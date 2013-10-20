Review: ‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘William Wilson’

A review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as I earn a D in civics class in 5th grade…
Nucky spends much of “William Wilson” trying to get to the bottom of the mysterious Agent Knox, whom we learn is actually Jim Tolliver, Bureau of Investigation agent and old law school chum of J. Edgar Hoover’s. Nucky fails to learn the truth because he puts too much trust in the slippery Gaston Bullock Means(*), who once again is playing multiple sides at once, always looking out for himself above all else.
(*) This episode was a cornucopia of entertaining but rarely-seen “Boardwalk” recurring characters, including Means, Esther Randolph, Andrew Mellon and George Remus – and I hope to God that Hoover’s admonishment to him to stop using the third person does not stick, because it is always funny – along with the return after several absent weeks of Arnold Rothstein and Dr. Narcisse.
That question of identity and loyalty is one that applies to nearly every story this week. Chalky thinks he’s getting closer to Daughter Maitland, even as we learn that her ultimate loyalty is to Narcisse, the villain in her terrible story about the murder of her prostitute mother. Nucky doesn’t find out who Tolliver really is, but Tolliver is betrayed nonetheless by Hoover, who takes all credit for his underling’s work (in any era, played by any actor in any manner of male or female clothing, Hoover is always an ass). At her new investment boiler room job, Margaret effectively plays the role of the naive, financially clueless wife to help her boss push bad investments on clients, but she’s dumbfounded by the appearance of Rothstein (operating under a fake name, and no doubt working a scam of a vastly higher order than her boss’s), and forced to keep his secret even as he keeps hers.
Even Willie Thompson, whose story finally comes into focus here, is shown to be playing a role. He’s not a good college student; he’s a budding gangster, and one who will likely wind up in Nucky’s organization(**) and likely cause tension between the Thompson brothers. He walks out of college after listening to the professor expound about the Edgar Allen Poe short story that gives the episode its title, and though the parallel isn’t exact – the man Willie killed wasn’t his doppelganger, but his rival – it does lead to the metaphorical death of one version of him as he tries to give rise to the Thompson he thinks he’s always been.
(**) Kudos to those of you who predicted the writers were setting Willie up to be Jimmy 2.0. He doesn’t have the tragic World War I backstory (nor the awful, incestuous relationship with his mother), but there are enough commonalities that I can imagine Winter, Korder and the other writers realizing that they missed certain aspects of the Jimmy/Nucky relationship and wanted to try recreating it without the baggage that necessitated Jimmy’s death.
After last week’s cameo, it was good having a more extended glimpse of Margaret’s new circumstances, and to see once again how smart and quick she usually is (except when faced with a stunner like Arnold Rothstein in her boss’s office). Connecting her with Rothstein isn’t how I might have expected her to return to the narrative, but it’s intriguing.
I also loved every scene involving Chalky, Daughter, Narcisse and Dunn (who murders Deacon Cuffy before Cuffy can rat him out to Chalky as the local heroin dealer). Narcisse is so smooth and charismatic that it’s easy to imagine him even winning over the girl who watched him strangle her mother, and it’s clear just how out of his league Chalky is against this adversary.
Overall, this season so far feels more fragmented than the last few. Season 2 had the Nucky vs. Jimmy war driving all the action, and though Gyp Rosetti came and went from Atlantic City a few times, his directness created more conflict more quickly and unified season 3 more. This year, we’re getting some action in Atlantic City, an entirely unconnected (but very entertaining) mob war in Chicago, intrigue in Washington, Tampa, etc., with some of it tying together and some not. This is not necessarily a bad thing, as I’m greatly enjoying most of the individual pieces, and have seen my patience start to be rewarded on others like Willie, but this season is playing the long game even more blatantly than the show has in the past. I know the assumption is that Narcisse will be dispensed with by the end of the year, but I wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest if a lot of the stories introduced this season were designed to carry over into next year. And given what a reliable performer “Boardwalk” has been for HBO, I’m fine with that.
Some other thoughts:
* Director Jeremy Podeswa opens the episode with what I think is our first iris-out since the show’s Martin Scorsese-directed pilot. For the most part, the show has moved away from using cinematic flourishes from the Teens and Twenties, even as the other visual elements of the pilot have remained.
* Johnny Torrio’s attempt to talk Capone out of killing Chicago cops wasn’t quite “You think you can change how things get done in Chicago?!?!,” but it sounded closer than perhaps it should have.
* Roy finally reveals a bit more of himself, as he tells Gillian that he filed for divorce the day after he met her. Thus far, he’s been presented as too good to be true, especially for the walking human tragedy that is Gillian Darmody, and that revelation – whether it’s real or an elaborate lie to impress her – is our first major sign that something is awry with our man from Piggly Wiggly.
* Eli’s younger kids didn’t know he was in prison? Wonder what their mom and Willie told them. It’s not like it was a two-week sentence.
* I said it before and I will say it again: I will be very unhappy if Remus stops Remus-ing.
What did everybody else think?
Murdering Deacon Cuffee in the middle of the sanctuary? Even Gyp only beat and robbed the priest last season. You’re a cold SOB Dunn Purnsey.
Speaking of the Chicago Code, is it just me or does the guy who plays Deacon Cuffy look a lot like Delroy Lindo?
He looked like the Deacon from Season 4 of The Wire that Herc rudely frisked in the street due to Bubs’ setting him up.
For anyone who has forgotten Cuffy was the minister who witness then Prohibition Agent Van Alden murder his Jewish partner via baptism during Cuffy’s baptism service in front of his entire congregation. Cuffy was silent for awhile but he later was able to finger Van Alden as the murderer to Ester Randoph and so Van Alden has been on the run ever since.
I can’t figure out if Dunn’s actions are fridge brilliant or dumb as dirt. Killing a deacon in the middle of a church will cause all kinds of bad for business publicity and force actions, but at the same time undermine Chalky and shine a spotlight on him.
Speaking of dumb/brilliant, this show sometimes can’t figure out if it wants to beat us over the head with an explanation or leave stuff opaque. Margaret’s part in the plot and Capone’s goading of Torio via the setup are hammered, as is the THIS IS IMPORTANT conversation between Daughter and Chalky, and Arnold’s hush money/plot, but some stuff is meandering.
Oh, and is Jim Toliver going to be the Boardwalk Empire version of Clyde Tolson, lover, bagman, and fashionista assistant of J. Edgar?
BE has never been remotely subtle, either in it’s characterizations or it’s plot developments. They love being big and obvious, and it works fairly well all things considered, so I’d give it a pass.
*No one will speak up about Deacon Cuffy being murdered in his church. Among other things the White authorities aren’t going to investigate it much if at all and no one is going to say jack anyway. If anything Dunn killed him there as a warning to others, just like the Mafia and other criminal organizations do when they want to make a point. The church is a perfect spot to say…“no one is immune from retribution so everyone keep their pie hole shut!!”
As a historical note the 1920s was the first heroin epidemic the country ever saw. The vast majority of the “hophead” victims were white like Gillian although this was the start of it being a significant problem in Harlem during that period.
Then that and other drugs went on the wane from the 1930s, essentially winning the first drug war until the drug problem exploded again in the 1960s. Don’t get me wrong though; I am not saying there were no drugs between those time periods. There were always drugs around during the 1940s-1950s but not nearly as much as there were beginning in the late 1960s when it exploded again, starting the modern drug war.
*Margaret is simply being drawn back into Nucky’s life.
*The conversation between Daughter and Chalky was just a getting to know you exposition of Daughter’s background-and Dr. Narcisse’s too to show what kind of man he is under that gentlemanly air. I have to wonder: Is the unusual first name “Daughter” of Daughter Maitland is to be taken literally? Are the show runners going to the incest well again with Daughter and Dr. Narcisse?
Anyway I am not going to complain even if they just read the phone book because Maitland is HOT. She and Gillian are built a lot a like (since I feel uncomfortable saying “Daughter is hot” I will refer to her as Maitland in context like this)!
*I don’t think that Jim Tolliver, from what we have seen so far, will be a Clive Tolson substitute (I understand what you meant. I for awhile thought Dr. Narcisse was a Marcus Garvey substitute but he wasn’t) but for all we know J. Edgar Hoover could’ve had a suspected lover before Clive. If BwE is ever going to show a male homosexual relationship with a depiction of a real life character) this will be it since it would have at least some historical reason for it (it has already shown a lesbian one with two completely fictional characters). I do admit that Tolliver and Hoover are about the same age so it is not out of the question for them to get involved.
On further reading about Cylde Tolson (not Clive) Jim Tolliver is definitely not a Tolson substitute or at least he is not meant to be a one to one comparison. For one thing Clyde Tolson didn’t join the Bureau of Investigation (BoI) until 1927 after he recently graduated law school but it is still mid 1924 on the show so he couldn’t have been Hoover’s law school buddy.
And incidentally it is not at all universally accepted that Tolson and Hoover were an item, but they were usually close, to the point that Hoover left him a half a million dollars in inheritance, Clyde accepted the flag at Hoover’s burial and Clyde moved into Hoover’s house. They are buried only a few yards from each other:
All that said it is still quite possible that there could be an affair between Tolliver and Hoover. After all, if he was gay Hoover likely had boyfriends before Clyde.
On further reading about Cylde Tolson (not Clive) Jim Tolliver is definitely not a Tolson substitute or at least he is not meant to be a one to one comparison. For one thing Clyde Tolson didn’t join the Bureau of Investigation (BoI) until 1927 after he recently graduated law school but it is still mid 1924 on the show so he couldn’t have been Hoover’s law school buddy.
And incidentally it is not at all universally accepted that Tolson and Hoover were an item, but they were usually close, to the point that Hoover left him a half a million dollars in inheritance, Clyde accepted the flag at Hoover’s burial and Clyde moved into Hoover’s house. They are buried only a few yards from each other:
All that said it is still quite possible that there could be an affair between Tolliver and Hoover. After all, if he was gay Hoover likely had boyfriends before Clyde.
I assumed “Daughter Maitland” was a pseudo-religious title, like “Brother David” or “Sister Bertha”, but who knows. I sure hope she doesn’t turn out to be his actual daughter, although the private scene with them didn’t necessarily imply a sexual relationship.
I don’t see why Jim Tolliver couldn’t be a boyfriend (or even better – an unrequited crush) of a closeted J. Edgar Hoover. It would make his hurt feelings over the professional betrayal even more intense.
I’m normally pretty interested in history, but I’ve been avoiding the real-life stories of the people in this show for the past 4 years, because ultimately I’d rather be surprised by events on the show. I had no idea that Frank Capone was going to be gunned down, so that scene was awesome to watch.
Narcisse is a ridiculous comic book character. Of course, the same is true about Gyp. Good show that can survive idiotic central villains.
Gyp was awful, but I’m afraid Narcisse is even worse. A Libyan Montgomery Burns, only hammier. Who would have thought that Daughter Maitland was spying for Dr. Narcisse? Pretty much everybody, I imagine. This show has really been telegraphing its punches this season.
Hammy though Narcisse is, I have to say that “slowly become an authority figure in the community” is a much more interesting take-over strategy than Rosetti’s “shoot everyone to death” strategy.
Considering there are so many stories that we are still wondering about fitting together or connecting, I think it is okay to have some stuff that is easy to see coming, like Narcisse using Maitland as a spy by seducing Chalky. But, the Narcisse ham in this episode was hard to take. Maybe if they had spread it out more, but I thought it was a little over the top. If only he grew out his mustache a little more so he could literally twirl it….
I see the comparisons to Gyp, but I think that style stood out on the show and ultimately worked because it was so different from how Nucky, Rothstein, Luciano, etc.. handled themselves. Even as over-the-top, I bought Gyp as a real person. Narcisse is like a mind controlling super villain. Also, I think it helped Gyp that they gave him little moments that pointed out how goofy he was (like the little exchange about the sheriff riding the horse with the cop…) Here, nobody has played back at Narcisse: everyone who has a conversation with him falls right under his spell.
I know they are different in nature… but I cannot help but think of Brother Mouzone every time Narcisse is on the screen.
RB, we actually DID see Narcisse twirling his moustache, in a shot where he was looking into the mirror.
I’d say Nucky and (until he was distracted by Daughter) Chalky see through Narcisse. Deacon Cuffee too, to go by the end.
And yes, Gyp and Narcisse are stylized (wonderfully so) but are they really any more cartoonish than Tuco, Fring, or (God help us) the Cousins? I think not.
Agree 100% with Chadevan.
I really don’t see why is Dr. Narcisse is such a problem with some people. As mentioned before Narcisse is based on t a real person, Casper Holstein:
To put it simply he is a black version of Arnold Rothstein. Narcisse is just as reserved, formal and precise he is.
There are some characterizations I do have a problem with on the show with historical characters that are meant to be representations of how they were in real life like how Torrio is depicted in the show. From all that I have read Johnny Torrio was a gentleman businessman, as much as you can be a gentleman in the underworld. He was more like how Nucky Thompson is portrayed than he was like Al Capone as he is shown somewhat to be (and Al was not always at the edge of being out of control like he is being shown in the series). He didn’t curse much and he wasn’t prone to temper tantrums. I don’t mind some dramatic license in the show, but this is one thing that really bothers me.
On the other hand when it comes to events what Dion O’Banion did, selling a hot brewery to Johnny Torrio when he knew it was about to be raided was absolutely true, so was his ordering Capone to kill O’Banion for it and yes Torrio was facing serious prison time because it was his second offense for violating the Volsted Act so he was pissed, but I don’t think he threw that much of a tantrum.
Regarding further characterization of a character Alan you don’t have to worry about George Remus stopping referring to himself in the third person. That was the way he was in real life LOL! He’ll just do it out of Hoover’s earshot. You know I wonder if he had any nephews. I wonder what would they call him?
@Chedevan et.al:
There were psychopaths like Gyp in real life back in the 20s and 30s who would kill at the drop of a hat and kill viciously. They didn’t last long.
How was “Breaking Bad”’s Gustavo Fring “stylized”? I just found him like the real life Rothstein, he was just a very reserved “gentleman”. Gyp and Rothstein/Narcisse are the extreme opposite sides in the gangland business one side uneducated but cunning violent men that take life as easy as breaking an egg, while the other resort to violence only when there is no other way or attacked.
I think having a few over-the-top characters is perfectly fine, because there’s always that type of person in the mix. If the show was 100% grit, we’d be complaining that it’s the new (old?) Low Winter Sun. I’m glad this show has some fun from time to time.
Also, seems kinda silly to complain that Torrio A) really bought the hot brewery, and B) really ordered O’Banion’s death because of it, but that in real life his tone of voice wasn’t so angry. That’s some next-level nitpicking.
Identity and loyalty: also central to the Capone and Luciano stories. Big theme this week.
Can’t believe that it took me this long to see how “Narcisse” is a shortened form of “Narcissist”.
Also, the Leopold & Loeb headline at the beginning pegs this episode in May 1924 (the murder of a child by the two teens was May 21st, and they were caught a day or so later; the trial was in August). That neatly coincides with Hoover being appointed head of the Bureau of Investigation on May 10th, so the timeline is tight. And Willie being in college, that would put him near the end of the spring semester.
Someone mentioned last week that they were looking forward to the Valentine’s Day Massacre – unless the TV people fudge the timeline, we won’t see that for a while since it happened in 1929, 4-1/2 years after the events in this episode.
They’re playing with time just a little bit here. The Sieben Brewery raid was actually on May 19th.
The weekly nerd-out over exact dates vs events vs real people on this show is A-MAZING.
Apropos of pretty much nothing, BWE-wise, I’m reading a biography of Clarence Darrow – the next chapter is his defense of Leopold and Loeb (so maybe BoE will bring in a Darrow character? Darrow defended a few mobsters in his day). And even further afield, and old friend of mine, long gone now, was a cousin of Nathan Leopold.
those Eli / Nucky scenes have always been my favourite to watch. Wigham and Buscemi are amazing actors!
MY FAMILY!
I’d like the fact that Jim Tolliver could be Cy Tolliver’s son! Both are slimy as hell!
More like grandson. Deadwood took place 50 years before Boardwalk.
I also like to imagine that Daughter Maitland is a distant relative of Victor Maitland from Beverly Hills Cop.
“We’re not gonna start a war!”
“Kill that Irish fuck!”
Well, that escalated quickly!
I don’t care want anyone says. Boardwalk Empire is still one of my favourite shows. Sure Breaking Bad zapped out some of its juice, but its reliable, beautiful, exciting and one of HBO’s best shows.
Of the three shows I’ve been watching on Sunday nights (BE, Homeland, Masters of Sex), Boardwalk has been the most reliably entertaining. Yes, it’s all over the map, but we rarely cut to a character I don’t care about (e.g., Dana Brody).
I’m pretty confident that when this show wraps it will be appreciated for being as frankly great as it is. Every season since the second has been phenomenal, and the first plays better in hindsight when you can see all the seeds being planted. I think it probably plays best when you have a working knowledge of the historical characters, but they’re authentic American folklore now and the same is true for Greek and Roman lit.
now that he’s featured far more frequently, I’m lookin forward to those cross dressing scenes
Pretty funny how Rothsteins “fake identity” is pretty much just his name’s translation into English (Rothstein into Redstone). I wasn’t even sure at the first moment if he really intended not to give away his real name :)
Nice episode so far, good to see the A.C. storyline come into motion (since Ep 2 it felt like nothing was happening at alle except for Chalky staring at that dancer :P )
I think putting Margaret in ARs pocket is a masterstroke. Reintegrates a good character who was at a loss for something to do without sending her back to Carmela purgatory, and considering Nucky humbled AR twice in a row sets up Nucky for Rothstein’s revenge.
I agree with Chad. Even though I haven’t been a Margaret fan, I really found her interesting in this episode and am interested to see where she goes from here.
I thought the Poe/Willy stuff was also referring to Willy going along with the plan to put it all on his roommate (glasses, as I call him.) The killing of Henry was a prank gone wrong… there wasn’t much malice in it. But, denying your own role, putting it all on your roommate and then even parlaying a girlfriend out of it by consoling her as she is so distraught at what glasses did… that is actually a lot worse, in that those are volitional decisions to cover up what was ultimately an accident. That, to me, was the death of college Willy.
Also, what are we to make of the exchange he had about believing in God? Does he definitely believe in God and is worried he is being judged for what he did, or is he uneasy at the question because he is questioning God and wondering if an amoral, gangster lifestyle is really what he wants?
It all ties in to Leopold and Loeb and Nietzsche. He’s struggling with whether he has a moral core or whether, like his Uncle Nucky pretends to himself, he is “not seeking forgiveness.”
I still have it in the back of my mind that Willy killed that guy on purpose and so that is what’s really eating him, not just putting all the responsibility on his friend.
My take was that it was an accident and he was ready to take responsibility for it, until Uncle Nucky showed up and convinced him to break bad. I think it would be great if Willy ended up being Nucky’s new Jimmy/Eddie (they keep showing the current guy being incompetent, so there’s likely to be an opening), and the animosity it would create with Eli.
What does “iris-out” mean?
The opening shot is the circle (“iris”) in the center of the screen, and then the circle widens to eventually have the picture take up the whole screen.
PREDICTION / POSSIBBLE SPOILER
I don’t think Willie is Jimmy 2.0, I think he is Nucky 2.0. He is following directly in Nucky’s footsteps, going off to school and then leaving because he is needed at home by the local gangster (The Commodore in Nucky’s case.) I think that WIllie quickly moves up the ranks the way Nucky did and ends up taking over the city from Nucky the way that Nucky took the city from The Commodore before the show began. SO he is less the next “Jimmy” and more the next “Nucky.”
This makes far more sense than Jimmy 2.0. Jimmy was a self-destructive ass who couldn’t reconcile his horrific upbringing vs the opportunities it afforded him. His self-immolation was assured from the first episodes of season 1. Willie’s guilt will eat at him, but he’s clearly driven to achieve something far beyond Jimmy’s suicidal tendencies.
Good thought!
I think the Jimmy 2.0 possibility is more apropos. I think you are underselling what trauma Jimmy suffered as a WWI vet. Nucky didn’t kill anyone on his way to becoming a corrupt politician in his youth. He started killing as an adult. Willie like Jimmy has killed, albeit under far different circumstances and of course numbers but it is a traumatic experience for Willy in his young life, especially if as I suspect it was deliberate murder. I think he is on the same self destructive path due to this trauma just like Jimmy was. Death has corrupted both their young lives. The only saving grace is that Willy is from a good home even if his father is by even 1920s standards is a bit of a Neanderthal. His mother at least isn’t sexually abusing him like Jimmy’s which was from the abuse Gillian suffered.
“…in any era, played by any actor in any manner of male or female clothing, Hoover is always an ass.”
Alan, this is a funny line and an accurate observation. J. Edgar is as likely to receive a sympathetic portrayal as Richard Nixon. It’s just so easy to believe that he really was a back-biting little s**t. A fitting boss for Agent Tolliver.
1. Would I be cooler if I talked like DOCTOR Narcisse, drawing out my consonantssssss?
2. Anyone notice the reference to Veniero’s? It’s a cool old pastry shop (established in 1894, and still family-owned) in New York’s East Village. Lots of the original fixtures, including the beautiful marble floor. In an age of cupcakes and cronuts, Veniero’s is the real thing, folks!
Remus thought the episode should have focused on Remus a little more. Remus.
Toliver/Knox wants recognition and thought he would get it from pushing Hoover to consider crime as a national conspiracy. Hoover’s appropriation of credit for Toliver’s idea clearly does not sit well with Toliver. Will this become a wedge that causes Toliver to undermine Hoover and possibly assist Nucky ? When will Nucky call in his favor with Esther Randolph and will that tie in to Toliver/Knox ? Intrigue upon intrigue….
I’m having a really hard time liking this season. I don’t care about any of the characters any more. The main ones that got me watching in the first place were Jimmy and Margaret, and then I also ended up liking/being intrigued by Owen and Richard, but with two of those gone and the other two showing up infrequently, I just don’t care as much this season. All of the story lines seem too pat, too easy, not intriguing enough. Couldn’t give a fig about Willie or Narcisse or Gillian and Roy, all of those plots are boring. Nucky is lost without a proper foil to work against. The only thing I can say is that it is still visually stunning.
I am “late to the party, but so far this is my LEAST favorite season. After the last three, I was expecting big things. I still love watching, but I am getting bored. Hope it picks up soon.
I originally thought that Narcisse was very much like Brother Mouzone from “The Wire,” but now consider him an amalgam of character traits that include Mouzone, Gustavo Fring (the drug dealer hiding in plain sight as a respectable businessman), and “The Shield’s” Antwon Mitchell (drug dealer posing as someone trying to help the black community improve itself). Not a bad combination.
Two actors from “Office Space” in the same episode. Will someone take a bat and destroy a ticker tape machine?
Remus = Hodor