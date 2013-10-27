Review: ‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘The Old Ship of Zion’

A review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as I mix myself a rum swizzle…
“Well, it’s all about who you know, isn’t it?” -Jim Tolliver
Outside of the action in Illinois, the warfare on this season of “Boardwalk Empire” has been of the cold variety: lots of stealthy moves and countermoves, with players either focusing on the long game or oblivious to the fact that they’re at war in the first place.
That sort of combat plays to the strengths of certain characters like Dr. Narcisse, Rothstein and Gaston Bullock Means, less so to men like Chalky White or Eli Thompson. They have their political gifts – Chalky has successfully controlled an entire voting bloc for Nucky for years, and Eli had a healthy run as sheriff – but they’ve been developed more out of necessity than preference. Chalky has never been entirely comfortable in his fancy clothes and his bourgeois life; usually, when we see a White family dinner, it ends in him resentfully chasing away his more refined wife and kids. Eli can supervise business for Nucky, but pretty much every defining Eli moment of the series – including a great one here in the diner booth with Tolliver and his partner – involves his volcanic temper getting the better of him.
Chalky and Eli are at the fulcrums of the two big plot pivots of “The Old Ship of Zion,” but they end the hour in very different circumstances.
I’ve been worried for weeks that Chalky is badly outclassed by Narcisse, and now too entranced by Daughter Maitland to have the first chance of figuring out what’s happening to his own organization and community. It turns out he’s not completely at a loss, as he brutally cleans up the shooting gallery Dunn has been running on Baltic Avenue(*), then very publicly calls out Narcisse in front of his potential new followers. Their confrontation in the street is among the best-looking “Boardwalk” sequences ever (unsurprisingly in an episode directed by Tim Van Patten), with Chalky defiantly banging on a trash can lid and Narcisse glowering through fire and smoke as he recognizes that this illiterate hustler has temporarily gotten the better of him.
(*) As always, reference to any of the Atlantic City streets from Monopoly makes for a disorienting moment.
And even Chalky’s unabiding love for Daughter Maitland winds up serving him well, as it turns out that she hasn’t just been playacting with him. She feels enough for him – and how could she not, after he poetically describes the sound of her voice as “like you tying up a secret”? – to warn him of the threat Dunn poses. (Though Chalky’s antennae had been up about Dunn for most of the episode.) What follows is more gorgeously shot tension (with each man standing as far from each other as possible in the apartment), and then brutal action, with callbacks to Chalky and Dunn’s first encounter in the Atlantic City jail, and with Chalky surviving against his much larger and more powerful opponent only through the intervention of his lover. I’ll miss Dunn Purnsley as both a character and a foil for Chalky (do any of Chalky’s other underlings even have names?), but as with Eddie a few weeks ago, he went out in memorable fashion, and now sets up a new, more open phase in the White/Narcisse battle.
Speaking of Eddie, Agent Tolliver(**) finds a new weak link in the Thompson organization, and this time a man like Eli who has everything to lose. Eddie had the ability to escape his predicament in the exact manner in which he did. Were Eli to jump off a balcony at the Albatross, Willie would still be in danger of prosecution for Henry’s murder, and who knows what would become of his wife and his other kids?
(**) There was a stilted quality to Brian Geraghty’s performance that I thought worked when he was posing as Agent Knox, but that hasn’t always served him so well when he’s in Tolliver mode.
In an ideal world for Nucky – who remains a largely passive(***) background figure so far this season, here befuddled by the arrival of Sally with the first load from Tampa – Eli would come to him with this news and they would find a way to escape the noose Tolliver seems to have placed around Eli and Willie. But relations between the brothers have always been strained, and they’re at another bad spot right now because Willie seems to be turning to his uncle for parental advice, and because the two of them kept the Henry story secret from Eli. I don’t anticipate the Bureau of Investigation collaring Nucky anytime soon, but Eli’s an ideal target for Tolliver in more ways than one. It’s not like he hasn’t already demanded his own brother’s murder, right?
(***) One very active, satisfying moment for Nucky: he takes back Eddie’s cane and beats on the annoying Mickey with it. The decor, management and entertainment at the club have all changed, but Mickey Doyle is still getting assaulted by his colleagues there.
Another strong outing, particularly on Chalky’s side of town. As I’ve been saying, so far this season feels a bit more loosely-constructed than the last few, but most of the individual are really strong, and they’ve got several episodes left to tie together as much as they want to.
What did everybody else think? And is HBO leaving money on the table if they don’t release a tie-in album of Margot Bingham singing songs of the ’20s as Daughter Maitland?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Great episode. I was holding my breath during the fight scene. Very strong episode for Michael K. Williams. I sense doom for Daughter. Really hope Chalky survives this season…….
Only five regulars appeared this week. I know this show can use the cast sparsely but that’s definitely a record low. We’ve had, what, four real scenes with Luciano? The writers seem more enamoured with the new characters this year than the audience.
Good stuff though, particularly with Chalky. Glad Narcisse isn’t as in-the-spotlight for the season as Rosetti was because he would get cartoony fast; telling the story mainly from Chalky and Dunn’s POVs was a better call. I’m sure Bingham gets three or four tracks on the S4 soundtrack album.
We don’t need to see the same characters every week. By the end of the season each characters resolution is always done where you feel satisfied. This show does a great job of developing its characters.
As far as your cheap shot at Gyp, he’s one of the all time best villains in TV history. He was player perfectly by EMMY WINNING Bobby Canna ale.
I don’t think Dr. Narcisse is going to die this season. Terrance Winter has stated that he wants to stay away from the bad guy every season formula. So I think he makes is through. But what I love is that there is always something going on. Never just one bad guy. For instance, Eli is now seen as a threat and could be a villain to Nucky. This show does a wonderful job with all the story lines. Breaking Bad doesn’t have squat on this masterpiece
We DO see the same characters every week. Willie, Knox, Chalky, Dunn, Eli, Narcisse are driving most of the action and obviously will remain extremely central (minus Dunn) in the final four. Luciano, Margaret, Richard, Rothstein, Lansky, etc. are ghosts but for the odd all-too-brief cameo.
I don’t think EVERY arc is always satisfying by the end of the season either, and Luciano has suffered particularly in that regard most years; it seems he and Rothstein pretty much never get to star as the lead in an episode’s subplot the way Capone, Van Alden, Eli, Chalky, and Richard regularly do.
I liked Gyp, I just think Narcisse is more over-the-top (in a less loud way) as an evil mastermind Bond villain type so he could get overexposed easily. Luckily Wright is really good.
Walt- I think this is the best season of BE yet. I agree that seeing more NY characters more often would be nice (Chi too- bit history tells us that is coming soon) but I can’t say I miss Jillian or Margaret in the least. I also think the show has to the new (and fictional) characters to keep things from being too predictable.
Walt– while Luciano has gotten short shrift this year, he was the focus of an excellent subplot in the last three episodes of last season, and AR had a great role in You’d Be Surprised, Margate Sands, and All In, and I suspect his manipulation of Margaret will be a crucial part of the endgame this season.
As far as Narcisse, while I greatly enjoy him, I was concerned he was getting a bit to supervillainesque, until last night when we discovered he is a failed playwright and absolutely flummoxed that Chalky got the better of him. He’s smart, but also in some ways rather pathetic and even funny.
@Chadevan: I actually think the AR + Margaret subplot will carry over into season 5. There’s so much more going on right now, and like Alan said last week; a lot of stuff this season could be interpreted as setup for the next year. I also think Meyer Lansky’s role will be bigger next year, due to his and Nucky’s partnership. As well as Joe Masseria + Luciano having setup the heroin subplot with Petrocelli last week.
Nelson Espe – WRONG!
“This show does a wonderful job with all the story lines. Breaking Bad doesn’t have squat on this masterpiece.”
Much like The Shield (though w/ far less characters) did, Boardwalk tends to put an emphasis on certain characters each season. They may have big storylines 1 season and be background the next. it doesn’t mean they won’t play a major part in the following season. Patience!!! TV shows are amarathon, not a sprint. the sprints end up running out of good arc’s, like Homeland.
When I was watching the scene where Narcisse is mouthing the words to his thinly-veiled autobiographical play, which portrayed him and his adopted daughter saving the wicked world in the name of the lord, I got major flashbacks to Bioshock Infinite (not sure how many gamers are on this board).
But yes, I liked how the play was terrible and hardly anyone clapped. Having a bizarre quirk like being a failed playwright sort of makes Narcisse even more like a Bond villain, but I don’t care. He’s awesome.
I wonder if there is any thought to making a NYC or Chicago spinoff after this show is done. They have so many characters and potential scenarios to work with.
i found this episode annoying. did anybody not see the end of the chalky/dunn confrontation going down that way? the fight scene itself was well done. but seriously isn’t Narcisse supposed to be a high level player. and thats all he’s got? sending purnsley alone to chalky’s place? would have thought he’d have some more well thought out progression. he also failed to anticipate chalky’s attack on the drug house. so i guess Narcisse is not very intelligent as that would be my first guess as to what chalky would do. he is nothing if not predictable. so not clear on what sort of progression Narcisse was running but from what we saw tonight he seems to be a man who plays checkers not chess.
Sometimes in chess you sacrifice a few pieces to win the endgame. Let’s see how it plays out. The King in play is Nucky, not Chalky.
That was Daughter’s place not Chalky’s.
all it takes is one person with a gun. A much bigger person at that as well. They were expecting Chalky to still be half robed and in bed probably as well. Daughter said “ur in a hurry” when scene started so chalky had already sped up this visit in relation to past ones.
He was supposed to lead Chalky outside and put one in his head. And is there a better person to send than his top luitenant? You’re reaching.
One of the interesting wrinkles last night was seeing Narcisse as slightly less powerful than he has been portrayed previously. I was even complaining that he was coming off as a too powerful, mind-controlling super villain, but in this episode we see he isn’t as influential, brilliant, and all-controlling as he thinks he is.
I think that is why he thought the plan would work. He believes his control over maitland is absolute, and he thinks in Purnsley he has the perfect mole that a simpleton like chalky would never see coming. But, we see that Maitland isn’t brainwashed and that Chalky is wiser than Narcisse gives him credit for. That is why the little shots of him at the play were so smart to put in… this guy believes he is omnipotent and a genius, but he is just a narcissist.
@KSW:
People have been calling him a “supervillian” because of how he acts-which I still say he is essentially the black Arnold Rothstein in manner and style and education (and also business since as hinted in the show the real Arnold Rothstein was also in the heroin drug trade)-but I don’t think he was ever portrayed that way, at least no more than Nucky Thompson himself. The show in a few episodes just set him up to show he was a force to be reckoned with as the new kid in town.
On the other hand because of this set back it doesn’t mean he lacks intelligence after all. He just underestimated his opponent. Sure he didn’t anticipate Chaulky’s attack on his heroin shooting gallery it just shows he is not infallible. If anything it, as pointed out by Alan, was Dunn’s suspicious behavior that set off Chaulky’s “spidey sense” gave away the game. Narcisse didn’t apparently didn’t think that Maitland will fall in love with such a coarse person as Chaulky (but I guess he should’ve. After all Chaulky somehow landed his wife who seemed to be from a more middle class background that Chaulky was).
That said he could be a bit pompous. His “Up lift the Race” type play fell flat so yes he isn’t the playwrite he believes he is (assuming he did write the play).
What Chaulky proved is that he can match Narcisse more formal and refined book learning intelligence with his cunning, street instincts, experience and emotional I.Q. On the white side of the tracks it probably would be like Lucky Luciano going up against Arnold Rothstein. Street Smarts against book learning.
Oh and finally I’m still getting a Commodore-Jimmy-Gillian type creepy vibe from Narcisse in regard to his relationship with Maitland. Hope I’m wrong.
The Good Doctor was “betrayed” by daughter Maitland. She was supposed to distract Chalky as Dunn took him out. However, the Dr. did under estimate Chalky’s knowledge of Dunn’s betrayal.
The standoff between Dunn and Chalky was excellent, and the fight scene was pretty good, but I absolutely hated the trope of having the “bad guy” get the best of the “good guy” and almost killing him, until the “woman who done him wrong” has a change of heart and saves the day, and they walk off merrily into the sunset. The twist here is that I expect Narcisse to whack Daughter, but that will just lead to another trope of Chalky avenging her death.
Overall, kind of a dumb way for a great character for Dunn to go out.
Hands down the best show on TV. This shows has multiple performances that are worthy of Emmy nominations. This show has beautiful set pieces. And most of all this show is extremely entertaining that hardly ever telegraphs where its going.
People who complain its to slow, or complain about characters not being in every episode, stop watching then. There are other mindless shows that will do you just fine. Each season is like a book, it always pays off in the end. The character development in this show is leagues ahead of any other.
Don’t forget to mention the gorgeous directing of Tim van Patten!
I have said it before, but it is worth repeating: BE is the perfect example of the David Simon point about the week-to-week recap culture unfairly maligning certain shows. When you have to write something after each episode that seems definitive and smart, some shows will just suffer in how we talk about them.
When you re-watch any season of BE as a complete story, you could argue it is up there with any show in the golden age of TV… but, it gets torn apart in the hyper-recap culture because each season is conceived as just that– a season, not a series of self-contained episodes.
“The character development in this show is leagues ahead of any other.” That is definitely a matter of opinion.
David Simon’s point seems off base to me. A TV drama like Boardwalk Empire is intended to be viewed in hourly installments once a week. That’s the primary audience. A show that succeeds as a complete story and suffers in weekly watching has failed its largest group of viewers.
The smart critics who cover the show once a week and judge it for that experience are not being untrue to the nature of the show.
(Though your comment does make me think there ought to be a few smart critics who only binge watch.)
The only “issue” w/ Boardwalk is that people have their favorite characters and want to see them every week. However, I think that it works perfectly. We are seeing an entire picture by getting limited amounts of individual characters either episode to episode or season to season, but in the end it will pay off because we saw the entire picture rather than just the small thumbnail.
“A TV drama like Boardwalk Empire is intended to be viewed in hourly installments once a week.”
Nope. That’s just the way it’s aired. It’s unrealistic to the think HBO would air the entire season as a single episode in one day.
Some shows are designed to be viewed as a whole season rather than weekly installments, just like some movies are designed to look best on an IMAX screen and not your iPad. There’s nothing wrong with that, but there’s also nothing wrong with pointing out the potential flaw of alienating part of your audience.
I don’t have HBO, so I’ve never watched this show on a weekly basis, one at a time. I always watch each season when it comes out on Blu-ray. So I can’t compare the experiences, but I can definitely vouch for it being an awesome show, one of the best of all time, watching it the way I do. :)
I had the same thought about a soundtrack album. Usually the music on Boardwalk is a bit too archaic for my tastes (I love old pop music, but the Eddie Cantor-type stuff is a bit dated even for me), but all of Daughter Maitland’s performances have been incredible. For the record, in the two years before this season takes place, Ma Rainey, Bessie Smith, Kid Ory, King Oliver, and Louis Armstrong all made their debuts on record. The recording industry suddenly became a whole lot more interesting, and a whole lot less white.
That fight scene at the end was incredible. My favorite action sequences are down-and-dirty fistfights (From Russia with Love, The Quiet Man, They Live), and as far as I’m concerned, tonight’s between Chalky & Purnsley can stand up there alongside the all-time greats. Spending more time in Chalky’s part of town is possibly the best decision Boardwalk has ever made. I used to joke about wanting a Chalky spinoff, but I’m now seriously convinced that it could work. The more time we spend with him, the more I realize what a terrific character he is and what an interesting world he inhabits. For a minute tonight I was afraid they were setting him up to die, and I got very very sad.
Your comment about “Chalky’s part of town” reminded me of last season’s penultimate episode where Nucky and Eddie go to the shores where Chalky’s based with all them blacks. Another very strong Chalky-tastic episode that was. Those tend to be the best ain’t they?
You’re forgetting the best, dirtiest, most intense street fight to ever grace the small screen (well, at least HBO) … Dan Dority vs. the Captain!
^^^ Yes Robert!! Good Call.
The Tommy Gavin vs. Johnny Gavin was pretty good on rescue Me ending w/ the head through the car window. But it was no Dan Dority/Captain fight!
I feel like such a grump because I can’t stand all the drawn out scenes w/ Daughter’s singing. I love music, but I feel like the show just wants us to bask in her talent, which gets old really quick, no matter how talented she may be.
Craig, I too was really starting to worry we’d lose Chalky! I was so nervous about it the whole time…though I had a fair amount of hope that Daughter’s “it’s wrong” would ultimately presage her saving the day, which she did indeed do.
HisLocal, there’s no accounting for taste. I would love it if you could optionally expand the Daughter singing scenes to the entire song or multiple songs (I wouldn’t want them to be longer if it meant other scenes had to be cut).
Terrific episode.
Something I haven’t seen mentioned, here or elsewhere: that Purnsley’s throttling of Chalky directly echoes how Narcisse killed Daughter’s mother, and her action here seems to say much more about her defiance of Narcisse than just protecting Chalky.
I honestly thought Daughter changed her mind about Chalky right then just before Dunn showed up. When she sang to him and saw him crying something within made her care for him a lot more than she ever thought she would. She knew someone was coming to kill Chalky but she saved him because she genuinely loves him now.
Great episode, the tension in the Chalky/Dunn/Daughter scene was amazing, but I must confess that before Dunn came in, I expected some no-name assassin to come in and actually kill Chalky, and then some real-life reason for Michael K. Williams departure would be announced (Donal Logue violently leaving Sons of Anarchy must still be on my mind). If not Chalky, I thought Daughter would be the victim.
I also liked the symbolism, intentional or not, of having Chalky use a club and “shield” along with how that scene was filmed; it was very tribal, ancient, like a gladiator or knight calling out a challenger to meet him in battle, in front of an audience. Dr. Narcisse being so into his African/tribal heritage only added to the way I was viewing that scene.
People compare these shows to novels, but this one reminds me more of epic poems that were recited over several nights like The Aeneid and Beowulf. The scene you mention with the club and shield fits that well.
I think this was the season’s best to date. The fight was great. Margot Bingham doing an entire album would be great. She’s knocked every one she’s done out of the park so far. If she had a time machine she could go back and give Ma Rainey and Bessie Smith a run for their money for sure.
What if Narcisse planned and told Daughter she was to kill Dunn instead of Chalky?
why would he do that
I thought of this too, but after seeing Dunn had a pistol I really don’t think he could’ve planned or expected a brawl. Dunn was supposed to come in shoot him and be out
I thought the same thing. With the heroin business out of commission a long play by Narciesse would be to get rid of Dunn and further solidify the relationship between Chalky and Daughter.
Dunn simply outlived his usefulness and Narciesse could not risk him ratting out daughter. Love is a powerful draw enough to make a man lose sight of a threat right in front of his face.
This was actually how I read it too. I was thinking that Narciesse could see that Chalky was growing suspicious of Daughter and that he had Daughter kill Dunn so she could regain Chalky’s full trust.
That said, if that is the case, it really relies on too many variables. Chalky realizing Dunn is working for Narciesse, Chalky not adequately dispensing with Dunn himself, and Dunn being in a position to be stabbed by Daughter. So I’m not sure that theory really holds up.
The first internet champion to soundtrack Dunn Purnsley’s final moments with Imogen Heap will win the internet for life.
Alan — you say Daughter tipped Chalky off before Dunn got there, how exactly did she do that?
Watch her face when there’s a knock at the door. She’s obviously very troubled about what’s about to happen, and Chalky sees that.
I thought there were hints of her turning a couple of episodes ago. Chaulky told her he’s loyal to nucky but she sent back bad Intel to narcisse that chaulky doesn’t like reporting to him.
She also said “this is wrong.”
To me it is very clear that Daughter truely cares for Chalky in an adult and passionate way. The hold that Narcisse has over her is of a completely different kind….terror. This conflct was beautifully played in this episode and I hope that by meat cleaving Narcisse’s stand in she is on her way to some kind of emotional freedom…..but as was a women’s lot in this world, its not looking good for Daughter…she is like the little birdies that sing in Eddie’s room.
The other commenters are dead on about Daughter. Just wanted to add its very obvious she doesn’t want Chalky to die. Though she cared about him before that scene, during that scene while singing to him (bringing him to tears)you can see she truly doesn’t want him to die and gave off several small hints that he finally figured out when Dunn showed up.
There is a soundtrack album already released with a few songs sung by Margot Bingham
Really .. I am the one that has to say this ? OK Then.
What’s done is Dunn :)
I personally like “Pursnley B. Dunn” myself.
I truly thought that when Chalky talked to Daughter about his father’s funeral and started crying when Daughter sung to him, that it were Chalky’s last moments. Glad I was wrong. When Dunn and Chalky were fighting, I screamed at my TV for Daughter to interfere, and she did!
Also, last night Michael K. Williams was in a twitter conversation with a lot of fans about what’s to come this episode. Everybody was dreading for Chalky’s life. Then I tweeted the following which Michael K. Williams retweeted: “Just rememeber people: You come at the King (of the Onyx club), you best not miss. *Whistles*” I just knew in my heart that when he retweeted that, it was a slight hint that I was right and Chalky wouldn’t die.
My respect for Williams has only grown after hearing this story.
Best BE season yet
Nucky should have kept Jimmy alive and killed Eli, somehow I doubt Eli will do the right thing and tell his brother what has happend.
I think Eli will tell Nucky making it Nucky’s problem to solve.
Now we got to find out of Eli is about to pull a Dunn Pernsley on Nucky
We never saw Eli nod to Tolliver. I think he is still mulling it over, and/or trying to find a way out of the whole situation. I would like to see Willie in prison, though. He murdered that boy and it’s wrong to pin it all on Clayton. It’s awful that Tolliver thinks it’s fine to pin it on him too if Eli goes along with his plan. He’s starting to remind me of first and second season Van Alden, with the ends justifying the means at all costs. I want him to get his comeuppance so badly. And I really don’t want a retread of the Eli as Judas storyline.
And, as I said elsewhere, I worried those birds were going to be pining for the fjords when killer Willie woke up to their tweeting.
I think it’s wrong to say Willie murdered the boy. It was involuntary manslaughter or negligent homicide at most.
I’m not saying this happened, but does anyone think that Eli just said screw you to Tolliver and his buddy and stuck by Nucky? They didn’t actually show him agreeing to rat it out his brother. (at least I didn’t see a head nod)
Yeah, nah, definitely not. BE is not the type of show to pull that kind of gimmick to mislead the audience. The poster above you has a more realistic assumption, that Eli is torn.
Alan is putting it nicely. Brian Geraghty is terrible on this show.
I’m enjoying his performance greatly. It is one of my favorites of the season. The opposite of stilted. I see him as tremendously ill-at-ease and full of anxiety. He is not pleasant in manner or action. A giant nerd. Takes one to know one.
Margot B. is EXCELLENT, I could listen to her all day…
Chalky is not illiterate! The episode in which we first met Dunn Pursley, (Ourselves Alone, S02E02) Chalky was reading aloud from David Copperfield in the prison cell.
No, he wasn’t. He was handed a copy of David Copperfield and thought it was Tom Sawyer. When pressed by Dunn, he made up a story about the characters based on the picture he was looking at.
After Dunn is taken out, Chalky asks the other men who “knows his letters?” and gives him the book to read aloud.
Chalky is most assuredly illiterate.
“And is HBO leaving money on the table if they don’t release a tie-in album of Margot Bingham singing songs of the ’20s as Daughter Maitland?” YES. Yes they are. I would love such a thing. Her voice is exquisite.
The BE soundtrack (vol. 2) album has two of her songs on it: “I’m Going South” and “Somebody Loves Me”. But that is leaving out a lot of gems; also, I notice it’s not as enjoyable to just listen without looking on her loveliness, the great costumes and dancing, etc.
Long-time listener, first-time caller, as they used to say back in the days of radio.
I felt compelled to thank you for the reviews and recaps of this show. I didn’t have access to HBO for the first three seasons. I wanted to watch but couldn’t. However your blog here kept me interested, kept Boardwalk Empire on a shelf in the back of my mind all this time. When things changed and I became able to be choosy about what to get involved with, I picked this one up mostly because of the enthusiasm evident in your write-ups and podcasts. It’s a really lush and layered work of drama, I’m glad to not be missing it. I don’t know if you see that as one of the high purposes of your craft – I mean why would you care if I actually want to see more Steve Buscemi? – but it is a fairly useful collateral effect that benefits the nowadays frequently overwhelmed common TV viewer like myself. Please continue the excellent work sir. Huzzah! to you Alan!
One other note – I think the ‘album’ you’ve suggested might require more than just an audio file. I mean I personally would feel cheated and somewhat depressed if the visuals of Daughter Maitland weren’t part of that venture too. And if you could get the entertainment gods to figure out how to jack us into the other three sensory elements at the same time, why, that’d be like the best thing since, I don’t know, Ovaltine jokes? You’d have gold Jerry, gold!
Was reading this review recently during a catch-up viewing session and wanted to echo your comment about the effect of Alan’s reviews. Great work as usual.
It’s true–as I was saying upthread, I’m listening to a couple of her songs on Spotify right now, from the BE Soundtrack Vol. 2, and it’s just not the same, audio-only.
Yes, the should release that album!
I would buy it in a second!