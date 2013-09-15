Review: ‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘Ozymandias’

A quick review of tonight’s “Breaking Bad” coming up just as soon as I sell that hideous crying clown…
“Mama.” -Holly
Funny story, folks. Late last night, I found myself in my local emergency room, dealing with a lot of stomach
pen pain that was revealed to be a bad case of appendicitis. I’m okay, and am even lucky enough to be in a hospital that has AMC in high-def (what are the odds?), but I’m writing this review while both high on painkillers and feeling, even after the surgery, incredibly sick to my stomach.
I am, in other words, in the perfect physical condition to have just watched “Ozymandias.”
I didn’t imagine “Breaking Bad” could top the final sequence of last week’s episode for tension and power and ability to induce a state of complete, nauseous panic. I was wrong. “Ozymandias” is one of the very best episodes of this great, cruel show, but also one of the most sickening.
After the teaser flashes back to the first time Walt and Jesse came to this curse spot in the desert – back when Walt could still imagine the drug business being easy, harmless money, and when he could focus more on Skyler’s proposed name for their incoming baby girl – we pick up in the same spot (with the RV fading out and then Jack and Hank’s cars fading in) with the shootout between Hank, Gomez and the Nazis all done, in the only way it could be. Steve is dead. Hank is badly wounded and still hopelessly outgunned, and Jack has long since decided to kill him. We see that Walt still has some level of humanity, and love of family, left in him, as he sacrifices his buried treasure in a futile attempt to save Hank’s life, but Hank knows what’s what and takes a bullet to the head…
… which finally sends Walt over a cliff, as he spends most of the rest of the episode lashing out at the people who have been dumb enough to care about him. He gives up Jesse’s location to the Nazis, blaming him for his role in Hank’s murder (because he has no ability to hurt Uncle Jack), and decides that this is the perfect moment to tell Jesse about how Jane died. In all the years since season 2, as I’ve turned over and over in my head the idea of how and when Jesse might find out about this – coming closest in season 3’s “Fly,” also directed, like this episode, by the amazing Rian Johnson – I never imagined that Walt might be the one to come right out and tell Jesse, and to do it out of nothing but pure spite.
And yet as terrible as the desert aftermath was, with the Nazis getting their hands on both Walt’s cash (most of it, anyway, as Uncle Jack leaves Walt with one barrel – one barrel and $11 million as payoff for all of Heisenberg’s awful crimes – as a sop to Walt-admiring Todd), it was nothing compared to the later scene at the White residence, with Skyler demanding, D’Angelo Barksdale-style, to know where Hank is, then trying to protect her son with a carving knife from the evil, evil man she married. I thought that Skyler and Marie fighting over the disposition of Holly a few weeks ago was as emotionally low as this show could go, but then we had Walt and Skyler brawling on the living room floor while Holly screamed and Flynn jumped in to save his mom, driving Walt away from his family forever, and briefly trying to take Holly with him.(*)
(*) Because of tonight’s circumstances, my wife was in the hospital room with me as I watched the episode – her first “Breaking Bad” ever. Unsurprisingly, she did not respond well to the Holly abduction scene, and to the absolute despair of Anna Gunn’s performance. Threw her into the deepest end of the pool possible.
Walt has always justified his meth cooking as something he was doing for his family, but as his wife and son stare at him like he is history’s greatest monster, and as he steals his baby daughter from her terrified mother, his actions are exposed for what they’ve always been: indefensible.
Though even now, Walt isn’t all gone. Holding Holly in the bathroom, and hearing her ask for her mother, at least breaks the spell long enough for him to realize that he can’t take her, and that he has to do everything he can to protect Skyler from the consequences of his actions. His call to the house is, on the surface, yet another disgusting expression of Walter White’s pride, but it’s really just another performance by master thespian Heisenberg: doing everything he can to make sure the cops think all fault belongs to him, and that Skyler (who, I think, realizes what he’s doing as the invective gets angrier and angrier) is simply his blameless victim. It’s the only decent thing he has left to do before he hops into the minivan of Saul’s guy and prepares for his new life in New Hampshire as Mr. Lambert.
The only downside to watching this episode while impaired is that I can’t do full justice to its genius in this review. I’m too punchy right now, and should probably just be laying down. Maybe later this week, I’ll revisit it with a longer, more coherent look. Because this was incredible, and horrible. Hank and Gomez are dead. The Nazis have Walt’s fortune, and have a brutalized Jesse as their prisoner to help Todd cook meth. Marie is a widow. Flynn has had his entire worldview shattered. Nearly everything bad that could happen to these people has happened. And we still have two hours, a machine gun and a ricin capsule to get through.
Oh. My. God.
What did everybody else think?
So, my earlier gamble on the M60 took a 50% drop this week, but his whole spite-burn of Jessie about Jane bolstered the remaining 50%. At this point, I’m saying either Gray Matter or the Nazis are on the receiving end. I’m still thinking about the odds.
At first I couldn’t figure out what the hell was happening with Walt on the phone, but after seeing that he left Holly alive, I realized he was making himself seem psychotic on the phone to draw the heat off of Skyler and the kids and take the full brunt of the blame. Still hard-hitting stuff.
Weak episodes of Breaking Bad? I’m unfamiliar with that term.
I can’t see it being Gray Matter (or the Chilean cartel – Gus Fring has been dead for a while now and they haven’t reared their heads). Walt is angry at them, but they haven’t been seen in years. While I could see a scene clarifying what happened during that vacation all those years ago, the company itself and Walt’s relationship with Elliott/Gretchen is well fleshed out. I’d put my lot on the Nazis – they killed family, and family is all that matters.
Of course, I’m a little confused by “I have things to take care of” – Gray Matter might be a short thread to pull, but it’s a thread.
How and why would Grey Matter have anything to do with anything at this point??
How and why would Grey Matter have anything to do with anything at this point??
Gray Matter is the genesis of this entire mess. I can see it playing a role in the end of it. I won’t be upset if Gilligan doesn’t bring it up again, but it would be fitting.
I never thought that Walt would harm Holly and no one else should’ve either.
I am muling the idea that the M-60 machine gun is to rescue Jesse and kill the gang. No reason to go back to Albuquerque. Saul by then would’ve likely told him that his family was in witsec or at least under police protective custody at a safehouse. Jesse, Andrea and Broc and maybe vengeance for Hank is the only reason I can think of for him coming back. Jesse sure isn’t going to escape and put Andrea and Broc in danger.
Oh and it was strange to see that Todd was the one with the most compassion of the group, although Jack was nice enough to not be greedy and let Walt have 11 million. He also saved Jesse, to be a slave, but he saved him-at least for a while. I think Todd actually likes Jesse.
Jaxemer11:
I don’t think Grey Matter would be a target although yes I understand Walt feels that they cheated him out of a fortune when it was his own lack of foresight that did that. I think rescuing Jesse from the Nazis would be much more likely.
Still I won’t completely discount the possibility, in part they were introduced early in the series and I think this show is intending to come full circle and Walt maybe just deluded in his refusal to blame himself for not seeing the possibility of Grey Matter becoming a successful company and selling his children’s birth right for a few months rent.
The biggest reason the Grey Matter thing isn’t happening is because Walt doesn’t kill civilians that don’t have anything to do with the drug world. Why would he start now?
The gun is for the Nazis and the ricin is for Lydia. The next episode is Walt’s escape to New Hampshire, some time passage, let people drop their guard, and then the big boom payback against he Nazis.
I think it’s possible we get a flashback explaining what happened at Gray Matter in the next episode(s) – that is still a very big unanswered question. But the idea that Walt is going to go after Elliott and Gretchen with the M60 seems positively ludicrous to me. I have a lot of faith in the Breaking Bad writers but if that is the endgame they choose I am going to state outright that this will go down as the all-time case of a show jumping the shark right as it was about to stick the landing.
I think in the flashforwards Walt is coming back to save his family. I think the Nazis kidnap them to get Walt to come back after Jesse either refuses to cook or is killed fighting back
What happened with Grey Matter has been explained many times. A late night drinking after work turned into a threesome that went wrong. Walt’s pride got hurt and he bailed.
“I have a lot of faith in the Breaking Bad writers but if that is the endgame they choose I am going to state outright that this will go down as the all-time case of a show jumping the shark right as it was about to stick the landing.”
Ha! Literal LOL, Greg. Well played.
I do wonder though why they didn’t just leave this as a perfect ending but I guess we will see. Hard to imagine they would give us something anticlimactic after something that great.
If you think about it, Grey Matter could be the cause of Walt’s cancer.
We don’t know what he was working on while he was there, only that he’s a brilliant chemist. It’s likely that Walt was working with some next-level radioactive materials.
Is it possible that he developed cancer while, in a dogleg of ironies, finding the cure for cancer?
@Hunter2012, I agree with with almost all of your insightful comments. I do, however, wonder if “Todd was the one with the most compassion of the group….” I don’t know if it was surprising compassion or surprising forethought. At the point that Jack was about to kill Jesse it was clear that Walt would not be sticking around for that last cook to train Todd how to make the pure, blue meth that Lydia (Todd’s big crush) wants. If Todd felt any compassion towards Jessie he would have cleaned him up and given him time to rest before cooking and wouldn’t have threatened Brock and Andrea unless Jesse refused to comply. The only person Todd has shown “compassion” (I think Todd suffers from some sort of emotional disconnect that could be low-level sociopathy, autism, FAS, or childhood abuse related and I doubt he’s capable of true compassion) towards is Lydia (guiding her out of the hole with her eyes closed and making her tea) and that is only because he’s attracted to her and because she is the connection to all of that european meth money.
I don’t understand why so many people feel that Grey Matter needs more resolution. I’d love to see Gretchen again as I love the actress that plays her, but I don’t feel like it’s a loose end. Gretchen broke up with Walt because of his personality and behaviors and then got together with Elliot, but Walt’s pride wouldn’t let him accept that and framed it as “Gretchen cheated on me with Elliot and I can never forgive them or work with them”. Walt was the agent of his own failure though his own pride that refused to see his own role in losing out romantically with Gretchen and thinking he was the only (or smartest) genius at Grey Matter and could do well without them. That part of the story, which was wrapped up in the Walt and Gretchen lunch scene, was to show that these aspects of Walt’s personality – pride, arrogance, self-delusion, narcissism, ego-mania were there all along and didn’t just appear out of the blue (no pun intended) when he got his cancer diagnosis. Also to show that Walt felt cheated out of the rewards for his genius and that for him building an empire to rival and possibly exceed (at least financially) Grey Matter and prove that genius was as much of a motivating force as providing for his family (if not more so since Gretchen and Elliot would have been happy to provide all the financial assistance the White’s would need). The show needed to show that Walt had another option other than cooking and selling meth so we could start to see that he wasn’t just a victim of bad luck with no other choice. It would have been nice to have seen more flashbacks and interaction with Gretchen (again, love that actress!) but case closed.
@KRM, “I’m a little confused by ‘I have things to take care of'”. If you are referring to Walt saying that at the end of the call to Skylar (I think the wording was slightly different) he was saying to her that he wouldn’t be coming right home as she asked. The things he had to take care of (his immediate ToDo list at that moment) were: destroying the cell phone that was being traced, dropping Holly at the fire station and (off-screen) calling Saul to call his guy to (on-screen) get him out of town and a new identity. Also off-screen he had to dump the truck that the cops would be looking for and deal with the barrel of money (probably packing some to carry with him and hiding or having Saul deal with the rest… he didn’t have enough luggage when he left to be taking all of it and I don’t think he’d risk traveling with all of the money he has left).
I *don’t* think that at that moment he was already planning the things he will be doing on his next birthday (and I certainly don’t think he was think about Grey Matter!).
Stop trying to make Gray Matter happen. It’s not going to happen.
@osofine, I thought he took the barrel with him in the new identity car.
@Osofine, he took the barrel with him in the van, and also, Walt left Gretchen, not the other way around. Something about his pride at coming from a poor background while Gretchen was from a family with some serious money.
@Osofine, I think Todd displayed pragmatism in keeping Jesse, which isn’t that surprising, as we’ve seen it in play before (albeit in a sociopathic way). I bet if he thinks Walt would come back to cook, he’d put a bullet between Jesse’s eyes in front of Walt just to please Walt. That kid is seriously effed up right there :-D
@Blaze Domingo! lol @ the mean girls reference.
@Osofine – Jessica Hecht, the actress who plays Gretchen, filmed scenes for season 5. So unless flying her out to ABQ to work on the show was a massive, expensive fakeout on Gilligan’s part I’d guess it’s 99% likely that Grey Matter comes up again.
[theater.nytimes.com];
Here’s an interview from 2009 with the actress who plays Gretchen. She adds some details that haven’t yet appeared in the show. Link below, but the money quote is:
“But it was easy because Vince Gilligan told us exactly what went down between the characters off screen: We were very much in love and we were to get married. And he came home and met my family, and I come from this really successful, wealthy family, and that knocks him on his side. He couldn’t deal with this inferiority he felt — this lack of connection to privilege. It made him terrified, and he literally just left me, and I was devastated. Walt is fighting his way out of going back to that emotional place, so he says, ‘F— you.'”
[blogs.amctv.com]
It would be nice if that story had been explicitly spelled out in the series, and maybe it will be in a flashback in the next episode. It fits, though, as yet another case of Walt blaming others for problems that he caused himself.
Everyone has been calling Walt a sociopath in the comments. Vince Gilligan’s goal was to make Walt become Scarface. AND he did just that–by ordering Jessie’s death with a bullet to his head. Walt has lost everything except for the 11 million dollars. He harbors intense grudges. How can he ever forgive Jessie for ratting him out (which he believes led to Hank’s death). I just don’t see why he would rescue Jessie except perhaps out of loneliness.
So here’s how this whole gray matter/madrigal connection is gojng to play out.
Possible spoiler alert:
With 11 million and nothing to do in New Hampshire, Walt decides to settle some old debts and looks into Gray Matter. Somehow Madrigal pops up. He goes back to ABQ to have a talk with Elliott. Being pressed, Elliott confirms that Madrigal and Gray Matter work together and that GM isactually also in the meth business. “So if I had stayed at Gray Matter, I would have been a drug kingpin, too.” Walt and Elliott laugh heartily about this amazing coincidence. As they are laughing, Skyler and Walt Jr and Maria and Hank and Jessie and Gus and Gale and Jane etc. walk in, who have all been in on the joke. Turns out that Walt never had cancer, but that they planned all of this together to make his life more exciting and get him out of his mid-life crisis, so (quote Skyler)” She would have a real man in the house.” Everybody is laughing and hugging it out (as Cranston already spoilt). Then Todd comes in and shoots everybody with the machine gun Walt bought along the way for good full measure, because their laughter woke baby Holly. Fade out. Fade in Vince Gilligan: “That’s all folks! Tune in again for “Better Caul Saul”. The End.
Or… The huge revelation is that this is another ruse. They did not just plan and pretend Walt’s cancer and so on, but his whole depressing life since he left Gray Matter. Turns out that Gray Matter has conducted this elaborate experiment (science!) with Walter White as lab (!) rat (!) to find out how someone would be … breaking bad. And the actual boss of Gray Matter is: Vince Gilligan, who has been pulling the strings all along. Or has he… or is he just a pawn of Moira-Walley Beckett?
Maybe we’ll never know…
Sorry for spoiling this, but couldn’t wait.
The Grey Matter proponents deserve to take their victory lap, although gloating and trash talking is never becoming.
However, I still think the point remains that it was a questionable choice to take this narrative turn out of left field, especially this late and after the episode last week that Vince Gilligan has said is for his money the single best episode of the show. We will see, but let’s definitely hope they don’t “jump the shark as they are about to stick the landing”. If they do, I may have to consider the series to have concluded with “Ozymandias”. (It’s not like this week’s episode added anything essential, but I will reserve judgement until after the finale.)
@Jay V – Okay, I’ll bite. The interview with Gray Matter reminded everyone what inspired Walt to “break bad”… his ego, not his family. Seeing them on the screen reignited his hubris, as he makes a face we’ve all seen before.
To think that the show will conclude with him murdering completely innocent people, with no ties whatsoever to the drug industry, is a huge stretch.
EPL
Haha great episode, great season, great show. Thanks for the write-ups Alan, this is the first place I came. The articles and comments are top notch
Still can’t breathe. Wow.
This is some admirable dedication, Alan! Get well soon
Agreed on everything you wrote: incredible, but brutal and horrible, episode.
Get well, old man. Don’t overdo the work. Just get well.
Daniel can cover for you. It won’t be as good, but we’ll be polite and not call attention to it.
Alan, love your commentary ,as always. You’re a true champ to put it out there in your condition.
But…I gotta say: WTF?? Alan Sepinwall’s wife doesn’t watch Breaking Bad????
How weird is that?
I remember when The Wire ended and HBO did that tribute special and you told the camera that you watched one episode with tears in your eyes, and your wife questioned just why you would put yourself through the emotional ringer of watching and involving yourself in such a wrenching and complicated drama. You said something like, “Because it’s great television.”
Geez, what does your wife think that you are babbling about Monday morning at breakfast? And why the hell did you get to bed so late the night before?
Alan’s been telling his wife that he’s a meth kingpin to cover for his secret life as a TV critic.
I can’t believe you wrote a review 24 hours after surgery from a f$#king hospital bed. Enough already. Recover and we’ll see when you’re back to the old Sepinwall fighting strength. Take care. Television isn’t as important as your health.
The comment about Dan is rude, unnecessary and inaccurate. Both are fantastic TV critics. Sepinwall, get better you utter champ.
Before tonight’s episode I really thought the lottery ticket would come in to play… Walt will lose all of his hard earned money. Most likely die, but Skyler will hold the winning lottery ticket to millions.
I too am shocked that Alan’s wife has not previously watched the show. My wife watched one or two episodes, found it too intense, and stopped (though she loves The Shield, so go figure). I have long since extracted a promise from her though that she will watch it with me one day. How is it that Alan hasn’t gotten his wife to watch even one ep? Dumbfounded.
Glad you are okay though Alan.
Forgot to mention: great review. I too thought it was “incredible, and horrible”. I would personally rank it as the single greatest episodes of the show, making it the best episode of TV, ever. (The first two eps of this season rank close behind, though there was a titch of a dropoff from late in ep 3 through the past couple…but just a titch.)
Well, that is dedication, Alan, watching an episode and reviewing it from your hospital bed.
I’m sure when the drugs wear off you will realise the difference between lying down and laying things down.
Thank you for the review, Alan and I hope you get well soon. You are an extremely dedicated person to review the show in your condition. Oh, what an episode.
For all of you who couldn’t understand why Alan’s wife wasn’t watching BrBa up till now – really, you have to be able to keep some mystery in the marriage, no?
About my Dan comment…
It’s called good-natured ribbing. Dan’s a big boy. I’m sure he recognized it as such.
Agree. Do you think this column kind of matters to AS?
So the ricin is for himself obviously right
RIP Hank and Gomie. Feel better Alan.
I’d like to apologize to Vince Gilligan for doubting he had the balls to kill Hank. Great episode and it would have been a perfect series finale. What Walt did on the phone call to Skyler was the most selfless thing he’s ever done on the show.
Yes and it’s to the actors’ credit that some people still saw it as a straight Walt flipout. I love how this show not only shows of majestic displays of deception, but does it subtly enough to keep the viewers on edge.
Sorry I wouldn’t give Walt that much credit. I say it was the only decent thing left he could do, not the most selfless thing. I mean what is he going to do deprive his daughter and son of their mother?
While Skyler isn’t totally blameless I disagree with Flynn (I guess Marie and then Skyler calling him by his middle name instead of the heretofore Walt Jr. is a conscious decision to disassociate him from his dad) that she was just as bad. He doesn’t understand yet she did almost everything she could to get him out of there, even if she did get enamored with the money for awhile) Giving her up would be the final destruction of his family. Like I said, it was the only decent thing left.
The most selfless thing he could do is turn himself Lydia and her organization and the Nazis in.
As strange as it may seem I still think that ricin capsule is for Walt to commit suicide with since the last logical targets are Saul and Jack.
But maybe just maybe Walt intends to rescue Jesse from slavery and that is why he is back in Albuquerque with his M-60 machine gun in the flash-forward and not for a last stand at his house as a true selfless act and the capsule for Jack and his crew to also save Andrea and Brock?
That would be a last, biggest, selfless act. And of course he will die doing it.
“I guess Marie and then Skyler calling him by his middle name instead of the heretofore Walt Jr. is a conscious decision to disassociate him from his dad.” It may have been conscious but in many, many cases children of divorce for instance will start calling their parents by their first name as a result of a subconscious decision. Could have been the case here too.
Selfless???
It was a Selfish act. He may be protecting the “family” by clearing Skyler but it ONLY because that was a part of his (original) plan–that the family would ride off into the sunset and live happily ever after with all the money in the world due to incredible genius of Walter White. He refuses to believe he can’t make it work out…
Walter White does not know the first thing about love of family.
@Sue To paint the character of Walter White in such a black/white way, saying he does not know the first thing about love of family, is an insult to the complexity of his character as envisioned by the writers. For shame.
@Sue To paint the character of Walter White in such a black/white way, saying he does not know the first thing about love of family, is an insult to the complexity of his character as envisioned by the writers. For shame.
Walt’s basically completely destroyed his family – gotten his brother-in-law killed, left his wife with a ruined relationship with her sister and a lifetime’s worth of guilt about the crimes in which she has been involved, and utterly destroyed his son’s innocence. To say that a phone call that drives home all these points (and seemed to me to contain a good deal of genuine spite as well) is “selfless” because it may absolve Skylar of legal liability is a bit of a stretch.
Walt has repeatedly tried to establish a legacy, fueled by pride he thought the best way would he to make millions. “My name is Ozymandias”. He absolutely cares how his son and daughter will view him after he’s gone. By leaving that voicemail he sacrificed all he had left (admittedly not much). Best hour of TV. All time. Awesome. Hats off to the writers, directors and actors. A+++
EPL
The people who took that as a straight-up Walt flipout…well, I just can’t. The brilliance and nuance of the writing and acting is just wasted on them, apparently.
@Hunter2012 & @ Paul Hewson, “Flynn” is not Walt Jr.’s middle name. It’s a name he chose for himself while in a rebellious phase. Walt Sr.’s reaction to hearing “Flynn” for the first time was to say something like, “What? As in Errol?” Walt wouldn’t have questioned that choice of names if it was the middle name that he and Skylar had given their son (he still would have hated any change from “Walt Jr.” but he wouldn’t have questioned it).
Brilliant episode. Heroic review! Get well soon, Alan!!
Huh, I agree with Sue and Greg, Walt systematically destroyed his family with nothing but the best intentions, so no, he does not value his family. Gus gave him the excuse way back when he was trying to lure Walt to cook for him. When Walt said, My family doesn’t love me, Gus said, They are still your family. You do it because you are a man. Etc. Etc.
Gus may have been talking in code, but I have always taken two things away from that – Walt heard what he wanted to hear, and the subtext in the writing of this show is brilliant.
Last night’s subtext worked on both levels – when Walt was haranguing Skyler, the subtext was that he was deeply terrified for her and the kids. WHen he showed a moment of sincerity toward her, of genuine outward compassion, I think beneath it all, he resented the hell out of it. That’s the brilliance of the writing, and Cranston, sure, but for me, the writing stands tall in this and in most episodes.
The call to Sklyer was brilliant, largely because there wasn’t just a single motivation. It was partly a gift to Skyler, partly an expression of some genuine anger, and in its over-the-topness sufficient to distinguish Walt from Skyler also partly a satire of the dumbest viewer reactions to the Skyler. When she says “I’m sorry,” that’s her own out-of-character code that tells Walt, “I get it.” The call isn’t purely a act of generosity; but that doesn’t undermine the important portion that is.
The writing on this epi was so good, and subtle, after 2 viewings I only grasped the pun at the end with the white king on the chess board in the firehall. Of course it was planned that way, but I am not sure whether the white king who is Walt, was check mating or being checkmated. Vince Gilligan talks about it on the Insider podcast on amctv.com briefly, so it is worth revisiting. Any chess masters out there?
I’ve had my problems with BB over the years, but that was the most breathtaking hour of TV I’ve ever seen
Check out the Wire
The Wire never came close to producing that level of TV in a single episode
I gotta agree that The Wire was never like this but The Wire and Breaking Bad ARE TWO DIFFERENT KINDS OF SHOWS. It’s like comparing Sports Night and Downton Abbey.
@Joel, agreed. Or comparing Michael Jordan to Wayne Gretzky. Because BB has focused on the relationships of a very small number of people, providing depth and familiarity over FIVE years. To rip apart all of the bonds in one episode was insane. So good. Also anyone that hasn’t watched the wire has no business commenting here. Go watch that now.
I disagree – “The Wire” had some absolutely devastating episodes of its own – I’d say the penultimate episode of that series was just as powerful as this. But it’s not a competition. They are both transcendent works of art.
Yeah, about the Wire – Omar and Bubbles. One had a code, and the other attained redemption in the most heartfelt, earned way. Two reasons to watch.
For the record, The Wire is a great TV show (so are Downton Abbey and Sports Nights, hence the comparison). But BB and The Wire are nothing alike other than in the quality of the writing, acting, directing, etc. Tonally, thematically, narratively completely different. The Wire has a number of devastating episodes but they’re devastating in a different way, on a different level. Breaking Bad punches you in the gut, over and over again. The Wire just cuts your heart out and leaves you to ponder the loss.
To the commenters who love The Wire. I finally started to watch it.
I saw 3 episodes in season I. It is a very good show, I know I will continue. The point is I think it is different fabulous than BB.
The time The Wire was on, you didn’t know what BB was.
I know for what is better, in quality my vote would be BB.
The M60 is for Uncle Jack. The ricin capsule is for Walt.
Agree completely. He kills the Nazis, rats on Jesse, takes the ricin, dies a captive a couple days later.
Ricin death takes 3-5 days and has horrible side effects…ie severe diarrhea. The ricin is for someone else.
Ricin death takes 3-5 days and has horrible side effects…ie severe diarrhea. The ricin is for someone else.
Yep, completely agree. After tonight, can’t see the ricin being for anyone else. I think Walt realizes what his fate is.
The ricin is for Lydia. Walt will put it in her tea/hot water just as he thought about doing in season 5 at the coffe shop meet.
If Walt was using the ricin for his self, then why would he have taken the cancer medication in the restaurant bathroom in the flash foreword? Also, remember the speech that Walt gave Hank in the garage seen that he was going to “fight like hell” against the cancer. He’s not the type to give in and kill himself. He’s always looked for away to get out of any bad situation.
The ricin is for Brock. Heisenberg needs to finish what he started.
a year from now, the ricin is for gretchen; at which time we will find out why walt fell out w/grey matter & hates their guts. what spurs walt to come back is the reappearance of the blue super meth (of course cooked by jess). the final scene is walt & jesse one on one: does walt kill or save jesse…the end!
I also agree that the Ricin is likely for Walt. It could be for Jack or Lydia too, although I think Lydia is the least blame worthy, although it could be otherwise if Walt learns that it was Lydia who had killed off the previous gang that cocked the meth for her. Still he has to know that he is the reason that the Nazis were back in his life. He called them.
No I think the ricin will be for himself or Jack. And I think he will rescue Jesse in a suicide run.
i bet the ricin in for lydia, then creeper todd drinks it too!
@WinsteadG:
I think he was taking the cancer medication in the bathroom of the flash forward as a booster so he would be strong enough to take on the Nazis before dying. Then he will take the ricin himself or put a bullet though his own head. The only other viable target I can figure are Jack, Lydia and Saul, maybe Huell. Jack he can shoot. Lydia I don’t think Walt can blame anything for directly and Saul did everything Walt wanted even if he could implicate Skyler, Huell I don’t think knows much about Skyler’s money laundering, so he can’t drop a dime on her so the only one that would make sense is Walt.
Maybe the ricin is for one final cook. It’ll ruin the evil empire Walt created while taking down Lydia, Jack, and Todd. No one will want the blue meth if you die after taking it.
There is no way he takes the Ricin himself. That would be like committing suicide with knife which never happens. Too much time for survival mode to kick in. Come on people keep up here. This show is too smart for that.
I think it’s suicide by ricin because he doesn’t want to die immediately. Not to be dramatic, but to guarantee it can be accomplished. He wouldn’t be able to do himself if they keep him locked up like Jesse is. He’ll replace Jesse in their lab. Jesse will have time to escape, and Walt will look like he got sick and died.
The only doubt I have about this idea is that he doesn’t seem like he’s about to do anything for Jesse.
I like James’s idea that Todd gets a Ricin dose after drinking from Lydia’s tea cup. Maybe Lydia doesnt drink any of it, maybe she drinks some. But it would jive with the scene from last week when Todd drank after Lydia in his creeper way…
I don’t think Walt really hates Lydia that much. She may have started the ball rolling, but there’s no indication that Walt knew that. She may have tried to lure him back, but really, she had nothing to do with the Nazis taking his money and killing Hank.
Also, Walt gave Jesse to the Nazis – I don’t think he now wants to save Jesse.
As of last night, Walt thinks Jesse’s on his way to being tortured and killed. I think the final confrontation will be Walt vs. Jesse, and I hope Jesse shoots Walt in the face, though with this show, they’ll probably both be killed, argh :( Anyway, Walt’s a friggin’ monster and the only outcomes for him are death or jail. I don’t think Vince is going to let him off the hook at all.
Thanks for toughing this one out, Alan! I needed something to help get me through this.
Appendectomy? C’mon, you all should know that’s cover for Alan being found naked in a Jersey convenience store in a fugue state.
That was the most awful and incredible hour of television. Several times I had to look away from the screen and convince myself just to listen to the audio instead of just turning it off.
I’ve never seen anything that was borderline unwatchable and yet so thrilling that I refused to look away. Man.
This was BB’s The Rains of Castamere. I admit that the Game of Thrones ep affected me more even as I knew what was coming, but I’m not complaining one bit about the paralysis Ozymandias left me in. This kind of TV should come with a warning label.
@RAFANADEL I was complimenting the show….
Good comparison! I had no idea about the Red Wedding so that one blew me away. But this is the greatest episode of the greatest show of all time, while that was one of the best eps of a well above average show.
It was announced that Holly was 18 months old during the episode. How?
She was born 18 months ago in the show’s chronology?
Not 100% certain, but I think that timeline fits.
The flashforward (Walt’s return) is his 52nd birthday – 2 years after the first episode of the series – so all we need to know for sure is that Holly was born less than 6 months after the start of the show. Her birth was the end of season 2, which I think was only a couple months after the pilot based on the show’s timeline.
I’ve seen where people assume that we are only a little over a year into the show’s timeline. Not necessarily true, because the montage in “Gliding Over All” (the last episode of the first half of season 5) that showed Walt’s business success – the one set to “Crystal Blue Persuasion” – took place over an unknown period of time. I thought that was a fairly substantial period of time, and it could have six or 9 months.
So, using some rough math, here’s a plausible timeline:
Pilot – 0 months
Holly’s birth – approx. 3 months after pilot
Current episode – approx. 21 months after pilot (so Holly 18 months old)
Flashforward of Walt’s return – 24 months after pilot (his 52nd birthday)
The cop calling in the Amber Alert said it was an 18 month old child.
The show saying that Holly is 18 months old is a huge continuation error- she’s about 12 months old.
Based on the show’s chronology, it’s been about 16 or 17 months since the pilot episode. Holly was born in episode 211, which was about 4 months after the pilot, according to this Vulture chronology: [www.vulture.com]
Ozzy Mandias – I don’t see why we couldn’t be about 22 months after the pilot. IIRC, the amount of time that Walt was cooking in that “montage of Heisenberg success” was pretty indeterminate – it could have been 3 months, could have been 6 months, could have been 9 months. Assuming that we see Walt on his 52nd birthday in the flashforward, anything less than 2 years from the pilot seems like fair game, so I don’t have a problem with 22 months.
Also, this show pays so much attention to plot and details that I assume that the writers have a chronology of major events that they reference, so I’m inclined to give them the benefit of the doubt.
I agree with Dave. It’s plausible for it to be 18 months and anyway, IT WAS A GREAT EPISODE. Let’s not try to ruin it by nerding out on this one tiny insignificant detail.
I agree with Dave too. I took it all along that the “Crystal Blue Persuasion” montage was a significant jump forward in time. He met with Lidia several times, amassed 80 MILLION DOLLARS. Why would people think that was just a week or two?
The “Crystal Blue Persuasion” was a jump forward of 3 months. Marie says to Skyler that she and Hank have had the kids for 3 months and it was time for them to go home.
Good catch, Bandicoot. And we don’t know how long transpired from then until the scene when they are hanging out with Hank and Marie by the pool and Hank goes to use the bathroom and finds the book.
I’m not going to go back and do all the math because I trust the show not to screw up something so basic – and who cares, really, if they did. But the amount of time in the “Crystal Blue Persuasion” montage is beside the point because we know it happens between his 51st (gets Flynn’s bacon) and 52nd (Mr. Lambert from New Hampshire) birthdays. So it, and really everything that happened in roughly the past season and a half happened over the course of a year.
Edit: maybe it matters a bit, depending on how long he disappears to NH, I guess.
We can’t assume that Walt is celebrating his actual birthday in the flash forward. With a new identity, wouldn’t he have a new birthday? If I created new identities for people, I’d make them pick a new birth date.
I wondered about that myself, but Walt also keeps Skyler’s maiden name as his new identity which should also be a big no-no in identity-changing. So maybe Saul’s vacuum repair guy isn’t really as amazing as Saul says, or maybe Walt just insisted on keeping some specific details.
This is the best drama of all time.
So now, it seems pretty clear to me not only who Walt is going after in the finale, but why: Going after the Nazi’s to rescue Jesse after a retrospective episode in the Granite State. He has nothing left to lose and going down in a blaze of glory could take any remaining heat off of Skyler. It will also provide him with the smallest bit of redemption in his own eyes.
To expand further, because I feel like Walt’s final shot at Jesse in this episode might go against this theory for some people:
Jesse has been the only person Walt’s been able to win back over the years. Now, I’m not saying that he will win him back with this action, but in Walt’s eyes, it might be the only person he has left who’s capable of taking him back even a little bit. It’s the only person to whom he has anything left to offer. Their relationship is the most important to the show. I’m not saying it will redeem Walt or that Jesse will forgive him. But for Walt to think, I believe it makes sense.
I’d be thinking that too, except about a year passes before Walt comes back. Surely they wouldn’t keep Jesse that long…once Todd learns how to cook they won’t need Jesse anymore.
I think he’s coming back for his $$$$.
@Adamjmil
At this point, it should only be a few months (it’s been 5/6 months since Walt’s 51st bday and we’re working towards his 52nd). I think they can keep Jesse cooking as long as they want under the threat of killing Andrea and Brock.
@Mike
I considered that as well, but what could he really do with it at this point? Skyler/Walt Jr would probably reject it after finding out what happened to Hank and even if they took it I feel like whatever federal scrutiny is coming their way would prevent them from using it.
Well Todd did have 3 months of experience working with Walt and he still is a pretty pathetic chemist. And it’s probably closer to 7-8 months they’d have him locked up.
Adamjmil, a turd like Todd will never become a skilled synthetic chemist.
That would make sense if not for the fact that as far as Walt is concerned, Jessie is already dead.
I can see Walt coming back to Kill the Nazi’s for revenge (not money, he knows 11 Million is enough for him to live off of comfortably as he could ever dream) And then somehow in the fracas Jessie gets loose and ends up killing Walt, either that or Walt free’s him and then Jessie kills him.
I believe Walt is coming back for the $$ as well. That’s $69 MM they took from Walt, and one doesn’t just do that and get away with it. I think Walt and Jesse are forever done….they did too much bad things to each other to reconcile.
Walt doesn’t even know that Jesse is alive. I think from the graffiti in the house and its general condition, it’s more likely his family is in danger and he’s coming back to rescue them. The last episode’s title heavily implies this also.
I don’t think Walt will ever forgive Jesse for betraying him. That final confession about Jane is the last thing he’ll ever say to Jesse.
Walt doesn’t come back for Jesse. He comes back to save Brock and Andrea from the Nazis.
Personally I’m not a fan of characters portrayed for 6 years as hideous villains going out on a note of redemption. I was hoping the ending would be more Shield-like. I don’t think that will be the case, but whatever, I’m just hoping for explosions now.
I’m loving this season right along with everybody else, but with what we know right now I have a hard time seeing any way where Walt doesn’t go down to save somebody else. I’m not sure how comfortable I’ll be with him ending on a heroic act.
I don’t understand why people think Walt is returning to save Jesse from the Nazis. I think the last few shows have made it pretty clear that that relationship is broken beyond repair. Walt not only gave Jesse up to the Nazis, he ok’d their torturing him! So much for no fear, no pain! And when Walt told Jesse the truth about Jane, there was nothing but malice. No attempt at an explanation or an apology, just sheer vindictiveness and th desire to cause Jesse additional pain. Jesse has every reason to hate Walt, and Walt now sees Jesse as a rat and the reason that Hank is dead. There is no going back for these two. Walt’s return is probably to confront the Nazis, but my bet is that it is to protect Skylar and the kids, not save Jesse.
I think Walt will be coming back to kill the Nazis because blue meth will go back on the market. He will then know that Jesse is still alive and cooking, and he will want revenge because that was the one thing that always set him apart from the rest
Velocity unknown I had the same thought. He is coming back for Jesse I believe. He will learn he is alive somehow and he will do a final selfless
thing. I really don’t see any really compelling thing he has to comeback for since I believe Skyler, Flynn, Holly and Marie will be in police protective custody if not in full blown witness protection.
Coming back for Jesse his quasi son is the only real reason for Walt coming back into the lion’s mouth and risking arrest for. Maybe vengeance
for Hank but I think that is just a added thing to the Jesse rescue, but I think this thing started with Walt & Jesse and it will end with Walt & Jesse.
@Jamesg:
Walt’s family isn’t in danger. That is just what happens if a house is abandoned for a extended period of time even if it is in a good clean neighborhood. After all you frequently get a few idiots videotaping themselves vandalizing a house spray painting everything and destroying fixtures in a vacant home just for the hell of it and posting it on the net.
@Winsted G:
If he is coming back for the rest of the money he is the biggest idiot in the world if he can’t be satisfied with 11 million dollars, but I don’t think that is his motivation. I think it is to save Jesse the last humane act he will do.
@jaxemer11:
Walt doesn’t give a damn really for Andrea and Broc. It would be for Jesse he will come back for if anyone other than his biological family. It would be a by product of saving Jesse, by killing all of the Nazis, then Andrea and her son will be safe.
The relationship between Walt and Jesse is finished. There is no coming back. Walt agreed to have him killed, tortured and told him he did not save Jane: he clearly told him he is not family anymore and he treats him as another scumbag he got killed in previous episodes.
I think the M60 is to kill the ‘monster he created’: the blue meth lab + the nazi + jesse.
He has lost everything. Flynn knows, everyone will know soon. His family will live in the shadow of his horrible acts, without a penny. Skyler will have to live with the fact that she is responsible for the death of hank and the relationship with her sister will be extremely damaged.
The last decent thing he can do is try to destroy the monster he created.
I think Walt and the Nazis meet up at the lab and Jessie, who’s been forced into the “last cook” blows everybody up in the finale.
I agree with John. And based on Holly’s age, it would appear we are only about three months away from Walt buying the M60 and going back for the ricin.
SK and John, I think Walt will come back to save Jesse, and here’s why. Dramatically, redemption doesn’t come by taking the easy route, like saving his family, which is what you’d expect. IF there is any redemption for Walt, it will be in the final, heroic act of saving his surrogate son, even if they seem to have completely severed that relationship. This is why, too, I think Jesse will kill Walt as HIS final act of the series.
And I’m not sure Walt “signed off” on Jesse being tortured by Jack’s gang. He expected Jesse to be killed quickly, and this was a turn that came after he gave the OK to shoot him. I still don’t think he’d want Jesse tortured.
The only question mark is how Walt learns that Jesse is alive, imprisoned and cooking for Jack.
How Walt will understand that Jesse is alive ? He will come upon some blue meth and understand that only Jesse could do it (= could produce such a quality blue meth). That’s why we had all these problems about the blue meth quality with Lydia in the previous episodes.
@GarySF, Todd said they were going to get the info from Jesse. Walt knows that means torture, and he twists the knife about Jane, which he knows will further torment Jesse before the Nazis kill him off.
However hard his feelings toward Jesse, Todd et al. are more odious, and the best target for Walt’s final living gesture, with the ancillary benefit of also rescuing Jesse. Walt injected this Nazi cabal with life, first with the meth connection then with the money, and the big gun is to take that life away from them. The whole thing only makes sense for a dying many with precisely his history, and the fact that he’s so estranged from Jesse only accentuates how corrupt the Nazis have to be to motivate Walt.
“How Walt will understand that Jesse is alive ?”
Doesn’t have to if he’s motivated by wiping out the Nazis. Jesse being rescued is a potential — and dramatically likely — unanticipated consequence of taking the big gun to the Nazis. So, at the end: Nazis gone, Jesse rescued (perhaps with some $), Walt dead (likely by the ricin — no other use makes sense because it requires proximity to the person you’re looking to kill, and who would knowingly get near Walt?). Walt conceded to being “square” with uncle Jack, but that was obviously a handshake under duress, with no verbal or other assurance.
Best episode of the series. Haunting, gut-wrenching, draining.
And Anna Gunn… season MVP in my book.
Oh, and Alan? You managed to post a pretty solid little recap in 40 minutes time after a massive episode while on pain killers? Major major kudos.
Get some rest and feel better soon. You’ve got Homeland coming back and 2 more insane hours of BB to cover.
For years everyone bemoans Skyler’s bring character and now after one episode she’s the series MVP? LoL, she was pretty good this, but I don’t think she cracks the top 5 as fara s the series goes.
Come on. Bryan Cranston is the series MVP.
Oh, sorry. I misread “season” as “series.” Nevertheless, I still say it’s Cranston.
@Blue Candy: “Everyone” hasn’t been bemoaning Skyler’s character. I’m not even convinced a majority has. :)
Best episode of the series, and one of the best episodes of television ever.
Agreed, minus the “one of”!
Has a show ever packed so much important action into one hour-long episode? Incredible.
Feel better Alan! You’re even more a part of this experience than Talking Bad.
I’ll second that. Alan, exceptional dedication to get this recap written and posted so quickly from the hospital, so thanks and feel better.
Feel better! Even on drugs, you do great work. An amazing show, a stunning episode.
I gotta say, Walt’s phone call to Skyler intitally got me really angry. It just seemed like Walt was verbalizing and lending credence to a lot of what the misogynistic fanbase had said about Skyler. I’m really glad it turned out to be a clever ruse to throw the police off Skyler’s back.
No no no. You misunderstand. That scene is Vince calling out all of the idiots who have those comments. It’s coming from Walt. A literal monster. A child-kidnapping, horrible monster. It was a brilliant, brilliant way for him to tell those morons to fuck off.
not mis9gynistic. i thought it was gilligans way of verbalizing fans views on skyler with the worst character on the show at his lowest. i never thought it was a ruse, but that seems like a good idea. the cene makes more sense to me if it was. thought it was still clever to put criticism of skyler into walts mouth even though i do think the misogyny claims are overblown.
Very Very OBVIOUSLY a ruse. You could see it in Skylar’s face as she got very quiet and you could see the wheel’s turning in her head when Walt started growling and throwing a tantrum and talking down to her like a child in a way he would never do in real life, and then when he started blatantly saying how she tried to stop him and how she was such a bitch for griping at him for the way he made his money, “When she didn’t even have a clue about what he did to make it”. Of course if you watch the show, you know that’s not at all the case.
Yep, and to make it even more blatantly obvious as soon as he got off the phone he ripped the battery out so the POLICE LISTENING IN could no track him down.
I hadn’t initially thought it was a ruse for the benefit of the police, though I did think that it included elements of Walt being purposely threatening in a perverse attempt to protect Skyler and Walt Jr. Basically, Skyler needs to avoid cooperating for her own self-preservation – don’t you think she’s at risk from Jack and crew if they find out she’s talking to the DEA?
After reading Alan’s point – which I think is a good one – I rewatched the scene. There’s a point in the middle where Walt says something like, “Skyler, you need to listen and use your damn head.” After that, Walt heads down the path of saying things that put the blame on himself and make Skyler seem coerced. I will note, however, that Walt still makes one statement that seems purely an expression of anger – berating Skyler for telling Walt Jr. Walt also has tears on his cheeks by the end.
So, I actually think that Walt’s phone call includes mixed motivations: a ruse because he assumes that the police are listening; a true warning that if she cooperates she will end up like Hank (meaning also dead at Jack’s hands); an expression of Walt’s own anger in places; and Gdawg’s point that it undercuts the Skyler haters by having Walt say these things at his lowest point. I don’t think that they are mutually exclusive, and I think that all of those appear at certain points.
“Of course if you watch the show…”
I can see this reasoning and it makes me like the scene better, but it just doesn’t seem to be that clear. We just saw Walt lose it at Skyler, have seen him talk down to her a lot before, and have seen him get mad that she doesn’t respect what he has done. I completely think that Walt could mean it as she has no idea how much he has sacrificed, that she only thinks she has sacrificed.
I am definitely leaning towards your interpretation, but I don’t think it was made that obvious, and I think it is a result of things kind of being rushed now. Just a bit.
John, I disagree. Many of the pious pleas Walt has made for others’ lives to be spared have seemed to me as just a way of building a future base of support in case they are not actually gotten rid of efficiently, as well as to throw others off the scent of how heartless he actually is (the Breaking Bad Seed). I have felt this way about Walt’s posturing that first Jesse, then Hank not be done away with. That to me is what made the “Hank killed me” video so sinister (even Skyler edges away in fear as he insists on doing it).
Now, I thought Walt’s rap sheet summary during his crazed race to the desert last week was Mr. Gilligan yanking our chains, as we gradually lose all hope that anyone lived to replay it to the authorities, even if it was recorded. But this call was simply reverse psychology on Walt’s part. He knew the police must have arrived and been on the phone call by then, and I believe his motive was a last ditch effort to see if Skyler would interpret it as him trying to shield her, and in that way wring some last bit of her sympathy, should he need her to help her cover for him or to ensure she accepted the money for the children if he found a way to get it to her.
Alan, your selflessness in delivering (in your condition) your thoughts on so selfish a person blows my mind. Thank you so much!
I have to side with the viewers who are saying it was obviously a ruse designed to help Skylar – both with legal issues and in regards to her future relationship with Flynn and Marie. Not only does Walt say things that both he and Skylar know aren’t true, but Gunn’s performance makes it obvious as to when she catches on to his plan. Also the placing of the call right after Walt’s devastating scene with Holly makes it clear he’s come to his senses and is trying to make some small amends while he can. I think he’s planning to regroup with a new identity – and then come back and take revenge on Jack and his crew.
Two other points:
Did Walt roll his barrel of money past his old pair of pants which he lost in the pilot episode? It seemed like it might have been the case…
When Walt fell to the ground when Hank was shot – and the camera moved in on his face frozen in despair – I think the writers (and Rian Johnson) were trying to evoke the lines from the Ozymandias poem,
Near them, on the sand,
Half sunk, a shattered visage lies…
it’s pretty clear what he is doing, he says “you dont know what Im doing, you never knew what Im doing”.
In the moment when he “talks” in the high pitched voice, that is when Skyler understands what he is doing. he says: “you kept saying it was immoral, illegal, someone might get hurt” — HELLO! Just a day before (in the shows timeline) Skyler was telling him to kill Jesse. What didnt she know exactly?
He started crying heavily when she mentions Hank. His anger disappears almost totally. It was heart-wrenching, even knowing full well he is a son of a bitch asshole murderer.
I believe Walt knew full well that the cops were listening recording everything he said and so gave Skyler plausible deniability. The fact that what Walt said matched what some fans said about Skyler is something that could reflect the irrational anti Skyler hate for not backing up Walt after she did learn about what he was doing. I for one never understood the Skyler hate, as if she should’ve welcomed Walt making drugs.
“I have to side with the viewers who are saying it was obviously a ruse designed to help Skylar – both with legal issues and in regards to her future relationship with Flynn and Marie.”
Yes, and it is kind of a SMH moment whenever I see people arguing otherwise. Come ON, people.
I have no doubt Walt was acting in that phone call, but I said out loud after the episode that his speech was probably the writers’ nod (or F— you) to the misogynistic Sklyer haters online.
John (and Dave): On rewatching I think Dave nailed it EXCEPT I think I saw mixed reasoning AND mixed emotions playing out not just on Walt’s side but on Sky’s. Not gonna elaborate, but each has world crumbling and each knows what the other is capable of.
Please – anyone questioning the intentionality of Walt’s call to Skylar – listen to the Breaking Bad Insider podcast. Gilligan confirms what many of us already believed – Walt is genuinely trying to help Skylar (exonerate her of misdeeds) – and the phone call is completely an act:
podcasts.sonypictures.com/tv_VAM/breaking_bad/Breaking_Bad_Insider_514.mp3
While it was definitely an act, what made it easier for him to get through was the fact that there was some truth to it. Some of the stuff he said to her were his true feelings coming out. We’ve seen it before – his anger at her because she won’t just listen to him, be a good wife and stand by him no matter what, trust him unconditionally because he’s the great Heisenberg.
@Jakesf – Where are you getting this from? This is totally YOUR interpretation. There is nothing about that phone call that indicates it was easy for him to get through – or that those were his true feelings coming out. And certainly nothing from Gilligan, Walley-Beckett, etc. in the podcast indicates that.
Sorry, but these are YOUR feelings about Skylar and their relationship coming out from your own interpretation.
I said easier not easy. Obviously it wasn’t easy – he was crying through half of it – but if you notice some parts were easier for him to get through than others. And yes it is my interpretation – what else could it be? I didn’t write it!
Although I was fooled into thinking Walt’s call was sincere, it rang a bit false in that light to me for several reasons, including the fact that even Walt can’t rationalize that this was ALL her fault, not after his own heartbreak over Hank’s death. I watched it again (and again, and again) after Donna Bowman of the AV Club’s excellent review (yours is good to Alan especially under the circumstances,) hipped me that Walt was playing a role, and everything fit into place.
Walt knows the cops are there and tapping the phone, how in the world could they not be? Always the improviser, Walt *counts* on them recording his confession designed as contrived “evidence” that Skyler was abused and co- erced, thus not willingly complicit in any crimes. He knows he cannot rejoin the family, that widowed Marie would be overloaded trying to raise his kids, who would suffer over having a mother in prison (especially Holly, Flynn will probably fly the coup as quickly as possible.) His confession may even help Marie justify rebuilding a relationship with Skyler to remain a source of nurturing support.
The biggest contradictory giveaway to me is when he lambastes Skyler for telling Walt Jr., saying HE always told her Jr. could never know. Skyler was every bit as protective of Jr.’s innocence as Walt, this was always crystal (ha) clear. Walt knows the cat was *beyond* out of the bag (Marie thinking Hank has Walt “dead to rights” is as good as it being on the news – no disrespect to Marie whom I have a crush on and would so like to comfort in Hank’s absence…) When Jr. tells him what he knows, it barely registers for Walt – he’s scrambling to take the family on the lam, he clearly knows no bullshit story about cancer symptoms / gambling addiction / bumbling misshap is going to paper over this spewing volcano. Yeah, the call sounds credible because he’s drawing on real emotions, Walt is definitely a method actor, but yeah, it’s a performance, beyond any doubt. And far more brilliant that way, one of the best monologues from a series full of incredibly great contenders.
– Winnebago Man
I think we all need a group hug, somehow.
Oh yeah! It’s hard to watch this alone. I can’t remember ever being so drained after a ep of tv. And the final two will probably be just as intense — or could they be even more so? I may need Xanax.
Good one, Dave Glanz.
Seriously.
The phone call that Walt made at the end was an act; he said it not because he is evil but because he assumed the police were listening in and wanted to sound as evil as possible to place all of the blame solely on him and absolve his wife of all guilt and legal repercussions. That way at least she won’t go to prison and can still raise Walt Jr. and Holly and they can be something closer to resembling a “family” without him. That’s why he drove to the fire station before he made the call, and why he was crying throughout the phone call.
I agree with all of this, but also think that Walt meant just about everything he said. His seething anger and resentment, especially about her telling Walt, Jr, was palpable. That kind if vitriol doesn’t just spring from nowhere.
It’s possible… but it doesn’t jive with the hubris. If its true it’s Walts most humane act in a while. I agree it didnt sound quite like Walt’s voice with the degree of misogynist venom (though it did sound like the same mindset that he channeled during the “I am the one who knocks” speech). I’m still processing all this.
It solidified for me when he snapped the phone in half.
He pretended to be an abusive husband on the phone in order to remove any legal blame from Skyler, even though Skyler lunged at him with a knife and told Jr. about his crimes. He risked everything for his family and they betrayed him, but he still loves them more than anything.
I don’t think the call was an act. I think Walt was crying because he was very emotional over all that had just happened. Especially after having his own son call the cops on him. But he meant what he said. Walt is evil. Telling Jesse about Jane while knowing he was going to be tortured and killed is just one example of his evil acts.
Not to start a pointless internet argument, but you’re wrong. He snapped his phone in half after the call. He knew the cops were listening
I agree with Shannon and Jalen. It was a show for the cops listening in but it was coming from a place of real hate.
Yep. Clearly an act to get Skylar off the hook. He lied the entire time about Skylar not knowing what he did, what possible reason would he have to lie to her and tell her she had no clue how he made his money, if he wasn’t performing for the cops. He’s not an idiot, he knows after everything that happened the cops would either be there or she would have still been in the police station filing the report. They are clearly trying to show that Walt still has some humanity left this episode, with him trying to give up his fortune to save Hank, and then Making the fake phone call to get Skylar cleared after he realised that the best thing for his daughter was to be with her mother and not him. To make it even more obvious he was clearly crying and covering his mouth at times to hide the fact the things he was saying was tearing him apart to say them and to appear as “Heisenberg” as he could.
You mean, right after he kidnaps his infant kid, the one he’s spent all of two seconds caring about since the child’s birth, only ever using it to manipulate his wife. Walt was powerless against Walt Jr. in that living room; he looked so small once his own son discovered the truth about him. He had no choice but to run away like the coward he’s always been.
We get it GoodVibe you think Walt is a monster who is incapable of doing anything good, because he got angry and took his daughter after his wife tried to stab him. Luckily the writer’s haven’t written off Walt as a complete lost cause yet as you have.
I don’t know what your problem is Shayla. Even Dean Norris and Vince Gilligan state that Walt is an evil bastard and they know a lot more about the show than you do.
The phone call was a ruse, for sure, but there were many shades of truth in it. Walt didn’t have to reach far to find those words.
It was most definitely an act.
the call was an act. there’s only one reason he even called and that was absolving skyler for the police to over-hear.
I agree. Walt is in his own personal hell right now. He has finally seen what he has become and the irrevocable results of his actions. He’s guilty as hell and he knows it. He was definitely trying to protect Skylar with his phone call. (At his angriest he never personally attacked her like that.) He’s still trying to make things better. That’s Walt’s nature. But he realizes it’s over. His family was the only thing that mattered to him and he knows he’s lost them no matter what he says or does.
Ironically, since he has become more and more like Gus, the scene where Hank dies echoes the scene where Gus sees his partner killed by Hector Salamanca. Gus & Walt’s reactions are almost identical.
I am 35 years old, and I never knew a TV show/movie could make me experience the emotions I felt tonight.
I know Justin. I was thinking the same thing.
I am older than you Justin and I felt nauseous after that episode. It was just about the most horrific hour of television I’ve ever seen. I think all of it was powerful, one thing after another, but especially seeing Jesse enslaved and the results of the torture he experienced just sent me over the edge.
This, this is what TV is capable of. Watching this show, hearing the insider podcasts make me want to work in the medium. Examples of the best anything I’ve found make you want to work in that subject.
The emotions experienced watching this show are a testament to how great a show it is. The writers, directors, and actors make you really care about the characters and what happens to them. I feel like this is happening to a family I know and care about, which made me feel sick and scared as I watched.
Justin, please your not old at old. I am 55 and love it. I have invested in breaking bad since day one.
Many of the people at the museum of movie images and Lincoln center listening to Vince Gilligan and Charley (spoiler) Rose were even older. We have the time and intelligence of “being in the know”
I’m not over the top for Mad Men. It’s good, but not breaking Bad good.
They need to rename the Emmy, the Cranston.
I wholly endorse this message.
and a little statue of a guy in his underwear.
What? He has a statue of a little guy in his underwear? Seems like that’d be uncomfortable!
BB’s KNEES that made me lol, thank you
@Jay Cjay – LOL – I needed a laugh after this amazing but gut wrenching episode. Best. Show. Ever. Get well Alan – thanks for the great work you do.
Huh. I didn’t consider that Heisenberg on the phone with Skyler was an act. Interesting…
He was holding back tears, and halfway through the camera lingered on Skyler long enough to show her “get it” and play along.
That makes sense. Thanks.
I am still on the fence but I think Walt enjoyed himself a bit too much heaping fake scorn on his wife. Still a tribute to the amazing acting and storytelling on this show.
And I do believe the domestic drama in the White House wiped the floor with anything the Nazis could muster. I hated seeing Hank and Steve die, but they almost seemed a foregone conclusion.
The part where he’s mad at her for telling Walt Jr. didn’t seem like an act. A few lines later on (“I did it all by myself”) did. Just my take.
@Reagan – Of course it was all an act. When Walt Jr. first saw Walt, he said, ‘Mom…Aunt Marie said you were arrested.” Why would Walt believe Skylar instigated telling Jr.? He heard Hank call Marie and tell her that he was arrested. Skylar would do anything to avoid telling Jr. – even make the fake confession video with Walt.
I can’t imagine watching that scene not knowing it was an act. That would really suck, sorry to hear it.
That may have been the best episode of television I’ve ever seen.
Agreed!
you forgot Jesse storyline? Great episode. Hopefully quick recovering.
It’s a good point: the very end was so devastating, it’s easy to miss some of the incredible parts from earlier. The flashback, for one; and as you point out, the awful situation for Jesse to be a captive meth maker, with the implicit threat against Brock and Andrea allowing Todd to say nothing more than “let’s cook”.
Except why in the world doe the Nazis or Todd need Jesse to ‘cook’ again? Yes, he knows the formula for the blue meth, but they have $71 million dollars! Isn’t the whole point of them selling meth to make money? They GOT the money.
Hollywoodaholic, I was thinking the same thing. Admittedly, I don’t know what’s like to be inside the mind of a presumably poor, violent, white-supremacist criminal, but I would assume that falling into ~$70 million even split several ways would be enough to get them to at least give up some of their most overt criminal activities like cooking meth, murder, etc. Why not ride off into the sunset like Walt had finally decided to do at the end of last season?
@Hollywoodaholic Walt made that 70 million in 3 months of cooking, Uncle Jack is thinking billions, with a b. It’s not like they have to give Jesse a cut to cook for them.
Todd is making Jesse cook so that he can impress Lydia. Uncle Jack may not even realize that he has him making the blue. Todd aims to please and this will allow him to please his uncle & in his own sick mind win the affection of Lydia.
I’m hoping to hear from all the a-holes who commented last week and thought they were better writers than V. Gilligan and crew. Waiting…
Okay you asked for it (despite me thinking this was one of the best hours of tv I’ve ever seen)
1) it still doesn’t excuse how bad of a shot all the nazis were.
2) why would Hank drop his handgun to go crawl to the shotgun? Oh, so that they could have the last 2 minutes of conversation
3) No way the nazis let Walt live. NO WAY. Uncle Jack would get over his twerp of a nephew being mad at him. They saw Walt’s reaction to Hank dying. You don’t leave an enemy out for a chance to get revenge.
1) Given how this episode starts (Gomez shot dead and Hank with a bullet in his leg), it’s conceivable that the firefight lasted for less than 10 seconds. It’s not perfect, but it’s possible.
2) He was out of ammo for his pistol.
3) Uncle Jack says it’s about Todd, but I think he respects Heisenberg just as much as Todd does. The guy robbed a train! He’s the best meth cook ever! He set up 9 people to be murdered! That’s definitely the kind of guy Uncle Jack can get behind. There’s also the 69 million dollars he got from Walt. That probably helped.
Apparently they weren’t that bad of a shot. Gomez is dead and Hanks got one in the leg.
Hank was out of bullets. There’s a clear shot of the gun cocked back. Plus he knows there no chance of the Nazis showing him mercy.
Agree with your 3rd point though. No way they let Walt live. Or Jesse for that matter. 80 mil is probably enough to forget about the meth cooking buiness for a while.
Last week’s episode should’ve ended with Walt giving up his stash and Hank getting shot in the face. Anyone with a brain knew at the time that this was how it’d play out, so just have that happen and deal with the fallout this week.
Also I thought the RV fade out-firefight fade in was corny.
hank was clearly out of ammo.
The second that little Matt Damon told his uncle he wanted to take him back and talk to him I knew that he was thinking about making Jessie cook for them. Otherwise what was the point in making such a huge fuss a few episodes back about the quality of the meth being so much lower than Walt and Jessie’s standards.
They set that part up nicely.
It’s pretty nervous-making that the Nazis know (from Jesse) that there’s a recorded confession naming them in Marie’s house. Should we expect the next episode to show the Nazis coming after Marie?
I actually really loved last week’s episode, as well as the first couple this “half” season. But I did complain a bit about the revival of the Brock storyline. I will absolutely step forward and say that the awesomeness of this one really pushed away all those earlier concerns into some foggy recess of the back of my mind. Absolutely brilliant (though apparently too subtle for some viewers).
Ok, I’ll concede I must have just missed the explanation that he was out of ammo. Agree that the fade outs/in of the trucks, etc was really corny. It looked like Marty McFly’s family picture
I was one of the people who was upset last week that the Aryans didn’t take down Hank, Gomez, or both with their initial volley of shots.
With how it ended, I will backtrack and say that my complaint is now a quibble with the details of 1 scene. The gunfight ended how it needed to end, so I’ll admit that concerns about the details of it don’t really matter.
I disliked the shootout last week, fine with it now. The made the right choice, as it turned out.
“Also I thought the RV fade out-firefight fade in was corny. ”
Corny? REALLY? I thought it was perfect. Flashing back to happier times when Walt still had to rehearse to come up with a good story before calling Sklyer, when they both smiled and talked about the name for baby Holly, the banter between Walt and Jesse. I thought it was excellent, not “corny.”
This is how things will end. Walt’s final revenge against the hillbillies will be killing them with the M-60 and his final redemption will be rescuing Jesse and releasing him once and for all. Just my two sense.
Yikes, Alan, what a perfect storm you find yourself in — appendectomy and The surgical precision of Rian Johnson’s directing.
One last horror that should not go overlooked is the pic that Todd put up of Andrea and Brock, ostensibly as a cute reminder to Jesse of all he has to live for, but really a heinous threat. Todd really surprised me in this episode, at first seeming almost regretful, (sorry for your loss, to Walt) but then calculatingly using Jesse to help him boost his purity.
Why did Jack forget about the deal to have Walt cook, though, or was it just directorial shorthand to substitute Jesse?
I think the money makes up for not cooking. My guess is he feels that any loss of revenue from the meth Todd cooks is made up for with approximately 70 million they got.
I was wondering why Todd was cooking at all now that they have 70 million dollars. Surely they could retire on that. Greed is all I can think of.
What a tragic and depressing episode this was!
My guess is that Todd is still cooking because of his attraction toward Lyida. He wants to impress her and he wants to satisfy her.
Good points… The fact that Todd still cares about purity leads me to think money is not the answer to all their problems. We may be seeing some Eastern European baddies by the end of this. They may even be the reason Walt was allowed to live. And from the sheer anxiety by Lydia about purity a couple of episodes ago, I think these may be the breakingest baddies we’ve seen yet.
True G’s don’t retire.
Lydia has badder people behind her than neonazis. She needs the product. It’s “very important” to her. They wouldn’t need to cook except under duress. I expect Lydia’s heels to find their way to the Todd/Jesse lab soon.
My roommate pointed out that Todd isn’t really guaranteed a big cut of that money. Sure, his Uncle made 69 mil, but what does he get? That, and what everyone else pointed out about an ongoing deal with the Czech dudes
Another dynamic I’d forgotten is that Lydia (who is manipulating Todd’s affection for her) also knows that Jesse pleaded to spare her life when Mike wanted to have her killed. Wonder if that will come into play?
The real question to me is: How did Todd knew about Brock?
@orwell — Because Walt, in his attempt to flush out Jesse, sent the Nazis to Brock and Andrea’s house to wait Jesse out.
Are we suppose to think that was Holly’s first words?
Kids start talking before they turn 1, so no, you shouldn’t think those are her first words.
KRM, none of my kids started talking before age one, or even 18 months (and btw, the two oldest are in the gifted program at school now). It varies a lot, and could possibly be her first words.
News flash. Babies can say words as young as 8 months old. It also doesn’t mean early talkers are gifted and starting at 18 months is just fine. Also, known fact, usually girls start talking earlier than boys.
Didn’t Saul say that you can’t use his disappearance guy if you’ve already no-showed an appointment?
Jesse bailed on Saul’s guy, not Walt.
I’m pretty sure Walt no-showed back in season 4 due to Skyler giving most of his money to Ted.
Plus, the MIA guy never got paid for Walt’s family because he didn’t have the money on hand, while he likely got paid for Jesse, so it probably doesn’t count.
he never called them in season 4, crawl space. he was going to call once he got the money, the money was never there.
Sorry you are under the weather Alan. Thanks for the quick recap.
As I listened to Walt berate his Sky on the phone, I thought that either he knows the cops are there and he is trying to give her the best defense possible, or he really did flip his lid after the carnage earlier in the day. I’m not sure . . . After all, this is a man who was,going to stab her with a butcher knife just hours before.
I’m now thinking Todd will be the last man standing.
Of course he was trying to help Skylar’s defense – he said some things that both of them knew weren’t true. And the performance by Anna Gunn – when she realized halfway through it what Walt was doing – made it crystal clear.
What??? He was never going to stab her. He was just trying to get the knife away from her.
He was definitely trying to help Skyler on the phone. But I don’t necessarily agree that he wasn’t going to stab her. In the heat of the moment, when people have been wounded, they can easily do things they almost instantly regret.
Devastating episode. Great review under any circumstances, let alone the one you are experiencing now, Alan. Hope you are back to 100% soon.
Best drug assisted review EVER!! Also best episode ever. When Holly spoke it was heartbreaking and just made the already despicable Walt look even worse.
The best performance by an infant ever.
Seriously, did they CGI the kid’s mouth because how the hell do you get a toddler to do that on command? That was truly amazing.
I’m sure that took many takes.
Are you guys kidding?? “Momma”?? Big deal!! That kid from Meet the Fockers could say “Ass-Hooooooooolllllleeeee”……genius!!!
LMAO, Hislocal.
Kudos to Alan for writing the review after having appendicitis! Hope you feel better soon. I can’t believe this episode; although it all is coming clear. M60 for the Nazis and ricin for Walt, I agree with that.
thanks Alan!
I don’t think the ricin is for walt. Only because death by ricin is very painful. He’s way too smart for that.
Amy, someone else pointed out that if Walt is on a suicide mission to save Jesse (or someone), it makes sense for him to take the ricin. What’s more painful, death by ricin, or death by Nazi torture? It’s like secret agents having a suicide pill on them
First of all, I’m sorry to hear about your appendicitis and wish you a full and speedy recovery.
Amazing episode. Moved beyond words. Honestly thought SOMEONE was going to fall on that damn butcher knife, but glad they avoided it.
Walt pushing the barrel past the pair of pants he lost of the RV was genius. Saw it in the show without knowing what they were, but the Story Sync (Checked afterwards) clued me in.
I agree the fact that no one ended up with a knife in their stomach is amazing. Not Walt, not Junior, not Skyler…. great shot right before Skyler grabbed the knife with both the phone and the knife in focus, Skyler chose the knife.
Also a great shot of Junior protecting Skyler after he jumped on Walt to try and defend his mom.
you know, I didn’t see Walt’s phone call to Skyler as a performance at the time, although it makes sense now. I thought it was real hatred from Walter and that Vince Gilligan was putting all of the sexist Skyler haters in their place. Everything that Walt said during the call was something that the internet has said about Skyler. I wonder if that phone call made them realize that they are assholes.
It was very obvious the phone call was staged to clear Skylar, and I would have never jusmped to the conclusion that Vince Gilligan was pandering to the people one message boards who didn’t like Skylar. It was clearly an act to make her look like the complete clueless victim, and he acted as he thought someone would act if they were a psychotic murdering drug kingpin, as everyone would now see him as anyway.
I mean seriously, he cussed her out and said all those horrible things, things Walt just wouldn’t say as he clearly many awful things but a misogynistic is not one of them. had he thought women should just be in the kitchen making sandwhiches he never would have given Skylar such a huge role in the operation, leaundering money, running the Car Wash, etc.. and Skylar, having figured out what was going on, just apologized and said she was sorry… She was playing up the helpless victim role as soon as she realized he was throwing her a life line. He basically threatened to murder her and she knew that wasn’t him no matter how bad things had gotten. I mean if he wanted to murder her, he had the chance earlier but he clearly didn’t mean her any harm.
I was in the same boat, about halfway through the call when someone I was watching with pointed out he was giving Skylar clemency. Honestly though, give this guy a break! After everything that happened in this episode up to that point, we’re not all exactly thinking clearly about Walt’s motivations
This was Breaking Bad at its best. Terrific script, brilliant directing, truly one if the best hours of TV I have witnessed. Seeing a tortured Jesse forced to cook and Walt stealing the baby was brutal.. It will not end well.. For anyone
Unbelievable episode, one of the best of the series. I think this is laying the groundwork for Walt to get some form of redemption . . . Walt, who was apparently driven by greed since about halfway through season 1, tried to give up all of his money to save Hank. It was too little too late for Hank, but it gives me the impression that he comes back to Albuquerque in a few months with a shot at redemption.
Also, this episode could have been a great series finale had it been the last one.
I don’t think it’s possible to redeem him at this point. His attempt to save Hank I think was really just one more effort to control everything, more about his own ego than his conscience. If he was that upset about Hank’s death (or Gomie’s, or Jane’s, or any of the other innocent people he’s gotten killed) he would have gone to the police and told them what happened rather than trying to flee. After all, the Aryans buried Hank and Gomez in the desert and made no effort to clean up that crime scene – if Walt leads the cops there, he could’ve taken them down.
Walt is a monster and I don’t think there’s anything he can do at this point to wash the blood off his hands.
LoL. I think if Walt were only worried about control as you say, he would have been more interested in keeping his mouth shut and controlling his 80 million dollars that he would have gotten to keep had he not tried to save Hank. Think you missed the point of that exchange entirely.
Again, if it tore up his conscience that much, he could have gone straight to the tribal police and gotten the Aryans arrested.
I don’t think Walt wanted to confront the fact that his rationalizations – that he might do bad things, but that they are all for his family – are complete BS. Right to that moment, he’s still deluded enough to believe that he can get involved with people like Jack and see to it that nobody he doesn’t want hurt gets hurt. Giving up the money to try to save Hank was an attempt to hold onto that piece of his self-image, but at this point his need to do so can’t really be said to be noble. This is pretty much underscored by his later confrontation with Skylar and Flynn, who have both recognized him for the absolute monster he has become and are attempting to defend themselves – his enraged “we’re a family” line just underscores the point that his attempts to protect his family are really more about protecting his own ego and self-image than protecting the people he ostensibly cares about. This has been a long-running theme so I think this interpretation is on pretty solid ground. You can disagree but unless but I really don’t think you can say somebody who sees it this way has “missed the point”.
Seriously, Greg? His “attempt to control everything” involved giving away his $80 million? It never ceases to amaze me how many people think Walt is just incapable of doing anything ever that is not selfish (see also: all the people who refuse to acknowledge that the phone call was largely an act to protect Skyler, whatever reason people have concocted for why Walt threw away his relationship with Gus to save Jesse in “Half Measures,” etc., etc., etc. The facts don’t support that (this isn’t to suggest that he’s not a horrible guy, but horrible guys can do decent things from time to time), but they don’t want to let the facts get in the way of their preconceived narrative.
Nope wrong again. It did tear up his conscience. He laid on the ground catatonic after balling his eyes out. Was that fake? Him having a big ego? laying there on the ground in front of grown men crying like a baby? Obviously not. Your saying if he really didnt want Hank to die he would turn himself in to go to jail the rest of his life, shame his family, and give up the 80 million he had made. Nope. Even if he does care as much as they went to great lengths to show he did, Walter still doesn’t want to end up in jail the rest of his life and he walways thought he would figure a way out of it without Hank getting hurt, once that was off the table he was able to give up everything, even go to jail and losing the money, since he called off the Nazi’s.. he told them not to come.. He was giving himself up to save Hank once he realized he couldn’t think or talk his way out of it without Hank getting hurt. Pretty simple to comprehend.
I’ll give you that Walt was genuinely torn up about Hank’s death. But he got over it and moved on to continuing to plot his own escape pretty damn quick… not to mention sadistically taking his revenge on Jesse and attempting to brutalize his own family into accepting his crimes.
I think that as the show has gone along we’ve seen that there are two sides to Walter White – the kindly family man, and the prideful, angry, vicious, sociopathic crime kingpin – and as he’s spiraled downward he has become more and more the latter and less and less the former. I think there’s still a little of Walter White in there, yes, which explains his willingness to surrender when Hank bested him – but Heisenberg has mostly taken over at this point, and to the extent Walt still claims to care about “family”, it’s as a much a rationalization for his own evil as a genuine expression of concern. Whatever remorse he does feel at Hank’s death, he puts it aside really easily – to the point that a few minutes later he’s practically gloating about causing the death of another pretty much innocent person (Jane), just because he knows it will hurt Jesse.
It’s really not possible to be “wrong” about a question of character interpretation, guys. Wrong on the facts, yes, but not on the internal thoughts/desires/motivations of characters. Particularly in a drama like this in which there is no internal monologue. There is always more than one valid interpretation to a complex, skillfully rendered, three-dimensional character like Walter White.
I would disagree that he got over Hank’s death quick. It’s there. He’s just gotten better at burying it when he needs to. Recall the moment when Skyler accuses Walt that HE killed Hank. How can you not possibly register the authentic, utter sorrow Walt expresses on his face, when he says: “I tried to save him.”
Seriously.
It’s difficult for me to agree that there are “two sides” to Walter White. They’re alter-egos, sure, but I feel like the “Walter White and Heisenberg” Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde kinda dichotomy is just plain superficial. Underneath is still that man we’ve been watching from the beginning, just putting up an act as Heisenberg which ultimately re-shapes his thinking and behavior.
Don’t be fooled that he’s become a one-note tune ever since, I dunno, every time he’s broken bad. After he became a king pin of a drug empire. He’s just. Different. More fucking evil. And yeah, he’s rationalized lots of things to feed his pride. But it’s not with everything, and not consistently. This episode has shown that he’s not entirely that corrupt ruthless murderer you’re blindly framing him in. Underneath all his sinister actions, his humanity still (as it seems) is anchored down to his love for his family. It’s still there. It still has a heartbeat.
I wouldn’t say his character in the grand scheme of it all, seen through our traditional and cultural bias of what we understand pertains to an ethical good, can be deemed any sort of redemption (he’s done some pretty fucked up shit, lemme tell ya), but he’s just some guy like like you and me. Twisted by unfortunate circumstance and an all-too familiar, desperate psyche.
Sure, I’ll attest that there can be more than one “valid” interpretation to a complex portrayal of a character. An observer has their own individual interpretation and create their own truths from how they perceive reality. This is true. However, I will forever contest that Walter White, at least as observed from this particular episode, is not completely inhumane. It’s a real shame you don’t recognize the lapses of true familial love that leak out from time to time in Walt’s actions. Breaking Bad has enacted that there aren’t merely SIDES to anything. Walt as he is now is not cut from pure evil, nor was he cut from pure good from the get-go. Walt is HUMAN. And arguing from a morality standpoint is moot. Everything is not black and white.
It’s all just gray matter.
#teamwalterhartwellwhite
Excellent comment Nowlookonmyworks. Walt has not become a saturday cartoon villain, he has just changed drastically and I think there is still potential to change back. There are many moments that prove this. One being when he shot Mike he was immediately regretful, there are others that the above comment says.
…nothing short of spectacular
It was, as always, brilliant, and your recaps have both illuminated and enhanced that brilliance for thousands of us – but first things first, you take care of yourself, Alan. Tread lightly.
I think Tina from Bob’s Burgers said it best… If you need me, I’ll be down here on the floor… dying…
That was unbelievable. Yes, the phone call was an likely an act, but so much of what he was saying was true in his mind. It’s fascinating watching watching the Walt / Heisenberg personalities battle. Easy to root against Walt except against the Nazi’s. So messed up what he did to Jesse.
Imagine being a part of the Dexter team after seeing an episode like that go against the last couple episodes of your show. It’s like showing up at the science fair with your baking soda volcano and having to set up next to a kid who just solved cold fusion.
Agreed, I’ve let Dexter slide for a few missteps but the way it’s limping to the finish line is just piss poor compared to this; apologizing for Dexter, and making him a hero, which he is NOT. Maybe starting the final season early was not a good idea.
Funny MSM
This is so true. I LOL’d.
Get well soon, Alan!
Incredible episode. A giant is coming to it’s end, folks. The tracks it has left on all of us will be long remembered.
Alan, thanks so much for trying to write ANYTHING after what you have been through this weekend. I could not imagine having to endure that hour of story telling without being in good condition. Get well soon!
Rest in Peace Agents Shrader and Gomez. You died valiantly!
Boy am I gonna miss this show.
Y’all seem to have lost sight of the fact that this is just a weird, sick story. It’s not real people. Turn the TV off, go outside, and DO something with your lives.
Yet here you are, on your computer, talking about the very thing your denouncing.
I think there’s a place for this comment. It applies to any artificial world. Spectator sports, video games, TV shows, and so on. I’ve obsessed about events in artificial worlds for too much of my life. It is all just for entertainment. Good entertainment isn’t a complete waste of my time. But I won’t obsess over it any more.
To the OP, your comment would make sense on the Dexter board, so get over there. Now is a good time.
Breaking Bad isn’t “just” entertainment. Not that entertainment isn’t needed in life. But, this is creative genius. This is great art.
Whether anyone chooses to obsess about either one is an entirely different subject.
Hello AMERICAISLOST
Please share with us your sad life as an internet troll !! We all want to know more about you!
Would you prefer everyone instead gaze at some Norman Rockwell? Participate in some group-chant at church? Lament some imagined ‘lost’ America? Just a guess, big fella: You aren’t so nimble in the outdoor activities you vaguely endorse.
I don’t know what the sun was doing where you live, but it was pretty dark outside during the show where I live. I was outside all day, Breaking Bad is how I get psyched up for the work week.
Get well soon, Alan! Thanks for reviewing the episode from your sick bed.
RIP ASAC Schrader. Pour a 40 out for my Gomey.
Gibson PH HR. Jordan Flu Game. Sepinwall Ozymandias.
Nice, although Jordan was faking it. Substitute Willis Reed Game 7.
“as his wife and son stare at him like he is history’s greatest monster”
Breaking Bad: The Jimmy Carter Story.
[springfieldfiles.com]
Anyone else at first think Walt had a play when he gave Jesse up? Since he was supposed to drive off, obviously Jesse was caught no matter what.
Yeah that was the only part of the episode that felt a little false to me (besides RJ Mitte’s formulaic reaction to learning his parents are meth lords). Two episodes ago Walt very reluctantly put a hit on Jesse only when he thought he had no other option. Now he relishes the thought of his torture? All that’s changed since then is he found out Jesse ratted, which would piss Walt off but probably not turn him into a sadist.
Yup, great call. At first I also wondered why Todd was so ready to keep Jesse alive thinking that Walt and Todd may have talked, but I think Todd wanting to hit a 94% cook that’s blue to impress Lydia is more likely.
But then Walt talked about Jane and I am not sure at all that he wants Jesse to live. Who knows.
Walt didn’t leave until all the Nazis were gone. He could have protected Jesse if he wanted to. Giving Jesse up may have been about the worse thing he has done. At least up to the point where he wrestles his wife with a huge knife and then kidnaps his daughter.
At the time Walt couldn’t have known he would be leaving after the Nazis, especially since Uncle Jack said something like “you will be driving away with 1 barrel”.
If you were Walt, and if you *were* trying to protect Jesse (which it turned out he obviously was not), you’d have to come up with a [yet another] solution pretty quickly to avoid leaving Jesse exposed.
Obviously my thought became moot when Walt a) told Jesse about Jane, and b) nodded for them to execute Jesse.
Truthfully, I think he is still shell shocked and taking it out on Jesse. He is blaming Jesse for every sucky thing happening to him right at that moment because Jesse didn’t just leave things well enough alone. So Hank is dead and Walt’s money is gone. So Walt decides to stick it to Jesse. I don’t think it’s too much of a stretch.
Walt has shown himself to be prideful and always to place blame on others when his own plans go awry. In Walt’s twisted logic, I expect that he places a lot of blame on Jesse for the sequence of events that led to Hank’s death.
Also worth noting that Walt was reluctant to put a hit on Jesse prior to Walt learning about Jesse’s cooperation with Hank. Once Walt saw Jesse with Hank in the desert at the end of the prior episode, Walt’s feelings toward Jesse took a rather hostile turn
While Walt OK’d the killing of Jesse, Todd’s appeal to bring him back to the cook site came afterward. So I’m not so sure Walt “signed off” on Jesse being tortured by Jack’s crew. I don’t think he’d wish that on Jesse, but he was a bit shell shocked at this point and felt he had nothing left to do but drive off as instructed. Would it have rang false for Walt to plead with Jack to “just kill him here, now” thus sparing him torture and beating?
“besides RJ Mitte’s formulaic reaction to learning his parents are meth lords”
Yeah, for once I’d like to see an original take on a kid finding out his parents are meth lords. %(
I thought Mitte did a fantastic job in both his big scenes. It was good to see him get something to do before the end.