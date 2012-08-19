Review: ‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘Buyout’

A review of tonight’s “Breaking Bad” coming up just as soon as I watch a documentary about simulated caviar…
“Jesse, you asked me if I was in the meth business or the money business. Neither. I’m in the empire business.” -Walt
After a couple of episodes in a row where team “Breaking Bad” was in absolute command of its instrument, “Buyout” feels a bit more muddled. There are incredible individual components – the pre-credits sequence, Walt’s improvised blowtorch, even another awkward meal at the White house – but they didn’t entirely work together.
Where I had previously expressed concern about the season’s pacing in the context of discussing episodes I had otherwise liked, “Buyout” is the first one that really feels like it’s fallen victim to this 8-episode structure. The separate pieces were all excellent, but arguably shouldn’t have all been part of the same episode, and likely wouldn’t have been in a 13-episode batch.
Specifically, it felt like we moved much too quickly from the utter despair of the corpse disposal sequence to Mike and Jesse’s decision to cash out and retire, and then from there to the comedy of discomfort as Jesse tried to make small talk in the middle of the cold war between Walt and Skyler. The stories flowed from each other – Mike and Jesse’s decision, for instance, comes directly from the realization that they no longer want to be in a business where things like Drew Sharp’s murder happen – but everything happened in such rapid order that none of the emotions really had time to breathe after that incredible opening scene.(*)
(*) What made it so great – beyond the performances by Cranston, Banks, Plemons and Paul, beyond the wise decision to drop out all ambient noise and accompany it entirely by the musical score – was how it built on work the show had done previously. We’ve seen Walt and Jesse get rid of enough bodies this way that it can now be used as a joke (Jesse’s first line in “Box Cutter”) or here to prepare us for absolute heartbreak. Because we know how this process works, we watch them break down the dirtbike, piece by piece, and we know exactly why they’re doing it – just as we know what’s going to come next (and with a boy so small they won’t even need to break him down into his component parts to fit him into a plastic drum). Devastating.
You could argue that we’ve already seen the show play the “Jesse goes into a multi-episode funk over a relative innocent’s death” card so often that it would have been repetitive to do it again. And yet because we know how Jesse Pinkman ticks, it didn’t feel right to have him back to being relatively well-adjusted (if still seeking retirement) midway through the episode, and even playing the role of Eddie Haskell (“You have a lovely home”) in his second-ever encounter with Mrs. White. I laughed during the uncomfortable dinner, but I found myself wishing that I wasn’t – and not just because Aaron Paul excels whenever Jesse is drowning in guilt. (Case in point: the shot of him staring at the TV set after he sees the news report about the search for Drew.)
The best moments of “Buyout” were the ones that built on how well we know these characters and how they operate: not just the opener, but Walt going into much more detail about what he sacrificed when he walked away from Gretchen and Elliott, or Mike sitting on the park bench feeling the weight of his life while his granddaughter played in a tree, or Skyler trying very hard not to laugh or yell when she realized what Walt had told Marie about Beneke.
All of that clicked because the show had previously taken a whole lot of time to get us there. And even though each individual scene of “Buyout” didn’t feel especially fast-paced outside the scene where Walt MacGyver’ed the power cord into an improvised blowtorch – literally burning himself to avoid Mike figuratively burning him and his shot at an empire – the episode as a whole seemed like a race to get from Point A (the guys grieve the murder of Drew Sharp) to Point B (Walt steals the methylamine out from under Mike, promising some insane but profitable new plan) as quickly as possible so that we can have proper time for the endgame of season 5.0. And that’s not me worrying about what’s to come; that’s me not loving what I actually just watched.
Some other thoughts:
* We’ve talked before about how AMC will occasionally give Gilligan special dispensation to let Walt or someone else use the F-word (most famously in the season 2 scene with Gretchen), provided the audio drops out. Apparently, that arrangement extends to written words as well, as Mike is allowed to write “fuck you” in the note to Gomez, so long as the u and c are pixellated.
* Declan, Mike’s Arizona connection, is played by character actor Louis Ferreira, whom I knew better under his prior stage name of Justin Louis.
* Good to see Saul back, even briefly. It’s been a few weeks.
One final note: AMC has decided not to make the last two episodes available to critics in advance to keep spoilers from getting out. This means we are, unfortunately, back on the “Mad Men” plan from the spring. I’ll try to stay up late to write those reviews, but I can’t promise that my energy level will last, and given that the finale airs over Labor Day weekend, God knows what might happen that night, the next day, etc. I can only do what I can do.
But as for “Buyout,” what did everybody else think?
Was thinking maybe Walt would take the deal, they would sell off the chemicals, and the remaining 10 episodes would just be about Walt working at the car wash, washing cars, watching TV.
With Skyler glaring at him, constantly.
And praying for mr cancer’s return!
I have a random question about last weeks episode…when Mike was threatening to shoot lydia he said he had a pistol not a gun. Can someone tell me what the difference is please.
Guns jam. Revolvers, or pistols, don’t.
There’s no difference, Svetlana, it’s semantics. Mike was more concerned with Lydia’s precision, as she needed to read the script precisely while on the phone with Hank. He wanted to stress that she repeat exactly as she’s told.
Thank you!
Yes, I’m with you. I would watch that. Meanwhile, I am not enjoying this season as much as most people in this comment section, not just this one ep. If you go over to Vulture, the recaps have been more critical and more in line with my feelings about the show. The season has been too much concerned with the details, things I don’t give a crap about. I wanted to see some big picture stuff, some new characters with charisma. Oh well.
I agree with Trilby – I have not enjoyed this season as much. A lot will depend on how they wrap it up, but I feel as if the Walt-Skylar drama is completely manufactured. He never wanted her to launder his money, so why would she still do it in exchange for allowing her kids to live somewhere else. Why can’t she stop laundering the money and just leave him? We have seen this wife of criminal dynamic play out in much better fashion in the Sopranos, and even on The Shield (Vic’s wife wasn’t a great actress, but she got a sense of what he was about, left him, and ultimately left him far away). And there has been too many Magyver moments – the magnets to erase the computers (not too realistic), stealing the chemicals (completely unrealistic), and then him breaking free last night with Walt breaking free. i am hoping that this is all a result of the choppy nature of splitting the season, and these next two episodes and into the final 8 will get back on track.
Regarding the guns v pistol issue, in military parlance, “guns” refers to artillery, i.e. The Guns of Navarone, and other terminology is used for small arms, such as pistols, rifles, shotguns, etc. It could represent, as stated above, Mike’s emphasis on precision to Linda, hint at his military background or meticulous nature or it could even be a sign of stress that he is under. Mike doesn’t seem like the type to waste time correcting the language of people he is fairly certain he is about to execute, but he reflexively corrected her terminology because of the stress of dealing with Walt & Jessie and their fairly amateur attitudes (even if they proved right in this case).
When discussing handguns, a distinction can be made between a revolver and a pistol. A pistol is a semiautomatic handgun (one with a magazine – think Glock), as compared to a revolver, which has a revolving chamber (think 357).
jesse at dinner was classic, “like eating a scab!” the amc storysync thing said 5 bodies have been dissolved (Emilio, Krazy 8 (implied), Victor, the kid, who am I missing?)
Henchman that was sniped by the cartel hitman to get Gus to talk.
Last season, Mike brings a nameless henchman of the Fring operation who had been killed by the Cartel to the Superlab and has Walt dispose of it.
Henchman in shootout when Gus decided to be the Terminator
I believe it’s a guy that Mike ices
Gale.
Welp. I feel dumb.
Reply to comment…I think we can go ahead and assume the two thugs that Walter ran over (Half-Measures) were also dissolved in acid. Still, that is only an assumption, because Mike said he spent all night cleaning up that mess
Actually the guys walt ran over in half measures weren’t dissolved. Later when they dissolve Victor Mike says he’s never used that method of body disposal before.
Oh, okay. I forgot about that. Mike asked if it would work to dissolve Victor, and Jesse said, “trust us.”
Can someone tell me what Walt’s plan was at the end. I missed what he said.
We don’t know yet. I don’t remember the exact luine at the end but it didn’t reveal anything specific.
Me too! Please?!
I guess I meant to ask in general what happened at thr end? how did walt steal the methlamin (sp?)??
No one went into specifics, just that Mike and Jesse would get their $5 million and Walt would keep the methlamine.
Yeah, I rewound it three times off the live feed on my DVR (foolishly forgetting to turn on closed captioning until I switched away and couldn’t go back) and could not make out what Jesse said about methylamine when Jesse was talking up Walt’s plan to keep Mike from shooting Walt.
Jen — the methlamine tank was on a trailer, so presumably Walt hooked it up to his car (or a car) and drove off with it somewhere.
My guess is that Walt will water down the methalamine and fool the buyer into thinking they got the entire “batch”.
I guess now we know who our new villains will be.
” My guess is that Walt will water down the methalamine and fool the buyer into thinking they got the entire “batch””
Whatever it is, its obviously something Mike would have to go along with as well. I wouldn’t think he would want to get involved with ripping off a criminal cartel. Wouldn’t be quite the clean getaway he is looking for. I suspect that Walt will probably be proposing something more like a partnership with the new entity where they get to sell his blue meth. Just as a wild guess.
I agree with the partnership theory, with the added thought that Walt is unlikely to call them partners. He wants to be THE boss, so I imagine his proposal will be that they distribute his meth.
The plan is going to most likely involve the following:
1) The Phoenix crew buys Jesse/Mike’s share of the methylamine
2) To get Walt’s share, they also get Walt who becomes a controlling partner in their organization as he will give them both ABQ and the rest of the methylamine. In return they’ll get the best cook around and the infamous Heisenberg.
Everyone wins. Jesse and Mike, get their money and get out. Walt gets his empire.
thanks for the “deal” idea! it makes great sense now. i hope that m60 machine gun mystery from the premiere gets resolved in the finale, and not carried on until after the 5th season break!
Just deleted a comment from the thread. Remember, NO TALKING ABOUT THE PREVIEWS, people. Thanks.
James, remember that the machine gun scene takes place almost a full year down the road from where the show is now. It’s hard to imagine them jumping ahead that far in the space of two episodes.
My guess is Walt offers to buy Jesse and Mike’s share for a premium (assuming he can pay them later).
Thanks Alan. I have not been watching the previews but may as well have after hearing what happens here. There is also some of the same thing going on on page 3.
Thanks again Alan!
“Meanwhile, Schrader’s hard-on for you just reached Uncle Miltie proportions.”
LOL
that was the classic saul i miss! i wish they made more time for him. and his fat guy assistant too. he’s a great comedian, but you’d never know it from this show.
Loved that Todd called Walt “Mr White” and then basically mimicked Walt’s speech to Gus rationalizing Gale’s murder. Cool to see that playing to Walt.
Honestly wish it would’ve ended with Walt making off with the methylmine though. Would’ve driven straight into a very bleak end.
I thought him calling him Mr. White was a bad sign and they should’ve gone with option 2 and killed Todd on the spot. I’m surprised Alan didn’t mention Todd keeping the jar with the tarantula. That was extremely dumb if him and I vsn see it coming back to haunt them.
I love the fact that Jesse still calls Walt “Mr. White” even though he’s been out of school for years. That stuff DOES get deeply imprinted, and it’s hilarious when everybody else calls him “Walt” or “Walter.”
Todd calling Walt Mr. White was pretty awesome. I agree with you on the end to an extent, but at the same time, it kind of goes along with the cliffhanger endings the show is known to have.
I could be wrong, but I was thinking maybe Jesse put the jar on Todd’s seat. Todd seemed surprised to see it at first, then kind of smiled.
@svetlana,
yes great observation! i bet it will come back to haunt them. i bet they find it…or todd frames them with it.
It is so sweet Jesse still calls Walt Mr White after everything they`ve been through. I think only one time he called him Walt when he was angry with him if I remember correctly. It is very funny too as Earl Doom said when everyone else calls him Walt or Walter, particularly when it is contrasted with a stern `Walter`from Mike! Skylar was also `Mrs White` to Jesse.
Jesse calling Walt Mr. White isn’t sweet to me. To me its a sign of arrested development. I don’t know how this show will end, but I believe there will be a key moment before the end when Jesse finally calls him Walt or Walter. Either that or Jesse calls him “Mr. White” one last time as he pleads for his life.
I also think the boy’s parents will turn out to be relevant. That’s very Gilligan. Can anyone say ‘traffic controller?’ The fact we cut away just as Jesse was to watch them on TV and made mention of it might have foreshadowed something.
I’ll have to go back and watch again, but didn’t the kid pick up the tarantula while he was out and about? So, presumably, he never showed it to anybody else…unless he’d gone home before he showed up at the wrong place/wrong time.
Yeah but the jar would be covered in the kids prints.
The jar can easily be wiped clean of prints.
Why did Jesse pause while Walt was whistling? Did he connect that song with something else? Brock?
I think he was just finally realizing that Walt is a total sociopath, able to whistle a happy tune after pretending to empathize with Jesse.
I assume it was the fact he clicked to a non-chalant attitude about the boy. Who whistles while they are distraught or sad, after all?
Just sounded way too care free and made that clear Walt didn’t care at all about the kid getting killed and the stuff about him not being able sleep was a lie.
I think that was Jesse’s moment of realizing Walt was lying to him, and actually feels little or no remorse at all about the kid’s death. That was eye-opening for Jesse, revealing that Walt is a much nastier guy than he thought.
I thought it was just the disconnect between his whole speech about how sad it is to see the kid die and then go back to, literally, whistling while he worked. Wouldn’t be surprised if there were another connection though.
I think it was more about the realization that Walt really doesn’t care about the kid getting killed. He goes from telling him that he was up all night thinking about it to just whistling away on the job like nothing happened.
When Jesse answered with “yea I was just leaving” I thOught he was talking to Andrea. I got excited.
I think he was flabbergasted that Walt was so unaffected by Spider-Kid’s death that he could still whistle a happy tune. His look, to me, said: “Are you f***in kidding me?!?”
My thought was that he was shocked how sincere he was at one moment with Jesse. And in a matter of seconds is whistling joyfully preparing for the cook. Kinda let his manipulative side out
I think it’s starting to dawn on him how Walt has been manipulating him. Walt states that he too has been having trouble sleeping since what happened, acts all sad in sync with Jesse’s mood. Then as soon as he thinks Jesse’s gone he starts whistling. Not a care in the world.
I read it more as him coming to the realization that Walt wasn’t exactly as broken up about the child’s death as his story about how “he couldn’t sleep for days” seemed to imply.
Omar’s coming!
Walt feigned concern over the death of the little boy. When ge thought Jesse was gone he immediately dropped the act and went back to whistling while he worked. Chilling.
I thought it was Walt trying to do the work without thinking about the devastating situation Todd put them in, and Jesse trying to figure out if he’s just in “work mode” or if he’s coping with what’s happening. I thought the phone call was Andrea too.
come at the king, you best not miss
I liked the way they shot Walt “putting his mask on” at the end of that scene
Hearing Walt whistling that tune conjured up memories of that fateful night some years ago where masked hooligans beat and raped Jesse and his wife. The pack of thugs’ leader was whistling and singing that very same tune during the assault! Jesse was so taken aback by Walt’s whistling because, finally, he knew the truth: it was Walt who beat Jesse and raped his wife all those years ago!
Or am I thinking of the wrong show?
Like most said, I think Jesse is realizing Walt is becoming something sinister, almost simultaneous to Hank realizing there is more to Walt than the mild-mannered brother-in-law he thought he was.
Nice catch on the Omar parallel. Oddly enough, I think Walt is like a dark reflection of Omar. Omar was like a bad guy breaking good, the real-life man Omar was based on actually getting out of crime, while I think Walt would like to be a bit of an anti-hero yet is becoming a villain. They almost seem like reflections of each other alternately heading in the opposite directions.
-Cheers
Anyone else wondering what tune it was? A callback to something? I assume it’s a bit of improv, if not they would have to pay for the rights.
Because Walt seemed able to blithely resume things and wasn’t tormented by the kid being killed the way Jesse was
I agree with Reb- Walt just carries on like nothing happened, while Jesse continues to be tortured as more innocents are killed around him.
Also agree with Seanstyle- I feel like I should know what the song Walt is whistling.
Walt was whistling “Lily of the Valley” by Queen, which was of course the flower used to poison Jesse’s girlfriends kid.
@Max – Wow. Awesome, thanks.
@Max, wow that has just made that whistling even more creepy, when I didnè t think it could get worse!
“Walt was whistling “Lily of the Valley” by Queen”
making a heavy-handed device even less interesting
Did Mike seriously think the plastic cuff was going to restrain Walt?
I know, a rare mistake from Mike, and a rare lazy shortcut from the writers. They had to have Mike be sloppy so the plot would advance. An in-character Mike would have tied both hands and probably his feet together. Still, the episode was so great otherwise I’ll concede the point. We all knew Walt could not let that deal happen.
Mike has been the slowest to realize Walt’s evolution from a bumbling science nerd into a cold and calculating mastermind. Mike has underestimated Walt over and over starting with the season 3 finale.
Well, Walt was also doing a bit of an acting job to make it look like he was in the acceptance phase. Plus he was only able to get away by seriously injuring himself. So even though it’s a stereotypical plot device we’ve seen a million times, I was fine with it.
Mike is done…he’s getting too sloppy. I wonder if this was Gilligan’s way of foreshadowing his downfall. You’re leaving the man who finally found a way to outsmart and kill Gus Fring ALONE and only with plastic cuffs??
Mike was probably subconsciously hoping Walt would get away so he would have an excuse to kill him;)
Also, Why did Mike throw Walt’s keys/wallet onto the desk? Why not take Walt’s keys? That felt like sloppy storytelling/writing as opposed to pointing to how Mike underestimates Walt. It required some serious suspension of disbelief to think Mike would just leave Walt’s keys/wallet in the room when it would be easy enough for him to take them with him when he went to the DEA
Yeah, felt pretty cheap but atty least they had the decency to st it up (Hank saying he’ll slip up; Mike’s hubris that losing 3dea tails is basic stuff). Plus his “I’m sorry” to Walt helped. He realized it was a necessary precaution but felt somewhat conflicted doing that to a partner. Professionalism and all that.
i always thought of walt as mcguyver. at first i thought it was stupid for the writers to make the excuse that mike had to leave in the morning after keeping him there all night.
but now i realize that he had to lose the tail and gain the 24 hrs of freedom in order to take the buyout and deliver the methlamine.
That was probably my least favorite scene in the entire of the series. Just ridiculous. Tell you what, anyone reading this: try it. See if you can create an “improvised blowtorch” that way.
OK, I still love the show. But that was just stupid.
I don’t think Mike assumed Walt would have been able to create a makeshift welding torch by finding a hidden surge protector and arcing electricity through the zip-tie, severely burning himself in the process if that’s what you’re asking.
I was hoping for Todd to save the day.
What Jacob & Mike said. Largely, I think Mike still thinks of Walt as the bumbling ex-school teacher who got himself fired and nearly killed from Gus’ operation, not the much more capable mastermind he has become. That and the fact Walt got out by just about the most improbably way possible. I would have cuffed both hands behind him, so it surprised me he left Walt with that much freedom, however from a writer’s standpoint I suppose they had to give Walt some out or else Mike sells the methylamine and Walt spends the next ten episodes trying to patch up his family and wait for his cancer to come back instead of running his empire.
-Cheers
On Burn Notice last week how to get out of zip ties came up. Fiona got out with both hands tied-up by slipping something into the teeth of the clasp. With only one hand tied-up, that would be more than easy. Oh Walter, you have to make everything so flashy.
Walt’s original plan was to break the coffee pot and use a shard of glass to cut himself free. I’m not sure, the pot might have been plastic, but if not that could have easily worked. If I were Walt I probably would’ve tried rolling up those bug posters on the wall into a tube to extend my reach.
Mike’s carelessness would’ve bothered me less if he had been in a hurry and he didn’t have any time to think things through, but it looked to me like he had a few hours to work out how to deal with Walt while he ran his errand. He could’ve checked and prepared the room a bit more thoroughly in the meantime (or even before Walt showed up).
I’m also not sure why Mike would continue to underestimate Walt. He knows Walt is ambitious and a sociopath. He knows Walt masterminded Gus’s death. He knows that Walt is technically resourceful. I guess it’s OK that he has this quirk where he has a bit of a blind spot where Walt is concerned, but I’m not sure why he should.
As a cop, Mike probably used snap cuffs a thousand times without incidemt. To paraphrase Skyler, not many people have Walt’s magic ability to conquer any obstacle. If those cuffs served him in dealing with thugs more physically imposing than a 51 year-old chemistry whiz that Mike beat the shit out of without breaking a sweat, why not with Walt?
Well of course Mike couldn’t have expected Walt to break out of the cuffs through brute force, but it also doesn’t seem to require a lot of deep thinking to realize that with the right tool they could be defeated, so it’d make sense to take some care to make sure that no such tools are available.
Maybe I’m underestimating their strength though, and a shard of glass wouldn’t do the trick.
But do the police routinely use snap cuffs as a sole means of detaining an unsupervised prisoner for prolonged periods of time? If not, then I don’t see why a pro like Mike would be any less careful when $15 million is on the line.
The breaker in the powerstrip would have popped in a second. If not that, the breaker in the wall. Plus, regular 120v would not arc like that. Sloppy writing.
I thought Jesse’s decision to quit after the Drew Sharp murder felt really natural, in fact I cheered on my couch when he said it. I am hoping that sets up what the remaining conflict is between Jesse and Walt for the rest of the series. My vision of this is that Jesse is somehow the instrument behind Walt’s downfall, though I haven’t been sure how that might happen. But now we know he holds a lot of power in being the one who can keep together the one part of Walt’s life that he still cares about. The beats of this episode worked for me, in terms of setting up what I think will be the final arc. Aaron Paul was amazing.
Interesting that the boy’s name was Drew Sharp. Same name of a fine sports columnist for the Detroit Free Press.
[twitter.com]
@tank: I seriously hope you don’t mean that as an endorsement of Drew Sharp.
Big fan.
I thought it was natural too. Jesse has seen enough death and horrors to not be effected like he was with the other deaths. He is still broken up by it, yet it seemed like he was just tired and resolute to get out. He is able to move under the burden, so instead of going catatonic he does something about it. Namely, he quits.
Obviously Walt draws him back in (again). However, this has sadly become common ground for Jesse, so it made sense and felt right that he should lash out at Todd and then quit. He does not want the empire, he has (potentially) more money than he ever dreamed, and this has become very unpalatable for him. Once his immediate anger faded, I really bought he would just want to drop out of the organization. For me, that is why I was more than o.k. with the pacing and Jesse’s intended course of action.
-Cheers
Also, I believe that it was a way of showing Jesse becoming just a bit inured to the violence and stuff they do. Some strange kid, that Jesse had no direct fault or involvement in, is not the same as a girlfriend dying beside you of drug-related causes after you lured her off the wagon, or your girlfriend’s brother getting shot as a result of your business and actions, or an actual murder you commit.
Drew was not killed by someone looking to get at Jesse or Walt, he was not killed by powerful figures Jesse or Walt tangled with and he was not placed in his fatal situation by association with Jesse. He died because of a screw-up in the planning and communication, and from Jesse/Walt’s position, was an accident. They should have been more explicit with Todd about not killing innocents (their plan was made as it was specifically because even hard-ass Mike did not want to gun down the engineers).
After so many other deaths to date, it is probably inevitable that this is easier to rationalize as a mere screw-up and something to avoid “next time”. Walt & Mike probably DO see it that way (Mike’s anger at Todd bringing an unauthorized gun, for example), and it’s possible that their attitude could have rubbed off on Jesse.
wait! are you suggesting it is meaningless that former new england patriot QB’s first name is DREW (bledsoe) AND walt habitually uses SHARP knives to trim the crust from his precious sandwiches! just a coincidence? hardly….
“Interesting that the boy’s name was Drew Sharp. Same name of a fine sports columnist for the Detroit Free Press.”
It’s interesting if you find the fact that many people have the same names interesting, which perhaps you do if you enjoy the pageant of comments about “foreshadowing’ and dubious symbolism that dominate Breaking Bad viewer comments. That B-minus in English was the real message; regard it seriously.
“Interesting that the boy’s name was Drew Sharp. Same name of a fine sports columnist for the Detroit Free Press.”
It’s interesting if you find the fact that many people have the same names interesting, which perhaps you do if you enjoy the pageant of comments about “foreshadowing’ and dubious symbolism that dominate Breaking Bad viewer comments. That B-minus in English was the real message; regard it seriously.
Very surprised Mike didn’t think to use real cuffs… even Bond villains leave behind one incompetent guard.
Also, did anyone have to rewind several times to figure out what Jesse was yelling in the end, convincing Mike not to shoot? I had to put on CC just to find out. And whatever plan Mr. White came up with has to be something big, because otherwise they would have showed the ensuing conversation right then without making us wait a week.
i bet a partnership with the other gang.
Yep the shortened season is killing the pacing of Breaking Bad that we have grown used to. Nothing we can do though, it is what it is. AMC made their decision because Breaking Bad wasn’t getting the ratings. Too bad FX rejected them, it would’ve been an instant hit instead of 3+ years later and still maintained the edginess because FX pushes boundaries too.
Better to end the show on a high note than to keep it going and get boring and repetitive. They’ve done very well with that so far.
A faster pace this season was made quite clear in the season cold open, when those clever at math realized that 50 episodes in the past equaled one year, now 16 episodes wil lequal the second year. Picking up the pace …
The pacing is slightly amped up, but I fail to see that it’s the problem some people are making it out to be. Jesse would want to get out, as would Mike, especially if they could use the methylamine to do it after the murder of a child.
I feel like we’re not grasping the weight that that carries and how it would indeed speed up Jesse and Mike’s desire to get out. Also, Walt’s desire for an empire makes total sense and does not come out of nowhere with his callback to Grey Matter. That’s something that’s affected him since day one.
I’ve watched each season of Breaking Bad multiple times and this season feels like another season to me. Maybe, they’ve glossed over some of the normal early season development stuff. But I don’t feel cheated and this show still definitely has its edge.
It was actually Vince Gilligan’s decision, has nothing to do with ratings
I agree with all of that. And it was Vince’s decision.
i think the pace has been too slow, and it is now finally starting to pick up. only 2 more episodes…it has too! they cant just keep working at a sloooow pace forever.
OP has no idea what he is talking about. As was mentioned, the decision was Gilligan’s. AMC would love to keep this show going another couple years. As for the pacing, wait to see the entire 16 episode season before you question it. You realistically have no idea how this plays into the big picture.
Pace is faster than usual, but I think it mostly feels natural except in a couple of cases. Some of this episode moved through things a bit too quickly. But I feel like for the most part they’re doing a good job of making the accelerated pace feel like a normal evolution because so much of what is happening is a repeat of past business: disposing of bodies via chem barrel, the death of an innocent bystander, the general setup of a new meth operation almost from scratch, etc. It’s reasonable that the show start taking some shortcuts because we’ve seen the nuts and bolts of all of this before – it should be familiar enough to both the characters and the viewers that we don’t need to see it all again.
I thought it was a great episode. I’m laughing at all the great bits when they happen, just because of the cleverness and not necessarily because they’re supposed to be funny. Just music, no sound at the beginning-great. Marie and Skyler-great. Jesse at dinner-great. Frustration with the coffee pot rolling away when you were thinking it would just be a broken glass cut into the wrist restraint-great. Twist of the methylamine buyers realizing they want the whole 1000 gallons. Cliffhanger at the end. Show can do no wrong in my eyes, unless maybe it goes with a Soprano-style blackout at the end of it all.
I also thought it was a great episode. But for that matter, I loved the end of the Sopranos finale!
it better not go blacout style or lead us on for a possible movie ending or something. but these rumors make me feel as if we won’t get a satisfying ending.
In interviews Gilligan has said there`s a slight possibility of a movie if he could come up with any more story but I think that was just because Cranston mentioned it. Gilligan was very adamant to end the story earlier so it doesn`t drag on and has said he wants there to be no story left to tell so the movie is very unlikely. I think the ending will be conclusive and satisfying, at least I truly hope it will go out with the bang we have got used to from BB.
Not to mention it’d be hard to justify a movie unless it was like made-for-tv or something. I mean, the weekly Breaking Bad audience is only like 3 million (at best), sure there’s a quite a bit more who don’t watch live but even then, you’re not looking at great box office prospects since the only people who would go see it are the fans. Especially if it was the closer to the series, it wouldn’t really make sense to anyone else.
I loved this episode! I don’t think it felt rushed at all. The reason Jesse might not have been as upset as he usually is when someone dies is probably because he didn’t know the kid or have any connection to him at all. Also I’m air at some point you just become immune to death if you’ve seen enough of it. The dinner scene reminded me of Mr. And Mrs. Smith and the awkward dinners they had. I thought it was out of character for Mike to do such a poor job restraining. Walter. He’s usually much more careful. I know we’re not allowed to mention previews so all ill say is holy shit I can’t wait for next week!
I think Jesse is still torn up inside but he saw the finish line with that planned deal and was able to hold it together for a little while longer.
Mike had to be out-of-character-incompetent for the plot to advance.
made me wonder is skylar is going to bang jesse! & walt bangs lydia lol
Lol James. Skylar and Jesse could start bonding by smoking. I think Jesse is still torn up too but was trying to keep busy and thinking of a way to get out of the business was a distraction and comfort. He just looked like someone trying not to keep it together but he was still deeply affected, very serious and in a sad mood, he wasn`t really chatty or laughing at all, or whistling!
Absolutely loved the episode as well. Didn’t feel rushed. After the extremely slow, claustrophobic season 4 it’s good and natural to have things going in a quicker pace.
I love the selling-2/3rds-of-the-methlymine storyline, but I’m so SICK of the angry Slyler schtick; I hope that is building towards something
umm…that baby is awesome!
Thand god she wasn’t “delicious” again. I can’t take that much foreshadowing!
well for 2 episodes now hank & marie said “i could keep her forever & ever!” ……….
Marie wearing purple in every single scene is becoming tedious
I was absorbed by every scene and, at least while I was watching, felt like this was the best of the season. Maybe it was just, coming after last week’s zany and kind of unnatural plot, I was relieved that all the everyone seemed to be making real rational choices I would expect of them. So I got really angry when read the first saying you didn’t like it, but now that I think of it it was a little too fast emotionally for the characters, especially Jesse, and feels a bit rushed to: 1) get to the engame of the series, and 2) move to original territory without repetitive and long winded emotional breakdowns and all of it – So agreed it’s not perfect, but still it seems like they’re at least back to form coming from last weeks over the top heist
I agree, Devon. Few TV eps have had me feeling more devastated and anxious than this one. At the beginning, watching them chop up the bike to dispose of it, I was in tears, knowing that the boy would be next. Thank you VG for not making us see that. So many knot-in-the-pit-of-the-stomach moments. I was grateful for the dinner scene – finally something to laugh about – and also seeing Saul again, another light moment. The pacing probably would have been different if AMC hadn’t forced this stupid broken-in-two season, but pacing wasn’t on my mind at all while I watched. I was totally in the show. It must take one out of the show a bit to have to be a critic. That said, although I don’t agree with Alan’s complaints, I turn to him first for commentary on the few shows I follow devotedly, and admire his work.
Write a comment…I was absorbed by every scene and, at least while I was watching, felt like this was the best of the season. Maybe it was just, coming after last week’s zany and kind of unnatural plot, I was relieved that all the everyone seemed to be making real rational choices I would expect of them. So I got really angry when read the first saying you didn’t like it, but now that I think of it it was a little too fast emotionally for the characters, especially Jesse, and feels a bit rushed to: 1) get to the engame of the series, and 2) move to original territory without repetitive and long winded emotional breakdowns and all of it – So agreed it’s not perfect, but still it seems like they’re at least back to form coming from last weeks over the top heist
I know this is from last week, but has anyone put any thought on the bug in Hanks office. Wouldn’t take much of a fall for the bug to slip the picture frame. Walts prints are all over it. I’m sure his prints have been recorded from the arrest in season 3. And in that scene. What was connected to the computer? I wasn’t sure about that.
That to me seemed like too much foreshadowing–Hank will find the bug at some point, learn Walter’s prints are all over it and surprise, the cat’s out of the bag. After Walt meticulously wiped off all of the prints on the truck carrying the enormous magnet, you would think he would have been more careful this time around. Maybe it’s hubris? He thinks because it’s hidden he is safe? Along with Mike only restraining Walter with one tie on one arm, these actions seem a little out of character based on the many hours we’ve spent with Mike and Walt. Gotta love that Mike is such a hard ass though with the cops…always one step ahead of them.
Hank is going to accidently knock that picture on the floor and the bug will be staring at him …
The device connected to the computer serves as a transmitter for the bug. It’s plugged into the ethernet cable – information goes wirelessly from the bug to this device then can be monitored via Internet access. It’s never stated explicitly, but is implied by seeing that Jesse, Mike, and Walt listen to the bug from a computer.
For prints to be matched to an individual that person’s prints must be on file. Are Walt’s? Also prints are not left nearly as easily as people believe. You need the right surface, and right contact. Remember Gus Fring spent a lot of time in Gale’s apartment and only left one. Besides, hank discovering the truth about walt will have to be much more dramatic than reading a printout from the crime lab.
As to prints, I would say that not only does Walt have to improvise with the bug in the picture frame and barely has time to finish putting it in, much less wipe his prints off, but Hank saw him with his hands all over the thing, wistfully gazing at such a happily married pair.
Hank walked in on Walt holding the picture, clear as day. He won’t need prints, he’ll know where it came from.
Anyway, I think Hank has suspected Walt as Heisenberg as far back as the wine dinner when they made up the gambling story. When he finds the bug, it’ll just further confirm it.
@ Ari & Miles, well, Hank will still need proof. Just remembering Walt holding the picture will not be enough. And Walt’s prints are probably not in the system, so he would have to have some way of getting Walt’s prints then hoping Walt left some usable prints on the bug, then match them up. Of course, they’ve been implying Hank is putting pieces together about Walt on some level so it seems inevitable he will figure it out at some point. However, even if he knows he would probably still need some proof or probable cause (other than Walt looking at Hank’s picture of marital bliss) to legally warrant an investigation into him.
-Cheers
It’s very vulnerable
@DAVE: Walt was arrested when he flipped out on the cop that pulled him over (S2?). Surely his prints have to be in some sort of system.
@YoungJT80, yes, I thought I remembered him getting arrested, could not remember for sure. Thanks. I need/plan to rewatch the season. It would be kind of funny if that helped lead to his downfall.
Walt’s fingerprints should be on file. He was a teacher and all teachers get printed with background checks.
What did Jesse say at the end? Mike would get his 5 million and then something about the methlomine. Who caugh it ?
Everybody wins.
DVR’d the replay and watched the scene again with closed captioning. Jesse says “We both get our 5 million and he gets his methylamine”.
Y’know, no matter WHAT happens on this show, I damn well better get a flashback or explanation of what exactly happened between Walt & Gretchen all those years ago. I can overlook almost every other undisclosed backstory in exchange for that: Brock’s poisoning, Lydia’s childhood, even Gus Fring’s true identity just to get that story. And I REALLY wanna know who Gus was, even if it doesn’t matter at this point.
I suspect it’s something as simple as Gretchen left him for Elliot.
I loved the reveal that Walt has been checking Gray Matter’s net worth every week. Probably been doing that since they made it big. Yet another example of his gigantic ego. And it will be he downfall: he wanted $737K, could have had $5M, but with the Gray Matter events gnawing away at him, he’ll never concede anything anymore.
Reply to comment…
Walt is like Jon Corzine at MF Global. Determined to get the big payoff at any cost.
I’d be willing to bet real money that we never find out. Just like we’ll never find out who Fring really was back in Chile.
Because, in the end, it doesn’t matter to the story being told.
It’s pretty much implied that Gretchen took her lovin’ from Walt to Elliot, so Walt left. Don’t really know what you’re expecting.
i too, was hoping for gus flashbacks!
Walt was the one who left. Gretchen says so in the talk she and him had in season 2, and he doesn’t disagree with that. (He does consider it her fault anyway, but he doesn’t tell exactly why.)
Yes, it was Hank who bailed on Gretchen; it was unspoken she still had feelings for him to some extent
I think the Gray Matter reference was one of the best, most organic callbacks I’ve seen on a show in a while. It wasn’t just fan-service or a forced attempt at manufacturing a motive.
It really felt like a genuine and understandable reason for why Walt has become this way. I really CAN see why Walt would’ve walked away from Gray Matter (and Gretchen) out of hubris and anger, and I really CAN see why that costly mistake would continue driving him to this day. If Walt stands for anything, it’s getting revenge against those who got the better of him. He can’t stand to have been lessened in anyone’s eyes.
Completely agree, modok. Very good comment.
I concur that I’d like some additional back story – specifically how being bought out at Gray Matter transitioned into Walt ending up a high school chemistry teacher at what appears to be a pretty mediocre high school. No offense to high school chemistry teachers, but it’s presented that Walt was one of the leading researchers in his field. Someone like that has a lot of career possibilities that are less lucrative than owning 1/3 of Gray Matter but more lucrative (and intellectually stimulating) than teaching high school chemistry. If either Sergey Brin or Larry Page had been pushed out at Google, I don’t think he would have ended up with the life of Walt at the start of Season 1.
While I agree with you that all of those things would be fun to find out, I agree with chuchundra that will never find out and it doesn’t really matter. However, that speech may be the single most important thing to understanding all of Walt’s behavior up to now.
He feels cheated out of what was his, but he blames himself for not holding on to the brass ring when he had the chance. And he’s been reassessing and notating his failure every week for years. He’s not in this simply for money, but for glory. And most importantly, he thinks the world owes him this now. It’s not something he will simply attain, it is his destiny.
The speech ends with him blaming his potential failure on Jesse’s unwillingness to go forward. I don’t think that was pure manipulation. I think he views Mike and Skyler and Gus and now Jesse as impediments to what he the world owes him. They are standing between him and his “birthright.” Let’s face it, Walt is far less worried about his kids than he is himself. When he talks about birthright, he’s just attempting to appear selfless but that was about him, not them.
I think originally Walter White saw the meth as a way out of a humiliating death, because he felt life had already cheated him out of so much. He could cook meth and do this horrible thing but he was doing it for some sort of altruistic reason. And then he slowly lost touch with his morality, and began to accept a darker part of himself. And then at some point he saw that this endeavor was bigger than his cancer, far bigger than his family, and that it meant he was a powerful, special person deserving of that which had been stolen from him. And now he wants he thinks the world owes him.
@Jack, interesting point. I find it fascinating that, under other circumstances, these are traits we idealize in American culture. Sure, not the atrocious things or the end goal of an empire built on the drug trade. However sacrificing everything to achieve your goals, done under the auspice of creating a legacy and providing for your family (in particular your children). If he had done this in medicine, business, or sports, he’d be heralded as a hero. I think those traits are what I respect about Walt. His loss of humanity and willingness to view other people as entirely expendable are why I view Walt as largely a villain.
-Cheers
I’ve always wondered if Walt’s leaving Gray Matter had anything to do with Walt Jr’s medical condition at birth/in vitro?
Yes, great points- I too was glad to have that reveal about Gray Matter, Walts obsession, losing out on $2.1 billion (“with a B”). Interesting, out of pride (he had meth money anyway, so he didn’t need their charity) he turned down their earlier offer to pay his medical bills.
I was wondering if Gretchen and Elliot will re appear.
Yes, in the beginning, Walt seemed to be at rock bottom teaching chem to high schoolers falling asleep and humiliating himself working in the car wash, when he gets cancer.
Skylar dealt with the car wash pretty well, I wonder if there will be any payback for Gray Matter? Now that we know, Walt will never settle for less than 2.1 billion- long live the emperor!
someone checking the stock price of a company he had a stake in isn’t much of a “reveal”; people compulsively check the prices of securities they don’t and never will own on a daily basis all the time.
I thought it was fantastic. The episode had a great start, flowed logically, and had a ton of great moments. My personal favorite was when Walt said he “had nothing,” as if his kids don’t exist when they aren’t living in the same house as him.
That dinner scene was hilarious. Jesse was so uncomfortable he didn’t have time to dwell on recent events.
Kept wondering if during the awkward dinner pauses Jesse would dare to bring up the exit plan in front of Mrs. White. I figured it was unlikely since it breached a buddy code and could have backfired, of course, but since Jessie says odd things when he’s uncomfortable he might have nervously calculated that it strengthened his and Mike’s position.
Aaron Paul KILLED that dinner scene. How does an actor play a scene where his character is “acting” as if he’s NOT in an intensely awkward, uncomfortable meal? It’s been a while since I could laugh watching this show, and I’m glad they had a great scene lined up to take the edge off a little.
I agree. Best scene in the episode. I just about peed myself laughing, watching Jesse drink the water when Skylar mentioned the affair!!!
Vince Gilligan said in the podcast from last week, that a few chacters are together after a long time. He said it was a very funny scene.
Agree Mr. Gilligan. If there is a time to make small talk, Jesse rocked.
I loved that scene as well. The awkward water drinking! The massive, frequently refilled Skyler wine glass! And there was a nice touch in the beginning of the scene, when Skyler had just arrived home. Jesse was super nervous, acted (as would have been warranted in earlier times) like someone’s mom had just come home and caught them smoking weed, LOL. Walt clearly wanted to demonstrate that he no longer had to slink around and hide from his wife’s wrath–that now, he is the lord of his domain.
All I kept thinking about was the long ago scene where Skylar goes over to yell at Jessie for supposedly providing Walt with pot (one of Walt’s many early lies). Was this the first season? In this episode the look of recognition on Skyler’s face was a mixture of surprise, disgust, and “Wow, now I know how long Walt has been doing this and it goes all the way back to Pinkman.” And Jesse almost seemed a bit intimidated by her, as behaving as if she was his teacher or some maternal authority figure. I’m sure he was waiting for her to chew him out at some point during the dinner.
i found it chilling walt controls skylar. and then she mockingly asks, “may i be excused?”
I loved that scene! A bit of comic relief at last. IRT product placement, I note that Albertson’s market was shown on the bag and mentioned by Skyler, re/the beans from the deli. Why is this interesting? Only because Albertson’s started in Boise, which is where Aaron Paul lived before moving to LA to break into show business.
If that was a product placement, it was not a good one. The message is loud and clear: If you don’t care anymore and are just waiting for your husband to die, no need to cook! Pick up dinner at the Albertsons deli counter. IIRC, that’s also where Sky got the roasted chicken for Walt’s sad, anticlimactic birthday dinner. If I were the sponsor, I would NOT be happy with this placement!
I’ll just leave this here…
[i.imgur.com]
There has been some discussion about how much skylar knows about Jesse or realises in that scene. I think from that look on her face that she just worked out then that they cook together and the weed dealer line was a lie.
Do you think the fact that Todd saved the jar with the kid’s fingerprints will come back in some way?
I think it was more to show that Todd is insane because he kept a “trophy” like serial killers do.
That struck me as a definite possibility.
They definitely should have disposed of the jar in the vat at the beginning. Walt’s fingerprints are on the bug in Hank’s office so hubris by all characters is building towards some kind of unforced error. Mike realizes this and wisely wants to exit.
You don’t keep a souvenir from someone you killed. They should have voted to throw Todd off the island. Loved the scene when Mike reads Todd the riot act about the gun. Mike can be very menacing and misses nothing.
‘Mike can be very menacing and misses nothing. ‘
Well, almost nothing.
I agree with Jeremy; that creepy smile on Todd’s face showed he LOVED shooting that innocent kid. He’s a psychopath and he will be an intergral part of the last two episodes
I took it to mean that Todd’s not devoid of feelings himself, regarding what he had to do, that his own mind is not the purely rational “good of the business” mindset he suggests in his talk with the partners.
Even if it is intended as a trophy though, I don’t see how keeping the spider can lead to Walt etc. No one knows Drew had it, and there’s no reason to dust the jar for his prints or anything. It could cause OTHER trouble in who knows how many ways, such as causing him to be arrested for illegal transport of livestock or something similarly ludicrous, or causing someone to search him more carefully or take more of an interest… or it could get out and draw notice at the worst possible moment… with Gilligan and company, you know ANYTHING could be a Chekhov’s device.
The kid’s fingerprints may or may not be on the jar, but seeing as how he very likely had no prior arrests, his prints wouldn’t be on file.
I didn’t see it as a trophy or a psychopathic gesture. Rather, I thought it reflected more of an almost childlike, uncomprehending personality. He shoots a kid dead, but then says, “Ooh, a big spider! I’ll keep it.”
However, I’d rather Cannoli be right that it showed Todd’s remorseful side.
I’m sure there’s a metaphor in there, too. Captive spider = everyone’s a captive in this enterprise. Jesse and Skyler are captive to Walt. Mike’s captive to the money. Walt’s captive to his progressively unhinged need for power and respect.
@Jimmbo: These days, kids are routinely fingerprinted at school, ostensibly in case they are abducted. Ostensibly.
I think the spider is dangerous, even though it’s in a jar. When the kid captured it, I was waiting for it to bite him. Another metaphor like you play with fire, you’ll get burned- ala Walt burning the cuff off.
I think the spider is symbolic of both Walt and Todd as seeming nonthreatening when they are indeed quite deadly.
I think there will be more episodes of Todd killing someone, maybe one of the partners.
Sharmayne, it’s textbook behavior for people who enjoy killing to take a “souvenir”. It reminds them of the “pleasure” they felt while killing. Keeps them connected.
Todd is a real loose cannon- I’m glad Vince G.added him as a character because he is so creepy. It is so unsettling to see “Lance” act this way. Landry was such a doll- and now this! (I’m aware of all the Landry ,the Killer jokes, but I never thought they were funny.) Even when you know that they are just actors, it’s hard to shake the discomfort you feel when you see a beloved character acting the “wrong” way. Conversely, I recently saw a Sarah Jessica Parker movie where last season’s TYRESE was cast a real nice guy. I kept wanting to warn S.J. to “Watch Out!”
Todd’s little smile as he viewed the spider in a jar was full-blown psychopath. He’s not your normal bad guy.
Certainly a possibility, with a tight, logical connection
Certainly a possibility, with a tight, logical connection
I’m pretty sure that spider is going to come back to haunt them.
The ricin kills the spider in a Chekovian matter/antimatter explosion.
what about foreshadowing of the ricin behind the electrical socket & the scene where walt uses the electrical cord to short circuit his cuffs off?
“what about foreshadowing of the ricin behind the electrical socket & the scene where walt uses the electrical cord to short circuit his cuffs off?”
Or the foreshadowing every time a light is on in a scene, implying that someone used a light switch, and evoking that ricin is hidden behind one light switch. Of course there’s the “foreshadowing” of Walt hiding the ricin, which is pretty vivid without the assistance of an electrical cord and short circuiting.
Have to disagree. Whereas last episode seemed formulaic yet dogged and clunky, the pacing tonight and the range of emotional and plot-related ground covered, is Breaking Bad at its best. The dinner scene may be the best example of dark humor I’ve ever seen, and Aaron Paul’s performance in it was perfect without ever feeling predictable.
Agree on all counts!!
Hey, this is the first time Jesse and Skyler have had the same scene together since episode 3. I was wondering when that would happen.
me too…something bad is going to happen from that. like skylar showing jesse the “garden” collection of the lilly in the valley
if you remember the scene from the beginning of the first episode, Walt actually removed the lily of the valley plant from the garden.
True, but if she happens to mention that she HAD one and it up and disappeared, we’ll get one of those patented slow-motion head-turns from Jesse as he puts the pieces together.
If the kids are still out of the house and Jesse visits again perhaps Skylar will warm to him a bit too and they will get talking and the lily may come up. Now there are two looks of realization I can`t wait to see, Hank`s and Jesse`s.
the slowest, most dramatic head-turn couldn’t rescue a scene premised on Skyler remarking, “You know, Jesse, I often think of the Lily of the Valley plant that was once here but disappeared coincident with the poisoning incident you just related to me . . .”
Unless he moved it to his own house, where on earth did Walther take the methylamine? Liked how Hank’s ‘even pro’s make mistakes’ foreshadowed the Walter escape but, at the same time these scenarios are bordering on being too outrageous. Jesse seemed to be putting on a bit of an over the top show during the dinner, perhaps trying to goad one of the White’s into reacting and creating a forum that includes Skyler on the discussion he was having with Walt. Outside of that I’m going to go David Simon here and reserve judgment on this episode until I see how it fits in contextually with the story.
One thing I forgot to mention, I don’t see this being the last time Jesse and Skyler meet, think they could very well team up against White.
I think Jesse was just trying to fill an incredibly uncomfortable silence. I loved that scene.
Good question, where is the methylamine…back in the desert? In the car wash? (unlikely).
The methylamine could just be stored at Walt’s condo. It did have a garage.
Certainly possible Adam but, we haven’t seen Jesse act like that in a long time.
I still think that’s much more likely than trying to pull Skyler into their discussion. He hadn’t seen her in a year.
I agree with Adam. Jesse is a people pleaser at heart so he was just trying to break up the tension by talking about inane things. I don’t think he had an ulterior motive.
@Jeremy – excellent insight. Dexter kept his condo for his trophies even after he was married!
I was also struck by how, uh, loutish Jesse was being with all the dinner table scab talk. I’ve noticed how self-possessed he’s become over time and this seemed just a tad out of character to me too. Hilarious scene either way.
I think Jesse acted very much in character. He has become more confident, however put into a very uncomfortable situation it made a lot of sense to me that he would revert to the kind of bumbling character we saw back in the early days. I think that was a good look at how Jesse is when caught unprepared by an awkward situation and very much trying to break the tension. As for drawing Skyler into a conversation about an exit strategy, I think that was just too weird a situation and very unexpected. Clearly her and Walter were not on comfortable terms, so just throwing out that possible buyout would not really seem plausible. Not to me at any rate, certainly not for Jesse being thrown unexpectedly into an awkward dinner with his meth cook partner and his estranged wife who was just a year ago reaming him out for providing Mr. White with pot. Suddenly schmoozing with her about a business deal that Walt already shot down would just be too much of a stretch.
-Cheers
I don’t like having to waiting a year to finish this season. Should have been together or split by fall, this is ridiculous.
It’s absurd to accept the fiction that episodes separated by a year are the same “season,” not least because the eight episode isn’t going to be just another episode; it will end just as every other season-ending episode has
Good transition episode as we head to the end of this half-season. I certainly went into the episode expecting (as I’m sure many of us did) that Jesse and Mike would be looking for a way out after the death of dirt bike kid, so I didn’t find the pacing quite as jarring as Alan did. Of course, drawing it out would have given these fantastic actors more room to work, which is never a bad thing.
One thing that has struck me this season with Jesse’s continued growth as a leader in the business is that Jesse is clearly Walt’s greatest “student.” Sure he bombed in Walt’s real class back in high school, but there is no way any kid sitting in his classroom learned as much about Walt’s beloved science as Jesse has. We know well that one of Walt’s greatest flaws is that his ego will never be satisfied with the little victories in life. Maybe it is because I’m a teacher, but I find it especially tragic that Walt can’t be proud of his greatest student, that Jesse’s accomplishments are really meaningless to Walt in his drive to forge an “empire.” Because one of the tragic flaws of Jesse is we know how much that recognition from Walt would mean to him.
3 favorite things from this episode:
1) Jesse’s false advertising rant coming shortly after Walt falsely advertised the dinner with Skyler as being “fun.”
2) Aaron Paul deserves the Emmy for his hilarious water-drinking skills
3) Now we have to keep an eye out for Chekhov’s tarantula
did love the water drinking…and taken individually all the scenes were well written and well acted (like usual) the issue is the overall fit. Felt to me like doing a puzzle and forcing pieces that don’t quite fit together
not every odd object is “Chekhov’s”
Alan is spot on in his review. I’ve never watched an episode of BB where I came away feeling disappointed, until tonight. It just felt disjointed. The opening was amazing, watching them dispose of the dirt bike…Amazing….the rest… well clearly the 8 and 8 format is taking its toll to say the least.
The Breaking Bad that we have grown to love is over. Still doesn’t mean it’s not great but I just hope people don’t judge these 8 and 8 seasons in the same way as a 13 episode season. Can’t blame Gilligan and Co. for trying to make chicken salad out of _____. I’m looking at this like it’s one long movie or miniseries now.
agree totally. I love this show, spend my sunday’s counting down till 10:12 when I can watch it uninterrupted. Just praying it doesn’t go the way of SOA
Last week, after Dead Freight I couldn’t move, then I couldn’t sleep.
Tonight, I moved and will have no thouble sleeping.
what?? im with everyone else that this one was the best yet. you cant have the slow emotional scenes all the time…not every episode is like the “fly” episode or the one where walt & skylar were arguing. this isn’t “as the world turns”. this is breaking bad at its finest!!
I much prefer the pacing of this season to last season, which frankly bored me for much of the first 8 episodes. Matter of taste, I suppose.
I think this is the episode where Jesse realizes just how far gone Walt is. When he sees him happily whistling moments after saying how bad he flet, I think that clinched Jesse’s decision to retire.
the whistling thing is forced and ridiculous
Not sure about that re: upbeat whistling – Walt is in some pretty odd territory altogether. It didn’t strike me as out of place for whatever reason.
Thought this was a pretty great ep. Maybe my second fave of the season behind Fifty-One. The pacing worked for me, mainly because they make a point of saying four days have passed since the boy’s disappearance. While that may not seem like a long time, that’s an eternity on BB. The show rarely takes that big of a jump in a single episode, but we know the characters so well at this point that we can imagine EXACTLY what transpired in those four days. We all know how hard Jesse was going to take that kid’s death, so we didn’t need to dwell on it. Thus, the time jump.
the 4 day jump is something they have never done and would have not even considered save the 8 and 8
I agree with what you said about the extra episodes and going on any longer ( see LOST) but my issue is that something just doesn’t FEEL right to me about this season. I can’t quite put my finger on it, but something is off, and by default I go to the 8 and 8. It’s like that Supremem Court Justice said about porn…”I know it when I see it”
Something not feeling right is up to the individual viewer, and I respect that. I don’t think the 8 and 8 structure is necessarily to blame though. If they really wanted to spread this story out over several episodes, they could have done that easily. As much as I love Fifty-One, that is a slow burn episode. In fact, much of this season has been a slow burn. Not much has transpired in terms of plot movement, besides getting the business up and running. If the show was truly determined to move at a breakneck speed through the rest of its run, I doubt we would have gotten hours like Fifty-One. The show isn’t perfect, and it’s had pacing problems before in season 1-4. I think people are just using the 8-8 thing now as a scapegoat, because it’s easy and new. Oh, and they “have” done big time jumps before in other seasons (after walt’s surgery, after the plane crash, etc), so to say they would “never” do it is wrong.
I cosign Michael’s comments here.
Yeah, the jump after Walter’s surgery was anywhere between 6 to 8 weeks.
I disagree completely about the pacing. I thought this was one of the best episodes of the season. It was very logical to me that Jesse and Mike’s immediate reaction to this would be to find a way to end the business so I don’t think there was any rushing forward in this episode at all. it goes without saying that Aaron Paul was incredible in this episode. The opening scene, his reaction to Walt whistling and the dinner scene were so good.
I couldn’t agree more. I honestly wish people would shut up about the pacing already. I guarantee that if this episode played in a regular 13 episode season no one would say a word about the pace. It seems like certain reviewers get a thought in their head that really has no basis and then harp on it weekly. It’s annoying. Just enjoy the show with picking apart something that isn’t there.
Without**
I have to agree. I thought Paul was fantastic in his scenes. Walt is emulating a cold, ruthless businessman routine as a sociopath. Did anyone realize the Walt was one in the beginning?
Banks did a great job. I actually could feel the pressure and weight of Mike as he attempts to to walk two lines.
Sky – I suppose drinking to self medicate at this point. I would be too. Marie cracked me up when she pretended not to have a big mouth and then revealed Walt told her about the affair. Sky almost looked relieved. She also knows that she cannot trust Marie. It’s true, Marie would never speak to her again if she knew a fraction of what Sky knows. The baby who plays Holly is adorable.
I didn’t feel it was that rushed. We only have less a full season awaiting. I will be quite interested to how Walt arrives with full head of head, looking for bullets….Karma is a b****
The opening was fantastic. It sent a shiver down my spine and actually made sad for the lost innocent young boy’s life.
@SVETLANA could agree more with your take, ppl need to seriously shut up and stop whining about a 16 episode season split in two, GET OVER IT ALREADY!!! its very good television
i also thought this was the best episode of the season. it needed to pick up. people who thought this episode sucked are the ones who think they’re watching a soap opera or something & want no action, just conversation.
Reply to comment…For me, my favorite episode this season is tied between “Hazard Pay” and “Buyout.” It’s interesting, because Saul was in both episodes and there was meth cooking going on, as well
I agree, I`m just glad to have BB bad! It`s going to be a wait for the last 8 but we are getting three more episodes so Gilligan can tie up all loose ends. Gilligan said he wants the extra time to make sure they end it right once they see how this season goes. To me that is better than having it now and missing out on a really well thought-out ending.
It was good to see Saul back to himself this week too with his wisecracks like when he said Hank and Gomie were interested in Hank in a romantic way (can`t remember the phrase so don`t want to butcher it) and then Saul said but sadly Mr Ehmentraut (sorry spelling) ain`t into you.
Alan, your recap was right to the point and excellent.
You are the ultimate in your consideration telling us about the next two reviews, that might be aired the secong BB is over.
I remember waiting till 1 AM for the MM recap.
At least we are prepared!
This was the very first episode that was not satifying, or fulfilling as all the others
After last week, you can see “the rush” of bringing it to a close.
I had to replay so many parts over, to understand what was happening. Considering BB is like a family member, I won’t talk about what I didn’t like!
walter white should start watching burn notice so he can find an easier and safe wear to escape from zip ties.
When Walt was talking on the phone (it was to Jesse but we didn’t know it was Jesse), his tone and the manner in which he said, Why don’t you come over? seemed very seductive. It was disturbing to hear–I replayed it on my DVR a couple times and I thought he was in his condo and inviting a woman over–then we see he’s in his house where Skyler lives too, and it’s Jesse who is visiting. To me, that’s part of Walt’s master plan, manipulation and seduction of the highest order. It was so totally creepy and masterful at the same time.
That’s funny I had the same thought for a second that he was talking to a woman. It didn’t make sense with the story, but the impression was definitely there. Good pickup!
i was hoping it was lydia! poor walt needs to get some.
I only notice that now after reading your comment, but you are absolutely right
I thought he was talking to Lydia too
I thought he was talking to Lydia too
How/why would you think that it was anyone but Jesse? They way he replied with “Yes, seriously” was a dead give-away. You know, b/c Jesse has said “Seriously?” oh, about 414 times on this show. To me that is the brilliance in the writing. If you listen to the cadence to some of the dialog you can figure out what comes next. Good stuff.
I think what DS was saying was that we didn’t know who Walter was talking to, until near the end of the conversation. I watched the episode again last night and it seems like they were trying to make us question who Walter was talking to. We usually get to hear both sides of a phone conversation on the show, but not that time. I think Vince just likes to play with his audience sometimes, so that we will over-analyze simple moments, and he can sneak in his surprises under the radar. The brilliance comes from the fact that those surprises never seem like they are out of left field
I don’t remember seeing him before, but . . . wasn’t Gomie’s partner on the stakeout Sewage Joe?
I think you’re right about that- I knew he looked/sounded familiar.
CRAZY TODD took the spider! There’s your clue..
Clue to what?
…That Jesse was right on the money about calling Todd a whack job.
Yup, that tarantula was definitely a trophy. So ‘the guys’ have erred egregiously in cutting Todd a break, by letting him stay one. He’s obviously a stone-cold killer.
Vince Gilligan said in the Insider Podcast that it was not meant to be a trophy.
I guess the issue I raised last week about a search for the kid turning up the tanks has become irrelevant. I think I’m interpreting it correctly that they removed the methylamine from the tank, anyway.
Not that it matters, but I wouldn’t really call Walt’s escape device a “blowtorch”. It wasn’t shooting flames, it was just heating the plastic, which in turn caught fire. That seemed a little fishy given that most plastics melt rather than burn, but the idea to heat it with the wires actually occurred to me as soon as he grabbed the coffee maker cord.
In a very black humor vein, did anyone entertain the thought — for a split second at least — that Walt wanted coffee?
I don’t think that’s farfetched at all. He’d been up all night with a senior citizen and we all know how vexing trying to make conversation in those situations can be. Of course, given his plight of late, it would probably have been decaf…
There’s a video that shows how they did this scene on the AMC website. The “flame” is not from the plastic, it’s an actual electrical arc.
[www.amctv.com]
Interesting. But they really BSed it considering that the tech guy said the arc was from a TWELVE THOUSAND VOLT transformer (for those who don’t know, AC outlets in the US are 110-120 volts, which wouldn’t cause an arc in air). Looking at the actual scene again, I think the prosthetic eventually caught on fire, which is why the flame was a lot more prominent than the arc that he demonstrated.
If you listen to the insider podcast, they talk about amping (not the right word) it up to make it arc like that. I don’t remember the technical details, but they used a transformer or something to increase the voltage.
A big gap in the buyout scheme was Lydia – what would her share have been? It was worth at least a mention. They mentioned the legacy costs, but Lydia’s involvement at this point was at the level of partner.
i thought it was interesting how walt loved lydia & her business acumen to the situation. i think he likes her.
I missed her this week.
Her share is not taking up residence in a plastic barrel.
This is first episode where i feel the season has officially made a pretty radical departure from the previous ones. Up until this season, the magic if this show was that somehow inside Walt there was a shred of humanity that made you have this bizarrely uncomfortable and compelling experience of understanding him. His extraordinary circumstances and actions had a method that you could buy into, and somehow believe were logical and necessary. Ever since he poisoned Brock with the Lily of the Valley, and now that he cant eem accept $5 million to have everything he could ask for, he’s now officially broken bad… completely, and while on the one hand it makes for still one of the darkest and boldest shows on tv, i have to say my veiwer engagement is different this season, and im watching someone i cant root for anymore, hes at an arms disance as a character that hes never been in the previous seasons. Anybody else feel that way?
Yes but this was entirely expected. The showrunners have been very clear about the direction they were taking Walt. The closest thing we have to a protagonist is probably Jesse.
I actually began to feel more for Walt in this episode after the Grey Matter monologue. Imagine how insane that would drive a person, especially someone like Walt. And he’s been checking every week, obsessed. He knows he’s going to die from his cancer, and five million is simply not enough anymore now that he’s got the taste for power.
I had this feeling, but Walt lost me awhile ago. Poisoning Brock was the last straw for me as far as finding him at all sympathetic. Being a-ok with killing a completely innocent kid just pushes me from rooting for Hank to bust him to rooting for him to suffer the worst fate he possibly can. He’s evil to the core at this point and I don’t think Gilligan intends anyone to root for him anymore.
great point about truly “breaking bad”. hes not doing this to stay alive anymore from gus. or to provide for his family. he’s doing this to be a kingpin…for power.
What I find interesting, is the fact that not long ago it was Jesse who was complaining about their cut from cooking for Gus. Walter was the one who told Jesse to just be happy, that he is now very wealthy and should be grateful. With the continuity of this show, I find it difficult sometimes to know which season a particular event took place, but I do remember that scene. It happened while in the superlab, so it was either season 3 or 4
ADAMJMIL summed it up pretty well. Vince Gilligan has basically said that he’s surprised that it’s taken this long for most people to loose sympathy with Walt, and that some people still root for him to win. The writers mean for us to view him as pure evil by this point, and I have a feeling its going to get even worse.
I love Jesse’s comment to Walt about how when this all started, five million or less would have been enough to leave for Skylar when he died. What really changed in Walter that now the “Empire” of like “Gray Matter” was more important? Can we hint that at this point, after Walt dies from cancer or drug deal, that he wants to leave a legacy.
I think he knows now that he has lost his wife and his relationship with his family will never be the same, so all he has now is his skills and his legacy as Heisenberg, the guy who created the best crystal ever.
I would like to discuss AMC and its huge priorities
To all of them, they are not having the critics view it, till after it’s aired. They don’t want any spoilers.
Don’t they know they spoiled it already by their decision to have 8 episodes! They put BB on Life Support
Very dramatic, sorry, but it is the very best drama on television..
Yawn…
1) AMC didn’t decide. Vince Gilligan did.
2) It’s not 8 episodes, it’s 16. It’s divided over two years.
3) If you go back to interviews he did when the show first started, he was estimating the show would run for around 4 seasons. Consider yourself lucky you’re getting a ‘bonus’ 16 episodes and maybe try to just enjoy the show
Guest who is yawning. 10 months later is to long to call it a break in the season.
Also, if Vince made it worth while. ,he would have stayed
“Also, if Vince made it worth while. ,he would have stayed”
Huh??
Guest is right on all 3 points.
The last 16 episodes will be released together as Season 5 on DVD.
Correction. If AMC made it more enticing to Gilligan to stay, but they didn’t. Thanks and sorry about that
Huh?? Gilligan isn’t leaving because AMC didn’t offer him enough money, if that’s what you’re saying. They decided how many episodes they needed to wrap up the story satisfactorily, and that’s how many episodes they are doing. Vince Gilligan didn’t want the show to go past 5 seasons.
Oh no!! Please help! My cable audio went out after Mike walked in – final scene – what did Jesse say before Walt said “everybody wins” ?
He said that Walt has a plan in which both Jesse and Mike get their $5 million, and Walt still gets to keep his methylamine. He did not elaborate.
So why not just kill Walter? They each clear $7.5 million that way and Jesse could give Skylar $1 million and tell her it was a deal gone bad.
They don’t have the methylamine. Also, Jesse does not want to kill Walt (but if he knew about Brock… or Jane…).
Jesse. Dax is right, although I’d guess Mike might be able to figure out where Walt could have stashed the methylamine. Largely though, I think it is because Jesse is not on board. At this point, from a purely business (and liability) standpoint, Mike would have killed Walt and felt justified. Jesse is clearly not on board with that, which is problematic.
-Cheers
I would disagree with this review’s thoughts on pacing for one reason: Desensitization.
I think at this point, Jesse has become a shade desensitized to this stuff. Not to the extent (thankfully) that Drew Sharp’s murder did not bother him. It did immensely. However, instead of just emotionally shutting down, he is familiar (and uncomfortable) enough with it to do something about it. In short, he decides to cash in and retire.
So for me, it actually worked that Jesse moved on so fast. He is callous just enough to still feel the pain of this kid’s death while still being able to try and do something about it instead of freezing like a deer in the headlights and staying in that situation.
Two more thoughts:
Jesse’s Happiness: This is the latest in a string of events where Jesse had a shot at real happiness, or at least fulfillment of some sort, only for Walt to deprive him of the chance. Whether it was finding true love (and, granted, heroin addiction) with Jane, respect and gainful employment as Gus’ cook, a genuine relationship with Andrea, or cashing in for a cool $5 million, Jesse has been so close to getting (literally in this case) more than he had ever dreamed, only for Walter to shut him out. I hope Jesse ends up alright after this, however it seems like he is destined to have such a great life within his grasp only for Walt to somehow pull him back.
Sympathy for Walt: Just when I thought Walt was going to be unlikeable, they gave him a pretty compelling motivation. Jesse is totally right. $5 million should make Walt and his family set for life. It would also let him end this and repair things with his family. However Walt is still of the mindset nothing stops the train. Nothing. I would have been set to consider him a villain beyond reproach, and really he practically is since it is fully in his power to end things and repair what is broken with Skyler and his family, except . . . I keep sympathizing with him. He had rough breaks and got into this to do what was right for his family. There is a lot of hubris in Walt. Still, he wants to provide for his family and wants to feel like a man. He is SO close. What happens? He still loses his family. His kids are sent away and his wife is waiting, rather hopefully, for his cancer to come back and for him to die. What else does he have. As much as I would make a different decision if I were Walt (heck, a TON of different decisions), I still empathize with why he is doing it. Strange place to be in, but I believe representative of great writing and very believable & humanistic characters.
Anna Gunn/Skyler: Classic episode for Skyler. Great acting, and great writing. That was one of the most awkward dinners ever. Wonderfully done scene. It was also great that things these characters do have weight and consequences.
-Cheers
You still find Walt sympathetic? The reason he’s lost his family is his own hubris and immorality. The guy seems to be perfectly okay with killing a completely innocent kid. Don’t see how it’s possible to still find him at all sympathetic at this point, but different viewers have different reactions I suppose.
I must also be in the minority then, if I still find it possible to identify with Walter and have some sympathy for him. We don’t know what leads to Walter purchasing a high-powered rifle in a Denny’s, but I honestly felt terrible for Walter in that scene. Walter is headed towards an extremely bleak future indeed. I think I can still identify with him merely because he is a human being. Walter’s hell is his own making, but part of me wants to see him succeed and find some kind of peace in the world. That seems very unlikely, probably even impossible, but I’m still not ready to give up on him and dismiss him as evil just yet. I like to think there is a little bit of Walter White in all of us, and we have moments where we all feel inadequate. We start to believe people if they suggest that we aren’t valuable. Every once in awhile we have to let our Heisenberg come out and demand respect. Sure, we don’t go to the extremes Walter does, but the show does offer at least some kind of release from our own feelings of inadequacy and frustrations. I think by witnessing the horrible things that happen on this show, it reminds us that maybe our situations aren’t nearly as bad as we had initially thought. “Well, at least I’m not dodging bullets right now.”
Nick – Sorry, I don’t see it. When Walt was doing stuff like shorting out the engine on some obnoxious douchebag’s car or wrecking a sports car, sure, his antisocial antics had a kind of vicarious cathartic appeal to them. But at this point he’s graduated to running a drug crew that KILLS AN INNOCENT KID IN COLD BLOOD and then *dissolves the body in acid*. When a news report about the kid’s parents frantically searching for their lost son comes on, he nonchalantly changes the channel, then goes cheerfully back to work, after telling Jesse he shouldn’t pay attention to his pangs of conscience. If that’s not evil, I don’t know what is.
@Greg, yes, I do. Walt is responsible for the destruction of his family, and full of hubris. Still, yes I find him sympathetic.
Walt wants to build something. He has ambition. He is striving to achieve something I believe most men want to. He wants a legacy, to build something lasting. He did it in a manner I would not, however Walt is extremely clinical and realistic about it in every step of the way. He did what he did for his family at first. Then he did it for himself. Now he has lost his wife as anything other than a reluctant business partner, and she has separated him as much as possible from his kids. Every step of the way Walt seems to be reevaluating things and analyzing his losses and his assets. I would have done things much, much differently, however I can understand why he made the choices he did. Every step makes sense in some sort of way.
As for killing the innocent boy, it is detestable, yet I can understand his rationale. I think in the immediate sense yes it probably bothered him. However, I think Walt has grown cold and maybe oblivious in how he was able to whistle while he worked after seeing how much the death of that child effected Jesse. Walt seems governed by logic and, to be blunt, selfishness. That boy Drew is dead. So what do they do now? They can quit, however that will not bring the boy back. Period. Walt did not kill the boy, yet if you are looking at it subjectively Todd had a point. So for Walt, it was unfortunate the boy died, and I do not think he would have killed the boy in cold blood like Todd did. Yet, the boy IS dead, Todd is still more useful (and economic) in their pocket than dead or cut loose. Dissolving everything in acid is simply practical, no matter how heinous.
I also think I have residual affection for Walt. He lost so much, first his investment in Gray Matter and any shot at really making it big. Then he got cancer, in his case practically a death sentence (and that still seems a sword of Damocles for him). He could be charming and was smart, plus we saw him grow into a mentor for Jesse of sorts. Take the meth business out of the equation, it is practically a story of the American Dream and pulling yourself up by your bootstraps.
I think where Walt becomes a villain is his disregard for life and morality. This started for me with Jane. He could/should have saved her, although you can rationalize it was done to save Jesse. That is probably true. Gale was self-preservation. Brock was a reasonably calculated risk. Drew was not his act and he dealt with the aftermath in the only way to guarantee he did not get brought down. None of those are feel-good moments. Given the alternative you can see why he makes those decisions. Where he feels like a villain to me is none of that bothers him. He has grown cold enough to see the news story about Drew and the family looking frantically for their son and then just whistle a lighthearted tune as he cooks meth. You see him pretty easily shrug off poisoning Brock, being indirectly responsible for killing Gale, and being triumphant after orchestrating Gus’ death. So no, he is not a good guy. However, reacting to these situations, look at each situation and once those things happened ask what you would have done differently in each of them. Forget you would not have gotten involved in that situation; Walt is already down the rabbit hole before he does anything truly vile (aside from ruining lives with meth, that is).
I still feel some sympathy for Walt and his situation at times. He is growing harder to actually like, yet I feel something for his predicament, absolutely. That is not the same as defending him, merely that I still feel twinges of something for him and his family even though he largely did this to himself. I kind of hope he finds peace and avoids ending in tragedy.
-Cheers
Walt kills innocent people (or allows them to die) and feels nothing. In fact, if the people he’s killed are in his way, he’s happy about it. Contrast this reaction to killing to that of Hank, who is pretty clearly the most moral character on the show, after he kills Tuco. He throws Tuco’s jeweled teeth which his coworkers had given him as a trophy into the river. Why? Because despite the fact that Tuco was a horrible human being and the world is pretty clearly better off without him, Hank still feels guilt about taking human life and doesn’t feel right gloating about having done so. That, to me, is a character who engenders and deserves sympathy.
Yes, most of Walt’s evil actions, he does for pragmatically sound reasons, but I don’t find “pragmatically sound” to equate to “sympathetic”. He chose his own course – first by becoming a drug dealer, then by refusing to walk away despite numerous opportunities to do so. I don’t find him deserving of redemption because he chose to damn himself.
‘Brock was a reasonably calculated risk.’
To say the least. Obviously this isn’t terribly important to where the story currently is but so much had to go ‘right’ for that plan to even stand a chance of working. Gustavo Fring was a bad dude but it was still a little unsettling to see him taken out considering that so many things had to happen just so.
@Greg, that to me means Hank is a better person. I can still find empathy in Walt’s situation, even if he has drifted further and further away from what most any morally sound person would do. He has damned himself, however I do not think he is totally irredeemable. Plus, he is arguably only one or two bad decisions away from what most would do. What DOES bother me is his callousness, which I suspect is why most (including myself) find Jesse (and Mike for that matter) much more likeable than Walt. Still, for me understanding Walt and being able to relate to why he does most of what he does means I can still empathize with him on some level. His motivations make sense to me even if his cold and unfeeling nature are at polar opposite with where I am. Right now though? Yes, I would hope he has some awakening and finds redemption. Not that I see it happening. For some reason though, yes, I still kind of like Walt.
-Cheers
@Spiral Stairs, I think that is important in why poisoning Brock was, to me, I almost said justifiable. Maybe not that. Understandable. You have this very dangerous man who you saw kill his trusted employee with a box cutter that has threatened to kill your wife, son, and infant daughter (not to mention you). It is pretty easy to see how giving a boy a non-fatal poison to protect yourself and your family becomes much more palatable an option. It is still pretty evil to risk it, yet if it is between that and risking the life of you and your whole family? Preservation of self and family is a strong instinct.
-Cheers
DAVE I said “Now he has lost his wife as anything other than a reluctant business partner, and she has separated him as much as possible from his kids. Every step of the way Walt seems to be reevaluating things and analyzing his losses and his assets.”
If he took the $5 million and left the business, he could have his wife and kids back, get the best medical care when it’s needed again, and enjoy whatever time he has left while still leaving his family well-off. But he’d rather die with an empire than live with a family.
IMO, he’s become a total monster.
@Irene, I agree with the $5 Million Plan, and that is what I would do. However, I can easily see him believing Skyler will never love him again. I’d disagree with that, however I can see him believing that and maybe he is right. When your wife of a lot of years says she is basically waiting until you get cancer and die, things might be irreparable. As such, she is probably never going to let him have access to his kids unless he kills her, which might be where the ricin comes in. He is still continuously making bad decisions and could probably still repair things by bringing home $5 million and a lot of apologies to Skyler and then getting out of the business.
Barring that, which Walt has obviously written off as an option, what does he have? He has no legacy except his Meth Empire, and Jesse as a surrogate. I think he wants to build something, be special, feel like a man and not the loser he viewed himself as after missing out in Gray Matter, and years of being a pretty humble second-in-command of his own house. So with Skyler and his kids out of his reach, he has this empire (one Jesse rightfully points out is not much to really be proud of) and Jesse (who is not really his son and really only likes Walt because of how much he doesn’t know about him). He is ambitious, brilliant, and capable and applying it in the only way he seems able to at this point.
Where he is right now, Walt is not really likeable. Taken along his path from bedraggled Chemistry teacher to where he is now, viewed step by step, his path makes sense and is tragic (albeit self-inflicted) like Faust. Maybe that is less sympathy and more making allowances because I can understand where Walt is coming from and why he probably feels the way he does, even if he is making decisions I myself could never make.
-Cheers
In “The Castle in the Woods” Norman Mailer has a demon say that the devil invented stories to encourage people to empathize with evil. An interesting thought in this context. I still do root for Walt. I won’t specify, but in the recent “Rolling Stone” article there is a suggestion that Walt has noble goals with that machine gun from “Live Free or Die”.
Dave. I pretty much agree with most of your points and am a total Walt supporter, moreso than urself based on your comments. The only one im going to speak about is Jane. He saved Jesse’s life by doing that because he loved him. I’m a recovering addict and have a vast knowledge of drugs. What she had him doing what the most toxic horrible dance with death with every injection possible. They had half a million in a bag. SO if this show had any interest in being realistic, both Jane and Jesse would have died of overdose within the next couple days at most, i promise you that. Only way that doesnt happen is if the show cops out and avoids realism, and thats not something id ever accuse this show of doing. Walt did that out of love for Jesse, she was killing him, and he saved him from her.
Has he gotten more arrogant and is he enjoying the power, absolutely. But this is a man who was walked all over his entire life and isnt going to take it anymore. The name of the show is Breaking Bad, obviously thats the direction the character is going to go in, and yet Gilligan and co have managed to create such a complex fascinating compelling character that people are still on his side and cant give up on him, even tho many lazier viewers have.
And judging by the previews for sundayts episode, I could not be more pumped up for an episode, because i think Walt “makes it official”. Heisenberg is coming.
Thank you!
fake caviar = dead freight = fake methylamine
nice analogy! i was wondering what the fake caviar was about. “tastes the same. fraction of the price!”
What did Jesse say in final moments? Someone please answer. Thank you so much.
Not sure. Probably a reasonable bet that there was a ‘yo’ in there though.
This has already been answered several times.
Two quick questions to anyone if they know:
Why can’t Walt synthesize Methylamine? I know it wouldn’t be any fun to not rob a train but it seems like the chemistry way to solve the problem right?
I’m pretty sure he could. The guy writing the “Science of Breaking Bad” posts on the Weak Interactions blog has pointed this out a few times. I guess the writers think that most of the audience won’t have the relevant chemistry knowledge to realize this.
thats probably what his “plan” is about. or being a partner.
The problem with that theory is that the audience was already told it was possible when Jesse went to Mexico. The general audience may not have the chem knowledge but the show did provide it to us. So unless the components of methylamine are hard to come by, I’m surprised this hasn’t been brought up again on the show.
That wasn’t methylamine that the lab scientists in Mexico synthesized. It was another component. (A commenter here two episodes or so reminded us of what is was. I’ve forgotten the name; it may have begun with a “p”.)
@berkowit: Phenylacetic acid is what they made in Mexico.
Quick question,
Anyone know why they don’t synthesize Methylamine? I know they wouldn’t be able to plan a train heist and that would be boring but wouldn’t it be better to have a chemistry solution?
Good question…
“just as soon as I buy these at the deli at Al-bert-sons” was what I was hoping and praying your opening line would be, Alan.