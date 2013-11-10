Review: ‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘White Horse Pike’

A review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as I take the new Duesenberg for a test drive…
“At times, it seems all there is is us and our unhappiness.” -Dr. Narcisse
Bullets fly often in “White Horse Pike,” which features a pair of failed assassination attempts on Dr. Narcisse and Al Capone, Agent Tolliver murdering one of Nucky’s drivers just because he can and Chalky battling two Atlantic City cops inside a moving car on an isolated country road. And it concludes with the now-familiar image of Nucky, Eli and their guys arming up for the inevitable bloodshed to come.
And the episode is very good at the action, in the way that “Boardwalk Empire” usually is. The assault on Narcisse’s headquarters, for instance, concludes with a marvelous shot – by both director Jake Paltrow and Dr. Narcisse himself – of Chalky diving into a getaway car just as a bullet hits him in the shoulder.
But what drives the series, and makes episodes like this one so satisfying, are those moments before the guns come out, when deals are being cut, alliances are being formed, and very smart men (and, occasionally, women) have to decide whether the offer on the table is better than the arrangement they already have – and, just as importantly, whether the offer is real at all.
Several of the season’s notable movements start to converge here, as the Chalky/Narcisse feud connects with Nucky’s new Tampa operation, thanks to Joe Masseria, who has an arrangement with Narcisse and who has used his cousin and Lansky and Luciano to smuggle heroin on Nucky’s trucks. Nucky and Narcisse have already had one heated confrontation – where Narcisse’s temper swallows up his cultured tones and replaces them with a harder, more working-class Caribbean accent, and where Nucky finally gets to ask this intrusive black man, “Who the fuck do you think you are?” – before Narcisse is able to compose himself and re-enter the Onyx Club with his Italian allies from New York. The negotiation is a fascinating one because we don’t know to what extent Nucky will go to protect Chalky (especially after all the talk of how the Onyx Club itself repaid the debt Nucky owed him from last season), just as we don’t know how willing Masseria and Narcisse are to live and let live, given how Mr. Thompson has gravely insulted the both of them.
Nucky appears to take the offer, but only to buy time for Chalky to get out of town – not realizing that Narcisse has already co-opted another of his allies and that he’s sending Chalky into a death trap – and one has to wonder what the next step of his plan would have been if Mayor Bader hadn’t changed loyalties(*). Was another war with Masseria inevitable no matter what? And given that Masseria is one of the show’s real-life wiseguys, is it now inevitable that Narcisse will be sacrificed so that Nucky can claim some kind of victory here? Whatever happens, it’s an interesting role reversal from a year ago, when it was Nucky bringing trouble to Chalky’s doorstep, and perhaps fitting for a season where Nucky has been treated a bit more as a member of the ensemble rather than the unquestioned lead.
(*) And remember that Bader was one of the few members of Nucky’s inner circle to stick with him during Jimmy’s coup attempt in season 2. Also, Bader doesn’t know he’s just teamed up with the man responsible for the corpse dumped on one of his construction sites earlier this season.
I note sometimes that this mixture of real and fictional gangsters can be a tricky one for the show. The average viewer may not have intimate knowledge of Al Capone’s story, or Meyer Lansky’s, but I suspect if you care enough about the period to watch “Boardwalk” at all, you know that Capone’s not going to die from machine gun fire on a sunny day in 1924. But both that assassination attempt(**) and the scene where Nucky threatens to have Lansky shot and dumped in a hole both had the requisite amount of tension, the former because it was staged so well, the latter because Anatol Yusuf sure as hell sold Lansky’s fear of dying, even as I knew he was safe for the time being.
(**) A few episodes ago, Van Alden was on the verge of murdering Capone just to get him out of his life. Here, he saves him. Was this just cop instinct taking over, or has he moved up so much in the world thanks to Capone that he wants his new boss to stick around?
Not all of the deals being cut have violent consequences: Margaret and Arnold Rothstein get to enjoy a nice meal together, each coming out of it with exactly what they want: a nice rent-free apartment for Margaret and the kids, and some illegal stock tips for Rothstein. This one feels a bit like Van Alden’s arc from a year ago, where the show is moving Margaret into a position where she can be more useful in the following season, but I enjoyed seeing Rothstein in a negotiation where he had no animus for the other party.
And while all of this is going on, Eli’s busy being squeezed by a frustrated Agent Tolliver. We find out here that he’s trying to string the G-man along with bogus info – as he was the one who went to Chicago last season to recruit Capone for the Masseria war, he knows damn well what’s up with Torrio’s organization – and Tolliver unsurprisingly does not appreciate this when he figures it out. But unlike some previous law enforcement gambits against Nucky’s organization, this one feels fairly escapable, both because Tolliver isn’t quite all there (shooting the driver in the head, after previously setting up Agent Sawicki to get killed back in the premiere) and because J. Edgar Hoover is much less concerned with the real threat of organized crime than he is about the idea of blacks and other minority groups seeking a place at the table.
Dr. Narcisse is, of course, affiliated with Marcus Garvey – taking advantage of Garvey’s organization to peddle his dope – and I wonder if Agent Tolliver might have more luck getting the boss’s attention if he notes that one of the many mobsters about to go to war in Atlantic City has much darker skin than the rest.
Some other thoughts:
* I assumed Nucky would quickly put Richard to work as a hired gun; instead, he’s a lowly dishwasher at the Onyx Club, though Chalky looks on him favorably for Richard’s help in dealing with the KKK problem back in season 2. We have to assume that, as we saw during his Midwest travels at the start of this season, Richard wants to be done with killing – otherwise, Nucky or Chalky would just send him to deal with the Narcisse problem by himself. It almost feels in a way like Winter and company realized just what an omnipotent killing machine they made Richard into with the assault on the Commodore’s mansion last season, and the only way to keep every plot from being resolved by having someone ask Richard to get his guns is to make Richard not want to use violence anymore. Of course, I don’t think his pacifist phase will last forever.
* I also wondered why Chalky called Richard, rather than Sam, when he had a gunshot wound, but we get part of the answer later when his daughter tells Narcisse that Sam (or, rather, Sam’s mom) broke off the engagement.
* In a nice moment of the season starting to come full circle, Nucky tells Chalky about Rothstein’s advice about a man’s difficulty sitting quietly in a room. Nucky himself has been unable to heed that wisdom.
* Jake Paltrow’s a new director for the show – though he has ties to Tim Van Patten, one of many “White Shadow” actors who were mentored into directing by Jake’s father Bruce – and he did a fine job here. Would not object at all if he were to be added to the show’s regular rotation.
What did everybody else think?
One of the best episodes in the history of the show. Some people complain about slow going early on in the seasons (as they do for many seasons of many shows) but God do Winter and company build up a beautiful head of steam.
It hurts my heart a little that Chalky probably thinks Nucky sold him up the river. I honestly don’t know if or how he survives this season, at least with his position in tact.
Having cheated death twice, it seems unlikely Chalky will be able to do so a third time. Although it seems possible the price he pays may be that of his children’s lives rather than his own.
Absolutely agree. This season has been fantastic. For me, this show just gets better and better, where most other shows slowly decline. I still have no idea where the show is going to end this year.
I sure as heck hope Chalky makes it out alive. That scene with Narcisee and Chalky’s daughter was chilling. That was one of the most tension filled scenes I have seen in any show in quite some time.
I bet one of Margret’s kids shoots Chalky in the back on the head while he’s buying cigarettes at a store.
Ain’t Noah Body got time for that.
Chalky not taking Omar’s advice. If you come at the doctor, you best not miss.
It would be fascinating if, instead of harming Chalky’s daughter, Narcisse took her under his wing and brainwashed her into being his new protege (keep in mind she’s not too happy with her dad right now) to replace Daughter, and that’s where we pick up with these characters next year.
It won’t happen, but it would be cool.
Alan,
Are you aware if there were budget cuts this year or if the producers aren’t using the same special effects house? The lack of cgi and actual boardwalk shots (beyond brief glimspes) are kind of distracting to me at this point.
I’m not sure where this is coming from. The show looks insanely expensive.
MMCB105,
The costumes actual sets are all top notch but I’m referring to the lack of cgi establishing shots that the show has always had sprinkled throughout. Such as the pier at the end of the boardwalk or the visual of the Chicago meat packing district last year. Its just something I’ve found odd this season, especially after doing a three season re-watch right before the premiere.
Also, I, for one didn’t like the directing in this episode because it was way too gimmicky and drawing attention to itself, which is the opposite of what good directing is. There was even a “That 70’s Show” moment where the camera did that awkward spin around a table facing directly to each of the three sitting there (including Narcisse) one at a time. It’s a corny shot that works when the people sitting at the table are all stoned, but not in this context. Way too gimmicky directing. Not seamless.
“Ok, here’s the plan. We’ll line up from across the street, and start shooting at the window from far away.”
And we’ll keep shooting until they are all dead, right boss?
“No, as soon as we’re done with our first rounds, we’ll just stop and turn around.”
But what if they’re still alive? Wont’ they just come out and start shooting back at us?
“nah, don’t sweat it.”
Seriously, 80% of this episode only exists b/c Chalky had the worst strategy of all time. Get a tommy gun. Sneak up from the side of the building. Unleash hell. End of story.
I also disliked Margaret’s continued hypocrisy. She won’t take money from Nucky b/c the money is dirty. But she “earned” the money she’ll be getting by stealing from one criminal on the behalf of the other criminal. Um, okay.
All that being said, I still kinda liked the episode. Richard and Chalky, Nucky finally getting angry, and of course Capone.
Yeah, they should’ve waited around for return fire and had a firefight until the cops showed up.
Kronicfatigue is right. No, don’t “wait around” but you know as soon as you fire everyone is going to hit the floor, so you follow up by aiming down, at least go up to the window to make sure you got your main target. Same way Capone’s assassins kept firing hundreds of rounds from tommy guns through shattered windows when it was obvious everyone had hit the floor.
Yes, Chalky is clearly not a rocket scientist. Seems to me he adds little value to Nucky at this point, business wise.
I wonder if it was really an assassination, or an attempt to intimidate Narcisse and run him out of town, and he was not prepared for Narcisse to fight back so effectively. Chalky might have been locked into the image of Narcisse as more businessman than thug, who sent Purnsley after him because that was the extent of his muscle. Chalky is used to being the big man among the black community to the extent that maybe he didn’t think of other blacks being ready to fight back in that day and age.
@Darkdoug:
Chaulky clearly tried to kill Narcisse, he just botched the job.
And while Chaulky was something like what Nucky Thompson was to the white community in Atlantic City as a go to guy to get favors, this is not a power play as to who is better to represent blacks. It is strictly a criminal affair as far as Chaulky is concerned even if Narcisse pays lip service to improving “The Libyans” while trying to sell heroin to them. I do think Chaulky realizes Narcisse’s hypocrisy in that.
I agree with you. I more than “kinda” liked this episode–I thought in other respects, it was fantastic–but this was a major flaw.
It was also kind of weird that Narcisse was hanging out, at night, right by the unshaded window of his establishment. He set it up so that it woulda, shoulda, been easy to take him out just by being a little more stealthy and creeping up to near the window and then focussing the fire on him.
Truly an episode for people who love gangster land. The assault on Capone with the crawling on the floor through glass bit as bullets fly was straight out of “The Godfather”. Twists and turns and betrayals showed “The Sopranos” roots of the writers and producers. I wish there had been more on the breakup of Chalky’s daughter’s romance. There were clear indications that relationship was in trouble but I wanted to hear from Chalky’s wife and from the fiancé’s as well. Can’t wait for the last two episodes. Why do I think Nucky will pay for talking to Lansky as he did? And I want to find out what’s up with Gillian and Ron Livingston’s character.
Do we know who it was that ordered the Capone hit attempt?
Also, in terms of reality hard to believe that with all of those rounds fired and deflecting wildly that no one got hit. Perhaps someone did, but not any of the ‘important’ crew. Not to mention all of that shattered glass. Not BE’s most realistic moment in an otherwise terrific episode
They were firing Thompsons, which use a .45 caliber pistol round. Not a hell of a lot of range or penetration to that kind of gun, which was one of the complaints about it in World War 2, and the reason for the development & use of M1 carbine (the smaller weapon they mostly used in Band of Brothers). At that distance, the ricochets might not have had a lot of punch left.
I think the identity of the shooters is supposed to be a mystery for now, with the obvious attempts to imply Torio is to blame. IDK, I think having him on the phone would have been a more effective way to distract Al & add a personal twist to his smackdown of the upstart.
The show made it seem like Torrio ordered the hit because of the increasing tension between him and Capone, and the convenient way he left just before the assassination attempt, but I imagine the hit was ordered by the North Side gang in retaliation for O’Banion’s murder. Plus I think when Torrio does eventually retire in real life, he hands the business over to Capone.
@Gershomatl:
Yes that is how it was in real life. The North side gang did retaliate for the O’Banion hit that was ordered by both the Unione Sicilione and Johnny Torrio. O’Banion pissed off a
Lot of people on the Southside including Torrio for selling Torrio a brewery he knew was about to be raided.
If history is followed fairly closely thugs named “Hymie” Weiss, “Killer” Drucci and “Bugs” Moran are responsible for the attempted hit on Capone if they follow history since they, members of O’Banion’s gang, are the first enemies to attack the Torrio Organization after O’Banion was rubbed out. If history is followed closely Johnny Torrio will take a nice trip to Arkansas while the heats on and will escape at least for awhile. Al Capone will run the show in Torrio’s absence and will become *very* security conscious, essentially developing his own private Secret Service.
This is the beginning in earnest of the Chicago Gang wars we heard about growing up.
Anyway hits and attempted hits and bombings would go back and forth for years, leading up to the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre in 1929. I realize this would mean we would have to wait about four or five more seasons to see that but I hope they keep close to the historical time scale even if they do move exact dates around by a few days to a few months sometimes. In the mean time there are plenty of significant killings in Chicago between now and then.
Oh and yes Torrio will get a very big hint that it is time to retire.
@Darkdoug:
While you are right that the .45 caliber bullet probably had inferior range fired from a Thompson’s machine gun I do think it is very effective firing across the street which is where the hitters were. Besides the Thompson was a “spray and pray” weapon not meant for precision kills which is why it was called the “Trench Sweeper” when it was first developed for military use during World War I (but never saw action there) so accuracy is not an issue when say three of them are firing in your direction LOL! The M1 was made for accuracy on the other hand but since most gangland kills were from close ranges, only a little longer than pistol range, that didn’t matter (and the Thompson did see action throughout World War II).
Anyway if a group of Thompsons were firing at me from across the street I would be on the floor along side that fat prostitute no matter how “ineffective” it supposed to be LOL!
I have hated Gillian for 2 seasons now. But all of the sudden I am EXTREMELY interested in whats going on w/ Her and Ron Livingston. I think this has more to do w/ Ron, but I have to say it: Well played Boardwalk, well played.
Hunter
I don’t disagree. I was just pointing out that while not discounting the potential effectiveness of the Tommy gun, the survival of most of the people in the room was also not implausible. The rate of fire of the weapon and its effectiveness in the hands of relatively inexpert shooters was the reason for its popularity among criminals (and why the IRA would have found it so attractive). The question was simply regarding the survival of so many in that room.
Oops, meant the fiancé’s mom in the earlier comment.
How come Meyer didn’t say anything about Eli with the cops? And why was the agent in the background during Nuckys scene with Meyer and no one said anything??
Because the agent is known to be “dirty”
Because Agent Tolliver is known to everyone as a dirty Prohibition Agent, when he really is a undercover BoI agent.
Lansky thought that Eli was there with Warren Knox, but he was really there with Jim Tolliver.
As if there weren’t enough characters to keep track of, now they’re all going to have multiple names, like rappers.
I think Van Alden is mainly in the game for the money and never respected any of his criminal associates. He wanted to kill Capone before because it was an opportunity to get in O’Banion’s good graces. Now that Capone’s his only boss, it’s financially wise to save him.
I don’t agree. I think Van Alden felt like Capone made fun of him and disrespected him similar ro the guys in the Sales office. Now that Capone treats him as one of the gang (well as much as he can) Van Alden likes working for him.
He also knows Capone is his ticket to a lot of friggin money.
Van Alden wanted to kill Capone to get rid of him, not for any other reason. He wasn’t trying to get in good with anybody, he doesn’t give a shit. He’s a sociopath who will be a great addition to whichever gang he sides with when he fully breaks bad… this is the guy that drowned his partner during a “baptism” in front of an audience. Now, it seems like Capone has helped, indirectly, Van Alden to find his “balls” as demonstrated when he told his wife to get naked and banged her; even she knew that he was a very capable person. He never tried and hasn’t tried to get in the good graces of any of the gangsters, he’s just been in shitty spots and situations where his Machiavellian personality and ruthlessness saved his life….. when Capone sees what Van Alden is capable of, I bet he makes Alden on of his lieutenants or even an underboss… but he’s probably be best as a hit man..
Also, I think Nucky probably thought Richard’s combat talents would be most useful if he was just watching Chalky’s back, since an attack on Chalky at any time was likely. I just hope Chalky can believe that Nucky didn’t order him killed, because I am not ready to lose Williams after he’s upstaged everyone all year.
Chalky remembers very well what Richard did for them against the KKK dudes in season 2, so I think it was a manipulation by Nucky to get Chalky on his side and to have a trustworthy, and very dangerous person close to his interest… Harrow’s reputation is known by all, and he’s pretty much the omnipotent killer of the show.
The assassination attempt on Narcisse was unbelievably clumsy and unrealistic. If you went to the trouble to converge on the meeting with guns, wouldn’t you take the time to make sure all the men were dead? Setting the stage for the Chalky/Narcisse showdown was necessary but it could have been done much better.
Gangsters as capable and efficient at violence as Richard are the exceptions, not the rule. They used Tommy guns because the high rate of fire compensated for poor aim and panicked similarly untrained and unprofessional adversaries. Most gangster hits tend to be fairly amateur or tactically deficient, and have more to do with posturing and intimidation than actual elimination of enemies (e.g. holding the gun sideways). Or at least the gangsters themselves tend to think of the former behavior as an effective means to the latter objective. It’s an old story in warfare, resulting in situations like Richard’s ability to take on a whole mansion full of mobsters. Historically, similar phenomena resulting in the high levels of effectiveness of armies that developed efficient combat styles, against enemies who thought of warfare as tests of machismo. This accounts for a lot of the success of the Roman legions against barbarians, the Greek formations against easterners, the English slaughtering of the French knights at Agincourt and Crecy and the run of success of the Zulu against their fellow Africans.
Ineptitude such as Chalky and Capone’s assassins demonstrated is more the rule than the exception.
Jack Bauer preferred to use his pistol in just about every situation he was in
They had to make sure all their guys were lined up before they started firing, to avoid an offsides penalty.
This is the best show on TV. People who troll this blog or the imdb boards are getting old. You are in the minority. You guys say this show is unrealistic yet cling to Breaking Bad as some sort of masterpiece when it is clichéd beyond belief and full of holes And characters acting stupid.
Boardwalk gets better and better every season. Usually shows decline. This one just keeps improving. The scene with Narcisse and Chalky daughter was full of tension. I was afraid he was going to hurt her. I am loving the Rothstein and Margaret scenes. I still have no idea how this season is going to end. Usually for me shows are easy to predict where they are going, but Boardwalk always surprises.
Agree – Tense scene with new “daughter”?
The only way it doesn’t surprise is in the inevitable build to a great season ending. You’d think people would have learned by now not to complain about the apparently unconnected plots and arcs and slow pace at the beginning of the year.
@DarkDoug
Agree. This show has always been a “slow build up with a fast ending.” You would think people would get that by now. The characters are compelling enough to make the “slow” build ups worth enjoying and the pay off at the end is always fantastic. I’m not sure how people complain about this show.
Go watch Sons of Anarchy for continued suspense, action, shocking scenes, poor writing and unbelievable storylines.
I don’t even mind the “slow bits.” I have thoroughly enjoyed this season and think this show is incredible.
I really thought Narcisse was trying to “steal” Chalky’s daughter like Chalky did with Narcisse’s Daughter. Amazing scene.
I was afraid that Narcisse was going to murder White’s daughter as well. I was just waiting for him to chuck her out of that picture window. It would’ve paid, in his eyes, for Chaulky turning Narcisse’s “daughter” against him; but of course that would’ve put a crimp in his plans to out maneuver Nucky by killing her in his club. I still fear for her now that he knows her.
Why does it always have to be this either/or rivalry with Breaking Bad? I think both shows are fantastic.
It was good to see Masseria, Luciano and Lansky again. Though last time we saw Luciano, I think, was when he and Lansky parted ways. So, when Sally saw them together, I only thought: “Well, they’re somehow back in business together…nice.”
Great episode where everything starts to connect, just like last season’s penultimate episode. I have literally no idea where this is going!
There was a scene in between the two you speak of where Massaria tells Lucky that he knows about Tampa. Lucky tells massaria he turned down the business deal and Massaria tells him that he must get back in the Tampa deal and use the trucks to supply the heroin as well.
Did anyone catch Hoover’s comment about “our man up in Harlem”? I know he has an agent inside Garvey’s organization (who was there in the room when Hoover said this, so I assume that’s not who he meant). I wonder if this means that Narcisse or someone in his organization is on the FBI’s payroll, too.
Yeah I caught that and definitely thought it might be referencing Narcisse. I wonder if maybe the FBI wants heroin funneled into the African American community to pacify them.
I thought he was introducing the black guy to Tolliver with that line, meaning that guy at the meeting WAS the Bureau’s man in Garvey’s organization.
Pretty sure DarkDoug is right: he was talking about the young black agent sitting at the table, and not Narcisse.
Hoover was referring to the black guy at the table with them but he wasn’t an agent, just a confidential informer. There were no black agents in the Bureau of Investigation at the time. And the few there were during Hoover’s reign in what would be later called the FBI most were little more than chauffeurs.
And no the BoI is not facilitating heroin trafficked to the black community. Hoover may not care but he is not involved in it. Blame the likes of Messaria, Arnold Rothstein, Meyer Lansky, Lucky Luciano and now Narcisse. The Mafia would run and supply drugs to places like Harlem right up until the late 1960s for men like Narcisse to sell to their community until Black gangsters would take over in the 1970s and dealt directly with the drug importers from South America, Mexico and the Far East, cutting out the Italian Mob.
Still appreciate dollops of the cockroach, the infinitely irritating Mickey Doyle. For sure (like Wynn Duffy in “Justified”), he will live long after all the others die. Or, in the words of Elvis Costello, “the bugs are takin’ over!”
Chalky’s attempt to assasinate Narcisse was formed out of emotion rather than deliberate thought. Hence it failed. But it had the effect of forcing Narcisse to drop his pretences (in many ways) and admit his true motives. He exposed his ties to Masseria to protect himself.
I am usure if Chalky suspects Nucky planed the ambush in the car, but it will soon become appearant that Narcisse was responsible.
Nucky and Chalky will both survive, but Chalky may pay a significant price.
Richard will pull more than one gun trigger on behalf of Nucky and Chalky by the end of the season.
The theme for this season was telegraphed at the end of last season: Who can you trust? Nucky is slowly finding out that he can not really trust anyone.
Sorry to put this in your head, but every time I see Mr. Rothstein I see a crazy combination of Joaquin Phoenix and Grandpa from the old TV show The Munsters.
Frances just blew my mind! Too bad the mobile version of this site won’t let me reply to comments
I think Masseria will be the big baddie in the coming seasons. IMO, his death will be in the last season of the series.
I think Masseria will be the big baddie in the coming seasons. IMO, his death will be in the last season of the series.
I like the subtle and deliberate and patient storytelling. The scene of Margret laying in her bed while the man in the apartment above her beats his wife and left with the baby crying harkens back to Margret’s story in the pilot. Al Capone nonchalantly mentions Hymie Weiss, who is the unnamed man in all of the scenes with O’Banion. I like that they haven’t named him yet. Chalky’s attempt on Narcisse was an ambush as opposed to a set up. The way they walked up and unloaded is the same way they ambushed Masseria’s men in “Margate Sands”.
I can see the showrunners sacrificing Chalky to move Nucky into conflict with Masseria. I don’t know whether or not that was Torrio teaching Capone a lesson or Weiss retaliating, but Chicago is about to be “all Baghdad and shit” to quote my favorite dope fiend.
Jeffrey Wright’s “So you see” quip after Nucky said “Using my trucks” was his funniest line all season.
Also, I contend Narcisse survives because Terence Winter and Martin Scorsese would not miss an opportunity to explore the Harlem Renaissance! This show explores economic markets such as booze, narcotics, and now securities (Crash of 1929), but it’s also an exploration of culture. There’s no more Eddie Cantor and “the dumber they come” but jazz pianists playing serial thirds with blues singers.
Where’s Bugsy? And I bet Frank Nitti will be introduced to the cast next season.
Michael K. Williams will probably be considered the best performance of the season, especially if Chalky dies, but that’s sympathy. Stephen Graham’s ascendant Capone is by far the best acting on this show.
I have also been meaning to comment on the critique leveled at Buscemi’s portrayal of Enoch Thompson. Some question his role as the leading actor of his own series. I do not question that at all. I think the show is largely a character study, of an isolated man, and how his influence affects the masses. I think the showrunners have taken that to explore the consequences of prohibition using a classic gangster story. Nucky being that classic gangster. Michael Pitt delivered the show’s concept “you can’t be half a gangster” in the pilot and Nucky’s arc from season 1 to season 2 has been about that transformation. Season 3 furthered established Nucky’s isolation. He wanted a family, but it was not realistic, he had a girlfriend, but she was a distraction. Part of being powerful is you can’t have what everyone else has in terms of “normal” relationships. I think season 4 shows Nucky in full gangster mode. In every scene he establishes his new trademark insouciance. He is not concerned with anything other than his business. He is not a relationship. Not to extent of Lucy, Margret, and Billie Kent. He has not had a personal conflict. He’s just been solving problems,with money, like with Willie and the D.A. and giving Narcisse 10% of the club. He has owned every historical wiseguy from abusing Rothstein in poker to pimp-slapping Lansky and treating Masseria with total disdain. Why? Because he has an empire. I do believe Chalky dies. The last episode is called “Farewell Daddy Blues” and I suspect Chalky’s death, however it plays out, will be the catalyst for the war with Masseria all the way up until Luciano finally sets up his death. The show has done a great job painting Masseria as intrusive (He has his dinner and eats yours too), which will be his downfall, because Meyer and Lucky (and Nucky) are going to finally have enough. And my question…Where’s Bugsy?…will be answered!
I could be wrong. But I think they’ve had Masseria in mind as the major villain for quite some time.
Very good comments on Nucky. He even supports your thesis with his remarks to Eli at the end of last season about not letting anyone they don’t know close him, and shying away from recognition on the Boardwalk.
I’m fairly certain they introduced Bugsy Siegel at some point, maybe last year. I think he was like a 15 year old kid.
They first introduced Bugsy season 2 and he and expanded role in season 3. But he’s been conspicuously absent in season 4.
How can one show be so based?
I just loved the tension in this ep. A top three episode to me. Nuck finally asking Narcisse the question we all wanted him to ask….and that scene with Narcisse and Maybelle? Geez. Tension x a hundred kabillion!
To one of Alan’s questions. The reason Richard was hired, by Nucky, as a “dishwasher” was that Richard needed “legitimate” employment with which to help him and Julia get custody of Tommy. He will still use him as a hired gun. Remember the scene in Nucky’s office near the end of the episode where things start to “hit the fan”? Nucky turns to one of his men and tells him to get on the phone to “The Legion Hall down on Pacific.” I know of only one person whom Nucky would call for help who might be hanging out, at that time of day, down at The Legion Hall. Everyone’s favorite WWI veteran, Richard Harrow.
I think he was trying to get a hold of Chalky, who was hiding out there. ..but already too late. The deputies had picked him up.
The assassination attempt on Narcise was terribly directed or written, but how stupid do you have to be to completely turn your backs on a room full of people you just shot at and just assume they are all dead or incapacitated; it was so sloppy, at least ONE of the shooters would of kept an eye on them when they are making their getaway… not sure if it was purposely done to show that Chalky isn’t that keen at orchestrating hits, their stupidity, or just to have a failed assassination attempt and have Chalky get shot…. the only redeeming factor of that entire scene was the camera work when Chalky got shot while jumping in the car… besides that, it was insulting… good episode overall though
I do not understand why people take issue with that scene. They walked up and unloaded. As you can see, none of Chalky’s men returned fire after Narcisse and his other man did because they UNLOADED. They didn’t have anymore ammunition. And Narcisse said himself that they dropped three of his men. There were five in there. Narcisse, the bodyguard that survived, and three that didn’t survive. Chalky survived Narcisse’s hit, nobody took issue with that. Narcisse survived Chalky’s hit and everyone is pissing and moaning and crying about how “stupid” it was. This is a petty critique that sounds like people are upset that Narcisse is still alive…with two episodes left…of course he’s still alive. This is called narration.
Who told you they all were completely out of ammo? How do you know this? People are pissing on it because it was sloppy, way to sloppy for a show like this. When you ambush, you make sure they don’t and can’t return fire, you don’t completely turn your back and just assume that they’re all dead or no longer a threat; you always cover your flanks and you NEVER turn your back on an enemy, no matter how many rounds you shot at them… I knew Narcise wasn’t going to die because people never go out so predictably with this show; I do think he will be killed eventually, but I remember thinking how sloppy the directing was of the that scene, and it’s the only complaint I have, and that means that it was a damn good episode.
I hear you, VNSTYVSNT, on not wanting to kill Narcisse too early as a story point.
I think the criticism is that it doesn’t make a lot of logical sense. Why wouldn’t Chalky and his men have gone inside to make sure that Narcisse was actually dead, or to finish him off? Chalky can be reckless, but he is not stupid.
Nobody had to tell me they were out of ammunition because the devil is in the details. If they had more ammunition, the only logical conclusion, is they would have returned fire. Your point about covering your flanks and never turning your back on your enemy is naieve, because how can they cover their flanks without any ammunition? And, an ambush is a hit a run. It’s not a firefight, which it sounds like you expected them to have a firefight, which is foolish, because there would have been witnesses, and they would have ended up in jail, which is the whole point of an ambush. This isn’t open warefare. This is guerrilla warfare. In terms of perception, they probably thought they killed all of them because they were CLEARLY surprised when Narcisse returned fire. And Chalky confidently said “Let’s go”, so I can only surmise that they thought they hit everyone. Objectively, as viewer, we saw they didn’t, but subjectively, as one of Chalky’s men they thought they finished business. So I repeat, I do not understand why people take issue with this.
I agree with Danimal. It was a big flub in an otherwise stellar episode of a great show.
Reply to comment…
Wow! I would never want you covering my back or on my side during an ambush..EVER.. When you plan an ambush, you ALWAYS cover your flanks, you NEVER turn your back, and you DONT unload every single round of your ammunition. Also, it is IDIOTIC to assume that you’ve hit and killed everybody, probably the dumbest thing I’ve read in a comment. You’re asking to be killed. It was sloppy as hell in so many ways. And how is my point of covering flanks naive when YOU are the one assuming the expended all their ammo. That was not in the details because it is unknown. You say, “They probably thought….” That is unacceptable in ANY type of warfare especially when you turn your back which again, you should NEVER do without cover. Clean and sweep..always, those are standards of an ambush, raid, or whatever you want to call it. I’m guessing you’re not military due to the fact you used the words “thought” and “probably” in terms of perception
So many great comments so I’ll only make a couple of slightly silly observations:
1. The picture at the top of this blog post looks like a slightly deranged Sesame Street scene.
2. I really hope there’s an outtake of Michael K. Williams cracking up at Buscemi’s line about the trots.
Bwahahaha, great call about Sesame Street. Weird how the photo got transformed to have that “cheap TV” look about it, when it obviously is the furthest from that of about anything on TV when it airs (or at least when it gets to my Blu-ray player).
Easy. Tolliver wants to impress Hoover, and Nucky wants to get rid of Narcisse. What better way to move up in Hoover’s FBI than by taking down one of those damn negros.
Does anyone think Margret’s boss anti-Semitic comments will come back to haunt him? We saw in “All In” Lansky deliver a savage beating on Rothstein’s behalf. I doubt Bennet’s “They say the kike’s a smart” comment is an accident.
“they say these kikes are smart”*
No I don’t think Bennet will pay for it. What Bennet said was just the off hand standard bigotry that many Americans believed at the time (this was the time of Henry Ford’s heavily anti Semitic “The Dearborn Independent” newspaper, albeit he was forced to apologize for it). If Rothstein reacted with violence every time people made an anti Semitic remark he wouldn’t be where he is.
Just watched these latest two eps and goddamn, this show is good. I remember, early in the season, Dan was talking about how it starts slow but also about how that’s the way this show tends to operate. Well, as we are nearing the end of the season, things are slowly heating up, building on all that groundwork laid in the first half. and this is turning into the show’s best season so far. I’m really, really loving it.
All the nitpicking about the portrayal of real life characters/events on the show is absolutely ridiculous. This isn’t meant to be a documentary people.
Alan, I’ve been reading your reviews and listening to your podcast with Dan long enough to have a pretty strong conviction that you have a good heart, that you seem unlikely to have a racist bone in your body (beyond the unconscious stuff that almost everyone has–the more progressive among us striving to be aware of this and seeking always to be better).
But I winced when I read “Nucky finally gets to ask this intrusive black man, ‘Who the fuck do you think you are?’ ” And I have to wonder how someone less familiar with you as a writer would take that.