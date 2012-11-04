Review: ‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘The Pony’

A review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as I run naked through the pages of the United States criminal code…
“I’m a businessman – a small businessman…” -Nucky
“The Pony” was co-written by Terence Winter and Howard Korder, who seems to rank #2 on the writing staff organizational flowchart. It was directed by Tim Van Patten. Short of Martin Scorsese calling Winter up to say he’d like to pop over to do another episode, this is the “Boardwalk Empire” equivalent of breaking out the big guns, and the creative talent is appropriately applied to an episode all about men being surprised to realize the kind of great power they are contending with.
Nucky approaches Andrew Mellon at his university club, and never – not even in the presence of the Attorney General of these United States – has our hero seemed quite so small-time. Even after bracing himself for the encounter, Nucky still isn’t prepared for the possibility that Mellon has no idea who he is, nor that this wealthy, powerful, proper gentleman would be so quick to dismiss him from the club – though it turns out Mellon just needed time to properly vet him before agreeing to the Remus scheme.
Johnny Torrio returns from an extended trip to Naples, and for the first time seems a bit like a fossil – or like one of the frozen citizens of Pompeii he keeps going on about, long past the point where his audience cares. He may yet assert himself in the war between Capone and O’Banion, but what Al seems at first to interpret as patient calculation later appears to be a man who’s already checking out of things.
The other salesman at the iron company keep having their fun pranking George Muller, little realizing that they’re dealing with a strong, borderline psychotic who’s been driven crazier and crazier by all the lines of his strict moral code he’s had to cross. And after Van Alden comes home from scalding a co-worker (who, I assume, will be calling the cops on him, no?), he in turn is surprised once again by the fortitude and street smarts of Sigrid, who pulls him deeper into a criminal life (and possibly puts him at odds with O’Banion) by selling the excess from their still to the local Norwegian community.
Van Alden just wants respect, as does Nucky. He doesn’t get it from Billie’s actor friend Gil, who pokes the bear just as foolishly as the other salesman does to Van Alden, and also suffers a brutal assault as a result.(*) As I’ve said, I don’t feel like the show has done a great job of making us interested in Billie herself, but it’s made clear over and over that Nucky Thompson wants to be master of all he surveys.
(*) Who’s worse off, career-wise: a handsome young actor whose nose is broken, or a door-to-door iron salesman with a hideous iron-shaped burn scar on his cheek? The latter, I’d say.
Nucky also fails to get respect from Gillian, and at the same time underestimates the threat she poses. Jimmy’s dead, as is the Commodore, but Gillian still has the backing of old man Whitlock, and she has a ruthlessness that of course leads her to point Gyp Rosetti towards Nucky’s meeting with Rothstein and Lucky at Babbette’s, leading to the episode’s explosive finish. As with the assassination attempt last season, Nucky proves a hard man to kill, but Billie’s almost certainly in pieces, and how will Arnold Rothstein – who has already made clear how much he despises New Jersey – react to nearly being blown up in the state?
“The Pony” refers both to the horse Owen helps Margaret buy for her daughter – prompting Mrs. Thompson to say, “It doesn’t make sense: a pony, when there’s no telling what the future holds” – and Billie Kent herself, since she explains that “the pony” is also a term for the funny showgirl in the chorus. Billie had just started to transcend that status when her association with Nucky appears to bring her future to an end. We’ll see what the future holds for Nucky and those who oppose him, but after this episode’s events, I imagine it’ll be bloody.
Some other thoughts:
* Loved the overhead shot panning over the wreckage on the boardwalk. Nice work from The Artist Formerly Known As Salami and his crew.
* Is Babbette herself dead? If so, I’ll miss Tracy Middendorf and her Marlene Dietrich-wear.
* Not much of Richard this week, but I loved the moment where he said, “Jimmy deserved better than this,” referring to the actual Jimmy (his body disposed of in less classy circumstances) and not the poor sap Gillian murdered in his place.
* I quite liked Nucky and Gillian’s encounter at the Commodore’s house, each of them talking around the various lies they’ve told about how Jimmy dies, playing the roles because they’re expected to, until she finally loses her patience and tosses a drink in his face.
* Mrs. Shearer’s interest in birth control plays into Margaret’s own needs, since it wouldn’t do for her to get pregnant during a period when she is clearly not having sex with Nucky.
What did everybody else think?
Anyone else suspect that Margaret may be too late with the contraceptive? A bit like another Margaret on another show…
II was actually starting to really enjoy Billie Kent, but at the same time, there wasn’t much more that could really come of her in the story; if she didn’t die, she was probably just going to leave Nucky for the movies.
I’m glad the show is starting to pick up. Now all they need is for Chalky to come back soon.
I agree, we need Chalky back soon! As Alan has written before, the show sometimes suffers from the sheer number of characters and locations on display. We often get shortchanged when it comes to Chalky and Harrow-arguably the two most compelling characters in the series.
I don’t(or have’nt) missed Chalky at all. He’s fine when he’s on screen and all, but not like the story lacks without him.Me thinks this is more Wire-related groupiness that this site seems to be all about
The scene between Nucky and Gillian reminded me of a scene in season five of The Wire between Templeton and McNulty. I won’t say any more for spoilers sake, but fans of both shows will know what I’m talking about.
Does every episode of every show require Wire references?
Totally MBG. It’s getting old. And I loved the Wire.
Amen! The Wire-related schtick on this site is a beating.
I have to say that I liked the Billie Kent character and found a lot to hold onto with her, and that moment before the explosion totally got me … I replayed it multiple times.
I liked Billie too. In fact I liked her a lot more that Nucky’s previous showgirl girlfriend. I was sorry for her,just as I was for Angela Darmody,another woman that died because of her relationship with a gangster.
Jon, your comment worries me. Do you enjoy seeing women murdered? Even more so concerning is that you stated you liked Billie’s character. Therefore I must ask you, why do you want to see women you like murdered? Pretty sick fetish. Get help Jon. You are one sick Pony.
I thought this episode was absurd. A few episodes ago, Richard Harrow strolls into Nucky’s house in the middle of the night w/o any trouble. The whole point of that scene being, in my opinion, just to explain why Nucky hasn’t killed lone-wolf Harrow. Nucky struts around in the open all day, every day. No real security to speak of. But then tonight, Gillian giving the Big Bad (what’s his name? GYP?) the future location of Nucky is supposed to be some great strategic move? Why? Nucky was walking down the boardwalk completely out in the open. Just walk up to him and kill him already, and be done with it. Instead we’re supposed to get a bomb of some sorts that was detonated somehow by a guy who had what, hours to plan for it?
Nucky being able to hold his own in that fight was like when Tony beat up that muscle head in Sopranos. Just b/c a guy is mob-tough doesn’t mean he should actually be able to win a fight. Granted, the guy Nucky beat up was drunk, but still.
I think you’re missing a couple of points though.
A) Gyp could probably (possibly) have murdered Nucky alone in his house, but he was trying to kill all three of Rothstein, Luciano and Nucky so giving them a location where they’d be meeting helped with that.
B) Gyp tends to have a flair for the dramatic with his murders – he doused that cop with gasoline and lit him up when he could have easily just shot him. So the bomb make sense, plus shootouts (or assassinations) in a public place tend to have a chance of going seriously wrong.
C)Nucky being able to hold his own in a fight? OK maybe if he was taking on another gangster I’d be against him, but that pussy actor? I’ll give Nucky who grew up tough the upper hand. That guy was wimp and he still got a solid punch in.
I don’t think there was anything absurd about it.
I think the OP here is actually missing a far more important point, namely that murder was still illegal in 1923.
Just walk up to someone on a crowded boardwalk and kill them? In what world is that a good idea for someone looking to make a buck in organized crime? Even if it’s a goon squad sent to do the job associates get rolled up at their bosses all the time. The fact that Nucky was out in the open is exactly why walking up to him and shooting him wouldn’t work.
Remember in season one when someone walked right up to Nucky on the boardwalk and shot at him?
I think, in general, there’s an overestimation of how important size is in a fight. A big man has a eyes, balls, a throat, and all the other vulnerabilities of smaller men. If you get in the first shot (as Nucky did) that’s a great advantage. A fist fight is not a wrestling match where weight and muscle necessarily determine the outcome. Otherwise the weigh-in and not the match would decide who’s champ. Also in a close quarters fight a big man with longer arms is at a disadvantage. His punches need a bigger wind-up and a smaller guy can get inside his optimal range an go to town. Also let’s not discount a man’s intentions during a fight. If one is trying to simply beat up a amn who who is trying to beat him to death, then he is in trouble.
It’s clear that Gyp wanted to kill all three of them at the same time. If he kills just Nucky, Rothstein and Lucky know who’s behind it and they’ll go hiding and retaliate eventually. High level gangsters like Rothstein will ‘vanish’ and then use all their manpower to track down Gyp. He even has enough money to bribe someone ratting Gyp out.
So then Gillian wasn’t trying to pull the wool over everyone’s eyes with the Jimmy’s Dead sham? Richard knows what really happened to Jimmy, but silently goes along with this? Does he need to work for this psycho bitch so badly that he’ll stick around after this, or does he just feel obligated to “protect” Tommy from his grandmother? I think Gillian so easily getting away with her ruse is absurd.
I disagreed with a couple friends last night regarding Gillian’s murder last week of the fake-Jimmy, confident that it was more “ceremonial” than an actual ruse to supply a body.
As for Richard sticking with Gillian, I think it’s 100% the fact that he feels the need to protect Tommy. I think he’s one of the best recent fictional characters and I’m interested to see where the writers take him.
Uh yes, she was. She needed the death certificate to take over his estate.
What exactly did Gillian do that you think Richard would object to so much? He knows Jimmy’s dead. By all rights Gillian should have a death certificate that allows her to take the house. The imposter is being cremated, not buried under Jimmy’s name.
Richard’s reaction is understated because there’s nothing grossly evil going on(except the murder of fake-Jimmy but Richard’s hardly the guy to get offended by murder). Richard thinks real Jimmy deserved better than what he got from Nucky, I don’t think Richard gives the slightest damn about fake Jimmy.
I thought Richard’s comment that Jimmy deserved better than this was a dig at Gillian for suggesting that he was a heroin addict. Hardly a noble death for a war hero. I doubt Gillian would have understood that, but that is the meaning I ascribed to it.
Right….as far as the world knows, Jimmy was chilling at his mom’s place, shooting heroin and drowning in a tub. Pretty lame way to go. Richard thinks he deserves a better ending to his “public” story.
@Dunkenstein, while Richard probably doesn’t care much about some Jimmy look-alike, I’m sure he cares very much that he’s in the employ of a bat-shit psycho…which may be exactly why he needs to stick around to safeguard Tommy from a life of abuse because he’s not Jimmy, having his “little winky” kissed by grandma, etc. And I agree with others that he’s saddened Jimmy’s reputation has been disparaged in “death”.
@GarySF I’m not so sure I agree about Richard. All he really knows, or suspects anyway, about Gillian is that she killed a guy in order to claim the inheritance. I don’t know he knows or suspects that she was banging him or anything about her messed up history with Jimmy.
I like Richard Harrow as much as the next guy but he is still a killer. I don’t think the fact that his employer killed a guy for financial gain would throw him off that much.
Why exactly would Van Alden need to make whiskey to “pay a debt” to O’Banion? Wasn’t O’Banion’s disposal of the probie’s body paying Van Alden back for inadvertently saving O’Banion’s skin when Capone came into the flower shop looking for blood? Or does buying 24 irons from him sufficiently compensate him for his help playing the role of the “muscle”? I’d say they were already even.
Obviously 24 irons compensates for him playing along and looking tough.
O’Banion said to look him up if he ever needed a job, not come find him should he have a corpse to dispose.
Keep in mind that O’Banion is a mob boss and when they see an opportunity to make money, as he did with the Van Aldens, they tend to lose track of things like fairness or just who owes who in the ledger.
Something about that explosion caught me as absurd. The size of it, the volume and sheer reach, didn’t play off realistically to me. But then I guess you stick a ton of TNT in the hotel or something. I dunno, just didn’t feel right in this show. Reaching for drama.
Just to be fair, I researched to see if there had ever been a bombing (anarchist groups were big into bombings at the turn off the century) but nothing came up. Played into the strangeness.
Wait a minute — anarchist groups were big into bombings at the time, and yet there were no bombings? How does that work? Your claims cannot both be true….
I’ll say what I want. If Boardwalk writers can invent fictional characters like Gyp Rosetti and James Darmody to interact with real characters like Arnold Rothstein, why can’t I invent fictional events and say it happened with real events?
“Truth” is a subjective and vague sentiment. Whether or not anarchists ever bombed anything in the 1920’s is entirely irrelevant, and my point remains valid whether I made it up or I didn’t.
Bro took my name. Classy.
My diction was off but what I was trying to say is that while bombings were a real threat at this time, the size and scope of this one compared to the technology seemed too big, too for tv. I also double-checked to see if, like a lot of items on this show, was based on a real event that happened on the AC Boardkwalk, but its appears to be fully fictitious. For me it took me out of the moment historically, though it was a good moment of action.
I have this argument w/ my friend all the time……a real 1923 bombing might not have looked like that, but it’s meant to show us the “shock and awe” of the event. If it was just a big smoke cloud and a popping noise, we wouldn’t get the scope of how serious it was.
Same reason we might see Eli racing his car at “breakneck speed” to try to warn Mickey’s guys of the ambush, when in reality it was probably going 15 miles an hour. What we see with our eyes is not always meant to be literal – sometimes it’s a way to put us in the mindset of the characters who are present for the event.
Van Alden stalking about, almost zombie-like with a psycho look on his face was reminiscent of Gyp’s scary walk (albeit Gyp was naked!) on the recent massacre episode. Not sure which would win the craziness lottery!
Such wonderful actors on this show. Thought the episode managed to flow really well while generating plenty of suspense. The scene between Buscemi and Cromwell was terrific — the disdain and contempt of the uber elite followed by phone call sealing the deal. I didn’t see Nucky as small in that scene in the larger sense — thought he did a bang-up job of getting what he wanted and needed. I find him such an interesting character. At any rate, I’m sorry we won’t be seeing more of Nucky and Mellon together. That was a real treat. The actor playing Capone another standout — so expressive and subtle in what his face registers. Love him. The Margaret and Owen scene in the car also well played. Owen so clearly loves Margaret — his gaze and tone of voice convey everything a woman might hope a man feels for her. The actor makes you feel so much through the screen. And hurrah to the conversation about the need for birth control! How quickly one can forget what a huge and important issue that is. Hope I’m not breaking any rules in mentioning this. I’d love to see Nucky and Eleanor get it on too … Their exchanges have become super amusing and sexy.
Thought 1. Van Aldens transformation reminds me of Anakins path to the darkside
Thought 2. I wonder if Nucky gets some help from “the brothers” by way of Chalky?
Indeed, E. This season brings to mind Dickens. I can understand folks feeling frustrated by all the little vignettes and storylines involving so many characters but the pudding is start to gel. And here’s to hoping that we get to see more of Mr. White–been too long in between drinks.
I also thought the Nucky/Mellon scene was fantastic. I love Nucky when he has to work hard for something – using all his skills, wit, etc. to get what he wants. That’s the best Nucky IMO. Well, and when he puts down hiw driver (can’t think of his name!). Some hilarious comments in this episode from Nucky.
And another great call on Nucky/Eleanor. As soon as she showed up on screen, I think I said something like “man I love her character!” She’s awesome, and they really have a lot of on screen chemistry.
Look forward to more Nucky/Eleanor and hopefully more Nucky/Mellon (they didn’t bring on Cromwell for nothing – I’m sure the “I’ll never see you again” bit will fall through).
I was hoping that Alan would quote Mellon: “… as soon as I conclude our intercourse.”
I’m so glad Billie is gone! I liked her character, but her and Steve Buscemi had zero romantic chemistry. When she compared him to her father, it was spot-on, he’s practically old enough to be her grandfather.
I got what Nucky saw in her. He likes vaudeville, and smart/independent women (Lucy notwithstandiing).
But I never got what she saw in him. She didn’t seem the type for a sugar daddy, and even rejected his attempts to be one much of the time. And could the sex really have been so great? He’s about a hundred. His skinny-armed weak punch to the actor made me cringe, and I didn’t buy for a second that old Nucky would get the upper hand in that fight, even if the actor was not exactly a “tough guy”.
I’m probably the only person who enjoys Margaret’s story about the dire circumstances for women wishing to control their reproduction in those days. People forget that contraception was illegal until 1965. Maybe it is the women’s studies minor in me coming out, but this story has merit. Margaret’s romance with Owen though, is a huge snore. It was much more exciting last season, they also seem to have lost their chemistry, and considering the actor who plays Owen could have chemistry with a coat rack, I’m going to have to blame Margaret.
Totally agree, I could never figure out what Billie saw in old fogey Nucky. The Margaret storyline about birth control and women’s reproduction I also think is interesting. I’ve thought it was interesting from the first time she went for the Lysol in season 1. How times have changed… Yuck!
Oh, I almost forgot about the Lysol! (shudder)
I agree that Billie didn’t want or need a sugar daddy,but there seemed to be a side of her that enjoyed taking care of a man. Remember, there was a scene earlier in the season of Nucky asleep on her couch and Billie cooking bacon for their breakfast together. I don’t think her major interest in him was sexual or a money thing(although I’m sure she liked the presents he bought) but he allowed her to indulge her nurturing side,probably more than with a younger guy that would have been all about the sex.
I’m pretty sure Nucky isn’t supposed to be as old as Steve Buschemi is. Still old enough to be her father or whatnot, but I can’t imagine Nucky is in his 50s. I think they try to “young him up” a bit.
No interest in the Margaret story line. Next thing we know she’ll be reaching for the coat hanger!
Did I miss something earlier?- Billie kept calling Nucky “Gus”, does she not know who he is or was that a cover for he other actors present?
MightyH, Google informs me that she was implying “gloomy Gus”.
Actually there is quite a bit of evidence in the series that Nucky Thompson is a pretty good lover. Lucy was NOT just in it for the presents and Billie herself was pretty adamant about getting some action before he “rested.”
I think where the whole “Nucky as a bad lover” idea comes from is because of how Margaret pulled away from that side of their relationship. But I don’t think it was because the sex was bad. I think someone of her background and level of catholic guilt had trouble adjusting to regular, warm and low-risk sex with a consistently loving partner. For whatever reason, Margaret needs her sex a little risky. She expects men to be at least a little bad to her and Nucky defies her expectations. I think that last night they had sex was so lackluster because Nucky could sense her pulling away. It’s the 20s and she didn’t explicitly say “no” but her lack of enthusiasm did seem to make Nucky want to get things over quickly. She doesn’t prefer Owen because he’s a better lover or even that he’s better looking. She likes him because he’s dangerous.
I think Billie’s feelings for Nucky are complicated. At first she probably thought it would be nice to have an older, rich man buy her some nice things and allow her to be seen at some high-end places. It’s a good way to be discovered.
Then I suspect she realized there were some perks to getting Nucky in private as well. Again I suspect the sex was actually pretty good.
Third, in spite of herself, she began to see the whole man, vulnerable, lonely and with a capacity for love still intact against all odds. I think she disappeared for a while because the strength of her own feelings towards a man she had always meant to keep it casual with, frightened her. Billie is very nurturing and she realized that if she and Nucky stayed together, she would take care of him when needed and both the closeness and the gratitude of a man who hasn’t been treated kindly by a woman in too long would only speed her falling in love with him. I think the scene over her frying pan was her resigning herself to falling in love.
I found the scene outside the restaurant so tragic, especially in retrospect. When Nucky found Billie’s earring after he had been sick, he sent his servant to fetch someone. I don’t think he said “fetch Margaret.” I think he said “Fetch my wife.” By wife, I think he meant Billie. The way those two looked at each other just before the bomb went off suggested that they had reached an understanding back at the Ritz. I think Billie burnt the document Nucky tried to give her and told him “I love you.” I think he proposed to her and she said “yes.”
Ill and confused, I think Nucky took Margaret for Billie at first(especially since she was being suddenly and unaccountably kind to him).
Anyway that went on a bit. It’s a complicated show.
Kat, did you spoil a future episode here? up to this point, i don’t think there has been any scene involving a sick Nucky finding an earring.
I have to believe that Nucky will challenge Gillian’s maneuver in having Jimmy officially declared dead. Nucky KNOWS it wasn’t Jimmy’s body. Since the U.S. Army started fingerprinting soldiers in 1905 AND there was a reference to Coroner’s report (which I’d assume includes prints taken from the body for the records), it would seem a likely avenue to pursue (or a plot hole).
I don’t really see a reason for Nuckyto pursue anything regarding Jimmy. If anything it gets him of the hook, the man he killed has now been buried and cause of death ruled a drowning. Why would he try and get that overturned . Gillian knows what Nucky did, she needed to officially declare him dead to gain access to his estate, to get some monetary support. Just bought out lucky from the brothel. But yeah i wouldn’t call it a plothole or assume Nucky would fight her over it.
This was more musing than an actual prediction. That said, Nucky’s “you’re not going to get away with this” reaction signaled something more than mild annoyance and hinted (I repeat hinted), that Nucky might not leave it there.
In any event, I stand by the fingerprinting issue. Perhaps, in that day, a simple identification was enough. But, it seemed a tad too easy for Gillian. Then again, it is just a TV show. :)
It was established last season that the lawyer (Uncle Junior) has the influence/cash to alter coroner reports. There is a specific line in regards to the Commodores death where he says something like “We had it declared an accident…that cost a pretty penny.”
He just did the same thing. It’s pretty clear that the wealthy and influential in Atlantic City of the 1920’s (at least within the show) can buy virtually anything.
The fake Jimmy wasn’t buried, he was cremated.
It wasn’t Mellon’s university club. I do believe it was the New York Union League. There were/are many Union Leagues, starting in Philadelphia, made to show support for the Union.
I thought Harrow’s line about Jimmy deserving better was potentially one of the most ominous things we have heard all season. So much potential for consequences.
I am pretty confused as to how Van Alden can remain where he is even if he no longer has to work, when the entire office witnessed him ironing his colleague’s face.
They all knew that they all pressed him towards that outburst. Makes sense they’d leave him alone.
Do they not have his address to call the cops? Or are 20-30 people petrified to bring back the wrath of Van Mueller?
BBQ – that was my take. They are terrified of him. What good would calling the cops do if they don’t ever see him again? It’s not like he stole money and calling the cops could help them get money back. All that would happen is he’d get arrested, and then be even more pissed at the guys.
@Geoff, a bit late here, but I loved your phrasing about Van Alden’s iron company co-workers “pressing” him.
When I realised, just as Capone realised, that Torrio was retiring, I thought “YEAH, BOY!!!”
Anyone else thing they may be starting to write Richard off? I watched the last two episodes basically in succession today (thank’s Sandy!) and I have to think that Gillian will either lose custody of Tommy or get killed off and therefore leave Tommy to Richard.
As much as I love Richard, arguably my favorite non-Jimmy character since s1, I don’t see much of a role for him in these stories. I could see him getting Tommy and settling down with that sweet Polish girl. Anyone else see that as a possibility? Sad we’d lose Richard, but man it couldn’t happen to a more deserving character.
Nah, I doubt they’d dump Richard after losing Jimmy last year. I still like the theory that Nucky finds out about Owen/Margaret and Owen has to head back to Ireland (ala Furio), thus opening a spot on Nucky’s team for Richard. While I like Owen, he really doesn’t bring much to the table other than his interactions with Margaret. Richard is a much more compelling character IMO.
I like Owen, but Richard is the superior character. I suppose your theory of Richard replacing Owen would be just as likely as mine.
Sad re Billie, she was very cool. Only the good die young. Nucky’s gonna be pissed when he puts 2 & 2 together and realizes the bitch set it up. Gyp is so real it’s painful. The livestock look in Chicago was quite striking. Mrs. Muller rocks, he married up. Helluvan episode. PS – Was I the only one seeing an AC hurricane during the opening credits?
Man, what I wouldn’t do to have a wife like Van Alden’s wife… she’s perfect.
I agree. She’s great for Van Elden. He actually looked happy in their final scene together.
Hah! Finally! I live a few blocks from where that that boardwalk set has been for three seasons, so saw that explosion happen in real life. I’ve been waiting to see how it was going to put into play on the show. Had no idea even which building on the boardwalk it was going to turn out to be, so even the talk about the meeting at Babette’s didn’t clue me in to the fact this was going to be the episode with the explosion.
That’s awesome! Was the explosion cool in real life? Did you just happen to see it, or were you nearby watching the filming on purpose?
Because they knew it’d be big enough to not only shock people in my neighborhood in Brooklyn, but also to be seen across the East River in Manhattan, they publicized it ahead of time. So there were a bunch of people on the street near the boardwalk set just waiting for it.
There’s a bunch of video and stories about it, google ‘boardwalk empire greenpoint explosion’
Does anyone think that life insurance policy Nucky gave Billie earlier in the day will come into play? Or did I read that wrong? That was such a lovely, albeit brutal, sequence.
It wasn’t a life insurance policy I don’t think. It was an annuity – which is just a guaranteed payment of X dollars each week/month. Basically like a retirement account that pays a retiree a certain amount of money each month.
Small point, but it wasn’t a life insurance policy,it was a “single premium annuity.” Basically a financial instrument where Nucky paid a large sum of money to buy an annuity that would pay out a guaranteed income for life to Billie (principal + interest). He did this to show her that he wasn’t looking to control her – she could leave him and she would still get the payout.
The fight scene with the actor illustrates why someone, or maybe ANYONE, other than Buscemi should be playing Nucky. He just doesn’t pull off the smooth criminal/hardened gangster thing. Maybe if he played him as more unhinged (like Canavale plays Gyp or Graham plays Capone) I’d believe him more, but he can’t pull it off. Or, even if they acknowledged his slight, diminutive stature, had him pistol-whip the guy or something. It just doesn’t come off as believable.
Loved the Van Alden and Capone lines. BE hums when it shifts to Chicago, and I hope we get to see more and more of those guys.
I think that is what makes Nucky a great character though. We’ve seen enough gangsters on TV that are tough guys who you don’t mess with and also win their fights and bully everyone else. Even though Nucky is based on a guy who was a monster in real life, I think Buscemi’s stature makes the character more interesting. I had no clue who would win that fight in Billie’s apartment, for example.
I love this show generally and Buscemi specifically, but I agree casting him was a rare misstep on the showrunners’ part.
Not that the show has built an entire season making it clear a character had to die, but we are now approaching Sons of Anarchy territory with these failed assassination attempts. Would there really have been no one there to make sure the guys were in the restaurant yet. Nucky really can block bullets with his hand? Gyp conveniently pulls his lady in front of the bullet coming his way. Small issue now, but it’s starting to feel like a cheap go to move for the show.
I am going to miss Meg Chambers Steedle. I have a total crush on her.
Oh HELL yes on that. As startling as Manny’s murder was at the start of the season, Billie’s demise hit me so hard I was literally screaming at the TV and cursing out Gyp. I mean, who WOULDN’T want a Billie Kent as a girlfriend? Cute, funny, intelligent, and a helluva lot more stable than Lucy.
Two things:
1. Did anyone notice, in the final overhead shot, that somebody kneeled down next to passed-out Nucky and seemed to be robbing him? I’m sure there’s nothing to that other than to exemplify the nature of Atlantic City, but I found it an interesting creative choice.
2. Nobody’s mentioned it, but I really enjoyed Billy’s audition scene. It was a very clever bit of writing and execution by all involved, and was the most impressive moment for that character just before the big exit.
Agreed about the audition!
I don’t think they’re “selling the excess” from O’Banion’s still, but that they are using the equipment to make a traditional Norwegian liquor.
It strikes me as a cynical reading to call Torrio a checked-out fossil, but maybe the storyline will prove you correct. My sense was that being removed from the situation in Chicago to a beautiful place in Italy put him in a place to want peace, leisure, loftier things. The Pompeii discussion felt like Torrio’s way of saying ‘memento mori,’ as well as training Al up.