully-baked, it can feel like things are being dragged out past the point of interest. But when you have the right people and conflict, like that gorgeous Chalky/Daughter scene, time becomes irrelevant. I could have watched him watch her sing for much, much longer than the show let us.
And though the Tampa set-up could feel like one far-flung location too many for a show that already has regular stops in Atlantic City, New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and Washington, I just love the atmosphere of the place: gangster, cowboy and tropical, all put in a blender and served in one of Sally’s shot glasses.
Very happy with where we find ourselves at the midpoint, and looking forward to seeing how (or if) Capone’s coup of Cicero, Willie’s misadventures at college, Gillian’s affair with Roy, Narcisse’s plotting with Dunn and various other threads all tie together by the end.
Some other thoughts:
* This is the fourth out of the season’s first six episodes to have Howard Korder get ever sole or partial script credit. His co-writer here: “Tremé” co-creator Eric Overmyer, who had some time on his hands due to that show’s abbreviated final season (which will debut in December, after “Boardwalk” wraps for the year).
* Korder, Terence Winter, Gretchen Mol, Michael Kenneth Williams and Jeffrey Wright were all on hand last Sunday for the “Boardwalk Empire” panel at the inaugural New York version of PaleyFest, which I moderated. Fans got to see last week’s episode a few hours early – which made things somewhat awkward when we then tried to discuss Eddie’s death without spoiling it for people live-streaming the Q&A (but not the episode) – and then we briefly discussed recent developments. Korder and Wright both talked about the creation of Narcisse, whom the writers see as kind of a “vampire” living off the blood of his own people, and who’s loosely based on a Harlem crime figure of the period. Among the more interesting revelations: Winter said that when he was first developing “Boardwalk” at HBO, the first actor they talked about to play Nucky – especially given his great resemblance to the real Nucky Johnson – was James Gandolfini, but they recognized quickly that Gandolfini wouldn’t want to do another series immediately after “The Sopranos,” if ever. You can see part of the Q&A here.
* I often get frustrated when the antagonist on a show survives and succeeds because one of the protagonists acts stupidly, but Eli doesn’t have the information we do about Knox, and Nucky already has a history of putting money into other people’s names (specifically, the person he saw at Penn Station) and suffering for it. Although did Eli pick up some kind of clue about Knox’s true identity from the monogrammed handkerchief?
* Also, given what we know about the real J. Edgar Hoover and his fixation on Communists and anarchists over organized crime (alluded to here during their meeting), I suspect that if/when Knox screws up, his boss will not have his back.
* Good to have Richard back after a two-week absence. I do hope, though, that his arc this year doesn’t wind up just being a repeat of season 3, where he attempts to give up killing and focus on Tommy, Julia and happiness, only to be forced to pick up his guns at the end. (Which isn’t to say I don’t want to see Richard shooting anyone anymore; I just don’t want a beat-for-beat rehash of what he went through last year.)
What did everybody else think?
In terms with Eli and Agent York, he asked his wife if she knew anyone who knew German, before they met up. I think Eddie wrote about who York really is in the letter and Eli is trying to find out who he really is, and that means keeping him close. Risk of course is some of that paperwork may now in the hands of the feds.
The translation Knox read out is correct. That’s what it really said. Eli isn’t suspicious because of the letter – he’s suspicious because the initials on the handkerchief are not Knox’s.
1. Nucky Thompson – 408
2. “Warren Knox”/Jim – 137
3. Will Thompson – 129
4. Chalky White – 126
5. Eddie Kessler – 123
6. Al Capone – 113
7. Eli Thompson – 108
8. Valentin Narcisse – 107
9. Gillian Darmody – 101
10. Nelson Van Alden – 96
11. Frank Capone – 85
12. Dunn Purnsley – 80
13. Richard Harrow – 65
14. Arnold Rothstein – 63
15. Bill McCoy – 58
16. Ralph Capone – 52
17. Meyer Lansky – 50
18. Sally Wheet – 48
19. Alma Pastor – 46
20. Roy Phillips – 45
21. Emma Harrow – 37
22. Daughter Maitland – 37
23. Mickey Doyle – 32
24. Clayton – 28
25. Lucky Luciano – 26
The race for 2nd place changes leaders every episode. My money’s on Eli or Chalky taking it by season’s end. Eddie had more lines in his four episodes than he did in any other season. Chalky’s already beat his season record too as of tonight. After Nucky, the characters in the most episodes so far are Chalky, Dunn, and Knox (5 out of 6 episodes).
Sorry, that’s the characters with the most lines in Season 4 ^
So your theory is that characters with the most lines dies?
You really have to get a life.
If you are saying that the most lines that is spoken by a character in a season and/or episode will die, then I suggest that there are characters that exist in real life on that list that you have to remove because they aren’t going to die anytime soon because they didn’t die for years or even decades after ward in real life.
For instance J. Edgar Hoover, head of the Bureau of Investigation, later to be called the Federal Bureau of Investigation won’t die until 1972. On the other hand on the other hand if you know who Dion O’Banion was in real life you could probably guess when he is going to die.
Frank Capone who bought it in the episode before this one was fated to die on April 1, 1924 even if he didn’t have any lines. But his brother Al Capone will be around until 1947.
So I suggest that one remove all of the characters who are real life people from that list and keep the totally fictional ones like Nelson Van Alden and the semi fictional ones like Nucky Thompson himself, although I think it is a safe bet he won’t be killed off until the series finale-if ever since the real life Nucky Johnson who Nucky Thompson is based on lived until the 1960s IIRC.
While this show has a lot of positive things going for it, the fundamental issue is that I ultimately don’t care about any of the characters. You could kill off anyone, including Nucky, and it really wouldn’t matter. When I think of similar shows such as The Wire, Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, etc., there are countless characters that have a huge impact on me.
The writers just don’t do a very good job of fleshing out characters and creating strong connections with the viewers. I don’t think I’m alone in this viewpoint… the only truly great character they had was JImmy, and he was killed off long ago.
The fundamental problem with this show is that it feels more like watching a play than watching the sort of hyper-realism we’ve grown to expect from dramas such as The Wire or Mad Men. The show is fancy and ornate and complex and well-acted but ultimately empty and soulless.
I definitely care(d) about Eddie Kesler and Harrow. Angela’s death was also dramatic. The others, not so much. Most of them are violent criminals, so it’s hard to feel sorry for them.
Still love the show though, it’s always interesting to see how it plays out.
Actually I can agree that it is indeed a play, but plays aren’t “empty and soulless” and certainly not BwE!
@Cattt:
I can agree about the deaths of Kessler and Angela. And it is true that it is harder to feel sorry when a violent criminal dies since it was the life they chose, but remember Harrow is a violent criminal too.
I disagree with the idea that Boardwalk Empire has failed to create characters worth caring about.
Last season was the first I watched, and I was strongly invested in Billie Kent, Nelson Van Alden, the relationship between Owen Sleater and Margaret Thompson and the spectacular Stephen Graham as Al Capone. I want a Capone spinoff or HBO movie starring Graham. His entry into the Atlantic City mob war was electric.
Good episode (and I’m glad the finches are still alive!) with one glaring flaw: the fight/sex scene between Nucky and Sally. I thought it was overwrought and predictable, with the thunderstorm underscoring the melodrama. Maybe it was supposed to be like one of those bad 1930s movies, but I cringed nonetheless. Regardless, I do think Sally is a welcome addition. And Daughter Maitland is sensational!
Mr E. Gator — get it?
I found that scene a bit weird. I thought it was interesting that Nucky tried opening up someone (as he does occasionally) and she was unwilling to engage him (as happens often).
Lots of good to say about the episode (and I’m glad Eddie’s finches are still alive!). Daughter Maitland is sensational. The fight/sex scene with Sally and Nucky was the glaring flaw. Overwrought and predictable. Plus, the thunderstorm to underscore the melodrama – puh-lease! Too bad, because Sally is a welcome addition to the show.
Was thrown by the handkerchief scene with Eli. As Alan asked above, we were to assume that gave him a clue about Knox? And if so, why? Fantastic episode.
*were we*
Eli has (inadvertantly) given incriminating information to Knox. The handkerchief will lead to Eli’s discovery of Knox’s real intent. Before that happens, how much information will Knox pass to his supperiors including Hoover ?
Eli must have figured out somehow — perhaps by earlier finding a German speaker to correctly translate the suicide note — that Knox was involved in Eddie’s demise. His fake crying jag was a ploy to obtain Knox’s monogrammed handkerchief to later use against him. Perhaps as evidence to place Knox in cahoots with Nucky’s people in a way that Hoover and his other bosses will find unsavory?
Initials on the handkerchief doesn’t match Knox’s full name.
The monogrammed handkerchief that Knox gives Eli as he cries is identical to the handkerchief Knox gave Eddie after he vomited. Eddie may have put the handkerchief in his pocket, and Eli just recently went through Eddie’s pockets.
VICTORIAJ1908 That was right! I had completely forgotten about that! I though that Eli’s crying jag was fake because he knew what was in the note already – and Know claimed to only have had one year of German but read so well. Good catch!
Victoria – nice. …and thus explaining why Mickey was grossed out when he was looking thru Eddie’s clothes in the closet.
nice catch Victoria…
Thanks!
Hoover mentioned Marcus Garvey by name. Knox looking into Nucky can quickly lead to Chalky who will lead to Narcisse who uses Garvey office. That would make Hoover very happy .
I can see Nucky trading information about Narcisse to Hoover if/when he needs to offer something to save himself.
Gladly: That sounds very Nucky to me and would deal with the threat of Narcisse in a very clean and convenient way.
Have plot elements in this season laid the first plank in the downfall of at least 2 characters? The producers of BE have stated that they can not rewrite history, but can take great liscense with individual scenes. In reality, Arnold Rothstein was killed after losing money in an illegal poker match and then refusing to settle his debt. His position in the NY Crime world was taken by Meyer Lansky. In reality, Nucky Thompson was convicted of tax evasion, fraud etc and sent to jail. So far this season, we have seen Rothstein’s weakness in gambling, leading to Lansksy’s stepping forward. By giving Knox incriminating information, Eli may have provided an opening for the Federal Judiciary to begin compling their case against Nucky Thompson. In these cases, the action in the series begins to fit the reality of the history of the 3 characters mentioned.
Nucky Thompson is NOT a real person. Nucky Johnson was real. They changed it so they can do whatever they want.
Reply to comment…
I didn’t know the exact details of Rothstein’s life and death, but I did know that Meyer Lansky is one of the most famous gangsters of all time, so it’s no big surprise that they’re making the move to bring him to the forefront of the show.
The initials on the handkerchief were “JMT,” which clearly are not Warren Knox’s initials. I saw on another message board that Hoover called Knox “Jim,” so I imagine “JMT” are Knox’s actual initials. Eli must, at the very least, wonder why Knox is carrying a handkerchief with a different monogram. Presumably, this slip-up will lead Eli to learning about Knox’s day job.
Yes… but you’d think, when you’re an undercover cop, you wouldn’t carry around handkerchiefs monogrammed with your real initials. It’s a bit of an iffy plot-device.
The Feds were a brand-new agency at that point, and essentially rounding up agents from where ever they could find them. Yes, it’s a rookie mistake for an undercover agent but he literally would have been a rookie. He also isn’t very consistent in his “character” either, which Eli hints at the beginning of the scene (he put on a tough guy approach to shake down the bank manager, but has portrayed himself as a glad-handing twerp).
There has been no information given about how long Knox has been doing his job, although they do mention that he’s put months of work into this undercover operation.
Good point, we don’t know what his actual experience or skill is.
But Knox shows Eli a badge, and blusters to the bank president (or is he a manager?) that he’s a federal agent.
So Knox is really any FBI agent pretending, as part of an undercover operation, that he is an FBI agent? What’s the point of the false name, then? All to appear as a low-level agent when he’s really a high-level agent? This seems like a lot of fuss over nothing. Why not just hios real name? The Bureau of Investigation is new and small, and nobody has ever heard of their high-level agents anyway, except perhaps for Hoover and probably not him either.
Jim (“JMT”) is an agent of the Bureau of Investigation (BOI: part of the Department of Justice) – pretending to be “Warren Knox”, an agent of the Prohibition Unit of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR: part of the Department of the Treasury). This makes complete sense since he’s investigating corruption within the Prohibition Unit itself (as well as it’s links to organized crime).
I just found it a bit hard to believe he carries monogrammed handkerchiefs with his real initials on them.
BTW: Boardwalk Empire is now in the year 1924 – which means the Bureau of Investigation (BOI) has been around for 16 years – so not what I would call “new” anymore (although Hoover has just been appointed Director).
OK, that makes sense, particularly if he’s investigating the Prohibition Unit.
The line about “not putting anything alive in a box,” and the shared look between Nucky and Margaret, was fantastic. There’s the obvious connotation about the murders Nucky has committed and/or ordered, but it also made me think of how they found Owen Slater. Loved that moment!
Yeah, to be completely honest I was dreading Margaret’s return since the season has been doing quite well with her absence (in my opinion) but I loved her re-introduction scene. And Nucky spilling his spaghetti here like he did at that party after killing Jimmy was great.
I find this season boring as hell. Maybe it’s because I’m one of the few people who misses Margaret. Maybe it’s because Nucky’s been so aimless. But I just can’t get into the show like I used to, and find myself browsing the web while I’m half-watching.
Jesus Christ, seriously?
You’re not one of the few people who miss Margaret, I’d say you’re the only one. Are you related to the actress? The minute she has been on this season is one minute too many. I’m hoping she slips onto the subway tracks on the way back to her office downtown.
Reply to comment…
Meg you’re not the only one who misses Margaret – our house is full of Margaret fans. She’s a charming character and one of Nucky’s true equals. I think she lights up the screen.
I personally miss a hypocritical whining moralist crusader ridding the world of alcohol and ushering in abortions. /s
That being said — it was nice to see her. I don’t know what purpose she serves going forward (assuming she doesn’t get back with Nucky) and I could see them writing her out of teh show as she enjoys a life on ‘normalcy’ in lower Manhattan. Jealous… she can go to Katz’s deli whenever she wants.
I personally miss a hypocritical whining moralist crusader ridding the world of alcohol and ushering in abortions. /s
That being said — it was nice to see her. I don’t know what purpose she serves going forward (assuming she doesn’t get back with Nucky) and I could see them writing her out of teh show as she enjoys a life on ‘normalcy’ in lower Manhattan. Jealous… she can go to Katz’s deli whenever she wants.
That scene in FL, when Nucky says “as long as his concerns don’t conflict with mine…”
Anyone else think that was an ode to Godfather’s “I have a sentimental weakness for my children and I spoil them, as you can see. They talk when they should listen. Anyway, Signor Sollozzo, my no to you is final. I want to congratulate you on your new business and I’m sure you’ll do very well and good luck to you. Especially since your interests don’t conflict with mine. Thank you.”?
Reply to comment…
Sorry…The whole scene with Meyer Lansky and Luciano when Luciano wants out of the deal but Lansky tells Luciano that he is staying in and will float the cash himself brought me back to the Godfather as well. The whole scene – the acting, the setting, the way it was filmed – just smacked to me of the 1920s scenes with a young Vito Corleone walking the streets of NYC.
There’s a line in Timothy Egan’s “The Worst Hard Time,” describing a kind of rodeo in which cows were held underwater to drown: “Even the entertainment was traumatic.” That’s how I feel about Boardwalk Empire. There isn’t a scene that goes by that I don’t experience with a kind of dread that something awful is going to happen. Not sure what it says about me that I keep going back. At least on Walking Dead, I *know* something awful is going to happen. Because that’s the whole point.
I thought this episode was slow, but incredible. I loved it.
Oh Richard. I want nothing but the best for him. I do not know if I’ve wanted a fictional character to be happy more than him.
I’m assuming Eli noticed that Agent Knox is carrying a monogrammed hanky with the wrong initials.
Thought it was also nice to see Margaret again. And it seems she rekindled with her brother which is nice to see for her character. I wonder how she’ll get brought back in to the fold, or if they release her time is done and let her go. A major character leaves a show without being killed, that doesn’t happen often.