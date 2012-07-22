Review: ‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘Madrigal’

A review of tonight’s “Breaking Bad” coming up just as soon as I guard the special sauce…
“You are a timebomb, tick-tick-ticking, and I have no intention of being around for the boom.” -Mike
“Breaking Bad” season 4 opened at a much more frenzied pace than we’ve gotten in these first two episodes, but that’s felt right. Season 4 began in the middle of the Walt/Gus war, while this new season is starting a new phase of the story. We’re ramping up to things, just as we did at the start of the first three seasons, and because we know these characters so well – and because some of them are very different from how we used to know them – it feels intense in its own way.
The order of the day is still cleaning up the mess that was made when Walter White destroyed a business that, as he told Skyler in the “I am the one who knocks” speech, was big enough to be listed on the NASDAQ. Hank’s air filter lead from Gale’s apartment takes the investigation to the German headquarters of Madrigal Electromotive. Walt and Jesse want to keep cooking meth, but with the superlab burned and Gus dead, they need a whole new infrastructure. Walt also has to resolve the matter of the missing ricin cigarette to Jesse’s satisfaction(*), while his caper last week with the magnet causes all kinds of trouble for Mike and his “guys” – particularly once Madrigal executive Lydia turns up in Albuquerque desperate to erase any connection between Gus’ operation and herself.
(*) Two thoughts on this sequence. First, it took me a couple of viewings to feel reasonably confident that what Walt does is to hide the real Chekhov’s Ricin behind an electrical socket (in case he ever needs it again without having the time or resources to make a new batch of ricin), while the one he and Jesse find inside the Roomba is a fake one to give Jesse peace of mind. Second, while Aaron Paul hasn’t had a ton to do in these first couple of episodes, he was his expected fantastic self in that scene, as Jesse beats himself up over what he thinks are his own mistakes, rather than the manipulations of Mr. White. So good, and Walt offering him paternal reassurance was such an expert, if disgusting, bit of manipulation.
Throughout “Madrigal,” we see characters forced by desperate circumstances into doing what they don’t want to do. Herr Schuler knows what the presence of law-enforcement in his office, studying a photo of himself with Gus, has to mean, and rather than suffer the humiliation and loss of freedom that’s coming, he goes out on his own terms, using the office First Aid kit in a manner for which it wasn’t intended. We don’t know what Lydia(**) is like when things are going well, but in these circumstances, she is a jittery mess, embarrassing herself in her attempt to play spy with Mike at the diner, then underestimating how much more capable Mike is than any local man she could possibly hire to take him out.
(**) Played by Scottish actress Laura Fraser, and your mileage will vary on how convincing her American accent is. Given that Madrigal is an international conglomerate, I think this is a situation where Lydia could have just been Scottish with minimal explanation, though.
Mike gets to be Batman, as usual, first in getting the better of Hank and Gomez in an interview, then in taking out Chris quietly and efficiently, not even letting Chris get more than a few words into his attempt to plead for his life. (And yet in a sign of what kind of man he is, and the affection he has for one of his guys – even one who tried to kill him – Mike first stops to ask Chris if he’s ready.) But he’s just so tired of all of this, and the enormous level of weariness and gravity that Jonathan Banks is able to convey throughout the hour always makes Mike seem incredibly human, no matter how many men he kills with ease.
Mike didn’t think he would wind up being one of these desperate people. Even with Gus dead, he had his money set aside in the Caymans for his granddaughter, and he knew his guys wouldn’t roll on him. Even if he thought Walter White wasn’t the loosest of cannons, he would be entirely justified in walking away from the meth business and doing some low-risk PI and security work to keep busy and pay the bills. But the broken picture frame dramatically changes the equation for him, and Lydia’s loud refusal to be a question mark for the rest of her daughter’s life (a daughter not far in age from Mike’s granddaughter) gives him pause, and at that point Mike unfortunately realizes that he’s stuck with these two jokers, and with this woman who appears to be almost as much of a wild card as Walt. Mike knows this will likely go wrong, but he has no other choice.
Though Walt participates in this post-Gus clean-up as well, he’s the one member of the operation who seems entirely comfortable with his position. He won. He is the master of all he surveys, and is ready, willing and able to scoop up that gold from the streets. He doesn’t know the reasons behind Mike’s change of heart, but that phone call is yet more confirmation that at this moment in time, what Walter White wants, Walter White gets.
But we’ve already seen a glimpse of a later moment in time for Walt. We know that a year from now, he won’t be the king of Albuquerque, but a man who needs a machine gun in his trunk.
And we know that Hank is enjoying his own moment of triumph right now, and doggedly pursuing this case. And we watched Hank as his boss talked about his friendship with Gus Fring, saying, “He was somebody else completely. Right in front of me. Right under my nose.”
That scene closes with a long, lingering look at Hank’s face. Time and again throughout the series, we’ve waited for Hank to put the pieces together and realize his geeky brother-in-law isn’t what he seems. Because he knows Walt from before the cancer, before Krazy-8 and Tuco and Jane and Gus, before he was Heisenberg, it’s understandable that the thought might never occur to him on his own. But when he hears the situation framed in that way, his subconscious can’t help but dwelling on some of the pieces that haven’t quite fit in Walt’s life story over the past year. Sooner or later, it seems, Hank is going to see who and what is right in front of him, right under his nose.
And then how desperate will Walter White be?
Some other thoughts:
* Not a lot of Skyler this week, but that last scene in the White bedroom was even more uncomfortable than Walt forgiving Skyler at the end of the season premiere. Skyler’s no innocent, but in some ways, I feel like she’s worse off emotionally than Jesse. Jesse doesn’t know the worst things Walt has done to him, while Skyler by now knows exactly what kind of relationship she’s trapped herself in.
* For those of you playing the “Breaking Bad” drinking game, I hope you had your glass handy for when we saw Walter Jr. eating breakfast.
* Loved the production design on the very European, very red, bathroom where Herr Schuler electrocuted himself.
* The song for the clean-up montage (sadly, not played by the Roomba itself) is “Stay on the Outside” by Whitey.
* Note that Mike is watching “The Caine Mutiny” – a film about a captain consumed by his own megalomania (much like Walt is becoming?) – when Walt and Jesse visit him with their offer.
* You knew somebody at the DEA was going to take the fall for being chummy with Gus, and it wasn’t going to be Hank. Adios, George.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Jonathan Banks is off-the-charts fantastic!
Agreed. The more Mike the better.
I worry more about Mike and Jesse than any other two characters in the series. Stay save, compadres.
Every morning when Batman goes to sleep, he checks under his bed for Mike.
It angers me how nobody is really talking about this guy. His acting in Season 4 was superb. Maybe now that he takes on more of a main role, people will notice him.
He has always been superb, going all the way back to “Wiseguy.”
He was the best thing on that show.
What a chilling ending! Holy Crap!
Totally grossed me out, the way Walt kept kissing Skyler though she is so obviously repulsed by him now. Such a repugnant power trip. Never was much of a Skyler fan, but gawd, I wanted to beat the crap out of Walt just then.
I also really liked how the scene was framed with Walt’s hands (at first the only thing visible) – jus as the shot earlier in the episode where he’s rubbing Jesse’s shoulders – a great visual of Walt pulling the strings of these people in his life
Whether it was intentional or not, the sound of Walt unzipping his pants seemed to fill the scene and chilled me to the bone. Poor Skyler…you know she is too terrified… and very very disturbing call back to season 1.
Yeah Ari! I really liked that too, and how Jesse and Skyler responded to Walt’s touch contrasts nicely with what Alan said about Skyler being worse off than Jesse emotionally because she knows exactly who Walt is now.
Oh man, that was definitely one of the creepiest scenes of the whole series. Isn’t that funny? all the murders and whatnot, and a scene with Walt an Skyler skeeves me out the most.
If watching both scenes where Walt is trying to console/comfort Jesse and Skyler don’t make you hate Walt’s character by now, then nothing will. Mind you, I’m not saying we all don’t want to watch Walt’s decent into pure evil, but I can’t imagine there’s a single sane viewer left that’s rooting for Walt to be redeem himself in the end.
Is it possible that it’s Skyler that flips on Walt, thus setting him up to be alone and from New Hampshire and needing a machine gun?
All I could think was, “Walter, IS THAT YOU?”….if you know what I mean ^_^
Listen to the Breaking Bad Insider podcast to find out what they cut from the scene (for time.) It was much worse.
how/where do you listen to the insider podcast
You can find Insider podcast on iTunes or AMC.com. It’s required listening for any semi serious BB fan. Really excellent insight second only to Alan’s reviews.
I haven’t listened to the latest podcast yet, but here’s the link to the Insider Podcast, hosted by Breaking Bad editor Kelley Dixon, from AMC’s site (plays on an embedded player):
[www.amctv.com]
And the iTunes link:
[itunes.apple.com]
I could not find an RSS feed.
I don`t live in the US and the podcasts or inside Breaking Bads are not available on the AMC website. Last year they were on youtube but this year even on youtube it says they`re not available in my region. Any suggestions where I can listen to them would be appreciated. I`ll try itunes
This Madrigal plotline is silly. And the entire second half of the episode was so derivative, it could only have been interesting if you had never seen a TV show/movie before.
I’ll cop to some skepticism about how the Madrigal story will play out. But it seems to me that what’s silly is calling that plotline silly at this point.
We don’t even know where it’s headed yet…a major international conglomerate is knowingly supplying equipment to one of the biggest criminal operations in the U.S, and apparently has been for a long time, & you don’t expect the DEA to look into it?…maybe it won’t serve the plot going forward except to introduce the Lydia character but they have to at least follow up on it…if thats not your reason for calling it silly I’m curious to know what is
We’ll have to forgive you for your hyperbole. I’m sure a lot of us who found it interesting have seen tv shows and movies before.
Disagree. I had been worried that Madrigal was going to be the big bad for the final season. This episode quelled those fears. Gus was working with someone in Madrigal (Lydia) to get him certain supplies. Other than Lydia, I don’t think we’re going to see much more of Madrigal other than Lydia.
You can not watch BB and know what you are watching if you do not start at 1st season. You can’t enjoy it properly.
The effort Gilligan puts into this show is a study in it self.
Must invest time if you didn’t start at the beginning
Cipiloni, I agree with what you said. My son and I watched the entire first season yesterday (I hadn’t watched it since it was on tv the first time; my son had never watched it–it was fun to watch it with someone who had never seen it before) and several things happened over the first season that I feel connect directly to this season. With a German company being involved
(…sorry didn’t mean to post this in the middle of writing) it has the feel of a spy thriller to me, but I’m not convinced that this is the way that the show will continue.
“Madrigal plotline is silly”!?
Sie sollten das verdammte Show von Anfang an sehen, du Narr!
@Herr Shuler: Ich stimme Ihren Kommentar.
@John: All plot lines, when boiled down to their essence, may be described as silly. It’s all just struggle & transformation. The difference is in the execution – dialogue, acting, characterization, direction, cinematography. If you can’t see the greatness Breaking Bad always exhibits in those areas, then you should probably stop watching.
Ihr Deutsch ist so schaurig wie das der Schauspieler in der Serie!
I’m glad Mike was finally the center of attention for an episode. I was disappointed when he wasn’t in the final 2 episodes of the last season. This made up for it.
Mike will not die. He will survive and get his own spinoff show called “Mike E: Urban Shadow” Because that’s how Mike wants it, so shall it be.
Mike said it, and I think it will play on later in the season; “no more half measures”.
My initial thought was that he was simply trying to scare Lydia, which wouldn’t be all that hard. But when it became clear that Mike was serious about silencing her with a capital “S” it occurred to me that this was a “half measure” of the kind he had vowed never to repeat.
One thing you’ve got to say about Walt–he’s taken Mike’s advice to heart. No half measures for Heisenberg.
Another great episode–I actually think the first two this season are stronger and more compelling than the first two of last (though it got chugging after that).
However, I do wish Vince Gilligan had let Bryan Cranston in on the secret that Walt was actually behind the poisoning, so he would know it in the scene when Jesse almost shoots him.
Alan, you said back then that Cranston is a great actor but Walt is not; therefore you believed Walt’s protestations of innocence. Cranston said in the Blu-ray commentary that he thought Walt *was* innocent and played him that way. Later I know you changed your mind and said that Heisenberg could be a great actor; but really, it would have been nice to let Cranston play it as he did with the Roomba: still good enough to fool Jesse, but with the subtle notes a great actor can add to portray a non-actor acting for the sake of the audience.
Did not know that, but i was pretty impressed with Walt’s acting so you make a good point. Cranston is more than capable of handling the nuances required.
the difference between the two scenes is that at the time we didn’t know Walt did it either, so Gilligan likely wanted to make sure not to give away any hints. In this scene we knew everything Walt was doing
Great point. When Walt is lying his tone of voice exudes this unsettlingly calm normalcy. I particularly remember how he sounded back when he called his elderly neighbor to send her into his house.
One difference may be that Walt had a gun to his head in the Jesse confrontation, so he wasn’t in complete control like his is now.
But I agree with you. Actually, I think it’s insulting to withhold key information from an actor – as if they need to be tricked into a good performance like a circus elephant.
An exception, I suppose, could be when a character is supposed to be shocked by something (as with a recent scene on Mad Men).
It’s a real skill to be able to act with key information withheld from the actor. Michael Emerson did this all the time on LOST. Half the time, he had no idea whether Ben Linus was lying or telling the truth. I can’t help but feel, though, that the performances have to be impaired at least a little by this lack of knowledge – that they could be even more nuanced, with tics or emphases accessible to the viewer only on re-watching, perhaps.
His overstudied response to finding the ricin in the roomba was a classic example of Walt the Bad Actor. “That was lucky!” he says (or something of that ilk) in an only marginally convincing high school acting class performance level as he leaves the room. It is only cuz Jesse is so distraught over memories of nearly killing “innocent” Mr. White that he doesn’t pick up on it.
Dan, I agree. I was a little disappointed that Jesse couldn’t be bothered to be even a little bit skeptical. When Walt made up his horribly-delivered lie to Skyler about the second cell phone, she sensed the BS immediately. Jesse’s naivete and innocence here are only going to make the big reveal that much more explosive when he finds out the truth about Brock and Jayne.
There are plenty of ways for him to find out about Brock, but I don’t see how Jesse will ever find out about Jane, unless Walt just flat-out tells him, which would be weird.
Jenny, I agree.
[SPOILER ALERT for two shows that aired years ago: LOST and 24]
Since you bring up LOST, I noticed that in interviews Terry O’Quinn only thinly disguised his irritation with the showrunners for not telling him for a LONG time that he was actually playing MiB posing as Locke, rather than Locke himself. (I suspect in that case at least they didn’t necessarily know themselves.)
Another example of this kind of thing would be the first season of 24, when Sarah Clarke did not know until an episode or two before the reveal that her character Nina Myers was the mole.
@SLACKERINC
24 SPOILER ALERT continued…
My recollection is reading that on 24 they didn’t write in that twist until late in filming (I may be wrong, though). That’s why there are some inconstancies with her character.
I suppose if the character is supposed to be a brilliant undercover spy maybe it’s alright to leave the actor in the dark – so long as the writing is consistent. Also, if the character is crazy or deluded.
But, as you said earlier, when the character is not a professional liar it’s a disservice to a great actor who has carefully developed subtle character traits.
The more I think about it, the more I feel they cut a lot of corners in the service of that twist. Guess a rushed production schedule played a role.
That said, I give Breaking Bad a ton of credit for not only dealing with consequences that would have been left as plot holes in a lesser show, but creating whole plot lines around them. I wish the writers of Dexter would take a class with the Breaking Bad team.
Loved Walt asking Flynn if he had enough breakfast. Did you put Vince up to that, Alan?
I’m a big Alan fan, but there’s no reason to think that had anything to do with him. The “Walt Jr. eating breakfast” thing isn’t exclusive to this venue. It’s regularly discussed at water coolers and Internet forums around the world.
Yo, product placement, bitches!!!
I don’t think this was egregious product placement.
Think about it. Not only does that box of delicious Kellogg’s Raisin Bran contain two scoops of California raisins and a full days supply of fiber and vitamin B, it also inspired Walt to restart his meth empire. Walt sees himself in Sunny the Sun, the lovable mascot for Kellogg’s Raisin Bran. Both are bright, powerful and bald. Sunny, like Walt, is dedicated to a product made from the finest ingredients. The world revolves around Walt, just as it does Sunny.
Also, this will not be the first time Sunny has saved Walt. The first time Sunny’s rays were replicated to provide Walt with radiation treatments to fight his cancer.
So, you see, it fits seamlessly. Yo, two scoops – bitches!!!
Reply to comment…Anyone else think the lingering shot on the unfinished breakfast might be a hint that Walt Jr has tried his father’s product?
The Raisin Bran-Raisin Bran Crunch “gag” ran in an earlier season – 1 or 2. When Jr. complained to Skyler when she bought Raisin Bran instead. And the lingering shot of the unfinished breakfast, I thought was Skyler’s untouched meal.
I also saw it as Skyler’s meal although for a moment when we first saw the bowl of cereal, I thought it might be Walt Jr’s. It was at the end of the table where Skyler would have been.
I don’t think it was Skyler’s raisin bran, unless Walt was just being a d*ck. Who pours milk onto someone else’s cereal before they’re even awake? There certainly wouldn’t be much crunch left.
I was Walt Jr.’s. That’s why Walt asked if he had had enough to eat. Not sure where that’s going. Maybe Jr. is depressed because he know’s there’s something weird and unspoken going on between his parents.
My hunch is that Jr. is going to get curious and overhear or find something he shouldn’t. He’ll then struggle over whether to rat his dad out to Uncle Hank.
It was 100% Skyler’s cereal. Go back and watch the camera angle again. The bowl is at the other end of the table. Not where Junior was sitting (next to Walt).
It was Skyler’s. He might have told her (pre-scene) it was time for breakfast – the milk’s already on the cereal (so, get up now.) Just speculation I had not made before the suggestion that the milk being on the cereal meant it couldn’t be Skyler’s.
Was that a beer *and* an Ensure chaser Mike was drinking in his Barcalounger?
I think you are correct, had to play that again!
Hah, yeah I noticed too. Because Mike is nothing if not health conscious!
Ah, that would make it the 4th product placement in the episode. Collect them all!
He got shot in the gut. Probably has issues with solid food.
Jonathan Banks didn’t get a nod for best supporting in Breaking Bad? Did that really happen?
Weren’t both Aaron Paul and Giancarlo Esposito nominated? It would be tough to nominate 3 actors from one show in the same category (not that it wouldn’t be justified!).
Although it looks like Banks will play a much bigger role this season. Up until now Mike has been a fascinating, but not particularly fleshed out character. Correct me if I’m wrong, but I’m pretty sure this episode is the first where Mike has had a major subplot of his own. In fact, it seems like he had more screen time than Jesse or Walt.
Hopefully this turns out to be Jonathan Banks’ year.
Eh. If the Emmys can somehow nominate FOUR different actors from “Modern Family” for the best supporting actor in a comedy award, then they could’ve nominated three actors from BB for the same award on the drama side.
Do not fret. His day will come.
OTTO, really? They did that? Okay, then Mike, Hank, Skylar, and Huell should all be nominated.
What is the criteria for best actor as opposed to supporting actor? Is it only the first billed person? If not, at this point I think Jesse should be in the first category.
I was happy that Tio Salamanca got nominated for best guest actor in a drama!
Shows and networks submit candidates for nominations. The awards committee decides on the final nominees. Jonathan Banks may have been submitted but not nominated. That’s the probably the case for the John Slattery (who plays Roger Sterling on “Mad Men”). At any rate, this award category is Peter Dinklage’s (Tyrion Lannister on “Game of Thrones”) to lose.
Love the scene with Mike and the DEA. He was not expecting them to know about the money for his granddaughter, that changes things. All the sudden he is no longer in control, and as we know, Mike doesn’t like unpredictable.
Fantastic scene! “Forget your handcuffs?”
Jonathan Banks was amazing in that scene, just so cool and unphased (as Mike usually is) and answering the questions with all the relevant info but his tone of voice just said it all that he didn`t care a bit. As Alan said he comes across as incredibly human as he always looks worn out. I also liked when Walt and Jesse pitched to him and at the very end he very reluctantly shook Walt`s hand.
“MISTER Ehrmentraut.” The “motherf**ker” is silent and implied.
but i loved when hank went ahead and ignored his request to be addressed as Mr Ehrmentraut and called him Mikey!
Love the DJ Roomba reference… do you have a page or copy of the drinking game you are referring to?
How do we know that Lydia works for Madrigal? Did I miss something?
She was in the meeting with the Madrigal execs and the DEA.
Thanks.
I’m thinking Mike will be the next to fall. Up to this point, his instincts have almost always been correct. His instinct about today’s Walt: ticking time bomb, wiping out anyone around him when he “blows.” But at the end of this ep, we saw Mike betray his instincts. Sticking with Walt will be his downfall.
He went for the 33%. Feds got the rest.
Yeah could be as they are spending a lot of time on him. I`m looking forward to seeing Walt and Jesse team up with him so hopefully not too soon.
Allying with Walt will be EVERYONE’S downfall.
Mike had no choice, he needs money for his peeps to keep them quiet, the FBI took all the money so Mike knows he needs to generate some BIG cash to keep them in line…
Maybe Mike has other ideas working with Walt. They are really adversaries. Mike has had more grief with Walter.
Surprised he can be his partner. He was willing to leave ABQ last week. His financial security might be better than Walts
not talking about Mike’s financial security, it is more a matter of Mike’s guys being kept quiet via the money that the FBI took, without that money, Mike knows that one of his peeps may flip, so he absolutely needs to get his peeps back the money the FBI took…
Mike is more concerned about the money HE no longer has than the money his “peeps” don’t have.
that analysis is so wrong, Mike would be OK with his diminished funds, he is MUCH more concerned about his peeps lack of money, because that pays for their silence and atty fees, without that money, I would bet he is concerned about one of them flipping…
Randy, that is complete speculation. Mike has already said he has faith in “his peeps” ability to remain silent. That was part of the deal they originally made. We also don’t even know if his “peeps” will be involved in this next venture or if he is giving them any money. It was stated that many of them spent large portions of their money which means they did not lose the entire amount. Mike had 2 million in his granddaughters name that is gone. A guy does not kill people for a living to come away from it with nothing. People who kill others for money are greedy, not saints. Regardless of how much we like these characters, they are not good guys trying to help others. They do it for themselves.
and what would Mike’s biggest concern be? Can you say, staying out of jail? The setup with Lydia wanting to kill all the peeps was for one thing, to stay out of jail. Mike says that his peeps are fully loyal because they have been taken care of, which we can assume was the money in those off-shore accounts that Hank took away, without that money to pay them off, the possibility to flip and put Mike in jail becomes a serious possibility, why else would Mike go to Chow’s house?
Yes, Lydia wanted to kill everyone, not Mike. He knew the FBI was going to ask questions but he also knew that “his peeps” would stay quiet. He vetted these guys as he said in the show. Mike went to Chow’s house because he knew Lydia had put the hits in motion without him. He obviously knew it was a set-up considering how he entered the place. Nothing in the show has implied that he wants to make money for “his peeps” to keep them quiet and pay for attorney fees. That is pure speculation on your part. Reply all you want, it’s still going to be speculation.
With Mike here. The $2 million wasn’t in his granddaughter’s name because that’s the sneakiest hiding place ever. Mike visibly reacted to the Feds implying that money isn’t his (granddaughter’s) anymore. We didn’t see them playing just for Hungry Hungry Hippos product placement. No coincidence that he was moved by Lydia’s concern about what’s left behind for the kid. Between the downfall of their enterprise, the risk of jail (I don’t think Mike’s particularly afraid of that – that’s what being a “solid” guy means – willing to do time instead of rolling), the hit on him, still recovering from being shot, I think he sees the end of the road. He has less to lose and more to gain, and not than many options for gaining it. If that’s true it kind of mirror’s Walt’s motivation (at least, when he started) for taking this same kind of risk. It’s not really called “risky” if you’re pretty sure you’re not going to be around whether you get the money or not.
The little moment of Schuler enjoying some chicken nuggets before knowing his life is about to end was brilliant.
Who puts ketchup on chicken nuggets? Yuck.
Those were Tater Tots, not chicken nuggets
I considered that as well, but none of those other sauces go with tater tots. Only ketchup. Oh well… no biggie.
As a fan of tater tots, I assure you any of those sauces can be put on tots.
I thought they were tater tots.
Yes they where tater tots, the round kind like at burger king.
And to answer your question Tank, Kids put ketchup on chicken nuggets…the other sauces are a lot of times to spicy
Literally every human I know puts ketchup on chicken nuggets.
Sorry Weed, but I’ve never put that on nuggets. Sweet and Sour, Honey Mustard or Ranch yes but never ketchup.
Weed, only mentally challenged children, meth-heads and those smoking your namesake would think to put ketchup on chicken nuggets.
Ray, what about honey mustard or BBQ? Those aren’t too spicy for kids.
There really is no excuse for ketchup on chicken. Gus Fring is rolling in his grave.
Now, tater tots are much more versatile.
Chicken Nuggets are serious business.
I like Franch on my nuggets.
I thought it was interesting how the Germans had reduced the amount of honey but added a lot more high fructose corn syrup for the “American Midwest.” Figures.
Franch — was cute, but also seemed to be an obvious thing for the audience to latch on to. “People will be demanding Franch dressing for weeks after this episode!”
I despise ketchup, and really most of those flavors – I do love me some BBQ, though. And admit it, Cajun Kick Ass sounds pretty alright.
I kind of felt bad for him. He was going through the motions but completely zoned out, so he probably didn’t even register the taste when he did it. So he wasn’t even aware of his final meal, and it was tater tots fer God’s sake. Nothing against them, but for a German guy, you’d think our starchy food wouldn’t be his preferred option.
Yep, he knew it was his last meal.
I’m thinking that the tater tots were supposed to be a “neutral base” to sample the sauces. While they would have some flavor, the tots would let the tester taste the sauce instead of having the flavor of the chicken mixed with it. It was funny to listen to the Insider Podcast to hear how the actor kept having to spit out mouthfulls of tots because of the number of takes involved with the scene. Also–some of the shots of the sauces were paint and not actually edible. It’s always interesting to hear how much work has to go into these quick cuts and scenes that get taken for granted.
Mike is the latest example of what Breaking Bad has done over and over for the past five seasons: take a character that starts off as merely a plot piece but becomes morally complex and weirdly empathetic.
Mike vs Hank face-off was the highlight of the episode.
Don’t know what to make of the lingering shot of Walt Jr.’s un-eaten Raisin Bran breakfast. But you can’t help but feel queasy that he’ll end up in the middle of the Walt vs Hank showdown, especially as Jr. continues to admire the masculine authority of Uncle Hank.
Finally, Hank’s tie & shirt combo had me wondering if Marie was out of town….
I thought that was Skyler’s uneaten breakfast. That’s why the very next scene was of Walt checking in on her in bed.
That is correct. It is Skyler’s bowl of uneaten cereal.
Skyler is deeply depressed, which is no wonder – her performance in this episode is reflective of Jesse’s in season 4 – I wonder how we will see her ‘act out’ in other ways.
Maybe Walt Jr. will have a very special struggle with anorexia.
As I said before, who pours milk on someone else’s cereal before they even wake up? It would just be a soggy mess. This is a worse offense than even ketchup on chicken nuggets
Agreed! Pouring milk into someone else’s bowl not at the table is weird. A very controlling-Walt move.
When Aaron Paul said he was lucky to learn from Jonathan Banks and Bryan Cranston he wasn’t kidding. What a great episode for Mike. Wow.
On several occasions, Alan has joked on the podcast that Mike is Batman. Well, after watching this episode, I think Mike Ehrmantraut could teach Batman a thing or two about how to be a silent badass, and I say this as someone who’s seen The Dark Knight Rises twice (and loved it even more the second time around). If Banks keeps this up, and Gilligan and his staff keep giving him this level of material to play, Season 5 could end up doing for Mike what Season 4 did for Gus, and raise him up into the discussion as an all-time great TV character.
Am I jumping the gun a bit? Possibly. But at the very least, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Banks join Breaking Bad’s ever-growing roster of Emmy-nominated talent next year.
I don’t think you are jumping the gun. If they keep it up then I totally agree.
Jonathan Banks could always drop off an appeals video from his “friend” Mike telling them an indirect story in a laconic voice about what happened to somebody he knew who didn’t do the right thing when they had the choice…
If this episode is anything to go by I`d say he would be nominated. He was fantastic in that scene with the DEA. By the way it was interesting to see two people who both know their fields really well go head to head, Mike was a good match for Hank.
Earl Doom: Thanks for the big laugh. “Laconic” is a perfect adjective for Mike’s vocal tone. And yes, the Emmy voters surely know that he’s not afraid to kill.
Doesn’t the fact that one of Mike’s guys took money from Lydia to kill him suggest that Mike’s faith in his people was misplaced? It seems to me that Gus would have done as Lydia suggested, were he in Mike’s place. Mike’s unwillingness to do so was perfectly in character, given his shock at Gus killing Victor early last season, but I think it’s a vulnerability that would ultimately mean his demise.
I was wondering about that, too. How does he know she won’t send another of the 11 after him, or hire someone much more efficient to end her Mike problem?
Mike’s belief in his people also included the idea that Gus had compensated them very well for exactly this kind of circumstance. With everyone’s money gone, it’s a different ballgame, as we saw with Mike himself.
His trust was based almost solely on the fact that people had been well compensated for their trouble. Now with everyone’s money seized by the DEA once the account numbers were discovered in the evidence room, they are all broke and desperate.
Correct responses. That’t why he got back into business with the new chick and Walt.
I thought Chris the hitman wasn’t one of Mike’s guys, but somebody he knew. I also think the eleven WERE solid. Lydia had to go outside of Mike’s close guys and I thought it was a clue to Mike that one of his absolutely reliable men was calling hinting that he might roll on him. So the way I read it, Mike was right and the guy who called (whose name escaping me) would never have done that unless he was being used as bait.
As for why he got back into business? Family matters, and it is obvious he is doing it for his granddaughter.
-Cheers
I don’t think we know definitely, but I would assume that if Mike were “Head of Security” for Gus, then he hired and vetted every single person in the process other than Walt, Jesse, and Gail. He would have to know their backgrounds, capabilities and loyalties, otherwise he would not be Gus’ second in command.
As for Lydia, unless she is putting on an incredible act her behavior in the diner makes it clear that she’s not deep in the criminal underworld. I’m surprised by her level of knowledge into Gus’ operation, as she’s clearly a weak link, but she hired one of Gus’ own goons to clean up her list. If she were really dangerous, she would have gone outside Gus’ organization and picked someone more capable of outwitting Mike.
Mike knows they are broke and will take the money they can get.
Walt is about to have a whole crew of about 9 guys. He better cook fast.
What exactly is the law for confiscating money in Cayman Island accounts? I thought the entire purpose for having money there is because it can’t be touched by American feds.
I think that if the person with the account is dead and a confirmed drug dealer the federal government can most likely freeze their accounts. That’s my guess at least, don’t quote me on that.
According to VELOCITYKNOWN “the account is dead and a confirmed drug dealer the federal government can most likely freeze their accounts.”
Gus being dead is irrelevant; the accounts weren’t in his names but in those of the people he was paying. He had the account numbers, which was what the DEA used to link them to those people.
But the point of an offshore account in a place like the Cayman Islands is that it’s a tax haven, and doesn’t report to the US government regarding deposits and interest earned. If you deposit $!0,000 or more in a US bank, they have to let the feds know. And at the end of the year they file an I-9 reporting what your interest income was.
None of that happens with an account in a “tax haven” country, but those banks still have to respond to court orders if they can be obtained.
@JAY CJAY Why would they have to respond to court orders? The US has no jurisdiction there. They don’t have to reveal anything. People set up accounts there because the laws of that country specifically protect those accounts from other nations. Perhaps if the US State Department got involved at the highest levels something could be done, but I imagine even that would take up a lot of time and red tape.
That said, perhaps if the US happens across documentation that you have unreported money in such accounts they could 1) use that as evidence against you 2) make it impossible for you to access that money – even if they can’t confiscate it themselves.
It struck me as the same kind of problem. The accounts weren’t Gus’s and it would take a lot more than a routine query to get the bank to give up the names on the accounts.
(Note the hoops that Michael Westen has to jump through to identify offshore accounts in Burn Notice and he doesn’t have the pesky due process restrictions that the DEA would.)
If it’s this easy to crack an offshore account, why bother?
@Huell, the US isn’t the only place with courts. The DEA and other federal law enforcement agencies routinely cooperates with agencies in other countries. A bank in the Cayman Islands will respond to an order from a Cayman court.
Regardless of the safety of an offshore account, unless you have someone physically offshore to access the money directly, the US Govt can freeze your access to it so that they only way to get it is to actually walk into the bank itself and withdraw it in person.
Regardless, it’s highly implausible to me that these low-level players would be doing all their business via cash machines. Like Walt and Jesse, I’d imagine they all have “rainy day funds” hidden away for easy access. Any criminal involved in a massive drug conspiracy in this day and age should understand that money in the bank is only good as long as the govt doesn’t know you’re involved in said conspiracy.
Jay, good explanation but an I-9 is what you fill out to prove you are eligible for employment in the US, an American bank sends you (and a copy to the IRS) a 1099-INT. Agree it would not be easy to seize or more likely freeze a foreign bank account but under new tougher international laws and rules, it would be possible if you could link the money to terrorism or criminal activity.
Since 9-11 the privacy available for offshore accounts has been reduced considerably, even in Switzerland which was considered one of the most secretive.
maybe Gus should have consulted with MITT ROMNEY about how to properly launder money in the Caymen Islands.
Or he could have consulted with Obama on how to get assault weapons into Mexico.
@MARK IN OMAHA, thanks, of course you’re right. I typed the wrong ‘form with a 9 in it’. I meant a 1099, not an I-9.
First 2 episodes are the same quality we’ve come to expect from the show. I think Dan Fineburg was just trollin on your podcast. Bryan Cranston is such a great actor his creepy middle-age white guy swag is amazing.
I thought this week’s episode was much better than last. Last week seemed more like a heist film. This week brought back the tension and sense of impending doom that we felt for most of last season. It’s interesting to see the Madrigal/Fring enterprise crumbling down and the feds zeroing in, yet Walt is just getting started up in his new kingpin role. It’s an interesting bit of incongruity in the storytelling.
Ultimately, I just find it very unlikely that Mike would’ve let Lydia live. Someone that desperate and scared seems like a no-brainer to flip. Mike can threaten all her he wants, but she could go running to the feds right now and go into witness protection. It just seems very unlike Mike.
I was thinking that, too, but it’s also a great way to keep her (and his other people) silent: get them back in the game, and get the money flowing again. With Gus dead and their money gone, why not talk to the feds? But with the operation going again, they have incentive to stay quiet.
He needs Lydia to get him methalymine – which he now needs to make meth money since the $2 mil in his granddaughter’s Cayman account is now untouchable.
Yes. AND having them involved will keep them from talking.
I understand for story purposes why Mike kept her alive, but again, it just seems unlike him–he’s not a risk-taker. Yes, he might’ve lost the Cayman money, but at least he’s alive and not in jail. If getting back into the business means he has to rely on someone as shaky as Lydia, it seems like a risk he wouldn’t take.
…oh yeah, and then there’s the whole “putting out a contract on his life” thing.
Yup! Hence the drama.
Mike’s a survivor. I can see how he’d see which way the wind was blowing and change course.
Still, time will tell if this was a good idea or not.
Plus, Mike left the PhillyPD for some unexplained reason but it obviously wasn’t honorable discharge thus his working for Gus Fring. He doesn’t have alot of options as a 60+ year old man that may need to put a bankroll together quickly.
I felt the same about Mike letting her live. I reasoned that Mike assumed it was either kill Lydia or be killed by the next one of the “guys” Lydia got to. This way, they both live, for now anyway.
This way maybe the rest of the guys live, as well, although not sure how much Mike would let sympathies for others factor in his decisions. Lydia would be a rare case.
@Modok, I suspect Mike did not kill Lydia because was being pulled by several rather unique sets of circumstances. First, I do believe he has a bit of a softspot. Normally, that would not matter. However, her talk about not wanting her daughter to see her with her face blown off and not wanting her to feel abandoned hit a nerve. By itself, that would not have stopped him. I mean, he took Chris out pretty efficiently, if as compassionately as he could under the circumstances. Plus, in that moment of doubt I can see how the solution came up that he kind of needed her. He has nothing to give to his granddaughter. He has options; he’s very good at what he does, so SOMEBODY would gladly hire him with the reputation he must have. That said, none of his options are as lucrative as what Walt’s offering and he saw the nest egg he left for his granddaughter suddenly disappear. So his understandable reluctance at killing Lydia and ruining her daughter’s, combined with the fact this HAS to end any chance of her ever crossing him again, and him being able to use her to get back in the game with Walt, all pull on him. He is in kind of a desperate place since at this stage in life taking care of those who he loves would be maybe the most important thing for him to do and this being the only way to regain what was lost with whatever time he has left.
So yes, I can buy it.
-Cheers
Every episode I call a 2 timer, or more. Really too exciting to watch just once. This has so much to digest.(and I don’t mean the nuggets)
One thing I wondered about is how does Mike know that getting methalymine is going to be such an issue for Walt/Jessie? This problem was discussed outside of his presence between Jessie, Saul and Walt and after Mike had said thanks but no thanks.
Maybe he just knows generally from being involved in Gus’s business that methalymine is hard to come by?
Yeah I don`t think they mentioned the methalymine to Mike. But yeah he could just know it`s a general problem or I guess we can infer that walt has mentioned it behind the scenes
@Jmrii…they did mention it to Mike…they said they needed him to get the precursor. Pay attention.
Great episode from start to finish. I would put the interrogation scene with Hank and Mike among the best the show’s ever done. That was seriously, seriously amazing.
It is already becoming maddeningly interesting what Walt’s downfall will be. I mean, he’s basically surrounded himself with countless ways he could be turn in and/or screwed over. Jesse won’t find that ricin behind the wall socket obviously, but it’s even more apparent that it’ll be used at some point than it was last season.
Right now I’m sort of wondering it becomes Skylar’s escape when all of this becomes to unbearable.
Great, great episode. Should expect no less from a McClaren/Gilligan combo, though.
I think the ricin behind the socket is Chekov’s gun. Maybe at the end of the season (next summer) we’ll get a scene where Walt is holed up in his room surrounded and that’s his only escape.
Then again, Walt’s ego is so big I can’t imagine him going out that way.
Mike reminds me of Marlo from The Wire. The Wire started out as a show that prided itself on showing that there is a whole lot of gray in the world and how no one is immune to the ups and down of life. That all changed with Marlo, who was never even challenged.
Mike is a character, on a show that originally prided itself on its detail and realistic grittiness, who sees two steps ahead of everyone else, even guys he trained. Why would he know Chow was setting him up?
Probably because Chow would never ask him to come to his house, unless he was being coerced.
Probably because he knows Chow would never invite him to his house. He could probably hear tension in Chow’s voice. He could see that Lydia was rattled and unpredictable.
He may not have even known for sure it was a setup, but with his knowledge, experience, and what he observed above he had enough reason to sneak into the house the back way, just in case. Mike does not take chances. He takes every possible precaution. So, just in case something was up, he played it safe.
Reply to comment…
Because Lydia said there were eleven names on the list, but she didn’t mention his. As soon as the cops pulled him in, he knew he should have been and therefore she was hiding it from him. And there was only one reason to do that.
Seriously, Marlo? Marlo was psychopathic, totally without feeling for his victims, a basic robot for the drug cause–a very effective one, and I loathed him heartily, but I think there are so many more facets and humane aspects to Mike–like his gruff fatherliness to Jesse, his love for his granddaughter–that humanize him so much more than Marlo. Maybe you were thinking of Omar?
I meant Marlo – not in every aspect, only with respect to the invincibility while others are always so vulnerable. Of course, Gus seemed invincible too, I suppose.
When Mike pulled up to the house my training from the Wire with criminal meetings had me talking to the tv telling Mike you always show up for a meeting an hour or two early
I’ve never thought this show was ever remotely attempting “gritty realism.” On the contrary, it’s very stylized–that’s, you know, its style. The purposefully weird camera angles, the flash forwards and flashbacks, the overt symbols like the teddy bear eye, amazing coincidences like Jane’s father and the plane crash, and characters like the Cousins and Gus–none of that is realism and was never meant to be.
So I really can’t see how Mike being extremely efficient and near-omniscient is a flaw. It’s very much “in character” for this show.
marlo had predatory instinct, killed for adrenalin. mike kills with regret, he’s more of a fatherly member of a gang.
The way Chow wanted to smoke while leaving the DEA offices, and looked worried when Mike said not to made me think it was a previous code they had worked out referring to staying silent, or possibly some type of panic signal. So the fact that he was puffing while talking on the phone may have been enough to tip off Mike that something was up.
I don’t really see the Marlo connection. If anything there was a little bit of Marlo in Gus Fring, and Mike is not entirely unlike Chris Partlow, who was tactically brilliant and brutally efficient but still kind of like-able despite that.
(Remember them bringing Christmas gifts to Chris’s little daughter?)
And Mike being suspicious of Chow struck me as being perfectly in character. As did his decision to let Lydia live.
He talks “No half measures” but in the end he has a sentimental streak, for his granddaughter, for Jesse, for his “guys,” for Gus even. It makes him a more interesting character when he thinks about other people and acts in ways that he knows he shouldn’t.
And Pollos Hermanos 2.0 strikes me as the Half Measure to end all Half Measures.
Maybe “gritty realism” was a bad phrase – nuanced perhaps? We go from a show that painstakingly examines how challenging it can be to execute someone (Krazy 8) or get rid of a dead body (Emilio), or obtain product to produce meth, or actually produce the meth in an RV (episode where RV wouldn’t start), to a show where Mike instinctively knows that he is being set up, brings his granddaughter’s toy with him, walks up to the front door, knows that the shooter is watching him and then not watching him, attached the toy to the door as a distraction, sneaks in the back way silently and catches his guy off guard. Look, I am not criticizing the show, I am just noting that it is a differnt show than when it started, and this idea of the omnipotent Mike reminds me of the omnipotent Marlo from the Wire.
He had already seen Chow at the DEA. There was no need for Chow to call him, and that’s why he got the drop on the hit. They’d said their business, and then Chow calls? That’s obviously how Mike knew.
Eyeball wit, that is so true that pollos 2.0 is the biggest half measure of all! With Mike`s help they may get somewhere, but still, it is Walt and Jesse lol
ALAN, AGAIN COMPLIMENTS TO your recap. I am glad you explained the ricin that walt put behind the plug socket.
The pace was different this week and last. Without Gus ordering everyone around everyone is lost. But it is as good as ever.
One last question is that Jonathan Bank’s granddaughter (in real life?)…
I love this show. But anyone else notice the preponderance of product placement in this episode? First a very prominent cereal box, then lingering shots of a specific rye whisky, and then Mike and his granddaughter playing Hungry Hungry Hippos? I know the production design in this series is all purposeful, and I want everybody to get paid, but that was a lot in one episode.
Yeah and all the fake fast food restaurants!
Fake things are not product placement.
I THINK the people who are letting their products displayed pay AMC. They know everyone will be watching and their products are shown.
When Vince used Tequila last year, he couldn’t get a tequila company to use it’s name because it poisoned Don Eladio and everyone else.
Is this a serious complaint? I can’t believe someone watched that episode and came out of it with that.
I read some posts where people felt that last week’s episode started off with a commercial for Denny’s. In reality, the production actually paid Denny’s to shoot there–it wasn’t product placement. This was discussed on the insider podcast last week. While there may occasionally be paid product placement, it’s more distracting to me when a “fake” product is used. People actually eat Raisin Bran, and they actually play HHHippos. They don’t smoke the brand that Jesse smokes. Besides, I’m not sure why people complain about product placement. If it helps pay the production costs to ensure the quality of the show, then have at it. It’s not like the money is ending up anywhere other than on the screen.
Yup, it’s a real complaint. It threw me out of the story. It’s okay if you don’t agree. Remember the rules around here – talk about the show, not each other.
I’ve never understood why product placement bothers people. Eh, I guess I get why the *idea* of it might annoy some, but I’ve never been taken out of a story by it unless a character suddenly gives a ringing endorsement of a product out of nowhere. (And I can’t recall that ever happening in anything I’ve watched.) I’m much more distracted by fake products, personally.
I really doubt that a boutique small batch rye whiskey that’s only carried in 10 or 15 states was willing to pay enough to get placed in this show. More likely the director or someone else likes the product and decided to use it in the show.
Yea… Cause Hungry Hungry Hippos was really appealing to their prime demographic in an episode of Breaking Bad… I’m sure the makers of a children’s game would love to see their product on a show about cooking meth… But seriously.. Do they even make that game anymore?? Was definitely not a product placement … As someone said earlier … It’s a lot more realistic to see real brands … And its a lot more distracting when the character is drinking Kooky Kola instead of a Coke… Or enjoying a nice tall glass of Fudd beer
Yeah, I don’t get the complaints about product placement. Would you rather have more actual commercial interruptions or pop up ads at the bottom of the screen?
Someone has to pay for the show, and as long as stuff isn’t shoe-horned in – like the infamous Hyundai on Walking Dead – and actually used creatively I think it great. The use of Denny’s (even if they didn’t pay for it), Walt’s green Aztec, Mike playing Hungry Hippos with a child are all examples of real products used to lend color to the show and even contribute to character. Mike wearing Everlast sweats indicates he may have been a boxer.
The same is true in film. Sure, it’s pretty lame to see Batman drinking a can of Coke. For example, one of the most memorable exchanges of 90s cinema was that McDonald’s discussion in Pulp Fiction. How about In N Out Burger in Big Lebowski?
It all comes down to the writing.
Yeah, I find it distracting that the characters live in an actual city and state. They should live somewhere like Zalberjerky, Old Canada. Maybe it should also take place on another planet, in another dimension and everyone should speak a made up language. THEN I’d be able to really focus on the story.
Product placement doesn’t pull me out of a story. If anything, it helps keep me in it.
When I see someone eating the same breakfast cereal as my family, it doesn’t give me pause. But when they’re eating some obviously made-up brand, they might as well have a white box with the word CEREAL on the side.
Humans eat cereal, drink whiskey, and play games with their grandkids.
Yes, Milton Bradley has seized the opportunity to tap into the previously ignored Breaking Bad-watching five-year-olds who have yet to buy Hungry Hungry Hippos. Evil corporations.
It not only Never distracts me. I would find it odd if a cereal box was without a name.
Too much to take in, products are fine.
The only time product placement bothers me is when the product is focussed on to an unnatural degree. Zooming in on the name plate of a car and lovingly describing its features, for instance. Or adding dialogue about how good a breakfast cereal tastes, yet it’s still high in fibre or whatever. (Alternately, a satirical type show can go way over the top with this to hilarious effect while still actually promoting the product, as 30 Rock did.)
If it’s just visible as part of the set dressing, and it’s a product a character would realistically use, I’m totally fine with it.
Right on(and write on), Harry The Hat!
Geez, people. All I asked was if anyone noticed it besides me, not if it was the root of all evil. If the answer is no, that’s okay.
You don’t know much about film production, do you? Just because a name brand appears does not mean the production was paid to use it. In fact, the opposite is usually true; they had to ask permission to use their trade mark or they had to pay to use it (like the Denny’s example someone brought up earlier).
I’m seldom bothered by product placement, but the lingering shot of the cereal bowl, with the Raisin Bran box taking up about half of the screen, was annoying. So it was a callback to S1. Shrug.
As for the whiskey and HH Hippos, I never noticed the brand name and didn’t know what game they were playing until I read it here. What was funny to me was that the night before I’d watched a rerun of SNL in which the fake Nick Cave says he’s making an action movie of HHH, and I didn’t know it was a real game. Then the next night it’s in BB!! The SNL ep was from last May – maybe someone there knew someone on BB and put it in because of that?? In any event, funny coincidence.
Alan, Laura Fraser has a very convincing American accent. Perhaps knowing the nationality of the actor makes you hear a brogue that isn’t there.
Yeah, I agree. I usually find fake American accents really noticeable–McNulty drove me insane–but hers was pretty good.
And maybe this is as good a place as any to bring this up: Alan’s remark about the ricin vial has me puzzled. It took several viewings to figure out that it was the real ricin Walt had taped to the socket plate? I thought that was pretty darn obvious; I mean, why would Walt take great care to hide a vial of salt? As soon as we saw him making a dummy vial it was pretty clear that he was going to keep the actual ricin for himself. Or did I miss something?
I’m with you Kitty. Didn’t seem like a great amount of trickery was going on in that scene.
That’s interesting about the accent. It didn’t bother me at all, but I’m not usually bothered by American accents because there are so many different kinds of accents in this country of ours. As long as the actor doesn’t sound obviously like they’re from a foreign country (and assuming that the character the actor is playing is presented as being born and raised in America), it’s fine. The only thing that does bother me is when there’s a specific regional accent (particularly a Southern accent) that sounds ridiculous. I notice that every time.
Regarding the accent, if she spends a reasonable time abroad, or travels in general, why would it not be totally standard for her to have a mixed accent? Honestly, I did not notice anything about her accent. If I had, I would have thought maybe she was European or lived abroad or had been in Germany for long enough and had some weird American/German conglomerate accent. Between her outlandish tea requests, sunglasses, and frankly the plot going on I did not notice anything unusual. About her accent. Her detective work, sure. Not her accent.
-Cheers
I have to get a grasp on the Lydia character. She doesn’t fit in yet. Is she a relative of Gus? A little nepotism? She is A person who is concerned about where she is going to be shot? Odd?
The accent was slight and hard to identify at first. I don’t think it qualifies as Scottish, rather as a generic European trying to sound like an American. The story could be handled very easily to resolve this if it ever becomes an issue.
Digression: Often, Spanish language films have to include some background to justify accents. For example, “All about my mother” has a back-story about the main character being Argentine that means little to English speakers but is absolutely needed for Spanish speakers because Cecilia Roth’s accent is so noticeable.
@Kitty O: I disagree. I thought Dominic West absolutely crushed the accent, as did Idris Elba. He wasn’t supposed to sound like a Texan, or New Yorker, or midwesterner… He was a Baltimore police, and he sounded the part to me.
I agree with David and Kitty. It seemed obvious to me right away that he made up a dummy vial and then decided at the last moment to save the real poison rather than flushing it with the cigarette. (Maybe this is a problem with the way critics watch things, if Alan is anything like Roger Ebert, writing notes as he goes–that would take away from paying attention to details in non-dialogue type scenes.)
And I too did not notice anything wrong with Laura Fraser’s accent. I also may as well note here that I thought her being busted by the waitress on calling Mike a fake name was hilarious.
As a spanish speaker, i found highly annoying the fake spanish accent of Gus and Cesar, never understood why they would hire american actors to play as mexican or chilean characters when there are great native actors in those countries. Same goes when they use Antonio Banderas as a mexican or Penelope Cruz as a brazilian of course.
I think she did well with the accent, but I`m not American so maybe can`t tell. As a side note, I didn`t notice McNulty`s accent until in one of Alan`s reviews he mentioned a particular scene where the British accent was coming out while he was yelling. But I hadn`t picked up on it until I read the comment, then it was obvious afterwards.
I didn’t know she wasn’t american and I found her voice very unnatural. It was uneven and she seemed to have a different cadence to each line.
Maybe this is a little crazy, but I’m starting to think that Walter White = Darth Vader. This whole show has been about whether or not a genuinely good person can break bad, and Walt at this point in the story has confirmed that yes, you can. However, just like Darth Vader, there is a small, but strong piece that resides in him that wants to be a good. I believe that is what the intro in episode 1 is setting up. Not exactly sure what the machine gun could be for, but I think the end will be Walt’s last shot at redeeming his true character, most likely in some sort of sacrificial manner.
IMHO, for most people, the show has answered that question quite a long time ago. Season 1 had a lot of critical moments that way.
After the movie Gran Torino, please please please nobody ever redeem their true character in some sort of sacrificial manner.
Do they really have red toilet paper in Europe??
Yes, it’s called Renova.
LOST you on that one GNARLILLAH, isn’t Renova a skin cream?
When I first saw it, I thought it was red also; but then I realized it was just the reflection of all the red in the room causing the t.p. to look red.
they do, but normally its in the ladies room waste basket.
@freddy sez
YUCK!!!!! Alan, please delete this awful commet!!!
Get a sense of humor, dude. That was pretty jokes.
“lose the sunglasses, I feel like I’m talking to Jackie Onassis.” too funny Lydia is Quirky.I am thinking they would have had someone like the leading actress from The Closer.
Would have been great if he followed up “Lose the sunglasses” with “Your uncle was a rat.”
I’m not familiar with that actress, but my first thought was that Allison Brie would have been perfect in the role (no reason why she can’t be on every show).
I think clever And funny, like Kelley Preston. The part she plays in TGW She is vane and she managed to have lose two men by over riding Mike’s advice
Am I the only one who was reminded of Rose Byrne? (Aussie, but usually plays Americans and is of Irish and Scottish descent.)
RIP to Pollos Hermanos. It was a good run…that chicken was too damn good. Look at the way Shuler was munching on them, pretty much his last meal!
Except that he was eating tater tots…
Except that he was eating tater tots…
I admit I wasn’t really sure what it was he was eating, but it’s pretty clear that the research team wouldn’t be working on creating new Los Pollos Hermanos products while maintenance guys are out in the hall taking down the sign that the displayed the logo for the now-closed chain.
Eh, I think it could still make sense. In his panic, knowing that the heat is coming, Schuler could have sent his people a message saying, “We need to take down the Pollos Hermanos sign right now” to minimize the presence of the restaurant chain. Those sauce scientists had probably been working for months on Cajun Kick Ass and he didn’t realize til the last (worst) minute that he still had to go through these stupid motions.
He was definitely eating tater tots (and they looked really good, although I wouldn’t want any of those sauces on them except maybe I’d try the Cajun one). I don’t think it was for Los Pollos Hermanos, given that they were marketing to “The American Midwest” (very clever line about the HFCS) and per the DEA scene with Hank and Mike, the LPS chain is located exclusively in the Four Corners states of the American Southwest.
Not to mention it would be odd to be testing new sauces as the forklift is removing the chain’s sign in the hallway outside.
Er, what Jay Cjay said. No, I’m thinking the sauces were for another chain.
In the beginning of the episode when Walt and Jesse are discussing the situation with the ricin, and Walt is setting up the search. It sounds as if it is an audio recording of those two talking. Appears as if someone, Walt or Saul come to mind, has bugged Jesse’s home.
I think it was just used for effect. Either that or the phone conversation was being replayed in Walt’s mind as he was working on the ricin switch.
I think that was merely for our benefit, Kenton.
It was probably also a time-saving device; Allowing us to watch Walt execute the deception while hearing the conversation that sparked this course of action.
I’m with you on this one. One thing about Breaking Bad is it seems as though nothing is executed by accident.
It was very intentional to make each voice sound as if it were being played through a recorder, and not live-Walt talking to phone-Jesse, etc. I don’t think Walt would risk recording phone conversations, so I’m curious to see if this might be addressed later.
I’ll have to go back and see exactly what Kenton is talking about, because I didn’t catch that.
BUT, if you’re right, it wouldn’t be the first time. Remember at the very end of last season, when Walt and Jesse meet on the roof of the hospital to debrief? That shot looked way too much like they were being watched from afar – it was very deliberate POV and lingered for quite a while. At the time, I guessed that Mike was on the mend and watching him because it seemed like the most likely scenario. In E1 of this season, though, it’s clear that Mike was laid up in the hospital well after Gus was sploded.
Who’s watching? Who’s listening? I’m thinking Hank.
I agree. It sounded like we were listening in to a wire tap.
I didn’t see it as anything more then them killing two birds so to speak. Instead of showering Jesse and Walt talk, then show Walt make a fake ricin cigarette, they simply played the phone call over Walt changing cigarettes. I didn’t see anything to make me think otherwise. There is plenty of drama in the show to not make viewers hunt for more……
When Jesse picked the ‘ricin’ cigarette out of the guts of the Roomba, I thought for a moment there, he had copped to Walt’s game. The look on his face was one of realization that Walt had taken the actual ricin cigarette, before he covered it up by his remorse at almost shooting Walt.
He did tell Walt, he had cleaned the Roomba out a week ago, but I wonder if he just told Walt that, expecting Walt to ask about the Roomba, because it would be a very easy way to slip the ‘ricin’ cigarette into Jesse’s house without detection.
Jesse could be a couple steps ahead of Walt in all of this. Jesse has never stopped suspecting that Walt poisoned Brock but he would have had to do so by taking the ricin cigarette away so as to leave some doubt…
I have a scary feeling walt will end up using that ricin to poison jesse
I have this strange feeling walt will end up using that ricin on jesse
Someone has to go from it’s use, it’s been lingering around from the beginning of the show.
Sort of. They laced Tio’s burrito with some. This is a new batch that they made toward the end of last season. But yes, there’s no question its role isn’t over.
I meant Tuco’s burrito. And thinking of that scene now, I really want a good burrito.
Chekov’s Ricin has technically already gone off in that the kid got poisoned by it, but then he didn’t. But when they DO use the ricin, and they have to now, it may end up being one of the longest-held payoffs in TV history.
Here’s a thought: suppose that wasn’t cancer medication Walt was swallowing in the season opener…
Oooh, interesting idea Peter! Walt did say IIRC that the effect is not instant.
Yes, Walt originally said death doesn’t come for a few days (I don’t remember the exact amount of time he gave). I believe it involves flu-like symptoms. That’s why the Brock story was believable.
No would commit suicide via ricin…stop.
No one would commit suicide via AED, either.
Alan you are great for putting your brilliant thought instantly after us on E.S.T! What happens in the west is not a problem But I remember Mad Man recap didn’t start till 1 A.M after it was on in the west. ..
Wait til his screeners run out. Then it will be back to 1:00AM
This may have been addressed by others, or in past seasons, but if Alan is a TV reviewer, he probably gets the episodes before they are broadcast. . . . weeks ahead of broadcast.
Correct, he gets screeners in. advance for some shows and will have the review written on advance and posted when show ends. For shows he has to watch live it will take a few hours to write up. Which he mentioned every week for mad men. Nothing to do with west coast viewers….. Thankfully for us east coasters
Dark things ahead methinks. Possible ending: Every major character except for Hank is dead by the time Walt gets to the 52 bacon except for him and Hank and Walt holes up, waits for the posse to come arrest him, squares off with Hank and the entire DEA like Pacino at the end of Scarface.
It seems that it’s gonna end up really badly. I can picture Walt’s family killing each other at some point. I don’t why, but I believe Walt Jr. might kill either his uncle or his mum. And I also want to believe that Marie will pull the trigger at some moment this season.
I even consider that maybe there’s still a “bad guy” that we don’t know about and who might be the one Walt is after in California.
All you prognosticators need to remember these posts and then after Ep 16 of Season 5 please post the links to them so we can see the outcome.
Justin, 52 y.old Walt was never in, nor heading to, California. The Denny’s was in ABQ. The waitress just assumed he was on his way to California because he said he was from the east coast, and why would anyone want to go to New Mexico.
Marie does seem like she would jump at the chance to use a gun! I think she may die, would be more reason to get hank and skylar riled up, also i thought the fact they spent lots of time on her in open house may be building to something
What evidence did Mike reveal to realize that he was walking into an ambush at Chows? Did the spidey sense transfer from Gus to Mike?
Mike didn’t get to be this old in that business without being a cautious man.
Mike knows that Chao is scared of him so inviting him over to his house is enough of a red flag.
No evidence, and it’s not spidey sense. That was the most suspicious phone call ever, and if you don’t think so, I recommend avoiding the hitman business.
Ha, I agree with Peter.
Schuler’s methodical disrobing in the red bathroom was so eerily evocative of Gus’s in Boxcutter, and in Salud – I wonder if Schuler was one of Gus’s lovers.
He was his golf partner! they were playing golf, and stopped for that picture
I also thought of Gus in Boxcutter. And as soon as he grabbed the AED you knew what he was going to do. Drawing it out added some needed tension. P.S. luckily AED’s won’t do that. They will not shock unless it senses arrhythmia.
Gus and Schuler might have been lovers. I’d love to hear the story of their meeting! But either way, clearly the men shared an intense focus on detail, tidiness, precision. If Gus were going to kill himself, he would also have tidily taken off his clothes, just as he did before killing that assistant in the lab. It makes sense that Schuler and Gus found one another as businessmen/drug=manufacturers. They were likeminded men.
If he really wanted to be meticulous, he should have taken his pants and briefs off too. You’re sitting on a toilet already, why not save the staff some cleanup? Also, I laughed when the toilet auto-flushed after he fell. Nice touch.
Shades of “No Country For Old Men” in the scene with Mike and other hitman no? Jonathan Banks really earned his paycheck with this episode.
Two episodes down, six to go for 2012.
Yep, good call. Loved how Chigurh unloaded on Woody in between rings of the phone. Caught the viewer totally off-guard.
Also reminded me of Platoon, when Sheen finally kills Berenger. Great moment
Thought it interesting that Mike knew they still needed one more chemical to revive the operation. Means he must have had Saul fill him in on the status sometime during the day.
Walt told him they needed precursor. It came up when the 3 of them talked.
If Lydia hired Chris, one of the 11, to kill the others on the list, wouldn’t he expect that she’d hire someone to kill him when his task was completed? Every name on the list was a liability, after all.
Except that a guy who just committed ten murders would probably be pretty unlikely to go to the cops.
The picture of Gus and Herr Schuler, They were playing golf.!! Cannot picture Gustavo Fring playing a relaxing 18 holes of golf. ..
Although I can picture him being the (evil) caddy…
.
I can totally picture it. It’s like the DEA guy who got canned described: Gus has another side where he can hang out and be Mr. Friendly at the barbecue (or the golf course).
In dealing with Lydia, Mike forgot his own advice of ‘no half measures.’ This will come back to haunt him.
LYDIA does seem like a loose cannon, he might regret not doing that. She only cared about where he would shout her! She’s weird.
Actually, I didn’t think her request was weird at all, in fact it was sort of endearing that her main concern was how her murder was going to affect her daugther. She didn’t want to just disappear but she didn’t want her daugther to experience the horror of finding her mother disfigured.
I do agree that twitchy Lydia is a fly in the ointment, but a very entertaining one.
I liked the “Blue is good” on the fridge over Walt’s shoulder in Mike’s kitchen.
really? nice catch@
Looks like Chris was one of the spare henchmen lol. In fact, most of them seem pretty weak. Poor Tyrus and Victor, they were the cream of the crop
I think Chris was the dude who drove Gus to Casa Tranquila before he got face-offed.
PLEASE KILL SKYLER! I hated her from episode 1 and it just keeps getting worse (just like her weight btw).
I disagree, whether you care for Sky or not, Gunn did a fantastic job with two scenes. The ending with Walt caressing her as she lay terrified chilled me to the bone.
Couldn’t disagree more. Her scene last year playing the ditzy blond with I.R.A and Ted. Not only is a fine actress she looks great. She was also nominated for a supporting actress for a possible Emmy.
She is looking very nervous and fragile. Women can be very loose cannons under pressure.
don’t know which comment is more sexist, Justin’s or Unclevanya. “Women can be very loose cannons under pressure.”? Right, cause men are so above being loose canons under pressure.
Yeah, this is a great thread. The irrational hatred that some viewers have of Skyler–whom Walt has betrayed, if you pay attention, OVER and OVER–is mind-boggling; and the idea that women are inherently loose canons is hilarious when talking about a show that’s about Walter fucking White. I’d think the viewership of such a great show would be a mite less, I don’t know, sexist as hell.
Just for the heck of it, I’ll add that Skyler has been consistently cooler under pressure than Walt: see her dealings with Saul, her swindling of the car wash guy, the story she devised about the money for Hank and Marie’s benefit. Now she’s just realized her husband is a murderer on top of everything else. Few people wouldn’t be rather depressed by that.
Jeez, do mature women on a tv show for grown-ups have to look like Sarah Jessica Parker to be considered not too fat??? Their house looks like a normal middle-class house, they drive non-flashy cars, why can’t the wife look like a regular 40-y-o housewife??
It’s almost like a comment one would find on youtube.
Anna Gunn is doing amazing work on this show, and commenting on her weight is pretty ignorant. If I understand correctly she had a baby during the run of this show.
I can’t understand why some people hate Skyler so much and continually gripe about her weight. She looks like a normal woman, just like Walt looks like a normal man. No one complains about the way the men look in the show!
If you don’t like Skyler as a character, then blame the writers not Anna Gunn. She is a great actress and doing a great job with the material she is given.
Not every Skyler-hater is a sexist.
Justin, either grow up, stop watching the show, or stop spreading this sort of BS on comment lists like this. Maybe you could do some reading and get some perspective on yourself:
[www.technologytell.com]
[www.slate.com]
It’s childish and trashy to criticize an actor or actress’ weight when it has nothing to do with the plot and not meant to draw attention to itself – is she even plus-sized? She’s an average American middle-aged woman who has had two children (one recently), get over it.
I will say this, though. If all of the White family’s home scenes are going to be Jr. eating breakfast making innocuous conversation and Skyler trembling with anger/fear in the bedroom, then we’re not advancing the plot and these characters become stagnant. I understand that the world of the show revolves around Walt, but we need to just skip these scenes if Skyler is exactly as we left her in S4.
I disliked Skyler (the character) in the early seasons, but thought she played an important role and that Anna Gunn did a great job. I’ve become more sympathetic to Skyler over the past season and a half, and I think Gunn is doing an even better acting job now.
The complaints about her weight are just…no.
I do wish people would put themselves in Skyler’s shoes just as they do with Walt and Jesse – come on, you KNOW you do — and imagine how you would feel if your cancer-ridden husband had been lying and engaging in risky behaviour for months, yeah, and while you were pregnant, but nevermind that – I think Skyler was justified with everything she ever said and did and felt about Walt then and now. Just like Jesse was when he acted out after killing Gale and when Brock nearly died, etc. etc. Skyler has done a better job of understanding and accommodating Walt than Walt ever did of understanding his wife. She should get a medal and an Emmy.
“I think Skyler was justified with everything she ever said and did and felt about Walt then and now.”
I wouldn’t go that far. Even when he hadn’t yet moved even an iota out of his middle class, regular guy, family provider lane, she didn’t give him an inch of space–no room to breathe, in a sense. That is a realistic depiction of a common type of uptight, controlling person, but I certainly would not want to be married to someone like that.
At one point IIRC Hank blew his top at her, demanding “will you please just climb out of my ass for one second” or something to that effect; and though it was true that he was deceiving her by that point, it would have been legitimate for him to say that in the first minute of the first episode IMO.
Walt, not Hank! Gaaahhhh…I’ve got to stop doing that. WALT blew his top at her, not Hank. Sigh.
“I wouldn’t go that far. Even when he hadn’t yet moved even an iota out of his middle class, regular guy, family provider lane, she didn’t give him an inch of space–no room to breathe, in a sense.”
I think that’s because the show is depicted from Walt’s point of view. We aren’t seeing it through his eyes necessarily, because we see things Walt hasn’t, but he was the hero when the show started. We only saw Skyler through the filter of Walt.
If you look at it from Skyler’s POV, Walt had a good job that he mysteriously left, and missed out on a business that eventually became extremely successful and lucrative. He became a spiteful, angry, depressed man who ends up working a crappy job as a public school teacher. He’s unhappy and drives a crappy car, and basically has little or no joie de vivre, if you get my meaning. Hell, Walter White is the sort of guy who will get his teenager son stinking drunk just to spite his brother-in-law. He’s not exactly a fun guy to live with.
And then, after all that, it turns out Walter has been secretly cooking meth and selling it to the people in the town they live in. Not only is he now a felon whose criminal behavior threatens the whole family, but he’s a dangerous degenerate who is in league with other dangerous criminals. And now he’s also a multiple murderer.
I don’t know. She tried to make this disaster of a world work and fit into Walt’s world, rather than risk tearing her family apart, and now she lives with a monster. How do people expect her to behave?
The first season and and a half, I didn’t like Skyler a lot either, but I’ve always seen Walter White for who he is. He’s no hero.
I stopped having sympathy for Hank when he killed Jane. However, I do think he was basically a “good guy” in the early going. Remember, he was almost going to let “Crazy 8” go, despite his obviously being a huge threat to him and his family, basically out of compassion.
And if you go back to the first episode of S1 (which you can do on Netflix), he really wasn’t grumpy and hard to be around. He may have felt beaten down and Walter Mitty-ish inside, but externally he kept up a jovial mood and seemed a kind and caring husband and father. He even seemed to enjoy teaching “the magic of chemistry” to disinterested teens.
But Skyler was pretty much a b*tch on wheels from the first episode, at a time when Walt did not appear to deserve it. At this point, I definitely have more sympathy for her and particularly felt for her during that squicky final scene. But I think that is probably a part of Gilligan’s design: not only transforming Walt from “Mr. Chips to Scarface” (and remember, Mr. Chips was beloved and deserving of that admiration), but transforming the relationship between Walt and Skyler from one of Skyler being overbearing and henpeck-y, to one where Walt is an ominous and even terrifying figure for Skyler to silently endure.
WAAAALLLT! (not Hank)
I hear you, Slackering, but I also would suggest that this is a TV series about a high school chemistry teacher who becomes a meth dealer. I remember hearing about this show when it first aired, back when Showtime’s Weeds was a hot new popular show, and thinking that a meth dealer as lead character was going to be a hard sell. So maybe they made Walt a bit more endearing as a father-figure early on, but he was also a callous dick to Jesse from day one and has been ever since (the patronizing display in the latest episode was only the newest example of Walt’s thinly vieled contempt for Jesse). And his facade of “decent father and husband” quickly melted away as season 1 progressed and Walter White inched towards Heisenberg. And Heisenberg didn’t take much prompting to come to the surface either, implying that Walt’s alter-ego has been much closer to who he really is than most would assume.
I also think you’re giving Walt too much credit for Crazy 8. He made a long list regarding killing Crazy 8, but when he realized Crazy 8 was lying to him, the list went right out the window and he chose to kill him anyway.
Walt has certainly been a deplorable human being from the first day he started cooking crystal meth, and that was basically the start of the series, yet we sympathize with him anyway. Crystal meth is second only to heroin in its horrifically destructive power, yet Walter White didn’t think twice about the consequences of his actions. By this point in the story of Breaking Bad, his actions have resulted in as many deaths and broken lives as many war criminals. And in this last episode, Walter White doesn’t even consider the human toil, but simply sees “gold in the streets.”
My point is that Walter White may have once been a truly good man, and it’s possible to see him as someone who has taken every bad choice at every fork in the road, but the “good” Walter White was already in his rear view mirror when this show began.
That is what I love about this show, that it has done such an amazing job of depicting a man coaxing and stroking his own inner Mr Hyde, but I don’t think that is Skyler’s fault. And I find her behavior imperfect but mostly understandable. But then again, Walter White is a lot like my own Dad, except he never broke bad. He was just an extremely unhappy man who subtly took out his misery on everyone around him.
We definitely have different impressions. Again, just to be clear: I’m not defending the Walter White of today, but I am defending the one we were introduced to in the first couple eps (and I’ve watched those episodes recently; I think for those who haven’t seen them in a while it may be harder to remember how different some things were then).
Yes, he was very short with Jesse in the beginning. But Jesse was also not the sympathetic character he later became (even a few eps in, when he stayed at his parents’ home). He was kind of a snotty, punk-ass, really. And Walt’s contempt for him in the beginning could be traced in some respects to Walt being a mainstream middle American “good guy” and having dealt with Jesse as a student who was likely not a joy to deal with.
I don’t however think Walt has contempt for Jesse now. The things he has done to save Jesse from himself (rehab) and from others (multiple threats on Jesse’s life), his near-confession in “The Fly”, and his calling Walt Jr. “Jesse” last season, suggest otherwise.
I never meant to suggest Walt’s breaking bad to “his own inner Mr. Hyde” was in any way Skyler’s fault. My only point was that Skyler, as we met her at the beginning, was an unpleasant, uptight person (reminiscent of Kristina Braverman on Parenthood–a character very realistically delineated in an excellent performance by Monica Potter–another character I think is integral to the show she is on but to whom I would shudder to imagine myself married to).
As for Crazy 8, I strongly disagree that the list “went right out the window”. The list had two columns: one on the left side with reasons to spare his life, and the other on the right with reasons to kill him. There were a number of reasons on the left that illustrated Walt’s essential human decency. On the right side was only a single reason, but one I as a viewer always understood could easily trump everything on the left: “HE WILL KILL MY ENTIRE FAMILY”. Walt’s only reasonable “out”, if he wanted to protect his innocent family from this brutal criminal, was if he could believe Crazy 8 was being genuine in assuring him that they would go their separate ways and that he had nothing to fear from “Domingo” who worked at the furniture store. So for that POV to have any legitimacy, he had to be sure he could trust the guy. Walt’s ultimate decision, given all the facts he had at his disposal, was completely justifiable IMO. (Ask yourself: what would Jesse have thought of the idea of even considering sparing “Crazy’s” life?)
These comments all started from the “Kill Skyler” post. My point is simply to point out how one-sided that is, and how one can take a different perspective on Walt’s actions if they see him from outside himself. I appreciate your points.
On Crazy8, I’ll grant you that. I just watched season 1 again last year and noted that Walt’s hesitation to kill a man in cold blood didn’t stop him from trying to kill both of them in the RV in the first place. But premeditated murder is different from killing in self-defense, so point taken.
As for Jesse, Walt has on brief occasions shown him some genuine love and compassion, but it usually comes at times when Walt is somewhat out of his head (delirious in The Fly, and later delirious on pain killers with Walt Jr). It’s difficult to know what that really means in Walt’s mind, because his behavior towards Jesse is otherwise indifferent, contemptuous, or manipulative.
As Walt has shown over and over again, he is quick to manipulate Jesse and condescend to him, as he did in this episode with his comforting speech. The look on his face during that speech spoke volumes about how Walt views Jesse as something of a child. And if Walt actually cared about Jesse and exhibited real respect for him, he never would have ignored Jesse’s grief over Gale’s murder. He would not have pushed Jesse into Mike’s corner, and he certainly would not have turned Jesse into a pawn to use against Gus by poisoning one of the only people Jesse cares about.
I appreciate that Walt has paternal instincts for Jesse, but he shows him little to no honest respect or admiration. Virtually anytime he has shown Jesse any respect or admiration, it’s either grudgingly or in a patronizing effort to get something out of Jesse.
Those are all good points, Jack. I agree too that the “kill Skyler” attitude is OTT and comes across as misogynist.
Is it possible to commit suicide with an AED? As I understand them, AEDs take an ECG and only pulse if cardioversion is indicated.
After a bunch of giant magnets cracked Fring’s laptop, I’m willing to suspend disbelief of this suicide.
you are correct. It’s not a crash cart, it is made for non-professionals, and won’t shock without first checking for the victim’s heartbeat. and the few I have trained one all talk you through the steps
It’s Germany. We don’t know what they have over there ;).
I think a Madrigal engineer could easily rewire the device to be used for that purpose.
Yes, but he stripped one of the leads and put it into his mouth. So who knows how it read his heart beat at that point? But I agree…it’s a stretch.
I enjoyed this episode, but plot contrivances abound and it’s starting to bug me.
First of all, yeah…no way can you kill yourself with an AED. Those devices are safe as houses. They won’t deliver a shock unless the computer detects a fibrillating heartbeat.
Second, everybody’s money was in the Caymans? All of it? He paid Walt and Jesse in cash, but everyone else gets a regular paycheck and the remainder of the money in an offshore account? Nobody thought that someone might find out about it in an investigation? Really really?
And Gus has an encrypted hard drive, but he keeps the account number written down in plain text on a slip of paper hidden in a picture frame? Yeah…nobody would ever look there.
You’re allowed to suspend disbelief to enjoy a tv show just so you know
I was under the impression he tripped the AED or something hence why he had the wire in his mouth.. Maybe that overrides the safety features… Maybe AEDs are different in Germany … Tailor made for an emergency suicide … It wouldn’t be the first time an evil German had to kill himself on the spot when the law caught up to him .. Who knows … But it was an awesome scene …. As far as the Cayman money goes … I would imagine those accounts were like pensions for Gus’ closest confidants … Protected money in the Cayman’s … Walt and Jesse were not close to Gus so he probably Didn’t care to protect their money… They had to figure out a way to launder it on their own as far as he was concerned … He probably had the accounts stored on his laptop … But it’s probably a smart idea to have a hard copy of something so important written down somewhere where nobody would ever find it… And they wouldn’t have found it if it wasn’t for the giant magnet… As far as Gus was concerned , if anyone ever found that number … It would mean because he was dead or already in prison so he probably didn’t care all too much
Does a computer being “encrypted” really mean that no police organization would ever be able to get the contents off of it? I’m no computer expert, but the overuse of the word encryption really seems a convenient television catch-all.
EAS: Yes, if it uses modern high bit encryption with a reasonably complex key it is effectively impossible to crack, even with a string of supercomputers. The math of this is well known, and the encryption tech is freely available (see, for example, truecrypt.org). US govt. top secret documents use “standard” high bit encryption precisely because its effectiveness is so well understood.
password used. Attacks almost always focus on the password.
Agreeing with Jenny — yes, encryption is real and effectively unbreakable. That was far more realistic than someone figuring out a password in three guesses by looking around the room.
I agree on the second part. It’s shocking that not a single underling thought to keep cash stashed for a rainy day.
And yes, writing down the numbers in essentially plain view is a surprise for someone with an encrypted hard drive.
However, Breaking Bad has had many plot contrivances in its history, this is nothing new or exceptionally egregious. Other than AED, these other two things can be explained as poor choices by people, not twists of reality or the laws of physics.
Also, while possibly unrealistic, the AED is not a “plot contrivance”. He committed suicide — the method is not important here. He could just as well have shot himself, swallowed poison, or slit his wrists. It doesn’t affect the plot.
These complaints are legitimate, although like Tyler I was comfortable handwaving them away.
An interesting element of the “unintended consequences” of using the magnet is that on the one hand, it appears it was unnecessary in terms of their actual goal, to get rid of the video on the laptop. But the accidental result, exposing the account numbers in the picture frame, is so far working out to Walt’s benefit: Mike would not have come on board had this not happened.
Also, there are encryption programs that fry the hard drive if someone tries to break in
“But the accidental result, exposing the account numbers in the picture frame, is so far working out to Walt’s benefit…”
But the numbers have lead to these money seizures, which have weakened everyone who could come on board and made them desperate. Desperate+criminal probably isn’t good.
@Peter: Great point. It really isn’t *how* he committed suicide, but that he did. Typical of Breaking Bad, they were trying to come up with something creative.
silly point, but i don’t understand why walt had to re-create a new ricin cig to plant–did we not just see Saul give him back the original cig in a baggie in 501?
He kept the real one, hiding it an electrical outlet, presumably in case he found a use for it later. What we saw him making tonight was a fake one without any actual ricin.
he created the salt-filled fake to plant at Jesse’s.
right–it was a fake–but he made the first one, so he could presumably make more later if he needed. i still don’t see the logic in keeping it, as that creates a list of new, potentially greater problems. i guess it’s tucked away as a future plot point. *admittedly, i thought he stored the newly created cig in the wall outlet to keep it hidden until he planted it. to hide it from skylar or jr. maybe i wasn’t paying close enough attention.
Saving the ricin is to show how ruthless Walt has gotten… he’s already pretty damn sure he’s going to have to murder somebody at some point in the future … Hes not sure who but he knows he will… … After his first murder … He sincerely hoped he’d never have to do something like that again… Now it’s just second nature… And it’s also a lot more convenient to have the ricin ready, on hand, rather than go through the arduous process of manufacturing it again … He might not have that kinda time if it comes down to it
But why did Walt consider flushing the real ricin vial? Why the second thoughts? I thought he was more methodical than that. I think he might be slipping…
Jezmund, Walt already killed his second, third and fourth, and fifth and sixth victims, and was an accessory on the seventh. So he’s pretty sure…
Crazy8
1st gangbanger who was going to kill Jesse
2nd gangbanger who was going to kill Jesse
Gus
Tio Salamanca
Tyrus
Gale – accessory
You forgot the two guys Walt shot in the final ep last season on the freight elevator before he and Jessie blew up the place. And then there’s Jane, whose death he could have prevented. So he’s directly responsible for 10 deaths so far.
Actually it’s 11 because he killed Crazy 8’s associate with the phosphane gas in the RV in the pilot. So you were only off by like 4
Wouldn’t Tio’s death technically be a suicide? He willingly participated in blowing up Gus, no?
Walt is the one who gave him the means to pull it off, though.
Was anyone else bothered by the fact that Lydia was local? The earlier DEA scene gave the impression that all the Madigral execs flew in on G5s. But clearly she’s local. Wouldn’t the DEA be interested in a local Madigral connection? Wouldn’t she be an obvious choice for investigation?
Still, I loved this episode’s focus on Mike. He’s a bad mofo.
Lydia’s home was somewhere on the water when Mike came to kill her. My guess is she’s not local as that scene/home definitely not ABQ.
Last time Mike laid off the trigger and made half measures it was a learning lesson. Foreshadowing?
At the end of the “Problem Dog” episode from S4 Hank mentions that he contacted Madrigal’s Houston office. I’m guessing they might have other locations or fronts in the States where Lydia could have worked.
The write-up at AMC says that Mike goes to Lydia’s home in Houston.
Huh. Thanks Hobbes for clearing that up. But I can’t imagine that they have chamomile or bergamot at you’re average Houston diner.
I live in Houston. Where the hell was that supposed to be in Houston?
@JMRII Me too and I was thinking the same thing. Looks a little more Malibu than Galveston Island :)
I only recognized those tea varieties from the EARL GREY tea bags available at my office…in…Houston.